Wednesday NYG Training Camp Updates

for David Sills fans, he changed his number to 13 after WR Travis Toivonen was released.
Reserve/Non-Football Injury (NFI) List: LB Azeez Ojulari (hamstring)
Art Stapleton ✔ @art_stapleton
Big day at 1925 Giants Drive tomorrow starts at 9:15 with Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen joint news conference. Practice begins at 10 a.m. followed by player interviews.
Last time fans were at NYG training camp, Daniel Jones was a rookie and Eli Manning was the starting QB.