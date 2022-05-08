Who do you think is the biggest fraud in the NFL, no Giants

I mean, he's perfectly OK. The weird thing about his career is that he has profited financially from not being good enough for either Washington or Minnesota to want to commit to him for the long term. So they keep paying him close to top dollar, hoping that something better will come along.
Nothing to do with his QB play, he’s still awesome and a top 2-3 QB in the league.
Nothing to do with his COVID stuff from last year, that’s his decision to make.
I just feel like he tries too hard to be different with his off the field persona. I just saw something this week that a (potentially banned NFL substance) psychedelic oil or something like that was the reason for his back to back MVP seasons.
Maybe I’m completely off and he is this out there but to me he’s part of the NFL establishment and is just trying too hard to come off like he isn’t.
Nothing to do with his QB play, he’s still awesome and a top 2-3 QB in the league.
Nothing to do with his COVID stuff from last year, that’s his decision to make.
I just feel like he tries too hard to be different with his off the field persona. I just saw something this week that a (potentially banned NFL substance) psychedelic oil or something like that was the reason for his back to back MVP seasons.
Maybe I’m completely off and he is this out there but to me he’s part of the NFL establishment and is just trying too hard to come off like he isn’t.
Nothing fake about Rodgers. Can't stand the guy as he's a complete douche, but he's not fake. There's a lot of them in the NFL though.
Came here to say him too. Both fans and the media nationally acted like he was the Giants version of OBJ when he got to the Rams. He was much better than in Cleveland mainly because of the improved QB play and so much attention being paid to Kupp. But nowhere close to the caliber player he was here before the injuries took their toll.
he's just not someone you like, most likely. And that's fine, but I see an authentic guy that happens to rub people the wrong way. That's on you/them, not him.
Yup. Exactly why I don't hate him. Everytime I've ever met him in person he's been a complete weirdo dickhead, but that's how he is on the field, to his family & on interviews.
Guys like JJ Watt, Derrick Brooks, Warrick Dunn put on the nice guy act in front of the cameras, but are complete assholes when the cameras aren't there. I can't stand that. Same reason I don't hate Sapp. He's a dick. He'll tell you he's a dick.
broken throwing hand and came back early from a 2+ month recovery estimate. It was the only losing season of his career, one that wouldn’t have happened without breaking his hand. Definitely overrated, lol.
DK Metcalf, we shall see if he can produce without Wilson. He has benefitted from Wilson, a multifaceted running game and Lockett being a big play threat on the other side.
Interesting thought. I can see your point for sure. DKM certainly has the Adonis body and terrific straight-line speed, but I have never liked his hands - more of a body catcher - and don't think anyone will be using him to make a video on precision route running...
Again, what are you watching. Zona scores a ton of points and passes the ball all over the field and runs the ball well despite no big names at rb, yet Murray is overrated??? No. Try again. He’s short. Stop there.
OBJ still living rent free in some heads here even when unemployed
Every year they have the talent and are on their way to the SB. And every year for over 25 years now - they disappoint their fans. Yeah save the “well they’re better than the Giants”. No shit, but we haven’t been good for a decade and we beat probably what was their best team since 95 in 2007. Fuck them.
Again, what are you watching. Zona scores a ton of points and passes the ball all over the field and runs the ball well despite no big names at rb, yet Murray is overrated??? No. Try again. He’s short. Stop there.
Yup. 29 total TDs and 10 INTs isn't as good as all the hype. That's Carson Wentz territory.
Oh, and overrated does not mean "not good" as you said in a later post, LOL. It means something is rated higher than its actual value.
I don’t think there’s such a thing as a fraud, in a game only a tiny percentage of men can play, and for a short period of time.
It’s a tough game, that batters people, and often leaves them with lifelong physical problems. Fraud isn’t the word I’d use to describe an NFL player.
Exactly. I get that some players get too much hype from fans and media but how can anyone say zeke Elliot is a fraud. He’s anything but. Same with dak who quite honestly comes off as one of the most genuine human beings to play the game in ages. And he produces. But he hasn’t won a super bowl so he sucks? Cmon do better than that.
Again, what are you watching. Zona scores a ton of points and passes the ball all over the field and runs the ball well despite no big names at rb, yet Murray is overrated??? No. Try again. He’s short. Stop there.
Yup. 29 total TDs and 10 INTs isn't as good as all the hype. That's Carson Wentz territory.
Oh, and overrated does not mean "not good" as you said in a later post, LOL. It means something is rated higher than its actual value.
Fraud or overrated either moniker is wrong here.
2021 Points For: 449 (26.4/g) 11th of 32
^^^ with a hobbled hopkins or no hopkins most of the year. The immortal Connor at rb.
Murray IS the cardinals offense even with hopkins at 100% and hopkins Is losing his fastball with every passing month.
Murray would be a deified here with the giants. He’s a flat out nightmare to deal with. He’s not the best qb by any means but he’s an advantage for the cards every single game they play. He’s not a fraud. This is dumb.
The biggest joke of an nfl franchise that no one ever talks about is the Chicago bears. I don’t even need to provide examples or proof. It’s right there for any to see. One great team in 50 years. One. No qbs. Literally NONE. But it’s “da bears” —- yea you suck constantly.
Been through this several times not doing it again
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
I don't agree with you on Diggs. He's a good player.
Maryland is awesome...what don't you like about it?
That might be because Parsons was LDE for about half the season with Demarcus Lawrence out.
Maryland is awesome...what don't you like about it?
40 Million per year for a game mgr..AKA Tony Romo..
Nothing to do with his COVID stuff from last year, that’s his decision to make.
I just feel like he tries too hard to be different with his off the field persona. I just saw something this week that a (potentially banned NFL substance) psychedelic oil or something like that was the reason for his back to back MVP seasons.
Maybe I’m completely off and he is this out there but to me he’s part of the NFL establishment and is just trying too hard to come off like he isn’t.
This is the way...
Nothing to do with his COVID stuff from last year, that’s his decision to make.
I just feel like he tries too hard to be different with his off the field persona. I just saw something this week that a (potentially banned NFL substance) psychedelic oil or something like that was the reason for his back to back MVP seasons.
Maybe I’m completely off and he is this out there but to me he’s part of the NFL establishment and is just trying too hard to come off like he isn’t.
Nothing fake about Rodgers. Can't stand the guy as he's a complete douche, but he's not fake. There's a lot of them in the NFL though.
I would throw Zeke Elliot into the mix. Another grossly overpaid RB who still gets way too much pub as a key piece for Dallas.
Came here to say him too. Both fans and the media nationally acted like he was the Giants version of OBJ when he got to the Rams. He was much better than in Cleveland mainly because of the improved QB play and so much attention being paid to Kupp. But nowhere close to the caliber player he was here before the injuries took their toll.
Yup. Exactly why I don't hate him. Everytime I've ever met him in person he's been a complete weirdo dickhead, but that's how he is on the field, to his family & on interviews.
Guys like JJ Watt, Derrick Brooks, Warrick Dunn put on the nice guy act in front of the cameras, but are complete assholes when the cameras aren't there. I can't stand that. Same reason I don't hate Sapp. He's a dick. He'll tell you he's a dick.
Fraud as a HC tho.
I think E.Elliot and D. Prescott are both way way overrated.
Beckham is definitely a fraud at this point. His legs are shot and he never recovered from that bad ankle injury with the Gmen.
DK Metcalf, we shall see if he can produce without Wilson. He has benefitted from Wilson, a multifaceted running game and Lockett being a big play threat on the other side.
I agree
I thought this was surprising so I looked it up. Where are you getting your data from?
Pro football reference has Diggs giving up 907 yards in 2021. That's the highest in 2021, but in 2020 Sean Murphy Bunting gave up 942 and AJ Terrell gave up 936.
In 2019 Kyle Fuller gave up 942 and Isaiah Oliver gave up 908.
Quote:
allowed 1,051 yards against last season, which was the most yardage allowed from any corner in a single season since 2016.
I thought this was surprising so I looked it up. Where are you getting your data from?
Pro football reference has Diggs giving up 907 yards in 2021. That's the highest in 2021, but in 2020 Sean Murphy Bunting gave up 942 and AJ Terrell gave up 936.
In 2019 Kyle Fuller gave up 942 and Isaiah Oliver gave up 908.
The number he referenced is PFF's. It's the most allowed by a CB using PFF's data since they started (so mid 2000's I believe)
What happens when the Seahawks win 4 games this year?
Quote:
Wilson is fake like Rodgers and blamed the performance failure on others (the line, coaches, etc.).
What happens when the Seahawks win 4 games this year?
Only won 7 last year
Uh, yeah...
Uh, yeah...
Gus Fring was a good guy who donated, too.
DK Metcalf, we shall see if he can produce without Wilson. He has benefitted from Wilson, a multifaceted running game and Lockett being a big play threat on the other side.
Interesting thought. I can see your point for sure. DKM certainly has the Adonis body and terrific straight-line speed, but I have never liked his hands - more of a body catcher - and don't think anyone will be using him to make a video on precision route running...
Quote:
allowed 1,051 yards against last season, which was the most yardage allowed from any corner in a single season since 2016.
Here you go.
I thought this was surprising so I looked it up. Where are you getting your data from?
Pro football reference has Diggs giving up 907 yards in 2021. That's the highest in 2021, but in 2020 Sean Murphy Bunting gave up 942 and AJ Terrell gave up 936.
In 2019 Kyle Fuller gave up 942 and Isaiah Oliver gave up 908.
Link - ( New Window )
Dak is a game manager? Wtf are you guys watching?? Dallas dominates the league offensively yet zeke and dak are overrated. Ok then.
And lol about russel Wilson too.
Overrated means not good in case you all forgot.
Dak is a game manager? Wtf are you guys watching?? Dallas dominates the league offensively yet zeke and dak are overrated. Ok then.
And lol about russel Wilson too.
Overrated means not good in case you all forgot.
People try too hard, it’s pretty funny.
It’s a tough game, that batters people, and often leaves them with lifelong physical problems. Fraud isn’t the word I’d use to describe an NFL player.
Dallas Cowboys.
Every year they have the talent and are on their way to the SB. And every year for over 25 years now - they disappoint their fans. Yeah save the “well they’re better than the Giants”. No shit, but we haven’t been good for a decade and we beat probably what was their best team since 95 in 2007. Fuck them.
Yup. 29 total TDs and 10 INTs isn't as good as all the hype. That's Carson Wentz territory.
Oh, and overrated does not mean "not good" as you said in a later post, LOL. It means something is rated higher than its actual value.
It’s a tough game, that batters people, and often leaves them with lifelong physical problems. Fraud isn’t the word I’d use to describe an NFL player.
Exactly. I get that some players get too much hype from fans and media but how can anyone say zeke Elliot is a fraud. He’s anything but. Same with dak who quite honestly comes off as one of the most genuine human beings to play the game in ages. And he produces. But he hasn’t won a super bowl so he sucks? Cmon do better than that.
Quote:
Again, what are you watching. Zona scores a ton of points and passes the ball all over the field and runs the ball well despite no big names at rb, yet Murray is overrated??? No. Try again. He’s short. Stop there.
Yup. 29 total TDs and 10 INTs isn't as good as all the hype. That's Carson Wentz territory.
Oh, and overrated does not mean "not good" as you said in a later post, LOL. It means something is rated higher than its actual value.
Fraud or overrated either moniker is wrong here.
2021 Points For: 449 (26.4/g) 11th of 32
^^^ with a hobbled hopkins or no hopkins most of the year. The immortal Connor at rb.
Murray IS the cardinals offense even with hopkins at 100% and hopkins Is losing his fastball with every passing month.
Murray would be a deified here with the giants. He’s a flat out nightmare to deal with. He’s not the best qb by any means but he’s an advantage for the cards every single game they play. He’s not a fraud. This is dumb.
I’d take making the playoffs every other year.
The biggest joke of an nfl franchise that no one ever talks about is the Chicago bears. I don’t even need to provide examples or proof. It’s right there for any to see. One great team in 50 years. One. No qbs. Literally NONE. But it’s “da bears” —- yea you suck constantly.
Been through this several times not doing it again