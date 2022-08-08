Which QB do they draft in 2023?  

I’d be willing to bet a large sum of money that DJ won’t be the guy moving forward. That being said, who do you think is the best option? I’m sure Young and Stroud will put up highlights and numbers but I’m not sure I trust Ohio St. and Alabama QB track records when playing in Sundays.
Quote:
In comment 15775092 BMac said:
Quote:
...see where they fall in the draft pecking order, eh? At this point, this is just more chin music.
Ok that’s cool that’s your view. Maybe then don’t participate in these threads until you’ve seen where they’ve fallen in the pecking order?
Maybe don't propose brain dead questions, eh?
maybe don't be an a$$hole, eh?
Quote:
In comment 15775092 BMac said:
Quote:
...see where they fall in the draft pecking order, eh? At this point, this is just more chin music.
Ok that’s cool that’s your view. Maybe then don’t participate in these threads until you’ve seen where they’ve fallen in the pecking order?
Maybe don't propose brain dead questions, eh?
Well for one, I didn’t pose the question. And two, aren’t forums for discussion? Either of the present or the future? I’m not sure I follow your logic. It’s alright if you don’t want to discuss. Just don’t dictate to others what they are allowed to talk about.
I concur if we are outside of the range to select Stroud.
I don't have interest in Young right now.
I am very interested to watch Hendon Hooker a lot more this season. He quietly had a very good year. Good size, athleticism and he can run. Lot of prototype skills for today's NFL...
Quote:
With this team's luck they'll go 7-10 and miss out on all of the best QBs.
I concur if we are outside of the range to select Stroud.
I don't have interest in Young right now.
I am very interested to watch Hendon Hooker a lot more this season. He quietly had a very good year. Good size, athleticism and he can run. Lot of prototype skills for today's NFL...
How do you rack and stack this class so far?
BB56, I take you as a big DJ fan. If so...why? What have you seen that makes you think he is the long term answer @ QB? I'm legitimately asking.
Quote:
DO IT!
BB56, I take you as a big DJ fan. If so...why? What have you seen that makes you think he is the long term answer @ QB? I'm legitimately asking.
I think he has the tools to do well under Daboll. He finally has an OL and if SB is as healthy now as has been reported, he’s going to be huge for DJ, especially given how Daboll will spread him out. I think Toney and Wan’dale will be unstoppable under Daboll.
People forget how many times DJ had us in the lead in the 4th Q and how many times the D lost it for him. Won’t happen under Wink, imv..
Remember what Shurmur did with DJ his first year. Yes, the TOs need to be cleaned up and most importantly, he needs to stay healthy.
This is going to be a slam dunk under Daboll, imho..
If You and many others prove to be correct, I will take all the slings and arrows BBI throws at me.
Quote:
In comment 15775133 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
DO IT!
BB56, I take you as a big DJ fan. If so...why? What have you seen that makes you think he is the long term answer @ QB? I'm legitimately asking.
I think he has the tools to do well under Daboll. He finally has an OL and if SB is as healthy now as has been reported, he’s going to be huge for DJ, especially given how Daboll will spread him out. I think Toney and Wan’dale will be unstoppable under Daboll.
People forget how many times DJ had us in the lead in the 4th Q and how many times the D lost it for him. Won’t happen under Wink, imv..
Remember what Shurmur did with DJ his first year. Yes, the TOs need to be cleaned up and most importantly, he needs to stay healthy.
This is going to be a slam dunk under Daboll, imho..
If You and many others prove to be correct, I will take all the slings and arrows BBI throws at me.
No one should have to take slings and arrows for their opinions. We are all right and wrong sometimes. I respect your optimism. The only thing I don’t like to see is some posters telling others what they need to think and talk about (You don’t do that ‘56 but others on this thread)
I guess we'll see this fall.
I concur if we are outside of the range to select Stroud.
I don't have interest in Young right now.
I am very interested to watch Hendon Hooker a lot more this season. He quietly had a very good year. Good size, athleticism and he can run. Lot of prototype skills for today's NFL...
How do you rack and stack this class so far?
Seems to have good depth and quality. Good mix of different QB types.
Based on what I saw last year, my top five are probably (in no order yet):
Stroud, Levis, Hooker, Van Dyke, McCall.
But let's see how the season unfolds. Lots of time to assess.
Stroud, Young, and Van Dyke is really the wild card that I'm hoping shows himself to be a top 10 guy
I expect the Giants to be scouting heavily a few and I am sure JS will be making some trips.
Best case scenario is 3-4 quality QB's that the Giants see being a quality starter. Always look for the one who play big when it matters.
You ain’t kidding. The whole collegiate football world could flip upside down after one season. Some things will stay as is but so much can and will change from now until next April.
1) Spencer Rattler
2) Kedan Slovis
3) Sam Howell - 5th round / #144
4) Malik Willis - 3rd round / #86
5) Emory Jones
6) Desmond Ridder - 3rd round / #74
1) Spencer Rattler
2) Kedan Slovis
3) Sam Howell - 5th round / #144
4) Malik Willis - 3rd round / #86
5) Emory Jones
6) Desmond Ridder - 3rd round / #74
Rattler is going to be an interesting follow this year in South Carolina. I don't think he's going to be surrounded by the same level of skill players he played with in Norman. South Carolina have an interesting TE in Bell, but I don't know what to expect with their WRs.
#5 DJ Uiagalelei - Clemson - though he may be surpassed sooner or later by the ultra-talented Cade Klubnik
#15 Anthony Richardson - Florida
#7 Will Levis – Kentucky
#9 Tyler van Dyke - Miami
#7 CJ Stroud – Ohio State
#18 Tanner McKee – Stanford
#5 Hendon Hooker - Tennessee
Michael Pratt - Tulane
Jurkovec was a Notre Dame transfer. He didn't play much last year due to an injury, but he has a big arm, decent mobility, but needs to clean up his accuracy and touch.
DJU was pretty bad last year, but the kid might have the biggest arm out of any of these guys. He's probably the biggest boom or bust guy here. Cade Klubnik is an extremely talented incoming freshman QB who could push for the starting job if DJU and Clemson struggle like they did last year.
Richardson is probably the most appealing from a tools standpoint. A true dual-threat QB and a good kid, he has all the tools you look for in a QB but let's see if he can put it all together.
Levis is a transfer from Penn State where he lost the QB battle to Kyle Clifford, which doesn't exactly speak well of him, but the guy has really proven himself at Kentucky. Excellent accuracy, a quick release and has strong mobility.
Tyler van Dyke is possibly most accurate QB on this list, IMO, but he's still very raw and inexperienced. We'll see how he does and hopefully he brings the U back to prominence.
CJ Stroud is somewhere in the middle of Fields and Haskins - he's not as athletic as Fields, but has plenty of athleticism. He's not as accurate as Haskins was, but he's plenty accurate. A true technician with a trigger-like release, Stroud's longball is a thing of beauty.
McKee is a huge QB who projects best to a WCO, IMO. He has little mobility. Smarts and intangibles are off the charts.
Hooker is just a well-rounded, accomplished, successful SEC QB. I think his throwing motion is a little elongated and slow, but there's so much to like about him on and off the field.
I only saw Michael Pratt play against Oklahoma, but one thing came to mind when I saw him: a gamer. A true gamer. Gritty and competitive.
the punchline to a really bad old joke.)
I know one thing: he'd hate going to the Eagles.
I hear that McKee hates the fucking Eagles.
And now back to an otherwise intelligent thread already in progress
Quote:
In comment 15775133 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
DO IT!
BB56, I take you as a big DJ fan. If so...why? What have you seen that makes you think he is the long term answer @ QB? I'm legitimately asking.
I think he has the tools to do well under Daboll. He finally has an OL and if SB is as healthy now as has been reported, he’s going to be huge for DJ, especially given how Daboll will spread him out. I think Toney and Wan’dale will be unstoppable under Daboll.
Im curious, what tools do you see w DJ to think its a slam dunk with Daboll??
#5 DJ Uiagalelei - Clemson - though he may be surpassed sooner or later by the ultra-talented Cade Klubnik
#15 Anthony Richardson - Florida
#7 Will Levis – Kentucky
#9 Tyler van Dyke - Miami
#7 CJ Stroud – Ohio State
#18 Tanner McKee – Stanford
#5 Hendon Hooker - Tennessee
Michael Pratt - Tulane
Uiagalelei, oomph, I can't imagine he's going to finish the year as the starter at Clemson. He might have a big arm, but the rest of his game, left so much to be desired. It's not like he working with a team that was devoid of talent, and he wasn't playing against SEC competition, though when he did, they made him look even worse.
Quote:
In comment 15775195 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
In comment 15775133 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
DO IT!
BB56, I take you as a big DJ fan. If so...why? What have you seen that makes you think he is the long term answer @ QB? I'm legitimately asking.
I think he has the tools to do well under Daboll. He finally has an OL and if SB is as healthy now as has been reported, he’s going to be huge for DJ, especially given how Daboll will spread him out. I think Toney and Wan’dale will be unstoppable under Daboll.
People forget how many times DJ had us in the lead in the 4th Q and how many times the D lost it for him. Won’t happen under Wink, imv..
Remember what Shurmur did with DJ his first year. Yes, the TOs need to be cleaned up and most importantly, he needs to stay healthy.
This is going to be a slam dunk under Daboll, imho..
If You and many others prove to be correct, I will take all the slings and arrows BBI throws at me.
No one should have to take slings and arrows for their opinions. We are all right and wrong sometimes. I respect your optimism. The only thing I don’t like to see is some posters telling others what they need to think and talk about (You don’t do that ‘56 but others on this thread)
I like your perspective Keaton
Now that I have read that there are 12/15 QB's that we all should be watching this year,it looks like my 2nd or 3rd round QB selection by our Giants just might come true..Will raise my wager to $500.00...
Quote:
In comment 15775195 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
In comment 15775133 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
DO IT!
BB56, I take you as a big DJ fan. If so...why? What have you seen that makes you think he is the long term answer @ QB? I'm legitimately asking.
I think he has the tools to do well under Daboll. He finally has an OL and if SB is as healthy now as has been reported, he’s going to be huge for DJ, especially given how Daboll will spread him out. I think Toney and Wan’dale will be unstoppable under Daboll.
Im curious, what tools do you see w DJ to think its a slam dunk with Daboll??
Already mentioned them countless times in the last year. Fruitless to mention them yet again. You’ll just have to see whether or not he’s what most of you think or some of us think under Daboll..
Because some of us don’t believe he’s mediocre and under Daboll he’ll prove it, imo, IF HEALTHY (Yes, a NECESSARY disclaimer and not a built in excuse).
If Kafka calls the plays, all my “bets” are off..
He has a lot of physical talent and was a high draft pick, and I don't think there is anyway we can evaluate him yet because of the terrible team he has had around him.
https://gbnreport.com/2023-qb-preview/
Thus, the two-year deal for Tyrod. They reached in 2019 for a QB, rather not repeat the mistake.
Interesting phrase - "sure thing". That is the highest of bars.
The last QB that met that standard for me was Luck. I was really young when Elway was at Stanford, so I can only go by what I have read from most experts on him - he was another "sure thing" lock.
I couldn't believe what I was seeing from Mahomes at Texas Tech. He was doing things that were rare. But the wildness was the wildcard. Had you told me he was going to go under the tutelage of Reid, I think he would have been a "sure thing" bet for me.
In other words, and I'm sure you know this, meeting that expectation is very, very unlikely. So, basically any QB we select is going to come with concerns.
Agree - Williams is the real deal. I was on his bandwagon last year when he took over for Rattler.
I saw Williams play in high school at Gonzaga in DC. He definitely had the goods.
So whomever they pick likely have the same personality as his predecessors, Bland.
Quote:
Looks like a relatively deep crop but not at the top, the best QBs in 2023 are not looking like sure things in the NFL to me.
Interesting phrase - "sure thing". That is the highest of bars.
The last QB that met that standard for me was Luck. I was really young when Elway was at Stanford, so I can only go by what I have read from most experts on him - he was another "sure thing" lock.
I couldn't believe what I was seeing from Mahomes at Texas Tech. He was doing things that were rare. But the wildness was the wildcard. Had you told me he was going to go under the tutelage of Reid, I think he would have been a "sure thing" bet for me.
In other words, and I'm sure you know this, meeting that expectation is very, very unlikely. So, basically any QB we select is going to come with concerns.
At this point, I want a QB to prove it to the brass that he's got it, on the field and off, and not watch them talk themselves into another kid who doesn't have it. Bad enough watching them draft Jones at #6 and then skip over Herbert.
Tyler van Dyke is possibly most accurate QB on this list, IMO, but he's still very raw and inexperienced. We'll see how he does and hopefully he brings the U back to prominence.
Good job on your analysis, but I'm a little confused about van Dyke's lack of experience. He has far more experience than Richardson and some other guys on the list. If healthy, he'll have 22+ starts by the end of the season.
I am one who subscribes to the old Parcells theory that you don't take a QB who has a year or less of starts, but in this day and age, 25 starts is the most you're likely to get out of a top college QB.