New York Giants at New England Patriots Post-Game Discussion

How about he just retire now, we get an extra roster spot and we can make him the assistant QB coach?
I think the plan all along was to have him on the practice squad as the emergency QB but also to coach/manage the practice squad. I don’t know how that would work contractually but that’s what I think will happen. It’s a compromise rather than letting him join Buffalo as an assistant.
Worst play of the night that had any bearing on the season was that
remember a time when our 2nd and 3rd team OL looked competent in the preseason.
Biggest disappointment was Aaron Robinson, but I won't write him off yet. It happens.
Lemieux's injury is worrisome given the depth situation on the OL.
I think you hit on all the main things I saw. I was actually really impressed with the OL 2nd & 3rd teams. It's been forever that we can say that. They were moving people and it wasn't a jailbreak on passes every play.
Art Stapleton
✔
@art_stapleton
Just talked to #Giants LG Shane Lemieux in the locker room. He's in the walking boot and will go for tests tomorrow morning to determine the severity of the toe injury. Hopeful it's not turf toe, but won't know extent or diagnosis until after his doctor's visit. So we'll see.
was just better than the last few years. No jailbreak sacks. Running backs not getting blown up in the backfield, actual holes to hit. D really good against the run. Not too many penalties, minimum confusion. Coaching matters. Organization matters. And even in preseason, and especially for this team, taking the ball down the field for a winning FG is a nice start.
My thoughts, Players that played well tonight include:
Taylor at QB2 is night and day compared to past backups.
Brightwell, Williams & Corbin all ran hard. RB3 going to be an interesting battle although Williams looked the best IMO.
Richie James can play. Always liked him with Niners but injuries derailed him. I bet he'll end up seeing quite a few snaps and having a nice impact this season (esp with how fragile KT is)
Neal will be okay but has to work on his balance & pass sets. Already looks like a plus run blocker.
Relying on 4th rounder Bellinger & the others in the TE room is uninspiring. Hoping a nice option shakes free from a loaded TE room during cutdowns (Baltimore?)
Aaron Robinson is going to get picked on. He got picked on versus Philly last year and was bailed out by Reagor's drops. Similar to TE room- they need to be working the waiver wire hard. Don't feel great about the CB room beyond Adoree.
Young LB's always look great in preseason games but Beavers & McFadden were all over the place. Beavers especially- physical and looked lighter on his feet than his college tape showed.
Golladay- when do the Giants have an out in his contract?
So, I didn't see Jones. I really wanted to see Robinson (WR), but it sounds like nothing missed there.
I thought Taylor looked good overall. But, he got away with a few high passes in the middle of the field. But, he looked good in the pocket, was confident, knew when to break the pocket, and fairly accurate. At the very worst, he is the best backup we have had in a LONG time.
Brightwell and the other backup RBs looked good.
Beavers was my favorite guy to see tonight. I think he may be one of the best steals of the draft when all is said and done.
I wouldn't mind having another punter in for a look.
My biggest concern was Evan Neal. I know he's just a rookie and needs
Nah, he was just beat off the line and not quick enough to catch up. Not sure the safeties had anything to do with it.
Agree, section.
And what is this shite that Robinson has to be given plenty of rope because he's transitioning from slot to a boundary CB. Simply not true to the purveyors of miss-information. He was drafted as a CB. period.
And, as noted on game thread, his notable plays in practice, including a pick or two, have come when he's been matched on....wait for it.....KG.
Golladay is a statue 'moving' through his patterns. Dreadful and getting worse.
Quote:
RBs looked, as did Johnson, Beavers, McFadden, and Bredeson.
The injuries to Lemieux, Flott, and Douglas are concerning.
My guess is we'll be scanning the waiver wire for an OL and WR.
Flott - missed that one. What was it?
Hamstring
Hopefully none of the injuries is serious.
I think he will be out on the last cut.
We dominated the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball which means nothing, except it's so far from where we have been the last 5 years that I'm nearly giddy
Hopefully, Robinson can bounce back and get this catastrophe behind him.
Not beaten by miles but no ball awareness and grabby.
[quote] He is a slot corner trying to play outside corner [/quote
Anyone who thought he was gonna make that transition and not have to go through some struggles was dreaming. This is how you learn and hopefully improve game to game.
Quote:
You need a bunch of QBs in camp and he some what knows the offense.
They are not keeping 3 qbs
OL looked the best in years.
All the running backs ran hard and well.
Johnson was the best Giant receiver tonight.
Defense was solid.
We won't be great but we won't look outdated. Passive and disorganized.
KG should not make this team. He just is not any good. Keeping lousy players because of their contract is sending the wrong message to the team. Performance over contract should rule.
Did Wan’dale do anything? Aside from Thibideaux I am most looking forward to seeing him this year.
Wan’Dale did not have a catch but I don’t think he was targeted. But he was in every snap with the starters.
Beavers looks like he could be a player too.
NYG rushing 177 yds NE 18 yds
I believe the Giants didn't have one running play for a loss.
Not much from either of those two in limited action.
Tyrod Taylor was flashier than DJ and took more risks. He had a couple of errant throws, but overall he was very good tonight.
Really liked what I saw from the RB depth. Corbin, Williams and Brightwell all ran with juice. Platzgummer had a nice run towards the end of the game.
Kenny Golladay...at least pretend to give a shit?
Collin Johnson - nice game, but two major gaffes: 1) the fumble; and 2) he missed the throw from Taylor (which was a bit high, but 6'6 Johnson should catch it) that led to the Richie James Jr. catch.
Darius Slayton - I think once Shepard is a go, Slayton will be shopped and traded. I'd be shocked if he was in a Giants uniform against the Titans.
I thought the O-Line played well throughout. Whether it was the first, second or third team, they blocked well. Major shoutout to Ben Bredeson who played C for most of the game and played excellent.
Chris Hinton - learn from your dad on how to play with attitude and intensity
Quincy Roche - great game. Great job rushing the passer and playing against the run.
Elerson Smith - the stats may not show it, but he played a very good game as well.
Darrian Beavers might've been the best player on our team tonight. He was around the ball every time he was on the field.
Aaron Robinson - yikes. YEE-IKES.
Quote:
get hurt?
Lemeiux was in a boot after injuring his toe.
The guy can't catch a break...
Maybe that's the wrong choice of words
OL depth looked better than expected.
RB room is stocked well.
C.Johnson can not fumble....but I like what I saw.
Seemed very Vanilla.
Biggest concern....special coverage team was bad
Jones had more good plays than bad plays
Pretty solid summary, actually.
@Giants
Coach Daboll's postgame speech 🗣
https://twitter.com/Giants/status/1557928395920523264 - ( New Window )
Because he's been the best special teams coach the Giants have had since the 1990s.
Quote:
I dont know why the giants kept the ST coach. I keep seeing simple mistakes by the gunners almost every play. Last year was nothing great as well.
Because he's been the best special teams coach the Giants have had since the 1990s.
He's no Sweatman!
Brightwell
Slayton
Corbin
Antonio
Beavers
That Wr who made the richoet catch
Players that disappointed.
Daniel Bellinger (Did not block well)
Aaron Robinson
Kenny Golladay (he pissed me off something fierce). Didn't run through his route. very lazy route running.
Overall, way way better than last year.
Neal is having work done with his technique. He will be messed up while trying to make the changes. This was mentioned by a couple of other OL(technique change).
