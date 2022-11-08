Jones vs Taylor plus extra

I don't think Jones did well today he has happy feet. I thought Taylor looked better and had much better foot work. I am A Jones guy but thought he looked jumpy and confused at times. That said they should play Jones and Taylor the rest of the way. Webb is aweful and will never play. Let the best man win. If the Giants feel Jimmy G can win games I would be all for it. I do like what I see from the coaching staff and one big plus Barkley looks ready to go!
I think we all know that we’re 99% taking a QB in the draft next year.
Jones had one bad pass that he tossed out toward a wide open Bredia. If he was a golfer, you would say he decelerated - as he started to throw the ball he slowed his release causing the ball to sail - perhaps trying for "touch".
One of the posters said if you could insert Taylor's confidence into Jones ability, they would have a QB.
I would play Jones a lot more in these games, he needs playing time. But after 4 years, we know what he is and the Giants will be looking for a QB come next April.
Jones had one bad pass that he tossed out toward a wide open Bredia. If he was a golfer, you would say he decelerated - as he started to throw the ball he slowed his release causing the ball to sail - perhaps trying for "touch".
One of the posters said if you could insert Taylor's confidence into Jones ability, they would have a QB.
I would play Jones a lot more in these games, he needs playing time. But after 4 years, we know what he is and the Giants will be looking for a QB come next April.
definitely agree here. Jones just doesn't look the part in the pocket. Taylor looks much better in the pocket to me, but leaves plays on the field.
There will be a new QB here next year
As to stalling on the goal line again: pretty unfair in this case. Jones threw a perfect pass to Golladay that was dropped to end that drive.
He does look like he's going to get killed. But last night failing to get into the EZ was on Golladay - it was a 1st down drop if not a TD. Those are the little things that make or break a team(and the QB).
As to stalling on the goal line again: pretty unfair in this case. Jones threw a perfect pass to Golladay that was dropped to end that drive.
I have been very hard on Jones this summer but Taylor looked like a #2 last night. His passes were constantly low to the outside forcing the receivers to the ground. Anyone say Taylor was better than Jones just doesn't want Jones to be the QB.
Taylor does have that calm presence but lacks the physicality that Jones’ has.
Bottom line after one preseason game:
Mentality favors Taylor
Physicality favors Jones
Taylor looks more comfortable, but his throws were low and off. I dont see either being top 20 in the league.
Lets ee how the rest of the games go, otherwise were drafting next year.
Taylor looked a little more smooth in the pocket but for all the talk about his arm he did not throw well. He hit his own OL and then a helmet on one throw. He tries to use weird arm angles too often. Taylor is still just a high end backup.
The real issue last night was the OL & WRs. The OL did not look good the entire game in passing sets. The WRs on this team without Toney looked awful. Did Robinson play? I didnt see anyting from him to note and no targets.
Golladay plays like a guy that needs to be benched. An expensive reserve and hangover mistake from the former regime.
Taylor looked like what he is as an NFL QB. Thought he at least had a nice heads up play on finding the open man for a touchdown.
To me, Webb looked the most confident but some of throws were really dangerous. But I certainly can see him as the 3rd QB.
I thought the OL depth looks much improved.
Taylor looked more confident and made some good throws, but his accuracy was off on quite a few. I'd call his night inconsistent.
We have two #2 QBs and a #4. Jones should start the season as the starter with the roster we currently have (and a big "NO" to Jimmy G). I am not sure putting Taylor in for Jones at some point would a huge upgrade as the difference between them is marginal at best.
Did someone force you to open this thread? This site is actually structured so you can see thread titles and skip over ones that don't interest you.
Hope this helped you!
2019 redzone
Jones had 12 pass TDs and no INTs.
What magically changed?
When everything is fine, Jones does fine. If anything isn't fine, Jone is never fine.
Quote:
It's a tallest midget contest . Gotta go with Taylor and live with the bad throws . I think his mobility and confidence in red zone gives us a better chance to score TD's. No TD Jones is allergic to touchdowns. He panics in red zone and all his throws are late.
2019 redzone
Jones had 12 pass TDs and no INTs.
What magically changed?
A QB friendly offense to be honest. Shrumur might not be a good HC, but he knows offense.
Here's hoping Dabol has something Jones is comfortable with and can be effective.
If you hate Jones all you will only see are his foibles.
I thought he played quite well.
He was finding his second and third reads scanning the field.
He actually looked more comfortable in the pocket and he was more decisive.
Even his run was more decisive.
He did not panic on the sack and did not try to extend the play and possibly create a disaster.
This was happening in a new offense against a very good Pats 1st team defense.
I like what Taylor did in running the offense. He is the best backup QB that the Giants have had in recent times and he can start for the Giants if needed.
Taylor's arm is suspect. His two longest gains came on tipped balls and he had a few throws that should have been intercepted. But he looks comfortable in the pocket and is able to extend plays.
I expected Taylor to be in command of the huddle as he knows Dabol's offense from Buffalo. He did not disappoint.
Both QBs were hampered by the receiver play. Gollady had a really bad game.He has difficulty in getting separation and he does not run precise patterns.
Johnson out played Golladay
The Giants need big play from Toney and from Robinson.
I only saw one pass play to a TE and that was Allen's catch late in the game. The TE's need to step up and become at least a threat.
Finally the OL was was so much improved. With their occasional breakdowns they looked great. They were able to create a clean pocket and they are getting movement in the run game. Which brings me to the backs. I tried to create a hierarchy of the backs but I could not. They all looked good even Platz. They may be the strength of the offense.
Quote:
In comment 15778698 averagejoe said:
Quote:
It's a tallest midget contest . Gotta go with Taylor and live with the bad throws . I think his mobility and confidence in red zone gives us a better chance to score TD's. No TD Jones is allergic to touchdowns. He panics in red zone and all his throws are late.
2019 redzone
Jones had 12 pass TDs and no INTs.
What magically changed?
A QB friendly offense to be honest. Shrumur might not be a good HC, but he knows offense.
Here's hoping Dabol has something Jones is comfortable with and can be effective.
Not just a better offensive system, but he's spent three years with Nate Solder and other bad OL sans Andrew Thomas. He might have happy feet, it happens but it can be worked on. Once he's comfortable it will smooth out.
Not directed to you:
Taylor did look comfortable but his arm did not look good. Both in accuracy or throwing downfield. He's a backup for a reason. Jones sinks or swims, and Schoen drafts a kid in 2023 if he doesn't comply with the success expected by Daboll.
If you hate Jones all you will only see are his foibles.
I thought he played quite well.
He was finding his second and third reads scanning the field.
He actually looked more comfortable in the pocket and he was more decisive.
Even his run was more decisive.
He did not panic on the sack and did not try to extend the play and possibly create a disaster.
A concern that I noticed is that Jones seems to have problems with throws to the sidelines. He is late with these throws and is forced to throw the ball away or fit the throw into tight windows. This must be improved or it will be problematic. This occurs more on throws to his right than to the left and may be a result of the sequence of his reads.
This was happening in a new offense against a very good Pats 1st team defense.
I like what Taylor did in running the offense. He is the best backup QB that the Giants have had in recent times and he can start for the Giants if needed.
Taylor's arm is suspect. His two longest gains came on tipped balls and he had a few throws that should have been intercepted. But he looks comfortable in the pocket and is able to extend plays.
I really liked that Taylor was able to identify deep patterns. He just needs to get the ball there.
I expected Taylor to be in command of the huddle as he knows Dabol's offense from Buffalo. He did not disappoint.
Both QBs were hampered by the receiver play. Gollady had a really bad game.He has difficulty in getting separation and he does not run precise patterns.
Johnson out played Golladay
The Giants need big play from Toney and from Robinson.
I only saw one pass play to a TE and that was Allen's catch late in the game. The TE's need to step up and become at least a threat.
Finally the OL was was so much improved. With their occasional breakdowns they looked great. They were able to create a clean pocket and they are getting movement in the run game. Which brings me to the backs. I tried to create a hierarchy of the backs but I could not. They all looked good even Platz. They may be the strength of the offense.
Hes being blamed for stalling the 1st drive when he hit his starting WR right between the numbers for what should’ve been a TD.
Sweet evaluation skills.
Hes being blamed for stalling the 1st drive when he hit his starting WR right between the numbers for what should’ve been a TD.
Sweet evaluation skills.
Many posters are noting Golladay dropped the ball. And still can make reasonable judgements on Jones who looked uneasy in and around the pocket.
Golladay plays like a guy that needs to be benched. An expensive reserve and hangover mistake from the former regime.
Taylor looked like what he is as an NFL QB. Thought he at least had a nice heads up play on finding the open man for a touchdown.
I agree with this, that said, Jones does throw a much more accurate deep ball than Taylor, but Jones does seem to be lack that something, maybe like you said, a little poise and awareness.
This often has little to do with final performance.
He has excuses, but excuses don’t matter.
That arm, those feet, makes him a dangerous weapon. He needs a LOT of pro coaching and snaps, but give him a year or two, his desire to win & his smarts (32 on the Wonderlic) will put him over the top.
That arm, those feet, makes him a dangerous weapon. He needs a LOT of pro coaching and snaps, but give him a year or two, his desire to win & his smarts (32 on the Wonderlic) will put him over the top.
That TD run showed how dangerous he's going to be.
And Willis made some terrific throws - the long pass and the improvised side arm pass while being flushed to his left.
He's going to be an interesting follow.
Point #1. Agree
Point # 2. Seriously???? You thought Webb outplayed Taylor? Id say stick to observing the Oline:).
*There wasn't much to get on Jones for. He scrambled to keep the opening drive alive on 3rd and 5. Threw a strike to Slayton on a slant. Threw a strike to Barkley on a 2-way go. Made a heads up read on a WR screen the Pats jumped and instead turned it into a nice gain. The only negative play was the air-mailed ball to the flat. (And it still should've been caught.) Jones had a great pocket on this play and rushed it, but the flat was the only thing open and he needed to throw when he did. This nicely executed drive should've ended with a TD pass to Golladay.
*My favorite play was the toss left to Barkley, with Thomas pulling. That's what an All Pro LT looks like. The Cowboys have been running this play for years behind Tyron Smith and it works every time. Barkley had an alley and picked up an easy 5. Big play potential.
*The OL in general provided a nice large pocket and Jones had nobody around him on most of his throws this drive.
*Neal generally looked like a really good OT and did not give ground in the pocket. You could point out things he wasn't perfect on but in general he looked and played huge, was a physical brute and showed unusual athleticism for his size. Check out his ability to get downfield on the WR screen.
*The Giants almost had a comically disastrous play on the Golladay drop. Not only should it have been a TD - Jones got crushed from behind and rolled up Andrew Thomas from behind. Lemieux also appeared to injure his toe on the play. Neither Thomas or Lemieux played another snap. Really hoping AT did not suffer an undisclosed injury there, because the rest of the OLine played another series.