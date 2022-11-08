Jones vs Taylor plus extra mdthedream : 8/11/2022 11:56 pm

I don't think Jones did well today he has happy feet. I thought Taylor looked better and had much better foot work. I am A Jones guy but thought he looked jumpy and confused at times. That said they should play Jones and Taylor the rest of the way. Webb is aweful and will never play. Let the best man win. If the Giants feel Jimmy G can win games I would be all for it. I do like what I see from the coaching staff and one big plus Barkley looks ready to go!