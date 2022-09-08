Thursday night-what are you looking forward to most?

I'd like to see Neal show some signs he is going to impact the run game.
DT's/ILB's on defense. Then the all the young guys.
Very interested to see how BD runs this offense. I was not a fan of his because I did not like Buffalo's offense but it also may have been personnel. Want to see if he is going to build the offense off the running game which is what I want.
Going to be a good game for either teams OFFENSE.
Because both teams are putting in all new plays etc..
The Patriots, after 100 yrs are throwing all the old ways of playing offense out the door..The defense's will rule the game.We will not still know what kind of team we will really have..The coaches will play all players..The assistant water boy might even get in to catch a pass,that's if he's lucky to have a pass thrown correctly for a change..
Even though I’m sure he’ll keep it pretty vanilla, I think our D can be pretty good this season. We’ve got some top end talent in McKinney, Williams, and potentially KT if he keeps it up, and finally a DC who might know how to use them right
The Patriots TV announcers. if previous years are a guide they will hardly mention that the Giants are on the field, preferring instead to wax eloquently about some Pat's camp fodder who was the third person in on a tackle after a big play by the Giants; who made the play for the G-men will not be mentioned.
I'd like to see the starting offense show life- glimpses of potential from young guys like Neal, Robinson, Bellinger. A scoring drive would be amazing. Give us the starting O some momentum to build off of.
Defensively, I'm not expecting much bc the scheme will be watered down. Want to see how Aaron Robinson looks in coverage with the 1's, and KT I'm looking forward to watching obviously.
PS game is more about the depth guys/fringe guys and other young guys fighting for a bigger role. The guys/competitions I am looking forward to watching
- Battle for Edge rusher spots between Roche, Smith, and Ximines
- Battle for WR depth spots, assuming James is a lock but Colin Johnson vs Slayton vs Doss
- RB3- Williams vs Brightwell vs Corbin
Other young guys I am looking forward to seeing:
- Darrian Beavers
- Jalyn Holmes
- Cor'Dale Flott
- Yusuf Corker
Yeah, we're probably going to be bad again, but the Giants are my favorite team in all of sports and football is my favorite sport. So, naturally, I'm looking forward to it, good or bad.
The obvious; Thibs and Neal. Daboll's first pre-season game as our Head Coach. For the starters on both sides of the ball to at least not embarrass themselves (especially the offense) and most importantly; no injuries.
To watching Giants Football. I am the guy that will watch Jags-Texans just to enjoy the game. So many stories and great performances in a sport I care about.
Baseball and Basketball don’t hold my interest, Hockey I like in small doses.
Horse Racing and NFL Football are my favorite spectator sports and both are starting to rev up. I hope to look forward to both until the day I die.
I would strongly suggest listening to the Giants radio broadcast while watching the game with the sound off. I mean, yeah....in you are in Boston watching the Patriots broadcast, they are broadcasting to Patriots fans. If im a Patriot fan, why would I give a damn about hearing about a Giant player? If you dont want to go the radio route, then I would suggest keeping a numerical roster handy and make your own observations, cause doubtful the broadcasters will.
1. No injuries
2. The offense doesn’t look offensive
3. The Young Guys we are rooting for show us enough to be happy
4. ST gets a TD
5. The starters play at least a half
6. The new punter has good hang time
7. Bellinger catches a ball or two
8. No sacks on our QBs
9. Plenty of sacks to theirs
10. No injuries
I'm looking forward to more overreaction 🙂
Iirc I was excited about Owamagbe Odighizuwa after a good preseason game or two.
Neal
Robinson
Bellinger
Specifice players:
Thibs, Beavers, Flott, Neal, Mcfadden, the depth in the secondary to see if anyone stands out wandale Robinson
The obligatory "no injuries" is first and foremost. I just want to see some new concepts and different looks.
Give me a few plays that we can dream on and I'm good.
Defensively - Thibs and McKinnie, obviously, and of course the young secondary.
Good pass rush
Good interior run defense
Curious, too, to see how much Wink goes for it with his blitz packages.
Great effort. Stay healthy.
Silencing his critics.
+1
LOL ++++++++11111111
2. Have young players from last year roster taken the next step
3. Knowing we’ll only see limited playbooks, what offensive/defensive concepts are we running, mainly is our offense from this decade
Because both teams are putting in all new plays etc..
The Patriots, after 100 yrs are throwing all the old ways of playing offense out the door..The defense's will rule the game.We will not still know what kind of team we will really have..The coaches will play all players..The assistant water boy might even get in to catch a pass,that's if he's lucky to have a pass thrown correctly for a change..
So you're predicting a victory on Thursday?
I'm looking forward to more overreaction 🙂
Near Pro Bowl season...is that like playign Horseshoes and getting a point for being close?
How about reasonable reaction from you to shoot down all those overreactions...
In comment 15775935 Trainmaster said:
Silencing his critics.
That would be wonderful. Anything else?
The return of Jesus? As long as we are going for miracles.
ha!
He's most likely to do this by performing so poorly that even his critics choke on their dinners and are unable to speak.
Defensively, I'm not expecting much bc the scheme will be watered down. Want to see how Aaron Robinson looks in coverage with the 1's, and KT I'm looking forward to watching obviously.
PS game is more about the depth guys/fringe guys and other young guys fighting for a bigger role. The guys/competitions I am looking forward to watching
- Battle for Edge rusher spots between Roche, Smith, and Ximines
- Battle for WR depth spots, assuming James is a lock but Colin Johnson vs Slayton vs Doss
- RB3- Williams vs Brightwell vs Corbin
Other young guys I am looking forward to seeing:
- Darrian Beavers
- Jalyn Holmes
- Cor'Dale Flott
- Yusuf Corker
preseason game against the Pats and then went on to have a near pro bowl season?
I'm looking forward to more overreaction 🙂
Near Pro Bowl season...is that like playign Horseshoes and getting a point for being close?
How about reasonable reaction from you to shoot down all those overreactions...
So you're saying he didn't? Look at all of his statistical grades...if he plays the entire year he is likely talked about as one of the top tackles in football.
But you already knew that..
The DJ haters will go nuts.
The obvious; Thibs and Neal. Daboll's first pre-season game as our Head Coach. For the starters on both sides of the ball to at least not embarrass themselves (especially the offense) and most importantly; no injuries.
Baseball and Basketball don’t hold my interest, Hockey I like in small doses.
Horse Racing and NFL Football are my favorite spectator sports and both are starting to rev up. I hope to look forward to both until the day I die.
I kid. Just execute and look like a professional team and I’m good. A Victor Cruz like performance would be nice, but maybe game 3 for that.
This
Lazy reply... so you believe there's no reason to play these games? Because if there IS a reason, then there's something to see...
Silencing his critics.
This
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
I would strongly suggest listening to the Giants radio broadcast while watching the game with the sound off. I mean, yeah....in you are in Boston watching the Patriots broadcast, they are broadcasting to Patriots fans. If im a Patriot fan, why would I give a damn about hearing about a Giant player? If you dont want to go the radio route, then I would suggest keeping a numerical roster handy and make your own observations, cause doubtful the broadcasters will.
Also - saquon, Wandale and winks defensive looks
At this point, I would play Jones at least a full quarter. Maybe even two.
He needs live action; and he needs to put points on the board using this new offense.
2. The offense doesn’t look offensive
3. The Young Guys we are rooting for show us enough to be happy
4. ST gets a TD
5. The starters play at least a half
6. The new punter has good hang time
7. Bellinger catches a ball or two
8. No sacks on our QBs
9. Plenty of sacks to theirs
10. No injuries
DJ will throw some ducks and that’s it for some fans the rest of the season. Even if he has an above average season it will not matter due to passes that happen in this Thursday’s game.
Lastly, how many people punt on Daboll after a questionable call.