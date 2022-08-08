Monday NYG Training Camp Updates - Sy'56 at camp today



Monday, August 8, 2022



Offensive Coordinator Mike Kafka – Approx. 9:30 a.m.



Defensive Coordinator Wink Martindale – Approx. 9:40 a.m.



Special Teams Coordinator Thomas McGaughey – Approx. 9:50 a.m.



Practice – 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.



Players Available – Approx. 12:10 p.m.







