What happens if Tyrod outplays Jones in preseason? eric2425ny : 12:09 am

I know we are all so excited to see another Jones thread, lol, myself included. But honestly, reports are that he has struggled so far in camp. He has what the “experts” say are two creative offensive minds in Daboll and Kafka who have worked with arguably the leagues two top QB’s in Allen and Mahomes (I say arguably because Herbert looks like the real deal).



If he goes out and stinks up the joint in preseason they have to roll with Tyrod right? It’s year four, if the light hasn’t gone on yet it’s not happening.



