Which QB do they draft in 2023? Giant volunteer 79 : 8/8/2022 5:11 pm

I’d be willing to bet a large sum of money that DJ won’t be the guy moving forward. That being said, who do you think is the best option? I’m sure Young and Stroud will put up highlights and numbers but I’m not sure I trust Ohio St. and Alabama QB track records when playing in Sundays.