Kenny Golladay

KG actually had done more statistically (e.g., led NFL in TDs) than Plax had done prior to his signing. But obviously KG is no Plax. At this point, it would be ok if KG accidentally grazed himself with a handgun in a NY bar.
off Golladay for one preseason game is silly, but there are continued legitimate concerns about his inability to separate from defenders. I also agree that he will likely be gone next year, and probably would have been cut this year except that his contract makes that impossible. If Golladay does falter, Johnson could take his place as our big possession receiver. Johnson doesn't separate that well either, but that isn't surprising given his size, and in any event, he's a lot cheaper than Golladay.
Anyone who suffered through watching last season would question Golladay's hustle, drive and commitment. There is a pattern of dogging it that is emerging and that is a danger to a team. Hopefully, with the coaches' prodding, Golladay turns that crap around.
Have you seen the practice clips and reports? This isn’t a reaction to one game.
Let's see what happens through the rest of the preseason. The whole team could barely move the ball last year. I agree the contract (like many DG gave) was a huge mistake, but for that reason he's here for this year. I also agree that he should be benched if it's clear during the regular season that someone is playing better.
Would be cut or traded in the 23 offseason. His performance had been so bad and so lazy that I think getting him off the team in the next few weeks should be on the table. If you’re rebuilding a team with a bunch of young players, the last thing you want is a lazy highly paid vet barely trying. The phrase “statement cut” comes to mind.
I’d be in favor of trading him of course but I’m worried his $13mm base salary may make it a nonstarter.
Last off-season, people were questioning the Bengals pick of Ja'Marr Chase because he couldn't catch a cold in camp. He seemingly dropped the easiest passes from Burrows. But we saw what happened as the season went on. And I'm not making any comparisons outside of the circumstances of camp dropsies. Let's see what he does in the comig weeks.
RE: RE: RE: What I don't understand about Golladay
Has gone to shit. Everybody wants everybody gone. Can we play a real game or two first?
Golladay might be outside looking in...not sure if he can be traded...but if he play continues.....he will be gone next year.
He's got to get his head out of his arse, and play up to a standard at least within shouting distance of his contract.
A whole lot of money thrown down in desperate fashion to find a playmaker. The only thing worse than Golladay's production is that god-awful contract Gettleman signed him up to...
Positions like WR, CB, RB, potentially QB are headed towards retool this next offseason as this front office puts it's vision and player selection in continued gear.
I don't see any way Golladay is here at his cap hit in 2023. Even if has a decent season.
14.7 million dead cap hit according to OTC
Quote:
Even the way he sauntered off the field after dropping the ball near the GL on the first drive, it oozed 'IDGAGD'
Chicago maybe?
No one in the league is trading for him right now.
That Stafford guy is a pretty good QB.
is how he had 2 - thousand yard seasons in Detroit. He just doesn't look that good.
Spot on. HoF QBs have that ability to make others better and inspire them, too.
Regardless, KG should be on a short leash right now. He's not close to holding up his end of the bargain.
Hate to say it, but could be he is a guy who worked hard to get paid....he got paid....and thats that. Dont gotta work no more. He got his. He wouldnt be the first..