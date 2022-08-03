for display only
Kenny Golladay

chitt17 : 9:16 am
I can't tell...

Is he just in preseason mode or is he really as bad as he looked last night?

Even with his contract.... does that mean they have to play him? I don't see him helping the team.

thank you Dave G.

C.Johnson looked quicker, faster, bigger and better.....  
George from PA : 9:22 am : link
If he continues to out play Golladay.

Golladay might be outside looking in...not sure if he can be traded...but if he play continues.....he will be gone next year.
Good thing the Giants have  
JoeyBigBlue : 9:28 am : link
Cap flexibility next offseason, because that 14.7 million dead cap hit for his release is going to hurt.
He's always been a very hot and cold player  
JonC : 9:34 am : link
who has a tendency to disappear at times and come up small at others. It's why I spoke up when fans said he's a legit #1 WR in the NFL, he's really not and we've seen why.

He's got to get his head out of his arse, and play up to a standard at least within shouting distance of his contract.
Well we found our new BBI whipping boy  
HomerJones45 : 9:42 am : link
Collin Johnson is a bum who was released by the wide receiver desert in Jacksonville.
Golladay is just a problem. And he and Jones just don't  
Jimmy Googs : 9:44 am : link
seem to be on the same page...ever. It is like there is some force preventing these two from scoring a touchdown.

A whole lot of money thrown down in desperate fashion to find a playmaker. The only thing worse than Golladay's production is that god-awful contract Gettleman signed him up to...

Not insinuating, but  
barens : 9:49 am : link
what would be the cap repercussions if the Giants cut him?
Think that's a '23 scenario  
JonC : 9:54 am : link
He'd have to quit on the team to get cut in '22, think they'd have to create $10M in cap space in order to eat his dead money hit.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 9:55 am : link
He is gone next offseason. I wouldn't lose sleep over KG. Sunk cost.
It is amazing how much production falls when WRs get paid  
ZogZerg : 9:56 am : link
We will see if this year's crop of over-paid WRs can change that narrative.
Holy  
AJ23 : 9:59 am : link
Overreaction to small sample size. There was an article like 9 days ago how he had the best practice of camp. We simply haven't seen enough of him to be writing him off for a lazy route and a drop in a freakin preseason game.
Giants training camp: Daniel Jones, Kenny Golladay impress as offense shows signs of life - ( New Window )
Until KG demonstrates otherwise  
JonC : 10:02 am : link
it's just more of the same continued from 2021.
I admit I was hoping his signing would be Plax - like  
Dr. D : 10:03 am : link
KG actually had done more statistically (e.g., led NFL in TDs) than Plax had done prior to his signing. But obviously KG is no Plax. At this point, it would be ok if KG accidentally grazed himself with a handgun in a NY bar.
Writing  
AcidTest : 10:16 am : link
off Golladay for one preseason game is silly, but there are continued legitimate concerns about his inability to separate from defenders. I also agree that he will likely be gone next year, and probably would have been cut this year except that his contract makes that impossible. If Golladay does falter, Johnson could take his place as our big possession receiver. Johnson doesn't separate that well either, but that isn't surprising given his size, and in any event, he's a lot cheaper than Golladay.
People  
Sammo85 : 10:26 am : link
need to keep in mind this roster is in midst of a multi-year overhaul.

Positions like WR, CB, RB, potentially QB are headed towards retool this next offseason as this front office puts it's vision and player selection in continued gear.

I don't see any way Golladay is here at his cap hit in 2023. Even if has a decent season.

Sammo  
JonC : 10:29 am : link
Yep, I'm looking at the core players and the lines in 2022 and how they develop. The skill positions are going to begin to look much different a year from now, as will the secondary.
Its not one preseason game  
OlyWABigBlue : 10:36 am : link
Anyone who suffered through watching last season would question Golladay's hustle, drive and commitment. There is a pattern of dogging it that is emerging and that is a danger to a team. Hopefully, with the coaches' prodding, Golladay turns that crap around.
What I don't understand about Golladay  
Ira : 10:38 am : link
is how he had 2 - thousand yard seasons in Detroit. He just doesn't look that good.
RE: Not insinuating, but  
JoeyBigBlue : 10:50 am : link
In comment 15778825 barens said:
Quote:
what would be the cap repercussions if the Giants cut him?


14.7 million dead cap hit according to OTC
RE: Writing  
cosmicj : 10:56 am : link
In comment 15778859 AcidTest said:
Quote:
off Golladay for one preseason game is silly, but there are continued legitimate concerns about his inability to separate from defenders. I also agree that he will likely be gone next year, and probably would have been cut this year except that his contract makes that impossible. If Golladay does falter, Johnson could take his place as our big possession receiver. Johnson doesn't separate that well either, but that isn't surprising given his size, and in any event, he's a lot cheaper than Golladay.


Have you seen the practice clips and reports? This isn’t a reaction to one game.
RE: RE: Writing  
AcidTest : 11:00 am : link
In comment 15778911 cosmicj said:
Quote:
In comment 15778859 AcidTest said:


Quote:


off Golladay for one preseason game is silly, but there are continued legitimate concerns about his inability to separate from defenders. I also agree that he will likely be gone next year, and probably would have been cut this year except that his contract makes that impossible. If Golladay does falter, Johnson could take his place as our big possession receiver. Johnson doesn't separate that well either, but that isn't surprising given his size, and in any event, he's a lot cheaper than Golladay.



Have you seen the practice clips and reports? This isn’t a reaction to one game.


Let's see what happens through the rest of the preseason. The whole team could barely move the ball last year. I agree the contract (like many DG gave) was a huge mistake, but for that reason he's here for this year. I also agree that he should be benched if it's clear during the regular season that someone is playing better.
If Golladay keeps playing like that in preseason  
sb from NYT Forum : 11:00 am : link
...and dropping balls in practice, I'd hope that Daboll drops him down the depth chart, contract be damned.
I know everyone went into training camp thinking Golladay  
cosmicj : 11:03 am : link
Would be cut or traded in the 23 offseason. His performance had been so bad and so lazy that I think getting him off the team in the next few weeks should be on the table. If you’re rebuilding a team with a bunch of young players, the last thing you want is a lazy highly paid vet barely trying. The phrase “statement cut” comes to mind.

I’d be in favor of trading him of course but I’m worried his $13mm base salary may make it a nonstarter.
Try to be positive guys  
Spiciest Memelord : 11:04 am : link
Golladay seems to also exhibit a me-first diva WR attitude and didn't give a crap about a preseason game...
There's enough talent there to make a difference  
JonC : 11:07 am : link
but his head and his lack of a connection with Jones are obstacles to be overcome, make no mistake.
even that throw toward  
ryanmkeane : 11:22 am : link
the end zone on the first drive....he just didn't make that much of an effort. Likely a no catch but come on man. Do something.
KG has been atrocious since the day he signed  
kelly : 11:53 am : link
He is not one of the top 5 receivers on this team, and we have little talent at wr.
RE: even that throw toward  
ColHowPepper : 12:25 pm : link
In comment 15778955 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
the end zone on the first drive....he just didn't make that much of an effort. Likely a no catch but come on man. Do something.
Several similar in camp, including one or two on which ARobinson made picks (resulting in the default conclusions).

Even the way he sauntered off the field after dropping the ball near the GL on the first drive, it oozed 'IDGAGD'
Giants could save 13mil against the cap if they trade him  
Breeze_94 : 12:35 pm : link
Only issue is finding a taker.

Chicago maybe?
RE: Giants could save 13mil against the cap if they trade him  
JoeyBigBlue : 1:09 pm : link
In comment 15779042 Breeze_94 said:
Quote:
Only issue is finding a taker.

Chicago maybe?


No one in the league is trading for him right now.
RE: What I don't understand about Golladay  
SirLoinOfBeef : 1:39 pm : link
In comment 15778890 Ira said:
Quote:
is how he had 2 - thousand yard seasons in Detroit. He just doesn't look that good.


That Stafford guy is a pretty good QB.
RE: RE: What I don't understand about Golladay  
bw in dc : 1:52 pm : link
In comment 15779097 SirLoinOfBeef said:
Quote:
In comment 15778890 Ira said:


Quote:


is how he had 2 - thousand yard seasons in Detroit. He just doesn't look that good.



That Stafford guy is a pretty good QB.


Spot on. HoF QBs have that ability to make others better and inspire them, too.

Regardless, KG should be on a short leash right now. He's not close to holding up his end of the bargain.
Lets wait and see  
anon837 : 2:02 pm : link
Last off-season, people were questioning the Bengals pick of Ja'Marr Chase because he couldn't catch a cold in camp. He seemingly dropped the easiest passes from Burrows. But we saw what happened as the season went on. And I'm not making any comparisons outside of the circumstances of camp dropsies. Let's see what he does in the comig weeks.
RE: RE: RE: What I don't understand about Golladay  
John In CO : 2:06 pm : link
In comment 15779110 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15779097 SirLoinOfBeef said:


Quote:


In comment 15778890 Ira said:


Quote:


is how he had 2 - thousand yard seasons in Detroit. He just doesn't look that good.



That Stafford guy is a pretty good QB.



Spot on. HoF QBs have that ability to make others better and inspire them, too.

Regardless, KG should be on a short leash right now. He's not close to holding up his end of the bargain.


Hate to say it, but could be he is a guy who worked hard to get paid....he got paid....and thats that. Dont gotta work no more. He got his. He wouldnt be the first..
This board...  
It's a New Day : 2:26 pm : link
Has gone to shit. Everybody wants everybody gone. Can we play a real game or two first?
