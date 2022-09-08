for display only
Thursday night-what are you looking forward to most?

Producer : 8/9/2022 4:03 pm
I must say this is the most excited I have been for a preseason game in some time.

Can't wait to see new concepts on both sides of the ball.

What are you excited to see?
Pretty excited for the wild overreactions, whether positive  
Mad Mike : 8/9/2022 4:48 pm : link
or negative, on bbi in the aftermath.
No injuries  
RCPhoenix : 8/9/2022 4:49 pm : link
...
Wan'Dale  
Ira : 8/9/2022 4:53 pm : link
When he was picked in the draft, I didn't get it. Now, I'm excited to see him turn heads in blue.
RE: Remember when Andrew Thomas had a horrible  
Spiciest Memelord : 8/9/2022 4:55 pm : link
In comment 15775994 bLiTz 2k said:
Quote:
preseason game against the Pats and then went on to have a near pro bowl season?

I'm looking forward to more overreaction 🙂


Iirc I was excited about Owamagbe Odighizuwa after a good preseason game or two.
All about the rookies for me  
GNewGiants : 8/9/2022 4:57 pm : link
Thibs
Neal
Robinson
Bellinger
Usually its just the young guys  
nygiants16 : 8/9/2022 5:03 pm : link
but also excited to see the difference in the offense and defense scheme. Obviously no gameplan and its vanilla but still should see the difference..

Specifice players:

Thibs, Beavers, Flott, Neal, Mcfadden, the depth in the secondary to see if anyone stands out wandale Robinson
.  
arcarsenal : 8/9/2022 5:07 pm : link
The initial novelty of just being able to watch the Giants again... which wears off very quickly. But, still.

The obligatory "no injuries" is first and foremost. I just want to see some new concepts and different looks.

Give me a few plays that we can dream on and I'm good.
Really interested to see what a Daboll/Kafka offense  
UberAlias : 8/9/2022 5:19 pm : link
looks like. How are they using Saquan? Will watch Neal closely.

Defensively - Thibs and McKinnie, obviously, and of course the young secondary.

...  
broadbandz : 8/9/2022 5:24 pm : link
redzone redzone redzone. Jones needs big steps here if he's going to hang on to starter status.
Good Running Game  
OntheRoad : 8/9/2022 5:26 pm : link
Good pass protection
Good pass rush
Good interior run defense
No big injuries for sure...  
bw in dc : 8/9/2022 5:26 pm : link
I have no idea what to expect from Daboll/Kafka in terms of play calling. I would expect a vanilla approach. So, I am curious to see how the OL performs.

Curious, too, to see how much Wink goes for it with his blitz packages.
I want BBIers to be happy. I know, I know pipe dream  
Giants61 : 8/9/2022 5:35 pm : link
:(
Some impact for the rookies  
Lines of Scrimmage : 8/9/2022 5:39 pm : link
I'd like to see Neal show some signs he is going to impact the run game.

DT's/ILB's on defense. Then the all the young guys.

Very interested to see how BD runs this offense. I was not a fan of his because I did not like Buffalo's offense but it also may have been personnel. Want to see if he is going to build the offense off the running game which is what I want.

Great effort. Stay healthy.
Joe Judge & Daniel Jones reuniting at midfield  
Sean : 8/9/2022 5:43 pm : link
.
RE: RE: Daniel Jones  
stoneman : 8/9/2022 5:55 pm : link
In comment 15775941 DonnieD89 said:
Quote:
In comment 15775935 Trainmaster said:


Quote:


Silencing his critics.




+1


LOL ++++++++11111111
3 Things  
Biteymax22 : 8/9/2022 5:58 pm : link
1. First look at the rookies

2. Have young players from last year roster taken the next step

3. Knowing we’ll only see limited playbooks, what offensive/defensive concepts are we running, mainly is our offense from this decade
This is not  
Alamo : 8/9/2022 6:04 pm : link
Going to be a good game for either teams OFFENSE.
Because both teams are putting in all new plays etc..
The Patriots, after 100 yrs are throwing all the old ways of playing offense out the door..The defense's will rule the game.We will not still know what kind of team we will really have..The coaches will play all players..The assistant water boy might even get in to catch a pass,that's if he's lucky to have a pass thrown correctly for a change..

Wink’s defense  
mfsd : 8/9/2022 6:29 pm : link
Even though I’m sure he’ll keep it pretty vanilla, I think our D can be pretty good this season. We’ve got some top end talent in McKinney, Williams, and potentially KT if he keeps it up, and finally a DC who might know how to use them right
Keep it simple  
kdog77 : 8/9/2022 7:01 pm : link
Clean pockets, pressure on QB and no injuries.
RE: Don’t bank on seeing much of anything  
Gatorade Dunk : 8/9/2022 7:02 pm : link
In comment 15775966 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
that you’ll see during the season.

So you're predicting a victory on Thursday?
RE: Remember when Andrew Thomas had a horrible  
Jimmy Googs : 8/9/2022 7:11 pm : link
In comment 15775994 bLiTz 2k said:
Quote:
preseason game against the Pats and then went on to have a near pro bowl season?

I'm looking forward to more overreaction 🙂


Near Pro Bowl season...is that like playign Horseshoes and getting a point for being close?

How about reasonable reaction from you to shoot down all those overreactions...
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 8/9/2022 7:14 pm : link
Wasn't AT sick that Pats preseason game? I will admit I was alarmed in the moment how he performed, but once we learned he was sick, a lot of us calmed down.
RE: RE: RE: Daniel Jones  
mattlawson : 8/9/2022 7:25 pm : link
In comment 15775963 mfjmfj said:
Quote:
In comment 15775938 Producer said:


Quote:


In comment 15775935 Trainmaster said:


Quote:


Silencing his critics.




That would be wonderful. Anything else?




The return of Jesus? As long as we are going for miracles.


ha!
Priority 1  
mattlawson : 8/9/2022 7:26 pm : link
NO INJURIES!
Dominate Joe Judge  
Spiciest Memelord : 8/9/2022 7:45 pm : link
force him to call QB sneaks on 1st down.
Terps Take  
Reale01 : 8/9/2022 7:53 pm : link
after the game. Always n lightning.
RE: Daniel Jones  
santacruzom : 8/9/2022 7:55 pm : link
In comment 15775935 Trainmaster said:
Quote:
Silencing his critics.


He's most likely to do this by performing so poorly that even his critics choke on their dinners and are unable to speak.
Both KTs with huge efforts  
Simms11 : 8/9/2022 8:11 pm : link
.
I'll tell you what I am not looking forward to  
Mike in Boston : 8/9/2022 8:30 pm : link
The Patriots TV announcers. if previous years are a guide they will hardly mention that the Giants are on the field, preferring instead to wax eloquently about some Pat's camp fodder who was the third person in on a tackle after a big play by the Giants; who made the play for the G-men will not be mentioned.
No injuries hopefully  
Breeze_94 : 8/9/2022 8:41 pm : link
I'd like to see the starting offense show life- glimpses of potential from young guys like Neal, Robinson, Bellinger. A scoring drive would be amazing. Give us the starting O some momentum to build off of.

Defensively, I'm not expecting much bc the scheme will be watered down. Want to see how Aaron Robinson looks in coverage with the 1's, and KT I'm looking forward to watching obviously.

PS game is more about the depth guys/fringe guys and other young guys fighting for a bigger role. The guys/competitions I am looking forward to watching

- Battle for Edge rusher spots between Roche, Smith, and Ximines

- Battle for WR depth spots, assuming James is a lock but Colin Johnson vs Slayton vs Doss

- RB3- Williams vs Brightwell vs Corbin

Other young guys I am looking forward to seeing:
- Darrian Beavers
- Jalyn Holmes
- Cor'Dale Flott
- Yusuf Corker


health  
jmalls23 : 8/9/2022 8:44 pm : link
and nothing but health. lets start the season with no injuries. Go Blue
RE: RE: Remember when Andrew Thomas had a horrible  
bLiTz 2k : 8/9/2022 9:01 pm : link
In comment 15776149 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
In comment 15775994 bLiTz 2k said:


Quote:


preseason game against the Pats and then went on to have a near pro bowl season?

I'm looking forward to more overreaction 🙂



Near Pro Bowl season...is that like playign Horseshoes and getting a point for being close?

How about reasonable reaction from you to shoot down all those overreactions...


So you're saying he didn't? Look at all of his statistical grades...if he plays the entire year he is likely talked about as one of the top tackles in football.

But you already knew that..
Also...  
Brown_Hornet : 8/9/2022 9:46 pm : link
... Daniel Jones making the right read on a 10-yard dig when the peek side was wide open on a nine.

The DJ haters will go nuts.
Giants football, in general.  
Dave in Hoboken : 8/9/2022 9:51 pm : link
Yeah, we're probably going to be bad again, but the Giants are my favorite team in all of sports and football is my favorite sport. So, naturally, I'm looking forward to it, good or bad.

The obvious; Thibs and Neal. Daboll's first pre-season game as our Head Coach. For the starters on both sides of the ball to at least not embarrass themselves (especially the offense) and most importantly; no injuries.
Mostly looking forward  
A-Train : 8/9/2022 10:11 pm : link
To watching Giants Football. I am the guy that will watch Jags-Texans just to enjoy the game. So many stories and great performances in a sport I care about.
Baseball and Basketball don’t hold my interest, Hockey I like in small doses.
Horse Racing and NFL Football are my favorite spectator sports and both are starting to rev up. I hope to look forward to both until the day I die.
Daniel Jones face  
tommcd66 : 8/9/2022 10:14 pm : link
When Daboll/Kafka call a QB sneak on a 3rd and 9…uh oh

I kid. Just execute and look like a professional team and I’m good. A Victor Cruz like performance would be nice, but maybe game 3 for that.
I'm really looking forward to watching Thibs in particular  
santacruzom : 8/9/2022 11:09 pm : link
and whether there's much of a pass rush in general. Offensively I want to see Robinson make something special happen.
RE: Daniel Jones  
It's a New Day : 9:30 am : link
In comment 15775935 Trainmaster said:
Quote:
Silencing his critics.


This
RE: Don’t bank on seeing much of anything  
It's a New Day : 9:32 am : link
In comment 15775966 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
that you’ll see during the season.


Lazy reply... so you believe there's no reason to play these games? Because if there IS a reason, then there's something to see...
RE: RE: Daniel Jones  
Greg from LI : 9:32 am : link
In comment 15776511 It's a New Day said:
Quote:
In comment 15775935 Trainmaster said:


Quote:


Silencing his critics.




This



🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Same as every year  
joeinpa : 10:09 am : link
Giants Football
RE: I'll tell you what I am not looking forward to  
John In CO : 10:21 am : link
In comment 15776223 Mike in Boston said:
Quote:
The Patriots TV announcers. if previous years are a guide they will hardly mention that the Giants are on the field, preferring instead to wax eloquently about some Pat's camp fodder who was the third person in on a tackle after a big play by the Giants; who made the play for the G-men will not be mentioned.


I would strongly suggest listening to the Giants radio broadcast while watching the game with the sound off. I mean, yeah....in you are in Boston watching the Patriots broadcast, they are broadcasting to Patriots fans. If im a Patriot fan, why would I give a damn about hearing about a Giant player? If you dont want to go the radio route, then I would suggest keeping a numerical roster handy and make your own observations, cause doubtful the broadcasters will.
The Rise of Dark Daniel.  
MartyNJ1969 : 10:54 am : link
I want to see which WR will emerge. I hope Darius Slayton takes it to another level this year.
Thibs  
armstead98 : 11:20 am : link
Looking forward to his first step.

Also - saquon, Wandale and winks defensive looks
I just want to see the 1st team offense show some kind  
PatersonPlank : 11:26 am : link
of competence. At least run some positive plays and get a little drive put together.
RE: I just want to see the 1st team offense show some kind  
bw in dc : 12:17 pm : link
In comment 15776604 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
of competence. At least run some positive plays and get a little drive put together.


At this point, I would play Jones at least a full quarter. Maybe even two.

He needs live action; and he needs to put points on the board using this new offense.

Where do I start?  
5BowlsSoon : 12:20 pm : link
1. No injuries
2. The offense doesn’t look offensive
3. The Young Guys we are rooting for show us enough to be happy
4. ST gets a TD
5. The starters play at least a half
6. The new punter has good hang time
7. Bellinger catches a ball or two
8. No sacks on our QBs
9. Plenty of sacks to theirs
10. No injuries
BBIs over reactions.  
bradshaw44 : 12:26 pm : link
Those are always fun to see on the game thread. Some no name DB is gonna get two picks that are total gimmes and fans will be clamoring for him to start over Jackson.

DJ will throw some ducks and that’s it for some fans the rest of the season. Even if he has an above average season it will not matter due to passes that happen in this Thursday’s game.

Lastly, how many people punt on Daboll after a questionable call.
The game plan  
River Mike : 1:57 pm : link
will be vanilla. The only thing I pay attention to in pre-season is individual performances. The W/L and score are meaningless.
Looking forward to seeing the starting Defense  
US1 Giants : 2:15 pm : link
and no injuries.
