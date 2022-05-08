for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Who do you think is the biggest fraud in the NFL, no Giants

Maryland Blows : 8/5/2022 10:27 am
My pick is Diggs with the Cowboys. Yes he had a lot of picks last year but I believe he is a liability in coverage and the league is going to torch him this year?
How come you don't like Maryland?  
Jimmy Googs : 8/5/2022 10:28 am : link
...
Kyler Murray is way overrated...  
sb from NYT Forum : 8/5/2022 10:39 am : link
...but I wouldn't call him a fraud.

I don't agree with you on Diggs. He's a good player.
If your picking on the Cowboys  
AnnapolisMike : 8/5/2022 10:41 am : link
You choose the wrong player. I have never been all that impressed with Dak. I think he is more of a game manager.

Maryland is awesome...what don't you like about it?
Tom Brady.  
Klaatu : 8/5/2022 10:42 am : link
It's been all smoke and mirrors for that fraud.
Easy...  
It's a New Day : 8/5/2022 10:43 am : link
The Commissioner....
I wanted to draft Parsons  
Spiciest Memelord : 8/5/2022 10:44 am : link
figured he could be a bigger faster Jessie Armstead but I think he will regress to the means with his sack numbers.
RE: I wanted to draft Parsons  
Angel Eyes : 8/5/2022 10:46 am : link
In comment 15772402 Spiciest Memelord said:
Quote:
figured he could be a bigger faster Jessie Armstead but I think he will regress to the means with his sack numbers.

That might be because Parsons was LDE for about half the season with Demarcus Lawrence out.
definitely  
KDavies : 8/5/2022 11:28 am : link
Goodell
I don't know if he is a fraud because he is good  
Essex : 8/5/2022 11:31 am : link
but I hate Lane Johnson. Guy always runs his mouth, but he is a two time cheater.
Odell Beckham  
Gman11 : 8/5/2022 11:38 am : link
he's basically done
Kirk Cousins has to be in the conversation.  
Big Blue Blogger : 8/5/2022 11:42 am : link
I mean, he's perfectly OK. The weird thing about his career is that he has profited financially from not being good enough for either Washington or Minnesota to want to commit to him for the long term. So they keep paying him close to top dollar, hoping that something better will come along.
RE: If your picking on the Cowboys  
Alamo : 8/5/2022 11:48 am : link
In comment 15772397 AnnapolisMike said:
Quote:
You choose the wrong player. I have never been all that impressed with Dak. I think he is more of a game manager.

Maryland is awesome...what don't you like about it?

40 Million per year for a game mgr..AKA Tony Romo..
Robert Kraft, Stephen Ross, Daniel Snyder  
JoeMorrison40 : 8/5/2022 11:56 am : link
++
Aaron Rodgers  
10thAve : 8/5/2022 12:22 pm : link
Nothing to do with his QB play, he’s still awesome and a top 2-3 QB in the league.

Nothing to do with his COVID stuff from last year, that’s his decision to make.

I just feel like he tries too hard to be different with his off the field persona. I just saw something this week that a (potentially banned NFL substance) psychedelic oil or something like that was the reason for his back to back MVP seasons.

Maybe I’m completely off and he is this out there but to me he’s part of the NFL establishment and is just trying too hard to come off like he isn’t.
RE: Easy...  
sb from NYT Forum : 8/5/2022 12:37 pm : link
In comment 15772401 It's a New Day said:
Quote:
The Commissioner....


This is the way...
RE: Aaron Rodgers  
Big Rick in FL : 8/5/2022 12:49 pm : link
In comment 15772495 10thAve said:
Quote:
Nothing to do with his QB play, he’s still awesome and a top 2-3 QB in the league.

Nothing to do with his COVID stuff from last year, that’s his decision to make.

I just feel like he tries too hard to be different with his off the field persona. I just saw something this week that a (potentially banned NFL substance) psychedelic oil or something like that was the reason for his back to back MVP seasons.

Maybe I’m completely off and he is this out there but to me he’s part of the NFL establishment and is just trying too hard to come off like he isn’t.


Nothing fake about Rodgers. Can't stand the guy as he's a complete douche, but he's not fake. There's a lot of them in the NFL though.
Before I clicked on this...  
bw in dc : 8/5/2022 12:53 pm : link
I was anticipating seeing multiple Lamar Jackson answers.

I would throw Zeke Elliot into the mix. Another grossly overpaid RB who still gets way too much pub as a key piece for Dallas.

RE: Odell Beckham  
Strahan91 : 8/5/2022 1:01 pm : link
In comment 15772459 Gman11 said:
Quote:
he's basically done

Came here to say him too. Both fans and the media nationally acted like he was the Giants version of OBJ when he got to the Rams. He was much better than in Cleveland mainly because of the improved QB play and so much attention being paid to Kupp. But nowhere close to the caliber player he was here before the injuries took their toll.
Rodgers isn't fake  
UConn4523 : 8/5/2022 1:04 pm : link
he's just not someone you like, most likely. And that's fine, but I see an authentic guy that happens to rub people the wrong way. That's on you/them, not him.
RE: Rodgers isn't fake  
Big Rick in FL : 8/5/2022 1:23 pm : link
In comment 15772528 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
he's just not someone you like, most likely. And that's fine, but I see an authentic guy that happens to rub people the wrong way. That's on you/them, not him.


Yup. Exactly why I don't hate him. Everytime I've ever met him in person he's been a complete weirdo dickhead, but that's how he is on the field, to his family & on interviews.

Guys like JJ Watt, Derrick Brooks, Warrick Dunn put on the nice guy act in front of the cameras, but are complete assholes when the cameras aren't there. I can't stand that. Same reason I don't hate Sapp. He's a dick. He'll tell you he's a dick.
Russell  
Toth029 : 8/5/2022 1:38 pm : link
Wilson is fake like Rodgers and blamed the performance failure on others (the line, coaches, etc.).
To  
Toth029 : 8/5/2022 1:39 pm : link
That, he's much worse than Rodgers and doesn't get the crap for it.
Is Josh Norman still in the league?  
bradshaw44 : 8/5/2022 1:43 pm : link
He was the biggest fraud when he was constantly in the media.
Does Joe Judge count  
bluefin : 8/5/2022 1:49 pm : link
being he’s a now a Patriot?
Judge...  
Brown_Hornet : 8/5/2022 1:56 pm : link
...is very likely a very good assistant coach.

Fraud as a HC tho.
Diggs  
giantBCP : 8/5/2022 2:08 pm : link
allowed 1,051 yards against last season, which was the most yardage allowed from any corner in a single season since 2016.
I agree that Diggs  
jvm52106 : 8/5/2022 2:24 pm : link
gets a lot of pub but, he is a turnover machine.

I think E.Elliot and D. Prescott are both way way overrated.

Beckham is definitely a fraud at this point. His legs are shot and he never recovered from that bad ankle injury with the Gmen.

DK Metcalf, we shall see if he can produce without Wilson. He has benefitted from Wilson, a multifaceted running game and Lockett being a big play threat on the other side.
RE: Rodgers isn't fake  
Dr. D : 8/5/2022 2:29 pm : link
In comment 15772528 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
he's just not someone you like, most likely. And that's fine, but I see an authentic guy that happens to rub people the wrong way. That's on you/them, not him.

I agree
RE: Diggs  
sb from NYT Forum : 8/5/2022 2:40 pm : link
In comment 15772568 giantBCP said:
Quote:
allowed 1,051 yards against last season, which was the most yardage allowed from any corner in a single season since 2016.


I thought this was surprising so I looked it up. Where are you getting your data from?

Pro football reference has Diggs giving up 907 yards in 2021. That's the highest in 2021, but in 2020 Sean Murphy Bunting gave up 942 and AJ Terrell gave up 936.

In 2019 Kyle Fuller gave up 942 and Isaiah Oliver gave up 908.
......  
Route 9 : 8/5/2022 2:53 pm : link
Lol. Saquon Barkley.
Here’s a hot take  
Danny Kanell : 8/5/2022 2:54 pm : link
Justin Herbert
RE: RE: Diggs  
Strahan91 : 8/5/2022 3:03 pm : link
In comment 15772592 sb from NYT Forum said:
Quote:
In comment 15772568 giantBCP said:


Quote:


allowed 1,051 yards against last season, which was the most yardage allowed from any corner in a single season since 2016.



I thought this was surprising so I looked it up. Where are you getting your data from?

Pro football reference has Diggs giving up 907 yards in 2021. That's the highest in 2021, but in 2020 Sean Murphy Bunting gave up 942 and AJ Terrell gave up 936.

In 2019 Kyle Fuller gave up 942 and Isaiah Oliver gave up 908.

The number he referenced is PFF's. It's the most allowed by a CB using PFF's data since they started (so mid 2000's I believe)
WR contracts  
AcesUp : 8/5/2022 3:25 pm : link
.
RE: Russell  
UConn4523 : 8/5/2022 3:34 pm : link
In comment 15772539 Toth029 said:
Quote:
Wilson is fake like Rodgers and blamed the performance failure on others (the line, coaches, etc.).


What happens when the Seahawks win 4 games this year?
RE: RE: Russell  
BigBlue7 : 8/5/2022 4:20 pm : link
In comment 15772654 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
In comment 15772539 Toth029 said:


Quote:


Wilson is fake like Rodgers and blamed the performance failure on others (the line, coaches, etc.).



What happens when the Seahawks win 4 games this year?


Only won 7 last year
You know he was hurt right?  
UConn4523 : 8/5/2022 4:25 pm : link
broken throwing hand and came back early from a 2+ month recovery estimate. It was the only losing season of his career, one that wouldn’t have happened without breaking his hand. Definitely overrated, lol.
Watson...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 8/5/2022 4:29 pm : link
I remember him donating his paycheck to people who worked in kitchen who were impacted by Hurricane Harvey. I thought to myself, 'Nice gesture. Seems like a good kid.'

Uh, yeah...
RE: Watson...  
Route 9 : 8/5/2022 4:54 pm : link
In comment 15772679 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
I remember him donating his paycheck to people who worked in kitchen who were impacted by Hurricane Harvey. I thought to myself, 'Nice gesture. Seems like a good kid.'

Uh, yeah...


Gus Fring was a good guy who donated, too.
RE: I agree that Diggs  
bw in dc : 8/5/2022 5:51 pm : link
In comment 15772575 jvm52106 said:
Quote:

DK Metcalf, we shall see if he can produce without Wilson. He has benefitted from Wilson, a multifaceted running game and Lockett being a big play threat on the other side.


Interesting thought. I can see your point for sure. DKM certainly has the Adonis body and terrific straight-line speed, but I have never liked his hands - more of a body catcher - and don't think anyone will be using him to make a video on precision route running...
RE: RE: Diggs  
giantBCP : 8/5/2022 7:33 pm : link
In comment 15772592 sb from NYT Forum said:
Quote:
In comment 15772568 giantBCP said:


Quote:


allowed 1,051 yards against last season, which was the most yardage allowed from any corner in a single season since 2016.

Here you go.



I thought this was surprising so I looked it up. Where are you getting your data from?

Pro football reference has Diggs giving up 907 yards in 2021. That's the highest in 2021, but in 2020 Sean Murphy Bunting gave up 942 and AJ Terrell gave up 936.

In 2019 Kyle Fuller gave up 942 and Isaiah Oliver gave up 908.

Link - ( New Window )
Zeke Elliot was a terrific rb  
djm : 8/5/2022 10:38 pm : link
And even the last two years he’s been above average. Save me the crap about money, he’s a good player who gets the consistent yardage most rbs don’t get.

Dak is a game manager? Wtf are you guys watching?? Dallas dominates the league offensively yet zeke and dak are overrated. Ok then.

And lol about russel Wilson too.

Overrated means not good in case you all forgot.
Kyler Murray?  
djm : 8/5/2022 10:40 pm : link
Again, what are you watching. Zona scores a ton of points and passes the ball all over the field and runs the ball well despite no big names at rb, yet Murray is overrated??? No. Try again. He’s short. Stop there.
OBJ still living rent free in some heads here even when unemployed  
No1MDGiantsFan : 8/5/2022 10:49 pm : link
I’ll will agree with Rodgers, total fraud and a clown
RE: Zeke Elliot was a terrific rb  
UConn4523 : 8/5/2022 10:55 pm : link
In comment 15773011 djm said:
Quote:
And even the last two years he’s been above average. Save me the crap about money, he’s a good player who gets the consistent yardage most rbs don’t get.

Dak is a game manager? Wtf are you guys watching?? Dallas dominates the league offensively yet zeke and dak are overrated. Ok then.

And lol about russel Wilson too.

Overrated means not good in case you all forgot.


People try too hard, it’s pretty funny.
 
christian : 8/5/2022 11:16 pm : link
I don’t think there’s such a thing as a fraud, in a game only a tiny percentage of men can play, and for a short period of time.

It’s a tough game, that batters people, and often leaves them with lifelong physical problems. Fraud isn’t the word I’d use to describe an NFL player.
Wilson has the 12 best win % all time (100+ starts)  
UConn4523 : 8/5/2022 11:19 pm : link
and has one of the highest TD % and YPA in NFL history with one of the lowest turnover rates. He’s a 1st ballot HoFer. Definitely a fraud.
Forget naming a player… let’s just go  
GNewGiants : 8/6/2022 6:35 am : link
With a team.

Dallas Cowboys.

Every year they have the talent and are on their way to the SB. And every year for over 25 years now - they disappoint their fans. Yeah save the “well they’re better than the Giants”. No shit, but we haven’t been good for a decade and we beat probably what was their best team since 95 in 2007. Fuck them.
another vote for Barkley  
The Jake : 8/6/2022 8:23 am : link
evaluated based purely on ability (minus hype), he’s a third down back in the NFL, not unlike how Reggie Bush’s career turned out.
RE: Kyler Murray?  
sb from NYT Forum : 8/6/2022 10:46 am : link
In comment 15773012 djm said:
Quote:
Again, what are you watching. Zona scores a ton of points and passes the ball all over the field and runs the ball well despite no big names at rb, yet Murray is overrated??? No. Try again. He’s short. Stop there.


Yup. 29 total TDs and 10 INTs isn't as good as all the hype. That's Carson Wentz territory.

Oh, and overrated does not mean "not good" as you said in a later post, LOL. It means something is rated higher than its actual value.
RE: …  
djm : 8/6/2022 4:27 pm : link
In comment 15773034 christian said:
Quote:
I don’t think there’s such a thing as a fraud, in a game only a tiny percentage of men can play, and for a short period of time.

It’s a tough game, that batters people, and often leaves them with lifelong physical problems. Fraud isn’t the word I’d use to describe an NFL player.


Exactly. I get that some players get too much hype from fans and media but how can anyone say zeke Elliot is a fraud. He’s anything but. Same with dak who quite honestly comes off as one of the most genuine human beings to play the game in ages. And he produces. But he hasn’t won a super bowl so he sucks? Cmon do better than that.
RE: RE: Kyler Murray?  
djm : 8/6/2022 4:32 pm : link
In comment 15773201 sb from NYT Forum said:
Quote:
In comment 15773012 djm said:


Quote:


Again, what are you watching. Zona scores a ton of points and passes the ball all over the field and runs the ball well despite no big names at rb, yet Murray is overrated??? No. Try again. He’s short. Stop there.



Yup. 29 total TDs and 10 INTs isn't as good as all the hype. That's Carson Wentz territory.

Oh, and overrated does not mean "not good" as you said in a later post, LOL. It means something is rated higher than its actual value.


Fraud or overrated either moniker is wrong here.

2021 Points For: 449 (26.4/g) 11th of 32

^^^ with a hobbled hopkins or no hopkins most of the year. The immortal Connor at rb.

Murray IS the cardinals offense even with hopkins at 100% and hopkins Is losing his fastball with every passing month.

Murray would be a deified here with the giants. He’s a flat out nightmare to deal with. He’s not the best qb by any means but he’s an advantage for the cards every single game they play. He’s not a fraud. This is dumb.
And look I’ll be the first to say  
djm : 8/6/2022 4:33 pm : link
Murray had a bad finish but Carson wentz? No way. I’ll believe that when I see Murray is cut by the cards next season.
Dallas  
OC2.0 : 2:05 am : link
They’ve been irrelevant since the mid 90’s
Diggs  
Pete in MD : 9:44 am : link
is actually from Maryland. The OP has an agenda :-)
Murray scored 29x in 14 games  
UConn4523 : 9:55 am : link
I see you didn’t include his completion percentage (just under 70%) or his rushing yards. You’d be the fraud in this scenario, not Murray.
RE: Dallas  
djm : 10:27 am : link
In comment 15773678 OC2.0 said:
Quote:
They’ve been irrelevant since the mid 90’s


I’d take making the playoffs every other year.

The biggest joke of an nfl franchise that no one ever talks about is the Chicago bears. I don’t even need to provide examples or proof. It’s right there for any to see. One great team in 50 years. One. No qbs. Literally NONE. But it’s “da bears” —- yea you suck constantly.
biggest fraud  
xtian : 1:21 pm : link
BBI posters. Haha, couldn't resist. but i do suggest looking up the definition of fraud.
RE: How come you don't like Maryland?  
Maryland Blows : 5:08 pm : link
In comment 15772367 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
...


Been through this several times not doing it again
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2021
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 