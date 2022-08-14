Just watched the Golladay drop again ryanmkeane : 8/14/2022 6:17 pm

Watching the replay of the whole game from Thursday night. Not only does Golladay basically jog off the line of scrimmage, but he then jogs towards the right when he’s making his “cut” and then he almost acts as if he’s surprised that the ball is coming, and then goes low to catch it full speed, which is probably the reason he dropped it.



Get this guy off the field.