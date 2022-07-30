Saturday NYG Training Camp Updates

Quote:
Art Stapleton
✔
@art_stapleton
Shane Lemieux at center with first team in second set of 11/11 drills for two plays.
LT Andrew Thomas
LG Joshua Ezeudu
C Lemieux
RG Mark Glowinski
RT Evan Neal
Jon Feliciano DNP #Giants///////
This is the Oline configuration I'm most interested in.
Yeah, Uber, I'd be on board with that. We had speculated in '20, before Lemieux pushed Hernandez to RG, whether he might be tried at C, also a bit of same in '21 before all the injuries hit.
BUF scouted/liked Lemieux at Oregon (?) so Dabs may be and Schoen is familiar with him and may be why he settled in so quickly as LG with 1s in camp. We also discussed here that scouting reports' major negative on SL was lack of quick feet and why C might be a challenge.
Jordan Raanan
✔
@JordanRaanan
First real fight of #giants training camp. Shane Lemieux, obviously unhappy with something Dexter Lawrence did, comes out of nowhere and tackles Dex. Leonard Williams immediately comes to Lawrence’s defense and pummels/pins Lemieux to the ground.
Justin Penik
@JustinPenik
Todays the most I’ve seen Brian Daboll yell. Offense and defense have been sloppy in some areas and team periods have been mostly hurry up today. Daboll is setting the intensity today.
Art Stapleton
✔
@art_stapleton
Darnay Holmes just punched the ball away from Saquon Barkley for a fumble that Julian Love returned in the direction of the house.
Four practices, three picks and forced fumble for Darnay. #Giants
to TC, when one side of the ball makes a play, you are worried about the other side.
I don’t think it was a bad throw so much as forcing the ball downfield. Dabbol has said that he wants DJ taking chances and this looked like that. I’m fine with it, not just a bad toss over the middle or something like that.
I don’t think it was a bad throw so much as forcing the ball downfield. Dabbol has said that he wants DJ taking chances and this looked like that. I’m fine with it, not just a bad toss over the middle or something like that.
armstead98, agree that's the way it looked to me too, and if that was called as a 3rd down throw deep, the 'as good as a punt' notion, grimace.
That said, both on that throw and the TD to Golladay crossing along the endline, seemed as though Jones held the ball long time, dunno if pocket would have held that long. Again, depends whether the drill's focus was to ignore going to shorter route receivers.
I don’t think it was a bad throw so much as forcing the ball downfield. Dabbol has said that he wants DJ taking chances and this looked like that. I’m fine with it, not just a bad toss over the middle or something like that.
armstead98, agree that's the way it looked to me too, and if that was called as a 3rd down throw deep, the 'as good as a punt' notion, grimace.
That said, both on that throw and the TD to Golladay crossing along the endline, seemed as though Jones held the ball long time, dunno if pocket would have held that long. Again, depends whether the drill's focus was to ignore going to shorter route receivers.
watching the pass to Golladay, I think Jones held the ball an appropriate amount of time....there was no pressure in his face....there are many Lines that can create a pocket like that, we just haven't seen it in a decade.
Every camp highlight of one of his completion also comes with him holding the ball WAYYY too long
I don't want to overreact, I've been a big supporter of his from before he was even drafted by us but man oh man I'm starting to believe in my heart that maybe just maybe Tyrod would win more games with this team.
His short/quick passing game is absolutely horrendous IMO
Every camp highlight of one of his completion also comes with him holding the ball WAYYY too long
I don't want to overreact, I've been a big supporter of his from before he was even drafted by us but man oh man I'm starting to believe in my heart that maybe just maybe Tyrod would win more games with this team.
His short/quick passing game is absolutely horrendous IMO
From Bobby Skinner on Twitter:
Bobby Skinner
@BobbySkinner_
·
54m
Giants Training Camp Day 4 thots
•Daniel Jones finished strong and had a pretty good day besides a terrible INT to Dane Belton
•Shane Lemieux & Dexter Lawrence fight was awesome and Lemieux had good day
•Quincy Roche making moves
•Darnay Holmes turnover streak continues
We must be very careful about what we see in limited online clips. I agree with you, I'm really doubting Jones is the answer, but I'm not sure some reps in July will be the determining factor. Skinner seemed to be happy with his overall performance today.
Bobby Skinner
@BobbySkinner_
·
59m
Giants TE Andre Miller (converted WR UDFA from Maine) has had some really nice plays the last couple days at a position that has only 1 guaranteed roster spot locked down.
to TC, when one side of the ball makes a play, you are worried about the other side.
I don’t think it was a bad throw so much as forcing the ball downfield. Dabbol has said that he wants DJ taking chances and this looked like that. I’m fine with it, not just a bad toss over the middle or something like that.
It gave us a chance to see his arm strength and to see if the WR could figure out how to make a play. Too bad it wasn’t Golladay with Jones throwing it up for him to out reach a smaller CB.
Art Stapleton
✔
@art_stapleton
Daniel Jones’ best throw of camp through traffic to rookie Wan’Dale Robinson in back of end zone for TD in 11/11 drills. Put some heat on it. Good moment for offense which has been scuffling
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
#Giants - Foster with an over the shoulder grab of a perfect left sideline bomb from Webb for a TD
Bobby Skinner
@BobbySkinner_
Giants TE Andre Miller (converted WR UDFA from Maine) has had some really nice plays the last couple days at a position that has only 1 guaranteed roster spot locked down.
Art Stapleton
✔
@art_stapleton
Replying to @art_stapleton
Kadarius Toney did not participate in team drills today. Sounds like a planned maintenance day. He has logged a ton of reps over the first week of camp.
Bobby Skinner
@BobbySkinner_
Daniel Jones fires a dart to Wan’Dale Robinson for a touchdown https://twitter.com/BobbySkinner_/status/1553403330130477059 - ( New Window )
I cautiously optimistic about Jones this year. There is gonna be bad plays with learning this offense but this play was a big positive. He knew exactly where he was going with that ball and manipulated the saftey perfectly. There has to be trust that Wan'Dale can win his matchup and Jones gave him the space.
I cautiously optimistic about Jones this year. There is gonna be bad plays with learning this offense but this play was a big positive. He knew exactly where he was going with that ball and manipulated the saftey perfectly. There has to be trust that Wan'Dale can win his matchup and Jones gave him the space.
robbie, exactly: Jones looked to a bit right of goal posts and you could see McKinney (think it was) tread water in place watching Jones' eyes before making his break to Wan'Dale, too late.
Daniel Jones’ Day: Jones went 15-of-20 passing on the day, throwing two touchdowns and an interception. With the Giants starting their offense in the “fringe” zone just ahead of the 50-yard line, giving Jones plenty of space to throw into, most of his completions were either dump-offs in the flat or short passes.
Jones got better as the day went along, saving his best for last. His final pass was a strike that found Wan’Dale Robinson -- who had an impressive day, making four catches -- for a touchdown in the back of the endzone, earning a hand-stinging high-five from a fired-up Daboll. Jones’ fifth drive of the day was strong as well; he completed all three of his pass attempts, the latter two to Golladay, including a touchdown pass.
Art Stapleton
✔
@art_stapleton
Giants offensive coaches, Daniel Jones and Wan'Dale Robinson set Darnay Holmes up on this one after he jumped the route yesterday for a Pick 6. Robinson was too quick for Xavier McKinney and Jones' throw was too good to get over in time.
Art Stapleton
✔
@art_stapleton
Day 4: Giants' focus was the fringe area across midfield and down into the red zone.
When the pads go on for Day 5, Brian Daboll said they'll work first and second down, much of which has been non-existent to this point other than red zone on Day 1.
Bobby Skinner
@BobbySkinner_
Giants TE Andre Miller (converted WR UDFA from Maine) has had some really nice plays the last couple days at a position that has only 1 guaranteed roster spot locked down.
Smallish for the TE position at 6'3" 225, but looks to have good hands, decent speed, and some game to him
https://goblackbears.com/sports/football/roster/andre-miller/7809
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OdwjGN5hRmQ
Would make an athletic H-back if his blocking isn't horrible.
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
Quote:
Art Stapleton
✔
@art_stapleton
Shane Lemieux at center with first team in second set of 11/11 drills for two plays.
LT Andrew Thomas
LG Joshua Ezeudu
C Lemieux
RG Mark Glowinski
RT Evan Neal
Jon Feliciano DNP #Giants///////
This is the Oline configuration I'm most interested in.
BUF scouted/liked Lemieux at Oregon (?) so Dabs may be and Schoen is familiar with him and may be why he settled in so quickly as LG with 1s in camp. We also discussed here that scouting reports' major negative on SL was lack of quick feet and why C might be a challenge.
✔
@JordanRaanan
First real fight of #giants training camp. Shane Lemieux, obviously unhappy with something Dexter Lawrence did, comes out of nowhere and tackles Dex. Leonard Williams immediately comes to Lawrence’s defense and pummels/pins Lemieux to the ground.
@BobbySkinner_
Clean pocket and Daniel Jones finds Kenny Golladay for 6!
https://twitter.com/BobbySkinner_/status/1553398615334338560 - ( New Window )
✔
@DDuggan21
Replying to @DDuggan21
Shane Lemieux just got a few reps with the 1’s at center. Josh Ezeudu stepped in at LG.
I remember Shane getting a few short looks at C before. This is a good alternative than to go with Douglas. Garcia and Bredeson must not be doing too hot either.
@giantswfan
#Giants Daboll with an excited fistpump as Jones fires a 10yd bullet to crossing Golladay inside the back of the end zone for a TD.
Bobby Skinner
@BobbySkinner_
Quincy Roche is balling at Giants camp today
✔
@DDuggan21
Replying to @DDuggan21
Shane Lemieux just got a few reps with the 1’s at center. Josh Ezeudu stepped in at LG.
I guess theoretically there will be 53 guys the Giants can plug in at Center to see what works.
Or conversely they can, you know...draft one someday...
https://www.drafttek.com/2023-NFL-Draft-Position-Rankings/Top-College-Centers-2023-NFL-Draft.asp
Yup.
Without being there to see who's "fault" it is, there's no way to be happy.
Well, at least that's how I'm wired. *grin*
@JustinPenik
Todays the most I’ve seen Brian Daboll yell. Offense and defense have been sloppy in some areas and team periods have been mostly hurry up today. Daboll is setting the intensity today.
@BobbySkinner_
Shane Lemieux and Dexter Lawrence just got into it big time AND I LOVE IT https://twitter.com/BobbySkinner_/status/1553397496122167298 - ( New Window )
✔
@PLeonardNYDN
Haven’t seen Giants rookie CB Cor’Dale Flott out here during entire team period. He’d been working at 2nd string slot in previous days
TE Ricky Seals-Jones is on the sidelines in short and T shirt, not practicing 2nd straight day
It would be more understandable if the guys were writing articles on what they saw, but they aren't doing that either.
@giantswfan
#Giants - Barkley has ball punched out by Holmes on a run play and Love returns it for a TD
@BobbySkinner_
Darnay Holmes 4th turnover day in a row! This time by popping the ball out from Saquon
https://twitter.com/BobbySkinner_/status/1553400520135557120 - ( New Window )
✔
@art_stapleton
Darnay Holmes just punched the ball away from Saquon Barkley for a fumble that Julian Love returned in the direction of the house.
Four practices, three picks and forced fumble for Darnay. #Giants
@giantswfan
#Giants Daboll with an excited fistpump as Jones fires a 10yd bullet to crossing Golladay inside the back of the end zone for a TD.
Bobby Skinner
@BobbySkinner_
Quincy Roche is balling at Giants camp today
Targeting a big catch radius receiver in the red zone? You might as well run or pass on 3rd down!
I don’t think it was a bad throw so much as forcing the ball downfield. Dabbol has said that he wants DJ taking chances and this looked like that. I’m fine with it, not just a bad toss over the middle or something like that.
armstead98, agree that's the way it looked to me too, and if that was called as a 3rd down throw deep, the 'as good as a punt' notion, grimace.
That said, both on that throw and the TD to Golladay crossing along the endline, seemed as though Jones held the ball long time, dunno if pocket would have held that long. Again, depends whether the drill's focus was to ignore going to shorter route receivers.
Quote:
I don’t think it was a bad throw so much as forcing the ball downfield. Dabbol has said that he wants DJ taking chances and this looked like that. I’m fine with it, not just a bad toss over the middle or something like that.
armstead98, agree that's the way it looked to me too, and if that was called as a 3rd down throw deep, the 'as good as a punt' notion, grimace.
That said, both on that throw and the TD to Golladay crossing along the endline, seemed as though Jones held the ball long time, dunno if pocket would have held that long. Again, depends whether the drill's focus was to ignore going to shorter route receivers.
watching the pass to Golladay, I think Jones held the ball an appropriate amount of time....there was no pressure in his face....there are many Lines that can create a pocket like that, we just haven't seen it in a decade.
Every camp highlight of one of his completion also comes with him holding the ball WAYYY too long
I don't want to overreact, I've been a big supporter of his from before he was even drafted by us but man oh man I'm starting to believe in my heart that maybe just maybe Tyrod would win more games with this team.
His short/quick passing game is absolutely horrendous IMO
Every camp highlight of one of his completion also comes with him holding the ball WAYYY too long
I don't want to overreact, I've been a big supporter of his from before he was even drafted by us but man oh man I'm starting to believe in my heart that maybe just maybe Tyrod would win more games with this team.
His short/quick passing game is absolutely horrendous IMO
From Bobby Skinner on Twitter:
Bobby Skinner
@BobbySkinner_
·
54m
Giants Training Camp Day 4 thots
•Daniel Jones finished strong and had a pretty good day besides a terrible INT to Dane Belton
•Shane Lemieux & Dexter Lawrence fight was awesome and Lemieux had good day
•Quincy Roche making moves
•Darnay Holmes turnover streak continues
We must be very careful about what we see in limited online clips. I agree with you, I'm really doubting Jones is the answer, but I'm not sure some reps in July will be the determining factor. Skinner seemed to be happy with his overall performance today.
@BobbySkinner_
·
59m
Giants TE Andre Miller (converted WR UDFA from Maine) has had some really nice plays the last couple days at a position that has only 1 guaranteed roster spot locked down.
Quote:
to TC, when one side of the ball makes a play, you are worried about the other side.
I don’t think it was a bad throw so much as forcing the ball downfield. Dabbol has said that he wants DJ taking chances and this looked like that. I’m fine with it, not just a bad toss over the middle or something like that.
It gave us a chance to see his arm strength and to see if the WR could figure out how to make a play. Too bad it wasn’t Golladay with Jones throwing it up for him to out reach a smaller CB.
@BobbySkinner_
Clean pocket and Daniel Jones finds Kenny Golladay for 6! https://twitter.com/BobbySkinner_/status/1553398615334338560 - ( New Window )
Ximines didn't get around Neal like he did yesterday.
@JustinPenik
Jones has been making a lot of calls at the LOS today. Things we like to see.
Pat Leonard
✔
@PLeonardNYDN
Daniel Jones finishes a drive with a TD to Wan’Dale Robinson. Threw a strike. Nice ball
@BobbySkinner_
Daniel Jones fires a dart to Wan’Dale Robinson for a touchdown
https://twitter.com/BobbySkinner_/status/1553403330130477059 - ( New Window )
✔
@art_stapleton
Daniel Jones’ best throw of camp through traffic to rookie Wan’Dale Robinson in back of end zone for TD in 11/11 drills. Put some heat on it. Good moment for offense which has been scuffling
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
#Giants - Foster with an over the shoulder grab of a perfect left sideline bomb from Webb for a TD
Bobby Skinner
@BobbySkinner_
Giants TE Andre Miller (converted WR UDFA from Maine) has had some really nice plays the last couple days at a position that has only 1 guaranteed roster spot locked down.
✔
@art_stapleton
Replying to @art_stapleton
Kadarius Toney did not participate in team drills today. Sounds like a planned maintenance day. He has logged a ton of reps over the first week of camp.
✔
@DDuggan21
Focused on one player during today's practice (will be able to read that story later), so don't have as many team-wide observations. Here are a few:
• Didn't see Kadarius Toney take any team reps. Seemed like a maintenance day. Possibly the same for CB Cor'Dale Flott.
• Another day, another turnover forced by Darnay Holmes, who stripped Saquon Barkley.
• First fight of camp. My view was blocked, but others have said Shane Lemieux and Dexter Lawrence were in the middle of it.
@giantswfan
We know #Giants coach Brian Daboll places much value om NYG history - often has alumns speak to the team after practice. Today, it was @BrandonJacobs27
@BobbySkinner_
Daniel Jones fires a dart to Wan’Dale Robinson for a touchdown https://twitter.com/BobbySkinner_/status/1553403330130477059 - ( New Window )
Robinson made a move and went around Holmes, who tried to grab him. Holmes has been getting great reviews so far.
Giants training camp observations, Day 4: Brian Daboll preaches patience as offensive struggles continue, 1st fight breaks out - ( New Window )
@BobbySkinner_
Daniel Jones fires a dart to Wan’Dale Robinson for a touchdown https://twitter.com/BobbySkinner_/status/1553403330130477059 - ( New Window )
I cautiously optimistic about Jones this year. There is gonna be bad plays with learning this offense but this play was a big positive. He knew exactly where he was going with that ball and manipulated the saftey perfectly. There has to be trust that Wan'Dale can win his matchup and Jones gave him the space.
Actually he made all 3 before this and Daboll is just managing his load. He’s not hurt.
robbie, exactly: Jones looked to a bit right of goal posts and you could see McKinney (think it was) tread water in place watching Jones' eyes before making his break to Wan'Dale, too late.
Daniel Jones’ Day: Jones went 15-of-20 passing on the day, throwing two touchdowns and an interception. With the Giants starting their offense in the “fringe” zone just ahead of the 50-yard line, giving Jones plenty of space to throw into, most of his completions were either dump-offs in the flat or short passes.
Jones got better as the day went along, saving his best for last. His final pass was a strike that found Wan’Dale Robinson -- who had an impressive day, making four catches -- for a touchdown in the back of the endzone, earning a hand-stinging high-five from a fired-up Daboll. Jones’ fifth drive of the day was strong as well; he completed all three of his pass attempts, the latter two to Golladay, including a touchdown pass.
@BobbySkinner_
Had Daniel Jones at 17/22 today with 2 TD & 1 INT
Few would be sacks count as completions but thought offense looked pretty good today in the first time they simulated regular offense moving the ball from the 40 yard line in
Looked a lot better with Lemiuex at C & Ezeudu at LG
@BobbySkinner_
Giants TE Andre Miller (converted WR UDFA from Maine) has had some really nice plays the last couple days at a position that has only 1 guaranteed roster spot locked down.
Smallish for the TE position at 6'3" 225, but looks to have good hands, decent speed, and some game to him
https://goblackbears.com/sports/football/roster/andre-miller/7809
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OdwjGN5hRmQ
@AngryNFLInsider
·
46m
Pat Leonard is the biggest clown. Tries to cause drama and goes around making BS reports about the #Giants. Such a clown. #TogetherBlue #NFL
✔
@art_stapleton
Giants offensive coaches, Daniel Jones and Wan'Dale Robinson set Darnay Holmes up on this one after he jumped the route yesterday for a Pick 6. Robinson was too quick for Xavier McKinney and Jones' throw was too good to get over in time.
Art Stapleton
✔
@art_stapleton
Day 4: Giants' focus was the fringe area across midfield and down into the red zone.
When the pads go on for Day 5, Brian Daboll said they'll work first and second down, much of which has been non-existent to this point other than red zone on Day 1.
Inside Look (7/30): Observations from training camp - ( New Window )
5 things we learned from training camp (7/30) - ( New Window )
Quote:
Bobby Skinner
@BobbySkinner_
Giants TE Andre Miller (converted WR UDFA from Maine) has had some really nice plays the last couple days at a position that has only 1 guaranteed roster spot locked down.
Smallish for the TE position at 6'3" 225, but looks to have good hands, decent speed, and some game to him
https://goblackbears.com/sports/football/roster/andre-miller/7809
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OdwjGN5hRmQ
Would make an athletic H-back if his blocking isn't horrible.