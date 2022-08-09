Tuesday NYG Training Camp Updates

Kyle Lauletta
Hold on now… The backside dig is designed to win vs. Cov 2. Idk the WRs rules but he totally stopped running and the slot guy should have sat down to help occupy the hook defender. Football is a TEAM sport for a reason. People love to slander yet know nothing about football 🙄
RE: Kyle Lauletta pointing out the WR ran the wrong route.
Lauletta is talking about a play that happened last summer that somebody posted on twitter without mentioning the date.
Didn't even happen in this camp, let alone today, for anyone wondering.
"@TomRock_Newsday
FYI if you are following Daniel Jones’ interceptions today: When the offense is working off cards Daboll has the QB throw to a specific receiver no matter what so no decision-making. If the guy is covered the ball goes there anyway.'
That's why it's called practice. Not training camp stat sheet watch.
Barkley tipping a ball to be picked. Must be the new Engram.
Ha, was thinking the same thing....tough job and someone had to do it.
Bobby Skinner
@BobbySkinner_
Seems like the Giants are using a fade/go on the outside as their hot route. I like that.
Justin Penik
@JustinPenik
First time really observing how active Jerome Henderson is with the DB’s on the side not in team drills. Fun to see. Henderson acts like he’s a WR about to catch the ball and Holmes/Adoreé are sticking their hands in to break up an invisible pass.
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
#Giants - ARobinson blanket breakup of Jones 50/50 to golladay in left corner..
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
#Giants - meadors and evans break up a webb 50/50 ball in left corner of endzone
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
#Giants -taylor rifles two straight short td passes to board and slayton
Dan Duggan
✔
@DDuggan21
Another light day for Kadarius Toney. He was shut down early in practice. Trainers were working on his right knee/leg.
I don't see any way this guy stays healthy this season. We'll be lucky if he plays 10 games.
You can say that about just about any player in the NFL. Guy had knee surgery a couple months ago. They have a tendency to get swollen when pushed. He's been pretty active for over two weeks. Just may very well need a rest to let the healing catch up.
I would just like to point out that Lualetta defended Jones in his tweet, there's no way that he could know that video was from last year, yet Bobby Skinner still makes fun of him for it. Skinner is kind of a douche, IMO.
Didn't Toney catch a TD pass from Webb (3rd string)
In other words, since Jones doesn't appear to be succeeding when throwing into tight areas (aka throwing receivers open), just look the other way...right?
If Jones was completing these passes, would you feel the same? It's just practice, who cares if Jones is putting the ball into tight spaces...?
Interceptions, tipped passes, lack of decision making by QB
Really reaching for the digs today, eh? Jones is doing enough by himself to get benched. He doesn't need your help or POV on a day when you were told that everyone knows the play.
positive mentions about his ability to drop off into coverage. Apparently he also had a nice knock down of a ball at the LoS today. Cox calling him "well-rounded" and versatile.
I obviously love the positive stuff about his pass rush, but the fact that he seems to be doing well in multiple facets of the game just makes me optimistic about him. Wink is a guy who will ask him to drop off a decent amount given how exotic some of his looks can get, Thibs being atleast adequate in coverage will be a very important aspect in how well his rookie year goes imo. Sounds good so far.
Jeez, now Conner Hughes is tweeting about the Jets
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
🏈🏈🏈🏈#Giants Practice 11: Off players - Taylor razor sharp all day & Board. Play-Kemp toes down on lunging 50/50 td pass from webb left side of endzone. Def players - ARobinson and AJackson (both sticky all day). Play-Love INT off Barkley's fingertips
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
#Giants - jones pinpoint dart connex with toney who stabs ball despite blanket from jackson over the middle
maybe I need some afternoon coffee, but it took me a couple sec to figure out "connex" (was reading conn like short for Connecticut). Haven't seen that b4. I get he wants to save 2 characters, but then he uses a totally unnecessary "the" between over and middle! Could've save 3 characters!
Giants ran a "cards" practice, as noted earlier, so the drills were not live. Predetermined outcomes for the offense and then the defense.
So any INTs or TDs - pretty much by design or dictated today.
Don't let that be known. It upsets narratives.
End of the day, who cares the outcome of the play re: is it a INT or TD... because yeah it's only practice.
BUT
Is Daniel Jones Jones accurate with his ball placement?
Does Daniel Jones read the defense and react quickly and decisively or does he hold the ball too long?
Does he have enough ZIP on his passes to squeeze into those tight windows?
And have you been to camp to see him throw for yourself or are your opinions of Daniel Jones in camp based off of someone else's tweets and opinion? Just curious?
Here are my answers to your questions:
Is Daniel Jones Jones accurate with his ball placement? Overall, yes, maybe not top tier NFL ball placement, but certainly good enough to play competitively in the NFL.
Does Daniel Jones read the defense and react quickly and decisively or does he hold the ball too long?
His reaction time has never been that good, and there have been stretches of indecisiveness and he does at times hold the ball too long.
Does he have enough ZIP on his passes to squeeze into those tight windows? Yes he does.
And here is a question realted to your second one:
Can Daniel Jones "feel" pressure in the pocket and thus slip and slide until he finds a soft area to stand in, and all the while keeping his eyes down the field and reading which one of his WRs may break open?
I'm afraid that -- if Daniel Jones is never a starter again after this season -- it will be because the answer is, "NO!"
The point is Daboll has a plan and is acting accordingly. Not fishing for completion percentage or 3 second highlight clips on Twitter.
Those reps are for both Jones/receiver as well as testing the corner. It isn't an isolated rep for one guy. I believe the WR coach, Groh, highlighted option routes and getting on the same page as your quarterback.
Just because you know the play doesn't mean you can execute to stop it.
The NFL many times comes down to one-on-one matchups and who can make the play. Seems we are in a stretch right now where Jones can't make the play. And that most of his errors are on single cover matchups.
Phil Simms once said of the '86 team that they got so good that if he went to the LOS to tell the defense the play the defense still wouldn't be able to stop it. Perhaps not quite an apple to apple, but you get the point...
Yet he still managed to throw 22 picks that year with only 21 TDS.
It would be easier for people to take you more seriously if the only thing you didn't post about was attacking the starting QB.
It gets old.
We get, you don't like him. We all know he's an issue. But you seem obsessed with him.
Until Jones is either playing like a top end QB or is no longer playing QB criticism of him won’t get old.
He’s playing the most important position on the team. It’s going to be really brutal if Wink has this defense playing like a top 10 defense in the league and Jones holds them back from being a playoff team.
@giantswfan
#Giants - jackson INT of right bomb from jones for robinson
Probably woefully under thrown
FYI if you are following Daniel Jones’ interceptions today: When the offense is working off cards Daboll has the QB throw to a specific receiver no matter what so no decision-making. If the guy is covered the ball goes there anyway.'
That's why it's called practice. Not training camp stat sheet watch.
Barkley tipping a ball to be picked. Must be the new Engram.
Ha, was thinking the same thing....tough job and someone had to do it.
@BobbySkinner_
Seems like the Giants are using a fade/go on the outside as their hot route. I like that.
@giantswfan
#Giants- ARobinson INT of jones left corner throw to golladay...then love breakup on throw over middle to bellinger....then taylor a dart for a td to board
This is a Giants site and I have no interest in what is going on in the Jets world.
Not only is he just the Jets, but he tweets twice as much as everyone else
He got one freakin' snap with the ones. ONE.
I don't see any way this guy stays healthy this season. We'll be lucky if he plays 10 games.
@TalkinGiants
Giants fans and players just sang Happy Birthday to Xavier McKinney. #culture
Quote:
I don't see any way this guy stays healthy this season. We'll be lucky if he plays 10 games.
You can say that about just about any player in the NFL. Guy had knee surgery a couple months ago. They have a tendency to get swollen when pushed. He's been pretty active for over two weeks. Just may very well need a rest to let the healing catch up.
He's coming off knee surgery. They just may be managing it.
Quote:
Lauletta is talking about a play that happened last summer that somebody posted on twitter without mentioning the date.
Didn't even happen in this camp, let alone today, for anyone wondering.
I would just like to point out that Lualetta defended Jones in his tweet, there's no way that he could know that video was from last year, yet Bobby Skinner still makes fun of him for it. Skinner is kind of a douche, IMO.
Giants ran a "cards" practice, as noted earlier, so the drills were not live. Predetermined outcomes for the offense and then the defense.
So any INTs or TDs - pretty much by design or dictated today.
Giants ran a "cards" practice, as noted earlier, so the drills were not live. Predetermined outcomes for the offense and then the defense.
So any INTs or TDs - pretty much by design or dictated today.
Don't let that be known. It upsets narratives.
@art_stapleton
Giants ran a "cards" practice, as noted earlier, so the drills were not live. Predetermined outcomes for the offense and then the defense.
So any INTs or TDs - pretty much by design or dictated today.
Don't let that be known. It upsets narratives.
End of the day, who cares the outcome of the play re: is it a INT or TD... because yeah it's only practice.
BUT
Is Daniel Jones Jones accurate with his ball placement?
Does Daniel Jones read the defense and react quickly and decisively or does he hold the ball too long?
Does he have enough ZIP on his passes to squeeze into those tight windows?
And have you been to camp to see him throw for yourself or are your opinions of Daniel Jones in camp based off of someone else's tweets and opinion? Just curious?
BBI might want to pop the tops, get some water and relax a bit ?
FYI if you are following Daniel Jones’ interceptions today: When the offense is working off cards Daboll has the QB throw to a specific receiver no matter what so no decision-making. If the guy is covered the ball goes there anyway.'
That's why it's called practice. Not training camp stat sheet watch.
Barkley tipping a ball to be picked. Must be the new Engram.
In other words, since Jones doesn't appear to be succeeding when throwing into tight areas (aka throwing receivers open), just look the other way...right?
If Jones was completing these passes, would you feel the same? It's just practice, who cares if Jones is putting the ball into tight spaces...?
FYI if you are following Daniel Jones’ interceptions today: When the offense is working off cards Daboll has the QB throw to a specific receiver no matter what so no decision-making. If the guy is covered the ball goes there anyway.'
That's why it's called practice. Not training camp stat sheet watch.
Barkley tipping a ball to be picked. Must be the new Engram.
In other words, since Jones doesn't appear to be succeeding when throwing into tight areas (aka throwing receivers open), just look the other way...right?
If Jones was completing these passes, would you feel the same? It's just practice, who cares if Jones is putting the ball into tight spaces...?
Really reaching for the digs today, eh? Jones is doing enough by himself to get benched. He doesn't need your help or POV on a day when you were told that everyone knows the play.
@giantswfan
#Giants - jones connex with toney down left sideline
Are we supposed to take a guy who spells connects "connex" seriously? I'm sorry, I just can't.
@DDuggan21
No observations from today. The periods were structured so the offense or defense would succeed. So any play-by-play was meaningless because it wasn’t a competitive setting
• Second-team OL: LT Hamilton, LG Douglas, C Bredeson, RG Garcia, RT McGhin (Ezeudu didn't do team drills)
• Third-team OL: LT Mbaeteka, LG Rivas, C McGhin, RG Smith, RT Holden
• DL Jayln Holmes replaced Leonard Williams, who didn't practice
• Second-team DBs: CB Heslop, CB Jacquet, CB Dorsey, S Corker, S Thompson
• Third-team DBs: CB Evans, CB Gilbert, CB Flott, S Adams, S Meadors
• CJ Board was the first KR, Richie James was the first PR
Are we supposed to take a guy who spells connects "connex" seriously? I'm sorry, I just can't.
Seems weird but x and ct are etymologically equivalent. Brits spell connection as connexion
I obviously love the positive stuff about his pass rush, but the fact that he seems to be doing well in multiple facets of the game just makes me optimistic about him. Wink is a guy who will ask him to drop off a decent amount given how exotic some of his looks can get, Thibs being atleast adequate in coverage will be a very important aspect in how well his rookie year goes imo. Sounds good so far.
@giantswfan
🏈🏈🏈🏈#Giants Practice 11: Off players - Taylor razor sharp all day & Board. Play-Kemp toes down on lunging 50/50 td pass from webb left side of endzone. Def players - ARobinson and AJackson (both sticky all day). Play-Love INT off Barkley's fingertips
• Second-team OL: LT Hamilton, LG Douglas, C Bredeson, RG Garcia, RT McGhin (Ezeudu didn't do team drills)
• Third-team OL: LT Mbaeteka, LG Rivas, C McGhin, RG Smith, RT Holden
• DL Jayln Holmes replaced Leonard Williams, who didn't practice
• Second-team DBs: CB Heslop, CB Jacquet, CB Dorsey, S Corker, S Thompson
• Third-team DBs: CB Evans, CB Gilbert, CB Flott, S Adams, S Meadors
• CJ Board was the first KR, Richie James was the first PR
So, as usual in preseason, once the OL1 group is pulled, the game essentially becomes unwatchable.
@giantswfan
#Giants - jones pinpoint dart connex with toney who stabs ball despite blanket from jackson over the middle
maybe I need some afternoon coffee, but it took me a couple sec to figure out "connex" (was reading conn like short for Connecticut). Haven't seen that b4. I get he wants to save 2 characters, but then he uses a totally unnecessary "the" between over and middle! Could've save 3 characters!
• Second-team OL: LT Hamilton, LG Douglas, C Bredeson, RG Garcia, RT McGhin (Ezeudu didn't do team drills)
• Third-team OL: LT Mbaeteka, LG Rivas, C McGhin, RG Smith, RT Holden
• DL Jayln Holmes replaced Leonard Williams, who didn't practice
• Second-team DBs: CB Heslop, CB Jacquet, CB Dorsey, S Corker, S Thompson
• Third-team DBs: CB Evans, CB Gilbert, CB Flott, S Adams, S Meadors
• CJ Board was the first KR, Richie James was the first PR
Not a good sign if Flott is truly third team.
Man we have weak back ups.
EASY.
Jones was holding everyone else back. Not the other way around.
Depth chart notes from today:
• Second-team OL: LT Hamilton, LG Douglas, C Bredeson, RG Garcia, RT McGhin (Ezeudu didn't do team drills)
• Third-team OL: LT Mbaeteka, LG Rivas, C McGhin, RG Smith, RT Holden
• DL Jayln Holmes replaced Leonard Williams, who didn't practice
• Second-team DBs: CB Heslop, CB Jacquet, CB Dorsey, S Corker, S Thompson
• Third-team DBs: CB Evans, CB Gilbert, CB Flott, S Adams, S Meadors
• CJ Board was the first KR, Richie James was the first PR
Not a good sign if Flott is truly third team.
Man we have weak back ups.
@art_stapleton
Giants ran a "cards" practice, as noted earlier, so the drills were not live. Predetermined outcomes for the offense and then the defense.
So any INTs or TDs - pretty much by design or dictated today.
Don't let that be known. It upsets narratives.
End of the day, who cares the outcome of the play re: is it a INT or TD... because yeah it's only practice.
BUT
Is Daniel Jones Jones accurate with his ball placement?
Does Daniel Jones read the defense and react quickly and decisively or does he hold the ball too long?
Does he have enough ZIP on his passes to squeeze into those tight windows?
And have you been to camp to see him throw for yourself or are your opinions of Daniel Jones in camp based off of someone else's tweets and opinion? Just curious?
Here are my answers to your questions:
Is Daniel Jones Jones accurate with his ball placement? Overall, yes, maybe not top tier NFL ball placement, but certainly good enough to play competitively in the NFL.
Does Daniel Jones read the defense and react quickly and decisively or does he hold the ball too long?
His reaction time has never been that good, and there have been stretches of indecisiveness and he does at times hold the ball too long.
Does he have enough ZIP on his passes to squeeze into those tight windows? Yes he does.
And here is a question realted to your second one:
Can Daniel Jones "feel" pressure in the pocket and thus slip and slide until he finds a soft area to stand in, and all the while keeping his eyes down the field and reading which one of his WRs may break open?
I'm afraid that -- if Daniel Jones is never a starter again after this season -- it will be because the answer is, "NO!"
Not a good sign if Flott is truly third team.
yeah, I think he slipped down from 2nd team
EASY.
Jones was holding everyone else back. Not the other way around.
Maybe he was. But you do know the 4/5th of our starting OL are either out of the league or backups now right?
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
#Giants - jones connex with toney down left sideline
Are we supposed to take a guy who spells connects "connex" seriously? I'm sorry, I just can't.
Old man yells at cloud gif
Not a good sign if Flott is truly third team.
yeah, I think he slipped down from 2nd team
Flott was listed as 2nd team nickle in yesterday's unofficial depth chart
I said the moment they signed Taylor, it would be obvious in camp who the better QB is. This was an EXTREMELY easy prediction when you compare the college and professional resumes.
EASY.
Jones was holding everyone else back. Not the other way around.
Maybe he was. But you do know the 4/5th of our starting OL are either out of the league or backups now right?
We gave the guy Tate, Slayton & Engram as #1 targets. A bad OL. An ineffective Barkley. Judge & Garrett telling him what to do. And the worst injury situation in the league. What else would he need?
That bastard Jones made all of em look bad….Yeah, thats it…
FYI if you are following Daniel Jones’ interceptions today: When the offense is working off cards Daboll has the QB throw to a specific receiver no matter what so no decision-making. If the guy is covered the ball goes there anyway.'
That's why it's called practice. Not training camp stat sheet watch.
Barkley tipping a ball to be picked. Must be the new Engram.
In other words, since Jones doesn't appear to be succeeding when throwing into tight areas (aka throwing receivers open), just look the other way...right?
If Jones was completing these passes, would you feel the same? It's just practice, who cares if Jones is putting the ball into tight spaces...?
The point is Daboll has a plan and is acting accordingly. Not fishing for completion percentage or 3 second highlight clips on Twitter.
Those reps are for both Jones/receiver as well as testing the corner. It isn't an isolated rep for one guy. I believe the WR coach, Groh, highlighted option routes and getting on the same page as your quarterback.
In other words, since Jones doesn't appear to be succeeding when throwing into tight areas (aka throwing receivers open), just look the other way...right?
If Jones was completing these passes, would you feel the same? It's just practice, who cares if Jones is putting the ball into tight spaces...?
Really reaching for the digs today, eh? Jones is doing enough by himself to get benched. He doesn't need your help or POV on a day when you were told that everyone knows the play.
Just because you know the play doesn't mean you can execute to stop it.
The NFL many times comes down to one-on-one matchups and who can make the play. Seems we are in a stretch right now where Jones can't make the play. And that most of his errors are on single cover matchups.
Phil Simms once said of the '86 team that they got so good that if he went to the LOS to tell the defense the play the defense still wouldn't be able to stop it. Perhaps not quite an apple to apple, but you get the point...
In other words, since Jones doesn't appear to be succeeding when throwing into tight areas (aka throwing receivers open), just look the other way...right?
If Jones was completing these passes, would you feel the same? It's just practice, who cares if Jones is putting the ball into tight spaces...?
Really reaching for the digs today, eh? Jones is doing enough by himself to get benched. He doesn't need your help or POV on a day when you were told that everyone knows the play.
Just because you know the play doesn't mean you can execute to stop it.
The NFL many times comes down to one-on-one matchups and who can make the play. Seems we are in a stretch right now where Jones can't make the play. And that most of his errors are on single cover matchups.
Phil Simms once said of the '86 team that they got so good that if he went to the LOS to tell the defense the play the defense still wouldn't be able to stop it. Perhaps not quite an apple to apple, but you get the point...
Yet he still managed to throw 22 picks that year with only 21 TDS.
It gets old.
We get, you don't like him. We all know he's an issue. But you seem obsessed with him.
It gets old.
We get, you don't like him. We all know he's an issue. But you seem obsessed with him.
Until Jones is either playing like a top end QB or is no longer playing QB criticism of him won’t get old.
He’s playing the most important position on the team. It’s going to be really brutal if Wink has this defense playing like a top 10 defense in the league and Jones holds them back from being a playoff team.
bw in dc is a smart guy, but they only thing he posts about is Daniel Jones. Non stop.
When you post exclusively about one thing, people tune you out.