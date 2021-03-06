Bills fan all 22 film of Giants game (must watch!)

And someone who knows what’s going on. You can’t see much of that on the broadcast. And wow, both Johnson and James look like they get it when it comes to running routes. It they can be decent contributors it will make a difference.
Yes, this Cover 1 guy was really looking for positive things to say, and he mostly found the opportunity to do so with Johnson and James.
They are probably going to get their opportunities when the games count, given the health and performance profile of the Giants' nominal starting WRs.
Critique him however you want and I will do the same. The name of the game is to score points and this QB is a lame-duck player in Year 4 because the current GM and HC have no confidence that he will ever get it.
That play is as easy as it gets to throw a TD in the NFL. The Patriot defense just gave it Daniel Jones and he showed he doesn't know what he is doing out there because he can't see it. On the boxscore it will go down as an incomplete pass, but in reality it is an example of being clueless as a QB.
But just overlook it because there is nobody else to blame it on...poor OL, bad WRs, poor coaching. Whatever...
another thread that turns into a "let's bash Daniel Jones."
You know, I don't have any confidence in Jones, but the constant bashing of him gets old. I get it. He's not going to be a top QB. Does beating that into the ground make him better (no) or make you feel better (hmm)?
That doesn't mean we shouldn't critique his play, but does every play he misses have to be evaluated like it's a complete disaster?
It's an All-22 film. Why don't you use it to post about all the good things you see in Jones.
Otherwise, pipe down...
Why don't you post a critique of his overall play instead of focusing on one play to tell everybody how lousy he is. Does it make you feel good to bash him on every thread there is like you're a big shot? Maybe you're the one that should pipe down.
Because that 1 play is the same play that he rrfuses to make...Its not just 1 play, its 1 play in a long line of bad plays..
You have to make that throw, NFL is hard, you have to be able to see and hit those plays to be a great offense in the NFL
Was a positive play for Jones. I think people are focusing too much on the one (albeit big) mistake. He’s still getting comfortable with the offense. On a side note, I’m really high on Colin Johnson and hope he has a future on this team. 6’6”!
Was a positive play for Jones. I think people are focusing too much on the one (albeit big) mistake. He’s still getting comfortable with the offense. On a side note, I’m really high on Colin Johnson and hope he has a future on this team. 6’6”!
That has nothing to do with getting comfortable in an offense, its a simple read..
If the Corner is in Zone and is sitting, you hit the fly before the safety gets over, in this case the safety was flat footed as well..
If the corner turns and runs with fly, you have the 10 foot out pattern..
In this case he took the easiest throw to the flat that would of gained 3 yards if completed
another thread that turns into a "let's bash Daniel Jones."
I’ve been coming here for more than 20 years. I can’t remember anyone who was anywhere near the lightning rod that Jones is. There’s got to be some kind of lesson in human psychology to be learned in this. Why does he elicit such strong feelings one way or another?
another thread that turns into a "let's bash Daniel Jones."
I’ve been coming here for more than 20 years. I can’t remember anyone who was anywhere near the lightning rod that Jones is. There’s got to be some kind of lesson in human psychology to be learned in this. Why does he elicit such strong feelings one way or another?
another thread that turns into a "let's bash Daniel Jones."
I’ve been coming here for more than 20 years. I can’t remember anyone who was anywhere near the lightning rod that Jones is. There’s got to be some kind of lesson in human psychology to be learned in this. Why does he elicit such strong feelings one way or another?
It’s only down to a few posters that need to see themselves post. I think some of them believe the more they say and insult - more change will occur. Like I said in another thread - we have two posters bringing up Malik Willis in a giants game thread. They can’t help themselves.
I said the same thing when I reviewed the 1st drive. That said, the mistake is inexcusable. You’ve got to cash in when a scoring pass presents itself. I wont make too much of 1 play, and I’ve been one of his defenders regarding his dysfunctional surroundings. But thats the kind of evidence the Giants need. The pieces around Jones functioned well and he still didnt get it done.
another thread that turns into a "let's bash Daniel Jones."
I’ve been coming here for more than 20 years. I can’t remember anyone who was anywhere near the lightning rod that Jones is. There’s got to be some kind of lesson in human psychology to be learned in this. Why does he elicit such strong feelings one way or another?
It’s only down to a few posters that need to see themselves post. I think some of them believe the more they say and insult - more change will occur. Like I said in another thread - we have two posters bringing up Malik Willis in a giants game thread. They can’t help themselves.
Remember when you couldn’t help yourself in calling out posters that said anything remotely critical of Eli?
Focused on CollinJohnson, Richie James, and Daboll’s offensive scheme. Well worth watching. Yes it mentions Jones’ missed opportunity (and TT missing wide open rcvr) but only incidental to the commentary on r r s and play calling. Enjoyed the video.
Is that the focus of the video was WRs and route concepts. To ignore all that in favor of bashing Jones for one play couldn’t be more indicative of the mindset here. (Not to mention no comments on the good plays he made.)
Is that the focus of the video was WRs and route concepts. To ignore all that in favor of bashing Jones for one play couldn’t be more indicative of the mindset here. (Not to mention no comments on the good plays he made.)
Nobody is saying bench him, but that is the kind of play he has been missing his entire career...he needs to hit those plays..
another thread that turns into a "let's bash Daniel Jones."
I’ve been coming here for more than 20 years. I can’t remember anyone who was anywhere near the lightning rod that Jones is. There’s got to be some kind of lesson in human psychology to be learned in this. Why does he elicit such strong feelings one way or another?
Think it was the shock of the Jones pick. I'm a non-Jones hater and I was left with a fairly deep sense of cognitive dissonance at the pick. You know, Mel Kiper didn't have Jones as a top 10 QB.
some rando Bills fans knows the read progression of a QB and the Jones h8ers lap it up! This isn't Madden folks.
lol this guy knows the Bills offense!
Its a pretty simple read and pass play, dont have to be a rocket science to see the read
Score? Down and distance? Pre-snap read and defensive look? Matchups for your WRs/RBs/TEs/Guards?Center/Tackles? Protection scheme?
The presnap read is to try and figure out if they are man or zone..
Once the play starts the read is the corner, if he turns and runs you have the 10 yard out, if he sits, which he did there will be a window to hit the streak, in this case the safety was flat footed as well..
Jones had plenty of time to read this and instead of letting it fly, he settled for his check down immediately..
It was a bad read plain and simple, end of the world? no bit those plays he has to hit
some rando Bills fans knows the read progression of a QB and the Jones h8ers lap it up! This isn't Madden folks.
lol this guy knows the Bills offense!
Its a pretty simple read and pass play, dont have to be a rocket science to see the read
Score? Down and distance? Pre-snap read and defensive look? Matchups for your WRs/RBs/TEs/Guards?Center/Tackles? Protection scheme?
The presnap read is to try and figure out if they are man or zone..
Once the play starts the read is the corner, if he turns and runs you have the 10 yard out, if he sits, which he did there will be a window to hit the streak, in this case the safety was flat footed as well..
Jones had plenty of time to read this and instead of letting it fly, he settled for his check down immediately..
It was a bad read plain and simple, end of the world? no bit those plays he has to hit
Eh. The general philosophy of WCO progression is to read short to long routes. Kurt Warner, playing mostly in an Air Coryell didn't care for this and liked to read long to short. I would say there's no absolutely right way and should depend on situational football.
The general philosophy is to score touchdowns on Offense.
this play is an example of why Daboll is focused on « Jones making the right reads “. He clearly didn’t on this play and it cost 7’points.
There is actually nothing clear about it at all. The only thing clear is there are a lot of people puffing out their chests and pontificating as if they know what the fuck they're talking about when the reality is they are pretty much clueless. Mob mentality when it comes to Jones.
p.s.--Since I used the Jim Mora clip on the other thread, I'll turn to Bugs Bunny for this one... Hey, fellahs, it's a Daniel Jones criticism! - ( New Window )
Is that the focus of the video was WRs and route concepts. To ignore all that in favor of bashing Jones for one play couldn’t be more indicative of the mindset here. (Not to mention no comments on the good plays he made.)
Let's pretend for a moment the right choice isn't to throw a TD to the wide open guy raising his hand.
Air mailing over the checkdowns head was pretty ugly too, no?
Yes. I’ll take a step forward. Let’s just say Jones did flat out miss Johnson (not good but it happens.) My biggest gripe was he checked down so quick and didn’t look at anyone else. He had a GREAT pocket. A little impromptu could have happened. He had all the time in the world to make a play.
My biggest gripe was he checked down so quick and didn’t look at anyone else. He had a GREAT pocket. A little impromptu could have happened. He had all the time in the world to make a play.
You're assuming the RB was the check down option and that the play wasn't designed to go to him all along. Because it's Hall, it's easy to make that assumption, but in a real game it'll likely be Barkley or Breida, two guys who can make things happen in open space. Check downs aren't always check downs, sometimes the play is designed to get the ball to the RB in open space. I'm not claiming that was the design of this specific play, but none of us are expert enough to say definitively.
Air mailing over the checkdowns head was pretty ugly too, no?
Yes. I’ll take a step forward. Let’s just say Jones did flat out miss Johnson (not good but it happens.) My biggest gripe was he checked down so quick and didn’t look at anyone else. He had a GREAT pocket. A little impromptu could have happened. He had all the time in the world to make a play.
The biggest thing I take from that review is the line looks very competent.
I was very impressed with Ezeudu especially, on that pull. He's a much more athletic guy than Lemiux.
My biggest gripe was he checked down so quick and didn’t look at anyone else. He had a GREAT pocket. A little impromptu could have happened. He had all the time in the world to make a play.
You're assuming the RB was the check down option and that the play wasn't designed to go to him all along. Because it's Hall, it's easy to make that assumption, but in a real game it'll likely be Barkley or Breida, two guys who can make things happen in open space. Check downs aren't always check downs, sometimes the play is designed to get the ball to the RB in open space. I'm not claiming that was the design of this specific play, but none of us are expert enough to say definitively.
If The play was deisgned to be read short to long, it wouldnt of been a play action 5 step drop. The play action and 5 step drop tells you Johnson was the first option on the play.
You can also see Jones first read was deep, he looks deep immediately then goes down to the FB..
Nobody is designing a 5 step drop to immediately throw to the RB/Fb unless its a check down after the 1st and 2md option arent there...
My biggest gripe was he checked down so quick and didn’t look at anyone else. He had a GREAT pocket. A little impromptu could have happened. He had all the time in the world to make a play.
You're assuming the RB was the check down option and that the play wasn't designed to go to him all along. Because it's Hall, it's easy to make that assumption, but in a real game it'll likely be Barkley or Breida, two guys who can make things happen in open space. Check downs aren't always check downs, sometimes the play is designed to get the ball to the RB in open space. I'm not claiming that was the design of this specific play, but none of us are expert enough to say definitively.
If The play was deisgned to be read short to long, it wouldnt of been a play action 5 step drop. The play action and 5 step drop tells you Johnson was the first option on the play.
You can also see Jones first read was deep, he looks deep immediately then goes down to the FB..
Nobody is designing a 5 step drop to immediately throw to the RB/Fb unless its a check down after the 1st and 2md option arent there...
Actually, the fact that Johnson put his hand up leads me to believe he knew the ball wasn't going to him, but wanted Jones to audible off the scripted play (which happens more than you would think in preseason). If Johnson was option one or two why would he put his hands up. I have no idea if it was a misread or not, but looking at one preseason play is a horrible way to judge a player if you don't know what they were told to do. With all that said, Jones is not good at processing the field and it would not surprise me if he just missed that or did not have enough confidence to get in there without the safety closing.
I'm sure in the film room, he's gonna be calmly asked: "What did you see?" Or, "What were you so concerned about that led you to check the ball off rather than go downfield?"
BTW, this young kid is an expert analyst, but he was just plain wrong when he speculated that maybe Daniel Jones doesn't have the arm to get the ball to Johnson. THAT IS WRONG.
In any event, this is the sort of play that fans have known about for years: Daniel Jones just doesn't quite process things, or see things... and is why there'll probably be no second contract in 2023.
That play was ugly. But it's one play. People use your google fu and search on "[Insert favorite QB name here] misses wide open receiver" and you will find numerous examples for pretty much any name you type in that you can watch that look like huge and obvious misses. But no one has a clue what they were running there. Especially with option routes. Even if it's a miss it happens. I personally think Jones saw he missed that and that's why it went high to the back there. But who knows? And if Golladay catches that pass at the goal line, we score on that drive. There were more than a few good plays on that drive. I actually think Johnson looks good, certainly better than Golladay but these guys are one preseason game into running a brand new offense. This hyperfocus on every bad or missed fucking play by one guy is absurd. I mean holy christ.
safety was too far away from Johnson to be a factor, even if he did starting moving in his direction. Jones has to make that throw, especially in preseason. He then compounded the problem by airmailing the throw in the flat. Bad play form him all around.
But he made 2 throws to KG that should have been TDs and our superstar WR missed both. Those plays weren't on the tape. I'm more concerned about the WRs that are low on the depth chart making plays and running crisp routes that I don't see from our starters.
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
Yes, this Cover 1 guy was really looking for positive things to say, and he mostly found the opportunity to do so with Johnson and James.
They are probably going to get their opportunities when the games count, given the health and performance profile of the Giants' nominal starting WRs.
That play is as easy as it gets to throw a TD in the NFL. The Patriot defense just gave it Daniel Jones and he showed he doesn't know what he is doing out there because he can't see it. On the boxscore it will go down as an incomplete pass, but in reality it is an example of being clueless as a QB.
But just overlook it because there is nobody else to blame it on...poor OL, bad WRs, poor coaching. Whatever...
Quote:
In comment 15779833 Gman11 said:
Quote:
another thread that turns into a "let's bash Daniel Jones."
You know, I don't have any confidence in Jones, but the constant bashing of him gets old. I get it. He's not going to be a top QB. Does beating that into the ground make him better (no) or make you feel better (hmm)?
That doesn't mean we shouldn't critique his play, but does every play he misses have to be evaluated like it's a complete disaster?
It's an All-22 film. Why don't you use it to post about all the good things you see in Jones.
Otherwise, pipe down...
Why don't you post a critique of his overall play instead of focusing on one play to tell everybody how lousy he is. Does it make you feel good to bash him on every thread there is like you're a big shot? Maybe you're the one that should pipe down.
Because that 1 play is the same play that he rrfuses to make...Its not just 1 play, its 1 play in a long line of bad plays..
You have to make that throw, NFL is hard, you have to be able to see and hit those plays to be a great offense in the NFL
That has nothing to do with getting comfortable in an offense, its a simple read..
If the Corner is in Zone and is sitting, you hit the fly before the safety gets over, in this case the safety was flat footed as well..
If the corner turns and runs with fly, you have the 10 foot out pattern..
In this case he took the easiest throw to the flat that would of gained 3 yards if completed
I’ve been coming here for more than 20 years. I can’t remember anyone who was anywhere near the lightning rod that Jones is. There’s got to be some kind of lesson in human psychology to be learned in this. Why does he elicit such strong feelings one way or another?
Quote:
another thread that turns into a "let's bash Daniel Jones."
I’ve been coming here for more than 20 years. I can’t remember anyone who was anywhere near the lightning rod that Jones is. There’s got to be some kind of lesson in human psychology to be learned in this. Why does he elicit such strong feelings one way or another?
6th overall
Replacing a HoF QB
In NYC
Quote:
another thread that turns into a "let's bash Daniel Jones."
I’ve been coming here for more than 20 years. I can’t remember anyone who was anywhere near the lightning rod that Jones is. There’s got to be some kind of lesson in human psychology to be learned in this. Why does he elicit such strong feelings one way or another?
It’s only down to a few posters that need to see themselves post. I think some of them believe the more they say and insult - more change will occur. Like I said in another thread - we have two posters bringing up Malik Willis in a giants game thread. They can’t help themselves.
Quote:
In comment 15779833 Gman11 said:
Quote:
another thread that turns into a "let's bash Daniel Jones."
I’ve been coming here for more than 20 years. I can’t remember anyone who was anywhere near the lightning rod that Jones is. There’s got to be some kind of lesson in human psychology to be learned in this. Why does he elicit such strong feelings one way or another?
It’s only down to a few posters that need to see themselves post. I think some of them believe the more they say and insult - more change will occur. Like I said in another thread - we have two posters bringing up Malik Willis in a giants game thread. They can’t help themselves.
Remember when you couldn’t help yourself in calling out posters that said anything remotely critical of Eli?
lol this guy knows the Bills offense!
lol this guy knows the Bills offense!
Its a pretty simple read and pass play, dont have to be a rocket science to see the read
Quote:
some rando Bills fans knows the read progression of a QB and the Jones h8ers lap it up! This isn't Madden folks.
lol this guy knows the Bills offense!
Its a pretty simple read and pass play, dont have to be a rocket science to see the read
Score? Down and distance? Pre-snap read and defensive look? Matchups for your WRs/RBs/TEs/Guards?Center/Tackles? Protection scheme?
Nobody is saying bench him, but that is the kind of play he has been missing his entire career...he needs to hit those plays..
Quote:
another thread that turns into a "let's bash Daniel Jones."
I’ve been coming here for more than 20 years. I can’t remember anyone who was anywhere near the lightning rod that Jones is. There’s got to be some kind of lesson in human psychology to be learned in this. Why does he elicit such strong feelings one way or another?
Think it was the shock of the Jones pick. I'm a non-Jones hater and I was left with a fairly deep sense of cognitive dissonance at the pick. You know, Mel Kiper didn't have Jones as a top 10 QB.
Quote:
In comment 15779905 Spiciest Memelord said:
Quote:
some rando Bills fans knows the read progression of a QB and the Jones h8ers lap it up! This isn't Madden folks.
lol this guy knows the Bills offense!
Its a pretty simple read and pass play, dont have to be a rocket science to see the read
Score? Down and distance? Pre-snap read and defensive look? Matchups for your WRs/RBs/TEs/Guards?Center/Tackles? Protection scheme?
The presnap read is to try and figure out if they are man or zone..
Once the play starts the read is the corner, if he turns and runs you have the 10 yard out, if he sits, which he did there will be a window to hit the streak, in this case the safety was flat footed as well..
Jones had plenty of time to read this and instead of letting it fly, he settled for his check down immediately..
It was a bad read plain and simple, end of the world? no bit those plays he has to hit
Quote:
In comment 15779908 nygiants16 said:
Quote:
In comment 15779905 Spiciest Memelord said:
Quote:
some rando Bills fans knows the read progression of a QB and the Jones h8ers lap it up! This isn't Madden folks.
lol this guy knows the Bills offense!
Its a pretty simple read and pass play, dont have to be a rocket science to see the read
Score? Down and distance? Pre-snap read and defensive look? Matchups for your WRs/RBs/TEs/Guards?Center/Tackles? Protection scheme?
The presnap read is to try and figure out if they are man or zone..
Once the play starts the read is the corner, if he turns and runs you have the 10 yard out, if he sits, which he did there will be a window to hit the streak, in this case the safety was flat footed as well..
Jones had plenty of time to read this and instead of letting it fly, he settled for his check down immediately..
It was a bad read plain and simple, end of the world? no bit those plays he has to hit
Eh. The general philosophy of WCO progression is to read short to long routes. Kurt Warner, playing mostly in an Air Coryell didn't care for this and liked to read long to short. I would say there's no absolutely right way and should depend on situational football.
If you’re not looking for Jones to convert these at this point, I struggle that you actually care about what really happens this season...
p.s.--Since I used the Jim Mora clip on the other thread, I'll turn to Bugs Bunny for this one...
Hey, fellahs, it's a Daniel Jones criticism! - ( New Window )
Air mailing over the checkdowns head was pretty ugly too, no?
Exactly.
Air mailing over the checkdowns head was pretty ugly too, no?
Yes. I’ll take a step forward. Let’s just say Jones did flat out miss Johnson (not good but it happens.) My biggest gripe was he checked down so quick and didn’t look at anyone else. He had a GREAT pocket. A little impromptu could have happened. He had all the time in the world to make a play.
Yes. I’ll take a step forward. Let’s just say Jones did flat out miss Johnson (not good but it happens.) My biggest gripe was he checked down so quick and didn’t look at anyone else. He had a GREAT pocket. A little impromptu could have happened. He had all the time in the world to make a play.
The biggest thing I take from that review is the line looks very competent.
I was very impressed with Ezeudu especially, on that pull. He's a much more athletic guy than Lemiux.
Quote:
My biggest gripe was he checked down so quick and didn’t look at anyone else. He had a GREAT pocket. A little impromptu could have happened. He had all the time in the world to make a play.
You're assuming the RB was the check down option and that the play wasn't designed to go to him all along. Because it's Hall, it's easy to make that assumption, but in a real game it'll likely be Barkley or Breida, two guys who can make things happen in open space. Check downs aren't always check downs, sometimes the play is designed to get the ball to the RB in open space. I'm not claiming that was the design of this specific play, but none of us are expert enough to say definitively.
If The play was deisgned to be read short to long, it wouldnt of been a play action 5 step drop. The play action and 5 step drop tells you Johnson was the first option on the play.
You can also see Jones first read was deep, he looks deep immediately then goes down to the FB..
Nobody is designing a 5 step drop to immediately throw to the RB/Fb unless its a check down after the 1st and 2md option arent there...
He should really have shot off a flare gun...
Quote:
In comment 15779953 GNewGiants said:
Quote:
My biggest gripe was he checked down so quick and didn’t look at anyone else. He had a GREAT pocket. A little impromptu could have happened. He had all the time in the world to make a play.
You're assuming the RB was the check down option and that the play wasn't designed to go to him all along. Because it's Hall, it's easy to make that assumption, but in a real game it'll likely be Barkley or Breida, two guys who can make things happen in open space. Check downs aren't always check downs, sometimes the play is designed to get the ball to the RB in open space. I'm not claiming that was the design of this specific play, but none of us are expert enough to say definitively.
If The play was deisgned to be read short to long, it wouldnt of been a play action 5 step drop. The play action and 5 step drop tells you Johnson was the first option on the play.
You can also see Jones first read was deep, he looks deep immediately then goes down to the FB..
Nobody is designing a 5 step drop to immediately throw to the RB/Fb unless its a check down after the 1st and 2md option arent there...
Actually, the fact that Johnson put his hand up leads me to believe he knew the ball wasn't going to him, but wanted Jones to audible off the scripted play (which happens more than you would think in preseason). If Johnson was option one or two why would he put his hands up. I have no idea if it was a misread or not, but looking at one preseason play is a horrible way to judge a player if you don't know what they were told to do. With all that said, Jones is not good at processing the field and it would not surprise me if he just missed that or did not have enough confidence to get in there without the safety closing.
Just wow.
I'm sure in the film room, he's gonna be calmly asked: "What did you see?" Or, "What were you so concerned about that led you to check the ball off rather than go downfield?"
BTW, this young kid is an expert analyst, but he was just plain wrong when he speculated that maybe Daniel Jones doesn't have the arm to get the ball to Johnson. THAT IS WRONG.
In any event, this is the sort of play that fans have known about for years: Daniel Jones just doesn't quite process things, or see things... and is why there'll probably be no second contract in 2023.
That play was ugly. But it's one play. People use your google fu and search on "[Insert favorite QB name here] misses wide open receiver" and you will find numerous examples for pretty much any name you type in that you can watch that look like huge and obvious misses. But no one has a clue what they were running there. Especially with option routes. Even if it's a miss it happens. I personally think Jones saw he missed that and that's why it went high to the back there. But who knows? And if Golladay catches that pass at the goal line, we score on that drive. There were more than a few good plays on that drive. I actually think Johnson looks good, certainly better than Golladay but these guys are one preseason game into running a brand new offense. This hyperfocus on every bad or missed fucking play by one guy is absurd. I mean holy christ.
JG said Jones knew where to go and that he had to let it rip. BD has used the same let it rip starting in minicamp.
This suggests he is processing correctly and some type of short-circuit between executing the throw. I think potentially a confidence/pressure (overwhelm) issue.
The important thing the staff will do is see the trend and hopefully it becomes less and less of the plays you have to hit.
Quote:
by Jones.
My fear with this guy is he’s David Carr’d. His rookie year he slings that in there.
Ooof! I hope he regains his confidence. I was hoping to see a lot more of his rookie year (minus the turnovers) this year.
Maybe we will. Early in the new offense. A couple of good games, confidence builds, we might see a different guy