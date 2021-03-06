Giants sign Andrew Adams

Jordan Raanan
@JordanRaanan
A little reunion: Giants are expected to sign free agent S Andrew Adams. Double-A back where he started as UDFA in 2016. Some experience added to secondary. Adams has played in 87 career games.
if he shows enough to be one of the top 4 or 5 at his position and/or fills a special team need, he'll make the final 53.
Not much different than any of the other URAs or UDFAs filling out every teams 90.
RE: RE: He sucked, not to put too fine a point on it
Backup safety on a super bowl winning team. He may not be great. But he has a ring.
Never mind googs - he’s clueless. As usual.
You are one of the few legacy chuckleheads that continues to be on the site. I give you credit for hanging around this long being wrong so often, but kudos...
Yep. And he had a nice cup of coffee with the Buccaneers.
or maybe, I remember it wrong, lol
I do not want to remember the era he played for us.
BBI at its finest.
He’s good enough to compete for a safety spot after XMac and Love
2016 seems like a lifetime ago
BBI at its finest.
too succinct?
All I have to say...best of luck....either make the team better or make someone else on the team better.
You're thinking of Stevie Brown.
Yea. Try again. A backup who’s been employed since he left the giants and won a ring as a backup who contributed. Yea he sucks. Just like Michael Johnson sucked for us
In 2021, Adams was again a special teams player, except for the 3-game suspension of Bucs' third safety Mike Edwards for violating COVID protocols.
Last time Adams was getting consistent defensive snaps was for the 2019 Bucs team that went 7-9.
Per Pro Football Reference.
Adams was inactive for that game. You might be thinking of Dee Delaney, who had a DPI that led to a TD.
Good catch….the fact that they are both DBs tells me nothing is settled yet in our secondary and that their antennas are up for any possible decent DB to pick up.
Only time will tell (not Googs) if any or both of these two new guys are any good. We can always hope they will. Stay tuned……
He has enough attributes to have 87 games on his resume.
At this time of year, don't expect much of any player signed, outside a rare exception. Suck is a bit harsh, especially when most college players can only dream of making a NFL squad.
tend to remember him showing up late for every play, whether running or passing play. He would come into the tv screen after the whistle blew like he was basically a ref.
He sucks, but if you all consider him a potential asset go ahead...
You are one of the few legacy chuckleheads that continues to be on the site. I give you credit for hanging around this long being wrong so often, but kudos...