Wednesday NYG Training Camp Updates

To many posters here think the OL should be firing on all cylinders with 1) new coaches 2) new offensive playbook and 3) almost all new players across the line.
They will put players in different positions to find out what they have and who is flexible and good enough to play multiple positions if need be.
My mindset this season is a prolonged training camp to see who may be counted on going forward in the rebuild and who will need to be replaced over the next two seasons ('23 & '24).
Feliciano is the first-team center. He was pegged for that from the start. There has been nothing to indicate so far he can't handle the position. That's a fact. Could it change? Sure, but he's lived up to his billing thus far.
The back-up center position is more up for grabs. Douglas doesn't look good, but Lemieux and Brederson have done some good things.
So yeah, I am basing it on what has transpired.
What has transpired is Schoen/Daboll are praying that Feliciano, who while has some skills on the interior but only 2 actual starts at Center, can hold down the position for the entire season.
If not or he gets injured, they are scrambling to figure out who can even be serviceable in that spot by sticking in an average Guard like Lemieux or a rookie Guard like Ezeudu as the backup. Both of whom also haven't played Center.
Bredeson, Douglas really need to be roster cuts and not relied upon as an actual option here.
I hope it works out too but it's a potential problem. And losing some of the names above and adding another experienced Center might be a prudent course of action come September cuts.
And there is nothing wrong with discussing it without calling me out for it. So settle down.
impressive in the few clips they've posted. He's built like a T, good feet and shows good overall technique and competitiveness.
After seeing his build/move, I'm not surprised at all they are playing him at T. May be his best position.
(And if Neal continues to struggle, maybe they move him to G and Ezeudu to RT?)
We'll see. It's early but Neal is clearly struggling in pass pro, which is to be expected even for a top 10 pick.
WTF would you move Neal, who was a top 10 pick to guard?
Do you remember how Thomas struggled as a rookie?
So you want to waste a year with him at guard on a team that isn't going to the playoffs in 2022?
It's called overreaction.
Throw in bum Ximines looking like LT...
No, it's absolutely an overreaction. As I wrote earlier:
Quote:
Looks like Jones had a good day, and so did the offense running the ball. I think it's safe to say that Neal had something to do with that. Let's not forget that he hasn't played RT since 2020, so it should be expected that he may struggle on occasion, even against a slug like Ximines.
Oh, and as for the IOL's you so cheerfully label "bums," it looks like Lemieux has made some great strides, and the early returns on Ezeudu and McKethan are in, and they both show promise. They're the future, along with Thomas and Neal. In your zeal to sound "edgy," you obviously fail to see that. Stop with your "too cool for the room" act and open your eyes.
RE: Only August 3rd, but feels like the mess we have at Center
we don't exactly have Nelson and Pouncey in our interior oline. A bit of an echo chamber to think otherwise? Anyhoo I'm primarly interested this time of year day to day to find out how the Nigerian kid is looking as someone asked or Platzgummer.
They're going with Feliciano at OC this year. He seems to be doing okay (when he's practiced). If he can't go, it looks like they'll move Lemieux over. Outside of that, it's Bredeson or Douglas, assuming one of them sticks. That's it. They're not going to sign someone off the wire and expect them to learn a new offense with limited practice time so they can get plugged in right away. It's not happening. They're going to go to war with the army they have, not the one you, me or anyone else wishes they had.
I agree, that is their strategy. What played out last year was a panic when Lemieux got hurt and the coaches determined they needed to cut the entire OL bench because they were also disasters. And then the disasterous Front Office went looking for whomever they could sign right before the season started. And they added some new disasters themselves which was no surprise.
we don't exactly have Nelson and Pouncey in our interior oline. A bit of an echo chamber to think otherwise? Anyhoo I'm primarly interested this time of year day to day to find out how the Nigerian kid is looking as someone asked or Platzgummer.
So they don't have Pro Bowlers inside so it's a weakness?
Do you people even listen to yourselves?
Glowinksi is a solid NFL starter. Ezeudu is a rookie so there will be growing pains, but both him and McKethan have shown enough for the Giants practice them not only with the 2nd team already (pushing down the cheap vets who were signed) but they are also getting serious reps at both tackle spots. Johnson also really like Lemieux.
Ryan Dunleavy
@rydunleavy
·
6m
Word is that Kayvon Thibodeaux sang "Juicy" by Notorious B.I.G. in front of #Giants defense. Singing is typical rookie initiation here (musically gifted Andrew Thomas in 2020 crushed it).
How'd Thibs do?
“He was the first one,” Darnay Holmes said. “He set the bar pretty high."
They are not "praying" on Feliciano. They targeted in free agency. Both the HC and OL coach worked with him in Buffalo.
You really are bad at this.
But everyone could see that with your weird devotion to Chris Mara.
Feliciano signed a 1 year $3M deal to play a position he barely has. He was targeted because they are on fumes with the cap and desparate because of the Gates injury.
But we can move on since you're not listening anyway.
And I am not weird with Chris Mara...it's you and the rest of the conspiracy theory gang that lost your minds this offseason. I am just being sarcastic as to how silly it sounds when you bring him up...
They're going with Feliciano at OC this year. He seems to be doing okay (when he's practiced). If he can't go, it looks like they'll move Lemieux over. Outside of that, it's Bredeson or Douglas, assuming one of them sticks. That's it. They're not going to sign someone off the wire and expect them to learn a new offense with limited practice time so they can get plugged in right away. It's not happening. They're going to go to war with the army they have, not the one you, me or anyone else wishes they had.
I agree, that is their strategy. What played out last year was a panic when Lemieux got hurt and the coaches determined they needed to cut the entire OL bench because they were also disasters. And then the disasterous Front Office went looking for whomever they could sign right before the season started. And they added some new disasters themselves which was no surprise.
it was kind of a disaster...
Last year was last year. It has nothing to do with this year, except for the new regime having to dig itself out of the many, massive holes left by the old regime. It seems to me they've done the best they could with what they had to work with. What more do you want? I know...a tried-and-true Center. Well, so did I, but we didn't get one. We'll just have to live with that for the time being.
They're going with Feliciano at OC this year. He seems to be doing okay (when he's practiced). If he can't go, it looks like they'll move Lemieux over. Outside of that, it's Bredeson or Douglas, assuming one of them sticks. That's it. They're not going to sign someone off the wire and expect them to learn a new offense with limited practice time so they can get plugged in right away. It's not happening. They're going to go to war with the army they have, not the one you, me or anyone else wishes they had.
I agree, that is their strategy. What played out last year was a panic when Lemieux got hurt and the coaches determined they needed to cut the entire OL bench because they were also disasters. And then the disasterous Front Office went looking for whomever they could sign right before the season started. And they added some new disasters themselves which was no surprise.
it was kind of a disaster...
Last year was last year. It has nothing to do with this year, except for the new regime having to dig itself out of the many, massive holes left by the old regime. It seems to me they've done the best they could with what they had to work with. What more do you want? I know...a tried-and-true Center. Well, so did I, but we didn't get one. We'll just have to live with that for the time being.
It's just a post discussing that weakness. We'll live with all their decisions, whether we agree with them or not. But still fine to post about it...
In case you missed it, I asked you to share your thoughts on Daniel Jones’ progress these last two days?
You’re a fellow Giants fan who is not afraid to share his mind….so I would like to hear your perspective on Jones here to see how close they are to mine.
I was lukewarm with Jones in 2020 as he showed enough flaws and not enough uplift for the Offense needed from that QB position for my liking.
But I still gave Jones more benefit of the doubt than I was comfortable with going in 2021. Mostly because there was so many other issues, I just simply felt let him rise up or let him hang himself. What I saw was a guy who tries really, really hard and just hung himself with his suspect plat.
I think Schoen and Daboll see it too which is why they didn't give him the 5th year option. They also didn't see what they wanted in the Draft and didn't want to go to war internally on the DJ decision, so they punted the situation and will let Jones hang himself in 2022 and then move on...
It's just a post discussing that weakness. We'll live with all their decisions, whether we agree with them or not. But still fine to post about it...
It's an obsession, bruh (bruh?). Dare I say an unhealthy one? An all-consuming one? Is that really fine? No one's turning a blind eye to any of the Giants weaknesses, but you seem to be fixated on this one thing. As I said above, you're like a dog with a bone, but even a dog takes a break from gnawing on it every once in a while.
It's just a post discussing that weakness. We'll live with all their decisions, whether we agree with them or not. But still fine to post about it...
It's an obsession, bruh (bruh?). Dare I say an unhealthy one? An all-consuming one? Is that really fine? No one's turning a blind eye to any of the Giants weaknesses, but you seem to be fixated on this one thing. As I said above, you're like a dog with a bone, but even a dog takes a break from gnawing on it every once in a while.
I did pick up COVID this week which hasn't been fun.
In case you missed it, I asked you to share your thoughts on Daniel Jones’ progress these last two days?
You’re a fellow Giants fan who is not afraid to share his mind….so I would like to hear your perspective on Jones here to see how close they are to mine.
I was lukewarm with Jones in 2020 as he showed enough flaws and not enough uplift for the Offense needed from that QB position for my liking.
But I still gave Jones more benefit of the doubt than I was comfortable with going in 2021. Mostly because there was so many other issues, I just simply felt let him rise up or let him hang himself. What I saw was a guy who tries really, really hard and just hung himself with his suspect plat.
I think Schoen and Daboll see it too which is why they didn't give him the 5th year option. They also didn't see what they wanted in the Draft and didn't want to go to war internally on the DJ decision, so they punted the situation and will let Jones hang himself in 2022 and then move on...
Thanks for that…..but you didn’t answer my question. What are your thoughts about Jones’ progress from day 1 to today, especially noting the last two days of work?
It's just a post discussing that weakness. We'll live with all their decisions, whether we agree with them or not. But still fine to post about it...
It's an obsession, bruh (bruh?). Dare I say an unhealthy one? An all-consuming one? Is that really fine? No one's turning a blind eye to any of the Giants weaknesses, but you seem to be fixated on this one thing. As I said above, you're like a dog with a bone, but even a dog takes a break from gnawing on it every once in a while.
I did pick up COVID this week which hasn't been fun.
In case you missed it, I asked you to share your thoughts on Daniel Jones’ progress these last two days?
You’re a fellow Giants fan who is not afraid to share his mind….so I would like to hear your perspective on Jones here to see how close they are to mine.
I was lukewarm with Jones in 2020 as he showed enough flaws and not enough uplift for the Offense needed from that QB position for my liking.
But I still gave Jones more benefit of the doubt than I was comfortable with going in 2021. Mostly because there was so many other issues, I just simply felt let him rise up or let him hang himself. What I saw was a guy who tries really, really hard and just hung himself with his suspect plat.
I think Schoen and Daboll see it too which is why they didn't give him the 5th year option. They also didn't see what they wanted in the Draft and didn't want to go to war internally on the DJ decision, so they punted the situation and will let Jones hang himself in 2022 and then move on...
Thanks for that…..but you didn’t answer my question. What are your thoughts about Jones’ progress from day 1 to today, especially noting the last two days of work?
Whoops sorry.
From what I read and some of the videos, it sounds like he has a mix of good throws and continued questionable ones where he isn't seeing the field well. Inconsistent and doesn't sound like he is tracking to any kind of break-out year. Which is what he needs, right?
On the other hand, sounds like Jones is doing just fine. From Daboll's comments here, he may soon be regretting not exercising that 5th year option...
Quote:
Q: Did you think (Quarterback) Daniel (Jones) had a strong day yesterday? It seemed like the ball didn’t touch the ground much.
Daboll: Yeah. I think he’s been doing good. Each day, he’s making progress. Made good decisions. Had a couple turnovers, which one was a little slip on the skill guy and a timing route. So, I thought the other one (Cornerback) Adoree’ (Jackson) made a really good play. Attacked the ball well. We always try to limit those the best we can. But I think he’s making progress. Decision making. Trusting his reads. Still got a ways to go.
they are in pretty good shape. Consider: Thomas ,Neal (who will be fine) Ezeudu (who is a day 2 pick) and McKethan, Lemieux is still a young guy who looks to be progressing. That’s a pretty good core to work with. Gates will make it back at some point. Compared with what they had to work with last year, that’s dramatically better.
Its funny how a tweet on one play is taken as he is having a terrible day. Apparently you only get 1 rep a day at practice and you either win or lose...LOL. Most of the vet guys are what they are at tis point. Feliciano will be an average center which is an upgrade over what we have had. Most of the interior OL will be average at best, again better than what we had last year. The Keys to the OL lie with Thomas who it sounds like is having a great camp so far and Neal who is taking his lumps right now. I am not so worried about Neal since he has the body and seems like the mentality to be great.
Jones went from having his worst day ever to 2 solid practices in a row. So is he a star or still the same bad player?
Barkley looks like a god apparently.
I think things will all even out. Reports will put together their weekly reports and you will start to see the trends on players. You will start to see the depth chart come together. Ximenes will return to the player we know he is and disappear. Neal will start to string together some good practices. The rookies and 2nd year guys are the ones to watch. They will show the most improvement. Notice we havent heard a lot about McKinney this week?
Dont get too high or too low on guys this week. For the OL its only a few days with pads, not much to do without pads. I think it will be a fun team to watch this season and I do think we will be competitive. Injuries and the progression of the rookies and 2nd year guys will be the key to the success of the team besides Jones.
In case you missed it, I asked you to share your thoughts on Daniel Jones’ progress these last two days?
You’re a fellow Giants fan who is not afraid to share his mind….so I would like to hear your perspective on Jones here to see how close they are to mine.
I was lukewarm with Jones in 2020 as he showed enough flaws and not enough uplift for the Offense needed from that QB position for my liking.
But I still gave Jones more benefit of the doubt than I was comfortable with going in 2021. Mostly because there was so many other issues, I just simply felt let him rise up or let him hang himself. What I saw was a guy who tries really, really hard and just hung himself with his suspect plat.
I think Schoen and Daboll see it too which is why they didn't give him the 5th year option. They also didn't see what they wanted in the Draft and didn't want to go to war internally on the DJ decision, so they punted the situation and will let Jones hang himself in 2022 and then move on...
Thanks for that…..but you didn’t answer my question. What are your thoughts about Jones’ progress from day 1 to today, especially noting the last two days of work?
Whoops sorry.
From what I read and some of the videos, it sounds like he has a mix of good throws and continued questionable ones where he isn't seeing the field well. Inconsistent and doesn't sound like he is tracking to any kind of break-out year. Which is what he needs, right?
what do you think?
Thanks …..apparently you aren’t reading thoroughly or maybe you don’t want to read or are in denial.
For instance…..DJ was 9-10 today with 1 TD. And the incompletion was a drop by Robinson. So, for all intents and purposes, he was 10-10.
Yet you SURPRISINGLY can’t find one good word to say about him. For the record, he was 15-20 yesterday with 2 TDs and 2 pics. One pic, according to Daboll, was probably helped by the WR slipping a bit.
Yet, again, not one positive word from you….but at least you have shown up. The other Jones haters, everyone knows who they are, right Producer, bw, and Go Terps, to name the big 3, are hiding like they usually do when Jones lights it up.
Hopefully you guys can find it in you to root for all Giant players and acknowledge their success and rejoice in it, and not wish for Bad tidings on anyone who wears a Giant Blue helmet in order to protect ones reputation.
I think Evan Neal is going to have a better rookie year than
Andrew Thomas did. Not a very high bar and look at Thomas now. He's a foundation piece. I expect the same thing from Neal. I think between Neal and Glowinski the Giants are going to have an average right side of their OL this year.
Last year they had the worst RT in the NFL and close to the worst RG in the NFL. The 2021 starting center doesn't have a roster spot in the NFL with 90 man teams.
I think the OL is going to be much better than last year when 2022 ends unless injuries cripple them.
Thanks for that…..but you didn’t answer my question. What are your thoughts about Jones’ progress from day 1 to today, especially noting the last two days of work?
Whoops sorry.
From what I read and some of the videos, it sounds like he has a mix of good throws and continued questionable ones where he isn't seeing the field well. Inconsistent and doesn't sound like he is tracking to any kind of break-out year. Which is what he needs, right?
what do you think?
Thanks …..apparently you aren’t reading thoroughly or maybe you don’t want to read or are in denial.
For instance…..DJ was 9-10 today with 1 TD. And the incompletion was a drop by Robinson. So, for all intents and purposes, he was 10-10.
Yet you SURPRISINGLY can’t find one good word to say about him. For the record, he was 15-20 yesterday with 2 TDs and 2 pics. One pic, according to Daboll, was probably helped by the WR slipping a bit.
Yet, again, not one positive word from you….but at least you have shown up. The other Jones haters, everyone knows who they are, right Producer, bw, and Go Terps, to name the big 3, are hiding like they usually do when Jones lights it up.
Hopefully you guys can find it in you to root for all Giant players and acknowledge their success and rejoice in it, and not wish for Bad tidings on anyone who wears a Giant Blue helmet in order to protect ones reputation.
This is where you want to go with this...calling out fans that don't agree with your view?
In the answer above I said he had a mix of good and questionable throws in what I HAVE SEEN. Are you reading thoroughly or in denial chucklehead? And if all you want to do is worship one or two better days, and ignore or excuse away any bad days/issues then have at it.
And by the way, to describe this as Jones "lighting it up" is comical. I must have missed Daboll having that same sentiment in his transcript...
impressive in the few clips they've posted. He's built like a T, good feet and shows good overall technique and competitiveness.
After seeing his build/move, I'm not surprised at all they are playing him at T. May be his best position.
(And if Neal continues to struggle, maybe they move him to G and Ezeudu to RT?)
We'll see. It's early but Neal is clearly struggling in pass pro, which is to be expected even for a top 10 pick.
Neal seems like a real “grinder”. He will buckle down and with the help of a good OL coach, he will get his problems solved. I think Thomas has a similar “grinder” personality but he struggled due to lack of coaching support. I think Thomas showed big improvement when he went back to his college techniques and the OL coach was canned. Neal is in a better situation and he should also be able to work out his problems with the help of good coaching.
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
They will put players in different positions to find out what they have and who is flexible and good enough to play multiple positions if need be.
My mindset this season is a prolonged training camp to see who may be counted on going forward in the rebuild and who will need to be replaced over the next two seasons ('23 & '24).
Feliciano is the first-team center. He was pegged for that from the start. There has been nothing to indicate so far he can't handle the position. That's a fact. Could it change? Sure, but he's lived up to his billing thus far.
The back-up center position is more up for grabs. Douglas doesn't look good, but Lemieux and Brederson have done some good things.
So yeah, I am basing it on what has transpired.
What has transpired is Schoen/Daboll are praying that Feliciano, who while has some skills on the interior but only 2 actual starts at Center, can hold down the position for the entire season.
If not or he gets injured, they are scrambling to figure out who can even be serviceable in that spot by sticking in an average Guard like Lemieux or a rookie Guard like Ezeudu as the backup. Both of whom also haven't played Center.
Bredeson, Douglas really need to be roster cuts and not relied upon as an actual option here.
I hope it works out too but it's a potential problem. And losing some of the names above and adding another experienced Center might be a prudent course of action come September cuts.
And there is nothing wrong with discussing it without calling me out for it. So settle down.
Quote:
In comment 15770874 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15770863 mittenedman said:
Quote:
impressive in the few clips they've posted. He's built like a T, good feet and shows good overall technique and competitiveness.
After seeing his build/move, I'm not surprised at all they are playing him at T. May be his best position.
(And if Neal continues to struggle, maybe they move him to G and Ezeudu to RT?)
We'll see. It's early but Neal is clearly struggling in pass pro, which is to be expected even for a top 10 pick.
WTF would you move Neal, who was a top 10 pick to guard?
Do you remember how Thomas struggled as a rookie?
So you want to waste a year with him at guard on a team that isn't going to the playoffs in 2022?
It's called overreaction.
Throw in bum Ximines looking like LT...
No, it's absolutely an overreaction. As I wrote earlier:
Oh, and as for the IOL's you so cheerfully label "bums," it looks like Lemieux has made some great strides, and the early returns on Ezeudu and McKethan are in, and they both show promise. They're the future, along with Thomas and Neal. In your zeal to sound "edgy," you obviously fail to see that. Stop with your "too cool for the room" act and open your eyes.
Schoen and his team should be researching other rosters and pray for an impending cut around Labor Day that we can take advantage of. Maybe the Green Bay team...
Hey Googs….any thoughts about Jones these past two days, especially today?
Quote:
likely a function of how shitty our interior oline is which on paper is the case.
Not as shitty as some of our posters who post nonsense without seeing action in preseason practice.
+ infinity
Quote:
likely a function of how shitty our interior oline is which on paper is the case.
Not as shitty as some of our posters who post nonsense without seeing action in preseason practice.
+ infinity
You really are bad at this.
But everyone could see that with your weird devotion to Chris Mara.
I agree, that is their strategy. What played out last year was a panic when Lemieux got hurt and the coaches determined they needed to cut the entire OL bench because they were also disasters. And then the disasterous Front Office went looking for whomever they could sign right before the season started. And they added some new disasters themselves which was no surprise.
it was kind of a disaster...
So they don't have Pro Bowlers inside so it's a weakness?
Do you people even listen to yourselves?
Glowinksi is a solid NFL starter. Ezeudu is a rookie so there will be growing pains, but both him and McKethan have shown enough for the Giants practice them not only with the 2nd team already (pushing down the cheap vets who were signed) but they are also getting serious reps at both tackle spots. Johnson also really like Lemieux.
But keep posting like a turd.
Another fun day in Giantsland.
@rydunleavy
·
6m
Word is that Kayvon Thibodeaux sang "Juicy" by Notorious B.I.G. in front of #Giants defense. Singing is typical rookie initiation here (musically gifted Andrew Thomas in 2020 crushed it).
How'd Thibs do?
“He was the first one,” Darnay Holmes said. “He set the bar pretty high."
Quote:
Maybe I have become a bit clairvoyant regarding OL issues after seeing this same type of routine play out each summer camp and preseason.
Or maybe everything will just turn out fine like you all hope...
So you're basing your analysis on what happened in the past with players who are no longer here.
Got it.
You're another poster with terrible takes.
Eric, you’re on fire today! A sincere thank you from the less vocal majority.
You really are bad at this.
But everyone could see that with your weird devotion to Chris Mara.
Feliciano signed a 1 year $3M deal to play a position he barely has. He was targeted because they are on fumes with the cap and desparate because of the Gates injury.
But we can move on since you're not listening anyway.
And I am not weird with Chris Mara...it's you and the rest of the conspiracy theory gang that lost your minds this offseason. I am just being sarcastic as to how silly it sounds when you bring him up...
You’re a fellow Giants fan who is not afraid to share his mind….so I would like to hear your perspective on Jones here to see how close they are to mine.
Quote:
They're going with Feliciano at OC this year. He seems to be doing okay (when he's practiced). If he can't go, it looks like they'll move Lemieux over. Outside of that, it's Bredeson or Douglas, assuming one of them sticks. That's it. They're not going to sign someone off the wire and expect them to learn a new offense with limited practice time so they can get plugged in right away. It's not happening. They're going to go to war with the army they have, not the one you, me or anyone else wishes they had.
I agree, that is their strategy. What played out last year was a panic when Lemieux got hurt and the coaches determined they needed to cut the entire OL bench because they were also disasters. And then the disasterous Front Office went looking for whomever they could sign right before the season started. And they added some new disasters themselves which was no surprise.
it was kind of a disaster...
Last year was last year. It has nothing to do with this year, except for the new regime having to dig itself out of the many, massive holes left by the old regime. It seems to me they've done the best they could with what they had to work with. What more do you want? I know...a tried-and-true Center. Well, so did I, but we didn't get one. We'll just have to live with that for the time being.
We used to be able to find important oline pieces like this on our way to 2 super bowls (hell 4) but not something we have done in a long time.
Quote:
In comment 15770972 Klaatu said:
Quote:
They're going with Feliciano at OC this year. He seems to be doing okay (when he's practiced). If he can't go, it looks like they'll move Lemieux over. Outside of that, it's Bredeson or Douglas, assuming one of them sticks. That's it. They're not going to sign someone off the wire and expect them to learn a new offense with limited practice time so they can get plugged in right away. It's not happening. They're going to go to war with the army they have, not the one you, me or anyone else wishes they had.
I agree, that is their strategy. What played out last year was a panic when Lemieux got hurt and the coaches determined they needed to cut the entire OL bench because they were also disasters. And then the disasterous Front Office went looking for whomever they could sign right before the season started. And they added some new disasters themselves which was no surprise.
it was kind of a disaster...
Last year was last year. It has nothing to do with this year, except for the new regime having to dig itself out of the many, massive holes left by the old regime. It seems to me they've done the best they could with what they had to work with. What more do you want? I know...a tried-and-true Center. Well, so did I, but we didn't get one. We'll just have to live with that for the time being.
It's just a post discussing that weakness. We'll live with all their decisions, whether we agree with them or not. But still fine to post about it...
Quote:
Maybe I have become a bit clairvoyant regarding OL issues after seeing this same type of routine play out each summer camp and preseason.
Or maybe everything will just turn out fine like you all hope...
So you're basing your analysis on what happened in the past with players who are no longer here.
Got it.
You're another poster with terrible takes.
Ignore him. He’s CLEARLY spent too many hours watching ESPN and thinks it makes him something to copy the Mad Dog and Stephen A with ridiculous takes and constant arguing.
People who live in a fantasy world should be left there and ignored by all other posters.
I don't think he was... I thought he was a fixture at left guard for Oregon, but I may be mistaken.
Regardless, some of his OC play has been encouraging for someone who hasn't played the position ever or in a while.
Feliciano is going to be the starting center. If Gates can make it back, then we'll be in good shape. But that's a big if.
But we're basically arguing about he back-up center on a team that had a center last year who isn't even on a 90-man roster right now. (Billy Price).
You’re a fellow Giants fan who is not afraid to share his mind….so I would like to hear your perspective on Jones here to see how close they are to mine.
I was lukewarm with Jones in 2020 as he showed enough flaws and not enough uplift for the Offense needed from that QB position for my liking.
But I still gave Jones more benefit of the doubt than I was comfortable with going in 2021. Mostly because there was so many other issues, I just simply felt let him rise up or let him hang himself. What I saw was a guy who tries really, really hard and just hung himself with his suspect plat.
I think Schoen and Daboll see it too which is why they didn't give him the 5th year option. They also didn't see what they wanted in the Draft and didn't want to go to war internally on the DJ decision, so they punted the situation and will let Jones hang himself in 2022 and then move on...
It's just a post discussing that weakness. We'll live with all their decisions, whether we agree with them or not. But still fine to post about it...
It's an obsession, bruh (bruh?). Dare I say an unhealthy one? An all-consuming one? Is that really fine? No one's turning a blind eye to any of the Giants weaknesses, but you seem to be fixated on this one thing. As I said above, you're like a dog with a bone, but even a dog takes a break from gnawing on it every once in a while.
Quote:
It's just a post discussing that weakness. We'll live with all their decisions, whether we agree with them or not. But still fine to post about it...
It's an obsession, bruh (bruh?). Dare I say an unhealthy one? An all-consuming one? Is that really fine? No one's turning a blind eye to any of the Giants weaknesses, but you seem to be fixated on this one thing. As I said above, you're like a dog with a bone, but even a dog takes a break from gnawing on it every once in a while.
I did pick up COVID this week which hasn't been fun.
Otherwise, pretty healthy...
Quote:
In case you missed it, I asked you to share your thoughts on Daniel Jones’ progress these last two days?
You’re a fellow Giants fan who is not afraid to share his mind….so I would like to hear your perspective on Jones here to see how close they are to mine.
I was lukewarm with Jones in 2020 as he showed enough flaws and not enough uplift for the Offense needed from that QB position for my liking.
But I still gave Jones more benefit of the doubt than I was comfortable with going in 2021. Mostly because there was so many other issues, I just simply felt let him rise up or let him hang himself. What I saw was a guy who tries really, really hard and just hung himself with his suspect plat.
I think Schoen and Daboll see it too which is why they didn't give him the 5th year option. They also didn't see what they wanted in the Draft and didn't want to go to war internally on the DJ decision, so they punted the situation and will let Jones hang himself in 2022 and then move on...
Thanks for that…..but you didn’t answer my question. What are your thoughts about Jones’ progress from day 1 to today, especially noting the last two days of work?
Giants training camp observations, Day 7: Daniel Jones looks sharp, Brian Daboll scolds Saquon Barkley, Jon Feliciano returns, more - ( New Window )
No, he was strictly a LG at Oregon...for 52 straight games. Yowza.
It's just a post discussing that weakness. We'll live with all their decisions, whether we agree with them or not. But still fine to post about it...
It's an obsession, bruh (bruh?). Dare I say an unhealthy one? An all-consuming one? Is that really fine? No one's turning a blind eye to any of the Giants weaknesses, but you seem to be fixated on this one thing. As I said above, you're like a dog with a bone, but even a dog takes a break from gnawing on it every once in a while.
I did pick up COVID this week which hasn't been fun.
You had to pick it up? I had mine delivered.
Quote:
In comment 15771023 5BowlsSoon said:
Quote:
In case you missed it, I asked you to share your thoughts on Daniel Jones’ progress these last two days?
You’re a fellow Giants fan who is not afraid to share his mind….so I would like to hear your perspective on Jones here to see how close they are to mine.
I was lukewarm with Jones in 2020 as he showed enough flaws and not enough uplift for the Offense needed from that QB position for my liking.
But I still gave Jones more benefit of the doubt than I was comfortable with going in 2021. Mostly because there was so many other issues, I just simply felt let him rise up or let him hang himself. What I saw was a guy who tries really, really hard and just hung himself with his suspect plat.
I think Schoen and Daboll see it too which is why they didn't give him the 5th year option. They also didn't see what they wanted in the Draft and didn't want to go to war internally on the DJ decision, so they punted the situation and will let Jones hang himself in 2022 and then move on...
Thanks for that…..but you didn’t answer my question. What are your thoughts about Jones’ progress from day 1 to today, especially noting the last two days of work?
Whoops sorry.
From what I read and some of the videos, it sounds like he has a mix of good throws and continued questionable ones where he isn't seeing the field well. Inconsistent and doesn't sound like he is tracking to any kind of break-out year. Which is what he needs, right?
what do you think?
Link?
Giants training camp observations, Day 7: Daniel Jones looks sharp, Brian Daboll scolds Saquon Barkley, Jon Feliciano returns, more - ( New Window )
Scolding?
Quote:
In comment 15770931 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
Maybe I have become a bit clairvoyant regarding OL issues after seeing this same type of routine play out each summer camp and preseason.
Or maybe everything will just turn out fine like you all hope...
So you're basing your analysis on what happened in the past with players who are no longer here.
Got it.
You're another poster with terrible takes.
Ignore him. He’s CLEARLY spent too many hours watching ESPN and thinks it makes him something to copy the Mad Dog and Stephen A with ridiculous takes and constant arguing.
People who live in a fantasy world should be left there and ignored by all other posters.
Thanks for coming out from the NFT-yankee threads to provide this valuable football comment rich.
let's grab a beer next time you're in town...
Link?
they're all on here daily BH...
On the other hand, sounds like Jones is doing just fine. From Daboll's comments here, he may soon be regretting not exercising that 5th year option...
Daboll: Yeah. I think he’s been doing good. Each day, he’s making progress. Made good decisions. Had a couple turnovers, which one was a little slip on the skill guy and a timing route. So, I thought the other one (Cornerback) Adoree’ (Jackson) made a really good play. Attacked the ball well. We always try to limit those the best we can. But I think he’s making progress. Decision making. Trusting his reads. Still got a ways to go.
hmm...
Wink will get the max out of this D. clearly both sides of the ball lack depth in my opinion
LFG Blue
Well done.
Well done.
I posted it for the positives and to help all those looking to defend his honor. Mostly because you all suck at it...
This year? More like this afternoon, see mittenedman‘s post at 12:36 today.
Jones went from having his worst day ever to 2 solid practices in a row. So is he a star or still the same bad player?
Barkley looks like a god apparently.
I think things will all even out. Reports will put together their weekly reports and you will start to see the trends on players. You will start to see the depth chart come together. Ximenes will return to the player we know he is and disappear. Neal will start to string together some good practices. The rookies and 2nd year guys are the ones to watch. They will show the most improvement. Notice we havent heard a lot about McKinney this week?
Dont get too high or too low on guys this week. For the OL its only a few days with pads, not much to do without pads. I think it will be a fun team to watch this season and I do think we will be competitive. Injuries and the progression of the rookies and 2nd year guys will be the key to the success of the team besides Jones.
Quote:
In comment 15771038 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
In comment 15771023 5BowlsSoon said:
Quote:
In case you missed it, I asked you to share your thoughts on Daniel Jones’ progress these last two days?
You’re a fellow Giants fan who is not afraid to share his mind….so I would like to hear your perspective on Jones here to see how close they are to mine.
I was lukewarm with Jones in 2020 as he showed enough flaws and not enough uplift for the Offense needed from that QB position for my liking.
But I still gave Jones more benefit of the doubt than I was comfortable with going in 2021. Mostly because there was so many other issues, I just simply felt let him rise up or let him hang himself. What I saw was a guy who tries really, really hard and just hung himself with his suspect plat.
I think Schoen and Daboll see it too which is why they didn't give him the 5th year option. They also didn't see what they wanted in the Draft and didn't want to go to war internally on the DJ decision, so they punted the situation and will let Jones hang himself in 2022 and then move on...
Thanks for that…..but you didn’t answer my question. What are your thoughts about Jones’ progress from day 1 to today, especially noting the last two days of work?
Whoops sorry.
From what I read and some of the videos, it sounds like he has a mix of good throws and continued questionable ones where he isn't seeing the field well. Inconsistent and doesn't sound like he is tracking to any kind of break-out year. Which is what he needs, right?
what do you think?
Thanks …..apparently you aren’t reading thoroughly or maybe you don’t want to read or are in denial.
For instance…..DJ was 9-10 today with 1 TD. And the incompletion was a drop by Robinson. So, for all intents and purposes, he was 10-10.
Yet you SURPRISINGLY can’t find one good word to say about him. For the record, he was 15-20 yesterday with 2 TDs and 2 pics. One pic, according to Daboll, was probably helped by the WR slipping a bit.
Yet, again, not one positive word from you….but at least you have shown up. The other Jones haters, everyone knows who they are, right Producer, bw, and Go Terps, to name the big 3, are hiding like they usually do when Jones lights it up.
Hopefully you guys can find it in you to root for all Giant players and acknowledge their success and rejoice in it, and not wish for Bad tidings on anyone who wears a Giant Blue helmet in order to protect ones reputation.
Last year they had the worst RT in the NFL and close to the worst RG in the NFL. The 2021 starting center doesn't have a roster spot in the NFL with 90 man teams.
I think the OL is going to be much better than last year when 2022 ends unless injuries cripple them.
Thanks for that…..but you didn’t answer my question. What are your thoughts about Jones’ progress from day 1 to today, especially noting the last two days of work?
Whoops sorry.
From what I read and some of the videos, it sounds like he has a mix of good throws and continued questionable ones where he isn't seeing the field well. Inconsistent and doesn't sound like he is tracking to any kind of break-out year. Which is what he needs, right?
what do you think?
Thanks …..apparently you aren’t reading thoroughly or maybe you don’t want to read or are in denial.
For instance…..DJ was 9-10 today with 1 TD. And the incompletion was a drop by Robinson. So, for all intents and purposes, he was 10-10.
Yet you SURPRISINGLY can’t find one good word to say about him. For the record, he was 15-20 yesterday with 2 TDs and 2 pics. One pic, according to Daboll, was probably helped by the WR slipping a bit.
Yet, again, not one positive word from you….but at least you have shown up. The other Jones haters, everyone knows who they are, right Producer, bw, and Go Terps, to name the big 3, are hiding like they usually do when Jones lights it up.
Hopefully you guys can find it in you to root for all Giant players and acknowledge their success and rejoice in it, and not wish for Bad tidings on anyone who wears a Giant Blue helmet in order to protect ones reputation.
This is where you want to go with this...calling out fans that don't agree with your view?
In the answer above I said he had a mix of good and questionable throws in what I HAVE SEEN. Are you reading thoroughly or in denial chucklehead? And if all you want to do is worship one or two better days, and ignore or excuse away any bad days/issues then have at it.
And by the way, to describe this as Jones "lighting it up" is comical. I must have missed Daboll having that same sentiment in his transcript...
After seeing his build/move, I'm not surprised at all they are playing him at T. May be his best position.
(And if Neal continues to struggle, maybe they move him to G and Ezeudu to RT?)
We'll see. It's early but Neal is clearly struggling in pass pro, which is to be expected even for a top 10 pick.
Neal seems like a real “grinder”. He will buckle down and with the help of a good OL coach, he will get his problems solved. I think Thomas has a similar “grinder” personality but he struggled due to lack of coaching support. I think Thomas showed big improvement when he went back to his college techniques and the OL coach was canned. Neal is in a better situation and he should also be able to work out his problems with the help of good coaching.