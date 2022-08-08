Monday NYG Training Camp Updates - Sy'56 at camp today

|
Monday, August 8, 2022
Offensive Coordinator Mike Kafka – Approx. 9:30 a.m.
Defensive Coordinator Wink Martindale – Approx. 9:40 a.m.
Special Teams Coordinator Thomas McGaughey – Approx. 9:50 a.m.
Practice – 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Players Available – Approx. 12:10 p.m.
Wink said it’s not written in stone that a safety will continue to relay the calls on the field. It could be week to week.
Wink said Darnay Holmes been productive first and foremost and that he wants to go against the best in practice. He calls him “Dirty 30.” He loves how tough he is and embraces the competition.
#Giants Wink - cox has much experience and great leader....says daboll haa done 'a great job" putting together defensive staff
Thomas McGaughey says the Scottish Hammer’s hang time needs to improve
#Giants McGaughey - want 4 sec hang time for 40 yd punt...4.5 for 45 yd...5.0 for 50 yd, etc
#Giants McGaughey - brown is not only a special teams player...high ceiling and athletic as a LB too...is on his way to reaching his potential
McGaughey said Cam Brown has a high ceiling. “He’s on his way” and not just on special teams. He didn’t want to speak for Wink, but he’s sure there’s a good role for him on defense.
Andrew Thomas not limping. No extra tape. Let’s have a day
OL Josh Ezeudu (?) on the side at the start pf practice.
No sign of rookie TE Andre Miller, who has been getting first-team reps. He left yesterday’s practice with an injury. Meanwhile, TE Ricky Seals-Jones (?) is missing his eighth straight practice.
Azeez Ojulari looks improved in his rehab
#Giants Kafka - jones doing "a phenomenal job" of working with this offense
Daniel Jones started the 11 on11s with the 1st team offense, but Tyrod Taylor just took a snap with the 1st string O for the first time that I’ve seen this camp. Daboll appeared to be conferring with Jones. Then Jones came back and replaced Taylor for the next play #Giants
Tyrod Taylor just replaced Daniel Jones with the starting offense for one play 👀.
Hard to tell why Jones got the hook, but there was a busted play on the previous snap and Daboll didn’t seem happy. Jones back in after one play.
Kayvon Thibodeaux would’ve had 2 sacks during the first few plays of team periods today.
Slayton with a nice back shoulder grab from Taylor
Thibs beats Andrew Thomas on an inside move for what would be a sack
Jet to Robinson stopped in backfield by Jihad Ward
Tomon Fox beats newly acquired Eric Smith for a sack
Xavier McKinney picked off Daniel Jones on a Collin Johnson crosser off Playaction.
Nice throw by Jones goes through Toney’s hands. Toney having some issues with hands today, dropping a few in individuals too
#Giants Day 10 - golladay and robinson.locked up for back to back battles ARon won first, KG the second...McKinney a CF INT in front of KG....Taylor hits Board for a catch and run big play
Darrian Beavers made a great read on an RPO but dropped the interception from Tyrod Taylor.
Looks like RB Matt Breida getting a maintenance day. Antonio Williams the next RB up behind Saquon.
Webb pass goes thru the hands of Akins. Offense very sloppy, now a false start
Some high/lowlights so far #Giants:
- Darius Slayton w a leaping catch from Tyrod Taylor
- Daniel Jones INT to Xavier McKinney, floating a pass to an open Collin Johnson
- Jones completions to WanDale, Hall
- Taylor near INT to Beavers
- Kadarius Toney, Jordan Akins drops
#Giants - jones fires a tightrope to toney whose grab beats robinson on a cross
#Giants - jones overthrow for johnson becomes Jackson INT
Jones overthrows Johnson and Adoree’ picks it off
Daniel Jones, sacked (not touched) by Leonard Williams, finishes the play with an overthrow of Collin Johnson that is INT’d by Adoree Jackson
Offense is a disaster
Jones hits Toney on an out, nice throw and catch
WR Robert Foster, back from an injury a couple days ago, having a good day with an end-around run and a couple catches #Giants
Andrew Adams with a nice breakup on a cross to Foster from Taylor
It seems the Giants are practicing solely play-action in team drills today.
#Giants - Slayton nice grab on a bomb....then later Adams a long CF breakup and Evans with a closing breakup
Kayvon Thibodeaux with back to back would be sacks off Daniel Jones’ left side #Giants … the rookie edge looks good
Thibs just beat Thomas for his second sack of day
Barkley just steamrolled Aaron Robinson on a run
Saquon ran Aaron Robinson the fuck over but kinda not fair since you can’t tackle to the ground
#Giants Barkley with a catch and hurdle over a defender....om next play Crowder gets feisty with some extra shoving
Things get a little heated two plays after Barkley run, some pushing and shoving
#Giants - next play, brightwell nice cutback then more feistiness from.crowder....next play crowder and feliciano in shoving spree that stops play
We have escalated to punches thrown at #Giants practice. Jon Feliciano was dragged out of pile got to feet and took first swing
All hell just broke loose at Giants camp during team periods. You could see the physicality ready to boil over. Just did.
Oh baby a hockey bench clearing brawl breaks out, Feliciano just threw a haymaker at someone, Cam Brown goes after Feliciano. Daboll gathers team together to calm things down
Saquon just absolutely TRUCKED Aaron Robinson. Next play Robinson is in the middle of a dustup. Play after that Tae Crowder body slams Antonio Williams. Play after that… BRAWL!
Feliciano and Cam Brown exchange punches. Bobby Johnson mixing it up with Justin Ellis. Heated. Daboll brings em in. Crowd chants “Let’s go Giants!”
There were 4 straight physical plays started by Saquon Barkley running over Aaron Robinson and defense responded by upping physicality with tackles to ground #Giants
✔
@DDuggan21
We had a MAJOR fight. Started with Jon Feliciano and Tae Crowder. Cam Brown dragged Feliciano out of the scrum and OL coach Bobby Johnson pushed Brown. Then Feliciano punched Brown in the head. Never seen a coach do that to a player.
Saquon Barkley lowered his shoulder into Aaron Robinson during thud tempo, and the defense did NOT like it, especially LB Tae Crowder:
Giants center Jon Feliciano then grabbed LB Crowder’s head three plays later, pulled it down and tried to knee him in the face, WWE style
#Giants - Taylor hits a bomb to johnson on left side
#Giants - taylor connex with board inside jacquet for td
Things calm down as Taylor with a beautiful ball to Collin Johnson for a nice chunk. Taylor then hits CJ Board on a slant for TD
Another drop by 89. Day to forget for the young man
#Giants Barkley with a catch and hurdle over a defender.
Team running sprints again setting up on other side of field
CJ Board shaken up on a leaping near catch. Being checked by medical team. Up and walking but banged up
The fight overshadowed the bigger story of the day: Major struggle for Jones and the offense. He had two interceptions: one on a deep pass he floated that gave Xavier McKinney time to get over and another on an over-throw that was caught by Adoree’ Jackson. Out of sorts all day.
The fight overshadowed the bigger story of the day: Major struggle for Jones and the offense. He had two interceptions: one on a deep pass he floated that gave Xavier McKinney time to get over and another on an over-throw that was caught by Adoree' Jackson. Out of sorts all day.
Giants Training Camp Day 9 thots
•Daniel Jones & passing offense overall was brutal today
•Fight was insane and was brewing
•Adoree’ Jackson having a great camp
•Darius Slayton w/ a couple big plays
•Heavy emphasis on playaction
•Jeremiah Hall w/ 1st team & had nice catch
21m
Not sure how much I like an offensive line coach basically starting a fight
21m
I'm obviously not there, but it doesn't sound like he started it. He just contributed to it and helped fuel the fire, which I said above is not exactly professional.