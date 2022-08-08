for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Monday NYG Training Camp Updates - Sy'56 at camp today

Eric from BBI : Admin : 7:36 am


Monday, August 8, 2022

Offensive Coordinator Mike Kafka – Approx. 9:30 a.m.

Defensive Coordinator Wink Martindale – Approx. 9:40 a.m.

Special Teams Coordinator Thomas McGaughey – Approx. 9:50 a.m.

Practice – 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Players Available – Approx. 12:10 p.m.



Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:26 am : link
Dan Salomone
@Dan_Salomone
Wink said it’s not written in stone that a safety will continue to relay the calls on the field. It could be week to week.

Dan Salomone
@Dan_Salomone
Wink said Darnay Holmes been productive first and foremost and that he wants to go against the best in practice. He calls him “Dirty 30.” He loves how tough he is and embraces the competition.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:27 am : link
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
#Giants Wink - cox has much experience and great leader....says daboll haa done 'a great job" putting together defensive staff

The Giant Insider Newspaper & Podcast
@GiantInsider
@GiantInsider
Thomas McGaughey says the Scottish Hammer’s hang time needs to improve
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:27 am : link
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
#Giants McGaughey - want 4 sec hang time for 40 yd punt...4.5 for 45 yd...5.0 for 50 yd, etc
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:28 am : link
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
#Giants McGaughey - brown is not only a special teams player...high ceiling and athletic as a LB too...is on his way to reaching his potential

Dan Salomone
@Dan_Salomone
McGaughey said Cam Brown has a high ceiling. “He’s on his way” and not just on special teams. He didn’t want to speak for Wink, but he’s sure there’s a good role for him on defense.

Bobby Skinner
@BobbySkinner_
Andrew Thomas not limping. No extra tape. Let’s have a day
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:28 am : link
Dan Duggan

@DDuggan21
OL Josh Ezeudu (?) on the side at the start pf practice.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:29 am : link
Dan Duggan

@DDuggan21
Replying to @DDuggan21
No sign of rookie TE Andre Miller, who has been getting first-team reps. He left yesterday’s practice with an injury. Meanwhile, TE Ricky Seals-Jones (?) is missing his eighth straight practice.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:30 am : link
Pat Leonard

@PLeonardNYDN
Azeez Ojulari looks improved in his rehab
RE: ...  
kelsto811 : 10:36 am : link
In comment 15774575 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Dan Duggan

@DDuggan21
Replying to @DDuggan21
No sign of rookie TE Andre Miller, who has been getting first-team reps. He left yesterday’s practice with an injury. Meanwhile, TE Ricky Seals-Jones (?) is missing his eighth straight practice.


There's not even any speculation on this guy?
RE: ...  
Ron Johnson : 10:41 am : link
In comment 15774562 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
#Giants Kafka - jones doing "a phenomenal job" of working with this offense


doesn't the oc know that the whole world is laughing at dj?
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:08 am : link
Pat Leonard

@PLeonardNYDN
Daniel Jones started the 11 on11s with the 1st team offense, but Tyrod Taylor just took a snap with the 1st string O for the first time that I’ve seen this camp. Daboll appeared to be conferring with Jones. Then Jones came back and replaced Taylor for the next play #Giants

Dan Duggan

@DDuggan21
Tyrod Taylor just replaced Daniel Jones with the starting offense for one play 👀.

Hard to tell why Jones got the hook, but there was a busted play on the previous snap and Daboll didn’t seem happy. Jones back in after one play.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:09 am : link
Justin Penik
@JustinPenik
Kayvon Thibodeaux would’ve had 2 sacks during the first few plays of team periods today.

The Giant Insider Newspaper & Podcast
@GiantInsider
@GiantInsider
Slayton with a nice back shoulder grab from Taylor

The Giant Insider Newspaper & Podcast
@GiantInsider
@GiantInsider
Thibs beats Andrew Thomas on an inside move for what would be a sack

The Giant Insider Newspaper & Podcast
@GiantInsider
@GiantInsider
Jet to Robinson stopped in backfield by Jihad Ward

The Giant Insider Newspaper & Podcast
@GiantInsider
@GiantInsider
Tomon Fox beats newly acquired Eric Smith for a sack
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:09 am : link
Talkin’ Giants
@TalkinGiants
Xavier McKinney picked off Daniel Jones on a Collin Johnson crosser off Playaction.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:12 am : link
The Giant Insider Newspaper & Podcast
@GiantInsider
@GiantInsider
Nice throw by Jones goes through Toney’s hands. Toney having some issues with hands today, dropping a few in individuals too

GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
#Giants Day 10 - golladay and robinson.locked up for back to back battles ARon won first, KG the second...McKinney a CF INT in front of KG....Taylor hits Board for a catch and run big play

Talkin’ Giants
@TalkinGiants
Darrian Beavers made a great read on an RPO but dropped the interception from Tyrod Taylor.
The problem with the reports on JOnes  
jvm52106 : 11:20 am : link
are the same problems we have seen in games, from game to game, season to season, some good plays, some just plays (ie not good not bad- just basic plays) and then some downright headscratchers and complete bungles.

...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:26 am : link
Dan Duggan

@DDuggan21
Replying to @DDuggan21
Looks like RB Matt Breida getting a maintenance day. Antonio Williams the next RB up behind Saquon.

The Giant Insider Newspaper & Podcast
@GiantInsider
@GiantInsider
Webb pass goes thru the hands of Akins. Offense very sloppy, now a false start

Pat Leonard

@PLeonardNYDN
Some high/lowlights so far #Giants:

- Darius Slayton w a leaping catch from Tyrod Taylor

- Daniel Jones INT to Xavier McKinney, floating a pass to an open Collin Johnson

- Jones completions to WanDale, Hall

- Taylor near INT to Beavers

- Kadarius Toney, Jordan Akins drops
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:27 am : link
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
#Giants - jones fires a tightrope to toney whose grab beats robinson on a cross

GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
#Giants - jones overthrow for johnson becomes Jackson INT

The Giant Insider Newspaper & Podcast
@GiantInsider
@GiantInsider
Jones overthrows Johnson and Adoree’ picks it off
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:28 am : link
Pat Leonard

@PLeonardNYDN
Daniel Jones, sacked (not touched) by Leonard Williams, finishes the play with an overthrow of Collin Johnson that is INT’d by Adoree Jackson

Offense is a disaster

The Giant Insider Newspaper & Podcast
@GiantInsider
@GiantInsider
Jones hits Toney on an out, nice throw and catch

Pat Leonard

@PLeonardNYDN
WR Robert Foster, back from an injury a couple days ago, having a good day with an end-around run and a couple catches #Giants
Beavers again.  
Klaatu : 11:29 am : link
Don't want to get too pumped, but this kid's starting to look like a real steal.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:29 am : link
The Giant Insider Newspaper & Podcast
@GiantInsider
@GiantInsider
Andrew Adams with a nice breakup on a cross to Foster from Taylor

Talkin’ Giants
@TalkinGiants
It seems the Giants are practicing solely play-action in team drills today.

GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
#Giants - Slayton nice grab on a bomb....then later Adams a long CF breakup and Evans with a closing breakup

Pat Leonard

@PLeonardNYDN
Kayvon Thibodeaux with back to back would be sacks off Daniel Jones’ left side #Giants … the rookie edge looks good
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:30 am : link
The Giant Insider Newspaper & Podcast
@GiantInsider
@GiantInsider
Thibs just beat Thomas for his second sack of day

The Giant Insider Newspaper & Podcast
@GiantInsider
@GiantInsider
Barkley just steamrolled Aaron Robinson on a run

Talkin’ Giants
@TalkinGiants
Saquon ran Aaron Robinson the fuck over but kinda not fair since you can’t tackle to the ground

GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
#Giants Barkley with a catch and hurdle over a defender....om next play Crowder gets feisty with some extra shoving
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:30 am : link
The Giant Insider Newspaper & Podcast
@GiantInsider
@GiantInsider
Things get a little heated two plays after Barkley run, some pushing and shoving
I'm not keeping score  
Ten Ton Hammer : 11:32 am : link
but it feels like Thibs has been winning a lot.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:32 am : link
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
#Giants - next play, brightwell nice cutback then more feistiness from.crowder....next play crowder and feliciano in shoving spree that stops play

Ryan Dunleavy

@rydunleavy
We have escalated to punches thrown at #Giants practice. Jon Feliciano was dragged out of pile got to feet and took first swing

Art Stapleton

@art_stapleton
All hell just broke loose at Giants camp during team periods. You could see the physicality ready to boil over. Just did.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:33 am : link
The Giant Insider Newspaper & Podcast
@GiantInsider
@GiantInsider
Oh baby a hockey bench clearing brawl breaks out, Feliciano just threw a haymaker at someone, Cam Brown goes after Feliciano. Daboll gathers team together to calm things down

Tom Rock

@TomRock_Newsday
Saquon just absolutely TRUCKED Aaron Robinson. Next play Robinson is in the middle of a dustup. Play after that Tae Crowder body slams Antonio Williams. Play after that… BRAWL!

Feliciano and Cam Brown exchange punches. Bobby Johnson mixing it up with Justin Ellis. Heated. Daboll brings em in. Crowd chants “Let’s go Giants!”
RE: I'm not keeping score  
terz22 : 11:34 am : link
In comment 15774655 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
but it feels like Thibs has been winning a lot.


Really hard not to get excited about him.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:34 am : link
Ryan Dunleavy

@rydunleavy
There were 4 straight physical plays started by Saquon Barkley running over Aaron Robinson and defense responded by upping physicality with tackles to ground #Giants

Dan Duggan

@DDuggan21
We had a MAJOR fight. Started with Jon Feliciano and Tae Crowder. Cam Brown dragged Feliciano out of the scrum and OL coach Bobby Johnson pushed Brown. Then Feliciano punched Brown in the head. Never seen a coach do that to a player.

Pat Leonard

@PLeonardNYDN
Saquon Barkley lowered his shoulder into Aaron Robinson during thud tempo, and the defense did NOT like it, especially LB Tae Crowder:

Giants center Jon Feliciano then grabbed LB Crowder’s head three plays later, pulled it down and tried to knee him in the face, WWE style
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:35 am : link
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
#Giants - Taylor hits a bomb to johnson on left side
RE: ...  
Jimmy Googs : 11:36 am : link
In comment 15774650 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:

Talkin’ Giants
@TalkinGiants
Saquon ran Aaron Robinson the fuck over but kinda not fair since you can’t tackle to the ground


potty mouth commentary not needed...
...  
ryanmkeane : 11:37 am : link
lets fucking go. never want to see fights but im glad these guys are getting physical
RE: RE: ...  
Klaatu : 11:40 am : link
In comment 15774669 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
In comment 15774650 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:



Talkin’ Giants
@TalkinGiants
Saquon ran Aaron Robinson the fuck over but kinda not fair since you can’t tackle to the ground


potty mouth commentary not needed...


Neither are ellipses, but here we are...
Barkley steamrolling anyone is good news......  
Simms11 : 11:43 am : link
The guy is built like a brick shithouse and needs to start throwing his size into defenders between the tackles. Sounds like he’s been talked to about this.
RE: Barkley steamrolling anyone is good news......  
jvm52106 : 11:45 am : link
In comment 15774677 Simms11 said:
Quote:
The guy is built like a brick shithouse and needs to start throwing his size into defenders between the tackles. Sounds like he’s been talked to about this.


Agreed- sort of.. It is far easier to play "tough" when you know the defense isn't coming to lay serious wood on you and when you know those guys want to avoid hurting you at all costs. I will be happy when I actually see it against another teams defense.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:47 am : link
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
#Giants - taylor connex with board inside jacquet for td

The Giant Insider Newspaper & Podcast
@GiantInsider
@GiantInsider
Things calm down as Taylor with a beautiful ball to Collin Johnson for a nice chunk. Taylor then hits CJ Board on a slant for TD
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:48 am : link
The Giant Insider Newspaper & Podcast
@GiantInsider
@GiantInsider
Another drop by 89. Day to forget for the young man
Is there a way to get Conner Hughes tweets off this thread  
PatersonPlank : 11:48 am : link
He seems mostly Jets focused to me
Happy for Thibs  
JoeyBigBlue : 11:49 am : link
But getting worried about Thomas being beaten repeatedly by Thibs. I’m expecting a breakout season for Thomas, and a rookie handling him isn’t a good sign.
RE: ...  
Big Blue Blogger : 11:53 am : link
Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
#Giants Barkley with a catch and hurdle over a defender.

The hurdle stuff was one of his signature, highlight-reel moves at PSU, but the risk-reward at the pro level is way less favorable. I wish he would knock it off.
 
christian : 11:54 am : link
I know a number of fans get excited about aggression, but I find Feliciano to be a bit of asshole who has never backed it up on the field.

He’s doing no one any favors if he breaks his hand punching a helmet.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:54 am : link
The Giant Insider Newspaper & Podcast
@GiantInsider
@GiantInsider
Team running sprints again setting up on other side of field

Pat Leonard

@PLeonardNYDN
CJ Board shaken up on a leaping near catch. Being checked by medical team. Up and walking but banged up

Dan Duggan

@DDuggan21
Replying to @DDuggan21
The fight overshadowed the bigger story of the day: Major struggle for Jones and the offense. He had two interceptions: one on a deep pass he floated that gave Xavier McKinney time to get over and another on an over-throw that was caught by Adoree’ Jackson. Out of sorts all day.
B3  
cosmicj : 11:54 am : link
Agree about the Saquon hurdle. As he sails in the air, the defenders are all closing in.

It’s a sign he’d rather look good than win.
Not really crazy about Bobby Johnson getting involved  
Anakim : 11:55 am : link
It's akin to a teacher getting into a fight with a student
RE: Is there a way to get Conner Hughes tweets off this thread  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:55 am : link
In comment 15774685 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
He seems mostly Jets focused to me


Because he is at Jets camp today. He covers both teams.
I actually think the front of our defensive will be one of the  
PatersonPlank : 11:56 am : link
best in the NFL. Williams, Dex, Thibs, Ojulari, and Martinez are pretty damn good if you ask me. I wish the rest of the team was as talented.
RE: Happy for Thibs  
Klaatu : 11:56 am : link
In comment 15774686 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
But getting worried about Thomas being beaten repeatedly by Thibs. I’m expecting a breakout season for Thomas, and a rookie handling him isn’t a good sign.


Well, not every rookie is created equal. I think it's safe to say that there were a few Giants rookie LB's who gave veteran OT's fits.
Now even Duggan is picking on Jones. Everybody has to leave the  
Jimmy Googs : 11:59 am : link
young man alone, he'll be fine...

Dan Duggan

@DDuggan21
Replying to @DDuggan21
The fight overshadowed the bigger story of the day: Major struggle for Jones and the offense. He had two interceptions: one on a deep pass he floated that gave Xavier McKinney time to get over and another on an over-throw that was caught by Adoree’ Jackson. Out of sorts all day.
RE: ...  
Anakim : 12:00 pm : link
In comment 15774692 Eric from BBI said:

Dan Duggan

@DDuggan21
Replying to @DDuggan21
The fight overshadowed the bigger story of the day: Major struggle for Jones and the offense. He had two interceptions: one on a deep pass he floated that gave Xavier McKinney time to get over and another on an over-throw that was caught by Adoree’ Jackson. Out of sorts all day. [/quote]

Not ideal. I have a feeling that the Jimmy G calls will hit a crescendo if DJ and the offense struggle during preseason
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:01 pm : link
Bobby Skinner
@BobbySkinner_
Giants Training Camp Day 9 thots

•Daniel Jones & passing offense overall was brutal today
•Fight was insane and was brewing
•Adoree’ Jackson having a great camp
•Darius Slayton w/ a couple big plays
•Heavy emphasis on playaction
•Jeremiah Hall w/ 1st team & had nice catch
So, Bobby Johnson seems like a POS:  
Dave in Hoboken : 12:03 pm : link
Justin Penik
@JustinPenik
·
21m
Not sure how much I like an offensive line coach basically starting a fight
RE: So, Bobby Johnson seems like a POS:  
Anakim : 12:05 pm : link
In comment 15774708 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
Justin Penik
@JustinPenik
·
21m
Not sure how much I like an offensive line coach basically starting a fight


I'm obviously not there, but it doesn't sound like he started it. He just contributed to it and helped fuel the fire, which I said above is not exactly professional.
Well...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12:06 pm : link
Not an encouraging day at the QB position from QB1.
