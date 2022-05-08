Friday NYG Training Camp Updates - Sy'56 at camp today

how short camp (the length of each practice as well as the total number of days) is these days compared to the Albany days.
Keep this in mind.... we are six days away from the first preseason game (and there are only three preseason games). And yet the team has only practiced in pads TWICE.
And people wonder why there are so many missed tackles. Even with padded practices they aren't allowed to actually tackle. So, how do you reinforce wrapping up and bringing a ball carrier to the ground?
"game-like" practice/hitting occurs in training camp, and couple that with the sheer number of new players on this team (not to mention a brand-new coaching staff), it's will probably be a little unfair to judge this team after, say, the first 6-8 games.
This team needs some time, and I expect to see some sort of improvement come the second half of the season. But the first half? Judge them not too harshly!
Yeah, I'm sure BBI will give Jones a pass for the first 6-8 before starting to judge him :)
The craziest part...this staff must cut 40% of current roster
Giants have started 7-on-7, but it's a non-competitive period.
Pat Leonard
✔
@PLeonardNYDN
Noteworthy at start of Giants night practice at MetLife Stadium: David Sills on the side with trainers, not in pads with rest of the team. Has a black sleeve down his right leg. Has had a great camp to date. #Giants
Art Stapleton
✔
@art_stapleton
Giants offense comes up empty. Kayvon Thibodeaux would've had a sack on a third and goal from the 7.
No sack in "play nice" mode.
Fourth and goal, Jones to Golladay back shoulder, refs say KG didn't get both feet down.
Connor Hughes
✔
@Connor_J_Hughes
Daniel Jones' fourth-down pass falls incomplete. The #Giants 13-play drive ends up with zero points.
Jones was certainly going to be sacked on the first third down, but they let it go.
Jones was 4 of 11 for 45 yards. He made some not-so great throws.
The Giant Insider Newspaper & Podcast
@GiantInsider
Giants first drive kept alive on a illegal contact (Holmes) Jones scrambles to 7 on big run, drive stalls on three when Jones hits Golladay on fourth down but Golladay couldn’t get both feet in.
Patricia Traina
✔
@Patricia_Traina
Davis Webb now under center. Quincy Roche with the pressure and what would have been a sack.
Patricia Traina
✔
@Patricia_Traina
Webb quick pass to Keelan Doss in the flat.
Connor Hughes
✔
@Connor_J_Hughes
This is only the second #Giants practice I've seen, but Kayvon Thibodeaux has undeniably stood out both days. Some of it might have to do with #NYG issues on OL, but he seems to routinely be around the QB.
Connor Hughes
✔
@Connor_J_Hughes
The #Giants offensive line is really struggling. Daniel Jones would have gone down again. They're not calling sacks, so play continues. On the next play, Andrew Thomas called for a hold (Thibodeaux drew it).
Pat Leonard
✔
@PLeonardNYDN
Saquon Barkley is clearly in better physical shape than we've seen him in a while. Not even talking about injuries. Just his speed and burst. Offense struggling again tonight, but one positive is that 26 looks right #Giants
Tom Rock
@TomRock_Newsday
·
22s
I have Daniel Jones 12-for-23 for 112 and a TD after two drives. A few of those may have been sacks in normal setting. He certainly looked better in the second drive (8-11-67 TD) than the first (4-12-45).
Art Stapleton
✔
@art_stapleton
Rookie OL Marcus McKethan is down and Giants wasted zero time in sending out the cart. Hate to see this.
Patricia Traina
✔
@Patricia_Traina
Rookie OL Marcus McKethan is down and in some pain. Not sure what happened but a cart is coming out to get him. #giants
The Giant Insider Newspaper & Podcast
@GiantInsider
Rookie OL Marcus Mckethan is hurt, the cart is already out.
Pat Leonard
✔
@PLeonardNYDN
Fifth-round pick Marcus McKethan, playing right tackle with the 2nd-team offense, just went down and is hurt. The cart is coming out. Got bull-rushed, maybe by Elerson Smith.
Matt Citak
@MattCitak
·
17s
DB Yusuf Corker intercepts a tipped pass in the end zone and brings it 60+ yards the other way before he's forced out of bounds.
Tom Rock
✔
@TomRock_Newsday
Yusuf Corker with a pick in end zone off tipped pass to Keelan Doss. Darren Evans made a great play for the PD. Corker returns it about 60 yards up the sideline across midfield.
Tom Rock
@TomRock_Newsday
·
40s
Tyrod Taylor hits Austin Proehl for what looks like a TD but Michael Jacquet punches it out at the 1 to save the TD and Jarrod Wilson scoops it up for the takeaway. Great play by Jacquet. Awful play by Proehl. Can't lose the ball at the 1!
Jordan Raanan
✔
@JordanRaanan
Kayvon Thibodeaux drew a hold and was in the backfield consistently during Friday’s Fan Fest scrimmage. Has been doing that regularly past few practices. Rookie is a problem with his pass rush arsenal and first step.
“He’s tough to block,” coach Brian Daboll said of No. 5 pick.
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
#Giants Daboll - you dont gameplan in camp...you go out and play and see what you have to fix - fundamentals, techniques and assignments
Pat Leonard
✔
@PLeonardNYDN
Brian Daboll says 2x that the #Giants need to improve their “conditioning.” Says that was part of why they forced such long drives tonight. Spring and start of camp haven’t been especially grueling. Interesting to watch how workload picks up.
Dan Duggan
✔
@DDuggan21
Replying to @DDuggan21
No update on McKethan from Daboll.
Dan Duggan
✔
@DDuggan21
Replying to @DDuggan21
Daboll said Jackson just cramped up.
Jordan Raanan
@JordanRaanan
·
1m
The #Giants first-team offense moved the ball with two long, strange drives. But it was not pretty … or even legit … with no sacks and some generous accounting. Daniel Jones went 12-of-22 passing with a TD pass to TE Andre Miller on the final play.
Again, some ups and down.
I don’t know how you make any judgements about the team after that
I was at FanFest. They were playing slightly faster than a walkthrough for most of the night. First touch and the player was down, obviously no real “sacks.” Kayvon looked good but the main point is I wouldn’t say Jones had a bad night when it looked nothing like game action.
FanFest was fun. Not sure if it’s the new regime or what, but the Giants have put on some fun events lately.
I was hoping Ezeudu would be groomed to play center this year, but if McKethan is lost, Ezeudu will be needed for Guard duty.
Seems they’re grooming Ezeudu as a G/T and Lemieux as an option at C.
When asked about it, Lemieux came off that he was trying to be a good soldier but is basically an experiment at Center...
Difference between flag football and tackle football.
Daniel Jones finds Wan’Dale Robinson for offenses first big play - ( New Window )
Sounds like Wink is blitzing every play - which is nutso.
Are we surprised?
??? Sounds like the line is struggling.
He doesn't have much left...
Skinner said maybe a 6th or 7th, but flat out does not want him unless really cheap.
Yep! Absolutely!
I would trade Slayton straight up for Jenkins.
FanFest was fun. Not sure if it’s the new regime or what, but the Giants have put on some fun events lately.
First thing tomorrow morning.
He just e-mailed me and said Thibodeaux looks legit.
He was eating up all blockers, even Thomas.
I was hoping Ezeudu would be groomed to play center this year, but if McKethan is lost, Ezeudu will be needed for Guard duty.
