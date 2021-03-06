New York Giants at New England Patriots Pre-Game Discussion

That their starters aren’t playing. Score points! A lot of them!!! I’m sick of the losing culture and anemic offenses. For 10 years we have been awful in the preseason and it’s translated into the regular season. Be aggressive. Go for it on 4th down. Whatever you have to do.
If we play well, it’s because the Pats sat their starters, if we don’t, it’s cause for dismay because the Pats sat their starters..
It’s a practice against someone else other than their own team. Get sharp, no meaningful injuries, move on to the next practice
I disagree. This Giants team has nothing to lose, and they have to play that way. We lose a starter to injury? Ok. Who’s up? We aren’t winning the super bowl. This is a journey to be mediocre right now. It starts by having a winning mentality. That starts tonight.
I agree. Just citing the inevitable reaction on here..😂
Yes, that is inevitable. But we are used to that by now……🙄
I think Toney will not play as he was pulled from practice Tuesday.
That’s a bit of a stretch no? There wasn’t any report that he was injured.
Why is it a stretch - just an opinion based on Daboll saying he would play some of the healthy starters and Toney finished practice on the sideline with trainers working on his right leg...I would love to see him, but if the knee needs a couple days off, they will not play him.
No report of injury? There was no report of his surgery in April(?) either.
RE: RE: I would be relatively happy if our starters on Offense looked decent
I think Toney will not play as he was pulled from practice Tuesday.
That’s a bit of a stretch no? There wasn’t any report that he was injured.
Daboll said all healthy players will play. To my understanding, Toney's reps have been limited all camp. I truly doubt he plays. Monitoring reps doesn't tell me he's fully healthy. As others have pointed out, he's coming back from offseason knee surgery. In addition to that, others have pointed out that something happened on Tuesday. Jordan said they were tending to his right leg. Another report guessed that it was a hamstring injury.
I dont care if the other team is playing the local high school
even against their backups. Need to start somewhere.
Couldn’t agree more, but it won’t be taken that way. You know that..😎
No, I don't know that. Many others don't share your mindset to the value of preseason activities but I know you're dug in as is your choice.
Ok, look back on this post tomorrow see what transpirea and see if you objectively feel the same.
I’m not dug in on anything beyond not assigning overall significance to practices and drawing conclusions from it..As to players you may be referencing as to being dug in, I’m not. I’ve said if healthy, the players need to be given this year to prove they’re to build with OR to part ways with.
Almsot all threads share a wide range of opinions no matter
was never short on thinking he was always right. And in this case, I don't disagree with his view but taken in perspective where he didn't say what happens before the first 4 games isn't all that meaningful.
Also the stakes go up as the season progresses too...division games, facing a likely playoff caliber team, seeing if team can overcome a key injury or bad break.
DJ sucks: “What else is new?”
for the first pre-season game of the year!
(:-)
Do they ever? 😎
meaningless...
Last time I looked you can't win or improve if you don't play.
If you want to improve and win you have to play.
Limit mistakes
No 3 and outs on offense
No long drives against the defense
Strong showings by the rookies we need to step up.
@MikeReiss
QB Mac Jones and most Patriots starters aren't expected to play in tonight's preseason opener, sources tell me and
@DanGrazianoESPN
.
Joint practices against the Panthers next week, then the Raiders the following week.
Quote:
I’m pumped to see Toney and Robinson’s usage
Quote:
Mic drop.
Quote:
In comment 15777209 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
Looking for confirmation about what kind of team they are going to be or confirmation about any particular player based on 1 play, 1 series, 1 preseason game,some good plays or bad, is probably silly
Quote:
Quote:
Quote:
Quote:
I expect a wide range of viewpoints tomorrow, no matter how the game goes.
I expect a wide range of viewpoints tomorrow, no matter how the game goes.
That’s fair and I try not to let the sensational “extremes” mean anything to me other than to smh.
The stakes go up as the offseason progresses. From OTAs and mini-camps to summer practices to preseason games, and finally to the regular season.
You can bet if you aren't seeing/hearing about meaningful progress during the summer, you aren't going to see it in Sept & Oct either.
Except, Parcells has ALWAYS said (and echoed by TC at times) that you don’t really know what you have until game (reg. season) 4 or 5..People may be annoyed by that view, but that was his belief..
As far as fan reaction, I expect many to use the preseason as a form of confirmation bias. I have no expectations aside from, hopefully, enjoying the process.
I hope that there is a NFLN replay of the game.
Also the stakes go up as the season progresses too...division games, facing a likely playoff caliber team, seeing if team can overcome a key injury or bad break.
He’s been out there basically every day with the first string unit. Not sure why he wouldn’t play a series or two.
@MikeReiss
QB Mac Jones and most Patriots starters aren't expected to play in tonight's preseason opener, sources tell me and
@DanGrazianoESPN
.
Joint practices against the Panthers next week, then the Raiders the following week.
All the better for BBI to overreact if we struggle
Link - ( New Window )