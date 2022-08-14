Sunday NYG Training Camp Updates - Sy'56 at camp today

Tom Rock
✔
@TomRock_Newsday
Practice ends for today. Saw three newplayers head in with new injuries or issues: Elerson Smith, Jihad Ward and Jon Feliciano. Looked like a right foot/ankle for Smith. Feliciano was having right arm looked at. Could not tell what ailed Ward.
Bobby Skinner
@BobbySkinner_
Giants Final Open Training Camp thots
•So many would be sacks & DJ incompletions that followed
•Tyrod missed guys a lot today
•Quincy Roche stepped up big w/ guys out
•Darnay Holmes 1 handed INT in EZ
•Wink continues w/ a million blitzes
•Screw you guys, I’m going home
He just went 6 for 19 on his passes in practice AND 3 of those 6 completions would have easily been sacks in a real game maybe even more than 3 of the 6...
Time to panic! Daniel Jones fucking sucks right now! Face it!
Please don't act surprised when this team (offense in particular) sucks this year, starting with Daniel Jones.
What an AWFUL camp he's had throwing the football. I'm just glad Schoen and Daboll are seeing this bullshit now, there is NO WAY IN HELL, that the 2 of them aren't ready to find a new QB next year when we can afford one.
AND holy fucking shit get this guy out of town. Zero development. He's not getting better its actually falling all apart.
Yeah the OL sucked today. But Daniel's quick passing game is awful, Tyrod is light years ahead of him as far as getting the ball out quick, decisive, quick release, good zip and placement on those short passes... all things Daniel doesn't do IMO.
more injuries. Great. We can't even get to the regular season remotely healthy.
I think people panic at the word injury these days. However, you have to separate them into two separate categories, remembering that this is training camp.
The first category is where you have injuries that will cause a player to miss games regardless of what time of the season it is. We put Miller, McKethon, Belton and probably Lemiuex into that group. We also add in guys who were injured last year and still are on rehab to this group- Gates, Shepard and Peart.
The second category is where the team isn’t punching someone to get back on the field because it is training camp- but if this were the regular season, would probably be a game time decision. We can put players both Williams, Ezeudu, Toney, Flott, Martinez and a few others.
I should probably say that there’s really a third category too- guys who are injured who appear not to have long term injuries and won’t make the team. Guys like Proehl, Douglass, Sills, Slayton and maybe Seals-Jones.
IMO, the first group are worrisome- but that’s part of the game. Every team deals with those.
The other two aren’t as worrisome, as the second group tends to have the majority to those guys suit up on game day- and the third group doesn’t matter after cutdowns.
maybe, just maybe, the decimated OL had something to do with it? Some people automatically go to Jones sucks
Man... if you want to make excus3s for DJ for another 3/4 years then go right ahead... the new coaching staff, the coaching change, the scheme, the scheme change, the WRs, the OL, blame the defense... just pile on and pile on
End of the day Daniel Jones can't throw the fucking football or play the QB position the way we need him to in order to win games.
But if you want to blame the OL this practice I'd be okay with that... but he has stunk it up pretty much all camp
Dan Duggan
✔
@DDuggan21
Replying to @DDuggan21
Players on the side: RB Matt Breida (?), WR Kadarius Toney (leg/knee), WR Austin Proehl (leg/calf), TE Andre Miller (forearm), OL Josh Ezeudu (?), DL Leonard Williams (?), DL Justin Ellis (?), CB Cor’Dale Flott (groin), CB Rodarius Williams (?), and S Dane Belton (collarbone).
Art Stapleton
✔
@art_stapleton
Saquon Barkley continues to run hard. Popped a nifty long scamper behind right tackle Evan Neal, who pulled across the formation and created a crease.
Neal had a couple nice blocks today, including one when he cleared Quincy Roche on a rush near the back of the pocket.
Art Stapleton
✔
@art_stapleton
Giants offense wasn't great today. Passing game was a grind and completions were hard to find. Kenny Golladay has very little presence right now, and first-team WR for Daniel Jones were Golladay, Collin Johnson and Richie James.
No DJ fan here, but did he sleep with your lady or something? A lot of vitriol.
Dude it's the truth, he fucking sucks man. He has looked awful in 6 of 7 practices... not bad... AWFUL
Maybe it’s by design. Daboll asking him to look like ass on purpose? Throw everybody off..then come week 1, look like Josh Allen..
Josh Allen had a stronger arm in middle school than Daniel Jones has right now.
😆😆
Probably.
You know I was joking right? Jones is garbage.
Lol yes of course... but someone here on BBI will probably make that argument later on and they will not be joking, they'll be dead serious.
Today without Toney, and every time Toney doesn't practice... this offense is sooooo one dimensional... imagine the offense hinging on an unproven OL, injury prone/un proven Kadarius Toney and garbage ass Daniel Jones... we are going to suck this year. It's starting to become clear. I hope I am way off but I've watched alot of camp this year and it looks really really bad. That's it for me today, I'm sure a few people are going to be upset but I gotta call it like I see it and I wish I wasn't seeing Jones stink it up like this.
RE: RE: Reporters said all the QBs sucked, WR's too
maybe, just maybe, the decimated OL had something to do with it? Some people automatically go to Jones sucks
Man... if you want to make excus3s for DJ for another 3/4 years then go right ahead... the new coaching staff, the coaching change, the scheme, the scheme change, the WRs, the OL, blame the defense... just pile on and pile on
End of the day Daniel Jones can't throw the fucking football or play the QB position the way we need him to in order to win games.
But if you want to blame the OL this practice I'd be okay with that... but he has stunk it up pretty much all camp
There isn't a poster here who didn't realize a year ago that Jones was a huge question mark. You make it sound like its a new revelation and you are leading the way, except you're about a season behind. The difference is we don't scream after every stupid practice about Jones, and know we have to live with him this year.
You should really learn more about football before you post anymore. There are 11 guys out there, not just Jones. Also, by the way, I thought Jones looked fairly good in a "real" game on Thursday. That carries a lot more weight than a practice with everyone hurt
maybe, just maybe, the decimated OL had something to do with it? Some people automatically go to Jones sucks
Man... if you want to make excus3s for DJ for another 3/4 years then go right ahead... the new coaching staff, the coaching change, the scheme, the scheme change, the WRs, the OL, blame the defense... just pile on and pile on
End of the day Daniel Jones can't throw the fucking football or play the QB position the way we need him to in order to win games.
But if you want to blame the OL this practice I'd be okay with that... but he has stunk it up pretty much all camp
There isn't a poster here who didn't realize a year ago that Jones was a huge question mark. You make it sound like its a new revelation and you are leading the way, except you're about a season behind. The difference is we don't scream after every stupid practice about Jones, and know we have to live with him this year.
You should really learn more about football before you post anymore. There are 11 guys out there, not just Jones. Also, by the way, I thought Jones looked fairly good in a "real" game on Thursday. That carries a lot more weight than a practice with everyone hurt
Ok fair point...
& you clearly should learn more about football if you think a "real game" took place last Thursday, the first week of August, against the Pats 2nd team. Just saying.
Those aren’t excuses. They are pretty much facts. A concept some can’t grasp… we are gonna probably have a bad QB, bad WRs and an inconsistent OL. Blaming it all one one group or person is not telling the whole story.
No DJ fan here, but did he sleep with your lady or something? A lot of vitriol.
Dude it's the truth, he fucking sucks man. He has looked awful in 6 of 7 practices... not bad... AWFUL
Maybe it’s by design. Daboll asking him to look like ass on purpose? Throw everybody off..then come week 1, look like Josh Allen..
Josh Allen had a stronger arm in middle school than Daniel Jones has right now.
😆😆
Probably.
You know I was joking right? Jones is garbage.
Lol yes of course... but someone here on BBI will probably make that argument later on and they will not be joking, they'll be dead serious.
Today without Toney, and every time Toney doesn't practice... this offense is sooooo one dimensional... imagine the offense hinging on an unproven OL, injury prone/un proven Kadarius Toney and garbage ass Daniel Jones... we are going to suck this year. It's starting to become clear. I hope I am way off but I've watched alot of camp this year and it looks really really bad. That's it for me today, I'm sure a few people are going to be upset but I gotta call it like I see it and I wish I wasn't seeing Jones stink it up like this.
Of course we're going to suck this year. Are there people who really thought otherwise? We've got quite a few rookies slated to be starters/key role players. We've got a rebuilt OL. We're still unwinding Gettleman's horrendously constructed roster. This is going to be a bad team.
The only thing that's questionable is whether we see signs that the new regime has turned the tide. This will be a process and the early returns are unlikley to be pretty. All I'm hoping for by the end of the year is that I don't dread turning on the Giants game every week. If they can get football back to being somewhat fun, that will be a major accomplishment for 2022.
said Phil Simms sucks, not a pro QB. What were the Giants thinking drafting him. Maybe Jones sucks too. However, Simms didn’t have three HC, numerous Offensive Coordinators and OL. Let’s play out the year. Then we will know for sure.
RE: RE: Reporters said all the QBs sucked, WR's too
maybe, just maybe, the decimated OL had something to do with it? Some people automatically go to Jones sucks
Man... if you want to make excus3s for DJ for another 3/4 years then go right ahead... the new coaching staff, the coaching change, the scheme, the scheme change, the WRs, the OL, blame the defense... just pile on and pile on
End of the day Daniel Jones can't throw the fucking football or play the QB position the way we need him to in order to win games.
But if you want to blame the OL this practice I'd be okay with that... but he has stunk it up pretty much all camp
JFC......WHAT DO YOU WANT THEM TO DO ABOUT IT TODAY????? STOP F'ING RANTING!!!!!! I dont think anyone is saying that they want to hang on to Jones for another 3/4 years. But replacing him NOW based on PRACTICE would be utterly stupid. Lets see how he does, you know, in the actual GAMES that count! He will probably stink. I hope he doesnt but at this point, I kind of expect it. And when next offseasons comes he will be replaced.
Dan Duggan
✔
@DDuggan21
Just a brutal day for the Giants offense. Camp stats are what they are but I had Daniel Jones at 6-19 with two interceptions (Adoree’ Jackson, Darnay Holmes). Jones also had to scramble a handful of times because of protection issues.
I could swear "brutal" has been used almost every few days by reporters describing this Jones-led Offense...
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
🏈🏈#Giants Sunday practice: Off stars- Barkley (shows explosion) & Taylor . Play-Board full extension leaping grab on Jones dart; Def-Thibodeaux (3 sacks in 11 on 11) & Holmes (1-handed INT and sticky). Play-AJackson (blanketed Robinson and made his own double-tipped INT)
Dan Duggan
✔
@DDuggan21
With Elerson Smith and Jihad Ward leaving practice today, the Giants currently have five healthy OLB, including Azeez Ojulari, who was just activated from NFI due to a hamstring injury.
Ojulari, Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oshane Ximines, Quincy Roche and Tomon Fox the only OLB left.
Dan Duggan
✔
@DDuggan21
Replying to @DDuggan21
Things actually may be more dire on the OL, with only 10 healthy players coming out of today's practice:
LT Andrew Thomas, LG Max Garcia, C Ben Bredeson, RG Mark Glowinski, RT Evan Neal, LT Devery Hamilton, LT Roy Mbaeteka, C Garrett McGhin, RG Will Holden, RT Eric Smith.
the Strength and Conditioning team for injury prevention, and the medical team is more for treating injuries and making sure they are fully healed before becoming active again?
Even then, I question how realistic it is to prevent injuries with large humans that are pushing their bodies to the limit? It just seems inevitable and unpredictable even with preventative measures like proper stretching, rest and nutrition.
Dan Duggan
✔
@DDuggan21
Replying to @DDuggan21
A few more observations after reviewing my notes:
• I had Jones scrambling four times, throwing the ball away three times and two plays blown dead as sacks. Combination of QB, OL and receivers made for a rough day for the passing offense.
• Kenny Golladay's drop in the preseason opener was egregious, but more concerning is how little production he has daily in practice. He had two targets today, both on end zone fades vs. Aaron Robinson and both were incomplete.
• Adoree' Jackson had a pick today when he contested a short pass to Richie James and then corralled the tipped ball. Jackson has been stifling in coverage all camp.
• Another takeaway for Darnay Holmes, who made a sweet one-handed grab for an interception in the end zone.
• Saquon continues to look great. Broke a long run on a play where misdirection had the defense flowing to the right and Saquon burst through a hole to the left.
• Rookie Trenton Thompson was the third safety in the dime package.
Sympathy first downs.
It really is amazing the injury bug this team continues to deal with from one regime to the next.
That argument has been made from time to time, including by older vets.
- WRs don’t get open
- OL can’t block
- Unblocked blitzer time and time again.
And the summation is Daniel Jones is holding the offense back because someone attended a few practices with a biased opinion. Gonna be a fun year here.
And by the way 90.cal - many here aren’t Jones fans so please stop acting like everyone is.
- WRs don’t get open
- OL can’t block
- Unblocked blitzer time and time again.
And the summation is Daniel Jones is holding the offense back because someone attended a few practices with a biased opinion. Gonna be a fun year here.
And by the way 90.cal - many here aren’t Jones fans so please stop acting like everyone is.
Well just believe the beat reporters then and all the media sources that ever take their word for it... or just go and see for yourself next time and have your own opinion.
Which one of them said "Daniel Jones looks like the real deal..." and forgive me if I won't hold my breathe for you to look for that one...
I LOVED DJ coming out of Duke... I am not biased against him... I'm just not making excuses for him anymore like half of this website apparently is still doing.
You know excuses tend to be made up narratives.
A poor, banged up OL
Bad Receivers
Those aren’t excuses. They are pretty much facts. A concept some can’t grasp… we are gonna probably have a bad QB, bad WRs and an inconsistent OL. Blaming it all one one group or person is not telling the whole story.
https://twitter.com/nickfalato/status/1558521914439745536?s=20&t=muOg-qqGfUecWrv_r8QEyA
https://twitter.com/nickfalato/status/1558521914439745536?s=20&t=muOg-qqGfUecWrv_r8QEyA
Bad on that play.
Now critique the other ones to be fair.
I think if Thomas, Neal and Glowinski all stay healthy they can manage things. I hope.
I think Williams and Jackson may need the two players that need to stay healthy.
Maybe they catch a break but injuries will quickly derail this team again. They need more depth.
Even then, I question how realistic it is to prevent injuries with large humans that are pushing their bodies to the limit? It just seems inevitable and unpredictable even with preventative measures like proper stretching, rest and nutrition.
