Sunday NYG Training Camp Updates - Sy'56 at camp today

GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
#Giants - today's 11 on 11s have involved a lot of running plays....so have the red zone snaps...just saying - all the RBs always seem to have their motors in high gear - been a good camp for the room
That is important and I’m surprised Judge took the stance he did last year.
I'm the kind of guy who gives the professionals the benefit of the doubt. I know I don't really know jack, but Judge’s decision to not play so many players in preseason, especially on O, seemed odd to me at the time and looked pretty freaking stupid by week 3 of reg season.
Coach Gene Clemons
@geneclemons
Tyrod Taylor with back to back touchdown throws. First was on a boot, second an RPO, and he would have had three but the tight end dropped the third.#TogetherBlue @CountryGiants
Dan Duggan
✔
@DDuggan21
Run-heavy red zone practice has wrapped up. No team reps for WR Kadarius Toney, as his workload continues to be managed.
I think people are going to look back & ask, 'How the hell did Thibs drop to 5?'
It's starting to look that way.
Every draft there seems to be a high ranked player who gets "over analyzed", and then drops. Usually its a guy like Thibs, who was the early #1 favorite and everyone has months to pick every little thing apart. Then some guy like Walker becomes the trendy pick late and goes #1.
Bobby Skinner
@BobbySkinner_
Had Daniel Jones at 1/3 with 1 TD today. They ran the ball a lot.
Bobby Skinner
@BobbySkinner_
Giants Training Camp Day 8 thots
•Heavy run day, DJ w/ only 3 passes in team period
•Glad to see Josh Ezeudu working only at Guard
•Andrew Thomas played every rep w/ 1st team
•Keelan Doss is quietly having a good camp
•Daniel Bellinger has looked good blocking
Dan Duggan
✔
@DDuggan21
Strong sense that the Giants have OL working out today since OL coach Bobby Johnson and assistant OL coach Tony Sparano Jr. just left the field house with GM Joe Schoen and others in personnel after practice.
I think people are going to look back & ask, 'How the hell did Thibs drop to 5?'
It's starting to look that way.
Every draft there seems to be a high ranked player who gets "over analyzed", and then drops. Usually its a guy like Thibs, who was the early #1 favorite and everyone has months to pick every little thing apart. Then some guy like Walker becomes the trendy pick late and goes #1.
That guy Walker has also been really good in camp and is apparently quite ahead of schedule.
Dan Duggan
✔
@DDuggan21
Strong sense that the Giants have OL working out today since OL coach Bobby Johnson and assistant OL coach Tony Sparano Jr. just left the field house with GM Joe Schoen and others in personnel after practice.
Yeah, feels like there is going to be some impending turnover with the OL reserves coming pretty soon...
Dan Duggan
✔
@DDuggan21
Strong sense that the Giants have OL working out today since OL coach Bobby Johnson and assistant OL coach Tony Sparano Jr. just left the field house with GM Joe Schoen and others in personnel after practice.
Yeah, feels like there is going to be some impending turnover with the OL reserves coming pretty soon...
Eric Fisher is a name I keep coming back to. Might cost more than they have, or are willing to spend - but he's currently unsigned and only 31.
Jason Peters also wants to play this season. Yeah he's 40, but you never know...no better guy to help teach Neal the ropes.
All I know is it's not a matter of IF they add another OT, but when. Currently Ezeudu is literally the primary backup for 4 OL positions - another guy or two goes down and you're staring at another 2021 disaster. From an evaluation standpoint you can't let that happen...even if they have to reluctantly dip into next year's cap.
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
#Giants Feliciano - line has a lot of work to do...could be reallu good-- all about getting reps together to smooth communication...never seen a rookie act like a vet in terms of great work ethic like neal
but Travon Walker looks outstanding so far with the Jags. They were using him as a standup OLB and he was Jonas Seawright unblockable in the 1st preseason game. You can see why he got Tuck comparisons.
That is important and I’m surprised Judge took the stance he did last year.
Judge didn’t have the experiences Daboll has had. Judge was limited to one professional HC. Don’t count Saban who doesn’t have to deal with that issue with s 90-man roster of 5 star and 4 star athletes.
but Travon Walker looks outstanding so far with the Jags. They were using him as a standup OLB and he was Jonas Seawright unblockable in the 1st preseason game. You can see why he got Tuck comparisons.
Sat a few rows ahead of Skinner... this is the 4th time I've watch him this camp and he does not look good, period.
Tyrod's 3/4 throws today were CLEARLY better, more accurate, more decisive, more zip. I wish I could say otherwise.
I'm giving Jones @Tennessee, home opener vsCarolina and MNF home vsDallas to show some improvement now being in YEAR 4! If I don't see it by then I'll be begging Daboll to play Tyrod to help us better compete on Sundays
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
#Giants Feliciano - line has a lot of work to do...could be reallu good-- all about getting reps together to smooth communication...never seen a rookie act like a vet in terms of great work ethic like neal
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
It's all good, because of I am wrong then yeah, holy shit! Lol
He's a good kid, and hosts a Giants podcast (an incredibly popular one at that).
He's not a reporter, and not media...following his Twitter as if he works for a publication or media is your fault. If you guys want camp tweets from the beats, just include those guys in the feed.
Quote:
Is a schmuck. I like Banks saying I assume this is just a hobby- in regards to Justin's "reporting".
He's a good kid, and hosts a Giants podcast (an incredibly popular one at that).
He's not a reporter, and not media...following his Twitter as if he works for a publication or media is your fault. If you guys want camp tweets from the beats, just include those guys in the feed.
Your opinion, mine is different.
@giantswfan
#Giants - today's 11 on 11s have involved a lot of running plays....so have the red zone snaps...just saying - all the RBs always seem to have their motors in high gear - been a good camp for the room
I'm the kind of guy who gives the professionals the benefit of the doubt. I know I don't really know jack, but Judge’s decision to not play so many players in preseason, especially on O, seemed odd to me at the time and looked pretty freaking stupid by week 3 of reg season.
Quote:
In comment 15773853 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
Is a schmuck. I like Banks saying I assume this is just a hobby- in regards to Justin's "reporting".
He's a good kid, and hosts a Giants podcast (an incredibly popular one at that).
He's not a reporter, and not media...following his Twitter as if he works for a publication or media is your fault. If you guys want camp tweets from the beats, just include those guys in the feed.
Your opinion, mine is different.
It's my opinion that he's not a reporter? I mean that's literally a fact. Who's the schmuck?
✔
@Connor_J_Hughes
Kayvon Thibodeaux is in the backfield on almost every play #Giants
@geneclemons
Tyrod Taylor with back to back touchdown throws. First was on a boot, second an RPO, and he would have had three but the tight end dropped the third.#TogetherBlue @CountryGiants
Dan Duggan
✔
@DDuggan21
Run-heavy red zone practice has wrapped up. No team reps for WR Kadarius Toney, as his workload continues to be managed.
✔
@Connor_J_Hughes
Kayvon Thibodeaux is in the backfield on almost every play #Giants
Yay, KT.
Boo, OL. *grin*
It's starting to look that way.
Quote:
I think people are going to look back & ask, 'How the hell did Thibs drop to 5?'
It's starting to look that way.
Every draft there seems to be a high ranked player who gets "over analyzed", and then drops. Usually its a guy like Thibs, who was the early #1 favorite and everyone has months to pick every little thing apart. Then some guy like Walker becomes the trendy pick late and goes #1.
Ralph did the same job before Connor - SNY doesn't have a dedicated Giants beat reporter, their NFL guy covers both teams.
@BobbySkinner_
Had Daniel Jones at 1/3 with 1 TD today. They ran the ball a lot.
Bobby Skinner
@BobbySkinner_
Giants Training Camp Day 8 thots
•Heavy run day, DJ w/ only 3 passes in team period
•Glad to see Josh Ezeudu working only at Guard
•Andrew Thomas played every rep w/ 1st team
•Keelan Doss is quietly having a good camp
•Daniel Bellinger has looked good blocking
Quote:
cover both the Giants and the jets at the same time?
Ralph did the same job before Connor - SNY doesn't have a dedicated Giants beat reporter, their NFL guy covers both teams.
I know that, but it still sucks. They tend to have a Jets bias.
✔
@Connor_J_Hughes
Giants practice is over
And if Giants had taken Sauce at 5, they would very likely have been looking to go OL at 7, and would have passed on KT a second time, even if he was still there.
Nothing has been proven yet, but I was happy on draft night that things worked out the way they did. And nothing has happened yet to alter that feeling.
Quote:
In comment 15773879 Dr. D said:
Quote:
cover both the Giants and the jets at the same time?
Ralph did the same job before Connor - SNY doesn't have a dedicated Giants beat reporter, their NFL guy covers both teams.
I know that, but it still sucks. They tend to have a Jets bias.
Agreed. The Giants partnership with MSG also kinda sucks...we get some decent Giants programming during the day, but nothing like the coverage SNY gives the Jets (which they are partnered with).
✔
@DDuggan21
Strong sense that the Giants have OL working out today since OL coach Bobby Johnson and assistant OL coach Tony Sparano Jr. just left the field house with GM Joe Schoen and others in personnel after practice.
@Dan_Salomone
Corker said he wants to show the team he is a good tackler, smart player and hopefully get some turnovers.
Quote:
In comment 15773875 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
I think people are going to look back & ask, 'How the hell did Thibs drop to 5?'
It's starting to look that way.
Every draft there seems to be a high ranked player who gets "over analyzed", and then drops. Usually its a guy like Thibs, who was the early #1 favorite and everyone has months to pick every little thing apart. Then some guy like Walker becomes the trendy pick late and goes #1.
That guy Walker has also been really good in camp and is apparently quite ahead of schedule.
✔
@DDuggan21
Strong sense that the Giants have OL working out today since OL coach Bobby Johnson and assistant OL coach Tony Sparano Jr. just left the field house with GM Joe Schoen and others in personnel after practice.
Yeah, feels like there is going to be some impending turnover with the OL reserves coming pretty soon...
Whenever he sends it to me. My guess in a few hours.
Quote:
Dan Duggan
✔
@DDuggan21
Strong sense that the Giants have OL working out today since OL coach Bobby Johnson and assistant OL coach Tony Sparano Jr. just left the field house with GM Joe Schoen and others in personnel after practice.
Yeah, feels like there is going to be some impending turnover with the OL reserves coming pretty soon...
Eric Fisher is a name I keep coming back to. Might cost more than they have, or are willing to spend - but he's currently unsigned and only 31.
Jason Peters also wants to play this season. Yeah he's 40, but you never know...no better guy to help teach Neal the ropes.
All I know is it's not a matter of IF they add another OT, but when. Currently Ezeudu is literally the primary backup for 4 OL positions - another guy or two goes down and you're staring at another 2021 disaster. From an evaluation standpoint you can't let that happen...even if they have to reluctantly dip into next year's cap.
@giantswfan
#Giants Feliciano - line has a lot of work to do...could be reallu good-- all about getting reps together to smooth communication...never seen a rookie act like a vet in terms of great work ethic like neal
Judge didn’t have the experiences Daboll has had. Judge was limited to one professional HC. Don’t count Saban who doesn’t have to deal with that issue with s 90-man roster of 5 star and 4 star athletes.
Quote:
In comment 15773879 Dr. D said:
Quote:
cover both the Giants and the jets at the same time?
Ralph did the same job before Connor - SNY doesn't have a dedicated Giants beat reporter, their NFL guy covers both teams.
I know that, but it still sucks. They tend to have a Jets bias.
More benefits from the Jets? Better treatment? Better food?
He hasn't played a regular season game yet. Let's see how he performs when the lights are on, please.
TW did look pretty damn good Thursday night...
✔
@JordanRaanan
Giants practice Sunday featured primarily red-zone runs. Also, lots of conditioning, including a 100-yard sprint after one set of plays.
Big practice for rookie LB Darrian Beavers constantly in the backfield.
And Saquon Barkley … looked GOOD!
Quote:
In comment 15773859 bLiTz 2k said:
Quote:
In comment 15773853 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
Is a schmuck. I like Banks saying I assume this is just a hobby- in regards to Justin's "reporting".
He's a good kid, and hosts a Giants podcast (an incredibly popular one at that).
He's not a reporter, and not media...following his Twitter as if he works for a publication or media is your fault. If you guys want camp tweets from the beats, just include those guys in the feed.
Your opinion, mine is different.
It's my opinion that he's not a reporter? I mean that's literally a fact. Who's the schmuck?
The rest of your point but feel free to overreact.
Jone threw three passes today.
All 3 throws or just 2 of them?
You just make crap up
Hope that was sarcastic since he threw 3x.
✔
@JordanRaanan
Giants practice Sunday featured primarily red-zone runs. Also, lots of conditioning, including a 100-yard sprint after one set of plays.
Big practice for rookie LB Darrian Beavers constantly in the backfield.
And Saquon Barkley … looked GOOD!
Would be excellent if beavers proves to be a solid, cheap young ILB we need
Would be nice going with Blake
Hopefully Micah M the answer to replace Blake next yr too
Quote:
... yet again.
You just make crap up
He said to me the other day Bobby Skinner isn't credible enough to analyze camp and players.
Yet here he is. It's just strange people act the way they do.
Must be story time
I'd like to request The Emperor's New Clothes
Lets see this shit show on Thurs. before we anoint Jones the worst qb in football.
"But it was only 3 throws"...
Held the ball WAY too long all 3 times...
Tyrod's 3/4 throws today were CLEARLY better, more accurate, more decisive, more zip. I wish I could say otherwise.
I'm giving Jones @Tennessee, home opener vsCarolina and MNF home vsDallas to show some improvement now being in YEAR 4! If I don't see it by then I'll be begging Daboll to play Tyrod to help us better compete on Sundays
@giantswfan
#Giants Feliciano - line has a lot of work to do...could be reallu good-- all about getting reps together to smooth communication...never seen a rookie act like a vet in terms of great work ethic like neal