for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Wednesday NYG Training Camp Updates

Eric from BBI : Admin : 5:54 am


General Manager Joe Schoen & Head Coach Brian Daboll – Approx. 9:15 a.m.

Practice – 10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Players Available – Approx. 11:40 a.m.

ICYMI  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5:57 am : link
Active/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List: WR Sterling Shepard (Achilles), TE Daniel Bellinger (quad), OC Nick Gates (leg), and OT Matt Peart (knee).

Reserve/Non-Football Injury (NFI) List: LB Azeez Ojulari (hamstring)
Also  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5:58 am : link
yesterday's roster moves...


Veterans Report to Training Camp; Giants Make Eight Roster Moves - ( New Window )
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5:59 am : link

Art Stapleton ✔ @art_stapleton

Big day at 1925 Giants Drive tomorrow starts at 9:15 with Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen joint news conference. Practice begins at 10 a.m. followed by player interviews.

Last time fans were at NYG training camp, Daniel Jones was a rookie and Eli Manning was the starting QB.
BTW  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 6:41 am : link
for David Sills fans, he changed his number to 13 after WR Travis Toivonen was released.
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2021
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 