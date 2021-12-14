Video of Evan Neal snaps from last night

looks like he is a talented kid trying to sort through a lot of new techniques and is not instinctual. It will take time, but he will be elite, you can see that natural ability.
Agreed. I'm surprised if there is any handwringing. He's a rookie and needs to get better, but that looked like a pretty damn good 1st NFL game. I think he is going to be a good one. I love the fact we have potential bookend tackles.
...and not the first or second. He's a very good, but not great prospect. He's not gonna step right in and dominate every snap. It helps that we already have our left tackle and Neal gets to settle in at right tackle.
Boylhart had this to say about him on 12/14/2021...
Evan can be a franchise Left Tackle if he plays the way he played in the Georgia game recently. Most of the season he seemed to be afraid to make a mistake. He was slow into his blocks and into his lateral movements as if he was afraid to get beat inside. That’s not a bad thing, but if he is undecided at all off the snap of the ball at the next level he will get eaten alive. Evan might be a bit of a perfectionist and that could hold him back from reaching his top potential.
BOTTOM LINE: 1.53 (same grade he gave Andrew Thomas two years earlier) Evan showed his true potential to dominate in the SEC Championship game because he was more aggressive in every phase of his game. He trusted his techniques, but at the same time used his god-given athletic talent on every block to defeat his opponent at the point of attack and when pass blocking. I suspect that Evan will struggle at first at the next level because he doesn’t like to make mistakes and thinks too much before the snap instead of just playing his game. There is nothing wrong with being a perfectionist when it comes to protecting the blind side of your QB. But perfectionism is for practice and once the game starts perfectionism goes right out the window and survival is everything. A left tackle has to learn to marry his athletic talents with the correct techniques to survive and sometimes that is not going to be perfect and the player has to understand that and turn the page after he gets beat. Evan has to play with the aggressiveness he showed in the championship game and accept that, perfectionism is for practice and survival is for the game.
The bolded emphasis (along with the italicized addition) is mine. As a left tackle prospect, he is solid, but unspectacular, with plus player potential, but probably not Pro Bowl. As a right tackle, I'm thinking Kareem McKenzie-like potential. Spending a top ten pick on a right tackle might be considered a luxury, it's up to Neal and the Giants to make the benefits of investing two top ten picks at the tackle position the wave of the future and not an example of spending gold market prices on silver.
wanting to evaluate Evan Neal should listen to Bobby Johnson's presser earlier this week first. He not only mentioned that Neal is still getting used to playing RT again, but more importantly, the Giants now teach a different style of pass protection. They don't pass block passively. They attack the defender even when in pass pro. This is new to Neal.
The should have taken Becton crowd is eerily quiet lately
Sad thing is that the first impression he made during his rookie year is what most non-Giants fans around the league still believe he is. I saw a comment from a Jets fan when Becton went down along the lines of "yeah...but at least we arent the Giants who drafted the bust Andrew Thomas"
yeah, can't help but notice Thomas on these videos. he's in complete control of the position right now
Not allowed to post game video unless they’re going up against the starters? Not allowed to talk about his performance either?
We all know the starters weren’t in. If you need every single post/thread to remind you of that constantly, I think that a you problem.
In comment 15778960 Jim in Forest Hills said:
Andrew Thomas is good!
Andrew Thomas is good!
starting defense?
Not allowed to post game video unless they’re going up against the starters? Not allowed to talk about his performance either?
We all know the starters weren’t in. If you need every single post/thread to remind you of that constantly, I think that a you problem.
That was a bit aggressive. It was just a question, I generally stay away from the gamely threads for obvious reasons, otherwise, I didn't see it posted.
In comment 15778982 barens said:
starting defense?
Not allowed to post game video unless they’re going up against the starters? Not allowed to talk about his performance either?
We all know the starters weren’t in. If you need every single post/thread to remind you of that constantly, I think that a you problem.
That was a bit aggressive. It was just a question, I generally stay away from the gamely threads for obvious reasons, otherwise, I didn't see it posted.
I love the gametime threads, full of the hottest sweatiest takes.
In comment 15778960 Jim in Forest Hills said:
Andrew Thomas is good!
The offensive line this year will at least give Barkley and Jones a chance to make plays
Neal looked like he's still adapting to NFL speed in the pass protection.
Overall, a decent outing against mostly twos.
If he does - I’m sure you and many others will still complain daily.
Andrew Thomas is good!
I'm excited for him though, about time we had a decent Oline.
And yes Thomas is making it look easy out there. Love it!
He looked slow early.