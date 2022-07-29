Friday NYG Training Camp Updates - Sy'56 at camp today

Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
Replying to @DDuggan21
Daboll was as fired up as I’ve seen him. He was upset twice with corners making contact with receivers after catches, and then he shouted at the offensive sideline when there was big confusion getting the WR personnel on the field.
Justin Penik
@JustinPenik
Short practice summary:
Offense was sloppy. Defense looked fun and showed looks they haven’t shown yet. Wink was super aggressive today.
is still taping practice even though he was told not to.
Skinner and Justin posting video to Twitter all day. Dumb
who cares dude? You work for the giants? Some of you "fans" made no damn sense. Yeah lets root for Skinner to kicked out so we have zero video and just cream our pants imagining how bad Daniel did. Weirdos
Line needs time to gel and be cohesive. It is nice for both tackles to get an electric pass rusher as "practice" though in comparison to the past several years. Obviously missing Feliciano is important. Hopefully he is able go stay jealthy; he isn't great by no means but Douglas being forced to start is very concerning. Hopefully Schoen has a plan there.
Daboll instructing the offense to take chances is fine. People here are weird. What isn't fine is seeing some drops. Slayton I expect but seems all but Wan'Dale has had trouble holding onto the ball.
U guys are killing me with DJ criticism on day 3 with no pads
this camp as Dabole told him to take chances to see what works and what doesn’t. Obviously, you also have everyone learning a new offense.
I know the haters will say this is making excuses, but only the coaches will truly understand DJ’s rate of progress in an accurate manner.
It's one thing to throw a pick on a down the field throw..it's another on a quick WR screen..
Actually its no. On a WR screen you need to throw quick and assume there is blocking happening, if you delay the play is dead. Regardless, anyone making any decision on a player in July practice #4 (or whatever) is really reaching to support an agenda. You aren't there, you don't know why, and you don't know what he is being told by the coaches. We have to give them the preseason at least to figure things out.
Screens in general are "misdirection"/counter plays. The D is playing you one way and you call a screen to beat it typically.
Lets just say we had bad coaching staffs over and over and over again. Even Clawfin, HOF coach that he is, was not good at this.
Not a jones lover but geez, let him work thru the ups and downs of a new offense, 1week 1 of camp etc
He has the yr the flip or flop
I would guess maybe more flop but let in 0lay out. It’s July
Not a fan either but when you’re playing without pads and not hitting you would think DJ would be consistent be it day 1,2 or 3. Granted we all have bad days so let this one go but you expect him to be able to complete and perform at this stage of his career day after day.
about Jone's miscues, is that that's been the story with him all along. If it's about reacting to pressure, and he can't function under pressure, especially when there's no real hitting, it's a concern.
Had the passes today being 15/22. Lots of would-be sacks he mentions. With all the criticism at the pass game, you would have figured it's 5/22.
I don't know how the practice setting works with line calls and all that, but a backup tier/PS caliber C in there is not one I hope Schoen looks to be a key backup. Feliciano isn't injured thankfully but C is a critical position in finding out what the defense is doing.
Fingers cross that Gates is able to come back in the preseason and is able to show something. If he isn't, I suspect Schoen looks at cuts to find the 2022 backup C.
to do his job, I don't get why Daboll's marriage/personal life is any of our business.
I'm happy to read a smart quote on this topic..Do you guys air your troubles at home to your fellow employees?? I know you don't...SO MIND YOUR OWN BUSINESS..Just worry/talk about FOOTBALL...NY GIANTS football..
That's why I really like the Tyrod Taylor signing. He's been on some bad teams over the years, and he usually makes them look better. I'm not trying to say Jones should be benched, but I do think Taylor is one of the better backup QB's in the NFL.
Dan Duggan
✔
@DDuggan21
The Giants worked on third-and-long during today's practice. The defense unveiled a six-DB package that featured Leonard Williams and Jihad Ward at the interior DL spots, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Oshane Ximines on the edge and Tae Crowder at MLB.
Adoree' Jackson and Aaron Robinson were the outside CBs with Darnay Holmes in the slot. Xavier McKinney, Julian Love and Dane Belton were at safety. Love primarily was in the box, Belton primarily was deep and McKinney moved all around.
Not doing a full practice report, so some quick observations from today:
• The offense again struggled with Wink's blitzes. Ximines would have had a sack when Jones held the ball forever on one play.
• Jamil Douglas had a low snap and gave up a pressure to Leonard Williams.
Dexter Lawrence was in the backfield all day and knocked down one pass at the line.
• Kayvon Thibodeaux beat Andrew Thomas inside with a quick move.
• The Giants ran a bunch of screens today, including some to the tight ends. Chris Myarick had 4 catches from Jones today.
Few depth chart notes:
• When the offense broke off for an install period, RBs Matt Breida and Antonio Williams, WRs David Sills and Darius Slayton, and OLs Josh Ezeudu and Ben Bredeson went with the starters. Bredeson got at least one live rep at RG with the 1's.
• Jarren Williams stepped for Xavier McKinney at safety with the first-team defense for a few reps.
The express purpose of today's practice was to put pressure on the offense and see how they react. That was the plan. After the practice is over, the coach or coaches will decide whether they can improve the execution against a strong defense or throw out plays that just won't work. You can focus on complaining about Jones if you like, but Daboll intended to make it tough on the offense for a reason. That's a successful practice because it had a purpose. That would be the point of view of the coach, not the fans. Iron sharpens iron.
Jamil Douglas was the one that I liked the least. I didn't hate the addition because he signed for the minimum and he has started but I did not expect him to make the team. According to todays reports it sounds like he struggled mightily filling in for Feliciano. I would like to see Bredeson and Garcia receive more playing time because it will be very concerning if Douglas has to start at any point this season.
Your post is spot on.
That said, certain guys are going to take their shots.
Which admittedly may be both wishful thinking (defense) and probably somewhat realistic (offense) —- the D has to prove its 1996-2002 good first, but if Thibs is the goods we have some players on the D that can carry the day and we have solid players to complement them. The 97 defense kicked the shit out of the offense too, early and often.
I think Taylor should be given the opportunity to compete for the starting QB this camp. That doesn't mean I necessarily think he is the best QB on the team. It also doesn't mean I hate Jones. I do, however, think Taylor might be the best QB on the team, which is more an indictment of our roster/personnel issues coming into this year than anything else. He is also the only QB under contract for next year. In my opinion, based on his contract and what we have seen of Jones thus far, Taylor has a better chance of being with the Giants next year than Jones. That my be backing up a rookie, depending on where we pick. But, either way, Jones should not be a lock. It can be his job to lose, but Taylor should at least have a shot to be in the game.
I said the same on the threads about him a week or two ago...Jimmy G is better than anyone on the Giants roster and potentially better than anyone they would select or sign next year. However, I would not trade for him. Given his injury history, I would stay away, especially with this new regime. I'd rather have as many draft picks possible and let them develop whoever it is we have at QB.
Whether it's Jones or Taylor, I expect better QB play this year and a better offense this year. I'd rather keep draft capital and see what happens, especially since this is not a team just a QB away from being a contender.
RE: I'll take Pat Leonard's Tweet one step further
What makes you think he isn't being given the chance? The coaches and GM are around these guys constantly, and they've determined Jones is the clear-cut starter.
Had the passes today being 15/22. Lots of would-be sacks he mentions. With all the criticism at the pass game, you would have figured it's 5/22.
I don't know how the practice setting works with line calls and all that, but a backup tier/PS caliber C in there is not one I hope Schoen looks to be a key backup. Feliciano isn't injured thankfully but C is a critical position in finding out what the defense is doing.
Fingers cross that Gates is able to come back in the preseason and is able to show something. If he isn't, I suspect Schoen looks at cuts to find the 2022 backup C.
You do realize it is highly unlikely Gates will see the field at any point this season?
I'm surprised that people didn't notice is today focused on 3rd-and-long situations. Against Wink Martindale's defense.
Good point. Martindale actually is a reason I am a little excited for this year. Overall, I think our team is just going to fall a little short in a lot of games by virtue of being outclassed personnel-wise. But, I think his D will be a big reason we will be in a lot of games and they will be more fun to watch.
It also can't hurt for our offense to finally have a D like this to practice against. It should help us get better.
RE: RE: I'll take Pat Leonard's Tweet one step further
What makes you think he isn't being given the chance? The coaches and GM are around these guys constantly, and they've determined Jones is the clear-cut starter.
Before they saw either take a snap, it was made clear by Mara and then others followed suit, that Taylor was brought in to be the backup. That is the only decision thus far I really have a problem with by the new front office and staff because I think it is at least a possibility that Taylor is better. That is more an indictment of Jones than props to Taylor.
RE: I'll take Pat Leonard's Tweet one step further
I agree with this and think that generally every position should be open to competition. Obviously guys who have played at a high level consistently will not lose their jobs in camp, but there are virtually none of those on this team.
However, the Giants drafted Jones to be their starter and they are paying him $9M or so this year, and the guys behind him are what they are. With this QB room you should go into the season with him as the starter, but not be wed to having him go the entire season. If he struggles their is no reason to keep gathering additional data points that he is not an NFL QB. If Taylor gives you a better shot to win he should start.
I know the haters will say this is making excuses, but only the coaches will truly understand DJ’s rate of progress in an accurate manner.
For the most part that is true but staring down receivers, throwing picks and missing throws have nothing to do with a new offense.
Skinner and Justin posting video to Twitter all day. Dumb
-Joe Schoen
2022 will tell his story no doubt
I don't want a ring on my hands if I have to demonstrate anything technical with hands, but he is the HC.
Learning curve for the O.
Give them a few weeks to gain reads….it’s called PRACTICE for a reason.
If the O was beating everything Wink threw at them, you’d be dumping a Winks D as. Ineffective.
Daboll instructing the offense to take chances is fine. People here are weird. What isn't fine is seeing some drops. Slayton I expect but seems all but Wan'Dale has had trouble holding onto the ball.
He has the yr the flip or flop
I would guess maybe more flop but let in 0lay out. It’s July
I know the haters will say this is making excuses, but only the coaches will truly understand DJ’s rate of progress in an accurate manner.
It's one thing to throw a pick on a down the field throw..it's another on a quick WR screen..
He's technically not media
Stat line for the Bills. Josh Allen 22/37 206 yard 5.6 1td/OINT. Running game 16 carries for 32 yards.
Not the worst thing for our offense to struggle this camp in preparing for the season. Maybe our D has some talent.
Important thing is progress.
INTs in practice (week 1) is a non-issue.
Exactly…
‘If you don’t throw two interceptions today, you’re not taking enough chances’
He has the yr the flip or flop
I would guess maybe more flop but let in 0lay out. It’s July
Not a fan either but when you’re playing without pads and not hitting you would think DJ would be consistent be it day 1,2 or 3. Granted we all have bad days so let this one go but you expect him to be able to complete and perform at this stage of his career day after day.
I don't know how the practice setting works with line calls and all that, but a backup tier/PS caliber C in there is not one I hope Schoen looks to be a key backup. Feliciano isn't injured thankfully but C is a critical position in finding out what the defense is doing.
Fingers cross that Gates is able to come back in the preseason and is able to show something. If he isn't, I suspect Schoen looks at cuts to find the 2022 backup C.
I'm happy to read a smart quote on this topic..Do you guys air your troubles at home to your fellow employees?? I know you don't...SO MIND YOUR OWN BUSINESS..Just worry/talk about FOOTBALL...NY GIANTS football..
I was curious to see what excuses would be offered up on Jones being, well, Jones.
Well done.
Take what you hear about the offense with a grain of salt because they are going against a wizard of a DC. It's like practicing against a Buddy or Rex Ryan D.
You wonder, at some point, if Daboll will require him to "call off the dogs" so they can get a somewhat normal look to practice against.
That's why I really like the Tyrod Taylor signing. He's been on some bad teams over the years, and he usually makes them look better. I'm not trying to say Jones should be benched, but I do think Taylor is one of the better backup QB's in the NFL.
Similarly, it’s going to take some time for BBI posters to “unlearn” the excuses they have developed posting about DJ for several years now…
There are only a few posters who actually believe that Jones could still become the long term answer.
That said, certain guys are going to take their shots.
Kudos to Ron’s post. Agree with it completely
Whether it's Jones or Taylor, I expect better QB play this year and a better offense this year. I'd rather keep draft capital and see what happens, especially since this is not a team just a QB away from being a contender.
What makes you think he isn't being given the chance? The coaches and GM are around these guys constantly, and they've determined Jones is the clear-cut starter.
I don't know how the practice setting works with line calls and all that, but a backup tier/PS caliber C in there is not one I hope Schoen looks to be a key backup. Feliciano isn't injured thankfully but C is a critical position in finding out what the defense is doing.
Fingers cross that Gates is able to come back in the preseason and is able to show something. If he isn't, I suspect Schoen looks at cuts to find the 2022 backup C.
It also can't hurt for our offense to finally have a D like this to practice against. It should help us get better.
I agree with this and think that generally every position should be open to competition. Obviously guys who have played at a high level consistently will not lose their jobs in camp, but there are virtually none of those on this team.
However, the Giants drafted Jones to be their starter and they are paying him $9M or so this year, and the guys behind him are what they are. With this QB room you should go into the season with him as the starter, but not be wed to having him go the entire season. If he struggles their is no reason to keep gathering additional data points that he is not an NFL QB. If Taylor gives you a better shot to win he should start.
They have no obligation to Jones. They could've cut Jones and traded for Jimmy G if they wanted. The simplest explanation is they've worked with both QBs every day and Jones is the starter.