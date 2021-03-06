Morning after chatter and observations (a little long) mfsd : 8:32 am

Ended up staying up late watching on DVR, so avoided the board last night. I have to admit, I love preseason games...even though they're meaningless, often sloppy, and coaches are more focused on evaluating than going all out to win, I love seeing guys like Richie James, Collin Johnson, Antonio Williams, Gary Brightwell, Corbin, Platzgummer and several others playing hard and fighting for their jobs and NFL future.



A few random thoughts, with obvious caveat that the first preseason game doesn't reveal much about scheme and game plan - curious what everyone thinks as well:



General:



- Was it just me, or did the Giants seem much more well coached than in recent seasons? There were the usual and expected mix of drops, penalties, missed blocks and sloppy plays, but it felt like we saw very few examples of guys not knowing what they were doing. They seemed to be on assignment and executing properly for the most part.



- Overall the OL looked so much more cohesive. Granted, against the Pats backups playing a vanilla 4 man front most of the game, but we even picked up a couple stunts properly - no small feat through the lense of recent Giants history!



- Defense - I love Wink so far. Even thought he didn't really dig deep in his bag of tricks, the attacking style has been missed around here. The scheme was as expected - attacking from multiple points, leaving DBs on an island. We got burned a few times and will many more times this season, but I love that style. Finding an elite CB is a high priority for the future



I also thought we tackled really well - aside from special teams. I can only think of a couple plays were the first defender didn't lock onto the guy and get him to the ground



That said, we all know how thin we are at cornerback, and man, our depth looks really weak. Going to be a weakness all season, most likely. Aaron Robinson was up and down, but he plays hard. He's no doubt going to get picked on this year. Let's see what you got kid.



Giants got attacked deep a lot, and held up OK overall. But it was the backups, as we know. Against top NFL offenses, we may have some trouble



Individual Players:



- QB - I'm sure Jones and Taylor will get analyzed a lot - my feeling watching them was this: Jones was just fine, but Taylor seems more in command, and his 6th sense/pocket presence is noticeably better. He's kind of a poor man's Russell Wilson to me - and I mean that as a compliment. I've always wanted to see Jones make the leap, and don't want a QB controversy to engulf Daboll's first season.



I think it's clear we let Jones walk after this season, and ride Taylor in 2023 as Schoen searches for his QB of the future



- Tried to focus on our rookies a bit more. KT and Neal didn;t play much, but looked like they belong when they did. I thought Ezeudu looked strong when pressed into added duty at LG (bummer about Lemieux). I thought Beavers looked great, McFadden looked good, Bellinger looked a little lost, and Flott was a mixed bag - probably good experience for him to get thrown at as often as happened.



- Saquon was a big plus for me. He ran with purpose, don't recall him dancing once, and looked like a weapon as a receiver. Nice to see him back on his game.



- Receivers: Golladay - ug. Can't believe we're paying him $20 million a year to alligator arm a sure TD pass on 3rd and goal. He was a real player in Detroit - hard to tell if it's injuries, lack of fire or some combo thereof, but the sooner we can dump him, the better IMO. Also on the 2023 to-do list. Till then, maybe he finds his game this season and proves me wrong. But I suspect he'll be out with a minor injury soon enough



I really like Collin Jonhson - but you can't fumble 20 yards downfield after a nice catch. Richie James looks like a baller, rooting for him to make the cut, but it probably comes down to keeping 1 or 2 of Board, Johnson and James.



- Our tight ends are mostly useless...to be addressed after final cuts, but really not until 2023. Rosters as bad as the Giants the last couple years don't get rebuilt overnight.



- Gano is still our best player IMO, and the Scottish punter sure looked good, he boomed some big ones. Now, if our coverage units could cover a kick...



Anyone, just some morning after ramblings, curious what y'all thought about our boys. Great to have football back!!