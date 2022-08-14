Just watched the Golladay drop again

Watching the replay of the whole game from Thursday night. Not only does Golladay basically jog off the line of scrimmage, but he then jogs towards the right when he’s making his “cut” and then he almost acts as if he’s surprised that the ball is coming, and then goes low to catch it full speed, which is probably the reason he dropped it.
Get this guy off the field.
It was certainly suspect that he missed all that time with a hip flexor that didn't require surgery his last year with Detroit.
And then he comes to New York and early in the year he's complaining on the sidelines.
Maybe this just isn't his place.
I hope he might the kind of athlete that wants to protect his body for the regular season and just refuses to take a hit now.
He may turn out to be a complete disaster, but judging him on a dropped pass makes little sense during this practice time, imv
Judge had a lot of close contacts in Detroit. O'Brien (from Detroit) joined the Giants just before he was signed. O'Brien is gone. So perhaps the Giants are well aware the mistake this signing was.
Golladay Lions highlights - ( New Window )
Well we’ll see, won’t we?
But I expect him to catch routine balls. And that ball Jones threw him Thursday night was WR 101 stuff.
Right now, I don't think it's close - he's the most embarrassing player on the team.
He had no QB all season. This offense didn't tank when Jones got hurt, it just sunk to lower depths.
He had no QB all season. This offense didn't tank when Jones got hurt, it just sunk to lower depths.
They were 4-7 when DJ went out. 2 of the 7 losses resulted from last second losses the D was responsible for after DJ put them in the lead.
I believe Golladay was hurt at that time, though he may have played anyway, or tried to
1. He can be cut after the season
2. He will help the organization get a higher draft pick.
If when the season starts, he doesn’t produce, he absolutely won’t belong on the field and it will be another DG catastrophe, imo..Yeah, he’s overpaid. Question is, will he find his Detroit mojo with Daboll or not?
And Barkley is on the last year of his deal
It's a high performance business. Golladay is going nowhere this year because of the cap hit, but next year has to be a very different story.
He made no effort on that play which resulted in another field goal leaving points on the board. He was signed to help convert those kinds of plays. Ridiculous lack of effort.
To make matters worse Daniel Jones got hit late on that play and Andrew Thomas was rolled up on — when everybody else on the team is doing their job for you to slack off like that in a key situation is totally unacceptable and I think Tom Coughlin would’ve went fucking nuts
21 touchdowns in roughly 55 games, averaging 16+ yards per catch as a Lions WR. Who said the "word is he wasn't motivated"??????
...so none of this should be surprising.
21 touchdowns in roughly 55 games, averaging 16+ yards per catch as a Lions WR. Who said the "word is he wasn't motivated"??????
Yeah that makes no sense, he was coming off his best year (led the league in touchdowns) and playing for a contract only he got hurt and wasn’t playing. Can’t exactly pin an injury on being “unmotivated”. Yeah maybe he milked it a little but I doubt he wanted to lower his stock by not playing and being injured
It took a moron GM to sign him up to a bad deal when nobody else was offering him anything...
The signing was based on a very small number of big games. In 2019, Golladay was partly benefiting from a great Stafford’s year. Golladay’s 2019 had 5 big games. There was one undoubtedly excellent performance v Green Bay but 3 of the other games came against lousy teams (including 1 big game v the Giants, which maybe explains Gettleman’s interest) and one eh game v the Bears which was boosted by a long breakaway TD.
In 2020, he played in only 4 full games. 2 of those were notable statistically. And both of those came against bottom tier defenses, Jax and Atlanta.
The signing wasn’t based on a consistent track record of success. It was based on a few bursts, and they look like deviations from our current standpoint, not sustainable evidence of quality.
Yes, 2019 was JG's best year. Stafford played 8 games and Detroit won 3 games. He had almost a 200 yard game with a backup. So it was not about MS throwing him open (another favorite I see). It was a WR putting up pretty good stats with a team that was always playing behind and often by big scores.
Judge was hooked on this guy. All his buddies were in Detroit (Patricia, O'Brien (now with the Giants) and Quinn. Dave certainly joined in but this was a Judge driven deal.
I'm not ready to pass judgment on the dude after the shitshow of 2021 and ONE preseason game in 2022.
But... it's totally fair to admit there are some serious red flags to overcome... if there's smoke, I won't be surprised to find a fire.
Yet, Gollady had the worst separation in the NFL.
So, if any season screams a QB throwing a WR open, 2019 does for KG.
Judge was hooked on this guy. All his buddies were in Detroit (Patricia, O'Brien (now with the Giants) and Quinn. Dave certainly joined in but this was a Judge driven deal.
Not sure about this, Gettleman outbid himself and this was just such a typical Gettleman move. And as one poster above stated, even Judge was hesitant. Probably why the visit and signing was extended/prolonged
is posting wrong information.
Not sure about this, Gettleman outbid himself and this was just such a typical Gettleman move. And as one poster above stated, even Judge was hesitant. Probably why the visit and signing was extended/prolonged
I did acknowledge Dave was certainly in. But Dave forcing this? No way. Judge had too many connections to this player. You may be one of many on the Dave everything bad campaign (I'm glad he is gone) but Judge had a lot of influence with the team. I think his talking to Galloday could simply be to some raising concerns (money wise) and him strengthening his case. Jackson (another with close ties to Judge) may wind up being a pretty good signing if healthy so hopefully that is a viable piece moving forward he wanted.
...so none of this should be surprising.
21 touchdowns in roughly 55 games, averaging 16+ yards per catch as a Lions WR. Who said the "word is he wasn't motivated"??????
Yeah that makes no sense, he was coming off his best year (led the league in touchdowns) and playing for a contract only he got hurt and wasn’t playing. Can’t exactly pin an injury on being “unmotivated”. Yeah maybe he milked it a little but I doubt he wanted to lower his stock by not playing and being injured
I am not making shit up, don't shoot the messenger. The Detroit coaches said in 2020 he was healthy enough to play and didn't. Maybe that's true and maybe it isn't, but it sure has looked that way since he's been here, hasn't it?
Has been basically ineffective or injured the entire time he’s been here. And everything points to it staying that way.
...so none of this should be surprising.
21 touchdowns in roughly 55 games, averaging 16+ yards per catch as a Lions WR. Who said the "word is he wasn't motivated"??????
Yeah that makes no sense, he was coming off his best year (led the league in touchdowns) and playing for a contract only he got hurt and wasn’t playing. Can’t exactly pin an injury on being “unmotivated”. Yeah maybe he milked it a little but I doubt he wanted to lower his stock by not playing and being injured
I am not making shit up, don't shoot the messenger. The Detroit coaches said in 2020 he was healthy enough to play and didn't. Maybe that's true and maybe it isn't, but it sure has looked that way since he's been here, hasn't it?
This is it...
My guess is that this is the last year for Jones, Barkley, Shepard, and Golladay. The roster turnover will be even more pronounced next season as our salary cap constraints lessen.
This team finally moved on from the moron GM that was clueless, and it needs to move on from many of his other mistakes as soon as practically feasible. Golladay is one of those...
I was a pathetic athlete, but even in my 60's I can make a cut that's sharper and crisper than KD's on the TD that wasn't. Let's hope he's playing rope-a-dope for now.
I’m glad you had the inside track there, because word about Thomas being sick didn’t come out until closer to the season opener. But go back and look at some of the quick takes following that game, like I did, and there’s some pure gold…
Golladay doesn't fit into any of those categories. He's slow, ineffective against man coverage, and doesn't really show much effort.
His best play is essentially toss it up in the corner of the end zone, which never works, because he doesn't try that hard to get the ball.
Completely and utterly different story. Thomas has given max effort and has played through injuries ever since he's been here. Those that were ready to call him a bust - that was more about DG than it was having to be patient with Thomas.
Golladay is just a disaster all around. And he turns 29 in November.