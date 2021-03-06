for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Giants work out Eric Ebron per Twitter

bigblue12 : 7/25/2022 5:20 pm
The Giants tried out a group of players today that included veteran TE Eric Ebron.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 7/25/2022 5:23 pm : link
Art Stapleton

@art_stapleton
#Giants had free agent TE Eric Ebron in today as part of a larger workout. No signing yet, but would be intriguing fit at a position whose depth chart seems wide open outside of rookie Daniel Bellinger, currently on PUP. Might just be matter of taking a look. We’ll see.
What a bust that guy turned out to be.  
Ten Ton Hammer : 7/25/2022 5:23 pm : link
.
We could do worse...and we have, lol.  
Klaatu : 7/25/2022 5:24 pm : link
.....
not another EE at TE  
uther99 : 7/25/2022 5:27 pm : link
no!
Ultimate Ham'N"egger looking for a paycheck  
MartyNJ1969 : 7/25/2022 5:27 pm : link
This would be a good signing I beleive, he is a decent blocker
Kendall Lamm as well  
Breeze_94 : 7/25/2022 5:27 pm : link
Lamm is a solid but unspectacular swing tackle

Ebron is a better option than RSJ/Akins, especially if Bellinger injury is long term. He’s only 28, and had 13 TD’s in 2018 for the Colts.
Still can't believe Bellinger got hurt already.  
Dave in Hoboken : 7/25/2022 5:30 pm : link
.
Gettleman  
uther99 : 7/25/2022 5:30 pm : link
I recognize your name, here's 3 years 29 million
Another example of the leap from college to NFL  
JonC : 7/25/2022 5:32 pm : link
Ebron was dominant in college, super promising, highlight reel.
RE: Kendall Lamm as well  
Mdgiantsfan : 7/25/2022 5:32 pm : link
In comment 15762322 Breeze_94 said:
Quote:
Lamm is a solid but unspectacular swing tackle

Ebron is a better option than RSJ/Akins, especially if Bellinger injury is long term. He’s only 28, and had 13 TD’s in 2018 for the Colts.


If they see enough in him to try and sign him, you have to hope that Dabs and Kafka would do a much better job than the previous regime at using an athletic TE.
Eh  
Toth029 : 7/25/2022 5:32 pm : link
On Ebron. Hands aren't good.
Beggars can't be choosers.  
81_Great_Dane : 7/25/2022 5:41 pm : link
The TE room is dangerously thin. Ebron hasn't lived up to the hype (Remember when he was hyped?) but the Giants need to do their due diligence.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 7/25/2022 5:56 pm : link
Art Stapleton

@art_stapleton
The closer we get to training camp and into the preseason, the more likely current free agents drop asking price and go for prove-it, one-year deals with a team that offers the best opportunity on the depth chart.

That's the market the Giants are in.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 7/25/2022 5:56 pm : link
Art Stapleton

@art_stapleton
Giants do not have a ton of guaranteed money invested at tight end with RSJ and Akins, so makes sense to explore options.
I don't believe checking on Ebron is a reflection on Bellinger being on PUP.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 7/25/2022 5:57 pm : link
Art Stapleton

@art_stapleton
I'm told #Giants also worked out free agent OT Kendall Lamm as part of the larger workout today that included Eric Ebron.

With Korey Cunningham released last week with a NFI designation, Giants checking in on swing tackle options. Lamm, 30, has experience playing on both sides with 28 career starts.
I wouldn't sign for more than a year.  
Kev in Cali : 7/25/2022 6:01 pm : link
But I'd sign him if the price was right given our depth at position. Can he block?
Ebron sucks, but we're thin at the position  
Anakim : 7/25/2022 6:12 pm : link
and grew up a Giants fan. Still, I'd prefer Jared Cook.

Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton

Childhood Giants fan Eric Ebron is wrecking the game tonight. No Keenan Robinson. No B.J. Goodson. No luck in covering tight ends.

He  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 7/25/2022 6:15 pm : link
was considered a good locker room presence in Pittsburgh. They didn't re-sign him because they have two younger guys who have moved past him on the depth chart.
Some clowns here wanted him in 2014  
sb from NYT Forum : 7/25/2022 6:18 pm : link
...That goodness the Lions were stupid enough to draft him at #10 overall.
RE: Some clowns here wanted him in 2014  
BigBlueShock : 7/25/2022 6:46 pm : link
In comment 15762351 sb from NYT Forum said:
Quote:
...That goodness the Lions were stupid enough to draft him at #10 overall.

This is precious. People are “clowns” because a player didn’t have the career they thought he would. I guarantee you the lists are long and distinguished of the players you wanted that flamed out or the players you didn’t want ended up stars in the league.

And no, I didn’t want Ebron in that draft. Before you trying going down that road…
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 7/25/2022 6:46 pm : link
Wouldn't he be the best TE on the roster? & I know, that is saying next to nothing.
hopes that DJ will breath new life into him  
BCD : 7/25/2022 6:57 pm : link
is wishful thinking ...the best we can hope for is a 40/7 man and keep an sharp eye out for a decent TE down the road.
RE: RE: Some clowns here wanted him in 2014  
sb from NYT Forum : 7/25/2022 7:32 pm : link
In comment 15762355 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
In comment 15762351 sb from NYT Forum said:


Quote:


...That goodness the Lions were stupid enough to draft him at #10 overall.


This is precious. People are “clowns” because a player didn’t have the career they thought he would. I guarantee you the lists are long and distinguished of the players you wanted that flamed out or the players you didn’t want ended up stars in the league.

And no, I didn’t want Ebron in that draft. Before you trying going down that road…


Show me a list of TEs that went in the top 12 that were worth the pick. I'll wait...
He has had some good  
mdthedream : 7/25/2022 7:35 pm : link
years. I don't see a problem with it and big target in the endzone. He has had 33tds.
RE: RE: Some clowns here wanted him in 2014  
sb from NYT Forum : 7/25/2022 7:36 pm : link
In comment 15762355 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
In comment 15762351 sb from NYT Forum said:


Quote:


...That goodness the Lions were stupid enough to draft him at #10 overall.


This is precious. People are “clowns” because a player didn’t have the career they thought he would. I guarantee you the lists are long and distinguished of the players you wanted that flamed out or the players you didn’t want ended up stars in the league.

And no, I didn’t want Ebron in that draft. Before you trying going down that road…


Oh, and thanks for putting words in my mouth. Do you recall the 2014 draft? People who wanted Ebron were clowns because far better players than Ebron would be available. Like Aaron Donald, Zack Martin, OBJ. Dummy.
Everyone wanted him to be drafted here  
mattlawson : 7/25/2022 8:01 pm : link
Would be fun as a 1 year prove it deal
RE: Everyone wanted him to be drafted here  
Anakim : 7/25/2022 8:09 pm : link
In comment 15762421 mattlawson said:
Quote:
Would be fun as a 1 year prove it deal


I didn't. I was on the Aaron Donald bandwagon.
Yeah there were plenty of Donald guys  
mattlawson : 7/25/2022 8:15 pm : link
For sure
RE: RE: Some clowns here wanted him in 2014  
BrianLeonard23 : 7/25/2022 8:20 pm : link
In comment 15762355 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
In comment 15762351 sb from NYT Forum said:


Quote:


...That goodness the Lions were stupid enough to draft him at #10 overall.


This is precious. People are “clowns” because a player didn’t have the career they thought he would. I guarantee you the lists are long and distinguished of the players you wanted that flamed out or the players you didn’t want ended up stars in the league.

And no, I didn’t want Ebron in that draft. Before you trying going down that road…


Thank goodness the clown show Lions took Ebron so Aaron Donald could fall into the Giants lap.

Oh wait, whoops.
RE: RE: RE: Some clowns here wanted him in 2014  
Kev in Cali : 7/25/2022 8:28 pm : link
In comment 15762432 BrianLeonard23 said:
Quote:
In comment 15762355 BigBlueShock said:


Quote:


In comment 15762351 sb from NYT Forum said:


Quote:


...That goodness the Lions were stupid enough to draft him at #10 overall.


This is precious. People are “clowns” because a player didn’t have the career they thought he would. I guarantee you the lists are long and distinguished of the players you wanted that flamed out or the players you didn’t want ended up stars in the league.

And no, I didn’t want Ebron in that draft. Before you trying going down that road…



Thank goodness the clown show Lions took Ebron so Aaron Donald could fall into the Giants lap.

Oh wait, whoops.


Too many "should haves".
An Ebron signing would fit the loser profile this team  
MartyNJ1969 : 7/25/2022 8:52 pm : link
has exemplified over last 5 years. Ebron will play the role of the barely hanging on veteran and will be featured in other teams highlght reels chasing down the CB that just intercepted a pass that was intended for him but he let the CB jump the route in front of him. <---That's correct, you can already see the writing on the wall.
RE: Everyone wanted him to be drafted here  
Jay on the Island : 7/25/2022 9:19 pm : link
In comment 15762421 mattlawson said:
Quote:
Would be fun as a 1 year prove it deal

That is completely inaccurate. Many here wanted him that year but it sure wasn't the majority.
RE: RE: RE: Some clowns here wanted him in 2014  
BigBlueShock : 7/25/2022 9:24 pm : link
In comment 15762403 sb from NYT Forum said:
Quote:
In comment 15762355 BigBlueShock said:


Quote:


In comment 15762351 sb from NYT Forum said:


Quote:


...That goodness the Lions were stupid enough to draft him at #10 overall.


This is precious. People are “clowns” because a player didn’t have the career they thought he would. I guarantee you the lists are long and distinguished of the players you wanted that flamed out or the players you didn’t want ended up stars in the league.

And no, I didn’t want Ebron in that draft. Before you trying going down that road…



Oh, and thanks for putting words in my mouth. Do you recall the 2014 draft? People who wanted Ebron were clowns because far better players than Ebron would be available. Like Aaron Donald, Zack Martin, OBJ. Dummy.

Yeah, I’m the dummy. But apparently this is your style. Pick the guys in hind sight that ended up better and use that as your reason to call people clowns for their opinions. Guys like you never bring up the epic failures that they liked. I haven’t seen you call yourself a clown for all of the prospects you got wrong over the years. And like I said, I GUARANTEE there have been a shit ton of misses on your part. Clown.

It’s just always amused me when posters call out other posters for getting their opinions on the draft wrong. Every single person on this board has gotten more wrong than they have right in the draft. Hell, NFL teams get more wrong than right. That’s the nature of the draft. But couch potatoes get to ignore their misses and call others out for theirs. Good times!
RE: Still can't believe Bellinger got hurt already.  
Jimmy Googs : 7/25/2022 9:31 pm : link
In comment 15762323 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
.


Agree. How long do we need to pay back the football gods for that last Super Bowl?
RE: RE: Still can't believe Bellinger got hurt already.  
GruningsOnTheHill : 7/25/2022 10:15 pm : link
In comment 15762482 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:

Agree. How long do we need to pay back the football gods for that last Super Bowl?

+1 lamentably.
Side note on Bellinger  
Breeze_94 : 7/26/2022 12:36 am : link
besides the fact that he is already injured...

I like him as a prospect and I can see how it would work, but chances are he isn't going to be a long term starter here.

Very comparable to Kahale Warring, another guy out SDSU. Had similar collegiate production to Bellinger in college, tested similarly and IMO looked a bit more fluid as a receiver in his college tape.

Any way, people thought Warring had the traits to make the jump in production once unleashed in an NFL passing game. The run first SDSU offense was holding him back. He went 3rd round and has just 3 receptions in 3 years (he actually was part of the Giants workout today, funny enough)

Bellinger  
Toth029 : 7/26/2022 3:03 am : link
Injury isn't expected to keep him out of camp, I thought I read.
RE: Bellinger  
Silver Spoon : 7/26/2022 6:44 am : link
In comment 15762541 Toth029 said:
Quote:
Injury isn't expected to keep him out of camp, I thought I read.


We’ve heard this story before. Then, come week 8, we’ll still be asking if he will play this year.
Eric Ebron  
royhobbs7 : 7/26/2022 11:29 am : link
We don't need another EE at TE with "poor hands"!
one of my least favorite players ever  
djm : 7/26/2022 11:42 am : link
times are tough...

He isn't the worst player in the world but i'd rather have Engram.
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2021
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 