Team with the best odds to sign Garoppolo? NYG

I Love Clams Casino : 8/7/2022 6:17 pm
Giants seem to be the most likely team to sign him. I have heard it a few times now.

Here is a video. Disclaimer. I have not watched it.
Garoppolo to NYG - ( New Window )
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 8/7/2022 6:21 pm : link
It is amazing how much pull Cowherd-who, as far as I know, was the first media person to push into the public consciousness.

I still don't see it happening.
I believe this is more likely than not.  
State Your Name : 8/7/2022 6:22 pm : link
The new coach hasn’t had much great things to say about Jones.
July 30th?  
MOOPS : 8/7/2022 6:23 pm : link
Kinda old news, no?
Sign  
Toth029 : 8/7/2022 6:25 pm : link
Sign how. He's a member of the 49ers.
RE: ...  
I Love Clams Casino : 8/7/2022 6:25 pm : link
In comment 15774147 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
It is amazing how much pull Cowherd-who, as far as I know, was the first media person to push into the public consciousness.

I still don't see it happening.


I agree. “Best odds” still only means that there is maybe a 10% chance, overall….. ut still higher than any OTHER team where the odds are even less.
Is he getting cut  
UGADawgs7 : 8/7/2022 6:26 pm : link
?
I don’t think the Daniel Jones experience  
Keaton028 : 8/7/2022 6:26 pm : link
is going to work out. That said, I still see no logical reason for the Giants to acquire Jimmy G. He’s too expensive, they have no money, he doesn’t push the needle far enough to make them a contender, and they already have Tyrod who can be a bridge to the next QB. It would be a waste of resources imo. Roll with Jones/Taylor this season. Draft one of the prospects in a deeper QB pool next April.
RE: July 30th?  
I Love Clams Casino : 8/7/2022 6:30 pm : link
In comment 15774152 MOOPS said:
Quote:
Kinda old news, no?


Yes but this story is not going away. Just heard it again on NFL network. And there are more recent articles as well. Google it.
RE: Is he getting cut  
I Love Clams Casino : 8/7/2022 6:30 pm : link
In comment 15774159 UGADawgs7 said:
Quote:
?


The 49ers have pretty much said outright that they’re going to trade him
RE: ...  
Sean : 8/7/2022 6:32 pm : link
In comment 15774147 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
It is amazing how much pull Cowherd-who, as far as I know, was the first media person to push into the public consciousness.

I still don't see it happening.

Why do you think it’s so crazy? You’ve seen Jones and have been critical of him, why shouldn’t Schoen/Daboll look to upgrade?
RE: RE: Is he getting cut  
PatersonPlank : 8/7/2022 6:36 pm : link
In comment 15774171 I Love Clams Casino said:
Quote:
In comment 15774159 UGADawgs7 said:


Quote:


?



The 49ers have pretty much said outright that they’re going to trade him


They've also told his agent to go find his own deal, both sides are treating it like he is a FA
There is just no logical path to trading for him  
Jolly Blue Giant : 8/7/2022 6:37 pm : link
He makes 24M a year. We have no money. We have Taylor as a back up. He's coming off an injury and not even practicing yet. He not a top tier QB that you bend over backwards to get. Will he end up cut? Probably. Will he sign with the Giants for the league minimum coming off a 24 M contract? No. Will another team pay him? Yes.
RE: RE: ...  
eric2425ny : 8/7/2022 6:38 pm : link
In comment 15774174 Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 15774147 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


It is amazing how much pull Cowherd-who, as far as I know, was the first media person to push into the public consciousness.

I still don't see it happening.


Why do you think it’s so crazy? You’ve seen Jones and have been critical of him, why shouldn’t Schoen/Daboll look to upgrade?


I’d be amazed if it happens. They have no cap space. To create cap space they have to extend contracts of highly paid Gettleman FA signings like Golladay, Jackson, and Williams. If they wanted to do that they probably would have kept Bradberry in May by restructuring the aforementioned players to create the cap space to sign their rookie class instead of cutting Bradberry.

Jimmy G's contract as far as I can remember is not guaranteed  
Producer : 8/7/2022 6:41 pm : link
I don't have the details in front of me but I believe I read that if the 49ers cut him before the end of August, they will pay him approx $7.5M, thus saving around $18M.

So I think the highest likelihood is that Jimmy G gets cut and teams will be free to sign him thereafter. Let's also remember that Jimmy G is recovering from injury and may not be ready for start of the season.

This is the best of my recollection. Sorry if I have imperfect info here.
49ers have every reason to hang on to him until cut down day  
The Dude : 8/7/2022 6:42 pm : link
and that will happen unless theres a trade partner
Apparently the guy reporting on this  
big_blue : 8/7/2022 6:42 pm : link
Has smaller nuts then Javon Kinlaw.
The only way it works is if he has no where else to go  
PatersonPlank : 8/7/2022 6:42 pm : link
Only then he "may" be willing to take a salary in the range we could afford just to play somewhere.
RE: RE: RE: ...  
Producer : 8/7/2022 6:43 pm : link
In comment 15774181 eric2425ny said:
Quote:
In comment 15774174 Sean said:


Quote:


In comment 15774147 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


It is amazing how much pull Cowherd-who, as far as I know, was the first media person to push into the public consciousness.

I still don't see it happening.


Why do you think it’s so crazy? You’ve seen Jones and have been critical of him, why shouldn’t Schoen/Daboll look to upgrade?



I’d be amazed if it happens. They have no cap space. To create cap space they have to extend contracts of highly paid Gettleman FA signings like Golladay, Jackson, and Williams. If they wanted to do that they probably would have kept Bradberry in May by restructuring the aforementioned players to create the cap space to sign their rookie class instead of cutting Bradberry.


the cap is a non-factor. If they want him, we can easily manage it.
..  
big_blue : 8/7/2022 6:44 pm : link
Link
Link - ( New Window )
Sean.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 8/7/2022 6:49 pm : link
Never said it was 'crazy'. I just don't see it happening with our cap situation & it does seem like this new regime-perhaps with some pressure from John-is going to give DJ this year to show what he's got.

I think Gorgeous is a better QB than Jones & I'd rather have him all things being equal.
Rapoport today says the 49ers have no....  
MOOPS : 8/7/2022 6:50 pm : link
clear trading partner and Jimmy G's fate probably goes down to the wire (Aug 30).
Link - ( New Window )
Repeating the same dumb thing over and over  
BillT : 8/7/2022 6:55 pm : link
Doesn’t make it a smart thing.
I'd  
AcidTest : 8/7/2022 6:57 pm : link
still be surprised if this happens no matter how many times it has been reported. It seems like reporters are just speculating without any proof about which teams they think are the most likely trading partners. The Giants are presumably at the top of their lists because we didn't pick up the fifth year option on Jones. But that doesn't mean we'd trade for Jimmy G, who is still recovering from shoulder surgery and is a FA after this season.
Acid.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 8/7/2022 6:58 pm : link
I think this has become sports groupthink, if you will. I really don't see this happening.
I’ll Be Pissed Off  
Trainmaster : 8/7/2022 7:04 pm : link
If the Giants trade for Garappolo. MAYBE after the 49ers are forced to cut him would I consider signing him. Not before.
He is not coming here.  
Big Blue '56 : 8/7/2022 7:05 pm : link
Period.
RE: Jimmy G's contract as far as I can remember is not guaranteed  
bw in dc : 8/7/2022 7:09 pm : link
In comment 15774186 Producer said:
Quote:

So I think the highest likelihood is that Jimmy G gets cut and teams will be free to sign him thereafter. Let's also remember that Jimmy G is recovering from injury and may not be ready for start of the season.



I think it's more likely JimG gets cut, too. Especially since the 9ers have declared Lance the QB moving forward.

I thought that cost the 9ers some serious leverage, but we'll see how it plays out. The Watson suspension could
keep a trade in place if Cleveland isn't totally sold on Brissett.
bw in dc.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 8/7/2022 7:11 pm : link
If I'm Cleveland, of the two former TB12 backups, I'd rather have Gorgeous than Brissett.
Not Trading For Him  
Samiam : 8/7/2022 7:16 pm : link
Doesn’t mean he doesn’t come here. If he ends up getting cut, which is looking more likely now than it was previously, he’ll end up getting way less money than he’s making now. Considering that he’d want to start plus Daboll has a good reputation based on what he did with Josh Allen plus he must think he’s better than Jones plus the Giants,will,have lots of money to spend next year. Jimmy G coming here is not an outrageous possibility.
its so  
Giants : 8/7/2022 7:26 pm : link
unbelievable that we still have fans buying into this crap
For anyone not following along...  
PakistanPete : 8/7/2022 7:38 pm : link
we've had multiple beats say it's not happening.
RE: RE: RE: RE: ...  
joeinpa : 8/7/2022 7:48 pm : link
In comment 15774190 Producer said:
Quote:
In comment 15774181 eric2425ny said:


Quote:


In comment 15774174 Sean said:


Quote:


In comment 15774147 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


It is amazing how much pull Cowherd-who, as far as I know, was the first media person to push into the public consciousness.

I still don't see it happening.


Why do you think it’s so crazy? You’ve seen Jones and have been critical of him, why shouldn’t Schoen/Daboll look to upgrade?



I’d be amazed if it happens. They have no cap space. To create cap space they have to extend contracts of highly paid Gettleman FA signings like Golladay, Jackson, and Williams. If they wanted to do that they probably would have kept Bradberry in May by restructuring the aforementioned players to create the cap space to sign their rookie class instead of cutting Bradberry.




the cap is a non-factor. If they want him, we can easily manage it.


I ve heard Schoen refer several times to the cap hell they are currently in. Most recently on with Papa and Banks he mentioned he was tempted to keep Bradberry but he would have to do the very thing that got them back into this situation

I don’t think he shares your view on this.
I  
GruningsOnTheHill : 8/7/2022 7:51 pm : link
don't follow the off-season nearly as much as most on here, but the notion of the NYG signing Garoppolo--regardless of what the future is or isn't with Daniel Jones--makes zero sense to me on any level.
Even if he’s marginally better  
mattlawson : 8/7/2022 7:54 pm : link
He’s still not that good! Save your money and get who you really want next year.
RE: bw in dc.  
bLiTz 2k : 8/7/2022 7:56 pm : link
In comment 15774227 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
If I'm Cleveland, of the two former TB12 backups, I'd rather have Gorgeous than Brissett.


He is pretty good looking, I'll give him that.
RE: RE: RE: RE: ...  
section125 : 8/7/2022 7:58 pm : link
In comment 15774190 Producer said:
Quote:
In comment 15774181 eric2425ny said:


Quote:


In comment 15774174 Sean said:


Quote:


In comment 15774147 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


It is amazing how much pull Cowherd-who, as far as I know, was the first media person to push into the public consciousness.

I still don't see it happening.


Why do you think it’s so crazy? You’ve seen Jones and have been critical of him, why shouldn’t Schoen/Daboll look to upgrade?



I’d be amazed if it happens. They have no cap space. To create cap space they have to extend contracts of highly paid Gettleman FA signings like Golladay, Jackson, and Williams. If they wanted to do that they probably would have kept Bradberry in May by restructuring the aforementioned players to create the cap space to sign their rookie class instead of cutting Bradberry.




the cap is a non-factor. If they want him, we can easily manage it.


This is true! Ask Dave Gettleman.....
Not going to happen  
US1 Giants : 8/7/2022 8:17 pm : link
especially now. Possible after the season when Jones is gone but I doubt it.
I agree  
Tony in Tampa : 8/7/2022 8:42 pm : link
Not going to happen.

But for those who say the Niners will just cut him, as was stated in a prior Jimmy G post: If they cut him he runs straight to the Rams as protection for Stafford’s bad arm. The Niners don’t want to see that happen and would be happy to move him somewhere else, just prob not to the Giants
RE: I agree  
bw in dc : 8/7/2022 8:53 pm : link
In comment 15774283 Tony in Tampa said:
Quote:
Not going to happen.

But for those who say the Niners will just cut him, as was stated in a prior Jimmy G post: If they cut him he runs straight to the Rams as protection for Stafford’s bad arm. The Niners don’t want to see that happen and would be happy to move him somewhere else, just prob not to the Giants


I think Cleveland is the frontrunner if JimG is cut.

And Stafford's arm is much more likely to heal, while Watson is likely to get his suspension increased at least 2X.

So, Cleveland would be a much better option because JimG will play more.
My source says  
Rico : 8/7/2022 9:07 pm : link
Zero chance on Jimmy G
I say zero chance  
Giant John : 8/7/2022 9:17 pm : link
On JG being a Giant this year. Zero.
thanks rico  
Big d E 2 : 8/7/2022 9:24 pm : link
for the information. always appreciate your information
How is this  
darren in pdx : 8/7/2022 10:24 pm : link
still being brought up?
 
christian : 8/7/2022 10:30 pm : link
The odds only go from impossible to improbable if Jones suffers a season ending injury before opening day.

And even then it’s very low odds.

But the financial part is very easily resolved. No one is trading for Garoppolo and taking on the full 25M salary in 2022.

There are three possible outcomes:

1) The 49ers eat a decent amount of money in exchange for a higher pick
2) Garapollo and his new team work out an extension before the trade
3) Garapollo is cut, the 49ers bank 25M in savings they can roll into next year

This Giants wouldn’t need to restructure one of their existing players. They’d restructure Garapollo.
.  
No1MDGiantsFan : 8/7/2022 10:32 pm : link
Garoppolo is going to be cut  
AnnapolisMike : 6:44 am : link
He will clear waivers and the highest bidder will sign him. Doubt it is the Giants.
RE: …  
TrueBlue56 : 7:27 am : link
In comment 15774341 christian said:
Quote:
The odds only go from impossible to improbable if Jones suffers a season ending injury before opening day.

And even then it’s very low odds.

But the financial part is very easily resolved. No one is trading for Garoppolo and taking on the full 25M salary in 2022.



There are three possible outcomes:

1) The 49ers eat a decent amount of money in exchange for a higher pick
2) Garapollo and his new team work out an extension before the trade
3) Garapollo is cut, the 49ers bank 25M in savings they can roll into next year

This Giants wouldn’t need to restructure one of their existing players. They’d restructure Garapollo.



The giants have probably around 4 million in salary cap right now and that money is needed for in season moves. In what possible way would they restructure garoppolo to fit him into the salary cap without restructuring contracts or flat out releasing players that can help the team this year.

Joe schoen has repeatedly said he doesn't want to kick the can down the road, which is why they released bradberry. Restructure garoppolo? To what and for what purpose?

Usually I try not to be definitive in what will or won't happen, because you never know, but this is just not going to happen. You can try and twist it any conceivable way to make it fit, but it makes absolutely no sense.
RE: Garoppolo is going to be cut  
UConn4523 : 7:29 am : link
In comment 15774397 AnnapolisMike said:
Quote:
He will clear waivers and the highest bidder will sign him. Doubt it is the Giants.


Not sure about that. He’s going to sign a 1 year deal if cut - no one is giving him big long term money without seeing him play first. So he will go somewhere where he can rehab (if he’s still got a ways to go) and showcase his ability at some point or go to where he can start (if he’s fully healed). I don’t think it’s going to take much to sign him unless I’m reading it completely wrong and someone is confident in giving long term guaranteed money.
I don’t take Colin Cowturd’’s word seriously.  
DonnieD89 : 7:39 am : link
If Jay Glazer confirms this, then I will believe. Fact that the Giants have practically no cab space, tells me that this is not viable. Just go with Jones and Taylor this year and see what happens.
RE: RE: Garoppolo is going to be cut  
TrueBlue56 : 7:44 am : link
In comment 15774409 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
In comment 15774397 AnnapolisMike said:


Quote:


He will clear waivers and the highest bidder will sign him. Doubt it is the Giants.



Not sure about that. He’s going to sign a 1 year deal if cut - no one is giving him big long term money without seeing him play first. So he will go somewhere where he can rehab (if he’s still got a ways to go) and showcase his ability at some point or go to where he can start (if he’s fully healed). I don’t think it’s going to take much to sign him unless I’m reading it completely wrong and someone is confident in giving long term guaranteed money.


When you say you don't think it will take much to sign him, what's the number? Mitch trubisky got 7 million per year. Mariota 9 million, Bridgewater 6.5 million, brissett 5 million. A 1 year deal is going to impact the salary cap. You can make a 2 year deal where the 2nd year is voidable, but it will still effect the salary cap.

Garapollo will want to get paid at the very least comparable to some of the quarterbacks listed (plus more) and there will be teams with salary cap room to meet his contract demands.
None of those QBs have any real chance  
UConn4523 : 8:28 am : link
on a big long term deal. JG does if he’s healthy, he just needs to showcase it. A year year deal, unless the 2nd year is one he can void, doesn’t make much sense IMO. He needs to be a FA sooner rather than later to maximize earnings (if that’s his goal).
To answer the question though  
UConn4523 : 8:29 am : link
1 year $10m seems fair and any team in the league can fit that if they want to including the Giants (I don’t think our interest is real, however).
 
christian : 8:40 am : link
If the Giants were to seek out Garapollo on a one year contract, they’d either 1) trade for him contingent on SF paying a lot of his salary 2) wait until he’s cut and try to sign him.

Schoen hasn’t been afraid to put a moderate amount of money on a void year. He did it with Taylor and re-structured Jackson and added a void year. The Giants have the tools to be competitive with an offer.

He’s been fine adding future money to players he likes, and not willing to push money forward on players he wasn’t sure about.

The other more likely outcome would be the Giants extending him to a multi-year deal. In this hypothetical, they are acquiring a veteran in his prime, and either cutting or benching Jones. Stands to reason this would be a player they covet and want to keep.
I don't see it happening,  
Section331 : 9:11 am : link
the Browns seem a more likely destination, especially if Watson is suspended for the year. Even if Daboll/Schoen are out on Jones, they'll play Tyrod before giving up assets for JG.

If JG is cut, it may be another story, but I still think CLE would be the more motivated suitor.
