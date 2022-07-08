Team with the best odds to sign Garoppolo? NYG

is going to work out. That said, I still see no logical reason for the Giants to acquire Jimmy G. He’s too expensive, they have no money, he doesn’t push the needle far enough to make them a contender, and they already have Tyrod who can be a bridge to the next QB. It would be a waste of resources imo. Roll with Jones/Taylor this season. Draft one of the prospects in a deeper QB pool next April.
He makes 24M a year. We have no money. We have Taylor as a back up. He's coming off an injury and not even practicing yet. He not a top tier QB that you bend over backwards to get. Will he end up cut? Probably. Will he sign with the Giants for the league minimum coming off a 24 M contract? No. Will another team pay him? Yes.
It is amazing how much pull Cowherd-who, as far as I know, was the first media person to push into the public consciousness.
I still don't see it happening.
Why do you think it’s so crazy? You’ve seen Jones and have been critical of him, why shouldn’t Schoen/Daboll look to upgrade?
I’d be amazed if it happens. They have no cap space. To create cap space they have to extend contracts of highly paid Gettleman FA signings like Golladay, Jackson, and Williams. If they wanted to do that they probably would have kept Bradberry in May by restructuring the aforementioned players to create the cap space to sign their rookie class instead of cutting Bradberry.
Jimmy G's contract as far as I can remember is not guaranteed
I don't have the details in front of me but I believe I read that if the 49ers cut him before the end of August, they will pay him approx $7.5M, thus saving around $18M.
So I think the highest likelihood is that Jimmy G gets cut and teams will be free to sign him thereafter. Let's also remember that Jimmy G is recovering from injury and may not be ready for start of the season.
This is the best of my recollection. Sorry if I have imperfect info here.
49ers have every reason to hang on to him until cut down day
the cap is a non-factor. If they want him, we can easily manage it.
Never said it was 'crazy'. I just don't see it happening with our cap situation & it does seem like this new regime-perhaps with some pressure from John-is going to give DJ this year to show what he's got.
I think Gorgeous is a better QB than Jones & I'd rather have him all things being equal.
still be surprised if this happens no matter how many times it has been reported. It seems like reporters are just speculating without any proof about which teams they think are the most likely trading partners. The Giants are presumably at the top of their lists because we didn't pick up the fifth year option on Jones. But that doesn't mean we'd trade for Jimmy G, who is still recovering from shoulder surgery and is a FA after this season.
So I think the highest likelihood is that Jimmy G gets cut and teams will be free to sign him thereafter. Let's also remember that Jimmy G is recovering from injury and may not be ready for start of the season.
I think it's more likely JimG gets cut, too. Especially since the 9ers have declared Lance the QB moving forward.
I thought that cost the 9ers some serious leverage, but we'll see how it plays out. The Watson suspension could
keep a trade in place if Cleveland isn't totally sold on Brissett.
Doesn’t mean he doesn’t come here. If he ends up getting cut, which is looking more likely now than it was previously, he’ll end up getting way less money than he’s making now. Considering that he’d want to start plus Daboll has a good reputation based on what he did with Josh Allen plus he must think he’s better than Jones plus the Giants,will,have lots of money to spend next year. Jimmy G coming here is not an outrageous possibility.
the cap is a non-factor. If they want him, we can easily manage it.
I ve heard Schoen refer several times to the cap hell they are currently in. Most recently on with Papa and Banks he mentioned he was tempted to keep Bradberry but he would have to do the very thing that got them back into this situation
don't follow the off-season nearly as much as most on here, but the notion of the NYG signing Garoppolo--regardless of what the future is or isn't with Daniel Jones--makes zero sense to me on any level.
But for those who say the Niners will just cut him, as was stated in a prior Jimmy G post: If they cut him he runs straight to the Rams as protection for Stafford’s bad arm. The Niners don’t want to see that happen and would be happy to move him somewhere else, just prob not to the Giants
I think Cleveland is the frontrunner if JimG is cut.
And Stafford's arm is much more likely to heal, while Watson is likely to get his suspension increased at least 2X.
So, Cleveland would be a much better option because JimG will play more.
The odds only go from impossible to improbable if Jones suffers a season ending injury before opening day.
And even then it’s very low odds.
But the financial part is very easily resolved. No one is trading for Garoppolo and taking on the full 25M salary in 2022.
There are three possible outcomes:
1) The 49ers eat a decent amount of money in exchange for a higher pick
2) Garapollo and his new team work out an extension before the trade
3) Garapollo is cut, the 49ers bank 25M in savings they can roll into next year
This Giants wouldn’t need to restructure one of their existing players. They’d restructure Garapollo.
The giants have probably around 4 million in salary cap right now and that money is needed for in season moves. In what possible way would they restructure garoppolo to fit him into the salary cap without restructuring contracts or flat out releasing players that can help the team this year.
Joe schoen has repeatedly said he doesn't want to kick the can down the road, which is why they released bradberry. Restructure garoppolo? To what and for what purpose?
Usually I try not to be definitive in what will or won't happen, because you never know, but this is just not going to happen. You can try and twist it any conceivable way to make it fit, but it makes absolutely no sense.
He will clear waivers and the highest bidder will sign him. Doubt it is the Giants.
Not sure about that. He’s going to sign a 1 year deal if cut - no one is giving him big long term money without seeing him play first. So he will go somewhere where he can rehab (if he’s still got a ways to go) and showcase his ability at some point or go to where he can start (if he’s fully healed). I don’t think it’s going to take much to sign him unless I’m reading it completely wrong and someone is confident in giving long term guaranteed money.
When you say you don't think it will take much to sign him, what's the number? Mitch trubisky got 7 million per year. Mariota 9 million, Bridgewater 6.5 million, brissett 5 million. A 1 year deal is going to impact the salary cap. You can make a 2 year deal where the 2nd year is voidable, but it will still effect the salary cap.
Garapollo will want to get paid at the very least comparable to some of the quarterbacks listed (plus more) and there will be teams with salary cap room to meet his contract demands.
on a big long term deal. JG does if he’s healthy, he just needs to showcase it. A year year deal, unless the 2nd year is one he can void, doesn’t make much sense IMO. He needs to be a FA sooner rather than later to maximize earnings (if that’s his goal).
If the Giants were to seek out Garapollo on a one year contract, they’d either 1) trade for him contingent on SF paying a lot of his salary 2) wait until he’s cut and try to sign him.
Schoen hasn’t been afraid to put a moderate amount of money on a void year. He did it with Taylor and re-structured Jackson and added a void year. The Giants have the tools to be competitive with an offer.
He’s been fine adding future money to players he likes, and not willing to push money forward on players he wasn’t sure about.
The other more likely outcome would be the Giants extending him to a multi-year deal. In this hypothetical, they are acquiring a veteran in his prime, and either cutting or benching Jones. Stands to reason this would be a player they covet and want to keep.
the Browns seem a more likely destination, especially if Watson is suspended for the year. Even if Daboll/Schoen are out on Jones, they'll play Tyrod before giving up assets for JG.
If JG is cut, it may be another story, but I still think CLE would be the more motivated suitor.
I agree. “Best odds” still only means that there is maybe a 10% chance, overall….. ut still higher than any OTHER team where the odds are even less.
Yes but this story is not going away. Just heard it again on NFL network. And there are more recent articles as well. Google it.
The 49ers have pretty much said outright that they’re going to trade him
The 49ers have pretty much said outright that they’re going to trade him
They've also told his agent to go find his own deal, both sides are treating it like he is a FA
He is pretty good looking, I'll give him that.
But for those who say the Niners will just cut him, as was stated in a prior Jimmy G post: If they cut him he runs straight to the Rams as protection for Stafford’s bad arm. The Niners don’t want to see that happen and would be happy to move him somewhere else, just prob not to the Giants
The giants have probably around 4 million in salary cap right now and that money is needed for in season moves. In what possible way would they restructure garoppolo to fit him into the salary cap without restructuring contracts or flat out releasing players that can help the team this year.
Joe schoen has repeatedly said he doesn't want to kick the can down the road, which is why they released bradberry. Restructure garoppolo? To what and for what purpose?
Usually I try not to be definitive in what will or won't happen, because you never know, but this is just not going to happen. You can try and twist it any conceivable way to make it fit, but it makes absolutely no sense.
Not sure about that. He’s going to sign a 1 year deal if cut - no one is giving him big long term money without seeing him play first. So he will go somewhere where he can rehab (if he’s still got a ways to go) and showcase his ability at some point or go to where he can start (if he’s fully healed). I don’t think it’s going to take much to sign him unless I’m reading it completely wrong and someone is confident in giving long term guaranteed money.
Schoen hasn’t been afraid to put a moderate amount of money on a void year. He did it with Taylor and re-structured Jackson and added a void year. The Giants have the tools to be competitive with an offer.
He’s been fine adding future money to players he likes, and not willing to push money forward on players he wasn’t sure about.
The other more likely outcome would be the Giants extending him to a multi-year deal. In this hypothetical, they are acquiring a veteran in his prime, and either cutting or benching Jones. Stands to reason this would be a player they covet and want to keep.
If JG is cut, it may be another story, but I still think CLE would be the more motivated suitor.