Peter King's FMIA has an interesting article

all the data shows he was poor last year in all routes across zone and press. Figuring this is his last year on this particular contract.
Robinson is an important pick because overall last year the Giants struggled against press coverage. This team desperately needs players who can win 1-1 battles like Robinson did on the TD on Saturday.
Did anyone notice the part about Daboll is tinkering right now with Jones and trying to find out what his strengths are? Did anyone notice that Daboll purposely intends in practices to put players in bad positions to purposefully put them in stressful situations? Daboll is not expecting his QB and the offense to come out with amazing stats. The fans want Jones to have a 99 percent completion rate and throw for TDs every time. Does anyone understand these are practices and not game day! Practices are for working on your weaknesses too!
Anyone who has ever had children learning to play an instrument will be able to understand that while they are practicing a piece they don't sound as good as when they are playing a piece they know well. Should you criticize them for not playing well on a new piece? Of course not!
DG what a f*cking disaster of epic proportions. It will take multi year to clean up his mess. This team baring the defense absolutely having a dominant year like the one year in 2016 this is not a playoff team or even close to it.
Most likely they will need to draft a QB near the top next year and they might have to do additional roster trimming like KG and Leonard Williams ect...
Saying he's not separating from DBs is about as sharp an observation as a butterknife. He hasn't ever done that and we knew that last year when there was breakdown of his playing style before signing him.
His separation comes in the form of his catch radius because of his height and reach in contested catch plays. This isn't new info.
Once we get into the preseason and are playing other teams, then looking at what happens with a critical eye makes more sense. Right now, that's not what Daboll is doing. That's why it's called practice.
talked about the offense being in tough situations. He said without the pads and contact he was putting the offense in situations where it is more challenging like 3rd and longs.
Let's see how thing progress. I agree about Galloday. Didn't understand that signing and the Giants had a lot of connections to Detroit so they should have known everything. Lot of injuries and from what I saw he was about a 1050 yard receiver if he played the full season. !6 yards/reception. There were/are a lot of issues on O last year but he does not seem like a guy teams have to really focus on imv.
To me the most important thing about this year is developing the OL and TE group. Lets start winning the LOS.
I really do hope that the FO knows what it's doing, and that over the long haul the Giants will become good. I can justify patience with this, but I am going to want to see some very positive scrappy play by this team before I can get excited about it.
I just want the feeling of futility to go away. While this is very untypical of my perspective - the Giants have earned it. So I know, new group is in charge, let's see what happens and hope for the best, I will tell you where I see positives and negatives.
The wide receiver corps may or may not be intact yet. I do see Robinson is a player. I see Toney as possibly being a player. The rest of the corps is very iffy based on past history -- and Toney still has to prove he can stay on the field through a season. Golladay is an enigma part pro bowler and part Limp Along Cassidy. Shepard I have always liked but he is breaking apart. The rest of them are the bottom of the barrel types. So it's hard to have that warm and fuzzy feeling about them.
The Oline there is hope for. I can believe what I'm seeing there. We have a Left Tackle and Evan Neal as a rookie already appears to be better than any Right tackle that's played for the Giants in about ten years now. It's hard to be excited about Feliciano - but if Gates gets back on the field - he's a real center. I like Lemieux a lot and he lots like he will be a good swing Guard/Center coming from the left side. I can live with Glowinski at Guard for now, but he and Feliciano appear to be stop gaps to me. I am in a wait and see mode about the two draftees from NC - Ezeudu and McKethan -- Sy likes them a lot particularly Ezeudu -- if one of them works out the line will be in good shape and probably just needs one more mid round lunch bucket guy to be added for the next couple of years. The rest of them seem to be fodder to me.
Of the TEs I like Bellinger -- Allen may or may not be the goods -- Jones and Akins are Meh -- the rest are fodder so there is not a lot of depth there in my view.
The RBs are a big question mark -- Barkley may be a toy we cannot afford -- If he becomes a real passing weapon I may change my viewpoint - Breida looks good but has a troubling history of fumbles -- Corbin is a spit shot - the rest are meh
I have a hard time believing Jones can be the guy right now -- I just don't see it -- especially with all the ifs above -- a lot of things would have to go right that just don't all seem to be there to me.
The Giants in my mind need to add the following to the Offense - a #1 WR, another solid receiver, a solid TE, a solid RB, possibly two of them, A solid guard prospect, and possibly a center too depending on whether Gates can make it back - and they may (I'm leaning probably) still need a QB.
On Defense I still see issues. No matter how you paint it the Giants need CBs probably at least two more good ones -- the safties may be okay, the DLine may be okay but probably needs a DT and another ER. The LBs are probably one short too.
So show me the current group can make hash with all those issues and I'll have something to root for and believe that down the road maybe this FO has got something -- if more than half of the rookies pan out that would be a good start to being able to believe that FO really knows what they are doing and are one or two drafts, and three or four solid FA signings away.
“I have faith we’ll get this turned around, but it’s not going to happen overnight,” said Schoen, 43, who looks like a slimmer version of Steve Garvey, well-coiffed and well-dressed, sitting in the Giants’ cafeteria Friday morning before practice. ”I’ve seen how to build teams the right way three or four times, and we’re going to build depth and talent with a steady plan in place.”
talked about not being "instant evaluators" which I agree with. Like it or not, the Giants players (namely Barkley and Jones) are being given another chance. Some of what they have already done (good and bad) is being considered, while, to a point, they have a fresh start with a new system and coaches.
I know some posters do not like to hear the "new system" excuse, but it is very much valid from all that I have picked up over the years, and I think Daboll was eluding to this when he spoke against being "instant evaluators"
Golladay hasnt been good for us but he is not a guy that gets great separation, never has been. I dont think he will be here long. Its a bad signing but he will have a better season this year.
Barkley dropped a pass. BFD. He is probably going to get 100 thrown his way or more if healthy. I think he will have a great season in this O but I still think he will be elsewhere next season
Jones is the guy to pick on as usual. Nothing new here. e is again learning a new O and the coach wants him to throw into tight windows in practice. I think Jones will have a good season but that doesnt mean he will be the QB next year. If he again misses games with injury he will be on the way out regardless of his season. I think he can get into the top 15 in this offense. Does tat mean we pay him big money? No, I think regardless of his season, he will either be on a 1 year deal next year or he will be on another team. Schoen isnt going to pay him long term based off one season imo.
Was genuinely elevating his performance with his gameplanning?
That's how I view it myself. Jones is a QB that people pull for and looks the part of the good QB. The problem is he's never proven he can consistently be a good quarterback. How long are you supposed to wait for him to figure it out?
RE: RE: What if Jason Garret wasn’t holding Jones back but
Yup, and he had 6 fumbles in 2 games.
I've come to believe there's not much to glean from the rookie year. You take a way the 3 big games, and the 2 disaster games -- and the guy you get is pretty similar to the 2020 & 2021 version.
Prolly valid takes.
Aside from the continual broadsides from the burn-him-in-the-pyre crowd, perhaps the (only) remaining questions are 1/for a slow-maturation/recognition mind and 2/exacerbated by the multiple scheme/regime change obstacle course: is there a point where it can come together for him after he unlearns all the prior 'learning' and OL sieve? It is understandable that there is real doubt.
The Mara mandate crowd will say he's on a longer leash than should be allowed, but I also feel that Schoen and Daboll, as knowledgeable professional football people, first here in years, would pursue this tack in any event.
I like the part where X says that Wan’Dale is a problem. A problem to cover! Get some little man! Make some plays and hit pay dirt rook!
X is standing out in camp too. Wearing the green dot, getting ready to bring the nasty blitz heavy always attack Wink style defense! Fuck yeah X man! Get some! T-bah-d’oh and Sexy Dexy and the Big Cat, Martinez is back, A-Rob - this defense is gonna be a lot better and especially so playing the easiest schedule in the NFL.
Honestly don’t give a fuck any more about Jones and Barkley. King is right that there’s no foreseeable scenario where Barkley is here next year. Stupid pick, way, way over hyped and almost certainly the biggest draft bust in NYG history. Run him into the ground hope for the best.
If Jones is gonna be the guy, he’s gonna be the guy. I don’t see it happening. Hope I’m wrong. If Jones sucks again this year I suppose that will help draft position. If he turns into a star - or even middle of the pack QB1 - I’ll be more than happy to eat my share of humble pie.
Kenny G hasn’t caught a TD in two seasons? Did I get that right? Or is it three? Terrible signing. But if he should get a lot of single coverage with Wan’Dale and KT or Shep on the field. We know Kenny G can catch the football whether he’s covered or not. So, bad signing but he can play a part when he’s healthy.
Things are looking up fella’s - camp so far is going great. Now I’m going to the Apple Store and then to Starbucks and to the Admirals Lounge where I’ll wait to board the plane to my daughter’s summer softball tourney.
Was genuinely elevating his performance with his gameplanning?
But how was it that Jones looked like a potentially decent quarterback under Shurmur?
Player performance varies by game. Sometimes they get hot, sometimes they slump. Jones’ 2019 performances, which came against bad opponents as was mentioned, no longer look glimmers of the future. They are outliers.
On the other side, Jones played an absolutely putrid game vs Carolina last season. Is he as bad a player as he showed that day? No, he’s better than that. That’s another outlier.
After 3 seasons those 2019 performances don’t mean that’s his future average. They are high points in a scatter plot where most of the points lie in the mediocre NFL player range.
He’s not the insider he once was.
I haven’t payed attention to him for years because he doesn’t put in the work.
are way, way out of whack.
are way, way out of whack.
Pro or con..That’s why some of us wait until the 4th or 5th game of the season to “see” what we really have as Parcells used to opine
Robinson is an important pick because overall last year the Giants struggled against press coverage. This team desperately needs players who can win 1-1 battles like Robinson did on the TD on Saturday.
are way, way out of whack.
Pro or con..That’s why some of us wait until the 4th or 5th game of the season to “see” what we really have as Parcells used to opine
If one is in the camp of not believing in the quarterback, I ve been there, it s easy to look towards the future with very little patience for the present
You are probably correct in your assessment, but after the past decade it s going to be difficult to find patience for another poor start
He gets zero separation and he doesnt fight for the ball. He was the product of Matt Stafford having some pretty special arm talent. IMO.
Anyone who has ever had children learning to play an instrument will be able to understand that while they are practicing a piece they don't sound as good as when they are playing a piece they know well. Should you criticize them for not playing well on a new piece? Of course not!
Most likely they will need to draft a QB near the top next year and they might have to do additional roster trimming like KG and Leonard Williams ect...
His separation comes in the form of his catch radius because of his height and reach in contested catch plays. This isn't new info.
Talk about a fruitless search. His strength is "run fast in a straight line"
Let's see how thing progress. I agree about Galloday. Didn't understand that signing and the Giants had a lot of connections to Detroit so they should have known everything. Lot of injuries and from what I saw he was about a 1050 yard receiver if he played the full season. !6 yards/reception. There were/are a lot of issues on O last year but he does not seem like a guy teams have to really focus on imv.
To me the most important thing about this year is developing the OL and TE group. Lets start winning the LOS.
I also think Jones and Barkley both have one foot out the door, unless ownership intervenes.
However, context is important.
This is the same practice Sy went to and it was completely focused on 3rd-and-long situations.
If the offense looked good, we'd be really worried about the defense right now.
I just want the feeling of futility to go away. While this is very untypical of my perspective - the Giants have earned it. So I know, new group is in charge, let's see what happens and hope for the best, I will tell you where I see positives and negatives.
The wide receiver corps may or may not be intact yet. I do see Robinson is a player. I see Toney as possibly being a player. The rest of the corps is very iffy based on past history -- and Toney still has to prove he can stay on the field through a season. Golladay is an enigma part pro bowler and part Limp Along Cassidy. Shepard I have always liked but he is breaking apart. The rest of them are the bottom of the barrel types. So it's hard to have that warm and fuzzy feeling about them.
The Oline there is hope for. I can believe what I'm seeing there. We have a Left Tackle and Evan Neal as a rookie already appears to be better than any Right tackle that's played for the Giants in about ten years now. It's hard to be excited about Feliciano - but if Gates gets back on the field - he's a real center. I like Lemieux a lot and he lots like he will be a good swing Guard/Center coming from the left side. I can live with Glowinski at Guard for now, but he and Feliciano appear to be stop gaps to me. I am in a wait and see mode about the two draftees from NC - Ezeudu and McKethan -- Sy likes them a lot particularly Ezeudu -- if one of them works out the line will be in good shape and probably just needs one more mid round lunch bucket guy to be added for the next couple of years. The rest of them seem to be fodder to me.
Of the TEs I like Bellinger -- Allen may or may not be the goods -- Jones and Akins are Meh -- the rest are fodder so there is not a lot of depth there in my view.
The RBs are a big question mark -- Barkley may be a toy we cannot afford -- If he becomes a real passing weapon I may change my viewpoint - Breida looks good but has a troubling history of fumbles -- Corbin is a spit shot - the rest are meh
I have a hard time believing Jones can be the guy right now -- I just don't see it -- especially with all the ifs above -- a lot of things would have to go right that just don't all seem to be there to me.
The Giants in my mind need to add the following to the Offense - a #1 WR, another solid receiver, a solid TE, a solid RB, possibly two of them, A solid guard prospect, and possibly a center too depending on whether Gates can make it back - and they may (I'm leaning probably) still need a QB.
On Defense I still see issues. No matter how you paint it the Giants need CBs probably at least two more good ones -- the safties may be okay, the DLine may be okay but probably needs a DT and another ER. The LBs are probably one short too.
So show me the current group can make hash with all those issues and I'll have something to root for and believe that down the road maybe this FO has got something -- if more than half of the rookies pan out that would be a good start to being able to believe that FO really knows what they are doing and are one or two drafts, and three or four solid FA signings away.
are way, way out of whack.
Pro or con..That’s why some of us wait until the 4th or 5th game of the season to “see” what we really have as Parcells used to opine
Unfortunately, what we seem to have at that point is typically a 1-4 team.
Golladay is likely gone after this season. Barkley is going to have a great season and decide he is willing to give the Giants a team friendly deal to stick.
Jones is going to have to be good to stick around. A bad start to the season and Taylor might well get promoted.
Maybe Sy'56 can weigh in on his thoughts while at camp?
And, please do not view this post as me looking to give Jones an excuse. My posting history on him has not been positive, to say the least.
I don't believe Jones has that type of skill set. I believe his skill set is to have the play called in, the patterns locked and the play called with one kill option.
I think the NFL is sliding to the creator/improvised QB.
I don't believe Jones has that type of skill set. I believe his skill set is to have the play called in, the patterns locked and the play called with one kill option.
I think the NFL is sliding to the creator/improvised QB.
In this case would it be a shift towards the older style where quarterbacks would call their own plays, ala Peyton Manning?
I know some posters do not like to hear the "new system" excuse, but it is very much valid from all that I have picked up over the years, and I think Daboll was eluding to this when he spoke against being "instant evaluators"
?
lol Greg. He loved him his Starbucks! haha!
Jones has 17 games to prove his value to the GM and HC...we shall see...
But how was it that Jones looked like a potentially decent quarterback under Shurmur?
Barkley dropped a pass. BFD. He is probably going to get 100 thrown his way or more if healthy. I think he will have a great season in this O but I still think he will be elsewhere next season
Jones is the guy to pick on as usual. Nothing new here. e is again learning a new O and the coach wants him to throw into tight windows in practice. I think Jones will have a good season but that doesnt mean he will be the QB next year. If he again misses games with injury he will be on the way out regardless of his season. I think he can get into the top 15 in this offense. Does tat mean we pay him big money? No, I think regardless of his season, he will either be on a 1 year deal next year or he will be on another team. Schoen isnt going to pay him long term based off one season imo.
That's how I view it myself. Jones is a QB that people pull for and looks the part of the good QB. The problem is he's never proven he can consistently be a good quarterback. How long are you supposed to wait for him to figure it out?
Was genuinely elevating his performance with his gameplanning?
But how was it that Jones looked like a potentially decent quarterback under Shurmur?
Shurmur sucked as a HC but is a really good OC and absolutely great at making QBs look good.
If you don't know - you know.
Jones has 37 career NFL starts and 45 TD passes. 3 games in 2019, against terrible defenses, account for 13 of his 45 TDs. 13 in 3 games, 32 in the other 34 games. Over a quarter (29%) of his touchdowns in 8% of his starts.
Jones has 37 career NFL starts and 45 TD passes. 3 games in 2019, against terrible defenses, account for 13 of his 45 TDs. 13 in 3 games, 32 in the other 34 games. Over a quarter (29%) of his touchdowns in 8% of his starts./////
Yup, and he had 6 fumbles in 2 games.
I've come to believe there's not much to glean from the rookie year. You take a way the 3 big games, and the 2 disaster games -- and the guy you get is pretty similar to the 2020 & 2021 version.
Prolly valid takes.
Aside from the continual broadsides from the burn-him-in-the-pyre crowd, perhaps the (only) remaining questions are 1/for a slow-maturation/recognition mind and 2/exacerbated by the multiple scheme/regime change obstacle course: is there a point where it can come together for him after he unlearns all the prior 'learning' and OL sieve? It is understandable that there is real doubt.
The Mara mandate crowd will say he's on a longer leash than should be allowed, but I also feel that Schoen and Daboll, as knowledgeable professional football people, first here in years, would pursue this tack in any event.
X is standing out in camp too. Wearing the green dot, getting ready to bring the nasty blitz heavy always attack Wink style defense! Fuck yeah X man! Get some! T-bah-d’oh and Sexy Dexy and the Big Cat, Martinez is back, A-Rob - this defense is gonna be a lot better and especially so playing the easiest schedule in the NFL.
Honestly don’t give a fuck any more about Jones and Barkley. King is right that there’s no foreseeable scenario where Barkley is here next year. Stupid pick, way, way over hyped and almost certainly the biggest draft bust in NYG history. Run him into the ground hope for the best.
If Jones is gonna be the guy, he’s gonna be the guy. I don’t see it happening. Hope I’m wrong. If Jones sucks again this year I suppose that will help draft position. If he turns into a star - or even middle of the pack QB1 - I’ll be more than happy to eat my share of humble pie.
Kenny G hasn’t caught a TD in two seasons? Did I get that right? Or is it three? Terrible signing. But if he should get a lot of single coverage with Wan’Dale and KT or Shep on the field. We know Kenny G can catch the football whether he’s covered or not. So, bad signing but he can play a part when he’s healthy.
Things are looking up fella’s - camp so far is going great. Now I’m going to the Apple Store and then to Starbucks and to the Admirals Lounge where I’ll wait to board the plane to my daughter’s summer softball tourney.
Because if he stumbles early, it's not hard for me to envision Jones's confidence tank quickly going to E.
So, I am hoping Daboll has the proverbial short lease and doesn't give Jones more than September to show he's good for a full year evaluation.
Was genuinely elevating his performance with his gameplanning?
But how was it that Jones looked like a potentially decent quarterback under Shurmur?
Player performance varies by game. Sometimes they get hot, sometimes they slump. Jones’ 2019 performances, which came against bad opponents as was mentioned, no longer look glimmers of the future. They are outliers.
On the other side, Jones played an absolutely putrid game vs Carolina last season. Is he as bad a player as he showed that day? No, he’s better than that. That’s another outlier.
After 3 seasons those 2019 performances don’t mean that’s his future average. They are high points in a scatter plot where most of the points lie in the mediocre NFL player range.
Totally agree. Once they declared that Jones was staying for 2022, his scholarship - as Terps would say - was basically renewed.
I think if we had a training camp competition between DJ & TT...TT would be the starter.
Totally agree. Once they declared that Jones was staying for 2022, his scholarship - as Terps would say - was basically renewed.
I don't think he's got much scholarship left, especially if camp and preseason continues to be poor
I think the more likely and prohibitive outcome isn’t a serious injury, but another ankle or knee sprain that takes him out for 4 games, and slows him for another few.
Could be, buddy
Let me rephrase that — I don’t think he’s more likely to get hurt than to have a great year.
I think it’s more likely if he gets hurt, it’ll be his ankle more than something serious.