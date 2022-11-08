for display only
Jones vs Taylor plus extra

mdthedream : 8/11/2022 11:56 pm
I don't think Jones did well today he has happy feet. I thought Taylor looked better and had much better foot work. I am A Jones guy but thought he looked jumpy and confused at times. That said they should play Jones and Taylor the rest of the way. Webb is aweful and will never play. Let the best man win. If the Giants feel Jimmy G can win games I would be all for it. I do like what I see from the coaching staff and one big plus Barkley looks ready to go!
Good post  
eric2425ny : 12:02 am : link
Agreed on Jones vs Taylor. Neither is the future of this team, but one has measurables and one has a better football IQ and looks more confident in general. I think they should let them both do their thing the next few games and pick the one that will help us win the most games without making it a public spectacle.

I think we all know that we’re 99% taking a QB in the draft next year.
Jones just looks uncomfortable and  
section125 : 5:10 am : link
jumpy. Taylor looks more comfortable and confident. But he is pretty inconsistent with his throws. He had several open receivers he either threw behind and/or threw so low that they could not get YAC. I think if it wasn't for his smoothness and deportment people would not be praising him so much. There is a reason he has not been a perennial starter.
Jones had one bad pass that he tossed out toward a wide open Bredia. If he was a golfer, you would say he decelerated - as he started to throw the ball he slowed his release causing the ball to sail - perhaps trying for "touch".

One of the posters said if you could insert Taylor's confidence into Jones ability, they would have a QB.

I would play Jones a lot more in these games, he needs playing time. But after 4 years, we know what he is and the Giants will be looking for a QB come next April.
I agree  
mdthedream : 6:18 am : link
just getting tired of watching it and always stalling near the end zone. Also even when he runs he looks like he is going to get killed and injured.
RE: Jones just looks uncomfortable and  
OBJRoyal : 6:31 am : link
In comment 15778672 section125 said:
Quote:
jumpy. Taylor looks more comfortable and confident. But he is pretty inconsistent with his throws. He had several open receivers he either threw behind and/or threw so low that they could not get YAC. I think if it wasn't for his smoothness and deportment people would not be praising him so much. There is a reason he has not been a perennial starter.
Jones had one bad pass that he tossed out toward a wide open Bredia. If he was a golfer, you would say he decelerated - as he started to throw the ball he slowed his release causing the ball to sail - perhaps trying for "touch".

One of the posters said if you could insert Taylor's confidence into Jones ability, they would have a QB.

I would play Jones a lot more in these games, he needs playing time. But after 4 years, we know what he is and the Giants will be looking for a QB come next April.


definitely agree here. Jones just doesn't look the part in the pocket. Taylor looks much better in the pocket to me, but leaves plays on the field.

There will be a new QB here next year
I guess we all see what we want to see  
joeinpa : 6:47 am : link
Jones’ looked significantly better than Taylor to me.

As to stalling on the goal line again: pretty unfair in this case. Jones threw a perfect pass to Golladay that was dropped to end that drive.

RE: I agree  
section125 : 6:49 am : link
In comment 15778676 mdthedream said:
Quote:
just getting tired of watching it and always stalling near the end zone. Also even when he runs he looks like he is going to get killed and injured.


He does look like he's going to get killed. But last night failing to get into the EZ was on Golladay - it was a 1st down drop if not a TD. Those are the little things that make or break a team(and the QB).
RE: I guess we all see what we want to see  
jvm52106 : 7:02 am : link
In comment 15778683 joeinpa said:
Quote:
Jones’ looked significantly better than Taylor to me.

As to stalling on the goal line again: pretty unfair in this case. Jones threw a perfect pass to Golladay that was dropped to end that drive.


I have been very hard on Jones this summer but Taylor looked like a #2 last night. His passes were constantly low to the outside forcing the receivers to the ground. Anyone say Taylor was better than Jones just doesn't want Jones to be the QB.
JVM  
Carl in CT : 7:09 am : link
I agree Jones was 6-10. Two drops and a deep ball Golladay gave no effort on. The OL In the first qtr was bad in the running game. 9 rushes for 29 yards with a high by Jones of 6 in the first qtr. Against the Pats second unit a lot more room to operate.
I agree with many here  
5BowlsSoon : 7:12 am : link
I’m rooting for Jones, but it does seem to me that he is not fluid yet, somewhat robotic in his body language. I imagine that may be because he has not fully grasped this new system of doing things or maybe things just don’t come natural to him, or both. Not sure.

Taylor does have that calm presence but lacks the physicality that Jones’ has.

Bottom line after one preseason game:

Mentality favors Taylor
Physicality favors Jones
Both QB's are bad  
averagejoe : 7:23 am : link
It's a tallest midget contest . Gotta go with Taylor and live with the bad throws . I think his mobility and confidence in red zone gives us a better chance to score TD's. No TD Jones is allergic to touchdowns. He panics in red zone and all his throws are late.
Don’t see how you can look at Taylor’s performance  
BillT : 7:26 am : link
And see a potential starter. Now, maybe you can say the same about Jones but Taylor got lots more work and showed he was just what he was signed to be. A backup.
Jones wasn’t horrible last night.  
The_Boss : 7:32 am : link
Granted, it was vs the Pats’ backups. Expectation is Jones will do just enough in games to keep the team from winning. This is his last year here. Saturday’s for me will be all about watching college QB’s, and in particular, Tyler Van Dyke of Miami.
I thought Taylor was bad  
Chip : 7:34 am : link
I also thought Brederson outplayed Feliciano. I also thought the 3rd string QB outplayed Taylor.
Ahhh  
It's a New Day : 7:44 am : link
Another Daniel Jones hit thread. We needed that.
!st Game  
upnyg : 8:13 am : link
They are working out the bugs. But like most said, Jones looks athletic and had some good throws. He look uncomfortable in the pocket, feels like hes going to get sacked on every play.

Taylor looks more comfortable, but his throws were low and off. I dont see either being top 20 in the league.

Lets ee how the rest of the games go, otherwise were drafting next year.
No matter what you think of Jones  
madeinstars : 8:19 am : link
Maybe you think he's bad, maybe you think he's decent, some may even think he's good, but what always stands out to me is how terribly unexciting and bland he is. Just not fun to watch at all.
I am a Jones supporter so I'll start with that  
Rudy5757 : 8:24 am : link
Jones was under more pressure. He did look a little more jumpy in t the pocket but he had some good throws. Golladay dropped a pass that may have gotten a 1st. Thats a play Golladay has to make.

Taylor looked a little more smooth in the pocket but for all the talk about his arm he did not throw well. He hit his own OL and then a helmet on one throw. He tries to use weird arm angles too often. Taylor is still just a high end backup.

The real issue last night was the OL & WRs. The OL did not look good the entire game in passing sets. The WRs on this team without Toney looked awful. Did Robinson play? I didnt see anyting from him to note and no targets.
Not getting into the endzone on that first drive was disappointing.  
NYGgolfer : 8:29 am : link
Jones converted a few throws to get them down there, but just seems to lack poise and awareness when bodies are around him. Not sure why he had to take that sack for example.

Golladay plays like a guy that needs to be benched. An expensive reserve and hangover mistake from the former regime.

Taylor looked like what he is as an NFL QB. Thought he at least had a nice heads up play on finding the open man for a touchdown.
Taylor stinks  
Gman11 : 8:34 am : link
Not as bad as Davis Webb stink, but he's been a career backup for a reason. Anybody hoping he becomes the starter is just not watching with any kind of objectivity.
Jones looked ok....  
BillKo : 8:35 am : link
...Taylor looked more confident but his mechanics and ball placement was below average.

To me, Webb looked the most confident but some of throws were really dangerous. But I certainly can see him as the 3rd QB.

I thought the OL depth looks much improved.
I didn't see a significant difference between Jones and Taylor  
Mike from Ohio : 8:37 am : link
We saw from Jones what we are getting used to seeing. He will generally make a play if it is there to be made. If things go off schedule he struggles. As others have said, he just often looks very unsettled in the pocket.

Taylor looked more confident and made some good throws, but his accuracy was off on quite a few. I'd call his night inconsistent.

We have two #2 QBs and a #4. Jones should start the season as the starter with the roster we currently have (and a big "NO" to Jimmy G). I am not sure putting Taylor in for Jones at some point would a huge upgrade as the difference between them is marginal at best.
RE: Ahhh  
Mike from Ohio : 8:38 am : link
In comment 15778709 It's a New Day said:
Quote:
Another Daniel Jones hit thread. We needed that.


Did someone force you to open this thread? This site is actually structured so you can see thread titles and skip over ones that don't interest you.

Hope this helped you!
RE: Both QB's are bad  
Toth029 : 8:42 am : link
In comment 15778698 averagejoe said:
Quote:
It's a tallest midget contest . Gotta go with Taylor and live with the bad throws . I think his mobility and confidence in red zone gives us a better chance to score TD's. No TD Jones is allergic to touchdowns. He panics in red zone and all his throws are late.


2019 redzone

Jones had 12 pass TDs and no INTs.

What magically changed?
...  
christian : 8:43 am : link
Mike, spot on as always.

When everything is fine, Jones does fine. If anything isn't fine, Jone is never fine.
RE: RE: Both QB's are bad  
BillKo : 8:46 am : link
In comment 15778736 Toth029 said:
Quote:
In comment 15778698 averagejoe said:


Quote:


It's a tallest midget contest . Gotta go with Taylor and live with the bad throws . I think his mobility and confidence in red zone gives us a better chance to score TD's. No TD Jones is allergic to touchdowns. He panics in red zone and all his throws are late.



2019 redzone

Jones had 12 pass TDs and no INTs.

What magically changed?


A QB friendly offense to be honest. Shrumur might not be a good HC, but he knows offense.

Here's hoping Dabol has something Jones is comfortable with and can be effective.
RE: RE: RE: Both QB's are bad  
Toth029 : 8:57 am : link
In comment 15778743 BillKo said:
Quote:
In comment 15778736 Toth029 said:


Quote:


In comment 15778698 averagejoe said:


Quote:


It's a tallest midget contest . Gotta go with Taylor and live with the bad throws . I think his mobility and confidence in red zone gives us a better chance to score TD's. No TD Jones is allergic to touchdowns. He panics in red zone and all his throws are late.



2019 redzone

Jones had 12 pass TDs and no INTs.

What magically changed?



A QB friendly offense to be honest. Shrumur might not be a good HC, but he knows offense.

Here's hoping Dabol has something Jones is comfortable with and can be effective.


Not just a better offensive system, but he's spent three years with Nate Solder and other bad OL sans Andrew Thomas. He might have happy feet, it happens but it can be worked on. Once he's comfortable it will smooth out.

Not directed to you:

Taylor did look comfortable but his arm did not look good. Both in accuracy or throwing downfield. He's a backup for a reason. Jones sinks or swims, and Schoen drafts a kid in 2023 if he doesn't comply with the success expected by Daboll.
Jones vs. Taylor  
Archer : 8:58 am : link
People will see what they want to see.
If you hate Jones all you will only see are his foibles.

I thought he played quite well.
He was finding his second and third reads scanning the field.

He actually looked more comfortable in the pocket and he was more decisive.

Even his run was more decisive.

He did not panic on the sack and did not try to extend the play and possibly create a disaster.

A concern that I noticed is that Jones seems to have problems with throws to the sidelines. He is late with these throws and is forced to throw the ball away or fit the throw into tight windows. This must be improved or it will be problematic. This occurs more on throws to his right than to the left and may be a result of the sequence of his reads.

This was happening in a new offense against a very good Pats 1st team defense.

I like what Taylor did in running the offense. He is the best backup QB that the Giants have had in recent times and he can start for the Giants if needed.

Taylor's arm is suspect. His two longest gains came on tipped balls and he had a few throws that should have been intercepted. But he looks comfortable in the pocket and is able to extend plays.
I really liked that Taylor was able to identify deep patterns. He just needs to get the ball there.

I expected Taylor to be in command of the huddle as he knows Dabol's offense from Buffalo. He did not disappoint.

Both QBs were hampered by the receiver play. Gollady had a really bad game.He has difficulty in getting separation and he does not run precise patterns.
Johnson out played Golladay

The Giants need big play from Toney and from Robinson.
I only saw one pass play to a TE and that was Allen's catch late in the game. The TE's need to step up and become at least a threat.

Finally the OL was was so much improved. With their occasional breakdowns they looked great. They were able to create a clean pocket and they are getting movement in the run game. Which brings me to the backs. I tried to create a hierarchy of the backs but I could not. They all looked good even Platz. They may be the strength of the offense.

Jones  
mittenedman : 9:02 am : link
looked better to me.
neither one of them is particularly good  
Greg from LI : 9:03 am : link
.
This thread is a perfect example  
mittenedman : 9:03 am : link
of how clueless people have become discussing Jones.

Hes being blamed for stalling the 1st drive when he hit his starting WR right between the numbers for what should’ve been a TD.

Sweet evaluation skills.
RE: This thread is a perfect example  
NYGgolfer : 9:10 am : link
In comment 15778764 mittenedman said:
Quote:
of how clueless people have become discussing Jones.

Hes being blamed for stalling the 1st drive when he hit his starting WR right between the numbers for what should’ve been a TD.

Sweet evaluation skills.


Many posters are noting Golladay dropped the ball. And still can make reasonable judgements on Jones who looked uneasy in and around the pocket.
I don't think Taylor is a starter  
mdthedream : 9:14 am : link
or Jones at this point. That is why if the Giants decided on upgrading say Jimmy Garoppolo or whatever I am now good with it. I was for Jones but am getting tired of losing and not sure he is the future anyway.
RE: Not getting into the endzone on that first drive was disappointing.  
barens : 9:17 am : link
In comment 15778728 NYGgolfer said:
Quote:
Jones converted a few throws to get them down there, but just seems to lack poise and awareness when bodies are around him. Not sure why he had to take that sack for example.

Golladay plays like a guy that needs to be benched. An expensive reserve and hangover mistake from the former regime.

Taylor looked like what he is as an NFL QB. Thought he at least had a nice heads up play on finding the open man for a touchdown.


I agree with this, that said, Jones does throw a much more accurate deep ball than Taylor, but Jones does seem to be lack that something, maybe like you said, a little poise and awareness.
Agree  
mdthedream : 9:38 am : link
about his pocket awareness doesn't make sense. It should be a strong point. Even when he runs its like he over thinks instead of just using his athletic ability to out run everyone.
Maybe  
mdthedream : 9:39 am : link
he is coming off his chitters from his injury that he had last season. I really didn't think of that so hopefully he improves as it goes.
If you know anything about learning and education  
Bob in Newburgh : 9:39 am : link
Flash: This is a new offense. Some guys pick things up comfortably, some don't.

This often has little to do with final performance.
Golladay may be a worse signing than Solder at this  
cosmicj : 10:54 am : link
Point.
Wouldn't you have jumpy feet  
Since1965 : 11:04 am : link
playing behind the shit that Jones has the past few years?
RE: Wouldn't you have jumpy feet  
cosmicj : 11:05 am : link
In comment 15778926 Since1965 said:
Quote:
playing behind the shit that Jones has the past few years?


He has excuses, but excuses don’t matter.
I remember thinking Peyton Manning had happy feet  
Milton : 11:21 am : link
It was one of the reasons I preferred Ryan Leaf in the draft that year. Since then I stopped thinking of happy feet as an issue.
Little Liberty's Malik Willis ...  
Manny in CA : 12:29 pm : link

That arm, those feet, makes him a dangerous weapon. He needs a LOT of pro coaching and snaps, but give him a year or two, his desire to win & his smarts (32 on the Wonderlic) will put him over the top.
RE: Little Liberty's Malik Willis ...  
bw in dc : 12:36 pm : link
In comment 15779036 Manny in CA said:
Quote:

That arm, those feet, makes him a dangerous weapon. He needs a LOT of pro coaching and snaps, but give him a year or two, his desire to win & his smarts (32 on the Wonderlic) will put him over the top.


That TD run showed how dangerous he's going to be.

And Willis made some terrific throws - the long pass and the improvised side arm pass while being flushed to his left.

He's going to be an interesting follow.
I wanted the Giants  
mdthedream : 1:59 pm : link
to draft him 2nd round trade back
RE: I thought Taylor was bad  
John In CO : 2:13 pm : link
In comment 15778706 Chip said:
Quote:
I also thought Brederson outplayed Feliciano. I also thought the 3rd string QB outplayed Taylor.


Point #1. Agree
Point # 2. Seriously???? You thought Webb outplayed Taylor? Id say stick to observing the Oline:).
I just rewatched the first series  
mittenedman : 3:59 pm : link
*Daboll/Kafka kept in vanilla. And even then, they had a nicer flow than a Garrett offense.

*There wasn't much to get on Jones for. He scrambled to keep the opening drive alive on 3rd and 5. Threw a strike to Slayton on a slant. Threw a strike to Barkley on a 2-way go. Made a heads up read on a WR screen the Pats jumped and instead turned it into a nice gain. The only negative play was the air-mailed ball to the flat. (And it still should've been caught.) Jones had a great pocket on this play and rushed it, but the flat was the only thing open and he needed to throw when he did. This nicely executed drive should've ended with a TD pass to Golladay.

*My favorite play was the toss left to Barkley, with Thomas pulling. That's what an All Pro LT looks like. The Cowboys have been running this play for years behind Tyron Smith and it works every time. Barkley had an alley and picked up an easy 5. Big play potential.

*The OL in general provided a nice large pocket and Jones had nobody around him on most of his throws this drive.

*Neal generally looked like a really good OT and did not give ground in the pocket. You could point out things he wasn't perfect on but in general he looked and played huge, was a physical brute and showed unusual athleticism for his size. Check out his ability to get downfield on the WR screen.

*The Giants almost had a comically disastrous play on the Golladay drop. Not only should it have been a TD - Jones got crushed from behind and rolled up Andrew Thomas from behind. Lemieux also appeared to injure his toe on the play. Neither Thomas or Lemieux played another snap. Really hoping AT did not suffer an undisclosed injury there, because the rest of the OLine played another series.
