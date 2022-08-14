for display only
Just watched the Golladay drop again

ryanmkeane : 8/14/2022 6:17 pm
Watching the replay of the whole game from Thursday night. Not only does Golladay basically jog off the line of scrimmage, but he then jogs towards the right when he’s making his “cut” and then he almost acts as if he’s surprised that the ball is coming, and then goes low to catch it full speed, which is probably the reason he dropped it.

Get this guy off the field.
Boo this man  
big_blue : 8/14/2022 6:30 pm : link
Seriously he just looks slow and seems to have develop drops which he has not been known for, I hope to root for him but what have we seen? He’s been awful.
I don't think he was trying last year  
Essex : 8/14/2022 6:32 pm : link
and the same thing this year. Dude has no pride. Has the chance of being the worst FA signing in NY history
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 8/14/2022 6:34 pm : link
I wouldn't doubt if he just checked out after getting paid. He wouldn't be the first & won't be the last. I'm over it; he's gone this offseason barring him having a Moss '99 like season & there's a better chance of Jessica Alba sleeping with me tonight than that.
In 2020 in Detroit the word was that he wasn't motivated...  
sb from NYT Forum : 8/14/2022 6:42 pm : link
...so none of this should be surprising.
...  
christian : 8/14/2022 6:43 pm : link
The signs were kinda there. There was enough suspicion about his dedication the Giants ran him through all the paces before they signed him.

It was certainly suspect that he missed all that time with a hip flexor that didn't require surgery his last year with Detroit.

And then he comes to New York and early in the year he's complaining on the sidelines.

Maybe this just isn't his place.
My only fan hood saving grace thought is  
SteelGiant : 8/14/2022 6:45 pm : link
Last year he was yelling toward DJs and Garrett’s direction like he hated the offense or he was getting the ball kind of thing. That is not how usually some one acts that is already paid and doesn’t care anymore.

I hope he might the kind of athlete that wants to protect his body for the regular season and just refuses to take a hit now.
Counting out this guy is silly.  
Big Blue '56 : 8/14/2022 6:49 pm : link
Give him the season with the new staff. He was hurt last year and had no QB to throw to him the last 6 games when he was finally healthier. I’ve made these
points before and they’ve gone largely ignored. I expect the same. But you know what? He was hurt last year and had no QB the last 6 games. Those are FACTS.

He may turn out to be a complete disaster, but judging him on a dropped pass makes little sense during this practice time, imv
May just need to accept he is not very good  
Lines of Scrimmage : 8/14/2022 6:53 pm : link
He had two pretty good years in Detroit. One was with a 3 win team so I gather that was also impacted by defenses packing it in. Watching him last year he certainly did not look like teams were fearful of him as I rarely saw any type of double coverage or scheme change.

Judge had a lot of close contacts in Detroit. O'Brien (from Detroit) joined the Giants just before he was signed. O'Brien is gone. So perhaps the Giants are well aware the mistake this signing was.
I'll give him a pass in practice game 1  
CGiants07 : 8/14/2022 6:58 pm : link
After this week no more
I watched some clips of Golladay from Detroit  
robbieballs2003 : 8/14/2022 6:59 pm : link
and he had that passion/drive. He lost it. I don't get it.
Players should be paid for what they produce.  
Giant John : 8/14/2022 7:09 pm : link
Handing out tons of cash removes the desire to earn it like the rest of us. Put Gollady in with the rest of those jerks. He can’t go fast enough to suit me.
BB’56  
Giant John : 8/14/2022 7:11 pm : link
You’re suggestions go ignored for a very good reason.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 8/14/2022 7:16 pm : link
I admire BB56's optimism when it comes to DJ or KG or whatever. But, & I don't want to come off as a dick, it sounds delusional.
here are some Golladay highlights from Detroit -  
Del Shofner : 8/14/2022 7:24 pm : link
he sure caught a lot of TDs, some without much (or any) separation, he just outmuscles DBs. To be fair there are a few where he got wide open too.
Golladay Lions highlights - ( New Window )
Poor attitude  
kelly : 8/14/2022 7:25 pm : link
Can't change that. Players that aren't self motivated become losers once paid.
RE: BB’56  
Big Blue '56 : 8/14/2022 7:28 pm : link
In comment 15780831 Giant John said:
Quote:
You’re suggestions go ignored for a very good reason.


Well we’ll see, won’t we?
Expectations...  
bw in dc : 8/14/2022 7:29 pm : link
I don't expect KG to run good routes. I don't expect him to go 100% all of the time.

But I expect him to catch routine balls. And that ball Jones threw him Thursday night was WR 101 stuff.

Right now, I don't think it's close - he's the most embarrassing player on the team.
RE: Counting out this guy is silly.  
Mike from Ohio : 8/14/2022 7:30 pm : link
In comment 15780816 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
Give him the season with the new staff. He was hurt last year and had no QB to throw to him the last 6 games when he was finally healthier. I’ve made these
points before and they’ve gone largely ignored. I expect the same. But you know what? He was hurt last year and had no QB the last 6 games. Those are FACTS.

He may turn out to be a complete disaster, but judging him on a dropped pass makes little sense during this practice time, imv


He had no QB all season. This offense didn't tank when Jones got hurt, it just sunk to lower depths.
RE: RE: Counting out this guy is silly.  
Big Blue '56 : 8/14/2022 7:34 pm : link
In comment 15780845 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
In comment 15780816 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


Give him the season with the new staff. He was hurt last year and had no QB to throw to him the last 6 games when he was finally healthier. I’ve made these
points before and they’ve gone largely ignored. I expect the same. But you know what? He was hurt last year and had no QB the last 6 games. Those are FACTS.

He may turn out to be a complete disaster, but judging him on a dropped pass makes little sense during this practice time, imv



He had no QB all season. This offense didn't tank when Jones got hurt, it just sunk to lower depths.


They were 4-7 when DJ went out. 2 of the 7 losses resulted from last second losses the D was responsible for after DJ put them in the lead.

I believe Golladay was hurt at that time, though he may have played anyway, or tried to
But we’ve all been through the debates  
Big Blue '56 : 8/14/2022 7:38 pm : link
ad nauseam. We’ll finally find out when the bullets fly for real very soon. It will either be the majority will be correct or the minority (me and some others) will be correct
RE: ...  
3rdnlong : 8/14/2022 7:40 pm : link
In comment 15780805 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
I wouldn't doubt if he just checked out after getting paid. He wouldn't be the first & won't be the last. I'm over it; he's gone this offseason barring him having a Moss '99 like season & there's a better chance of Jessica Alba sleeping with me tonight than that.



don't sell yourself short....i'm sure jessica alba has nothing else to do tonight and could be on her way to your house.
He is what he's been  
JonC : 8/14/2022 7:53 pm : link
now he's massively overpaid to boot and shows zero chemistry with Jones.
Golly = A wealthier Reuben Randle.  
No Where Man : 8/14/2022 7:54 pm : link
He needs to be called out.
Big Blue  
ryanmkeane : 8/14/2022 7:58 pm : link
I’m not writing him off. I’m just saying he doesn’t belong on the field at this juncture. He isn’t trying hard and isn’t even getting open. He’s a non factor.
It’s not just that he dropped the ball  
Dave on the UWS : 8/14/2022 7:58 pm : link
The whole play he looked like he couldn’t give a crap. The one saving grace is
1. He can be cut after the season
2. He will help the organization get a higher draft pick.
RE: Big Blue  
Big Blue '56 : 8/14/2022 8:01 pm : link
In comment 15780874 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
I’m not writing him off. I’m just saying he doesn’t belong on the field at this juncture. He isn’t trying hard and isn’t even getting open. He’s a non factor.


If when the season starts, he doesn’t produce, he absolutely won’t belong on the field and it will be another DG catastrophe, imo..Yeah, he’s overpaid. Question is, will he find his Detroit mojo with Daboll or not?
I wouldn't get to excited about a play in the first pre-season game.  
81_Great_Dane : 8/14/2022 8:05 pm : link
But last year's crappy performance ought to light a fire under the guy, as should being with a new coach. But it apparently hasn't. So, what's it gonna take to get him to really show up.
Golladay, Shep and Jones last year for all 3  
DavidinBMNY : 8/14/2022 8:16 pm : link
In my opinion. Unless Jones shocks.
And Barkley is on the last year of his deal

It's a high performance business. Golladay is going nowhere this year because of the cap hit, but next year has to be a very different story.
I totally agree  
mattlawson : 8/14/2022 8:32 pm : link
I almost made my own thread about it when I rewatched the game this weekend but put it into the post game thread instead.

He made no effort on that play which resulted in another field goal leaving points on the board. He was signed to help convert those kinds of plays. Ridiculous lack of effort.

To make matters worse Daniel Jones got hit late on that play and Andrew Thomas was rolled up on — when everybody else on the team is doing their job for you to slack off like that in a key situation is totally unacceptable and I think Tom Coughlin would’ve went fucking nuts
RE: In 2020 in Detroit the word was that he wasn't motivated...  
It's a New Day : 8/14/2022 8:43 pm : link
In comment 15780811 sb from NYT Forum said:
Quote:
...so none of this should be surprising.


21 touchdowns in roughly 55 games, averaging 16+ yards per catch as a Lions WR. Who said the "word is he wasn't motivated"??????
RE: RE: In 2020 in Detroit the word was that he wasn't motivated...  
No1MDGiantsFan : 8/14/2022 9:00 pm : link
In comment 15780912 It's a New Day said:
Quote:
In comment 15780811 sb from NYT Forum said:


Quote:


...so none of this should be surprising.



21 touchdowns in roughly 55 games, averaging 16+ yards per catch as a Lions WR. Who said the "word is he wasn't motivated"??????


Yeah that makes no sense, he was coming off his best year (led the league in touchdowns) and playing for a contract only he got hurt and wasn’t playing. Can’t exactly pin an injury on being “unmotivated”. Yeah maybe he milked it a little but I doubt he wanted to lower his stock by not playing and being injured
The word was exactly that...unmotivated, attitude and  
Jimmy Googs : 8/14/2022 9:10 pm : link
not a team player. And don’t fool yourselves, Golladay’s stock had dropped. Even Judge was overly concerned but ultimately signed off because he was desperate for help too.

It took a moron GM to sign him up to a bad deal when nobody else was offering him anything...
Sy’s comment that football scouting is so  
cosmicj : 8/14/2022 9:20 pm : link
Difficult because of the small sample sizes, besides being one of the most illuminating statements I’ve read about the sport, is perfectly exemplified by Golladay’s Lions career.

The signing was based on a very small number of big games. In 2019, Golladay was partly benefiting from a great Stafford’s year. Golladay’s 2019 had 5 big games. There was one undoubtedly excellent performance v Green Bay but 3 of the other games came against lousy teams (including 1 big game v the Giants, which maybe explains Gettleman’s interest) and one eh game v the Bears which was boosted by a long breakaway TD.

In 2020, he played in only 4 full games. 2 of those were notable statistically. And both of those came against bottom tier defenses, Jax and Atlanta.

The signing wasn’t based on a consistent track record of success. It was based on a few bursts, and they look like deviations from our current standpoint, not sustainable evidence of quality.

He also has to be a  
Carl in CT : 8/14/2022 9:24 pm : link
4.7 WR now or worse
What's moronic  
Lines of Scrimmage : 8/14/2022 9:36 pm : link
is posting wrong information.

Yes, 2019 was JG's best year. Stafford played 8 games and Detroit won 3 games. He had almost a 200 yard game with a backup. So it was not about MS throwing him open (another favorite I see). It was a WR putting up pretty good stats with a team that was always playing behind and often by big scores.

Judge was hooked on this guy. All his buddies were in Detroit (Patricia, O'Brien (now with the Giants) and Quinn. Dave certainly joined in but this was a Judge driven deal.

Yeah, I guess Getts was just along for the ride  
Jimmy Googs : 8/14/2022 9:44 pm : link
once again...
Bad look by KG but don't forget how we were ready to run Andrew Thomas  
regulator : 8/14/2022 9:54 pm : link
out of town after his performance against New England last season. Things can change in the span of a few weeks from August to September.

I'm not ready to pass judgment on the dude after the shitshow of 2021 and ONE preseason game in 2022.

But... it's totally fair to admit there are some serious red flags to overcome... if there's smoke, I won't be surprised to find a fire.
In 2019...  
bw in dc : 8/14/2022 9:57 pm : link
Golladay led the league in TD receptions and was third in YPC. It was his best statistical year of his career.

Yet, Gollady had the worst separation in the NFL.

So, if any season screams a QB throwing a WR open, 2019 does for KG.

No one was ready to run Thomas out of town after the  
cosmicj : 8/14/2022 9:58 pm : link
Patriots preseason game. I was seriously critical of Judge playing an ailing Thomas in a preseason game, given what emerged after the game about AT’s health. That was the first time I really questioned Judge’s awareness and realism.
Jesus  
Joey in VA : 8/14/2022 9:59 pm : link
Instant analysis much? He's a veteran, I expect ups and downs before live fire drills, can we wait until week 1 before we tar and feather him?
RE: What's moronic  
No1MDGiantsFan : 8/14/2022 10:02 pm : link
In comment 15780953 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
is posting wrong information.

Yes, 2019 was JG's best year. Stafford played 8 games and Detroit won 3 games. He had almost a 200 yard game with a backup. So it was not about MS throwing him open (another favorite I see). It was a WR putting up pretty good stats with a team that was always playing behind and often by big scores.

Judge was hooked on this guy. All his buddies were in Detroit (Patricia, O'Brien (now with the Giants) and Quinn. Dave certainly joined in but this was a Judge driven deal.


Not sure about this, Gettleman outbid himself and this was just such a typical Gettleman move. And as one poster above stated, even Judge was hesitant. Probably why the visit and signing was extended/prolonged
RE: RE: What's moronic  
Lines of Scrimmage : 8/14/2022 10:20 pm : link
In comment 15780971 No1MDGiantsFan said:
Quote:
In comment 15780953 Lines of Scrimmage said:


Quote:


is posting wrong information.

Yes, 2019 was JG's best year. Stafford played 8 games and Detroit won 3 games. He had almost a 200 yard game with a backup. So it was not about MS throwing him open (another favorite I see). It was a WR putting up pretty good stats with a team that was always playing behind and often by big scores.

Judge was hooked on this guy. All his buddies were in Detroit (Patricia, O'Brien (now with the Giants) and Quinn. Dave certainly joined in but this was a Judge driven deal.




Not sure about this, Gettleman outbid himself and this was just such a typical Gettleman move. And as one poster above stated, even Judge was hesitant. Probably why the visit and signing was extended/prolonged


I did acknowledge Dave was certainly in. But Dave forcing this? No way. Judge had too many connections to this player. You may be one of many on the Dave everything bad campaign (I'm glad he is gone) but Judge had a lot of influence with the team. I think his talking to Galloday could simply be to some raising concerns (money wise) and him strengthening his case. Jackson (another with close ties to Judge) may wind up being a pretty good signing if healthy so hopefully that is a viable piece moving forward he wanted.
RE: RE: RE: In 2020 in Detroit the word was that he wasn't motivated...  
sb from NYT Forum : 8/14/2022 10:58 pm : link
In comment 15780922 No1MDGiantsFan said:
Quote:
In comment 15780912 It's a New Day said:


Quote:


In comment 15780811 sb from NYT Forum said:


Quote:


...so none of this should be surprising.



21 touchdowns in roughly 55 games, averaging 16+ yards per catch as a Lions WR. Who said the "word is he wasn't motivated"??????



Yeah that makes no sense, he was coming off his best year (led the league in touchdowns) and playing for a contract only he got hurt and wasn’t playing. Can’t exactly pin an injury on being “unmotivated”. Yeah maybe he milked it a little but I doubt he wanted to lower his stock by not playing and being injured


I am not making shit up, don't shoot the messenger. The Detroit coaches said in 2020 he was healthy enough to play and didn't. Maybe that's true and maybe it isn't, but it sure has looked that way since he's been here, hasn't it?
RE: Jesus  
ryanmkeane : 8/14/2022 11:01 pm : link
In comment 15780969 Joey in VA said:
Quote:
Instant analysis much? He's a veteran, I expect ups and downs before live fire drills, can we wait until week 1 before we tar and feather him?

Has been basically ineffective or injured the entire time he’s been here. And everything points to it staying that way.
RE: RE: RE: RE: In 2020 in Detroit the word was that he wasn't motivated...  
Jimmy Googs : 8/14/2022 11:04 pm : link
In comment 15781000 sb from NYT Forum said:
Quote:
In comment 15780922 No1MDGiantsFan said:


Quote:


In comment 15780912 It's a New Day said:


Quote:


In comment 15780811 sb from NYT Forum said:


Quote:


...so none of this should be surprising.



21 touchdowns in roughly 55 games, averaging 16+ yards per catch as a Lions WR. Who said the "word is he wasn't motivated"??????



Yeah that makes no sense, he was coming off his best year (led the league in touchdowns) and playing for a contract only he got hurt and wasn’t playing. Can’t exactly pin an injury on being “unmotivated”. Yeah maybe he milked it a little but I doubt he wanted to lower his stock by not playing and being injured



I am not making shit up, don't shoot the messenger. The Detroit coaches said in 2020 he was healthy enough to play and didn't. Maybe that's true and maybe it isn't, but it sure has looked that way since he's been here, hasn't it?


This is it...
The  
AcidTest : 8/14/2022 11:10 pm : link
contract was a disaster, but that was a DG specialty (See Solder, Shepard, Stewart, etc.) But we're stuck with him this year. Let's see what he can do at least in a few games. If he isn't performing, then bench him, regardless of the contract. But reaching this conclusion after one preseason game is silly, especially since the entire team was completely moribund on offense last year.

My guess is that this is the last year for Jones, Barkley, Shepard, and Golladay. The roster turnover will be even more pronounced next season as our salary cap constraints lessen.
The wait n’ see-ers on this board kill me every time.  
Jimmy Googs : 8/14/2022 11:13 pm : link
I guarantee many of you all would still be waiting to see if Jonathan Stewart could bounce back or Nate Solder could give us a year like it was 2015 again or if Evan Engram finally put it all together.

This team finally moved on from the moron GM that was clueless, and it needs to move on from many of his other mistakes as soon as practically feasible. Golladay is one of those...
Those patriot db’s  
thrunthrublue : 1:12 am : link
Were covering golly-day running backwards! Maybe he is so slow because he keeps the 20 million DG paid him in his wallet………as soon as he finally makes a catch, first contact he will most likely be out for 8 to 10 weeks…..chalk him up to the new leadership being saddled with an overpaid under achiever.
At the age of 12, I was running better routes.  
CT Charlie : 1:27 am : link
My father played in the Big 10, so he coached me from the time I was small. As an former end, he said the most important thing was planting your plant foot HARD and exploding out of the break.

I was a pathetic athlete, but even in my 60's I can make a cut that's sharper and crisper than KD's on the TD that wasn't. Let's hope he's playing rope-a-dope for now.
RE: No one was ready to run Thomas out of town after the  
regulator : 7:28 am : link
In comment 15780968 cosmicj said:
Quote:
Patriots preseason game. I was seriously critical of Judge playing an ailing Thomas in a preseason game, given what emerged after the game about AT’s health. That was the first time I really questioned Judge’s awareness and realism.


I’m glad you had the inside track there, because word about Thomas being sick didn’t come out until closer to the season opener. But go back and look at some of the quick takes following that game, like I did, and there’s some pure gold…
...  
ryanmkeane : 7:56 am : link
today's NFL is about separation, quick attack, up tempo, athletic WRs who can run all the routes.

Golladay doesn't fit into any of those categories. He's slow, ineffective against man coverage, and doesn't really show much effort.

His best play is essentially toss it up in the corner of the end zone, which never works, because he doesn't try that hard to get the ball.
RE: Bad look by KG but don't forget how we were ready to run Andrew Thomas  
ryanmkeane : 7:58 am : link
In comment 15780965 regulator said:
Quote:
out of town after his performance against New England last season. Things can change in the span of a few weeks from August to September.

Completely and utterly different story. Thomas has given max effort and has played through injuries ever since he's been here. Those that were ready to call him a bust - that was more about DG than it was having to be patient with Thomas.

Golladay is just a disaster all around. And he turns 29 in November.
