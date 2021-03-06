for display only
Denver wanted Darnold / Gettleman didn't answer the phone

BrettNYG10 : 12:30 pm
Thought this was interesting.

Quote:
Connor Hughes
@Connor_J_Hughes
·
16h
Asked Maccagnan this once. No way to answer. NYJ knew NYG were going Barkley & only Barkley. Only time MM got nervous was when Baker went 1. He knew Elway LOVED Darnold. Thought he’d offer moon & stars to NYG for 2.

Might have. Gettleman never answered phone. Just took Barkley


Quote:
Benjamin Allbright
@AllbrightNFL
Replying to
@Connor_J_Hughes
Correct on all fronts including Denver trying to move up for Darnold and DG not answering

RE: wait what, there is a hell of a  
BrettNYG10 : 1:48 pm : link
In comment 15781400 Rory said:
Quote:
alot more that happens in the preceding months before you start chemo.

You try to do everything else possible to avoid chemo because if you have ever experienced seeing someone go through the treatment you would know why.

Chemo is the last option on the table you want to go with, so the guy was going through some tough shit well before the draft.


You said this:

Quote:
absolutely is disgusted at DG but from what I recall at that time wasn't he recovering from chemotherapy to treat lymphoma.


You are objectively wrong.
DG was a disaster  
kelly : 1:49 pm : link
Hired and kept by the Mara's

Who is most to blame?

The Mara's
Absolutely  
Kmed6000 : 1:49 pm : link
inexcusable. He needs to be fired immediately!
I didn't like Gettleman being hired in the first place  
Greg from LI : 1:50 pm : link
But I really started to outright hate him when he made that "hot dog, a pretzel, and a bag of donuts" crack. What an arrogant clown.
RE: RE: Literally?  
shyster : 1:51 pm : link
In comment 15781395 RicFlair said:
Quote:
In comment 15781386 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


They just let it ring?

That doesn't sound right.




Yeah I’m not buying that.


I'll look for it, but the quote from Gettleman that I recall went like this: "Once they [the Browns] drafted Baker, I said 'turn off the phones, we're going to run'."

Run the ball with Barkley, that is.
...  
christian : 1:51 pm : link
Every Giant fan wanted nothing but the best of health for Gettleman.

If he was undergoing the initial treatment and was sick with cancer -- and that (understandably) was impacting his job performance -- he should have stepped aside.
RE: According to the quick look at  
nyfootballfan : 1:52 pm : link
In comment 15781305 mikeinbloomfield said:
Quote:
a move up from 5 to 2 would cost 900 points. 900 points works out to about a second round pick and two thirds. Correct my math if I'm wrong, please.

While not a "haul," we would have had more resources to fill in a terrible roster while choosing a player like Bradley Chubb or Quinton Nelson that fit better into the slot. Dumb, dumb, dumb.


yup and whatever the points value may be, that trade in that circumstance for QB wouldve netted a premium over the chart value for the G's.
RE: ...  
ChrisRick : 1:58 pm : link
In comment 15781323 christian said:
Quote:
It's sad how much energy certain posters invested in defending Rabbit Foot Dave.

So many of the obvious incompetencies have been verified since he left.

If I spent years defending that guy, I'd never show my face here.


So because certain fans held a different opinion and defended that opinion you are suggesting they should not show their face around here again? That does not seem like you.
There  
AcidTest : 2:00 pm : link
was a rumor that the Browns offered DG #4 and both their second round picks to move up to #2 in order to take Barkley.

I wanted Barkley or Darnold so obviously I was wrong on both. I didn't want Allen. I thought he was too inaccurate and was concerned about the plates and screws that were inserted to fix his broken collarbone, albeit in his non throwing shoulder.

Absent Allen, the correct pick was Nelson, even at #2, but certainly at #4 or #5. Eli was immobile. He needed better protection, and as someone said, Chubb would have been available in the second round. Barkley was a luxury. Eli's career was severely damaged because Reese and DG couldn't protect him, no matter how many FA and draft resources they used.
My hatred of this man knows no limits..................  
GiantBlue : 2:00 pm : link
Wasted so many fan years of our lives......

Wow, just wow!
RE: RE: RE: Literally?  
AcidTest : 2:01 pm : link
In comment 15781409 shyster said:
Quote:
In comment 15781395 RicFlair said:


Quote:


In comment 15781386 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


They just let it ring?

That doesn't sound right.




Yeah I’m not buying that.



I'll look for it, but the quote from Gettleman that I recall went like this: "Once they [the Browns] drafted Baker, I said 'turn off the phones, we're going to run'."

Run the ball with Barkley, that is.


I think the quote was "They took Baker. We're taking Saquon. End of discussion."
RE: RE: ...  
eugibs : 2:07 pm : link
In comment 15781345 upnyg said:
Quote:
In comment 15781323 christian said:


Quote:


It's sad how much energy certain posters invested in defending Rabbit Foot Dave.



I would say It's sad how much energy posters waste on a guy that's gone. We have a new admin and coach.

Its like if I only bought that 1969 Mustang or fill in the blank.


Gettleman was just that bad. I will never fully recover.

What was sadder than DG's press team on this website was the mental energy spent by some cursing "media bias." Like it was all a conspiracy by the media to make us think the Giants were terrible or were not improving. Gettleman fanboys were just wrong, the media bias people were insane (alas, there was quite a bit of overlap between the two groups, that is, the insane Gettleman fanboys).
RE: The NY Giants  
Optimus-NY : 2:09 pm : link
In comment 15781348 give66 said:
Quote:
The multibillion-dollar company run like Joe's Pizzeria.
Hoping the new regime upgrades us to Olive Garden.


lol. It's actually true.
RE: RE: ...  
christian : 2:10 pm : link
In comment 15781418 ChrisRick said:
Quote:
In comment 15781323 christian said:


Quote:


It's sad how much energy certain posters invested in defending Rabbit Foot Dave.

So many of the obvious incompetencies have been verified since he left.

If I spent years defending that guy, I'd never show my face here.



So because certain fans held a different opinion and defended that opinion you are suggesting they should not show their face around here again? That does not seem like you.


I'm not saying they shouldn't. I'm saying if I had been on a 4-year vendetta to defend the guy, and was so brutally wrong, I wouldn't show my face here : )
RE: RE: RE: RE: Literally?  
shyster : 2:11 pm : link
In comment 15781422 AcidTest said:
Quote:

I'll look for it, but the quote from Gettleman that I recall went like this: "Once they [the Browns] drafted Baker, I said 'turn off the phones, we're going to run'."

Run the ball with Barkley, that is.



I think the quote was "They took Baker. We're taking Saquon. End of discussion."


I found it:

Quote:
"Basically, once Cleveland took Baker, I told our guys, 'Don't even waste your time [taking phone calls]. We're taking Saquon and we're going to run," Gettleman told ESPN's NFL Live, h/t Dunleavy.

link - ( New Window )
RE: RE: wait what, there is a hell of a  
Mad Mike : 2:11 pm : link
In comment 15781402 BrettNYG10 said:
Quote:
You are objectively wrong.

It's not just that Rory is wrong, but it's that the evidence is presented and Rory doubles down.
The problem with Dave wasn't conviction  
NoGainDayne : 2:14 pm : link
you want a guy to have conviction.

The problem is he was clearly and completely behind the times on analytics and even mocked the people invested in them.

He was a dangerous combination of behind the times and overconfident and no all conviction isn't made equal. Complete conviction to the point where you ignore trades on a move that even many fans could see was ill conceived is literally everything you don't want in a leader.

Also I've heard the "we've got a new hire all the old problems are gone BS" too many times. Not talking about problems doesn't make them go away, in fact it's often the opposite affect.

I'll believe we've fixed our management incompetence problem when I see it on the field.
RE: The problem with Dave wasn't conviction  
JonC : 2:18 pm : link
In comment 15781437 NoGainDayne said:
Quote:


I'll believe we've fixed our management incompetence problem when I see it on the field.


Amen.
RE: I didn't like Gettleman being hired in the first place  
NoGainDayne : 2:19 pm : link
In comment 15781408 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
But I really started to outright hate him when he made that "hot dog, a pretzel, and a bag of donuts" crack. What an arrogant clown.


It was the fake typing for me. And I also didn't like the hire but was hoping for the best.

It would have been so easy to just answer that question. "Our numbers liked him to outperform other backs" That's a confident response. Instead he had to mock anyone who had the audacity to suggest math could outperform his Nintendo Wii scouting.

It was a truly horrifying moment for anyone hoping the Giants would modernize.
RE: RE: RE: wait what, there is a hell of a  
Gatorade Dunk : 2:22 pm : link
In comment 15781431 Mad Mike said:
Quote:
In comment 15781402 BrettNYG10 said:


Quote:


You are objectively wrong.


It's not just that Rory is wrong, but it's that the evidence is presented and Rory doubles down.

Pretty much SOP for Rory.
My guess here is  
JonC : 2:23 pm : link
the writers in the OP were referring to very close to the actual draft (or perhaps on draft night, after Mayfield was picked, etc). In other words, just the way it's written leaves out timeline context. Either way, it was typical of DG.
The other rumored deal that moron disregarded was with Cleveland.  
Jimmy Googs : 2:23 pm : link
The story was Browns wanted Mayfield and Barkley badly and offered Giants their #4 pick and their two second round picks (top of second round mind you).

Since Getts was hung up on Barkley the answer was no thanks. And when Cleveland went Mayfield with #1, he told everybody everybody to "turn off their phones" because he was picking Saquon.

RE: RE: RE: ...  
Jimmy Googs : 2:26 pm : link
In comment 15781429 christian said:
Quote:
In comment 15781418 ChrisRick said:


Quote:


In comment 15781323 christian said:


Quote:


It's sad how much energy certain posters invested in defending Rabbit Foot Dave.

So many of the obvious incompetencies have been verified since he left.

If I spent years defending that guy, I'd never show my face here.



So because certain fans held a different opinion and defended that opinion you are suggesting they should not show their face around here again? That does not seem like you.



I'm not saying they shouldn't. I'm saying if I had been on a 4-year vendetta to defend the guy, and was so brutally wrong, I wouldn't show my face here : )


Who ever defended Gettleman with so much vigor for 4 straight years?
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Literally?  
AcidTest : 2:41 pm : link
In comment 15781430 shyster said:
Quote:
In comment 15781422 AcidTest said:


Quote:



I'll look for it, but the quote from Gettleman that I recall went like this: "Once they [the Browns] drafted Baker, I said 'turn off the phones, we're going to run'."

Run the ball with Barkley, that is.



I think the quote was "They took Baker. We're taking Saquon. End of discussion."



I found it:



Quote:


"Basically, once Cleveland took Baker, I told our guys, 'Don't even waste your time [taking phone calls]. We're taking Saquon and we're going to run," Gettleman told ESPN's NFL Live, h/t Dunleavy.

link - ( New Window )


Great work. I hadn't heard that one. I think he also did say the quote I mentioned in his post draft press conference, but I'm too lazy and busy to look it up.
DG  
Paulie Walnuts : 3:12 pm : link
what a fcuking disaster..
But please, by all means  
Spider43 : 3:32 pm : link
Let the man finish out his career in style by having him and his family down on the field in the last game as the feather on his cap.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Literally?  
bw in dc : 3:42 pm : link
In comment 15781430 shyster said:
Quote:

Quote:


"Basically, once Cleveland took Baker, I told our guys, 'Don't even waste your time [taking phone calls]. We're taking Saquon and we're going to run," Gettleman told ESPN's NFL Live, h/t Dunleavy.


Great find.
RE: ...  
joeinpa : 3:44 pm : link
In comment 15781323 christian said:
Quote:
It's sad how much energy certain posters invested in defending Rabbit Foot Dave.

So many of the obvious incompetencies have been verified since he left.

If I spent years defending that guy, I'd never show my face here.


Never show your face here? A ridiculous take in my opinion. It s a football fan board! You seem to be taking it pretty seriously, maybe too much so.
RE: RE: ...  
joeinpa : 3:51 pm : link
In comment 15781491 joeinpa said:
Quote:
In comment 15781323 christian said:


Quote:


It's sad how much energy certain posters invested in defending Rabbit Foot Dave.

So many of the obvious incompetencies have been verified since he left.

If I spent years defending that guy, I'd never show my face here.



Never show your face here? A ridiculous take in my opinion. It s a football fan board! You seem to be taking it pretty seriously, maybe too much so.


You re a good poster, I m surprised by this take.
RE: RE: ...  
Gatorade Dunk : 3:54 pm : link
In comment 15781491 joeinpa said:
Quote:
In comment 15781323 christian said:


Quote:


It's sad how much energy certain posters invested in defending Rabbit Foot Dave.

So many of the obvious incompetencies have been verified since he left.

If I spent years defending that guy, I'd never show my face here.



Never show your face here? A ridiculous take in my opinion. It s a football fan board! You seem to be taking it pretty seriously, maybe too much so.

Too much so?

I think you have to consider the fact that DG's most staunch defenders (and this applies to those who also vehemently defend several other players and/or people associated with the Giants) often accuse anyone who criticizes the Giants of being a bad fan (in one way or another). And they face no repercussions for doing so, nor do many of them ever even eat their apportioned plate of crow when the evidence mounts overwhelmingly against their position.

They simply move onto the next scenario, polish up their rose-colored glasses and repeat the process. Sooner or later, they should either acknowledge how foolish it was to constantly defend the incompetence that DG embodied, or stop repeating the same nonsense. And if they refuse to do so, they might as well not stick around because their credibility as a poster is nonexistent.
RE: RE: RE: ...  
RicFlair : 4:07 pm : link
In comment 15781496 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 15781491 joeinpa said:


Quote:


In comment 15781323 christian said:


Quote:


It's sad how much energy certain posters invested in defending Rabbit Foot Dave.

So many of the obvious incompetencies have been verified since he left.

If I spent years defending that guy, I'd never show my face here.



Never show your face here? A ridiculous take in my opinion. It s a football fan board! You seem to be taking it pretty seriously, maybe too much so.


Too much so?

I think you have to consider the fact that DG's most staunch defenders (and this applies to those who also vehemently defend several other players and/or people associated with the Giants) often accuse anyone who criticizes the Giants of being a bad fan (in one way or another). And they face no repercussions for doing so, nor do many of them ever even eat their apportioned plate of crow when the evidence mounts overwhelmingly against their position.

They simply move onto the next scenario, polish up their rose-colored glasses and repeat the process. Sooner or later, they should either acknowledge how foolish it was to constantly defend the incompetence that DG embodied, or stop repeating the same nonsense. And if they refuse to do so, they might as well not stick around because their credibility as a poster is nonexistent.



Lol what kind of repercussions do you want? Like Eric enforced?

So weird.
RE: RE: RE: RE: ...  
Gatorade Dunk : 4:12 pm : link
In comment 15781502 RicFlair said:
Quote:
In comment 15781496 Gatorade Dunk said:


Quote:


In comment 15781491 joeinpa said:


Quote:


In comment 15781323 christian said:


Quote:


It's sad how much energy certain posters invested in defending Rabbit Foot Dave.

So many of the obvious incompetencies have been verified since he left.

If I spent years defending that guy, I'd never show my face here.



Never show your face here? A ridiculous take in my opinion. It s a football fan board! You seem to be taking it pretty seriously, maybe too much so.


Too much so?

I think you have to consider the fact that DG's most staunch defenders (and this applies to those who also vehemently defend several other players and/or people associated with the Giants) often accuse anyone who criticizes the Giants of being a bad fan (in one way or another). And they face no repercussions for doing so, nor do many of them ever even eat their apportioned plate of crow when the evidence mounts overwhelmingly against their position.

They simply move onto the next scenario, polish up their rose-colored glasses and repeat the process. Sooner or later, they should either acknowledge how foolish it was to constantly defend the incompetence that DG embodied, or stop repeating the same nonsense. And if they refuse to do so, they might as well not stick around because their credibility as a poster is nonexistent.




Lol what kind of repercussions do you want? Like Eric enforced?

So weird.

How about a self-enforced admission of naïveté and pollyannaism?
RE: Just makes you think how fortunate the Giants were  
Ivan15 : 4:24 pm : link
In comment 15781321 widmerseyebrow said:
Quote:
to win in 2007 and 2011. Hit on just enough new key players and kept enough core stars from the Accorsi era. Everything that followed in the front office was just a bunch of arrogant folks who thought they had the winning formula.


The free agents who made up the 2007 and 2011 teams are what got DG the GM job in Carolina.
I think a handful have eaten a good amount of crow  
Jimmy Googs : 4:36 pm : link
especially when they get a little frisky from time to time.

Some still sound a bit hungry for more...
I could have  
darren in pdx : 4:49 pm : link
continued on without needing to know this nugget of information. But I've moved on, current regime has my interest in the future instead of dwelling on poor leadership of the past.
RE: RE: RE: ...  
christian : 4:53 pm : link
In comment 15781493 joeinpa said:
Quote:
If I spent years defending that guy, I'd never show my face here.

Never show your face here? A ridiculous take in my opinion. It s a football fan board! You seem to be taking it pretty seriously, maybe too much so.

You re a good poster, I m surprised by this take.


If I was a Grade A butthole for four years, I'd have the decency and self awareness to give everyone a break from me.

I don't *think* I am that, so I'm in the clear = )
Ring Ring  
Rudy5757 : 4:58 pm : link
This is Dave Gettlemen, leave a message at the beep

Hey Dave its John Elway, we want the #2 pick. I'll give you our 1 & 2 #2's, call me back

Ring Ring

This is Dave Gettlemen, leave a message at the beep

Hey Dave its John Elway again, so I guess you thought that was a lowball offer. Ok so this years 1 & next years 1? Call me back

Ring Ring

This is Dave Gettlemen, leave a message at the beep

Elway again, OK last and final offer this years 1 & 2 and next years 1 & 2. We want Darnold bad

Ring Ring

This is Dave Gettlemen, leave a message at the beep

Dave you fucking asshole, you screw me, you could have had Barkley at 5. No one else wanted him before 5.


5 months later

Ring Ring

This is Dave Gettlemen, leave a message at the beep

Dave its Elway, gotta say thanks, that Darnold kid looks like shit you saved may ass. That Barkely kid looks like the real deal if he stays healthy. Any chance we can trade you for Shurmur?






Listen toots  
adamg : 5:03 pm : link
Bahkley is a great, great playah. Touched by hand of Gahd. So who gaht the last laugh?
...  
Jimmy Googs : 5:05 pm : link
Ahahaha  
Spider43 : 5:06 pm : link
Those last two posts made my day, thanks.
Dumb to pick a RB at the 2, but even dumber to pick that RB  
trueblueinpw : 5:12 pm : link
I’m not some kind of football genius, but I knew taking a RB at the 2 was fucking indefensible. And it was. And it seems like most of now agree it was dumb.

But what doesn’t get talked about enough is how dumb it was to take Barks at all. There was plenty of data to indicate that Barkley could easily struggle in the NFL. In fact, Barkley has been pretty much the same back in the NFL that he was at PSU. He was boom or bust at Happy Vally and he’s the same in the NFL except Barkley added injury prone (not his fault but still very predictable) and unwillingness to pass pro to his resume.

Getty was breathtakingly arrogant. He willfully ignored obvious evolutions of the game like draft position value and the importance of draft picks and the salary cap. And to boot he was also absurdly impetuous. All of Dave’s character flaws could be seen most clearly in the LW trade. If you tried to conjure up the perfect moron to be an NFL GM, I think you’d come up with someone nearly or exactly like Getty.
...  
christian : 5:20 pm : link
I think the Barkley pick looks a lot different if the Giants don't strike out with Solder, Beckham, and Manning.

If Gettleman really believed in the "run/stop the run" axiom -- better investment in the TEs and interior line was the way to go.
Can we bury the use of the Gettleman name here, as with Handley  
GFAN52 : 5:40 pm : link
two disasters that should never be spoken of again. lol
That sucks  
djm : 6:09 pm : link
And is acceptable.

You could very easily do the math  
AcesUp : 6:09 pm : link
That he was negligent in exploring his options. The Colts successfully secured a trade down with a worse pick, there was a lot Denver smoke with Darnold who was the top QB by consensus, and we used the bare minimum time in making the Barkley pick. I never understood how this aspect was ever debated because it was so straightforward.
RE: Can we bury the use of the Gettleman name here, as with Handley  
kdog77 : 6:32 pm : link
In comment 15781588 GFAN52 said:
Quote:
two disasters that should never be spoken of again. lol


Agreed. Done is done. Time to move on.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 6:40 pm : link
I get the 'Move on. He's gone' school of thought, but we're still paying-and will for some time-for his incompetence. I laugh when people say Ray was worse than Gettleman. Gettleman did FAR more damage long term to this franchise than Ray did in two seasons.
RE: RE: Can we bury the use of the Gettleman name here, as with Handley  
Ten Ton Hammer : 7:16 pm : link
In comment 15781619 kdog77 said:
Quote:
In comment 15781588 GFAN52 said:


Quote:


two disasters that should never be spoken of again. lol



Agreed. Done is done. Time to move on.


I don't know, I see *some* fans doing the same thing again.

Getting "sold" on coaches and coordinators and executives before even getting a season played.
RE: Dumb to pick a RB at the 2, but even dumber to pick that RB  
bw in dc : 7:28 pm : link
In comment 15781570 trueblueinpw said:
Quote:
I’m not some kind of football genius, but I knew taking a RB at the 2 was fucking indefensible. And it was. And it seems like most of now agree it was dumb.


In Gettleman's swan song draft with the Panthers, he drafted CMC with the 8th overall pick in 2017. So, he was fresh off the idea of taking a RB high. Positional value be damned.

One year later, as the new GM with NYG, he continued his outdated philosophy and took SB #2.

The die was cast when he arrived at 1925 Giants Way Drive on December 28, 2017. A day that will live in infamy...
BW is correct about Shurmur  
Dave on the UWS : 7:31 pm : link
and if memory serves, that rumor made the rounds BEFORE the draft. It was part of the “ what QB do you think they will take”? discussions
