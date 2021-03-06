Giants work out Eric Ebron per Twitter

Art Stapleton
✔
@art_stapleton
#Giants had free agent TE Eric Ebron in today as part of a larger workout. No signing yet, but would be intriguing fit at a position whose depth chart seems wide open outside of rookie Daniel Bellinger, currently on PUP. Might just be matter of taking a look. We’ll see.
Art Stapleton
✔
@art_stapleton
The closer we get to training camp and into the preseason, the more likely current free agents drop asking price and go for prove-it, one-year deals with a team that offers the best opportunity on the depth chart.
Art Stapleton
✔
@art_stapleton
Giants do not have a ton of guaranteed money invested at tight end with RSJ and Akins, so makes sense to explore options.
I don't believe checking on Ebron is a reflection on Bellinger being on PUP.
I like him as a prospect and I can see how it would work, but chances are he isn't going to be a long term starter here.
Very comparable to Kahale Warring, another guy out SDSU. Had similar collegiate production to Bellinger in college, tested similarly and IMO looked a bit more fluid as a receiver in his college tape.
Any way, people thought Warring had the traits to make the jump in production once unleashed in an NFL passing game. The run first SDSU offense was holding him back. He went 3rd round and has just 3 receptions in 3 years (he actually was part of the Giants workout today, funny enough)
He isn't the worst player in the world but i'd rather have Engram.
#Giants had free agent TE Eric Ebron in today as part of a larger workout. No signing yet, but would be intriguing fit at a position whose depth chart seems wide open outside of rookie Daniel Bellinger, currently on PUP. Might just be matter of taking a look. We'll see.
Ebron is a better option than RSJ/Akins, especially if Bellinger injury is long term. He’s only 28, and had 13 TD’s in 2018 for the Colts.
Ebron is a better option than RSJ/Akins, especially if Bellinger injury is long term. He’s only 28, and had 13 TD’s in 2018 for the Colts.
If they see enough in him to try and sign him, you have to hope that Dabs and Kafka would do a much better job than the previous regime at using an athletic TE.
The closer we get to training camp and into the preseason, the more likely current free agents drop asking price and go for prove-it, one-year deals with a team that offers the best opportunity on the depth chart.
That's the market the Giants are in.
Giants do not have a ton of guaranteed money invested at tight end with RSJ and Akins, so makes sense to explore options.
I don't believe checking on Ebron is a reflection on Bellinger being on PUP.
I'm told #Giants also worked out free agent OT Kendall Lamm as part of the larger workout today that included Eric Ebron.
With Korey Cunningham released last week with a NFI designation, Giants checking in on swing tackle options. Lamm, 30, has experience playing on both sides with 28 career starts.
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
Childhood Giants fan Eric Ebron is wrecking the game tonight. No Keenan Robinson. No B.J. Goodson. No luck in covering tight ends.
Show me a list of TEs that went in the top 12 that were worth the pick. I'll wait...
Oh, and thanks for putting words in my mouth. Do you recall the 2014 draft? People who wanted Ebron were clowns because far better players than Ebron would be available. Like Aaron Donald, Zack Martin, OBJ. Dummy.
I didn't. I was on the Aaron Donald bandwagon.
Thank goodness the clown show Lions took Ebron so Aaron Donald could fall into the Giants lap.
Oh wait, whoops.
Thank goodness the clown show Lions took Ebron so Aaron Donald could fall into the Giants lap.
Oh wait, whoops.
Too many "should haves".
That is completely inaccurate. Many here wanted him that year but it sure wasn't the majority.
Oh, and thanks for putting words in my mouth. Do you recall the 2014 draft? People who wanted Ebron were clowns because far better players than Ebron would be available. Like Aaron Donald, Zack Martin, OBJ. Dummy.
Yeah, I’m the dummy. But apparently this is your style. Pick the guys in hind sight that ended up better and use that as your reason to call people clowns for their opinions. Guys like you never bring up the epic failures that they liked. I haven’t seen you call yourself a clown for all of the prospects you got wrong over the years. And like I said, I GUARANTEE there have been a shit ton of misses on your part. Clown.
It’s just always amused me when posters call out other posters for getting their opinions on the draft wrong. Every single person on this board has gotten more wrong than they have right in the draft. Hell, NFL teams get more wrong than right. That’s the nature of the draft. But couch potatoes get to ignore their misses and call others out for theirs. Good times!
Agree. How long do we need to pay back the football gods for that last Super Bowl?
Agree. How long do we need to pay back the football gods for that last Super Bowl?
+1 lamentably.
I like him as a prospect and I can see how it would work, but chances are he isn't going to be a long term starter here.
Very comparable to Kahale Warring, another guy out SDSU. Had similar collegiate production to Bellinger in college, tested similarly and IMO looked a bit more fluid as a receiver in his college tape.
Any way, people thought Warring had the traits to make the jump in production once unleashed in an NFL passing game. The run first SDSU offense was holding him back. He went 3rd round and has just 3 receptions in 3 years (he actually was part of the Giants workout today, funny enough)
We’ve heard this story before. Then, come week 8, we’ll still be asking if he will play this year.
He isn't the worst player in the world but i'd rather have Engram.