Denver wanted Darnold / Gettleman didn't answer the phone

Connor Hughes

@Connor_J_Hughes

·

16h

Asked Maccagnan this once. No way to answer. NYJ knew NYG were going Barkley & only Barkley. Only time MM got nervous was when Baker went 1. He knew Elway LOVED Darnold. Thought he’d offer moon & stars to NYG for 2.



Might have. Gettleman never answered phone. Just took Barkley