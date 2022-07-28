Thursday NYG Training Camp Updates

The Giant Insider Newspaper & Podcast
Nice improv route by Wan’Dale coming back to Daniel on right sideline when Daniel rolled to his right. Jones connects with the rookie beating Robinson
Pat Leonard
Darius Slayton had a nice short catch on a comeback route but also dropped a wide open throw from Tyrod Taylor. Pass was a bit late but should have been caught.
Daniel Jones was off target to WanDale short, then ripped one on a deep crosser complete to Golladay.
Richie James saw some first team run in WanDale’s place at times at WR today. Dexter Lawrence wrecked a play with a clear sack.
Daboll at one point was vocal and not happy with the timing of a red zone play.
Offense is extremely far from where it needs to be. #Giants
Tom Rock
@TomRock_Newsday
Scary moment when Wan’Dale Robinson made a sideline catch and was hit hard in the midsection by Aaron Robinson. Wan’Dale walked it off but did not return to practice and was stretching a lot on side.
Pat Leonard
David Sills finished practice with a high-flying catch on a fade route for the 3rd string offense. Sills is doing a lot of drills as a backup first teamer along w Darius Slayton, though. Definitely getting his shot
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
Giants instituted film restrictions on team periods, so this was the most interesting footage I got today: Wan’Dale Robinson and Kadarius Toney lining up as RBs and taking handoffs in individual periods
Bobby Skinner
@BobbySkinner_
Giants Training Camp Day 2 thots
•Drop issues w/ Kenny Golladay & Darius Slayton
•Golladay is being used well & targeted downfield
•Darnay Holmes is looking really good
Kayvon’s 1st step is nice
•Corners did well in man on 3rd & short
•Quincy Roche buried on depth chart 👎🏻
Pat Leonard
Starting Giants slot corner Darnay Holmes just collided with a trash can while doing DB ball drills and is pretty shaken up, goes off with trainers
Jihad Ward kicks the trash cans for being in the way
A few moments later John Mara came onto the sideline area and looked to be coaching up Ward on the proper way to kick a trash can...
It appears Holmes had some tight coverage there...
Mike Garafolo
@MikeGarafolo
#Giants rookie OT Evan Neal joined me and @BaldyNFL on Inside Training Camp Live on @nflnetwork. Neal on QB Daniel Jones: "He commands the huddle. He's the general of the offense. … I'm just excited to get better with him, protect him and block my ass off for him."
Mike Garafolo
I will be completely stunned if Evan Neal does not become a staple for this franchise.
His ability is through the roof, has a mean streak, and a maturity about him that goes well beyond his years.
Pat Leonard
lol Googs. Good one. He sure can toss 'em and avoid handshakes!
@giantswfan
#Giants uneventful first 11 on 11 in red zone ... 2nd 11 on 11 - full field opens with ARobinson closing on WRobinson for a perfect breakup
@GiantInsider
Tyrod Taylor rolls to his left slips away from pressure and throws a nice ball that goes through Slayton’s hands
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
#Giants - Flott fell down, allowing a wide open Johnson to go for a big play
The Giant Insider Newspaper & Podcast
@GiantInsider
Increased workload for Blake Martinez today
The same way Phil Mickelson hit a ball into one on the 18th at Winged Foot in 2006, costing him the Open...shit happens...
@GiantInsider
Jones with a beautiful ball to Golladay who ran a cross.
@giantswfan
#Giants - An open Golladay reaches up and attacks the ball to make a big play after he dropped an attempted body catch earlier....then barkley caught a nive ball downfield
@giantswfan
#Giants - Kemp makes a sweet stab fighting off Evans on the right sideline for a Webb dart
@Patricia_Traina
So far, rough day for Darius Slayton, who has had two bad drops including one on a deep ball. #giants
For the BBI faithful, that would be AW,JW, LW, NW and RW. JW not to be confused with JW
@giantswfan
#Giants next 11 on 11s - golladay with a diving catch on a jones crossing pass and then holmes a breakup on pass for james
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
#Giants - james beats holmes at the goalline to snare a jones tightrope on the right side
@GiantInsider
Nice improv route by Wan’Dale coming back to Daniel on right sideline when Daniel rolled to his right. Jones connects with the rookie beating Robinson
@GiantInsider
Jones hits Slayton for TD in red area
@giantswfan
#Giants - taylor perfect left go route to johnson over jacquet for a big gain
@GiantInsider
WR Richie James having a nice practice
@TalkinGiants
Tyrod throws a beautiful deep ball to Colin Johnson!
https://twitter.com/TalkinGiants/status/1552676706980401153 - ( New Window )
@GiantInsider
Webb hits Sills in the corner for TD to end practice
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
#Giants - sills ends practice by snaring a right corner jump ball for a td over evans
@BobbySkinner_
Had Daniel Jones at 13/21 today with 2 drops and a DPI included.
1st team Offense looked sloppy to start but finished with 7 straight completions. Kenny Golladay is being used downfield a lot.
@TalkinGiants
Practice is concluding on Day 2. The intensity was high today. Great energy
Tom Rock
@TomRock_Newsday
Gavin Heslop of @StonyBrookFB with a pair of nice PDs in practice today, one in the end zone, playing w 2s and 3s.
@JordanRaanan
Was a slog for the #Giants offense most of the afternoon. Lots of drops. Kenny Golladay, Darius Slayton, Kadarius Toney all contributed.
But they salvaged the day with a late period (working on 3rd and shorts) where Daniel Jones went 6 of 7 with TDs to Richie James + Slayton.
WR Wan’Dale Robinson also had strong day. Pair of catches in that final period. Good start to camp for the rookie.
Same for CB Darnay Holmes. He had another diving INT early in practice. Really looks good so far. #giants
Good news: He held onto the ball.
@GiantInsider
This kid Wan’Dale is impressive.
Pat Leonard
Kadarius Toney also had a short-arm drop with Blake Martinez bearing down
@BobbySkinner_
Using Galloday deep and not just on 10 yard outs and quick slants, What a novel offensive concept!
@DDuggan21
Giants instituted film restrictions on team periods, so this was the most interesting footage I got today: Wan’Dale Robinson and Kadarius Toney lining up as RBs and taking handoffs in individual periods
@TalkinGiants
Training camp recap day 2:
• Yesterday was about the red zone, today it was all 3rd downs
• Jones got the chance to throw down the field more, Golladay had some catches
• Summer of Richie James
• Secondary playing physical
@Dan_Salomone
Saquon said you have to be “locked in” to learn all the pre-snap movement. He said it forces the defense to think and puts the advantage in their hand.
@BobbySkinner_
It's my middle name.
@BobbySkinner_
Giants Training Camp Day 2 thots
•Darnay Holmes is looking really good
And yet he was beaten "badly" twice
Some are for sure, not sure about “most”
Just saw Wan’Dale briefly. He said he is fine and expects to be on the field tomorrow.
Shoking! - ( New Window )
LOL... good luck Jags!
Ahh Evan, if only this was the 70's where Stickum was allowed!
Giants training camp observations, Day 2: Drops plague Brian Daboll’s offense, Mike Kafka still calling plays (for now), Blake Martinez progressing - ( New Window )
What tomfoolery is this? Slants and 4 yard stick routes coming later?
Good find...
Bring me more Wan'Dale's!
He's short, but he's not small.
Inside Look (7/28): Camp notes from day 2 - ( New Window )
It appears Holmes had some tight coverage there...
lol Googs. Good one. He sure can toss 'em and avoid handshakes!