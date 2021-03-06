for display only
Giants sign Andrew Adams

Matt in SGS : 7/25/2022 8:57 pm
Jordan Raanan
@JordanRaanan
A little reunion: Giants are expected to sign free agent S Andrew Adams. Double-A back where he started as UDFA in 2016. Some experience added to secondary. Adams has played in 87 career games.
I remember him  
Bill in UT : 7/25/2022 8:59 pm : link
I think we thought he was pretty decent back then
He sucked, not to put too fine a point on it  
Jimmy Googs : 7/25/2022 9:05 pm : link
...
RE: I remember him  
Anakim : 7/25/2022 9:05 pm : link
In comment 15762457 Bill in UT said:
Quote:
I think we thought he was pretty decent back then


Yep. And he had a nice cup of coffee with the Buccaneers.
RE: He sucked, not to put too fine a point on it  
Bill in UT : 7/25/2022 9:08 pm : link
In comment 15762461 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
...


or maybe, I remember it wrong, lol
He was a rookie pressed to play way outside his depth  
Ten Ton Hammer : 7/25/2022 9:17 pm : link
back then.

I do not want to remember the era he played for us.
RE: He sucked, not to put too fine a point on it  
HopePhil and Optimistic : 7/25/2022 9:29 pm : link
In comment 15762461 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
...


BBI at its finest.
Who gets cut in exchange for signing him  
Angel Eyes : 7/25/2022 9:30 pm : link
?
I remember thinking he looked good enough to make the 53 here  
gersh : 7/25/2022 9:44 pm : link
And then I saw him playing (starting?) for the Bucs and I was shocked.
He’s good enough to compete for a safety spot after XMac and Love
….  
gersh : 7/25/2022 9:46 pm : link
I guess Dane Belton is the 3rd safety, so Adam’s can compete for 4th
I didnt think he was any good  
Mook80 : 7/25/2022 9:47 pm : link
but his rookie year was the last time the Giants didn't suck shit.

2016 seems like a lifetime ago
RE: RE: He sucked, not to put too fine a point on it  
Jimmy Googs : 7/25/2022 9:49 pm : link
In comment 15762479 HopePhil and Optimistic said:
Quote:
In comment 15762461 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


...



BBI at its finest.


too succinct?
Who the hell truly knows anything about this guy?  
George from PA : 7/25/2022 9:58 pm : link
He sucks! He is great!


All I have to say...best of luck....either make the team better or make someone else on the team better.

wrong Adams....  
BCD : 7/25/2022 10:21 pm : link
no joy....
Is this the same kid  
bLiTz 2k : 7/25/2022 10:31 pm : link
Who had like 100 interceptions with the Giants in 2014/5?
RE: Is this the same kid  
Ten Ton Hammer : 7/25/2022 11:08 pm : link
In comment 15762511 bLiTz 2k said:
Quote:
Who had like 100 interceptions with the Giants in 2014/5?

You're thinking of Stevie Brown.
RE: He sucked, not to put too fine a point on it  
adamg : 7/26/2022 12:07 am : link
In comment 15762461 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
...


Backup safety on a super bowl winning team. He may not be great. But he has a ring.
RE: RE: He sucked, not to put too fine a point on it  
speedywheels : 7/26/2022 1:28 am : link
In comment 15762525 adamg said:
Quote:
In comment 15762461 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


...



Backup safety on a super bowl winning team. He may not be great. But he has a ring.


Never mind googs - he’s clueless. As usual.
Battling  
Toth029 : 7/26/2022 3:01 am : link
Williams, Corker and Thompson.
RE: He sucked, not to put too fine a point on it  
Tuckrule : 7/26/2022 5:33 am : link
In comment 15762461 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
...


Yea. Try again. A backup who’s been employed since he left the giants and won a ring as a backup who contributed. Yea he sucks. Just like Michael Johnson sucked for us
Adams was pretty much strictly a special teams player  
shyster : 7/26/2022 6:25 am : link
for the 2020 SB-winning Bucs squad, except for the Conference champs against Green Bay, in which Jordan Whitehead went down with an injury mid-game.

In 2021, Adams was again a special teams player, except for the 3-game suspension of Bucs' third safety Mike Edwards for violating COVID protocols.

Last time Adams was getting consistent defensive snaps was for the 2019 Bucs team that went 7-9.

Per Pro Football Reference.
Didn't he have a  
Gman11 : 7/26/2022 6:37 am : link
costly penalty in a game against Washington that contributed to a loss or am I mis-remembering.
RE: Didn't he have a  
shyster : 7/26/2022 7:00 am : link
In comment 15762547 Gman11 said:
Quote:
costly penalty in a game against Washington that contributed to a loss or am I mis-remembering.


Adams was inactive for that game. You might be thinking of Dee Delaney, who had a DPI that led to a TD.
2 signings before camp  
DavidinBMNY : 7/26/2022 7:57 am : link
Both Dbs. Interesting data point. Both players good enough to be on NFL teams last year.
RE: 2 signings before camp  
5BowlsSoon : 7/26/2022 8:11 am : link
In comment 15762565 DavidinBMNY said:
Quote:
Both Dbs. Interesting data point. Both players good enough to be on NFL teams last year.


Good catch….the fact that they are both DBs tells me nothing is settled yet in our secondary and that their antennas are up for any possible decent DB to pick up.

Only time will tell (not Googs) if any or both of these two new guys are any good. We can always hope they will. Stay tuned……
an UDFA who wasn't stellar  
fkap : 7/26/2022 8:53 am : link
imagine that.

He has enough attributes to have 87 games on his resume.

At this time of year, don't expect much of any player signed, outside a rare exception. Suck is a bit harsh, especially when most college players can only dream of making a NFL squad.
This is the lond of thing we'll be seeing all year  
Optimus-NY : 7/26/2022 10:05 am : link
Scraping the bottom of the barrel. The Giants will be taking their medicine this year because of cap and talent concerns.
Need a backup safety  
JonC : 7/26/2022 10:56 am : link
who can also play specials, especially with Belton being a rookie.
IIRC, he wasn't a great cover guy  
Bill in UT : 7/26/2022 1:19 pm : link
but was a decent tackler
Bottom line,  
MOOPS : 7/26/2022 1:40 pm : link
if he shows enough to be one of the top 4 or 5 at his position and/or fills a special team need, he'll make the final 53.
Not much different than any of the other URAs or UDFAs filling out every teams 90.
RE: RE: He sucked, not to put too fine a point on it  
Jimmy Googs : 7/26/2022 1:48 pm : link
In comment 15762544 Tuckrule said:
Quote:
In comment 15762461 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


...



Yea. Try again. A backup who’s been employed since he left the giants and won a ring as a backup who contributed. Yea he sucks. Just like Michael Johnson sucked for us


tend to remember him showing up late for every play, whether running or passing play. He would come into the tv screen after the whistle blew like he was basically a ref.

He sucks, but if you all consider him a potential asset go ahead...
RE: RE: RE: He sucked, not to put too fine a point on it  
Jimmy Googs : 7/26/2022 2:05 pm : link
In comment 15762534 speedywheels said:
Quote:
In comment 15762525 adamg said:


Quote:


In comment 15762461 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


...



Backup safety on a super bowl winning team. He may not be great. But he has a ring.



Never mind googs - he’s clueless. As usual.


You are one of the few legacy chuckleheads that continues to be on the site. I give you credit for hanging around this long being wrong so often, but kudos...
