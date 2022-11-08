for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

New York Giants at New England Patriots Post-Game Discussion

Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/11/2022 10:17 pm
...
Pages: 1 2 <<Prev | Show All |
RE: RE: The  
HewlettGiant : 8/11/2022 10:32 pm : link
In comment 15778576 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 15778565 AcidTest said:


Quote:


RBs looked, as did Johnson, Beavers, McFadden, and Bredeson.

The injuries to Lemieux, Flott, and Douglas are concerning.

My guess is we'll be scanning the waiver wire for an OL and WR.



Flott - missed that one. What was it?



Hamstring
Roche  
M.S. : 8/11/2022 10:33 pm : link
Also played well
I'm satisfied under the circumstances -  
Del Shofner : 8/11/2022 10:33 pm : link
looked like we had a plan, which is a change, and some of the rookies and recent acquisitions looked good. Very vanilla - I don't think either the O or the D tried to engage in much deception.

Hopefully none of the injuries is serious.
...  
christian : 8/11/2022 10:33 pm : link
TE looks like a pretty big weakness.
RE: Davis Webb  
section125 : 8/11/2022 10:33 pm : link
In comment 15778577 Anakim said:
Quote:
How about he just retire now, we get an extra roster spot and we can make him the assistant QB coach?


I think he will be out on the last cut.
If this was last year  
WillieYoung : 8/11/2022 10:34 pm : link
every single injured player would be out for the year.

We dominated the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball which means nothing, except it's so far from where we have been the last 5 years that I'm nearly giddy
Flott groin injury as reported by NFLN  
Rick in Dallas : 8/11/2022 10:34 pm : link
Not sure how serious these injuries are in terms of season opener
The big takeaway from this game is  
St. Jimmy : 8/11/2022 10:35 pm : link
why the fuck is Malcolm Butler back on the Patriots when they wrecked the defense to bench him to hand the Philadelphia Eagles a Superbowl?
Flott  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/11/2022 10:35 pm : link
was a groin.
I mentioned this on the game thread...  
bw in dc : 8/11/2022 10:36 pm : link
Two positives for me: OL looked like it had a nice blend of quality and quantity, and I liked the team speed on defense.

Hopefully, Robinson can bounce back and get this catastrophe behind him.
Robinson is very handsy and will need to learn  
Rick in Dallas : 8/11/2022 10:41 pm : link
How to look back for the pass in coverage
Those are worrisome injuries  
Joe Beckwith : 8/11/2022 10:42 pm : link
given overall lack of depth, especially the groin on Flott and the Lemieux ankle.
Not sure why you'd be disappointed in Robinson  
Snablats : 8/11/2022 10:42 pm : link
He is a slot corner trying to play outside corner
Robinson  
JohnG in Albany : 8/11/2022 10:44 pm : link
He seems to mostly be there and yet not there.

Not beaten by miles but no ball awareness and grabby.
RE: Not sure why you'd be disappointed in Robinson  
John In CO : 8/11/2022 10:44 pm : link
In comment 15778595 Snablats said:
[quote] He is a slot corner trying to play outside corner [/quote

Anyone who thought he was gonna make that transition and not have to go through some struggles was dreaming. This is how you learn and hopefully improve game to game.
you have to hope Wandall is the real deal  
fish3321 : 8/11/2022 10:44 pm : link
Tayqoun Thorton certainly looked the part against Robinson tonight and he was drafted after the giants pick in the 2nd round
RE: RE: Davis Webb  
larryflower37 : 8/11/2022 10:45 pm : link
In comment 15778584 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 15778577 Anakim said:


Quote:


How about he just retire now, we get an extra roster spot and we can make him the assistant QB coach?



I think he will be out on the last cut.

You need a bunch of QBs in camp and he some what knows the offense.
They are not keeping 3 qbs
RE: Davis Webb  
Ivan15 : 8/11/2022 10:46 pm : link
In comment 15778577 Anakim said:
Quote:
How about he just retire now, we get an extra roster spot and we can make him the assistant QB coach?


I think the plan all along was to have him on the practice squad as the emergency QB but also to coach/manage the practice squad. I don’t know how that would work contractually but that’s what I think will happen. It’s a compromise rather than letting him join Buffalo as an assistant.
Worst play of the night that had any bearing on the season was that  
St. Jimmy : 8/11/2022 10:54 pm : link
1st and 10 sack on the attempted screen pass with Jones. It wasn't there, throw it away. No need to be 2nd and 18 there.
We looked like a professional team tonight  
kelly : 8/11/2022 10:55 pm : link
I don't think we ever looked professional last year.

OL looked the best in years.

All the running backs ran hard and well.

Johnson was the best Giant receiver tonight.

Defense was solid.

We won't be great but we won't look outdated. Passive and disorganized.

KG should not make this team. He just is not any good. Keeping lousy players because of their contract is sending the wrong message to the team. Performance over contract should rule.
Do these injuries on the OL open the door for  
No Where Man : 8/11/2022 10:56 pm : link
Nick Gates to make the opening day roster?
I didn’t see it, had to work tonight  
Greg from LI : 8/11/2022 10:57 pm : link
But it sounds like the talent deficiency was still obvious while they looked well coached. I’ll take that for a start and call it a win.

Did Wan’dale do anything? Aside from Thibideaux I am most looking forward to seeing him this year.
RE: I didn’t see it, had to work tonight  
ryanmkeane : 8/11/2022 11:04 pm : link
In comment 15778607 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
But it sounds like the talent deficiency was still obvious while they looked well coached. I’ll take that for a start and call it a win.

Did Wan’dale do anything? Aside from Thibideaux I am most looking forward to seeing him this year.

Wan’Dale did not have a catch but I don’t think he was targeted. But he was in every snap with the starters.
RE: I can't  
Matt in SGS : 8/11/2022 11:04 pm : link
In comment 15778557 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
remember a time when our 2nd and 3rd team OL looked competent in the preseason.

Biggest disappointment was Aaron Robinson, but I won't write him off yet. It happens.

Lemieux's injury is worrisome given the depth situation on the OL.


I think you hit on all the main things I saw. I was actually really impressed with the OL 2nd & 3rd teams. It's been forever that we can say that. They were moving people and it wasn't a jailbreak on passes every play.

Beavers looks like he could be a player too.
 
ryanmkeane : 8/11/2022 11:05 pm : link
Really hope Lemieux isn’t badly hurt. That would really suck. That starting OL 5 is the best unit we’ve had in forever.
My biggest takeaway  
Des51 : 8/11/2022 11:08 pm : link
ESPN stats NYG passing 241 yds NE 256 yds.
NYG rushing 177 yds NE 18 yds
I believe the Giants didn't have one running play for a loss.
RE: I didn’t see it, had to work tonight  
barens : 8/11/2022 11:08 pm : link
In comment 15778607 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
But it sounds like the talent deficiency was still obvious while they looked well coached. I’ll take that for a start and call it a win.

Did Wan’dale do anything? Aside from Thibideaux I am most looking forward to seeing him this year.


Not much from either of those two in limited action.
Some thoughts:  
Anakim : 8/11/2022 11:09 pm : link
Daniel Jones..solid outing. Nothing spectacular or awe-inspiring, but he did a fine job.

Tyrod Taylor was flashier than DJ and took more risks. He had a couple of errant throws, but overall he was very good tonight.

Really liked what I saw from the RB depth. Corbin, Williams and Brightwell all ran with juice. Platzgummer had a nice run towards the end of the game.

Kenny Golladay...at least pretend to give a shit?

Collin Johnson - nice game, but two major gaffes: 1) the fumble; and 2) he missed the throw from Taylor (which was a bit high, but 6'6 Johnson should catch it) that led to the Richie James Jr. catch.

Darius Slayton - I think once Shepard is a go, Slayton will be shopped and traded. I'd be shocked if he was in a Giants uniform against the Titans.

I thought the O-Line played well throughout. Whether it was the first, second or third team, they blocked well. Major shoutout to Ben Bredeson who played C for most of the game and played excellent.

Chris Hinton - learn from your dad on how to play with attitude and intensity

Quincy Roche - great game. Great job rushing the passer and playing against the run.

Elerson Smith - the stats may not show it, but he played a very good game as well.

Darrian Beavers might've been the best player on our team tonight. He was around the ball every time he was on the field.

Aaron Robinson - yikes. YEE-IKES.

RE: RE: Did anyone  
sb from NYT Forum : 8/11/2022 11:09 pm : link
In comment 15778551 christian said:
Quote:
In comment 15778547 pjcas18 said:


Quote:


get hurt?



Lemeiux was in a boot after injuring his toe.


The guy can't catch a break...

Maybe that's the wrong choice of words
I might be in the minority  
Kevin(formerly Tiki4Six) : 8/11/2022 11:10 pm : link
But I thought the pass blocking sucked. Jones and Taylor constantly had to be on the move . Webb just sucks .
Hopefully, injuries are minor.....team can not afford losing anyone.  
George from PA : 8/11/2022 11:11 pm : link
175+ yards rushing is very impressive.....especially against NE.

OL depth looked better than expected.

RB room is stocked well.

C.Johnson can not fumble....but I like what I saw.

Seemed very Vanilla.

Biggest concern....special coverage team was bad
Correction  
Des51 : 8/11/2022 11:11 pm : link
NE had 52 yds rushing
RE: Worst play of the night that had any bearing on the season was that  
sb from NYT Forum : 8/11/2022 11:12 pm : link
In comment 15778604 St. Jimmy said:
Quote:
1st and 10 sack on the attempted screen pass with Jones. It wasn't there, throw it away. No need to be 2nd and 18 there.


Jones had more good plays than bad plays
 
ryanmkeane : 8/11/2022 11:16 pm : link
The fact that we could have a somewhat dominant LT if he can just stay healthy is also nice. Hopefully the foot issue is behind him
RE: Some thoughts:  
bw in dc : 8/11/2022 11:20 pm : link
In comment 15778615 Anakim said:
Quote:
Daniel Jones..solid outing. Nothing spectacular or awe-inspiring, but he did a fine job.

Tyrod Taylor was flashier than DJ and took more risks. He had a couple of errant throws, but overall he was very good tonight.

Really liked what I saw from the RB depth. Corbin, Williams and Brightwell all ran with juice. Platzgummer had a nice run towards the end of the game.

Kenny Golladay...at least pretend to give a shit?

Collin Johnson - nice game, but two major gaffes: 1) the fumble; and 2) he missed the throw from Taylor (which was a bit high, but 6'6 Johnson should catch it) that led to the Richie James Jr. catch.

Darius Slayton - I think once Shepard is a go, Slayton will be shopped and traded. I'd be shocked if he was in a Giants uniform against the Titans.

I thought the O-Line played well throughout. Whether it was the first, second or third team, they blocked well. Major shoutout to Ben Bredeson who played C for most of the game and played excellent.

Chris Hinton - learn from your dad on how to play with attitude and intensity

Quincy Roche - great game. Great job rushing the passer and playing against the run.

Elerson Smith - the stats may not show it, but he played a very good game as well.

Darrian Beavers might've been the best player on our team tonight. He was around the ball every time he was on the field.

Aaron Robinson - yikes. YEE-IKES.


Pretty solid summary, actually.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/11/2022 11:20 pm : link
Art Stapleton

@art_stapleton
Just talked to #Giants LG Shane Lemieux in the locker room. He's in the walking boot and will go for tests tomorrow morning to determine the severity of the toe injury. Hopeful it's not turf toe, but won't know extent or diagnosis until after his doctor's visit. So we'll see.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/11/2022 11:21 pm : link
New York Giants
@Giants
Coach Daboll's postgame speech 🗣
https://twitter.com/Giants/status/1557928395920523264 - ( New Window )
...  
broadbandz : 8/11/2022 11:21 pm : link
I dont know why the giants kept the ST coach. I keep seeing simple mistakes by the gunners almost every play. Last year was nothing great as well.
RE: ...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/11/2022 11:25 pm : link
In comment 15778628 broadbandz said:
Quote:
I dont know why the giants kept the ST coach. I keep seeing simple mistakes by the gunners almost every play. Last year was nothing great as well.


Because he's been the best special teams coach the Giants have had since the 1990s.
RE: RE: ...  
Anakim : 8/11/2022 11:41 pm : link
In comment 15778630 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15778628 broadbandz said:


Quote:


I dont know why the giants kept the ST coach. I keep seeing simple mistakes by the gunners almost every play. Last year was nothing great as well.



Because he's been the best special teams coach the Giants have had since the 1990s.


He's no Sweatman!
Back of the Roster Competence Level  
clatterbuck : 8/11/2022 11:44 pm : link
was just better than the last few years. No jailbreak sacks. Running backs not getting blown up in the backfield, actual holes to hit. D really good against the run. Not too many penalties, minimum confusion. Coaching matters. Organization matters. And even in preseason, and especially for this team, taking the ball down the field for a winning FG is a nice start.
My thoughts, Players that played well tonight include:  
MartyNJ1969 : 8/11/2022 11:48 pm : link
Flott
Brightwell
Slayton
Corbin
Antonio
Beavers
That Wr who made the richoet catch

Players that disappointed.

Daniel Bellinger (Did not block well)
Aaron Robinson
Kenny Golladay (he pissed me off something fierce). Didn't run through his route. very lazy route running.

Overall, way way better than last year.



My takeaway  
Breeze_94 : 1:56 am : link
this team is still very far away from being good.

Taylor at QB2 is night and day compared to past backups.

Brightwell, Williams & Corbin all ran hard. RB3 going to be an interesting battle although Williams looked the best IMO.

Richie James can play. Always liked him with Niners but injuries derailed him. I bet he'll end up seeing quite a few snaps and having a nice impact this season (esp with how fragile KT is)

Neal will be okay but has to work on his balance & pass sets. Already looks like a plus run blocker.

Relying on 4th rounder Bellinger & the others in the TE room is uninspiring. Hoping a nice option shakes free from a loaded TE room during cutdowns (Baltimore?)

Aaron Robinson is going to get picked on. He got picked on versus Philly last year and was bailed out by Reagor's drops. Similar to TE room- they need to be working the waiver wire hard. Don't feel great about the CB room beyond Adoree.

Young LB's always look great in preseason games but Beavers & McFadden were all over the place. Beavers especially- physical and looked lighter on his feet than his college tape showed.

Golladay- when do the Giants have an out in his contract?

Unfortuately, I missed the 1st Quarter  
Matt M. : 3:21 am : link
So, I didn't see Jones. I really wanted to see Robinson (WR), but it sounds like nothing missed there.

I thought Taylor looked good overall. But, he got away with a few high passes in the middle of the field. But, he looked good in the pocket, was confident, knew when to break the pocket, and fairly accurate. At the very worst, he is the best backup we have had in a LONG time.

Brightwell and the other backup RBs looked good.

Beavers was my favorite guy to see tonight. I think he may be one of the best steals of the draft when all is said and done.

I wouldn't mind having another punter in for a look.
My biggest concern was Evan Neal. I know he's just a rookie and needs  
Ira : 3:51 am : link
patience, but I'm not expecting very good play from him at right tackle this season.
Golladay is a shittier Reuben Randle  
penkap75 : 6:35 am : link
.
Some of Aaron Robinson's problem may have been the safety too.  
St. Jimmy : 6:38 am : link
24 was not getting over there on those deep balls. If that is McKinney back there the results might be better.
RE: My biggest concern was Evan Neal. I know he's just a rookie and needs  
section125 : 6:55 am : link
In comment 15778670 Ira said:
Quote:
patience, but I'm not expecting very good play from him at right tackle this season.


Neal is having work done with his technique. He will be messed up while trying to make the changes. This was mentioned by a couple of other OL(technique change).
RE: Some of Aaron Robinson's problem may have been the safety too.  
section125 : 6:57 am : link
In comment 15778682 St. Jimmy said:
Quote:
24 was not getting over there on those deep balls. If that is McKinney back there the results might be better.


Nah, he was just beat off the line and not quick enough to catch up. Not sure the safeties had anything to do with it.
RE: Some of Aaron Robinson's problem may have been the safety too.  
ColHowPepper : 7:09 am : link
In comment 15778688 section125 said:
Quote:
Nah, he was just beat off the line and not quick enough to catch up. Not sure the safeties had anything to do with it.
Agree, section.

And what is this shite that Robinson has to be given plenty of rope because he's transitioning from slot to a boundary CB. Simply not true to the purveyors of miss-information. He was drafted as a CB. period.

And, as noted on game thread, his notable plays in practice, including a pick or two, have come when he's been matched on....wait for it.....KG.

Golladay is a statue 'moving' through his patterns. Dreadful and getting worse.
Pages: 1 2 <<Prev | Show All |
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2021
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 