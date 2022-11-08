New York Giants at New England Patriots Game Discussion

They are competing. The OL looks solid no matter who is in there. The RB’s have holes to run through. The QB’s have time to go through progressions. I give this team and their coaches an A for preparation band effort tonight. This is all you can ask for a team play hard and make plays.
1) we have to have more than 2 QB's in camp so it isn't Webb over another OL.
2) Do not overreact to plays made or not made in a pre-season game, especially when we have no idea what coaches wanted players to do (ie Thibs etc).
3) we need a true TE even with the position marginalized in Dabolls offense
4) dB's have been victimized by short throws but still need to stop those throws.
5) RB's look pretty good..
6) we will get an OL off waivers before season starts.
He may retire and Daboll will add him to the staff.
An adult baby? Lol
Unfortunately, you're right. Evans got beat as well. Looks like the PS at best for both.
They need someone in camp to throw the 3rd string reps. He'll probably be put on the PS but given Jones and Taylor's injury history he'll eventually need to be activated.
Having quite a night!
He is a training camp arm. Teams usually have 4 QBs. Webb is out there eating minutes like the last pitcher in the BP comes in to the game in a blowout
So is Williams
All the RBs seem to have pep and quickness. I like what I see in Corbin.
Well Davis Webb put that back in my face. Kudos, buddy!
DBs looked shaky - but we knew that
LBs look like they may have some better talent.
Agree 100%
It refreshing to see.
+1