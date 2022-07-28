for display only
Thursday NYG Training Camp Updates

Eric from BBI : Admin : 7:32 am


Thursday, July 28, 2022

Head Coach Brian Daboll – Approx. 9:30 a.m.

Practice – 10:00 a.m. – 11:45 a.m.

Players Available – Approx. 11:55 a.m.

...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:01 am : link
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
#Giants uneventful first 11 on 11 in red zone ... 2nd 11 on 11 - full field opens with ARobinson closing on WRobinson for a perfect breakup
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:01 am : link
The Giant Insider Newspaper & Podcast
@GiantInsider
Tyrod Taylor rolls to his left slips away from pressure and throws a nice ball that goes through Slayton’s hands

GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
#Giants - Flott fell down, allowing a wide open Johnson to go for a big play

The Giant Insider Newspaper & Podcast
@GiantInsider
Increased workload for Blake Martinez today
RE: ...  
The_Boss : 11:02 am : link
In comment 15764764 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
How in the hell does one collide with a trash can?


The same way Phil Mickelson hit a ball into one on the 18th at Winged Foot in 2006, costing him the Open...shit happens...
I know it is one pass play (today)  
jvm52106 : 11:02 am : link
and a clean drop yesterday, but Golladay to me seems like a guy who is really going to play himself (and his inflated contract) right off this team for 2023.

...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:04 am : link
The Giant Insider Newspaper & Podcast
@GiantInsider
Jones with a beautiful ball to Golladay who ran a cross.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:07 am : link
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
#Giants - An open Golladay reaches up and attacks the ball to make a big play after he dropped an attempted body catch earlier....then barkley caught a nive ball downfield
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:12 am : link
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
#Giants - Kemp makes a sweet stab fighting off Evans on the right sideline for a Webb dart
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:13 am : link
Patricia Traina

@Patricia_Traina
So far, rough day for Darius Slayton, who has had two bad drops including one on a deep ball. #giants
Don't sleep on Slayton  
Bill in UT : 11:17 am : link
"Tyrod Taylor rolls to his left slips away from pressure and throws a nice ball that goes through Slayton’s hands"
RE: dumb little side note  
Bill in UT : 11:21 am : link
In comment 15764642 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
there are currently five players on the roster with the last name Williams.


For the BBI faithful, that would be AW,JW, LW, NW and RW. JW not to be confused with JW
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:23 am : link
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
#Giants next 11 on 11s - golladay with a diving catch on a jones crossing pass and then holmes a breakup on pass for james

GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
#Giants - james beats holmes at the goalline to snare a jones tightrope on the right side
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:24 am : link
The Giant Insider Newspaper & Podcast
@GiantInsider
Nice improv route by Wan’Dale coming back to Daniel on right sideline when Daniel rolled to his right. Jones connects with the rookie beating Robinson
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:25 am : link
The Giant Insider Newspaper & Podcast
@GiantInsider
Jones hits Slayton for TD in red area
the fan turnout is not surprising to me  
Jints in Carolina : 11:25 am : link
Most of the fan base is apathetic towards the franchise until they show something.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:27 am : link
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
#Giants - taylor perfect left go route to johnson over jacquet for a big gain
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:28 am : link
The Giant Insider Newspaper & Podcast
@GiantInsider
WR Richie James having a nice practice
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:33 am : link
Talkin’ Giants
@TalkinGiants
·
7m
Tyrod throws a beautiful deep ball to Colin Johnson!
https://twitter.com/TalkinGiants/status/1552676706980401153 - ( New Window )
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:35 am : link
The Giant Insider Newspaper & Podcast
@GiantInsider
Webb hits Sills in the corner for TD to end practice

GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
#Giants - sills ends practice by snaring a right corner jump ball for a td over evans
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:52 am : link
Bobby Skinner
@BobbySkinner_
Had Daniel Jones at 13/21 today with 2 drops and a DPI included.

1st team Offense looked sloppy to start but finished with 7 straight completions. Kenny Golladay is being used downfield a lot.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:53 am : link
Talkin’ Giants
@TalkinGiants
Practice is concluding on Day 2. The intensity was high today. Great energy

Tom Rock

@TomRock_Newsday
Gavin Heslop of @StonyBrookFB with a pair of nice PDs in practice today, one in the end zone, playing w 2s and 3s.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:54 am : link
Pat Leonard

@PLeonardNYDN
Replying to @PLeonardNYDN
Darius Slayton had a nice short catch on a comeback route but also dropped a wide open throw from Tyrod Taylor. Pass was a bit late but should have been caught.

Daniel Jones was off target to WanDale short, then ripped one on a deep crosser complete to Golladay.

Richie James saw some first team run in WanDale’s place at times at WR today. Dexter Lawrence wrecked a play with a clear sack.

Daboll at one point was vocal and not happy with the timing of a red zone play.

Offense is extremely far from where it needs to be. #Giants
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:55 am : link
Jordan Raanan

@JordanRaanan
Was a slog for the #Giants offense most of the afternoon. Lots of drops. Kenny Golladay, Darius Slayton, Kadarius Toney all contributed.

But they salvaged the day with a late period (working on 3rd and shorts) where Daniel Jones went 6 of 7 with TDs to Richie James + Slayton.

WR Wan’Dale Robinson also had strong day. Pair of catches in that final period. Good start to camp for the rookie.

Same for CB Darnay Holmes. He had another diving INT early in practice. Really looks good so far. #giants
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:55 am : link
Tom Rock

@TomRock_Newsday
Scary moment when Wan’Dale Robinson made a sideline catch and was hit hard in the midsection by Aaron Robinson. Wan’Dale walked it off but did not return to practice and was stretching a lot on side.

Good news: He held onto the ball.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:56 am : link
The Giant Insider Newspaper & Podcast
@GiantInsider
This kid Wan’Dale is impressive.

Pat Leonard

@PLeonardNYDN
Replying to @PLeonardNYDN
Kadarius Toney also had a short-arm drop with Blake Martinez bearing down
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:05 pm : link
Pat Leonard

@PLeonardNYDN
Replying to @PLeonardNYDN
David Sills finished practice with a high-flying catch on a fade route for the 3rd string offense. Sills is doing a lot of drills as a backup first teamer along w Darius Slayton, though. Definitely getting his shot
RE: ...  
Now Mike in MD : 12:12 pm : link
In comment 15764860 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Bobby Skinner
@BobbySkinner_
Had Daniel Jones at 13/21 today with 2 drops and a DPI included.

1st team Offense looked sloppy to start but finished with 7 straight completions. Kenny Golladay is being used downfield a lot.


Using Galloday deep and not just on 10 yard outs and quick slants, What a novel offensive concept!
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:17 pm : link
Dan Duggan

@DDuggan21
Giants instituted film restrictions on team periods, so this was the most interesting footage I got today: Wan’Dale Robinson and Kadarius Toney lining up as RBs and taking handoffs in individual periods
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:18 pm : link
Talkin’ Giants
@TalkinGiants
Training camp recap day 2:

• Yesterday was about the red zone, today it was all 3rd downs
• Jones got the chance to throw down the field more, Golladay had some catches
• Summer of Richie James
• Secondary playing physical
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:19 pm : link
Dan Salomone
@Dan_Salomone
Saquon said you have to be “locked in” to learn all the pre-snap movement. He said it forces the defense to think and puts the advantage in their hand.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:19 pm : link
Bobby Skinner
@BobbySkinner_
Giants Training Camp Day 2 thots

•Drop issues w/ Kenny Golladay & Darius Slayton
•Golladay is being used well & targeted downfield
•Darnay Holmes is looking really good
Kayvon’s 1st step is nice
•Corners did well in man on 3rd & short
•Quincy Roche buried on depth chart 👎🏻
RE: RE: dumb little side note  
Alan W : 12:34 pm : link
In comment 15764806 Bill in UT said:
Quote:
In comment 15764642 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


there are currently five players on the roster with the last name Williams.



For the BBI faithful, that would be AW,JW, LW, NW and RW. JW not to be confused with JW


It's my middle name.
RE: ...  
Anakim : 12:41 pm : link
In comment 15764889 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Bobby Skinner
@BobbySkinner_
Giants Training Camp Day 2 thots

•Darnay Holmes is looking really good


And yet he was beaten "badly" twice
RE: the fan turnout is not surprising to me  
joeinpa : 1:00 pm : link
In comment 15764814 Jints in Carolina said:
Quote:
Most of the fan base is apathetic towards the franchise until they show something.


Some are for sure, not sure about “most”
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1:07 pm : link
Tom Rock

@TomRock_Newsday
Replying to @TomRock_Newsday
Just saw Wan’Dale briefly. He said he is fine and expects to be on the field tomorrow.
Interesting Find  
Southern Man : 1:16 pm : link
from Bobby Skinner
Shoking! - ( New Window )
RE: Interesting Find  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1:19 pm : link
In comment 15764937 Southern Man said:
Quote:
from Bobby Skinner Shoking! - ( New Window )


LOL... good luck Jags!
RE: Interesting Find  
jvm52106 : 1:48 pm : link
In comment 15764937 Southern Man said:
Quote:
from Bobby Skinner Shoking! - ( New Window )


Ahh Evan, if only this was the 70's where Stickum was allowed!
RE: Interesting Find  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 1:57 pm : link
In comment 15764937 Southern Man said:
Quote:
from Bobby Skinner Shoking! - ( New Window )
shocking…
NJ.com  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 2:13 pm : link
report from Slater...
Giants training camp observations, Day 2: Drops plague Brian Daboll’s offense, Mike Kafka still calling plays (for now), Blake Martinez progressing - ( New Window )
bet it was a crossing pattern, in traffic  
ColHowPepper : 2:14 pm : link
EE excels in drops and tips in those (:
Interesting to see  
Toth029 : 2:16 pm : link
Daboll and Kafka using a 6'4" WR downfield.

What tomfoolery is this? Slants and 4 yard stick routes coming later?
RE: Interesting Find  
Jimmy Googs : 2:21 pm : link
In comment 15764937 Southern Man said:
Quote:
from Bobby Skinner Shoking! - ( New Window )


Good find...
My prediction is Wan'Dale will be a fan favorite very soon  
GiantBlue : 2:30 pm : link
Where other primadonna WR's head out for two weeks, he is ready for tomorrow!

Bring me more Wan'Dale's!
RE: My prediction is Wan'Dale will be a fan favorite very soon  
Giantgator : 2:54 pm : link
Quote:
Where other primadonna WR's head out for two weeks, he is ready for tomorrow!


He's short, but he's not small.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 2:56 pm : link
Giants.com #1
Inside Look (7/28): Camp notes from day 2 - ( New Window )
RE: RE: ...  
Carson53 : 3:04 pm : link
In comment 15764756 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
In comment 15764748 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


Pat Leonard

@PLeonardNYDN
Replying to @PLeonardNYDN
Starting Giants slot corner Darnay Holmes just collided with a trash can while doing DB ball drills and is pretty shaken up, goes off with trainers

Jihad Ward kicks the trash cans for being in the way



A few moments later John Mara came onto the sideline area and looked to be coaching up Ward on the proper way to kick a trash can...
.

It appears Holmes had some tight coverage there...
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3:08 pm : link
Mike Garafolo

@MikeGarafolo
#Giants rookie OT Evan Neal joined me and @BaldyNFL on Inside Training Camp Live on @nflnetwork. Neal on QB Daniel Jones: "He commands the huddle. He's the general of the offense. … I'm just excited to get better with him, protect him and block my ass off for him."
RE: ...  
Chris684 : 3:53 pm : link
In comment 15765040 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Mike Garafolo

@MikeGarafolo
#Giants rookie OT Evan Neal joined me and @BaldyNFL on Inside Training Camp Live on @nflnetwork. Neal on QB Daniel Jones: "He commands the huddle. He's the general of the offense. … I'm just excited to get better with him, protect him and block my ass off for him."


I will be completely stunned if Evan Neal does not become a staple for this franchise.

His ability is through the roof, has a mean streak, and a maturity about him that goes well beyond his years.
Neal  
Spiciest Memelord : 4:20 pm : link
AT and X-Man. seem to have some good leadership and heads screwed on tight to build a team around finally, not a bunch of mentally ill, volleyball players and backflippers.
RE: RE: ...  
Optimus-NY : 6:03 pm : link
In comment 15764756 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
In comment 15764748 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


Pat Leonard

@PLeonardNYDN
Replying to @PLeonardNYDN
Starting Giants slot corner Darnay Holmes just collided with a trash can while doing DB ball drills and is pretty shaken up, goes off with trainers

Jihad Ward kicks the trash cans for being in the way



A few moments later John Mara came onto the sideline area and looked to be coaching up Ward on the proper way to kick a trash can...


lol Googs. Good one. He sure can toss 'em and avoid handshakes!

