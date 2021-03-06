Morning after chatter and observations (a little long)

Ended up staying up late watching on DVR, so avoided the board last night. I have to admit, I love preseason games...even though they're meaningless, often sloppy, and coaches are more focused on evaluating than going all out to win, I love seeing guys like Richie James, Collin Johnson, Antonio Williams, Gary Brightwell, Corbin, Platzgummer and several others playing hard and fighting for their jobs and NFL future.
A few random thoughts, with obvious caveat that the first preseason game doesn't reveal much about scheme and game plan - curious what everyone thinks as well:
General:
- Was it just me, or did the Giants seem much more well coached than in recent seasons? There were the usual and expected mix of drops, penalties, missed blocks and sloppy plays, but it felt like we saw very few examples of guys not knowing what they were doing. They seemed to be on assignment and executing properly for the most part.
- Overall the OL looked so much more cohesive. Granted, against the Pats backups playing a vanilla 4 man front most of the game, but we even picked up a couple stunts properly - no small feat through the lense of recent Giants history!
- Defense - I love Wink so far. Even thought he didn't really dig deep in his bag of tricks, the attacking style has been missed around here. The scheme was as expected - attacking from multiple points, leaving DBs on an island. We got burned a few times and will many more times this season, but I love that style. Finding an elite CB is a high priority for the future
I also thought we tackled really well - aside from special teams. I can only think of a couple plays were the first defender didn't lock onto the guy and get him to the ground
That said, we all know how thin we are at cornerback, and man, our depth looks really weak. Going to be a weakness all season, most likely. Aaron Robinson was up and down, but he plays hard. He's no doubt going to get picked on this year. Let's see what you got kid.
Giants got attacked deep a lot, and held up OK overall. But it was the backups, as we know. Against top NFL offenses, we may have some trouble
Individual Players:
- QB - I'm sure Jones and Taylor will get analyzed a lot - my feeling watching them was this: Jones was just fine, but Taylor seems more in command, and his 6th sense/pocket presence is noticeably better. He's kind of a poor man's Russell Wilson to me - and I mean that as a compliment. I've always wanted to see Jones make the leap, and don't want a QB controversy to engulf Daboll's first season.
I think it's clear we let Jones walk after this season, and ride Taylor in 2023 as Schoen searches for his QB of the future
- Tried to focus on our rookies a bit more. KT and Neal didn;t play much, but looked like they belong when they did. I thought Ezeudu looked strong when pressed into added duty at LG (bummer about Lemieux). I thought Beavers looked great, McFadden looked good, Bellinger looked a little lost, and Flott was a mixed bag - probably good experience for him to get thrown at as often as happened.
- Saquon was a big plus for me. He ran with purpose, don't recall him dancing once, and looked like a weapon as a receiver. Nice to see him back on his game.
- Receivers: Golladay - ug. Can't believe we're paying him $20 million a year to alligator arm a sure TD pass on 3rd and goal. He was a real player in Detroit - hard to tell if it's injuries, lack of fire or some combo thereof, but the sooner we can dump him, the better IMO. Also on the 2023 to-do list. Till then, maybe he finds his game this season and proves me wrong. But I suspect he'll be out with a minor injury soon enough
I really like Collin Jonhson - but you can't fumble 20 yards downfield after a nice catch. Richie James looks like a baller, rooting for him to make the cut, but it probably comes down to keeping 1 or 2 of Board, Johnson and James.
- Our tight ends are mostly useless...to be addressed after final cuts, but really not until 2023. Rosters as bad as the Giants the last couple years don't get rebuilt overnight.
- Gano is still our best player IMO, and the Scottish punter sure looked good, he boomed some big ones. Now, if our coverage units could cover a kick...
Anyone, just some morning after ramblings, curious what y'all thought about our boys. Great to have football back!!
Golladay needs another home.
#95 Quincy Roche also played very well.
The O-line was a very pleasant surprise in both run and pass blocking! Very pleasant!!! And all our RBs ran with authority.
Aaron Robinson looked horrible and so did Zyon Gilbert. Davis Webb was just downright scary last night, and not in a good way.
I made the comment in the game thread that the team looked way more organized and professional last night than they have in a couple of years. It was nice watching them get the correct personnel on the field, get the play in, and not waste timeouts because people didn't know what they were supposed to be doing.
Small sample size, but this was a much better prepared and organized team then we saw with Judge.
I thought all the running backs looked good. I didn't see the hesitation in Saquon that I saw last year. The offensive line run blocking looked pretty good.
The bad: Was not enamored with the pass blocking from the starters or the backups. The backup DB's - ugh. Now, I realize guys like Gilbert will most likely be gone by the regular season, but some of the coverage was brutal. If they have injury problems in the secondary during the season it won't be pretty. Would have liked to see more pressure on Hoyer and not let him look like a pro bowler. Lastly, Golladay - do the Giants get cap relief if he goes on IR because if they do I'll have a call in to Jeff Galooly in a second.
Gary Brightwell looked really good to me. I thought he might not make this team but last night showed that he can be a spot runner and play specials.
I like Collin Johnson as a 4th WR. He looked better than Golladay.
Beavers was our best rookie last night. McFadden looked good too. Didnt see enough snaps from Thibs and Neal struggled in the pass which we expected. Bellinger was OK. Flott didnt look good.
I thought Robinson competed well. His arms are all over the receivers so I like to see how he can knock the ball out. The taunting play was kind of cheap but its preseason so good to get that out now.
Coverage on STs looked awful.
I do wonder if some of Webb's passes that were way off were due to WR running different route/making different break than Webb expected. His body language seemed to indicate so. We know Daboll/Kafka's offense is complex and requires QB and WR to make the right read after the snap, like Gilbride's offense.
But excuses aside, it's hard to believe Webb was once contemplated as heir to Eli. He seems a good citizen and good guy "in the room", as they like to say, but we're in trouble if he's ever pressed into duty
You got that from 10 pass attempts in the first game of the preseason?
You got that from 10 pass attempts in the first game of the preseason?
I'd explain that we've got 10 pass attempts plus 3 full seasons to evaluate...
But you seem more interested in being an asshole than talking football, so by all means continue
Yup Roche is another guy I'd add to the 'fun to watch play hard bc he's fighting for a job' list, he was very active
Golloday seems out of place in this offense. He does not get of the line quick enough off the line and he does not create separation downfield. Barkely looked healthy and determined.
Neal struggled on a few snaps but I think he did OK overall. He will get the sack on that weird play I mentioned above, but he was not going to be able to block 3 defenders by himself. Rookie growing pains for Ezudu last night too. That guy is not ready to start. He got blown off the line a few times and really looked slow. Giants really need Lemieux to play LG this season. Brederson looked OK in mop up duty as OC.
Hard to evaluate the Defense against 2nd stringers but at least guys seemed to know their assignments, DL did not get blown off the ball and receivers were not running wide open down the field. ARob got picked on but he is basically a rookie so he better get used to it.
Special Teams were a mess besides Gano and Gillian.
All reasonable. Jones did look just fine last night. Missed a couple throws, made some very good ones, no bad mistakes
It's just the pocket presence (or seeming lack of) that worries me. I'd absolutely love for him to prove me wrong and turn into a stud, and obviously worth seeing how he progresses with more time in the new offense
OK I thought maybe it was just me but pass pro was very spotty IMO ...
I see a team that has more good players than people realize (much stronger on D) that is very susceptible to really struggling by injuries and lack of quality depth.
Strong front 7 with inconsistent but at times really good secondary play. More physical offense with a better running game but inconsistent passing game for several reasons. Where this leads to I have have no idea.
Agree the QB position most likely needs solving in 2023. This can be easy or very challenging depending on several factors; draft spot probably the main one.
That was such a refreshing route/play design. Player left streaking alone on a cross route. I see routes like that work 100 times a game vs the gmen it seems.
So much better than curl routes into a cloud of dust.
We're going to struggle, no doubt. We just don't have the horses. That being said - the rookie class looked encouraging.
But, dare I say it, we just might have professionals acquiring and coaching players.
DJ misfired once to Hall in the flat, but was on target with his other nine throws. I think he outplayed TT last night.
Exactly!!
And at times, he looked very comfortable and in command back there.
But he made some damn risky throws and made me nervous.
IMO he Bredeson is a roster lock now.
Defense was more basic too which is completely fine.
Which is odd because during his entire career Tyrod Taylor has always protected the football. The most interceptions he has thrown in a season is 6. Hopefully he was just making riskier decisions because it's a meaningless preseason game.
Coverage Specials - Hate to see how much worse it could be. These guys are supposedly fighting for their NFL lives.
IMO he Bredeson is a roster lock now.
Didn't focus on Bredeson specifically but I was pleased with the stability on the OL when the reserves started coming in. Some breakdowns but far less than previous years' comedy shows.
Would think Bredeson is more likely a lock due to injuries on the interior as this summer progresses versus his own play...
If he plays like he did last night for the rest of the preseason then he would be a lock either way. I watched him closely last night because he was the only OL on the second unit really worth watching and he stood out in a good way. IMO the backup center job was between Douglas and Bredeson but all reports from camp suggest that Douglas has struggled there all camp. The injury last night could lead to an injury settlement.
Swing tackle is a big concern especially if Lemieux is out for a few games forcing Ezeudu into the starting lineup at LG. That would essentially hand the swing tackle job over to Will Holden who was just recently signed. I expect the Giants to add an OT after final cuts are made.
To my eye, it seemed that the coaches told Jones and Taylor to throw as many times as possible to Johnson and James. I believe that this was by design, rather than just being the open receiver or the best player on the field at that time.
Both are very likely either on the bubble or at the bottom of the depth chart. I think Daboll and the offensive coaches wanted to see what they could do if given numerous targets. My speculation is that the coaches wanted to see if they are rosterable and whether they could be relied upon if teams focus on taking Toney and Robinson out of the game plan by double covering them and forcing the Giants to beat them using everyone else.
Good luck at Swing Tackle, unlikely anything of help will shake free. It may very well be Ezeudu unless he has to play elsewhere due to injuries...
Exactly, I just do not understand how anyone comes out of that game impressed by Taylor. Is he servicable? Yes. But he was not impressive. And the fact that anyone blames that tipped pass on Johnson that resulted in the James catch, just reflects that people are stretching to find anything to support Taylor. That pass was a minimum of 12 inchdes too high and wa in no way catcheable.
And at times, he looked very comfortable and in command back there.
But he made some damn risky throws and made me nervous.
Also, I know Jones gets a lot of flack, but he does throw a really good and accurate deep ball, which seems to be Taylor's weakness.
The question will be in the passing game, is he quick enough, but i think his instincts will help him and he looked good last night
One of the few nice sticks on ST's as well...
Noo-- they don't. Live with the growing pains of the rookie and hope to build. Lemieux is a backup LG.