Video of Evan Neal snaps from last night

ryanmkeane : 11:09 am
Penik posted this on Twitter, I’d say it’s an encouraging sign for Neal. Up and down game for sure but seems like there is a really solid base to work with.
Evan Neal vs Pats - ( New Window )
He needs to stay on his feet  
George from PA : 11:11 am : link
Maybe yoga, ballet....but he needs to figure out how to stay on their feet.
An olinemen good on a screen  
Spiciest Memelord : 11:15 am : link
haven't seen that in a while.
except for the whiff on the sack  
Pork Chop : 11:21 am : link
that was better than I was expecting, given the threads today and what I saw last night. I'm encouraged.
Like  
AcidTest : 11:23 am : link
most rookie OL, he's better going forward than backward. Even the second team players he faced last night are better than what he experienced at Alabama. This was also his first football in months.
Holy cow  
Jim in Forest Hills : 11:26 am : link
Andrew Thomas is good!
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 11:27 am : link
Neal will be fine.
RE: Holy cow  
ryanmkeane : 11:27 am : link
In comment 15778960 Jim in Forest Hills said:

Andrew Thomas is good!

yeah, can't help but notice Thomas on these videos. he's in complete control of the position right now
RE: Holy cow  
KDavies : 11:29 am : link
In comment 15778960 Jim in Forest Hills said:

Andrew Thomas is good!


The should have taken Becton crowd is eerily quiet lately
The biggest thing I saw was he doesn't sit.  
robbieballs2003 : 11:29 am : link
He's too straight legged and therefore he is on his heels too much.
RE: RE: Holy cow  
Spiciest Memelord : 11:33 am : link
In comment 15778966 KDavies said:







Andrew Thomas is good!



The should have taken Becton crowd is eerily quiet lately

The Becton crowd will occassionally pop up and gaslight us that Thomas isn't that good.
Was that even the Patriots  
barens : 11:42 am : link
starting defense?
RE: Was that even the Patriots  
BigBlueShock : 11:46 am : link
In comment 15778982 barens said:

starting defense?

Not allowed to post game video unless they’re going up against the starters? Not allowed to talk about his performance either?

We all know the starters weren’t in. If you need every single post/thread to remind you of that constantly, I think that a you problem.
He’s going to be fine IMO.....  
Simms11 : 11:47 am : link
He has all the requisite athleticism and for a guy his size, amazingly so. He works hard and wants to be the best. I have no doubt that Bobby Johnson will get him playing better by seasons end!
RE: RE: RE: Holy cow  
uther99 : 11:47 am : link
In comment 15778974 Spiciest Memelord said:













Andrew Thomas is good!



The should have taken Becton crowd is eerily quiet lately


The Becton crowd will occassionally pop up and gaslight us that Thomas isn't that good.


Yep, saying Wirfs is better, despite the fact that Wirfs plays RT and landed in a much better situation than Thomas
RE: RE: Holy cow  
BigBlueJ : 11:52 am : link
In comment 15778966 KDavies said:







Andrew Thomas is good!



The should have taken Becton crowd is eerily quiet lately


Like sipping fine wine and listening to fine music.
RE: RE: Was that even the Patriots  
barens : 11:53 am : link
In comment 15778988 BigBlueShock said:







starting defense?


Not allowed to post game video unless they’re going up against the starters? Not allowed to talk about his performance either?

We all know the starters weren’t in. If you need every single post/thread to remind you of that constantly, I think that a you problem.


That was a bit aggressive. It was just a question, I generally stay away from the gamely threads for obvious reasons, otherwise, I didn't see it posted.
Evan  
BigBlueJ : 11:55 am : link
looks like he is a talented kid trying to sort through a lot of new techniques and is not instinctual. It will take time, but he will be elite, you can see that natural ability.
RE: RE: RE: Was that even the Patriots  
Spiciest Memelord : 11:56 am : link
In comment 15778994 barens said:













starting defense?


Not allowed to post game video unless they’re going up against the starters? Not allowed to talk about his performance either?

We all know the starters weren’t in. If you need every single post/thread to remind you of that constantly, I think that a you problem.



That was a bit aggressive. It was just a question, I generally stay away from the gamely threads for obvious reasons, otherwise, I didn't see it posted.


I love the gametime threads, full of the hottest sweatiest takes.
He put more guys on the ground  
NNJ Tom : 12:04 pm : link
then he got beat. Looks like a good performance to me.
RE: RE: RE: Holy cow  
Spiciest Memelord : 12:24 pm : link
In comment 15778992 BigBlueJ said:













Andrew Thomas is good!



The should have taken Becton crowd is eerily quiet lately



Like sipping fine wine and listening to fine music.


Also the sweet silence of the Jones haters, who showed some positive things last night - moving the ball, screens, quick passes, quick read and scramble...

yes, yes  
santacruzom : 12:27 pm : link
we all know, the Jones supporters will enjoy the last laugh as he transcends into a top 10 QB in the league.
Have folk forgotten Andrew Thomas's struggles?  
Gruber : 12:27 pm : link
Evan Neal will be fine.
RE: Evan  
Johnny5 : 12:28 pm : link
In comment 15778996 BigBlueJ said:

looks like he is a talented kid trying to sort through a lot of new techniques and is not instinctual. It will take time, but he will be elite, you can see that natural ability.

Agreed. I'm surprised if there is any handwringing. He's a rookie and needs to get better, but that looked like a pretty damn good 1st NFL game. I think he is going to be a good one. I love the fact we have potential bookend tackles.
is it me  
Dr. D : 12:41 pm : link
or did Neal already look better than our last RT, in his first NFL game ever?
There's a reason Neal was the 7th overall pick...  
Milton : 12:44 pm : link
...and not the first or second. He's a very good, but not great prospect. He's not gonna step right in and dominate every snap. It helps that we already have our left tackle and Neal gets to settle in at right tackle.

Boylhart had this to say about him on 12/14/2021...
Quote:
Evan can be a franchise Left Tackle if he plays the way he played in the Georgia game recently. Most of the season he seemed to be afraid to make a mistake. He was slow into his blocks and into his lateral movements as if he was afraid to get beat inside. That’s not a bad thing, but if he is undecided at all off the snap of the ball at the next level he will get eaten alive. Evan might be a bit of a perfectionist and that could hold him back from reaching his top potential.

BOTTOM LINE: 1.53 (same grade he gave Andrew Thomas two years earlier) Evan showed his true potential to dominate in the SEC Championship game because he was more aggressive in every phase of his game. He trusted his techniques, but at the same time used his god-given athletic talent on every block to defeat his opponent at the point of attack and when pass blocking. I suspect that Evan will struggle at first at the next level because he doesn’t like to make mistakes and thinks too much before the snap instead of just playing his game. There is nothing wrong with being a perfectionist when it comes to protecting the blind side of your QB. But perfectionism is for practice and once the game starts perfectionism goes right out the window and survival is everything. A left tackle has to learn to marry his athletic talents with the correct techniques to survive and sometimes that is not going to be perfect and the player has to understand that and turn the page after he gets beat. Evan has to play with the aggressiveness he showed in the championship game and accept that, perfectionism is for practice and survival is for the game.
The bolded emphasis (along with the italicized addition) is mine. As a left tackle prospect, he is solid, but unspectacular, with plus player potential, but probably not Pro Bowl. As a right tackle, I'm thinking Kareem McKenzie-like potential. Spending a top ten pick on a right tackle might be considered a luxury, it's up to Neal and the Giants to make the benefits of investing two top ten picks at the tackle position the wave of the future and not an example of spending gold market prices on silver.
I did notice  
uther99 : 12:45 pm : link
Neal was late out of his stance at times, and seemed a hair early at times (I thought a false start was coming, but nothing was called). Anyway, great first game for him
Anyyone  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:57 pm : link
wanting to evaluate Evan Neal should listen to Bobby Johnson's presser earlier this week first. He not only mentioned that Neal is still getting used to playing RT again, but more importantly, the Giants now teach a different style of pass protection. They don't pass block passively. They attack the defender even when in pass pro. This is new to Neal.
Better than the turnstile  
nygiants16 : 12:57 pm : link
Nate Solder, literally couldnt block anyone for more than a second..

The offensive line this year will at least give Barkley and Jones a chance to make plays
It's going to take time moving to RT...  
bw in dc : 1:04 pm : link
So, you have to respect that learning curve.

Neal looked like he's still adapting to NFL speed in the pass protection.

Overall, a decent outing against mostly twos.




People need to remember what Andrew Thomas was like his rookie year  
BigBlue7 : 1:09 pm : link
.
I think he looks pretty good - he had one bad play  
PatersonPlank : 1:22 pm : link
where he got beat. Ok, but the rest he won his matchup or at least broke even. Him and Thomas are our new bookends.
To my eyes he already looks better than  
gidiefor : Mod : 1:50 pm : link
any Right Tackle the Giants have fielded in 10 years
If you put a similar video of Solder together  
Spiciest Memelord : 1:55 pm : link
you would absolutely have to accompany it with the Benny Hill chase theme.
RE: yes, yes  
GNewGiants : 1:56 pm : link
In comment 15779031 santacruzom said:

we all know, the Jones supporters will enjoy the last laugh as he transcends into a top 10 QB in the league.


If he does - I’m sure you and many others will still complain daily.
RE: RE: Holy cow  
John In CO : 2:05 pm : link
In comment 15778966 KDavies said:







Andrew Thomas is good!



The should have taken Becton crowd is eerily quiet lately


Sad thing is that the first impression he made during his rookie year is what most non-Giants fans around the league still believe he is. I saw a comment from a Jets fan when Becton went down along the lines of "yeah...but at least we arent the Giants who drafted the bust Andrew Thomas"
I think he's going to be really good  
rasbutant : 2:35 pm : link
But that 1st play wasn't a pancake. He got shed, then latched onto the defender and they fell to the ground. Could have been a holding call, and probably would have if the play was closer to them.

I'm excited for him though, about time we had a decent Oline.

And yes Thomas is making it look easy out there. Love it!
He just needed to catch up  
Joe Beckwith : 4:38 pm : link
With NFL level speed.
He looked slow early.
