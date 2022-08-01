for display only
Monday NYG Training Camp Updates (pads come on today)

Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:20 am


Monday, August 1, 2022

Head Coach Brian Daboll – Approx. 9:30 a.m.

Practice – 10:00 a.m. – 11:45 a.m.

Players Available – Approx. 11:55 a.m.

So, regarding the  
Racer : 12:41 pm : link
pre-draft. Based on everything I listened to and read, the knock was more accurately characterized as, when his first move and counter were neutralized, there was a perceptible level of, shall we say, defeatist attitude.

No mention of that in these camp reports so far, but I'd be interested if the boots on the ground see anything like this. Thanks.
RE: So, regarding the  
Racer : 12:43 pm : link
In comment 15767991 Racer said:
Quote:
pre-draft. Based on everything I listened to and read, the knock was more accurately characterized as, when his first move and counter were neutralized, there was a perceptible level of, shall we say, defeatist attitude.

No mention of that in these camp reports so far, but I'd be interested if the boots on the ground see anything like this. Thanks.


Subject line should be -Regarding the takes plays off reports-

pre-draft.

Dropped the ball on quotation mark usage.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:58 pm : link

Bobby Skinner @BobbySkinner_

Had Daniel Jones at 5/13 today which ended with 6 straight incompletions.

Ball came out much quicker than previous days but had some misses paired w/ WR’s locked up in man.
RE: Jones has always been inaccurate, this shouldn't surprise  
M.S. : 1:00 pm : link
In comment 15767986 Producer said:
Quote:
The numbers have always said that. The eye test has always said that.

Ahhh, no.
Jones inaccurate?  
Dave on the UWS : 1:01 pm : link
If you guys remember from his first training camp, he was remarkably accurate, hitting guys in stride, something Eli struggled in. This was mentioned in threads repeatedly.
Besides coaching him to make tight window throws (which he did a LOT as a rookie), Daboll has to de-program Jones from Garrett's "don't you dare make a mistake" offense.
Jones may be unfixable, but Daboll is going to try to get the most out of him. I expected struggles early. Taylor has looked better because he knows the playbook having been in Buffalo.
Let it play out.
RE: Jones inaccurate?  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1:04 pm : link
In comment 15768026 Dave on the UWS said:
Quote:
If you guys remember from his first training camp, he was remarkably accurate, hitting guys in stride, something Eli struggled in. This was mentioned in threads repeatedly.
Besides coaching him to make tight window throws (which he did a LOT as a rookie), Daboll has to de-program Jones from Garrett's "don't you dare make a mistake" offense.
Jones may be unfixable, but Daboll is going to try to get the most out of him. I expected struggles early. Taylor has looked better because he knows the playbook having been in Buffalo.
Let it play out.


Career completion percentages:

Eli Manning: 60.3 percent
Daniel Jones 62.8 percent
Jones  
JoeyBigBlue : 1:14 pm : link
Is in a brand new offense, so I expect him to struggle early in camp. I’d start to worry if we are hearing the same thing come the end of August.
Who IS this guy?  
Klaatu : 1:19 pm : link
RE: Jones inaccurate?  
Blue The Dog : 1:21 pm : link
In comment 15768026 Dave on the UWS said:
Quote:
If you guys remember from his first training camp, he was remarkably accurate, hitting guys in stride, something Eli struggled in. This was mentioned in threads repeatedly.
Besides coaching him to make tight window throws (which he did a LOT as a rookie), Daboll has to de-program Jones from Garrett's "don't you dare make a mistake" offense.
Jones may be unfixable, but Daboll is going to try to get the most out of him. I expected struggles early. Taylor has looked better because he knows the playbook having been in Buffalo.
Let it play out.


Daboll and Taylor weren't in Buffalo togetherness. Daboll was brought on to be the OC the year after Tyrod left
You won't be able to tell a thing about Jones in these  
PatersonPlank : 1:23 pm : link
practices, so why do some try? Daboll has said things like :"I ask the QB sometimes to throw it up in a tight situation just to see what the db will do" or
"I ask the QB to hold the ball longer and then deliver it into tight coverage just to practice that".

So we don't know what is really happening. I don't know if Jones will be good or not, but living and dying on a 2 hr practice in August, where you have no idea what is happening and why, is nuts

Wait for the games.
RE: Who IS this guy?  
Angel Eyes : 1:29 pm : link
In comment 15768058 Klaatu said:
Quote:

Not Harry Carson.
RE: You won't be able to tell a thing about Jones in these  
csb : 1:29 pm : link
In comment 15768066 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
practices, so why do some try? Daboll has said things like :"I ask the QB sometimes to throw it up in a tight situation just to see what the db will do" or
"I ask the QB to hold the ball longer and then deliver it into tight coverage just to practice that".

So we don't know what is really happening. I don't know if Jones will be good or not, but living and dying on a 2 hr practice in August, where you have no idea what is happening and why, is nuts

Wait for the games.


Exactly - not to mention those screaming to "watch the tape" are only getting snippets of a controlled practice from an iPhone without any context for what the offense is trying to do. I'm not saying DJ will be great this year, but making DJ evaluations at this point is a little foolish.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1:34 pm : link
Tom Rock

@TomRock_Newsday
Oshane Ximines had some nice wins in 1v1 pass rushes today, but his offsides penalties outnumbered those victories. Remember it was his costly jump offsides in Tampa last year that basically ended his season.
RE: ...  
Angel Eyes : 1:49 pm : link
In comment 15768087 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Tom Rock

@TomRock_Newsday
Oshane Ximines had some nice wins in 1v1 pass rushes today, but his offsides penalties outnumbered those victories. Remember it was his costly jump offsides in Tampa last year that basically ended his season.

I thought Ximines' season was ended by his offside penalty in Kansas City, not Tampa Bay.
RE: ...  
Matt M. : 2:06 pm : link
In comment 15767863 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
The Giant Insider Newspaper & Podcast
@GiantInsider
Darrian Beavers very active, young man off to a nice start of camp
I hope and believe he will supplant Crowder as the starter before camp is over.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 2:07 pm : link
Dan Duggan

@DDuggan21
Giants held a free agent workout after today’s practice. Wonder if we see a transaction related to any of the injured players later today…
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 2:09 pm : link
Jordan Raanan

@JordanRaanan
Giants rookie safety Dane Belton has a broken collarbone, per sources. Tough break for the fourth-round pick. Was making a real strong impression.

Belton will be sidelined an extended period of time. There still remains hope he can be ready for the start of the season.
RE: Jones has always been inaccurate, this shouldn't surprise  
Will Shine : 2:10 pm : link
In comment 15767986 Producer said:
Quote:
The numbers have always said that. The eye test has always said that.


Oh, you mean when he's had one second to throw and no starting receivers???
RE: RE: Jones has always been inaccurate, this shouldn't surprise  
Producer : 2:48 pm : link
In comment 15768025 M.S. said:
Quote:
In comment 15767986 Producer said:


Quote:


The numbers have always said that. The eye test has always said that.


Ahhh, no.



Here are Daniel Jones' ranks in completion pct through his career. And I don't think I need to tell you that completion pct is a measure of accuracy.

2019: 24th
2020: 31st
2021: 23rd

Are these the rankings of an accurate NFL passer?
I wish people  
NYG22 : 2:50 pm : link
would "zip it" on Jones. We know he's had every disadvantage a QB can possibly have. That's not an excuse, its a fact.

He didn't get an extension (wise decision by NYG). But jeez, let's see how this plays out a bit with the hope of an NFL caliber OL, play callers and a few weapons. If it doesn't go well, call him Dave Brown 2.0 to your hearts content. But to spout off 4 practices in? Odd.
The Jones stans  
ajr2456 : 2:52 pm : link
Still standing firm is incredible
RE: I wish people  
Producer : 2:57 pm : link
In comment 15768197 NYG22 said:
Quote:
would "zip it" on Jones. We know he's had every disadvantage a QB can possibly have. That's not an excuse, its a fact.

He didn't get an extension (wise decision by NYG). But jeez, let's see how this plays out a bit with the hope of an NFL caliber OL, play callers and a few weapons. If it doesn't go well, call him Dave Brown 2.0 to your hearts content. But to spout off 4 practices in? Odd.


why are you opposed to the free exchange of ideas? And there is plenty of data, presented by me and others, to suggest that Jones' disadvantages are overstated. The problem with Jones, just may be Jones.
Was at camp  
ajr2456 : 2:58 pm : link
Jones side throwing session was awful. Bouncing balls all over the place.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 2:58 pm : link
Alex Wilson
@AlexWilsonESM
Josh Ezeudu needs to win that starting left guard spot — 4 years of a CHEAP left guard would do wonders for this offensive line #NYG
https://twitter.com/AlexWilsonESM/status/1554144521277083649 - ( New Window )
RE: The Jones stans  
NYG22 : 3:02 pm : link
In comment 15768201 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
Still standing firm is incredible


I don't know what a "Jones stans" is but I do know that this is a useless argument on Day 4 of camp.

Maybe he's Dave Brown 2.0 or alternatively. maybe with the benefit of some NFL caliber combo of OL, weapons, coaching he's some middle tier QB e.g. Ryan Tannehill. I don't know. But let's see the thing play out a bit shall we?
RE: RE: The Jones stans  
ajr2456 : 3:04 pm : link
In comment 15768216 NYG22 said:
Quote:
In comment 15768201 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


Still standing firm is incredible



I don't know what a "Jones stans" is but I do know that this is a useless argument on Day 4 of camp.

Maybe he's Dave Brown 2.0 or alternatively. maybe with the benefit of some NFL caliber combo of OL, weapons, coaching he's some middle tier QB e.g. Ryan Tannehill. I don't know. But let's see the thing play out a bit shall we?


Day 4 of camp or August of year 4 with the same issues?
What do his weapons  
ajr2456 : 3:04 pm : link
Have to do with having a wide open Toney and bouncing the ball 5 yards short?
RE: I wish people  
Lines of Scrimmage : 3:04 pm : link
In comment 15768197 NYG22 said:
Quote:
would "zip it" on Jones. We know he's had every disadvantage a QB can possibly have. That's not an excuse, its a fact.

He didn't get an extension (wise decision by NYG). But jeez, let's see how this plays out a bit with the hope of an NFL caliber OL, play callers and a few weapons. If it doesn't go well, call him Dave Brown 2.0 to your hearts content. But to spout off 4 practices in? Odd.


Everyone is a QB expert.
Lets hope our new regime is smart enough to build a team that will support different levels of QB play. You hope you get a great one who plays big in the big moments but you still have to win games with acceptable QB play.
RE: RE: RE: Jones has always been inaccurate, this shouldn't surprise  
Brown_Hornet : 3:05 pm : link
In comment 15768193 Producer said:
Quote:
In comment 15768025 M.S. said:


Quote:


In comment 15767986 Producer said:


Quote:


The numbers have always said that. The eye test has always said that.


Ahhh, no.




Here are Daniel Jones' ranks in completion pct through his career. And I don't think I need to tell you that completion pct is a measure of accuracy.

2019: 24th
2020: 31st
2021: 23rd

Are these the rankings of an accurate NFL passer?
Actually, no. Completion % is not a measure of accuracy, It is a measure of the number of passes completed vs. the number of passes thrown.

RE: RE: RE: The Jones stans  
NYG22 : 3:13 pm : link
In comment 15768217 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 15768216 NYG22 said:


Quote:


In comment 15768201 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


Still standing firm is incredible



I don't know what a "Jones stans" is but I do know that this is a useless argument on Day 4 of camp.

Maybe he's Dave Brown 2.0 or alternatively. maybe with the benefit of some NFL caliber combo of OL, weapons, coaching he's some middle tier QB e.g. Ryan Tannehill. I don't know. But let's see the thing play out a bit shall we?



Day 4 of camp or August of year 4 with the same issues?


I'd say Jones issues have been:

-team's complete inability to run the ball (setting up near constant bad down/distance situations)
-inability to pass block
-unimaginative and ineffective coaching
-ridiculously high rate of injury of skill position players
-his own injury problems
-his ball security issues

In that order.
RE: RE: Jones has always been inaccurate, this shouldn't surprise  
christian : 3:15 pm : link
In comment 15768151 Will Shine said:
Quote:
In comment 15767986 Producer said:


Quote:


The numbers have always said that. The eye test has always said that.



Oh, you mean when he's had one second to throw and no starting receivers???


This hyperbole makes the other hyperbole come out of the woodwork.

Jones was tied for 2nd most pocket time (with 7 others) at 2.5 second per snap in 2022.

Jones was right in the middle of the league in pressure percentage at 23.3% of the time.

Jones just simply wasn’t in the disadvantage many insist he was.
RE: RE: RE: RE: The Jones stans  
ajr2456 : 3:23 pm : link
In comment 15768229 NYG22 said:
Quote:
In comment 15768217 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 15768216 NYG22 said:


Quote:


In comment 15768201 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


Still standing firm is incredible



I don't know what a "Jones stans" is but I do know that this is a useless argument on Day 4 of camp.

Maybe he's Dave Brown 2.0 or alternatively. maybe with the benefit of some NFL caliber combo of OL, weapons, coaching he's some middle tier QB e.g. Ryan Tannehill. I don't know. But let's see the thing play out a bit shall we?



Day 4 of camp or August of year 4 with the same issues?



I'd say Jones issues have been:

-team's complete inability to run the ball (setting up near constant bad down/distance situations)
-inability to pass block
-unimaginative and ineffective coaching
-ridiculously high rate of injury of skill position players
-his own injury problems
-his ball security issues

In that order.


So none of it’s his fault, got it.
Tyrod  
Toth029 : 3:24 pm : link
Was bad today according to Bobby Skinner.

Halt the legend status.

People will need to learn to calm down. Maybe.
What  
Toth029 : 3:26 pm : link
Has been pleasant to see is how positive the word has been around Aaron Robinson.
lol. This is going to be all camp  
Johnny5 : 3:27 pm : link
The scrutiny is going to be really tough to bear all camp, as far as it relates to comments on these threads. Every misplaced ball, every miscue, etc. etc. I s going to be fodder for people yelling "See??? See??? We told you!"

LOL

Meanwhile you read they focused on the run game and threw 18 total passes, with this comment from Daboll: "Some times in practice you just ask the QB to throw it up because you simply want to see how the DBs play that ball".

This is going to be a Jones fest every day on these threads.... lol
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: The Jones stans  
NYG22 : 3:27 pm : link
In comment 15768240 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 15768229 NYG22 said:


Quote:


In comment 15768217 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 15768216 NYG22 said:


Quote:


In comment 15768201 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


Still standing firm is incredible



I don't know what a "Jones stans" is but I do know that this is a useless argument on Day 4 of camp.

Maybe he's Dave Brown 2.0 or alternatively. maybe with the benefit of some NFL caliber combo of OL, weapons, coaching he's some middle tier QB e.g. Ryan Tannehill. I don't know. But let's see the thing play out a bit shall we?



Day 4 of camp or August of year 4 with the same issues?



I'd say Jones issues have been:

-team's complete inability to run the ball (setting up near constant bad down/distance situations)
-inability to pass block
-unimaginative and ineffective coaching
-ridiculously high rate of injury of skill position players
-his own injury problems
-his ball security issues

In that order.



So none of it’s his fault, got it.


>> Reading comprehension.

-his own injury problems
-his ball security issues

Those things are his fault.

>> Can we just let it play the fck out?

RE: RE: Jones inaccurate?  
compton : 3:27 pm : link
In comment 15768033 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15768026 Dave on the UWS said:


Quote:


If you guys remember from his first training camp, he was remarkably accurate, hitting guys in stride, something Eli struggled in. This was mentioned in threads repeatedly.
Besides coaching him to make tight window throws (which he did a LOT as a rookie), Daboll has to de-program Jones from Garrett's "don't you dare make a mistake" offense.
Jones may be unfixable, but Daboll is going to try to get the most out of him. I expected struggles early. Taylor has looked better because he knows the playbook having been in Buffalo.
Let it play out.



Career completion percentages:

Eli Manning: 60.3 percent
Daniel Jones 62.8 percent


Eli was a down field passer. DJ is not. So you would expect DJ to have a higher completion percentage. And DJ can only attain 62.8% even though he has the lowest yards per pass attempt in the league. Not good.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3:31 pm : link
NJ.com...


Giants training camp observations, Day 5: Pads on but Daniel Jones struggles again, a rookie injury and another scuffle - ( New Window )
RE: Jones inaccurate?  
compton : 3:31 pm : link
In comment 15768026 Dave on the UWS said:
Quote:
If you guys remember from his first training camp, he was remarkably accurate, hitting guys in stride, something Eli struggled in. This was mentioned in threads repeatedly.
Besides coaching him to make tight window throws (which he did a LOT as a rookie), Daboll has to de-program Jones from Garrett's "don't you dare make a mistake" offense.
Jones may be unfixable, but Daboll is going to try to get the most out of him. I expected struggles early. Taylor has looked better because he knows the playbook having been in Buffalo.
Let it play out.


Taylor and Dabol were not in Buffalo at the same time. Taylor left Buffalo before Dabol got there. Taylor has looked better because he has more experience playing in various systems and he has no pressure on him.
RE: RE: RE: Jones inaccurate?  
NYG22 : 3:38 pm : link
In comment 15768246 compton said:
Quote:
In comment 15768033 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


In comment 15768026 Dave on the UWS said:


Quote:


If you guys remember from his first training camp, he was remarkably accurate, hitting guys in stride, something Eli struggled in. This was mentioned in threads repeatedly.
Besides coaching him to make tight window throws (which he did a LOT as a rookie), Daboll has to de-program Jones from Garrett's "don't you dare make a mistake" offense.
Jones may be unfixable, but Daboll is going to try to get the most out of him. I expected struggles early. Taylor has looked better because he knows the playbook having been in Buffalo.
Let it play out.



Career completion percentages:

Eli Manning: 60.3 percent
Daniel Jones 62.8 percent



Eli was a down field passer. DJ is not. So you would expect DJ to have a higher completion percentage. And DJ can only attain 62.8% even though he has the lowest yards per pass attempt in the league. Not good.


Team can't run the ball. They also generally lack downfield weapons and even to the extent they have a little bit of downfield speed (Engram via seam, Slayton), they never really use it because of persistent OL leaks and the fact that the OC is a pussy.

Play a little multiple choice: You feel this is the kind of environment that:

a) destroys a QBs chance to develop and show well
b) doesn't matter; its always the QBs fault

I choose to live in 2022. Let's see if Jones can be good or solid or adequate. If he is not, so be it...Taylor will serve as a bridge to whatever is next. But to have an all day, every day thread about Jones is...what's the word I am looking for...STUPID.
RE: RE: RE: Jones inaccurate?  
Producer : 3:48 pm : link
In comment 15768246 compton said:
Quote:
In comment 15768033 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


In comment 15768026 Dave on the UWS said:


Quote:


If you guys remember from his first training camp, he was remarkably accurate, hitting guys in stride, something Eli struggled in. This was mentioned in threads repeatedly.
Besides coaching him to make tight window throws (which he did a LOT as a rookie), Daboll has to de-program Jones from Garrett's "don't you dare make a mistake" offense.
Jones may be unfixable, but Daboll is going to try to get the most out of him. I expected struggles early. Taylor has looked better because he knows the playbook having been in Buffalo.
Let it play out.



Career completion percentages:

Eli Manning: 60.3 percent
Daniel Jones 62.8 percent



Eli was a down field passer. DJ is not. So you would expect DJ to have a higher completion percentage. And DJ can only attain 62.8% even though he has the lowest yards per pass attempt in the league. Not good.


totally correct. and let's not forget completion pcts are higher in this era than in previous eras.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: The Jones stans  
ajr2456 : 3:48 pm : link
In comment 15768245 NYG22 said:
Quote:
In comment 15768240 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 15768229 NYG22 said:


Quote:


In comment 15768217 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 15768216 NYG22 said:


Quote:


In comment 15768201 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


Still standing firm is incredible



I don't know what a "Jones stans" is but I do know that this is a useless argument on Day 4 of camp.

Maybe he's Dave Brown 2.0 or alternatively. maybe with the benefit of some NFL caliber combo of OL, weapons, coaching he's some middle tier QB e.g. Ryan Tannehill. I don't know. But let's see the thing play out a bit shall we?



Day 4 of camp or August of year 4 with the same issues?



I'd say Jones issues have been:

-team's complete inability to run the ball (setting up near constant bad down/distance situations)
-inability to pass block
-unimaginative and ineffective coaching
-ridiculously high rate of injury of skill position players
-his own injury problems
-his ball security issues

In that order.



So none of it’s his fault, got it.



>> Reading comprehension.

-his own injury problems
-his ball security issues

Those things are his fault.

>> Can we just let it play the fck out?


There’s a lot more he’s at fault for but sure.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3:52 pm : link
Got our first OL vs DL 1-on-1’s of camp today. Going to thread nine here.

1. Andrew Thomas has looked very solid this summer. Has more than held his own against Kayvon Thibodeaux:

2. Leonard Williams is having a strong camp. Looks explosive. He’s the best player on this defense until Xavier McKinney takes that title from him:

3. Oshane Ximines has been one of the surprises of camp. Has gotten the best of Evan Neal a few times. But offside penalties like the first rep here bring back bad memories:

4. NT Justin Ellis jumped offside two straight times. Lot of that from the DL in this drill. Daboll was not happy:

5. Thibodeaux showing his quickness against backup RT Matt Gono:

6. More Thibodeaux vs Thomas:

7. Williams’ strength evident against Shane Lemieux:

8. Dexter Lawrence has been dominant early in camp. Believe this rep is vs. Jamil Douglas (if I ever become coach for a day, I’d cut any player who rolls up his jersey. Real headache for attendance purposes).

9. Good rep for Ximines, eventually, against Neal. But don’t think Daboll appreciated it after another offside penalty:

Giants.com  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3:57 pm : link
report #1
Touchdowns & top plays from first practice in pads - ( New Window )
Giants.com  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4:21 pm : link
#2
5 things we learned from training camp (8/1) - ( New Window )
RE: Tyrod  
90.Cal : 5:37 pm : link
In comment 15768241 Toth029 said:
Quote:
Was bad today according to Bobby Skinner.

Halt the legend status.

People will need to learn to calm down. Maybe.


Bobby Skinner is no QB guru in case you didn't know...
RE: What  
90.Cal : 5:40 pm : link
In comment 15768242 Toth029 said:
Quote:
Has been pleasant to see is how positive the word has been around Aaron Robinson.


Idk where your info comes from but the camp practice I attended and from what I've seen in highlights of camp he seems to be getting picked on in coverage a bunch... I'm just saying what I've seen... not read.
RE: RE: Tyrod  
Toth029 : 5:52 pm : link
In comment 15768420 90.Cal said:
Quote:
In comment 15768241 Toth029 said:


Quote:


Was bad today according to Bobby Skinner.

Halt the legend status.

People will need to learn to calm down. Maybe.



Bobby Skinner is no QB guru in case you didn't know...


But posters on BBI are. Interesting.

And the Aaron Robinson noise is just snippets I've read. I haven't seen any chatter on any DB being picked on so far. Second team DBs (it's not a position with much depth) maybe but not the first.
Beat reporters disappoint  
Think I've Had Enough : 6:01 pm : link
No way one can take seriously what he thinks he sees in week 1 of camp and day 1 in pads. It even sounds ridiculous. Jones will get plenty of rope otherwise he’d already be gone.
RE: RE: RE: Tyrod  
90.Cal : 8:02 pm : link
In comment 15768442 Toth029 said:
Quote:
In comment 15768420 90.Cal said:


Quote:


In comment 15768241 Toth029 said:


Quote:


Was bad today according to Bobby Skinner.

Halt the legend status.

People will need to learn to calm down. Maybe.



Bobby Skinner is no QB guru in case you didn't know...



But posters on BBI are. Interesting.

And the Aaron Robinson noise is just snippets I've read. I haven't seen any chatter on any DB being picked on so far. Second team DBs (it's not a position with much depth) maybe but not the first.


Im saying at least I have my own opinion from actually watching and not just Bobby Skinner's opinion, having never watched...

So far in this brief bit of camp it has been clear that Tyrod releases the football much faster and has thrown the ball more accurately than DJ has... thats all
