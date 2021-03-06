What happens if Tyrod outplays Jones in preseason?

I know we are all so excited to see another Jones thread, lol, myself included. But honestly, reports are that he has struggled so far in camp. He has what the “experts” say are two creative offensive minds in Daboll and Kafka who have worked with arguably the leagues two top QB’s in Allen and Mahomes (I say arguably because Herbert looks like the real deal).
If he goes out and stinks up the joint in preseason they have to roll with Tyrod right? It’s year four, if the light hasn’t gone on yet it’s not happening.
Talkin Giants
Explained the whole offense looked like shit. OL bad, receivers running wrong routes, Jones, etc...
But those saying Jones playing poorly in practice means nothing are delusional. I remember hearing once that at his peak Peyton Manning was completing 90% of his passes in controlled practice. Practice is easier.
I’m delusional. It means nothing. Nothing until the bullets start flying, imv
People are making light of Jones throwing poorly in these practices. Great QBs make great throws routinely. That's just a fact. Even tight window throws. If Jones can't execute in practice, how will he do it during competitive games. And then how will he do it when the stakes are even bigger, like the playoffs.
Perhaps they are not over reacting to some bad throws because they are paying attention to what Dabol has said In his pressers
Why is 'elite' the standard here?
If the offense performs at the levels that of when Glennon and Fromm - then you will see a switch.
sure they want to play well, but it's a real low percentage of nfl coaches that put any real weight into those games.
Plus, teams are putting starters out there less and less (for most teams) and there's only 3 games.
Jones is the starter and will be all year barring the wheels totally coming off
How "real" the preseason is may be up for debate but what isn't is the fact that MANY personnel decisions are made largely based on preseason play. If Jones struggles in the preseason, it will, and should, be seen as a sign that he isn't the guy. Whether Daboll has the green light to make a switch is the greater question.
Also, this is a new system (yet again) that DJ needs to acclimate to so he may in fact look shitty as they try out new things, beyond the normal shitty many of you believe is DJ.
I don't think people are ragging on Jones for not being elite they are ragging on him for being just plain bad. They are saying he needs to be elite to justify the contract that Mara seems itching to give him based on how terrible he's been. Huge difference.
And it's an odd point about Taylor, TT's biggest problem is that his play has dropped off and he's been injured. At his peak he was a pro bowler. So yeah if you are comparing the peaks TT is going to do way better by that assessment which is why it is a strange framework to choose in support of DJ.
suck because he hasn't become elite after 3 seasons are advocating for Taylor, a guy who hasn't become elite after 11 seasons. I'm not saying anyone is wrong about Jones, but how about a little intellectual consistency
Why is 'elite' the standard here?
Elite is just a word that's bandied about here. The word doesn't matter. What matters is the perception of can he take this team to a Super Bowl or not.
Does anyone think there are high odds the offense gels early?
However, if it is because Jones is stinking up camp and his preseason time, then Daboll shouldn't be forcing a bad decision as a first year Head Coach.
Yes, agreed.
I do think Taylor should be given a chance to compete this year. Long term, he won't be in the plans. But, as a cheap QB who is signed for next year, he has value to the franchise either as a continued backup for Jones or as a bridge to the next attempt at a franchise QB. He should be here next year regardless, while Jones has to earn next year. So, if Taylor is really significantly better this summer, he should start, which would essentially end the Jones era. If Jones is better he should start and then let Schoen, Daboll, and Kafka determine what next year brings for him.
Yep many said it at the time but you honestly can't play Taylor if you are Daboll. Even if he does outplay Jones. You show up your owner. Even if Jones looks like hot garbage he is going to start probably at least the first 6 games unless he gets injured.
It's the same mistakes that have been made, hopefully those are on the way out but this Chris Mara title BS has me concerned.
Shut up about individual players except genetically praise them.
Yep many said it at the time but you honestly can't play Taylor if you are Daboll. Even if he does outplay Jones. You show up your owner. Even if Jones looks like hot garbage he is going to start probably at least the first 6 games unless he gets injured.
It's the same mistakes that have been made, hopefully those are on the way out but this Chris Mara title BS has me concerned.
The big issue to me is evaluating other players.
I want to know if a better QB can make Golladay useful so we don't have to eat dead money next year when we have a bunch of cap space.
I want to know what we have in Toney and Robinson.
I'd LOVE to showcase Barkley to trade him.
Honestly it will be hard to get a good read on even what we have in our young T's because Jones has some of the worst pocket awareness I've ever seen.
Is it me or does Taylor throw sidearm a lot? In watching a lot of his videos not just this camp seems like he does it a lot.
I think Jones starts the season regardless of how much he sucks in pre-season.
Also, this is a new system (yet again) that DJ needs to acclimate to so he may in fact look shitty as they try out new things, beyond the normal shitty many of you believe is DJ.
I think Jones sucks but I'd rather see him get 4-6 games and bomb than Taylor out there to start the year.
We aren't winning anything this year. Let's be sure Jones isn't the answer rather than have Taylor play so we can maybe win an extra game or two.
Training camp is used as a tool. Need to see what you can get away with and sync up with the pass catchers.
Already mentioned there is flexibility in the routes so QB and WR will need to get to know what one another is thinking. Jones’ problems have been fumbling and holding the ball too long. Neither will be noticeable at practice. With no QB contact, and playing through potential sacks.
Pat Mahommes - ( New Window )
This is Tyrod’s 6th team in 11 seasons. His resume does speak for itself, he is a career journeyman who at best could be Ryan Fitzpatrick one day. He will not outplay sh!t.
Give it up, Jones will be the starter this year. If he screws the pooch, they will draft someone next year. Thyroid is only heat incase Jones gets injured as usual.
So 13 years ago Tyrod was pretty good in college? Those are his NFL qualifications?
Taylor has been a journeyman - true. But he's still been a better QB than Jones. Good luck disputing that.
I agree that Jones is the starter. The point that was made was that it shouldn't surprise anyone if Taylor outplayed Jones.
Buffalo offense: 302 y/g Pass Yards 176 y/g RY 126/g 30 att/g
18.9 pts/game
Buffalo defense: 355 y/g allowed 230/124 allowed pass/run
22.4 pts allowed
My first thought is how the heck did they make the playoffs and how was he in the Pro Bowl? Then upon closer inspection they had the 30 rushing attempts (good things happen) and plus 9 in turnovers. The HC deserves a lot of credit putting that team in the playoffs.
Taylor 15 games 263/420 62% 2799 yards 6.7 ypa 186 y/g 14 TD/4 int. Rushing: 84 carries 427 yards 5.1/attempt
He threw 35 passes his first four years in the league.
Seems like a pretty pedestrian QB but I look forward to seeing him in the preseason.
Regardless as most reasonable fans acknowledge its time for Jones to step up. Taylor certainly is not the answer and Jones will only have himself to blame if he is outperformed which I don't see happening but best man plays.
John really needs to just keep his thoughts to himself.
John really needs to just keep his thoughts to himself.
Chris told him to say it...
Just as long as we don’t have to ACCept it!
Neither of these guys is the QB of the future so who cares.
or, they trade for Garrapolo(yuk)..
Taylor is the definition of a mediocre placeholder QB. But he can do 2 things - protect the ball and scramble. In those areas he is better than Jones. Note Jones is faster but he is not good at scrambling.
I can't stand watching Jones play and I can't wait until he's going. But realistically it make sense to give him at least 4-6 games before going to Taylor
I can't stand watching Jones play and I can't wait until he's going. But realistically it make sense to give him at least 4-6 games before going to Taylor
Ditto. Because the NFL is so QB centric, there is nothing worse than watching a game with bad QB play. It just ruins the experience.
Football is still a team game in the sense you still need both sides of the ball to perform. But the rules have dramatically shifted to where a QB has more opportunities than ever to impact the game. Consequently, the game is mostly a QB game...