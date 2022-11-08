for display only
New York Giants at New England Patriots Game Discussion

Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/11/2022 6:37 pm
I understand Webb has good faith w the coaching staff  
fish3321 : 8/11/2022 9:59 pm : link
but I'd rather have an extra O lineman or special teams player than him
I’d keep an extra back or WR  
eric2425ny : 8/11/2022 10:00 pm : link
over Webb. If it comes down to keeping a player like Corbin or Webb it’s a no brainer.
RE: I understand Webb has good faith w the coaching staff  
BigBlueinDE : 8/11/2022 10:00 pm : link
In comment 15778490 fish3321 said:
Quote:
but I'd rather have an extra O lineman or special teams player than him


He may retire and Daboll will add him to the staff.
Patriot OL dropping like  
Maryland Blows : 8/11/2022 10:01 pm : link
Flies
The  
AcidTest : 8/11/2022 10:01 pm : link
Patriots have had a lot of injuries.
Don't really give a fuck about this one  
Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy : 8/11/2022 10:02 pm : link
Daboll being an adult baby with a beard is easier to watch than "gritty" Judge or however the hell you wanna describe McAdoo.
So why doesn’t he just retire  
Debaser : 8/11/2022 10:02 pm : link
Why dress him. I cannot understand this guy taking a roster spot
RE: Don't really give a fuck about this one  
darren in pdx : 8/11/2022 10:03 pm : link
In comment 15778496 Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy said:
Quote:
Daboll being an adult baby with a beard is easier to watch than "gritty" Judge or however the hell you wanna describe McAdoo.


An adult baby? Lol
So typical  
Blue21 : 8/11/2022 10:03 pm : link
.
Gilbert has been beaten  
section125 : 8/11/2022 10:03 pm : link
like a drum all night.
DBs are not spotting the ball  
Simms11 : 8/11/2022 10:03 pm : link
all very young and inexperienced, but look lost out there.
RE: Gilbert has been beaten  
AcidTest : 8/11/2022 10:04 pm : link
In comment 15778500 section125 said:
Quote:
like a drum all night.


Unfortunately, you're right. Evans got beat as well. Looks like the PS at best for both.
I recognize this defense  
PatersonPlank : 8/11/2022 10:04 pm : link
.
RE: So why doesn’t he just retire  
darren in pdx : 8/11/2022 10:04 pm : link
In comment 15778497 Debaser said:
Quote:
Why dress him. I cannot understand this guy taking a roster spot


They need someone in camp to throw the 3rd string reps. He'll probably be put on the PS but given Jones and Taylor's injury history he'll eventually need to be activated.
Giants secondary  
thrunthrublue : 8/11/2022 10:04 pm : link
Has yet to see a pass in the air…..they play like they are oblivious to the fact that an opposing qb is throwing passes!!!!!!!!!
Zion Gilbert and Davis Webb  
M.S. : 8/11/2022 10:05 pm : link

Having quite a night!
Another underthrown ball by Zappe  
Blue21 : 8/11/2022 10:05 pm : link
That's completed
DB's  
prdave73 : 8/11/2022 10:05 pm : link
are awful.. Giving way to much space all game too.
The DB position looks a little thin  
Mike from Ohio : 8/11/2022 10:05 pm : link
And I think we all know Davis Webb is not taking this team down the field here. But I am looking forward for all the near picks he will try and force to Doss.
NE has better  
PhilD : 8/11/2022 10:06 pm : link
receivers. They catch the ball
I like Williams  
Giants86 : 8/11/2022 10:06 pm : link
Running the ball
RE: So why doesn’t he just retire  
section125 : 8/11/2022 10:07 pm : link
In comment 15778497 Debaser said:
Quote:
Why dress him. I cannot understand this guy taking a roster spot


He is a training camp arm. Teams usually have 4 QBs. Webb is out there eating minutes like the last pitcher in the BP comes in to the game in a blowout
I have to say  
Jay on the Island : 8/11/2022 10:08 pm : link
The running backs look great tonight especially Williams and Corbin.
It’s going to be a tough call  
Simms11 : 8/11/2022 10:08 pm : link
with the RBs making the roster
Corbin running  
M.S. : 8/11/2022 10:09 pm : link
Great.

So is Williams
Holding  
section125 : 8/11/2022 10:09 pm : link
as they get into FG range...
Nice  
AcidTest : 8/11/2022 10:11 pm : link
throw by Webb.
RE: Corbin running  
section125 : 8/11/2022 10:12 pm : link
In comment 15778515 M.S. said:
Quote:
Great.

So is Williams


All the RBs seem to have pep and quickness. I like what I see in Corbin.
0 confidence in the pass without the roll out  
Debaser : 8/11/2022 10:12 pm : link
Why not just resigm Glennon as qb3
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/11/2022 10:13 pm : link


Dan Duggan

@DDuggan21
Replying to @DDuggan21

Roy Mbaeteka also in at left tackle. As OL coach Bobby Johnson pointed out this week, the Nigerian has worn football pads literally four times in his life. So this could be interesting.
Yea RBI’s look goid  
Debaser : 8/11/2022 10:13 pm : link
Agreed
Like I said earlier  
Maryland Blows : 8/11/2022 10:13 pm : link
They are competing. The OL looks solid no matter who is in there. The RB’s have holes to run through. The QB’s have time to go through progressions. I give this team and their coaches an A for preparation band effort tonight. This is all you can ask for a team play hard and make plays.
Sandro...  
Brown_Hornet : 8/11/2022 10:14 pm : link
...!
Like I said earlier  
Maryland Blows : 8/11/2022 10:14 pm : link
How many  
darren in pdx : 8/11/2022 10:16 pm : link
times are they going to show this dude getting the cake?
Love Carl Banks  
HewlettGiant : 8/11/2022 10:16 pm : link
But sometimes he just does not get it
RE: The DB position looks a little thin  
Mike from Ohio : 8/11/2022 10:16 pm : link
In comment 15778509 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
And I think we all know Davis Webb is not taking this team down the field here. But I am looking forward for all the near picks he will try and force to Doss.


Well Davis Webb put that back in my face. Kudos, buddy!
Nice start  
Maryland Blows : 8/11/2022 10:17 pm : link
A lot of positives to build on.
Ok, wow on game thread!  
jvm52106 : 8/11/2022 10:17 pm : link
1) we have to have more than 2 QB's in camp so it isn't Webb over another OL.
2) Do not overreact to plays made or not made in a pre-season game, especially when we have no idea what coaches wanted players to do (ie Thibs etc).
3) we need a true TE even with the position marginalized in Dabolls offense
4) dB's have been victimized by short throws but still need to stop those throws.
5) RB's look pretty good..
6) we will get an OL off waivers before season starts.
W...  
Brown_Hornet : 8/11/2022 10:17 pm : link
...
I'll take the win  
Jim in Tampa : 8/11/2022 10:17 pm : link
!
33 rushes, 177 yards and a TD  
eric2425ny : 8/11/2022 10:18 pm : link
5.4 YPC. Nice job the the backs and line. Positive sign for sure.
Holy shit we won a preseason game!  
Ben in Tampa : 8/11/2022 10:18 pm : link
It’s been a few years
Could be just wishful thinking  
mikeinbloomfield : 8/11/2022 10:19 pm : link
But did I see competence? An overall level of professionalism? Did anyone else notice?
Definitely many positives to take away and  
Simms11 : 8/11/2022 10:20 pm : link
a lot of lessons too.
Yeaaaa!  
section125 : 8/11/2022 10:20 pm : link
This team looks a lot more organized. OL looks a LOT better down to the 3rd line.

DBs looked shaky - but we knew that

LBs look like they may have some better talent.
What was Flott’s injury?  
bluefin : 8/11/2022 10:21 pm : link
Any update?
RE: Yeaaaa!  
prdave73 : 8/11/2022 10:22 pm : link
In comment 15778544 section125 said:
Quote:
This team looks a lot more organized. OL looks a LOT better down to the 3rd line.

DBs looked shaky - but we knew that

LBs look like they may have some better talent.


Agree 100%
It refreshing to see.
RE: Yeaaaa!  
bluefin : 8/11/2022 10:24 pm : link
In comment 15778544 section125 said:
Quote:
This team looks a lot more organized. OL looks a LOT better down to the 3rd line.

DBs looked shaky - but we knew that

LBs look like they may have some better talent.

+1
Mike  
Dave on the UWS : 8/11/2022 10:25 pm : link
Yup that’s my biggest takeaway . Still short on talent NOT effort or preparation
