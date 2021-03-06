Denver wanted Darnold / Gettleman didn't answer the phone

|
|Connor Hughes
Connor Hughes
Asked Maccagnan this once. No way to answer. NYJ knew NYG were going Barkley & only Barkley. Only time MM got nervous was when Baker went 1. He knew Elway LOVED Darnold. Thought he’d offer moon & stars to NYG for 2.
Might have. Gettleman never answered phone. Just took Barkley
|Benjamin Allbright
Benjamin Allbright
Replying to
@Connor_J_Hughes
Correct on all fronts including Denver trying to move up for Darnold and DG not answering
You try to do everything else possible to avoid chemo because if you have ever experienced seeing someone go through the treatment you would know why.
Chemo is the last option on the table you want to go with, so the guy was going through some tough shit well before the draft.
You said this:
You are objectively wrong.
Who is most to blame?
The Mara's
If he was undergoing the initial treatment and was sick with cancer -- and that (understandably) was impacting his job performance -- he should have stepped aside.
While not a "haul," we would have had more resources to fill in a terrible roster while choosing a player like Bradley Chubb or Quinton Nelson that fit better into the slot. Dumb, dumb, dumb.
yup and whatever the points value may be, that trade in that circumstance for QB wouldve netted a premium over the chart value for the G's.
So many of the obvious incompetencies have been verified since he left.
If I spent years defending that guy, I'd never show my face here.
So because certain fans held a different opinion and defended that opinion you are suggesting they should not show their face around here again? That does not seem like you.
I wanted Barkley or Darnold so obviously I was wrong on both. I didn't want Allen. I thought he was too inaccurate and was concerned about the plates and screws that were inserted to fix his broken collarbone, albeit in his non throwing shoulder.
Absent Allen, the correct pick was Nelson, even at #2, but certainly at #4 or #5. Eli was immobile. He needed better protection, and as someone said, Chubb would have been available in the second round. Barkley was a luxury. Eli's career was severely damaged because Reese and DG couldn't protect him, no matter how many FA and draft resources they used.
Wow, just wow!
Eric from BBI said:
I think the quote was "They took Baker. We're taking Saquon. End of discussion."
It's sad how much energy certain posters invested in defending Rabbit Foot Dave.
I would say It's sad how much energy posters waste on a guy that's gone. We have a new admin and coach.
Its like if I only bought that 1969 Mustang or fill in the blank.
Gettleman was just that bad. I will never fully recover.
What was sadder than DG's press team on this website was the mental energy spent by some cursing "media bias." Like it was all a conspiracy by the media to make us think the Giants were terrible or were not improving. Gettleman fanboys were just wrong, the media bias people were insane (alas, there was quite a bit of overlap between the two groups, that is, the insane Gettleman fanboys).
Hoping the new regime upgrades us to Olive Garden.
lol. It's actually true.
It's sad how much energy certain posters invested in defending Rabbit Foot Dave.
So many of the obvious incompetencies have been verified since he left.
If I spent years defending that guy, I'd never show my face here.
I found it:
link - ( New Window )
It's not just that Rory is wrong, but it's that the evidence is presented and Rory doubles down.
The problem is he was clearly and completely behind the times on analytics and even mocked the people invested in them.
He was a dangerous combination of behind the times and overconfident and no all conviction isn't made equal. Complete conviction to the point where you ignore trades on a move that even many fans could see was ill conceived is literally everything you don't want in a leader.
Also I've heard the "we've got a new hire all the old problems are gone BS" too many times. Not talking about problems doesn't make them go away, in fact it's often the opposite affect.
I'll believe we've fixed our management incompetence problem when I see it on the field.
Amen.
It was the fake typing for me. And I also didn't like the hire but was hoping for the best.
It would have been so easy to just answer that question. "Our numbers liked him to outperform other backs" That's a confident response. Instead he had to mock anyone who had the audacity to suggest math could outperform his Nintendo Wii scouting.
It was a truly horrifying moment for anyone hoping the Giants would modernize.
You are objectively wrong.
It's not just that Rory is wrong, but it's that the evidence is presented and Rory doubles down.
Pretty much SOP for Rory.
Since Getts was hung up on Barkley the answer was no thanks. And when Cleveland went Mayfield with #1, he told everybody everybody to "turn off their phones" because he was picking Saquon.
christian said:
It's sad how much energy certain posters invested in defending Rabbit Foot Dave.
So many of the obvious incompetencies have been verified since he left.
If I spent years defending that guy, I'd never show my face here.
Who ever defended Gettleman with so much vigor for 4 straight years?
I found it:
"Basically, once Cleveland took Baker, I told our guys, 'Don't even waste your time [taking phone calls]. We're taking Saquon and we're going to run," Gettleman told ESPN's NFL Live, h/t Dunleavy.
link - ( New Window )
Great work. I hadn't heard that one. I think he also did say the quote I mentioned in his post draft press conference, but I'm too lazy and busy to look it up.
"Basically, once Cleveland took Baker, I told our guys, 'Don't even waste your time [taking phone calls]. We're taking Saquon and we're going to run," Gettleman told ESPN's NFL Live, h/t Dunleavy.
Great find.
christian said:
christian said:
How about a self-enforced admission of naïveté and pollyannaism?
The free agents who made up the 2007 and 2011 teams are what got DG the GM job in Carolina.
Some still sound a bit hungry for more...
Never show your face here? A ridiculous take in my opinion. It s a football fan board! You seem to be taking it pretty seriously, maybe too much so.
You re a good poster, I m surprised by this take.
If I was a Grade A butthole for four years, I'd have the decency and self awareness to give everyone a break from me.
I don't *think* I am that, so I'm in the clear = )
Hey Dave its John Elway, we want the #2 pick. I'll give you our 1 & 2 #2's, call me back
Ring Ring
This is Dave Gettlemen, leave a message at the beep
Hey Dave its John Elway again, so I guess you thought that was a lowball offer. Ok so this years 1 & next years 1? Call me back
Ring Ring
This is Dave Gettlemen, leave a message at the beep
Elway again, OK last and final offer this years 1 & 2 and next years 1 & 2. We want Darnold bad
Ring Ring
This is Dave Gettlemen, leave a message at the beep
Dave you fucking asshole, you screw me, you could have had Barkley at 5. No one else wanted him before 5.
5 months later
Ring Ring
This is Dave Gettlemen, leave a message at the beep
Dave its Elway, gotta say thanks, that Darnold kid looks like shit you saved may ass. That Barkely kid looks like the real deal if he stays healthy. Any chance we can trade you for Shurmur?
But what doesn’t get talked about enough is how dumb it was to take Barks at all. There was plenty of data to indicate that Barkley could easily struggle in the NFL. In fact, Barkley has been pretty much the same back in the NFL that he was at PSU. He was boom or bust at Happy Vally and he’s the same in the NFL except Barkley added injury prone (not his fault but still very predictable) and unwillingness to pass pro to his resume.
Getty was breathtakingly arrogant. He willfully ignored obvious evolutions of the game like draft position value and the importance of draft picks and the salary cap. And to boot he was also absurdly impetuous. All of Dave’s character flaws could be seen most clearly in the LW trade. If you tried to conjure up the perfect moron to be an NFL GM, I think you’d come up with someone nearly or exactly like Getty.
If Gettleman really believed in the "run/stop the run" axiom -- better investment in the TEs and interior line was the way to go.
Agreed. Done is done. Time to move on.
two disasters that should never be spoken of again. lol
Agreed. Done is done. Time to move on.
I don't know, I see *some* fans doing the same thing again.
Getting "sold" on coaches and coordinators and executives before even getting a season played.
In Gettleman's swan song draft with the Panthers, he drafted CMC with the 8th overall pick in 2017. So, he was fresh off the idea of taking a RB high. Positional value be damned.
One year later, as the new GM with NYG, he continued his outdated philosophy and took SB #2.
The die was cast when he arrived at 1925 Giants Way Drive on December 28, 2017. A day that will live in infamy...