Tuesday NYG Training Camp Updates

Daniel Jones hits Richie James on a 2nd window slant for a TD after a nice drive.
Daniel hits Richie James in red for TD, James does backflip in end zone to celebrate
The #Giants gave Daniel Jones the ball and asked him to drive the field around midfield. It took him five plays to get offense in end zone. He went 3-for-3 (two other plays runs from Robinson, Barkley). Drive capped with TD to James.
Gavin Heslop seems to have moved from CB to S w Belton sidelined and Jarren Williams waived injured yesterday. A natural CB Heslop started to play some S in Seattle last year.
Darrian Beavers showing impressive speed picking up Bachman on a deep post. Pass from Taylor was incomplete
Anddddd I may have just jinxed him. Bad throw picked off by Adoree’ Jackson at the goal line. Might have gone 100 yards the other way.
Adoree’ with his second pick of day on pass intended for Wan’Dale. Appeared Robinson might have slipped on his cut, not definite about that. Pass from Daniel
Daniel Jones to Saquon Barkley for a long gain down the right side to get offense inside the five. On the next play he finds Sills for a touchdown. Quite the day for the quarterback. Practice is over. #Giants
Giants Training Camp Day 6 thots
•Daniel Jones looked a lot better in 3rd & long + 2 minute drills but 2 ugly INT’s (went 16/20 2 TD 2 INT)
•Darius Slayton made multiple big plays
•Evan Neal having issues
•Adoree’ Jackson w/ 2 really good INT’s
•Ben Bredeson at 1st team C
I had Daniel Jones 14 of 16 passing today. He threw two touchdowns and one interception (red zone). Both of his touchdowns came when the staff asked him to drive the field.
I know this is my first day over here but idk what all the fuss about the QB is about 😂 #Giants
OK, so Jones threw a red zone INT on the next play after this tweet. Still finished practice with a TD to David Sills.
Final #s from live drills: 16-of-20 with 2 TDs, 2 INTs
Clearly the best day for the first-team offense and Jones this camp.
Jones rebounded with a well-placed back shoulder throw to Saquon and then a short TD pass to David Sills to end practice. Easily Jones’ best practice of camp. Looked more decisive and ripped some throws with confidence.
could be a problem with our plethora of slot receivers, no big body receivers. I know we have Kenny G but he's been garbage so far or Giants have been using him like garbage.
I would think Golladay, Collin Johnson and Daniel Bellinger would be enough of a big guy package for fades and back shoulder. Red Zone is one area where Jones really needs to get his head in the game. I wouldn't be surprised to see his career red zone TD in <10% range thus far, but i don't have that stat.
Had Daniel Jones at 16/20 today with 2 TD & 2 INT.
Looked really good today BUT 2nd INT was really bad. 1st one was a 3rd&10 drill on a sack. Also Kenny Golladay seemed to have a rest day and Kadarius Toney was used sparingly but had an awesome 20+ yarder in team drills.
#Giants Day 6: Off stars-Jones & Slayton (2 sweet catches). Play- Barkley diving back shoulder grab from Jones at the 2. Def stars- AJackson 2 INTs and Evans had back-to-back breakups in endzone. Play of day- Jackson INT (stole pass for WRobinson ober middle)
Ximines getting reps with 1s
Daboll about to blow a gasket over pass rushers coming to close to the QBs. Lit into Oshane Ximines, who nearly made contact with Daniel Jones’ legs as he threw a pass. Then Niko Lalos got an earful for coming too close to Davis Webb.
Ximines was warned about this more than 1x at the practice that I attended last week. Daboll has a right to be pissed at this point.
I liked what I've heard about Daniel Jones today vs prior camp days
As much as I like Bell I won't rely on a rookie TE. Still a good chance he will be more productive than Kenny G...
1. Some notes from today: I only count 11 v. 11 reps, but during the first period all 11 players were on the field with only half the field live. During that period, Jones was picked by Adoree' Jackson after holding the ball through a would-be sack by Thibdoeaux (beat Thomas).
2. Thibodeaux also beat Thomas around the edge during an 11-on-11 period.
• Jihad Ward had a pressure against Evan Neal in the half-field drill and another on the first play of 11 v 11. Neal has looked like a rookie tackle at times during camp.
3. Quincy Roche has looked good in camp, but has been buried on the depth chart. He was in the backfield a lot today, beating Josh Ezeudu around the edge when Ezeudu was the second-team LT. Oshane Ximines beat Ezeudu in the half-field drill.
4. The second-team OL had a funky look with the guards and tackles swapping positions: LT Ezeudu, LG Hamilton, C Douglas, RG Gono, RT McKethan.
• TE Andre Miller has been getting increasing reps with the 1's.
• Andrew Adams replaced Dane Belton as the No. 3 safety.
5. David Sills took advantage of Kenny Golladay's maintenance day with 4 catches from Jones, including a TD to close practice.
• Darius Slayton had a good practice, catching a pretty deep ball from Tyrod Taylor and leaping over 5-9 CB Khalil Dorsey for a TD on a heave by Taylor
6. Wan'Dale Robinson lined up in the backfield and took a handoff from Jones in a team period.
• Active practice for rookie CB Darren Evans. Had him down for three pass breakups, and he had good coverage to force Robert Foster out of bounds on a deep catch.
Second time this camp we saw Wandale Rumson get a handoff out of the backfield
Giants ran three different 2:00 drills w three different scenarios.
First teams: 1:17 left offense down 21-20 ball at the 12.
Jones gets offense in FG range thanks to sky high grab by David Sills. Julian Love probs had sack on first snap that wasn’t called. Offense wins.
Second teams: 1:44 left down 21-17 ball at 25.
Collin Johnson makes diving grab to get to D’s 27 w :19 left. Taylor drops snap on last play (probs sack) and chucks blind into endzone where Slayton makes leaping grab. O wins (kinda).
Third team: Down 20-14 ;58 left ball at 38. Davis Webb inc on 1st, sacked on. 2nd, offensive penalty sets up 3&23. Crossing pass to Doss Keelan dropped. D wins. End of period.
Jones is now 12 of 13 passing today
Dude impresses every day. I was very skeptical of the pick at the time, but I'm hoping to be wrong when the games count.
Daniel Jones absolutely tearing it up today at #Giants camp. 🎯
Daniel’s best practices by far.
Daniel Jones just went 4 for 4 including a TD to Richie James, who is on my 53 (55) with a strong start to camp.
Completions to Robinson, Toney, Sills, James #Giants
Best day so far for Jones. Ball is hitting the ground a lot less.
Love these blitzes off the edge. They’re gonna be a headache for people to handle.
Daniel Jones is 14/15 with a TD after throwing an INT on his 2nd throw (would be sack).
Good bounce back day from Giants offense working a lot of 2 minute drill.
Ask and receive. Daniel Jones has been lights out today. From yesterday’s practice report:
Both sides making plays!
Both sides making plays!
Agreed.
I would think Golladay, Collin Johnson and Daniel Bellinger would be enough of a big guy package for fades and back shoulder. Red Zone is one area where Jones really needs to get his head in the game. I wouldn't be surprised to see his career red zone TD in <10% range thus far, but i don't have that stat.
Sills Army...ATTACK!
I think this was what Daboll was talking about with Jones - just let it go. Get used to making plays vs worrying about bad outcomes.
Today's Jones may have also been the WRs and QBs getting on the same page and making the same reads.
When did Jackson learn how to hold onto the ball?
Nine days until the first preseason game.
Giants training camp observations, Day 6: Daniel Jones looks better (but has 2 picks), Dane Belton update, Brian Daboll seeks center depth
Camp legend. Incredible.
Sills looked good and was all over the place. Eli was there all day with his family and addressed the team at the end.
Camp legend. Incredible.
Sills Army...ATTACK!
I think this was what Daboll was talking about with Jones - just let it go. Get used to making plays vs worrying about bad outcomes.
Today's Jones may have also been the WRs and QBs getting on the same page and making the same reads.
For everyone except that Crazy David Sills poster who believes he is approaching Jerry Rice status.
Beat me to it, section: was captioning my comment as Looks like Gono is a goner
1. Some notes from today: I only count 11 v. 11 reps, but during the first period all 11 players were on the field with only half the field live. During that period, Jones was picked by Adoree' Jackson after holding the ball through a would-be sack by Thibdoeaux (beat Thomas).
2. Thibodeaux also beat Thomas around the edge during an 11-on-11 period.
• Jihad Ward had a pressure against Evan Neal in the half-field drill and another on the first play of 11 v 11. Neal has looked like a rookie tackle at times during camp.
3. Quincy Roche has looked good in camp, but has been buried on the depth chart. He was in the backfield a lot today, beating Josh Ezeudu around the edge when Ezeudu was the second-team LT. Oshane Ximines beat Ezeudu in the half-field drill.
4. The second-team OL had a funky look with the guards and tackles swapping positions: LT Ezeudu, LG Hamilton, C Douglas, RG Gono, RT McKethan.
• TE Andre Miller has been getting increasing reps with the 1's.
• Andrew Adams replaced Dane Belton as the No. 3 safety.
5. David Sills took advantage of Kenny Golladay's maintenance day with 4 catches from Jones, including a TD to close practice.
• Darius Slayton had a good practice, catching a pretty deep ball from Tyrod Taylor and leaping over 5-9 CB Khalil Dorsey for a TD on a heave by Taylor
6. Wan'Dale Robinson lined up in the backfield and took a handoff from Jones in a team period.
• Active practice for rookie CB Darren Evans. Had him down for three pass breakups, and he had good coverage to force Robert Foster out of bounds on a deep catch.
Interesting note: The Giants gave veteran DL Nick Williams a $100K signing bonus when they signed him last week, per source.
Not a significant amount, but street free agents typically get minimum contracts with no guarantees when they sign at this stage.
It really is interesting to watch Kayvon Thibodeaux mixing up his pass rush approaches against Andrew Thomas and to a lesser extent Evan Neal today
Inside, outside, power, speed.
Thomas does good job making Thibodeaux work + diversify. Had two would-be sacks and two pressures.