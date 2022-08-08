for display only
Which QB do they draft in 2023?

Giant volunteer 79 : 8/8/2022 5:11 pm
I’d be willing to bet a large sum of money that DJ won’t be the guy moving forward. That being said, who do you think is the best option? I’m sure Young and Stroud will put up highlights and numbers but I’m not sure I trust Ohio St. and Alabama QB track records when playing in Sundays.
RE: RE: RE: Maybe it would be smart to...  
Burtman : 8/8/2022 6:12 pm : link
In comment 15775126 BMac said:
Quote:
In comment 15775100 Keaton028 said:


Quote:


In comment 15775092 BMac said:


Quote:


...see where they fall in the draft pecking order, eh? At this point, this is just more chin music.




Ok that’s cool that’s your view. Maybe then don’t participate in these threads until you’ve seen where they’ve fallen in the pecking order?



Maybe don't propose brain dead questions, eh?


maybe don't be an a$$hole, eh?
RE: RE: RE: Maybe it would be smart to...  
Keaton028 : 8/8/2022 6:19 pm : link
In comment 15775126 BMac said:
Quote:
In comment 15775100 Keaton028 said:


Quote:


In comment 15775092 BMac said:


Quote:


...see where they fall in the draft pecking order, eh? At this point, this is just more chin music.




Ok that’s cool that’s your view. Maybe then don’t participate in these threads until you’ve seen where they’ve fallen in the pecking order?



Maybe don't propose brain dead questions, eh?



Well for one, I didn’t pose the question. And two, aren’t forums for discussion? Either of the present or the future? I’m not sure I follow your logic. It’s alright if you don’t want to discuss. Just don’t dictate to others what they are allowed to talk about.
RE: I hope it's either Will Levis or Van Dyke.  
bw in dc : 8/8/2022 6:28 pm : link
In comment 15775081 Optimus-NY said:
Quote:
With this team's luck they'll go 7-10 and miss out on all of the best QBs.


I concur if we are outside of the range to select Stroud.

I don't have interest in Young right now.

I am very interested to watch Hendon Hooker a lot more this season. He quietly had a very good year. Good size, athleticism and he can run. Lot of prototype skills for today's NFL...
RE: RE: I hope it's either Will Levis or Van Dyke.  
Keaton028 : 8/8/2022 6:33 pm : link
In comment 15775156 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15775081 Optimus-NY said:


Quote:


With this team's luck they'll go 7-10 and miss out on all of the best QBs.



I concur if we are outside of the range to select Stroud.

I don't have interest in Young right now.

I am very interested to watch Hendon Hooker a lot more this season. He quietly had a very good year. Good size, athleticism and he can run. Lot of prototype skills for today's NFL...


How do you rack and stack this class so far?
What's a large sum of money to you? I'll call you on this. I'll bet you $5000 that DJ is our QB in 2023.

Isn’t this thread more about  
Keaton028 : 8/8/2022 6:55 pm : link
QB prospects in 2023? Why are people on here getting so defensive? It is a pretty distinct possibility the Giants will be in the QB hunt in 2023. It’s not guaranteed, but certainly a possibility. Why are posters up in arms about this topic?
RE: You'd put a large sum of money on DJ being gone?  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 8/8/2022 6:57 pm : link
In comment 15775133 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
DO IT!



BB56, I take you as a big DJ fan. If so...why? What have you seen that makes you think he is the long term answer @ QB? I'm legitimately asking.
RE: I love Stroud myself  
Milton : 8/8/2022 7:01 pm : link
In comment 15775128 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
Ticks all the boxes; arm, size, mobility, top competition.
Those are not all the boxes. Really not even close. If they were, there wouldn't be such a shortage of NFL-quality starting QBs.
Aaron Rodgers  
George from PA : 8/8/2022 7:14 pm : link
.
RE: RE: You'd put a large sum of money on DJ being gone?  
Big Blue '56 : 8/8/2022 7:17 pm : link
In comment 15775195 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
In comment 15775133 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


DO IT!





BB56, I take you as a big DJ fan. If so...why? What have you seen that makes you think he is the long term answer @ QB? I'm legitimately asking.


I think he has the tools to do well under Daboll. He finally has an OL and if SB is as healthy now as has been reported, he’s going to be huge for DJ, especially given how Daboll will spread him out. I think Toney and Wan’dale will be unstoppable under Daboll.

People forget how many times DJ had us in the lead in the 4th Q and how many times the D lost it for him. Won’t happen under Wink, imv..

Remember what Shurmur did with DJ his first year. Yes, the TOs need to be cleaned up and most importantly, he needs to stay healthy.

This is going to be a slam dunk under Daboll, imho..

If You and many others prove to be correct, I will take all the slings and arrows BBI throws at me.

RE: RE: RE: You'd put a large sum of money on DJ being gone?  
Keaton028 : 8/8/2022 7:23 pm : link
In comment 15775208 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 15775195 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


In comment 15775133 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


DO IT!





BB56, I take you as a big DJ fan. If so...why? What have you seen that makes you think he is the long term answer @ QB? I'm legitimately asking.



I think he has the tools to do well under Daboll. He finally has an OL and if SB is as healthy now as has been reported, he’s going to be huge for DJ, especially given how Daboll will spread him out. I think Toney and Wan’dale will be unstoppable under Daboll.

People forget how many times DJ had us in the lead in the 4th Q and how many times the D lost it for him. Won’t happen under Wink, imv..

Remember what Shurmur did with DJ his first year. Yes, the TOs need to be cleaned up and most importantly, he needs to stay healthy.

This is going to be a slam dunk under Daboll, imho..

If You and many others prove to be correct, I will take all the slings and arrows BBI throws at me.


No one should have to take slings and arrows for their opinions. We are all right and wrong sometimes. I respect your optimism. The only thing I don’t like to see is some posters telling others what they need to think and talk about (You don’t do that ‘56 but others on this thread)
BB56.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 8/8/2022 7:25 pm : link
I admire your enthusiasm & as a Giants fan, I hope you're right. But I just don't see it with this kid. He's an easy guy to root for...hard worker & nice dude from all accounts, but I just don't see him being the long term answer.

I guess we'll see this fall.
Which QB do they draft in 2023?  
Spider43 : 8/8/2022 7:49 pm : link
The one who's going to suck.
2023 Draft..  
Alamo : 8/8/2022 8:12 pm : link
I would wager the Giants will draft a QB in the 2nd or 3rd round..I think Jones will be going to go against a Rookie next year for the starting job..I think the Giants will go Defence and pick DB or LB in the 1st rd..And I would not bet more then $100.00 on my prediction..Because,"I KNOW NOTHING"..The great words of SGT SCHULTZ..on Hogan's Hero's !!!
RE: RE: RE: I hope it's either Will Levis or Van Dyke.  
bw in dc : 8/8/2022 8:34 pm : link
In comment 15775161 Keaton028 said:
Quote:
In comment 15775156 bw in dc said:


I concur if we are outside of the range to select Stroud.

I don't have interest in Young right now.

I am very interested to watch Hendon Hooker a lot more this season. He quietly had a very good year. Good size, athleticism and he can run. Lot of prototype skills for today's NFL...



How do you rack and stack this class so far?


Seems to have good depth and quality. Good mix of different QB types.

Based on what I saw last year, my top five are probably (in no order yet):

Stroud, Levis, Hooker, Van Dyke, McCall.

But let's see how the season unfolds. Lots of time to assess.
Been on the Van Dyke train since the early spring  
The_Boss : 8/8/2022 8:42 pm : link
I have no intentions of getting off…
Hooker doesn't look like a pro quarterback  
Snablats : 8/8/2022 8:55 pm : link
And Richardson is still an athlete trying to be a quarterback

Stroud, Young, and Van Dyke is really the wild card that I'm hoping shows himself to be a top 10 guy
TBD  
Lines of Scrimmage : 8/8/2022 9:07 pm : link
Lots of potential good ones. I really like Bryce but his size is a big concern. He plays big though. Real big.

I expect the Giants to be scouting heavily a few and I am sure JS will be making some trips.

Best case scenario is 3-4 quality QB's that the Giants see being a quality starter. Always look for the one who play big when it matters.

RE: If we only had more time to better  
djm : 8/8/2022 9:22 pm : link
In comment 15775091 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
assess all the options...


You ain’t kidding. The whole collegiate football world could flip upside down after one season. Some things will stay as is but so much can and will change from now until next April.
Keep in mind  
HMunster : 8/8/2022 9:26 pm : link
That the top 6 QB’s in the way too early mock drafts last year were:

1) Spencer Rattler
2) Kedan Slovis
3) Sam Howell - 5th round / #144
4) Malik Willis - 3rd round / #86
5) Emory Jones
6) Desmond Ridder - 3rd round / #74
RE: Keep in mind  
bw in dc : 8/8/2022 9:57 pm : link
In comment 15775286 HMunster said:
Quote:
That the top 6 QB’s in the way too early mock drafts last year were:

1) Spencer Rattler
2) Kedan Slovis
3) Sam Howell - 5th round / #144
4) Malik Willis - 3rd round / #86
5) Emory Jones
6) Desmond Ridder - 3rd round / #74


Rattler is going to be an interesting follow this year in South Carolina. I don't think he's going to be surrounded by the same level of skill players he played with in Norman. South Carolina have an interesting TE in Bell, but I don't know what to expect with their WRs.
RE: My watchlist and I can write more on this later  
Anakim : 8/8/2022 9:59 pm : link
In comment 15775113 Anakim said:
Quote:
#5 Phil Jurkovec – Boston College
#5 DJ Uiagalelei - Clemson - though he may be surpassed sooner or later by the ultra-talented Cade Klubnik
#15 Anthony Richardson - Florida
#7 Will Levis – Kentucky
#9 Tyler van Dyke - Miami
#7 CJ Stroud – Ohio State
#18 Tanner McKee – Stanford
#5 Hendon Hooker - Tennessee
Michael Pratt - Tulane



Jurkovec was a Notre Dame transfer. He didn't play much last year due to an injury, but he has a big arm, decent mobility, but needs to clean up his accuracy and touch.

DJU was pretty bad last year, but the kid might have the biggest arm out of any of these guys. He's probably the biggest boom or bust guy here. Cade Klubnik is an extremely talented incoming freshman QB who could push for the starting job if DJU and Clemson struggle like they did last year.

Richardson is probably the most appealing from a tools standpoint. A true dual-threat QB and a good kid, he has all the tools you look for in a QB but let's see if he can put it all together.

Levis is a transfer from Penn State where he lost the QB battle to Kyle Clifford, which doesn't exactly speak well of him, but the guy has really proven himself at Kentucky. Excellent accuracy, a quick release and has strong mobility.

Tyler van Dyke is possibly most accurate QB on this list, IMO, but he's still very raw and inexperienced. We'll see how he does and hopefully he brings the U back to prominence.

CJ Stroud is somewhere in the middle of Fields and Haskins - he's not as athletic as Fields, but has plenty of athleticism. He's not as accurate as Haskins was, but he's plenty accurate. A true technician with a trigger-like release, Stroud's longball is a thing of beauty.

McKee is a huge QB who projects best to a WCO, IMO. He has little mobility. Smarts and intangibles are off the charts.

Hooker is just a well-rounded, accomplished, successful SEC QB. I think his throwing motion is a little elongated and slow, but there's so much to like about him on and off the field.

I only saw Michael Pratt play against Oklahoma, but one thing came to mind when I saw him: a gamer. A true gamer. Gritty and competitive.
Anakim  
Mike in NY : 8/8/2022 10:03 pm : link
You may scout Tulane, but I still say keep an eye on former Incarnate Word QB Cameron Ward this year for Washington State.
McKee .. Hmmm. I don't recognize the name, but his face rings a bell  
Waldo Jeffers : 8/8/2022 10:23 pm : link
No, wait, that's Quasimodo (or
the punchline to a really bad old joke.)

I know one thing: he'd hate going to the Eagles.

I hear that McKee hates the fucking Eagles.

And now back to an otherwise intelligent thread already in progress
RE: BB56 I think he has the tools to do well under Daboll.  
Trainmaster : 8/8/2022 11:34 pm : link
+1

Another to watch  
larryinnewhaven : 12:05 am : link
is Cameron Ward at Wash state. Poised for a big year out there
RE: RE: RE: You'd put a large sum of money on DJ being gone?  
OBJRoyal : 5:06 am : link
In comment 15775208 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 15775195 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


In comment 15775133 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


DO IT!





BB56, I take you as a big DJ fan. If so...why? What have you seen that makes you think he is the long term answer @ QB? I'm legitimately asking.



I think he has the tools to do well under Daboll. He finally has an OL and if SB is as healthy now as has been reported, he’s going to be huge for DJ, especially given how Daboll will spread him out. I think Toney and Wan’dale will be unstoppable under Daboll.


Im curious, what tools do you see w DJ to think its a slam dunk with Daboll??
I’m not a huge DJ fan, but I value the quarterback position.  
DonnieD89 : 8:00 am : link
I think we all should root for Daniel Jones to succeed. It’s so freaking difficult to find a good quarterback. I hope he blows it up, because if we have to find another quarterback, it’s a setback, and it’s not guaranteed that the next quarterback will succeed.
RE: My watchlist and I can write more on this later  
barens : 8:31 am : link
In comment 15775113 Anakim said:
Quote:
#5 Phil Jurkovec – Boston College
#5 DJ Uiagalelei - Clemson - though he may be surpassed sooner or later by the ultra-talented Cade Klubnik
#15 Anthony Richardson - Florida
#7 Will Levis – Kentucky
#9 Tyler van Dyke - Miami
#7 CJ Stroud – Ohio State
#18 Tanner McKee – Stanford
#5 Hendon Hooker - Tennessee
Michael Pratt - Tulane


Uiagalelei, oomph, I can't imagine he's going to finish the year as the starter at Clemson. He might have a big arm, but the rest of his game, left so much to be desired. It's not like he working with a team that was devoid of talent, and he wasn't playing against SEC competition, though when he did, they made him look even worse.
RE: RE: RE: RE: You'd put a large sum of money on DJ being gone?  
ChrisRick : 9:19 am : link
In comment 15775212 Keaton028 said:
Quote:
In comment 15775208 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


In comment 15775195 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


In comment 15775133 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


DO IT!





BB56, I take you as a big DJ fan. If so...why? What have you seen that makes you think he is the long term answer @ QB? I'm legitimately asking.



I think he has the tools to do well under Daboll. He finally has an OL and if SB is as healthy now as has been reported, he’s going to be huge for DJ, especially given how Daboll will spread him out. I think Toney and Wan’dale will be unstoppable under Daboll.

People forget how many times DJ had us in the lead in the 4th Q and how many times the D lost it for him. Won’t happen under Wink, imv..

Remember what Shurmur did with DJ his first year. Yes, the TOs need to be cleaned up and most importantly, he needs to stay healthy.

This is going to be a slam dunk under Daboll, imho..

If You and many others prove to be correct, I will take all the slings and arrows BBI throws at me.




No one should have to take slings and arrows for their opinions. We are all right and wrong sometimes. I respect your optimism. The only thing I don’t like to see is some posters telling others what they need to think and talk about (You don’t do that ‘56 but others on this thread)


I like your perspective Keaton

RE: 2023 Draft..  
Alamo : 9:42 am : link
In comment 15775247 Alamo said:
Quote:
I would wager the Giants will draft a QB in the 2nd or 3rd round..I think Jones will be going to go against a Rookie next year for the starting job..I think the Giants will go Defence and pick DB or LB in the 1st rd..And I would not bet more then $100.00 on my prediction..Because,"I KNOW NOTHING"..The great words of SGT SCHULTZ..on Hogan's Hero's !!!

Now that I have read that there are 12/15 QB's that we all should be watching this year,it looks like my 2nd or 3rd round QB selection by our Giants just might come true..Will raise my wager to $500.00...
RE: RE: RE: RE: You'd put a large sum of money on DJ being gone?  
Big Blue '56 : 10:18 am : link
In comment 15775367 OBJRoyal said:
Quote:
In comment 15775208 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


In comment 15775195 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


In comment 15775133 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


DO IT!





BB56, I take you as a big DJ fan. If so...why? What have you seen that makes you think he is the long term answer @ QB? I'm legitimately asking.



I think he has the tools to do well under Daboll. He finally has an OL and if SB is as healthy now as has been reported, he’s going to be huge for DJ, especially given how Daboll will spread him out. I think Toney and Wan’dale will be unstoppable under Daboll.





Im curious, what tools do you see w DJ to think its a slam dunk with Daboll??


Already mentioned them countless times in the last year. Fruitless to mention them yet again. You’ll just have to see whether or not he’s what most of you think or some of us think under Daboll..
I will never understand the intense attachment some people have  
Greg from LI : 10:20 am : link
to such a mediocre player
RE: I will never understand the intense attachment some people have  
Big Blue '56 : 10:43 am : link
In comment 15775568 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
to such a mediocre player


Because some of us don’t believe he’s mediocre and under Daboll he’ll prove it, imo, IF HEALTHY (Yes, a NECESSARY disclaimer and not a built in excuse).
And by “under Daboll” I mean he must call the plays  
Big Blue '56 : 10:49 am : link
and give DJ every opportunity Allen had under his command. No, I’m not comparing them, just mentioning the opportunity I feel he must be afforded.

If Kafka calls the plays, all my “bets” are off..
But that belief is almost entirely faith based  
Greg from LI : 10:58 am : link
He has never shown much reason to believe he's particularly good, either in the pros or in college.
I’ve answered that many times, point by point  
Big Blue '56 : 11:10 am : link
with very few naysayers either recognizing or addressing my points. That’s why I’ve mostly stayed away from DJ threads for months now and will allow this year under the first competent PC since Shurmur left, speak for itself.


I’ll leave this thread with the quote from Mike in Ohio’s  
Big Blue '56 : 11:14 am : link
post to me on 2.21.22:

Quote:



He has a lot of physical talent and was a high draft pick, and I don't think there is anyway we can evaluate him yet because of the terrible team he has had around him.

And Mike isn’t necessarily a DJ  
Big Blue '56 : 11:15 am : link
fan
As a Duke fan  
Giant volunteer 79 : 12:04 pm : link
I will admit I was one of the few people that hope we picked him in the draft, not necessarily at 6 though. He wasn’t a bad college QB. By Duke football standards he was an exceptional QB. He won our first bowl game in over 60 years and took us every year he was there. I have tried to be optimistic about DJ developing, but being a realist, I just don’t see it happening. Good study habits, hard work? ABSOLUTELY! With the new regime in place and his struggles, I just don’t see it happening. I will always have fond memories of his time at Duke though.
Conveniently, GBN puts out 2023 QB preview.  
xtian : 2:07 pm : link
"the early consensus around the NFL these days is that the [QB] position is really deep and talented for 2023. In fact, it appears that QB could very well be THE position for the upcoming draft."

https://gbnreport.com/2023-qb-preview/
Way too early  
JonC : 2:32 pm : link
Looks like a relatively deep crop but not at the top, the best QBs in 2023 are not looking like sure things in the NFL to me.

Thus, the two-year deal for Tyrod. They reached in 2019 for a QB, rather not repeat the mistake.
RE: Way too early  
bw in dc : 2:46 pm : link
In comment 15775849 JonC said:
Quote:
Looks like a relatively deep crop but not at the top, the best QBs in 2023 are not looking like sure things in the NFL to me.


Interesting phrase - "sure thing". That is the highest of bars.

The last QB that met that standard for me was Luck. I was really young when Elway was at Stanford, so I can only go by what I have read from most experts on him - he was another "sure thing" lock.

I couldn't believe what I was seeing from Mahomes at Texas Tech. He was doing things that were rare. But the wildness was the wildcard. Had you told me he was going to go under the tutelage of Reid, I think he would have been a "sure thing" bet for me.

In other words, and I'm sure you know this, meeting that expectation is very, very unlikely. So, basically any QB we select is going to come with concerns.
Caleb Williams  
Giants73 : 2:51 pm : link
With Riley at coach and Addison at WR is going to put up insane numbers. He isn’t eligible until 2024 though. I see Armstrong putting up crazy numbers to Wicks as well.
RE: Caleb Williams  
bw in dc : 2:57 pm : link
In comment 15775860 Giants73 said:
Quote:
With Riley at coach and Addison at WR is going to put up insane numbers. He isn’t eligible until 2024 though. I see Armstrong putting up crazy numbers to Wicks as well.


Agree - Williams is the real deal. I was on his bandwagon last year when he took over for Rattler.

I saw Williams play in high school at Gonzaga in DC. He definitely had the goods.
remember off the field matters  
BigBlueCane : 3:02 pm : link
to this Organization as much as on the field.

So whomever they pick likely have the same personality as his predecessors, Bland.
K.J. Jefferson is being overlooked big time  
GNewGiants : 3:05 pm : link
I expect things from Arkansas this year.
RE: RE: Way too early  
JonC : 3:10 pm : link
In comment 15775857 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15775849 JonC said:


Quote:


Looks like a relatively deep crop but not at the top, the best QBs in 2023 are not looking like sure things in the NFL to me.





Interesting phrase - "sure thing". That is the highest of bars.

The last QB that met that standard for me was Luck. I was really young when Elway was at Stanford, so I can only go by what I have read from most experts on him - he was another "sure thing" lock.

I couldn't believe what I was seeing from Mahomes at Texas Tech. He was doing things that were rare. But the wildness was the wildcard. Had you told me he was going to go under the tutelage of Reid, I think he would have been a "sure thing" bet for me.

In other words, and I'm sure you know this, meeting that expectation is very, very unlikely. So, basically any QB we select is going to come with concerns.


At this point, I want a QB to prove it to the brass that he's got it, on the field and off, and not watch them talk themselves into another kid who doesn't have it. Bad enough watching them draft Jones at #6 and then skip over Herbert.
RE: RE: My watchlist and I can write more on this later  
Section331 : 3:22 pm : link
In comment 15775306 Anakim said:
Quote:

Tyler van Dyke is possibly most accurate QB on this list, IMO, but he's still very raw and inexperienced. We'll see how he does and hopefully he brings the U back to prominence.


Good job on your analysis, but I'm a little confused about van Dyke's lack of experience. He has far more experience than Richardson and some other guys on the list. If healthy, he'll have 22+ starts by the end of the season.

I am one who subscribes to the old Parcells theory that you don't take a QB who has a year or less of starts, but in this day and age, 25 starts is the most you're likely to get out of a top college QB.
