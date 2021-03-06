for display only
New York Giants at New England Patriots Pre-Game Discussion

Eric from BBI : Admin : 7:11 am
Two sides:  
Big Blue '56 : 7:13 am : link
DJ does well: “It’s a meaningless game with no game planning to speak of.”

DJ sucks: “What else is new?”
Should read:  
Big Blue '56 : 7:14 am : link
Two takes
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 7:17 am : link
No injuries. 🙏🙏🙏.
 
ryanmkeane : 7:17 am : link
Pats not playing their starters according to their beat guys
No injuries  
TommyWiseau : 7:18 am : link
Is key. I am excited to see some of the rookies like Beavers etc
This is early  
M.S. : 7:18 am : link

for the first pre-season game of the year!

(:-)
RE: …  
Big Blue '56 : 7:19 am : link
In comment 15777178 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
Pats not playing their starters according to their beat guys


Do they ever? 😎
Daniel Jones leads Giants with touchdowns on his first 4 drives  
Jimmy Googs : 7:30 am : link
goes 19 for 22 with 4 touchdowns and no picks. Several scores against Patriots first team defense.

meaningless...

Think about this  
kelly : 7:37 am : link
Not playing prevents injuries....

Last time I looked you can't win or improve if you don't play.

If you want to improve and win you have to play.

Wish list  
Spider56 : 7:37 am : link
No serious injuries ... to either team
Limit mistakes
No 3 and outs on offense
No long drives against the defense
Strong showings by the rookies we need to step up.
Game day!!!!  
No1MDGiantsFan : 7:46 am : link
Play with heart, even if it’s the preseason. And stay healthy!!!!
 
ryanmkeane : 7:50 am : link
I’m pumped to see Toney and Robinson’s usage
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 7:52 am : link
Mike Reiss
@MikeReiss
QB Mac Jones and most Patriots starters aren't expected to play in tonight's preseason opener, sources tell me and
@DanGrazianoESPN
.

Joint practices against the Panthers next week, then the Raiders the following week.
RE: …  
section125 : 7:52 am : link
In comment 15777196 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
I’m pumped to see Toney and Robinson’s usage


I think Toney will not play as he was pulled from practice Tuesday.
I highly doubt Toney plays  
Jints in Carolina : 7:56 am : link
because, what else is new.
I don’t care  
Jolly Blue Giant : 7:57 am : link
That their starters aren’t playing. Score points! A lot of them!!! I’m sick of the losing culture and anemic offenses. For 10 years we have been awful in the preseason and it’s translated into the regular season. Be aggressive. Go for it on 4th down. Whatever you have to do.
A “lose-lose” for Giants fans.  
Big Blue '56 : 7:58 am : link
If we play well, it’s because the Pats sat their starters, if we don’t, it’s cause for dismay because the Pats sat their starters..

It’s a practice against someone else other than their own team. Get sharp, no meaningful injuries, move on to the next practice
I would be relatively happy if our starters on Offense looked decent  
chick310 : 8:00 am : link
even against their backups. Need to start somewhere.
RE: I would be relatively happy if our starters on Offense looked decent  
Big Blue '56 : 8:04 am : link
In comment 15777211 chick310 said:
Quote:
even against their backups. Need to start somewhere.


Couldn’t agree more, but it won’t be taken that way. You know that..😎
RE: A “lose-lose” for Giants fans.  
Jolly Blue Giant : 8:04 am : link
In comment 15777209 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
If we play well, it’s because the Pats sat their starters, if we don’t, it’s cause for dismay because the Pats sat their starters..

It’s a practice against someone else other than their own team. Get sharp, no meaningful injuries, move on to the next practice

I disagree. This Giants team has nothing to lose, and they have to play that way. We lose a starter to injury? Ok. Who’s up? We aren’t winning the super bowl. This is a journey to be mediocre right now. It starts by having a winning mentality. That starts tonight.
RE: RE: …  
ryanmkeane : 8:07 am : link
In comment 15777200 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 15777196 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


I’m pumped to see Toney and Robinson’s usage



I think Toney will not play as he was pulled from practice Tuesday.

That’s a bit of a stretch no? There wasn’t any report that he was injured.
RE: RE: A “lose-lose” for Giants fans.  
Big Blue '56 : 8:07 am : link
In comment 15777216 Jolly Blue Giant said:
Quote:
In comment 15777209 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


If we play well, it’s because the Pats sat their starters, if we don’t, it’s cause for dismay because the Pats sat their starters..

It’s a practice against someone else other than their own team. Get sharp, no meaningful injuries, move on to the next practice


I disagree. This Giants team has nothing to lose, and they have to play that way. We lose a starter to injury? Ok. Who’s up? We aren’t winning the super bowl. This is a journey to be mediocre right now. It starts by having a winning mentality. That starts tonight.


I agree. Just citing the inevitable reaction on here..😂
RE: A “lose-lose” for Giants fans.  
mittenedman : 8:08 am : link
In comment 15777209 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
If we play well, it’s because the Pats sat their starters, if we don’t, it’s cause for dismay because the Pats sat their starters..

It’s a practice against someone else other than their own team. Get sharp, no meaningful injuries, move on to the next practice


Mic drop.
RE: RE: RE: A “lose-lose” for Giants fans.  
Jolly Blue Giant : 8:09 am : link
In comment 15777219 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 15777216 Jolly Blue Giant said:


Quote:


In comment 15777209 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


If we play well, it’s because the Pats sat their starters, if we don’t, it’s cause for dismay because the Pats sat their starters..

It’s a practice against someone else other than their own team. Get sharp, no meaningful injuries, move on to the next practice


I disagree. This Giants team has nothing to lose, and they have to play that way. We lose a starter to injury? Ok. Who’s up? We aren’t winning the super bowl. This is a journey to be mediocre right now. It starts by having a winning mentality. That starts tonight.



I agree. Just citing the inevitable reaction on here..😂

Yes, that is inevitable. But we are used to that by now……🙄
Yea m just going to enjoy  
joeinpa : 8:10 am : link
Giants football.

Looking for confirmation about what kind of team they are going to be or confirmation about any particular player based on 1 play, 1 series, 1 preseason game,some good plays or bad, is probably silly
RE: RE: RE: …  
section125 : 8:16 am : link
In comment 15777218 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
In comment 15777200 section125 said:


Quote:


In comment 15777196 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


I’m pumped to see Toney and Robinson’s usage



I think Toney will not play as he was pulled from practice Tuesday.


That’s a bit of a stretch no? There wasn’t any report that he was injured.


Why is it a stretch - just an opinion based on Daboll saying he would play some of the healthy starters and Toney finished practice on the sideline with trainers working on his right leg...I would love to see him, but if the knee needs a couple days off, they will not play him.

No report of injury? There was no report of his surgery in April(?) either.
RE: RE: I would be relatively happy if our starters on Offense looked decent  
chick310 : 8:16 am : link
In comment 15777215 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 15777211 chick310 said:


Quote:


even against their backups. Need to start somewhere.



Couldn’t agree more, but it won’t be taken that way. You know that..😎


No, I don't know that. Many others don't share your mindset to the value of preseason activities but I know you're dug in as is your choice.
RE: RE: RE: …  
robbieballs2003 : 8:18 am : link
In comment 15777218 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
In comment 15777200 section125 said:


Quote:


In comment 15777196 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


I’m pumped to see Toney and Robinson’s usage



I think Toney will not play as he was pulled from practice Tuesday.


That’s a bit of a stretch no? There wasn’t any report that he was injured.


Daboll said all healthy players will play. To my understanding, Toney's reps have been limited all camp. I truly doubt he plays. Monitoring reps doesn't tell me he's fully healthy. As others have pointed out, he's coming back from offseason knee surgery. In addition to that, others have pointed out that something happened on Tuesday. Jordan said they were tending to his right leg. Another report guessed that it was a hamstring injury.
I dont care if the other team is playing the local high school  
nygiants16 : 8:19 am : link
new coaching staff, new systems, these players need to play..There is no one on this team that doesnt need the reps and has something to prove.

RE: RE: RE: I would be relatively happy if our starters on Offense looked decent  
Big Blue '56 : 8:33 am : link
In comment 15777227 chick310 said:
Quote:
In comment 15777215 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


In comment 15777211 chick310 said:


Quote:


even against their backups. Need to start somewhere.



Couldn’t agree more, but it won’t be taken that way. You know that..😎



No, I don't know that. Many others don't share your mindset to the value of preseason activities but I know you're dug in as is your choice.


Ok, look back on this post tomorrow see what transpirea and see if you objectively feel the same.

I’m not dug in on anything beyond not assigning overall significance to practices and drawing conclusions from it..As to players you may be referencing as to being dug in, I’m not. I’ve said if healthy, the players need to be given this year to prove they’re to build with OR to part ways with.
Almsot all threads share a wide range of opinions no matter  
chick310 : 8:38 am : link
the NY Giant topic. When you don't see that, it is more a function of letting the "sensational" takes do their job on you.

I expect a wide range of viewpoints tomorrow, no matter how the game goes.
I want to see improvement across all units  
George from PA : 8:39 am : link
No injuries.

RE: Almsot all threads share a wide range of opinions no matter  
Big Blue '56 : 8:42 am : link
In comment 15777243 chick310 said:
Quote:
the NY Giant topic. When you don't see that, it is more a function of letting the "sensational" takes do their job on you.

I expect a wide range of viewpoints tomorrow, no matter how the game goes.


That’s fair and I try not to let the sensational “extremes” mean anything to me other than to smh.
In sum, TO ME, it’s another form of scrimmage,  
Big Blue '56 : 8:44 am : link
a chance to wotk on things regardless of who’s across the line from you, imv
RE: In sum, TO ME, it’s another form of scrimmage,  
chick310 : 8:50 am : link
In comment 15777249 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
a chance to wotk on things regardless of who’s across the line from you, imv


The stakes go up as the offseason progresses. From OTAs and mini-camps to summer practices to preseason games, and finally to the regular season.

You can bet if you aren't seeing/hearing about meaningful progress during the summer, you aren't going to see it in Sept & Oct either.
RE: RE: In sum, TO ME, it’s another form of scrimmage,  
Big Blue '56 : 8:55 am : link
In comment 15777251 chick310 said:
Quote:
In comment 15777249 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


a chance to wotk on things regardless of who’s across the line from you, imv



The stakes go up as the offseason progresses. From OTAs and mini-camps to summer practices to preseason games, and finally to the regular season.

You can bet if you aren't seeing/hearing about meaningful progress during the summer, you aren't going to see it in Sept & Oct either.


Except, Parcells has ALWAYS said (and echoed by TC at times) that you don’t really know what you have until game (reg. season) 4 or 5..People may be annoyed by that view, but that was his belief..
Don’t know what you TRULY have, that is  
Big Blue '56 : 8:56 am : link
.
.
RE: In sum, TO ME, it’s another form of scrimmage,  
Brown_Hornet : 9:00 am : link
In comment 15777249 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
a chance to wotk on things regardless of who’s across the line from you, imv
I agree. The games are for both situational evaluation from both a coaching and execution.

As far as fan reaction, I expect many to use the preseason as a form of confirmation bias. I have no expectations aside from, hopefully, enjoying the process.

I hope that there is a NFLN replay of the game.
Parcells said a lot of things. A very good coach who  
chick310 : 9:01 am : link
was never short on thinking he was always right. And in this case, I don't disagree with his view but taken in perspective where he didn't say what happens before the first 4 games isn't all that meaningful.

Also the stakes go up as the season progresses too...division games, facing a likely playoff caliber team, seeing if team can overcome a key injury or bad break.

RE: RE: RE: A “lose-lose” for Giants fans.  
Blue21 : 9:13 am : link
In comment 15777219 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 15777216 Jolly Blue Giant said:


Quote:


In comment 15777209 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


If we play well, it’s because the Pats sat their starters, if we don’t, it’s cause for dismay because the Pats sat their starters..

It’s a practice against someone else other than their own team. Get sharp, no meaningful injuries, move on to the next practice


I disagree. This Giants team has nothing to lose, and they have to play that way. We lose a starter to injury? Ok. Who’s up? We aren’t winning the super bowl. This is a journey to be mediocre right now. It starts by having a winning mentality. That starts tonight.



I agree. Just citing the inevitable reaction on here..😂
Exactly. Either way Jones and the Giants suck tonight.
 
ryanmkeane : 9:14 am : link
Toney has been practicing all camp. Sure they’ve been managing it - but IMO if he doesn’t suit up that means he’s still nursing an injury and that would be a bit worrisome.

He’s been out there basically every day with the first string unit. Not sure why he wouldn’t play a series or two.
I hope they play at least 1 QTR!  
bluewave : 9:23 am : link
I think this offense needs it!!!
Parcells  
Jolly Blue Giant : 9:25 am : link
Also said whenever he has his team put on the uniform, he plays to win. He even once brought in his first team offense to score a TD to win a preseason game at the end.
RE: ...  
Anakim : 9:28 am : link
In comment 15777199 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Mike Reiss
@MikeReiss
QB Mac Jones and most Patriots starters aren't expected to play in tonight's preseason opener, sources tell me and
@DanGrazianoESPN
.

Joint practices against the Panthers next week, then the Raiders the following week.


All the better for BBI to overreact if we struggle
Here  
Jolly Blue Giant : 9:30 am : link
4th quarter of 4th preseason game
Link - ( New Window )
