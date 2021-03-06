Shepard, Gates, Peart to PUP list; Ojulari to NFI

Art Stapleton
✔
@art_stapleton
Giants have placed Sterling Shepard, Nick Gates and Matt Peart on the PUP list.
Good news for Blake Martinez and Rodarius Williams, among others.
Azeez Ojulari on the NFI list to start camp with a hamstring injury.
Art Stapleton
✔
@art_stapleton
Ojulari likely suffered the hamstring injury while training away from the facility, thus the NFI designation.
Leonard Williams started camp on NFI in 2020 with a hamstring issue and was activated within two weeks.
Art Stapleton
✔
@art_stapleton
Kayvon Thibodeaux, Andrew Thomas, Kadarius Toney and Kenny Golladay - all of whom spent most of the spring in red jerseys - are ready to go out of the gates and avoid the PUP list.
Pat Leonard
✔
@PLeonardNYDN
Replying to @PLeonardNYDN
Ojulari sustained this injury during offseason training recently prior to reporting to Giants' facility for camp, I'm told. Expectation is he'll be OK with some rest.
...would be on the Mentally Unable to Perform list.
I do believe he will make the roster. Showed promise in his first year but none really since. Not tied to any regime anymore...short leash for sure.
He will be on PUP when the season starts and is destined for IR. He didn't have surgery till January. He ain't playing this year.
"None really since": You mean in his second year? People also forget he had a back injury at the start of camp last year. Not sure what the future is for a tackle with back and knee concerns. But there is no real reason to cut him unless they REALLY need $770,000.
Shep they may as well keep in bubble wrap until the season.
Gates will be interesting, he seems to have put some size on and doesn't seem to be needing sleeves when he's working out. i think it's probably best for both sides to let him ride PUP through to the season but if he's ready to come back and compete already that would be pretty amazing.
...would be on the Mentally Unable to Perform list.
I do believe he will make the roster. Showed promise in his first year but none really since. Not tied to any regime anymore...short leash for sure.
I have a feeling he is goner. Once labeled soft it is hard to overcome that at a position of physicality.
The new staff hasn't labeled him anything, a total gutting of the team was the best thing for Peart.
Maybe but, it's pretty telling when your the backup on a shitty unit (last season). He better develop faster and better than Will Beatty did..
WR Sterling Shepard, C Nick Gates, OT Matt Peart - placed on physically unable to perform (PUP) list
LB Azeez Ojulari - placed on non-football injury (NFI) list
Gates had a horrific break in the WFT game, Shep tore his achilles in a game, Peart tore his ACL; how are any of these non-contact? Ojulari, maybe, but he'll be fine.
It's a surprise. Really.
You mean what an awful end to his career
Bellinger is on PUP. Not mentioned because already on the list and no change in his status.
These moves were made today, when the vets reported. Bellinger was put on PUP last week when rookies reported.
Quote:
Looking forward to seeing how quickly he picks up the new D
or not
In terms of cb on the Jints - its all hands on deck
It's a complete list with the exception of Bellinger who was added earlier because rookies reported earlier.
Agreed.
Gates will be interesting, he seems to have put some size on and doesn't seem to be needing sleeves when he's working out. i think it's probably best for both sides to let him ride PUP through to the season but if he's ready to come back and compete already that would be pretty amazing.
Quote:
Here's Peart...
Quote:
In comment 15763026 sb from NYT Forum said:
Quote:
Thing is you can do a lot worse than Peart as a swing tackle. And his length/athleticism offers upside that you can’t replace on the waiver wire
Quote:
.
Gates had a horrific break in the WFT game, Shep tore his achilles in a game, Peart tore his ACL; how are any of these non-contact? Ojulari, maybe, but he'll be fine.
Hopefully it doesn't take half the season to recover like we've seen in the past with hamstrings.
Quote:
In comment 15763026 sb from NYT Forum said:
Quote:
The new staff hasn't labeled him anything, a total gutting of the team was the best thing for Peart.
Quote:
In comment 15763044 Mark from Jersey said:
Quote:
In comment 15763026 sb from NYT Forum said:
Quote:
The new staff hasn't labeled him anything, a total gutting of the team was the best thing for Peart.
Maybe but, it's pretty telling when your the backup on a shitty unit (last season). He better develop faster and better than Will Beatty did..