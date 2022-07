Greg Cosell with an info dump on Joe Judge and more

Incredibly insightful info from the GOAT film analyst Greg Cosell on Inside the Birds about the #Giants re: Daniel Jones, Joe Judge and Brian DabollDoing a quick thread w/ key takeawaysFrom what Greg heard, JJ wouldn't allow a a single mistake to happen. He would freak out for any kind of error. This is a horrific way to coach, obv, but it can also have a debilitating impact on a QB no matter who the QB is. "It was almost as if you weren't allowed to make a mistake." Serves as a viable excuse for DJ to me. That's two years of his career listening to/playing under that kind of nasty environment (I still have no clue why JJ was celebrated for winning a few games down the stretch of 2020 against backup/out of league QBs).Dabes will be the total opposite style coach. He'll let the QB make mistakes while getting a feel for what he CAN do well. This, more than anything to me, could have the biggest impact on DJ realizing his potential despite it being Year 4. Judge's no-mistake environment is gone.Now as for DJ, Cosell liked his game film more than the consensus. Per Cosell, "At his core DJ is a pocket passer playing in rhythm and DJ showed the ability to be decisive with his throws on 3rd downs." Third downs = money downs and Cosell likes what DJ has shown on film thereCosell is very excited about the #Giants offense schematically. Talked about the mix of quick game + vertical concepts. Talked about Kafka bringing over what he learned from the best route designer (IMO) ever in Andy Reid. Talked about the #Giants leaning on three-level route concepts with a vertical element like flood. Personally, I LOVE to hear this. Flood concepts put a lot of stress on the defense -- specifically the second and third levels. I'm very excited to see the mix of Daboll/Kafka on tape.Cosell is also excited about the #Giants going away from using so many TEs/RBs to chip/help in pass pro leaving them w/ so many 3-man routes vs. 7-man coverages. I CONCUR! We saw this far too often on film and Dabes/Kafka's history suggests We won't be seeing much of it in the new offense. Very good news schematically speaking.Cosell also LOVED #Giants 3rd-rd pick Josh Ezeudo's tape. He also spoke w/ a UNC coach who raved about this diamond in the rough. Cosell thinks he'll be starting for them at some point.Source: https://mobile.twitter.com/DanSchneierNFL/status/1552063969891942400