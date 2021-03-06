for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Shepard, Gates, Peart to PUP list; Ojulari to NFI

GF1080 : 7/26/2022 3:00 pm
Per Giants Twitter.
Hamstring for Ojulari  
RCPhoenix : 7/26/2022 3:01 pm : link
.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 7/26/2022 3:04 pm : link
ROSTER UPDATES:

WR Sterling Shepard, C Nick Gates, OT Matt Peart - placed on physically unable to perform (PUP) list

LB Azeez Ojulari - placed on non-football injury (NFI) list
No shock on the PUP list  
Ben in Tampa : 7/26/2022 3:04 pm : link
Ojulari a bummer.
No surprise on Shep, he is Shep afterall.  
Dave in Hoboken : 7/26/2022 3:05 pm : link
Matt Peart, though. What an awful start to his career.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 7/26/2022 3:05 pm : link
Art Stapleton

@art_stapleton
Giants have placed Sterling Shepard, Nick Gates and Matt Peart on the PUP list.

Good news for Blake Martinez and Rodarius Williams, among others.

Azeez Ojulari on the NFI list to start camp with a hamstring injury.

Art Stapleton

@art_stapleton
Ojulari likely suffered the hamstring injury while training away from the facility, thus the NFI designation.
Leonard Williams started camp on NFI in 2020 with a hamstring issue and was activated within two weeks.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 7/26/2022 3:06 pm : link
Jordan Raanan

@JordanRaanan
Fairly positive sign: Only WR Sterling Shepard (Achilles), C Nick Gates (leg), OT Matt Peart (knee) begin on PUP.

OLB Azeez Ojulari on non-football injury (NFI) list.

Optimism for Kadarius Toney, Kenny Golladay and Kayvon Thibodeaux, who spent most of spring in red jerseys.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 7/26/2022 3:06 pm : link
Art Stapleton

@art_stapleton
Kayvon Thibodeaux, Andrew Thomas, Kadarius Toney and Kenny Golladay - all of whom spent most of the spring in red jerseys - are ready to go out of the gates and avoid the PUP list.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 7/26/2022 3:06 pm : link
Pat Leonard

@PLeonardNYDN
Replying to @PLeonardNYDN
Ojulari sustained this injury during offseason training recently prior to reporting to Giants' facility for camp, I'm told. Expectation is he'll be OK with some rest.
Very happy to see Toney is not on PUP  
Ben in Tampa : 7/26/2022 3:06 pm : link
His surgery was only a month or so back.
IMO  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 7/26/2022 3:07 pm : link
Rodarius Williams being ready to practice is significant news for the Giants.
 
christian : 7/26/2022 3:15 pm : link
This is great news: Martinez, Lemieux, Toney, Williams, Golladay, and Thibs near/eady to rock and roll is a major plus.
I thought Bellinger  
Jolly Blue Giant : 7/26/2022 3:27 pm : link
Was starting out on PUP with a quad. No mention of him.
Weird, because I thought Peart....  
sb from NYT Forum : 7/26/2022 3:29 pm : link
...would be on the Mentally Unable to Perform list.
Nice Thomas was not on list either  
George from PA : 7/26/2022 3:34 pm : link
As he wasn't practicing during OTAs
Some people were so excited about Peart two years ago  
Greg from LI : 7/26/2022 3:38 pm : link
Hard to remember now, but there they were.
These guys get hurt without contact. Here we go again.  
Blue21 : 7/26/2022 3:38 pm : link
.
RE: Weird, because I thought Peart....  
Mark from Jersey : 7/26/2022 3:40 pm : link
In comment 15763026 sb from NYT Forum said:
Quote:
...would be on the Mentally Unable to Perform list.
I do believe he will make the roster. Showed promise in his first year but none really since. Not tied to any regime anymore...short leash for sure.
RE: These guys get hurt without contact. Here we go again.  
Section331 : 7/26/2022 3:46 pm : link
In comment 15763039 Blue21 said:
Quote:
.


Gates had a horrific break in the WFT game, Shep tore his achilles in a game, Peart tore his ACL; how are any of these non-contact? Ojulari, maybe, but he'll be fine.
Pretty short list  
DavidinBMNY : 7/26/2022 3:47 pm : link
Happy Martinez and Ro Williams are not on that list as well as Jones.

It's a surprise. Really.
RE: No surprise on Shep, he is Shep afterall.  
PatersonPlank : 7/26/2022 3:55 pm : link
In comment 15762991 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
Matt Peart, though. What an awful start to his career.


You mean what an awful end to his career
I could be wrong  
Tim in VA : 7/26/2022 3:58 pm : link
But the report doesn't look like a complete list, but rather today's updates.
RE: I thought Bellinger  
shyster : 7/26/2022 3:58 pm : link
In comment 15763023 Jolly Blue Giant said:
Quote:
Was starting out on PUP with a quad. No mention of him.


Bellinger is on PUP. Not mentioned because already on the list and no change in his status.
RE: I thought Bellinger  
k2tampa : 7/26/2022 4:01 pm : link
In comment 15763023 Jolly Blue Giant said:
Quote:
Was starting out on PUP with a quad. No mention of him.


These moves were made today, when the vets reported. Bellinger was put on PUP last week when rookies reported.
RE: RE: Weird, because I thought Peart....  
k2tampa : 7/26/2022 4:13 pm : link
In comment 15763044 Mark from Jersey said:
Quote:
In comment 15763026 sb from NYT Forum said:


Quote:


...would be on the Mentally Unable to Perform list.

I do believe he will make the roster. Showed promise in his first year but none really since. Not tied to any regime anymore...short leash for sure.


He will be on PUP when the season starts and is destined for IR. He didn't have surgery till January. He ain't playing this year.

"None really since": You mean in his second year? People also forget he had a back injury at the start of camp last year. Not sure what the future is for a tackle with back and knee concerns. But there is no real reason to cut him unless they REALLY need $770,000.
Rodarious Williams  
ChicagoMarty : 7/26/2022 4:37 pm : link
not on PUP is significant imo

Looking forward to seeing how quickly he picks up the new D

or not

In terms of cb on the Jints - its all hands on deck
RE: I could be wrong  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 7/26/2022 4:38 pm : link
In comment 15763083 Tim in VA said:
Quote:
But the report doesn't look like a complete list, but rather today's updates.


It's a complete list with the exception of Bellinger who was added earlier because rookies reported earlier.
RE: IMO  
AcidTest : 7/26/2022 4:40 pm : link
In comment 15762999 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Rodarius Williams being ready to practice is significant news for the Giants.


Agreed.
Fingers  
TommyWiseau : 7/26/2022 5:11 pm : link
Crossed for a healthy training camp
PUP may be Peart's only chance to make the roster so good news for him  
Eric on Li : 7/26/2022 5:47 pm : link
Shep they may as well keep in bubble wrap until the season.

Gates will be interesting, he seems to have put some size on and doesn't seem to be needing sleeves when he's working out. i think it's probably best for both sides to let him ride PUP through to the season but if he's ready to come back and compete already that would be pretty amazing.
RE: RE: Weird, because I thought Peart....  
jvm52106 : 7/26/2022 6:14 pm : link
In comment 15763044 Mark from Jersey said:
Quote:
In comment 15763026 sb from NYT Forum said:


Quote:


...would be on the Mentally Unable to Perform list.

I do believe he will make the roster. Showed promise in his first year but none really since. Not tied to any regime anymore...short leash for sure.


I have a feeling he is goner. Once labeled soft it is hard to overcome that at a position of physicality.
RE: Weird, because I thought Peart....  
Optimus-NY : 7/26/2022 6:32 pm : link
In comment 15763026 sb from NYT Forum said:
Quote:
...would be on the Mentally Unable to Perform list.


Here's Peart...
RE: RE: RE: Weird, because I thought Peart....  
Breeze_94 : 7/26/2022 6:54 pm : link
In comment 15763212 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
In comment 15763044 Mark from Jersey said:


Quote:


In comment 15763026 sb from NYT Forum said:


Quote:


...would be on the Mentally Unable to Perform list.

I do believe he will make the roster. Showed promise in his first year but none really since. Not tied to any regime anymore...short leash for sure.



I have a feeling he is goner. Once labeled soft it is hard to overcome that at a position of physicality.


Thing is you can do a lot worse than Peart as a swing tackle. And his length/athleticism offers upside that you can’t replace on the waiver wire
RE: RE: These guys get hurt without contact. Here we go again.  
Blue21 : 7/26/2022 6:54 pm : link
In comment 15763057 Section331 said:
Quote:
In comment 15763039 Blue21 said:


Quote:


.



Gates had a horrific break in the WFT game, Shep tore his achilles in a game, Peart tore his ACL; how are any of these non-contact? Ojulari, maybe, but he'll be fine.
Bellinger and Ojulari is who The response was meant for.
Even with a thin OL you have to wonder  
j_rud : 7/26/2022 7:08 pm : link
if Peart doesn't find himself on the bubble.
RE: Hamstring for Ojulari  
FStubbs : 7/26/2022 8:39 pm : link
In comment 15762986 RCPhoenix said:
Quote:
.


Hopefully it doesn't take half the season to recover like we've seen in the past with hamstrings.
RE: RE: RE: Weird, because I thought Peart....  
FStubbs : 7/26/2022 8:40 pm : link
In comment 15763212 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
In comment 15763044 Mark from Jersey said:


Quote:


In comment 15763026 sb from NYT Forum said:


Quote:


...would be on the Mentally Unable to Perform list.

I do believe he will make the roster. Showed promise in his first year but none really since. Not tied to any regime anymore...short leash for sure.



I have a feeling he is goner. Once labeled soft it is hard to overcome that at a position of physicality.


The new staff hasn't labeled him anything, a total gutting of the team was the best thing for Peart.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Weird, because I thought Peart....  
jvm52106 : 7/26/2022 8:46 pm : link
In comment 15763393 FStubbs said:
Quote:
In comment 15763212 jvm52106 said:


Quote:


In comment 15763044 Mark from Jersey said:


Quote:


In comment 15763026 sb from NYT Forum said:


Quote:


...would be on the Mentally Unable to Perform list.

I do believe he will make the roster. Showed promise in his first year but none really since. Not tied to any regime anymore...short leash for sure.



I have a feeling he is goner. Once labeled soft it is hard to overcome that at a position of physicality.



The new staff hasn't labeled him anything, a total gutting of the team was the best thing for Peart.


Maybe but, it's pretty telling when your the backup on a shitty unit (last season). He better develop faster and better than Will Beatty did..
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2021
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 