Monday NYG Training Camp Updates (pads come on today)

pre-draft. Based on everything I listened to and read, the knock was more accurately characterized as, when his first move and counter were neutralized, there was a perceptible level of, shall we say, defeatist attitude.
No mention of that in these camp reports so far, but I'd be interested if the boots on the ground see anything like this. Thanks.
Subject line should be -Regarding the takes plays off reports-
If you guys remember from his first training camp, he was remarkably accurate, hitting guys in stride, something Eli struggled in. This was mentioned in threads repeatedly.
Besides coaching him to make tight window throws (which he did a LOT as a rookie), Daboll has to de-program Jones from Garrett's "don't you dare make a mistake" offense.
Jones may be unfixable, but Daboll is going to try to get the most out of him. I expected struggles early. Taylor has looked better because he knows the playbook having been in Buffalo.
Let it play out.
Career completion percentages:
Eli Manning: 60.3 percent
Daniel Jones 62.8 percent
Daboll and Taylor weren't in Buffalo togetherness. Daboll was brought on to be the OC the year after Tyrod left
You won't be able to tell a thing about Jones in these
practices, so why do some try? Daboll has said things like :"I ask the QB sometimes to throw it up in a tight situation just to see what the db will do" or
"I ask the QB to hold the ball longer and then deliver it into tight coverage just to practice that".
So we don't know what is really happening. I don't know if Jones will be good or not, but living and dying on a 2 hr practice in August, where you have no idea what is happening and why, is nuts
Wait for the games.
Exactly - not to mention those screaming to "watch the tape" are only getting snippets of a controlled practice from an iPhone without any context for what the offense is trying to do. I'm not saying DJ will be great this year, but making DJ evaluations at this point is a little foolish.
Tom Rock
✔
@TomRock_Newsday
Oshane Ximines had some nice wins in 1v1 pass rushes today, but his offsides penalties outnumbered those victories. Remember it was his costly jump offsides in Tampa last year that basically ended his season.
I thought Ximines' season was ended by his offside penalty in Kansas City, not Tampa Bay.
would "zip it" on Jones. We know he's had every disadvantage a QB can possibly have. That's not an excuse, its a fact.
He didn't get an extension (wise decision by NYG). But jeez, let's see how this plays out a bit with the hope of an NFL caliber OL, play callers and a few weapons. If it doesn't go well, call him Dave Brown 2.0 to your hearts content. But to spout off 4 practices in? Odd.
why are you opposed to the free exchange of ideas? And there is plenty of data, presented by me and others, to suggest that Jones' disadvantages are overstated. The problem with Jones, just may be Jones.
I don't know what a "Jones stans" is but I do know that this is a useless argument on Day 4 of camp.
Maybe he's Dave Brown 2.0 or alternatively. maybe with the benefit of some NFL caliber combo of OL, weapons, coaching he's some middle tier QB e.g. Ryan Tannehill. I don't know. But let's see the thing play out a bit shall we?
Day 4 of camp or August of year 4 with the same issues?
Everyone is a QB expert.
Lets hope our new regime is smart enough to build a team that will support different levels of QB play. You hope you get a great one who plays big in the big moments but you still have to win games with acceptable QB play.
RE: RE: RE: Jones has always been inaccurate, this shouldn't surprise
Day 4 of camp or August of year 4 with the same issues?
I'd say Jones issues have been:
-team's complete inability to run the ball (setting up near constant bad down/distance situations)
-inability to pass block
-unimaginative and ineffective coaching
-ridiculously high rate of injury of skill position players
-his own injury problems
-his ball security issues
In that order.
RE: RE: Jones has always been inaccurate, this shouldn't surprise
Day 4 of camp or August of year 4 with the same issues?
The scrutiny is going to be really tough to bear all camp, as far as it relates to comments on these threads. Every misplaced ball, every miscue, etc. etc. I s going to be fodder for people yelling "See??? See??? We told you!"
LOL
Meanwhile you read they focused on the run game and threw 18 total passes, with this comment from Daboll: "Some times in practice you just ask the QB to throw it up because you simply want to see how the DBs play that ball".
This is going to be a Jones fest every day on these threads.... lol
Day 4 of camp or August of year 4 with the same issues?
So none of it’s his fault, got it.
>> Reading comprehension.
-his own injury problems
-his ball security issues
Eli was a down field passer. DJ is not. So you would expect DJ to have a higher completion percentage. And DJ can only attain 62.8% even though he has the lowest yards per pass attempt in the league. Not good.
Eli was a down field passer. DJ is not. So you would expect DJ to have a higher completion percentage. And DJ can only attain 62.8% even though he has the lowest yards per pass attempt in the league. Not good.
Team can't run the ball. They also generally lack downfield weapons and even to the extent they have a little bit of downfield speed (Engram via seam, Slayton), they never really use it because of persistent OL leaks and the fact that the OC is a pussy.
Play a little multiple choice: You feel this is the kind of environment that:
a) destroys a QBs chance to develop and show well
b) doesn't matter; its always the QBs fault
I choose to live in 2022. Let's see if Jones can be good or solid or adequate. If he is not, so be it...Taylor will serve as a bridge to whatever is next. But to have an all day, every day thread about Jones is...what's the word I am looking for...STUPID.
Eli was a down field passer. DJ is not. So you would expect DJ to have a higher completion percentage. And DJ can only attain 62.8% even though he has the lowest yards per pass attempt in the league. Not good.
totally correct. and let's not forget completion pcts are higher in this era than in previous eras.
Day 4 of camp or August of year 4 with the same issues?
So none of it’s his fault, got it.
Got our first OL vs DL 1-on-1’s of camp today. Going to thread nine here.
1. Andrew Thomas has looked very solid this summer. Has more than held his own against Kayvon Thibodeaux:
2. Leonard Williams is having a strong camp. Looks explosive. He’s the best player on this defense until Xavier McKinney takes that title from him:
3. Oshane Ximines has been one of the surprises of camp. Has gotten the best of Evan Neal a few times. But offside penalties like the first rep here bring back bad memories:
4. NT Justin Ellis jumped offside two straight times. Lot of that from the DL in this drill. Daboll was not happy:
5. Thibodeaux showing his quickness against backup RT Matt Gono:
6. More Thibodeaux vs Thomas:
7. Williams’ strength evident against Shane Lemieux:
8. Dexter Lawrence has been dominant early in camp. Believe this rep is vs. Jamil Douglas (if I ever become coach for a day, I’d cut any player who rolls up his jersey. Real headache for attendance purposes).
9. Good rep for Ximines, eventually, against Neal. But don’t think Daboll appreciated it after another offside penalty:
Has been pleasant to see is how positive the word has been around Aaron Robinson.
Idk where your info comes from but the camp practice I attended and from what I've seen in highlights of camp he seems to be getting picked on in coverage a bunch... I'm just saying what I've seen... not read.
pre-draft.
Dropped the ball on quotation mark usage.
Bobby Skinner @BobbySkinner_
Had Daniel Jones at 5/13 today which ended with 6 straight incompletions.
Ball came out much quicker than previous days but had some misses paired w/ WR’s locked up in man.
Ahhh, no.
Daboll and Taylor weren't in Buffalo togetherness. Daboll was brought on to be the OC the year after Tyrod left
Wait for the games.
Not Harry Carson.
Wait for the games.
Exactly - not to mention those screaming to "watch the tape" are only getting snippets of a controlled practice from an iPhone without any context for what the offense is trying to do. I'm not saying DJ will be great this year, but making DJ evaluations at this point is a little foolish.
I thought Ximines' season was ended by his offside penalty in Kansas City, not Tampa Bay.
@GiantInsider
Darrian Beavers very active, young man off to a nice start of camp
✔
@DDuggan21
Giants held a free agent workout after today’s practice. Wonder if we see a transaction related to any of the injured players later today…
✔
@JordanRaanan
Giants rookie safety Dane Belton has a broken collarbone, per sources. Tough break for the fourth-round pick. Was making a real strong impression.
Belton will be sidelined an extended period of time. There still remains hope he can be ready for the start of the season.
Oh, you mean when he's had one second to throw and no starting receivers???
why are you opposed to the free exchange of ideas? And there is plenty of data, presented by me and others, to suggest that Jones' disadvantages are overstated. The problem with Jones, just may be Jones.
@AlexWilsonESM
Josh Ezeudu needs to win that starting left guard spot — 4 years of a CHEAP left guard would do wonders for this offensive line #NYG
https://twitter.com/AlexWilsonESM/status/1554144521277083649 - ( New Window )
So none of it’s his fault, got it.
Halt the legend status.
People will need to learn to calm down. Maybe.
LOL
Meanwhile you read they focused on the run game and threw 18 total passes, with this comment from Daboll: "Some times in practice you just ask the QB to throw it up because you simply want to see how the DBs play that ball".
This is going to be a Jones fest every day on these threads.... lol
>> Can we just let it play the fck out?
Giants training camp observations, Day 5: Pads on but Daniel Jones struggles again, a rookie injury and another scuffle - ( New Window )
Taylor and Dabol were not in Buffalo at the same time. Taylor left Buffalo before Dabol got there. Taylor has looked better because he has more experience playing in various systems and he has no pressure on him.
>> Can we just let it play the fck out?
There’s a lot more he’s at fault for but sure.
1. Andrew Thomas has looked very solid this summer. Has more than held his own against Kayvon Thibodeaux:
2. Leonard Williams is having a strong camp. Looks explosive. He’s the best player on this defense until Xavier McKinney takes that title from him:
3. Oshane Ximines has been one of the surprises of camp. Has gotten the best of Evan Neal a few times. But offside penalties like the first rep here bring back bad memories:
4. NT Justin Ellis jumped offside two straight times. Lot of that from the DL in this drill. Daboll was not happy:
5. Thibodeaux showing his quickness against backup RT Matt Gono:
6. More Thibodeaux vs Thomas:
7. Williams’ strength evident against Shane Lemieux:
8. Dexter Lawrence has been dominant early in camp. Believe this rep is vs. Jamil Douglas (if I ever become coach for a day, I’d cut any player who rolls up his jersey. Real headache for attendance purposes).
9. Good rep for Ximines, eventually, against Neal. But don’t think Daboll appreciated it after another offside penalty:
Touchdowns & top plays from first practice in pads - ( New Window )
5 things we learned from training camp (8/1) - ( New Window )
Halt the legend status.
People will need to learn to calm down. Maybe.
Bobby Skinner is no QB guru in case you didn't know...
Idk where your info comes from but the camp practice I attended and from what I've seen in highlights of camp he seems to be getting picked on in coverage a bunch... I'm just saying what I've seen... not read.
Im saying at least I have my own opinion from actually watching and not just Bobby Skinner's opinion, having never watched...
So far in this brief bit of camp it has been clear that Tyrod releases the football much faster and has thrown the ball more accurately than DJ has... thats all