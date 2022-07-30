for display only
Saturday NYG Training Camp Updates

Eric from BBI : Admin : 7:07 am


Saturday, July 30, 2022

Head Coach Brian Daboll – Approx. 9:30 a.m.

Practice – 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Players Available – Approx. 12:10 p.m.

RE: RE: ...  
ColHowPepper : 11:15 am : link
In comment 15766550 UberAlias said:
Quote:
In comment 15766544 Eric from BBI said:

Quote:
Art Stapleton

@art_stapleton
Shane Lemieux at center with first team in second set of 11/11 drills for two plays.
LT Andrew Thomas
LG Joshua Ezeudu
C Lemieux
RG Mark Glowinski
RT Evan Neal

Jon Feliciano DNP #Giants///////

This is the Oline configuration I'm most interested in.
Yeah, Uber, I'd be on board with that. We had speculated in '20, before Lemieux pushed Hernandez to RG, whether he might be tried at C, also a bit of same in '21 before all the injuries hit.

BUF scouted/liked Lemieux at Oregon (?) so Dabs may be and Schoen is familiar with him and may be why he settled in so quickly as LG with 1s in camp. We also discussed here that scouting reports' major negative on SL was lack of quick feet and why C might be a challenge.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:15 am : link
Jordan Raanan

@JordanRaanan
First real fight of #giants training camp. Shane Lemieux, obviously unhappy with something Dexter Lawrence did, comes out of nowhere and tackles Dex. Leonard Williams immediately comes to Lawrence’s defense and pummels/pins Lemieux to the ground.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:16 am : link
Bobby Skinner
@BobbySkinner_
Clean pocket and Daniel Jones finds Kenny Golladay for 6!

https://twitter.com/BobbySkinner_/status/1553398615334338560 - ( New Window )
RE: ...  
Toth029 : 11:17 am : link
In comment 15766542 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Dan Duggan

@DDuggan21
Replying to @DDuggan21
Shane Lemieux just got a few reps with the 1’s at center. Josh Ezeudu stepped in at LG.


I remember Shane getting a few short looks at C before. This is a good alternative than to go with Douglas. Garcia and Bredeson must not be doing too hot either.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:17 am : link
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
#Giants Daboll with an excited fistpump as Jones fires a 10yd bullet to crossing Golladay inside the back of the end zone for a TD.

Bobby Skinner
@BobbySkinner_
Quincy Roche is balling at Giants camp today
RE: ...  
Jimmy Googs : 11:17 am : link
In comment 15766542 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Dan Duggan

@DDuggan21
Replying to @DDuggan21
Shane Lemieux just got a few reps with the 1’s at center. Josh Ezeudu stepped in at LG.


I guess theoretically there will be 53 guys the Giants can plug in at Center to see what works.

Or conversely they can, you know...draft one someday...

https://www.drafttek.com/2023-NFL-Draft-Position-Rankings/Top-College-Centers-2023-NFL-Draft.asp
RE: the downside  
JohnG in Albany : 11:17 am : link
In comment 15766555 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
to TC, when one side of the ball makes a play, you are worried about the other side.


Yup.

Without being there to see who's "fault" it is, there's no way to be happy.

Well, at least that's how I'm wired. *grin*
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:18 am : link
Justin Penik
@JustinPenik
Todays the most I’ve seen Brian Daboll yell. Offense and defense have been sloppy in some areas and team periods have been mostly hurry up today. Daboll is setting the intensity today.
RE: ...  
ColHowPepper : 11:20 am : link
In comment 15766560 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Bobby Skinner
@BobbySkinner_
Shane Lemieux and Dexter Lawrence just got into it big time AND I LOVE IT https://twitter.com/BobbySkinner_/status/1553397496122167298 - ( New Window )
dunno what one can take from that clip, nothing to see
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:20 am : link
Pat Leonard

@PLeonardNYDN
Haven’t seen Giants rookie CB Cor’Dale Flott out here during entire team period. He’d been working at 2nd string slot in previous days

TE Ricky Seals-Jones is on the sidelines in short and T shirt, not practicing 2nd straight day
I hate to pile on but….  
Jolly Blue Giant : 11:22 am : link
Skinner and Penik (not beat reporters) with the majority of the updates, while the beats only wake up to report a fight? WTF.
RE: I hate to pile on but….  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:23 am : link
In comment 15766581 Jolly Blue Giant said:
Quote:
Skinner and Penik (not beat reporters) with the majority of the updates, while the beats only wake up to report a fight? WTF.


It would be more understandable if the guys were writing articles on what they saw, but they aren't doing that either.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:23 am : link
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
#Giants - Barkley has ball punched out by Holmes on a run play and Love returns it for a TD
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:24 am : link
Bobby Skinner
@BobbySkinner_
Darnay Holmes 4th turnover day in a row! This time by popping the ball out from Saquon

https://twitter.com/BobbySkinner_/status/1553400520135557120 - ( New Window )
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:24 am : link
Art Stapleton

@art_stapleton
Darnay Holmes just punched the ball away from Saquon Barkley for a fumble that Julian Love returned in the direction of the house.
Four practices, three picks and forced fumble for Darnay. #Giants
I've  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:25 am : link
got to run some errands... if others want to pick up the slack and post... feel free to do so... will update shortly.
RE: ...  
Spiciest Memelord : 11:28 am : link
In comment 15766573 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
#Giants Daboll with an excited fistpump as Jones fires a 10yd bullet to crossing Golladay inside the back of the end zone for a TD.

Bobby Skinner
@BobbySkinner_
Quincy Roche is balling at Giants camp today


Targeting a big catch radius receiver in the red zone? You might as well run or pass on 3rd down!

...  
broadbandz : 11:55 am : link
Bobby Skinner killing it with the coverage. And he is just some crazed ex-collage player that kicked out of school.
Other than  
Jolly Blue Giant : 11:58 am : link
Dottino (not a real beat reporter) and the Talkin Giants guys, very few updates on the actual practice.....is this their way of protesting the new rule of no video?
Spiciest Memelord : 12:00 pm : link
RE: the downside  
armstead98 : 12:21 pm : link
In comment 15766555 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
to TC, when one side of the ball makes a play, you are worried about the other side.


I don’t think it was a bad throw so much as forcing the ball downfield. Dabbol has said that he wants DJ taking chances and this looked like that. I’m fine with it, not just a bad toss over the middle or something like that.
RE: RE: the downside  
ColHowPepper : 12:30 pm : link
In comment 15766615 armstead98 said:
Quote:
I don’t think it was a bad throw so much as forcing the ball downfield. Dabbol has said that he wants DJ taking chances and this looked like that. I’m fine with it, not just a bad toss over the middle or something like that.

armstead98, agree that's the way it looked to me too, and if that was called as a 3rd down throw deep, the 'as good as a punt' notion, grimace.

That said, both on that throw and the TD to Golladay crossing along the endline, seemed as though Jones held the ball long time, dunno if pocket would have held that long. Again, depends whether the drill's focus was to ignore going to shorter route receivers.
RE: RE: RE: the downside  
Jolly Blue Giant : 12:39 pm : link
In comment 15766619 ColHowPepper said:
Quote:
In comment 15766615 armstead98 said:


Quote:


I don’t think it was a bad throw so much as forcing the ball downfield. Dabbol has said that he wants DJ taking chances and this looked like that. I’m fine with it, not just a bad toss over the middle or something like that.


armstead98, agree that's the way it looked to me too, and if that was called as a 3rd down throw deep, the 'as good as a punt' notion, grimace.

That said, both on that throw and the TD to Golladay crossing along the endline, seemed as though Jones held the ball long time, dunno if pocket would have held that long. Again, depends whether the drill's focus was to ignore going to shorter route receivers.

watching the pass to Golladay, I think Jones held the ball an appropriate amount of time....there was no pressure in his face....there are many Lines that can create a pocket like that, we just haven't seen it in a decade.
I don't want to overreact BUT  
90.Cal : 12:47 pm : link
Daniel Jones looks awful

Every camp highlight of one of his completion also comes with him holding the ball WAYYY too long

I don't want to overreact, I've been a big supporter of his from before he was even drafted by us but man oh man I'm starting to believe in my heart that maybe just maybe Tyrod would win more games with this team.

His short/quick passing game is absolutely horrendous IMO
RE: I don't want to overreact BUT  
Vin_Cuccs : 12:50 pm : link
In comment 15766632 90.Cal said:
Quote:
Daniel Jones looks awful

Every camp highlight of one of his completion also comes with him holding the ball WAYYY too long

I don't want to overreact, I've been a big supporter of his from before he was even drafted by us but man oh man I'm starting to believe in my heart that maybe just maybe Tyrod would win more games with this team.

His short/quick passing game is absolutely horrendous IMO


From Bobby Skinner on Twitter:


Bobby Skinner
@BobbySkinner_
·
54m
Giants Training Camp Day 4 thots

•Daniel Jones finished strong and had a pretty good day besides a terrible INT to Dane Belton
•Shane Lemieux & Dexter Lawrence fight was awesome and Lemieux had good day
•Quincy Roche making moves
•Darnay Holmes turnover streak continues

We must be very careful about what we see in limited online clips. I agree with you, I'm really doubting Jones is the answer, but I'm not sure some reps in July will be the determining factor. Skinner seemed to be happy with his overall performance today.
This is interesting from Bobby Skinner:  
Vin_Cuccs : 12:52 pm : link
Bobby Skinner
@BobbySkinner_
·
59m
Giants TE Andre Miller (converted WR UDFA from Maine) has had some really nice plays the last couple days at a position that has only 1 guaranteed roster spot locked down.
RE: I'm glad DJ threw that ball  
5BowlsSoon : 12:55 pm : link
In comment 15766615 armstead98 said:
Quote:
In comment 15766555 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


to TC, when one side of the ball makes a play, you are worried about the other side.



I don’t think it was a bad throw so much as forcing the ball downfield. Dabbol has said that he wants DJ taking chances and this looked like that. I’m fine with it, not just a bad toss over the middle or something like that.


It gave us a chance to see his arm strength and to see if the WR could figure out how to make a play. Too bad it wasn’t Golladay with Jones throwing it up for him to out reach a smaller CB.
RE: ...  
Bill in UT : 1:24 pm : link
In comment 15766571 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Bobby Skinner
@BobbySkinner_
Clean pocket and Daniel Jones finds Kenny Golladay for 6! https://twitter.com/BobbySkinner_/status/1553398615334338560 - ( New Window )


Ximines didn't get around Neal like he did yesterday.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1:29 pm : link
Justin Penik
@JustinPenik
Jones has been making a lot of calls at the LOS today. Things we like to see.

Pat Leonard

@PLeonardNYDN
Daniel Jones finishes a drive with a TD to Wan’Dale Robinson. Threw a strike. Nice ball
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1:30 pm : link
Bobby Skinner
@BobbySkinner_
Daniel Jones fires a dart to Wan’Dale Robinson for a touchdown
https://twitter.com/BobbySkinner_/status/1553403330130477059 - ( New Window )
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1:31 pm : link
Art Stapleton

@art_stapleton
Daniel Jones’ best throw of camp through traffic to rookie Wan’Dale Robinson in back of end zone for TD in 11/11 drills. Put some heat on it. Good moment for offense which has been scuffling

GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
#Giants - Foster with an over the shoulder grab of a perfect left sideline bomb from Webb for a TD

Bobby Skinner
@BobbySkinner_
Giants TE Andre Miller (converted WR UDFA from Maine) has had some really nice plays the last couple days at a position that has only 1 guaranteed roster spot locked down.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1:31 pm : link
Art Stapleton

@art_stapleton
Replying to @art_stapleton
Kadarius Toney did not participate in team drills today. Sounds like a planned maintenance day. He has logged a ton of reps over the first week of camp.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1:34 pm : link
Dan Duggan

@DDuggan21
Focused on one player during today's practice (will be able to read that story later), so don't have as many team-wide observations. Here are a few:

• Didn't see Kadarius Toney take any team reps. Seemed like a maintenance day. Possibly the same for CB Cor'Dale Flott.

• Another day, another turnover forced by Darnay Holmes, who stripped Saquon Barkley.

• First fight of camp. My view was blocked, but others have said Shane Lemieux and Dexter Lawrence were in the middle of it.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1:34 pm : link
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
We know #Giants coach Brian Daboll places much value om NYG history - often has alumns speak to the team after practice. Today, it was @BrandonJacobs27
RE: ...  
Bill in UT : 1:35 pm : link
In comment 15766664 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Bobby Skinner
@BobbySkinner_
Daniel Jones fires a dart to Wan’Dale Robinson for a touchdown https://twitter.com/BobbySkinner_/status/1553403330130477059 - ( New Window )

Robinson made a move and went around Holmes, who tried to grab him. Holmes has been getting great reviews so far.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1:49 pm : link
NJ.com update...
Giants training camp observations, Day 4: Brian Daboll preaches patience as offensive struggles continue, 1st fight breaks out - ( New Window )
RE: ...  
robbieballs2003 : 2:03 pm : link
In comment 15766664 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Bobby Skinner
@BobbySkinner_
Daniel Jones fires a dart to Wan’Dale Robinson for a touchdown https://twitter.com/BobbySkinner_/status/1553403330130477059 - ( New Window )


I cautiously optimistic about Jones this year. There is gonna be bad plays with learning this offense but this play was a big positive. He knew exactly where he was going with that ball and manipulated the saftey perfectly. There has to be trust that Wan'Dale can win his matchup and Jones gave him the space.
At least Toney  
Spiciest Memelord : 2:06 pm : link
made one full day of practice, I think.
RE: At least Toney  
GNewGiants : 2:11 pm : link
In comment 15766700 Spiciest Memelord said:
Quote:
made one full day of practice, I think.


Actually he made all 3 before this and Daboll is just managing his load. He’s not hurt.
Loving Lemieux  
mittenedman : 2:15 pm : link
at C. Guy's a football player. Reminds me of Rich Seubert, and I don't say that lightly.
RE: RE: ...  
ColHowPepper : 2:20 pm : link
In comment 15766697 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
I cautiously optimistic about Jones this year. There is gonna be bad plays with learning this offense but this play was a big positive. He knew exactly where he was going with that ball and manipulated the saftey perfectly. There has to be trust that Wan'Dale can win his matchup and Jones gave him the space.

robbie, exactly: Jones looked to a bit right of goal posts and you could see McKinney (think it was) tread water in place watching Jones' eyes before making his break to Wan'Dale, too late.
Day 4 from NJ.com  
5BowlsSoon : 2:40 pm : link
Daniel Jones watch only:

Daniel Jones’ Day: Jones went 15-of-20 passing on the day, throwing two touchdowns and an interception. With the Giants starting their offense in the “fringe” zone just ahead of the 50-yard line, giving Jones plenty of space to throw into, most of his completions were either dump-offs in the flat or short passes.

Jones got better as the day went along, saving his best for last. His final pass was a strike that found Wan’Dale Robinson -- who had an impressive day, making four catches -- for a touchdown in the back of the endzone, earning a hand-stinging high-five from a fired-up Daboll. Jones’ fifth drive of the day was strong as well; he completed all three of his pass attempts, the latter two to Golladay, including a touchdown pass.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 2:43 pm : link
Bobby Skinner
@BobbySkinner_
Had Daniel Jones at 17/22 today with 2 TD & 1 INT

Few would be sacks count as completions but thought offense looked pretty good today in the first time they simulated regular offense moving the ball from the 40 yard line in

Looked a lot better with Lemiuex at C & Ezeudu at LG
Andre Miller  
Andre Miller
In comment 15766666 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Bobby Skinner
@BobbySkinner_
Giants TE Andre Miller (converted WR UDFA from Maine) has had some really nice plays the last couple days at a position that has only 1 guaranteed roster spot locked down.

Smallish for the TE position at 6'3" 225, but looks to have good hands, decent speed, and some game to him
https://goblackbears.com/sports/football/roster/andre-miller/7809
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OdwjGN5hRmQ
Bobby  
Toth029 : 3:24 pm : link
Skinner felt the offense was mostly good, especially when Lemieux went to C and Ezeudu to LG.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3:32 pm : link
NFL Insider
@AngryNFLInsider
·
46m
Pat Leonard is the biggest clown. Tries to cause drama and goes around making BS reports about the #Giants. Such a clown. #TogetherBlue #NFL
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3:48 pm : link
Art Stapleton

@art_stapleton
Giants offensive coaches, Daniel Jones and Wan'Dale Robinson set Darnay Holmes up on this one after he jumped the route yesterday for a Pick 6. Robinson was too quick for Xavier McKinney and Jones' throw was too good to get over in time.

Art Stapleton

@art_stapleton
Day 4: Giants' focus was the fringe area across midfield and down into the red zone.

When the pads go on for Day 5, Brian Daboll said they'll work first and second down, much of which has been non-existent to this point other than red zone on Day 1.
Giants.com  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3:59 pm : link
report...
Inside Look (7/30): Observations from training camp - ( New Window )
another...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4:10 pm : link
from Giants.com
5 things we learned from training camp (7/30) - ( New Window )
RE: Andre Miller  
Spiciest Memelord : 4:13 pm : link
In comment 15766733 ColHowPepper said:
Quote:
In comment 15766666 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


Bobby Skinner
@BobbySkinner_
Giants TE Andre Miller (converted WR UDFA from Maine) has had some really nice plays the last couple days at a position that has only 1 guaranteed roster spot locked down.


Smallish for the TE position at 6'3" 225, but looks to have good hands, decent speed, and some game to him
https://goblackbears.com/sports/football/roster/andre-miller/7809
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OdwjGN5hRmQ


Would make an athletic H-back if his blocking isn't horrible.
