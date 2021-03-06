Taylor to get First Team Reps for the Giants

is a better QB than Jones and he should start for NYG. And Sy's camp reports seem to suggest that Taylor has indeed been the better QB.
That's obviously not the plan. But it makes sense for him to get some reps with the first team for a variety of smart reasons.
Yeah I don't think Taylor is particularly good. I do think Jones is that bad. And I would like to see more winning football. So I'd like to see TT starting even though I know that will never happen. Well not until the team loses with Jones starting
I m taking liberties here, but from your consistent take on Jones I thinking you would rank him somewhere in the high 40 s low 50 s as a quarterback; most all other starters and several back ups would be ranked higher.
If this turns out to be true, it casts severe doubt on the team of Schoen and Daboll, to evaluate talent and just throw away a season on someone with no potential to be anything but what you claim him to be.
I think it’s clear based on several metrics. The issue is that Taylor statistically has been tailing off, while admittedly playing for some awful teams. It’s one if those situations where you really need to compare their performance in camp and preseason directly and see which is better because the numbers can be read different ways.
I never looked at it with that much granularity. I try to keep it as Jones being a starter vs the other starters in the league.
When I do that, it seems reasonable to rank Jones as a player in the bottom third of the league amongst his peers.
It will all be clearer a few weeks from now but it’s probably fair
especially when people that like Jones aren't allowed to point to his positives from his rookie season in 2019 when he had a better offensive coach, and some playmakers that were more athletic than a D2 team.
Against 3rd and 4th stringers last week. He was constantly late and inaccurate in throws. Some of his throws were completed but since there were underthrown or behind…. YAC opportunities were lost. He had about 4-5 passes where a better defender would have INT opportunities.
Taylor has better pocket awareness than Jones which would probably be beneficial for us… but there’s a reason why no one ever saw him as a QB of the future guy. Lacks arm strength as well.
I am no hurry to hand him the reigns. If Jones sucks for 3-4 games, then fine.
it's about being able to evaluate your young tackles. It's harder to do that when they know they are going to have to block forever because their QB has terrible awareness and no internal clock.
You want to know what you have in Toney, Robinson, even if KG has anything for you and it's hard to do that when you have a QB that reads the field poorly and zeroes in on his first reads.
To me starting Taylor is much more about not letting Jones drag down the performance of other players that are more important to evaluate than Jones Vs. over-evaluating a player in Jones that has probably shown more than enough to know it isn't going to click for him.
What’s it based on? I’ve asked before and you haven’t answered. Since Jones was drafted he’s been better than Taylor, who hasn’t been good and can’t stay healthy.
It’s fine if you think Jones sucks, I do. But stating Taylor is better is bullshit. He hasn’t done anything in 5 years.
I thought I did address this. Taylor has a better QBR, TD/INT ratio, YPA, AY/A.
I think you challenged the results because Taylor hasn't done anything the last four years. Well, of course he hasn't. He's been hurt a ton and backed-up Watson, Herbert and Mayfield.
So just so were clear, you are going off his 2017 production, do I have that right?
Tyrod was hurt the 1st half of last season, but came back for the 2nd half. He played so poorly he was benched for Davis Mills, and Mills was announced the starter for the remainder of the season. It wasn't simply he was hurt, he also sucked.
I find it funny now that saying Jones isn't the guy, but he's better than Tyrod, has become "supporting" Jones
Taylor has been to the Superbowl, the probowl and been replaced by Baker Mayfield, Justin Herbert and Davis Mills at each subsequent stop. I've seen footage of TT making business decisions and throwing some great passes. That said, I wasn't sure but he seemed to be staring down his receivers vs the Pats this weekend. I liked his pocket presence but could see why he might struggle to get to the next level in his career. DJ has done nothing but, I feel, he's had absolutely nothing around him. He looked decent at times vs the Pats but still struggle to make short passes on occasions. I think you can win with EITHER QB, but they need an above average supporting cast. I don't know that DJ will ELEVATE Golladay the way Eli could/did elevate receivers (Steve Smith, Plax, Kevin Boss, Nicks, Manningham, etc.). Maybe Taylor can build a rapport with KG and KT that DJ can't? I'm truly more interested to see if this staff can help DJ improve to the potential he showed in his rookie season. I think we know what Taylor is. If DJ can stay healthy (He hasn't so far), he may have the brains and enough physical talent to be an above average QB. That may be better option, cap wise, than having a superstar QB and no financial flexibility to sign or keep topp talent.
when looking at the most critical position in sports, and not being able to find an ounce of production from a player in 5 years. I know you don't actually believe this as stating it would really hurt your take on Jones.
Its perfectly fine to think Jones isn't good. Its also fine to call Taylor what he is. What is this so difficult? Do you care about BBI clout that much?
The odds of him being in place at the helm sometime this season are pretty good based on Jones injury history. That said, not sure what people are looking at to say Taylor is demonstrably better than Jones. They each have looked pedestrian so far. Taylor looks like he has more confidence in the pocket but that's the only advantage I give him. He was not passing well overall in that 1st preseason game.
Anyway not sure it matters all that much. We know what Taylor is. There is still some slight doubt on Jones based on circumstances the past 2 years, and better stats and overall play his rookie year. That means there is still potential upside to starting him, as relatively little as people believe it to be. If Jones doesn't progress we move on. We are rebuilding and I don't see this team being much above .500 this year anyway.
If he can outperform DJ, and he represents more confidence they can win with it, then he's the stop gap rather than DJ. We all want DJ to succeed and seize the moment, but if he isn't then they need to change gears.
This is about 2022 decisions and either they're getting in on DJ or he's out the door so they can move forward.
had Taylor in Buffalo back in 2017 and got rid of him because he wasn't the guy.
They also signed him this year, so maybe they thought he is the guy?
There were any number of reasons to let TT walk. He had been the starter, and Buff was clearly going with Allen, so getting rid of the former starter eliminates any QB controversy if Allen struggled. It isn’t that uncommon.
Oh? They signed him as a competent backup, which you realize we haven't had in quite some time. He's 33 now and hasn't done squat in 5 years. He's not the guy.
Daniel Jones had four good games in 2019 and people act like he was in the running for ROY
I cannot speak for Sy, but I don't think his write-ups suggest Taylor should start. He said he is the best backup we have had. A pretty low bar.
you must have missed the part where I haven't disagreed with the assessment of Jones' rookie season (although some nuances I do). What we are talking about here is the same assessment somehow not applying to Taylor. If Taylor has been hurt and/or not good enough the past 4 years, why do I care what he did 5 years ago? On what planet does that logic make any sense?
This is his story - play well, get injured, replaced by a young stud draft pick then on to another team.
I'm thinking history will repeat itself here, he''ll beat-out Jones (because he's better); the Giants will then draft the real franchise QB answer they need and Taylor will ride into the sunset. (For his sake, I hope he doesn't have to suffer another injury).
But then he returned in November and started again. He played so much worse than Mills that he got benched for the rest of the year
when looking at the most critical position in sports, and not being able to find an ounce of production from a player in 5 years. I know you don't actually believe this as stating it would really hurt your take on Jones.
Its perfectly fine to think Jones isn't good. Its also fine to call Taylor what he is. What is this so difficult? Do you care about BBI clout that much?
I'm not sure what you want me to call Taylor. I'm not saying he's a top 15 QB. Not even a top 20 QB. I'm simply saying there is enough data/evidence to support that he's a better QB than Jones.
TT has more experience than Jones, has played at a higher level than Jones, and was playing in circumstances the last four years (as enumerated) that prevented him from playing much.
And just because TT hasn't played much the last four years, doesn't mean he's lost anything. He was an average player four years ago and that's what I think he is today.
If I had my druthers, we would get very aggressive and make a move for JimG because I think the NFCE is up for grabs. Because I don't think either TT or DJ are reliable or good enough to make that happen. I just think TT would get us closer...
but also a little bit funny that we wasted 3 years so far, and about to waste another, on a QB who can't demonstrably outplay Tyrod Taylor in year 4. No competent organization functions in an all or nothing binary with a playerwho is a longshot to turn it around. The Giants have become champions at squandering years.
you must have missed the part where I haven't disagreed with the assessment of Jones' rookie season (although some nuances I do). What we are talking about here is the same assessment somehow not applying to Taylor. If Taylor has been hurt and/or not good enough the past 4 years, why do I care what he did 5 years ago? On what planet does that logic make any sense?
You’re not changing these peoples minds. You’re putting up a great effort but it’s gonna be for not.
but also a little bit funny that we wasted 3 years so far, and about to waste another, on a QB who can't demonstrably outplay Tyrod Taylor in year 4. No competent organization functions in an all or nothing binary with a playerwho is a longshot to turn it around. The Giants have become champions at squandering years.
Your guy Pickett looked pretty good the other day vs Seattle.
There is a theory floating around that Pickett may be a guy who doesn't practice well - apparently, he hasn't looked consistently good in practices - but plays well when the lights are on...
Against 4th teamers. And all the practice reports I’ve read is that he’s been the third best QB. So if we go by practice reports for one team… shall we do it for other teams?
Perhaps. I wouldn't say Pickett is my guy so much, but I thought folks were down on a guy that had some great qualities and who had a decent chance to become a top 10 QB. And the comparisons to Jones that were stated on BBI were woefully misguided.
you must have missed the part where I haven't disagreed with the assessment of Jones' rookie season (although some nuances I do). What we are talking about here is the same assessment somehow not applying to Taylor. If Taylor has been hurt and/or not good enough the past 4 years, why do I care what he did 5 years ago? On what planet does that logic make any sense?
You’re not changing these peoples minds. You’re putting up a great effort but it’s gonna be for not.
UConn is playing a bit dumb here and not accounting for the circumstances TT has played under the last four years.
I don't believe anyone is saying anything other than TT is a better short-term solution for this team than Jones.
Taylor did nothing against the Patriots to suggest that. His ball placement was very poor.
Taylor is a known quantity. He's a conservative QB with decent athleticism who doesn't turn the ball over. He can move an offense but on most days he cannot light it up. His conservative style makes him a good caddy or bridge QB.
Neither appears to be playing particularly well based on the camp reports. If you have two QBs who are similar in talent, it makes sense to get both first team reps to see if one looks better than the other.
It is foolish to think that Taylor will start the season unless Jones is hurt or really flops in camp. It is also foolish to think that he gets 8, 10 or 17 games to start so that they can "see what they have" in Jones. If he is really bad in weeks 1-3 he hasn't done anything to warrant more games. He isn't a rookie. There is a deep file on him and his abilities.
Taylor is not the long term answer, but he is likely the one who will be here next year as a starter until a rookie is ready to take over. Jones is only hear next year if he grabs the job by the throat and makes it his. I think most of us think that is possible, but highly unlikely.
There's a few very poor practice players in the H of F...Practice,we're talking about practice..Really,practice..Love you Iverson!!
Against 4th teamers. And all the practice reports I’ve read is that he’s been the third best QB. So if we go by practice reports for one team… shall we do it for other teams?
I'm not going to defend Pickett, I have my doubts about his arm strength, but you can understand a rookie struggling during his first training camp v a 4th year vet, right?
Pickett's arm is fine. True he doesn't have elite arm strength but he is as good or better than Jones in that department. Plus he is very accurate, has great ball placement and great touch and delivers a very catchable ball.
I could but college QBs are more NFL ready today than ever. Throw in that DJ is only one year older than Pickett as well. So I don’t see this huge growth for Pickett.
I agree with you on Pickett's potential, but there is a learning curve for any QB to get used to the speed of the NFL. As "NFL-ready" as any QB is, there is still a steep learning curve when it comes to NFL speed and terminology.
Jones is in his 4th year and is still struggling in practice. That is not a good sign.
“College QBs are more NFL ready today” and yet here we are in year 4 with people saying “let’s see what we have in Jones”.
Honest question for you or anyone who wants to take a stab. How many QBs drafted since 2017 (the year we should have thought about replacing Eli) would make us a playoff team?
Mahomes seems like everyone’s answer (but we would have had to give a boatload for him - and he would have gone to a dysfunctional team with some horrible coaching.) I am not sure we get that same player.
Herbert would be the one for me that we screwed the pooch.
Josh Allen would have been a huge question mark due to the fact he would be placed on a horrible team with horrible coaching. Not sure our staff we had would have helped him.
The rest? I don’t see anyone taken making us a serious playoff contender with the staff and GM we have had since 2017.
A much more capable, proven backup than either backup QB from 2021 that can play well enough that the Giants could win a few games with him as a starter. Probably nothing more than that.
That might be more than Daniel Jones is… so give him the reps… find out for sure.
If Tyrod stunk as bad as Daniel in the 7 camp practices I attended I would be the first one to say, Daniel stinks but he’s better than the next option… unfortunately the next option is Tyrod and from what I saw with my own 2 eyes, he looked a little bit better than Daniel has in camp, sometimes he looked a lot better, particularly with the quick passing scheme which works best with what we have in KT, Wandale, Shep etc….
If Tyrod stunk as bad as Daniel in the 7 camp practices I attended I would be the first one to say, Daniel stinks but he’s better than the next option… unfortunately the next option is Tyrod and from what I saw with my own 2 eyes, he looked a little bit better than Daniel has in camp, sometimes he looked a lot better, particularly with the quick passing scheme which works best with what we have in KT, Wandale, Shep etc….
Wouldn’t it help Jones to have Toney and Shep as well?
Honest question for you or anyone who wants to take a stab. How many QBs drafted since 2017 (the year we should have thought about replacing Eli) would make us a playoff team?
Mahomes seems like everyone’s answer (but we would have had to give a boatload for him - and he would have gone to a dysfunctional team with some horrible coaching.) I am not sure we get that same player.
Herbert would be the one for me that we screwed the pooch.
Josh Allen would have been a huge question mark due to the fact he would be placed on a horrible team with horrible coaching. Not sure our staff we had would have helped him.
The rest? I don’t see anyone taken making us a serious playoff contender with the staff and GM we have had since 2017.
If we’re looking at the team as currently constructed you’re probably right, but taking a QB at a different point probably changes how the roster is constructed.
If they started to look into replacing Eli in 2017 like they should have they probably put more resources into the oline instead of taking a RB.
Would it help to wait 4 more years to see if everybody
95% of the people here are ready to move on from Jones. The point was no matter your opinion of Jones - many of those QBs drafted that were talked about would have struggled doing anything with this franchise.
I do think if Jones was drafted by those teams you listed - he would be a better player and would have much more success with them then being on the Giants.
95% of the people here are ready to move on from Jones. The point was no matter your opinion of Jones - many of those QBs drafted that were talked about would have struggled doing anything with this franchise.
I do think if Jones was drafted by those teams you listed - he would be a better player and would have much more success with them then being on the Giants.
Not even close to 95%.
And the other points do not matter...we are where we are with DJ. And that is nowhere.
Matter a lot. Because your assuming Jones is the only thing holding us back. When it fact it could be argued that many things holding the team back. When you have ineptness at..
HC level
GM level
Ownership
Lack of talent at OL
Consistently injured WR core
Every QB in the league would struggle to reach their potential. So like I said if an Allen, Mahomes, Herbert, etc… would not be as good as they are now. Are those QBs better than Jones? Of course they are. Not even close.
But until personnel and coaching get better - it won’t matter whose QBing. Player development for a player involves many aspects, just not the QB himself.
that put us squarely in the playoff hunt this year...
Allen, Mahomes, Herbert, LJax, TrevLaw, JB.
I will truly never understand the belief by some on BBI that these other QBs are accomplishing what they have in situations that are even remotely comparable to the mess the Giants have had the past 3 seasons. Whether it was infinitely better coaching, infinitely better offensive line play, or clearly superior skill position talent, 5 of the QBs you mention were in situations Jones (and the fans) could only dream of.
“Squarely in the playoff hunt”??!?!?!!! Daniel Jones practiced the other day with most of the first unit reps going to Kenny Golladay, Collin Johnson, Richie James, and Daniel Bellinger.
The only one of those QBs whose situation was a train wreck similar to the likes of the Giants was Trevor Lawrence. BTW, with the exception of fumbles, Daniel Jones was a superior QB as a rookie to Trevor Lawrence in every other statistical measure.
that put us squarely in the playoff hunt this year...
Allen, Mahomes, Herbert, LJax, TrevLaw, JB.
I will truly never understand the belief by some on BBI that these other QBs are accomplishing what they have in situations that are even remotely comparable to the mess the Giants have had the past 3 seasons. Whether it was infinitely better coaching, infinitely better offensive line play, or clearly superior skill position talent, 5 of the QBs you mention were in situations Jones (and the fans) could only dream of.
“Squarely in the playoff hunt”??!?!?!!! Daniel Jones practiced the other day with most of the first unit reps going to Kenny Golladay, Collin Johnson, Richie James, and Daniel Bellinger.
The only one of those QBs whose situation was a train wreck similar to the likes of the Giants was Trevor Lawrence. BTW, with the exception of fumbles, Daniel Jones was a superior QB as a rookie to Trevor Lawrence in every other statistical measure.
Matter a lot. Because your assuming Jones is the only thing holding us back. When it fact it could be argued that many things holding the team back. When you have ineptness at..
HC level
GM level
Ownership
Lack of talent at OL
Consistently injured WR core
Every QB in the league would struggle to reach their potential. So like I said if an Allen, Mahomes, Herbert, etc… would not be as good as they are now. Are those QBs better than Jones? Of course they are. Not even close.
But until personnel and coaching get better - it won’t matter whose QBing. Player development for a player involves many aspects, just not the QB himself.
Jones hasn't done himself any favors over 4 years. He has not lived up to the expectations this team has had for him any more than the rest of the poor player personnel and coaches have.
He's not a good QB no matter who you care to blame all the other problems with the team on.
And his time is almost up...
No actually what makes even less sense is to ascribe any
remotely significant probability of success to a QB that has shown very little other than athletic tools in college and the pros who was also a 0 star recruit.
I think that's a fundamental misunderstanding of people wanting to give Jones every excuse.
If you watched someone trying to ride a bike, for years, and years, and they were just bad at it, tipping over. Getting their pants caught in the wheel. It would be dumb to be like. Well the road they are riding on right now is uneven and he's riding a shitty bike and blah blah.
If you saw someone doing backflips on a bike and then all of a sudden couldn't ride then yeah, you could blame the bike and that would make sense.
The issue isn't the lack of talent around Jones. The issue is very clearly the lack of talent around Jones AND Jones. Why some of you insist that someone that has always been bad is getting like a raw deal from fans here is beyond me.
The issue isn't the lack of talent around Jones. The issue is very clearly the lack of talent around Jones AND Jones. Why some of you insist that someone that has always been bad is getting like a raw deal from fans here is beyond me.
I certainly don’t disagree with you on it being both. I’ve said I’m ready to move on from as well. So please don’t lump me there. One of the reasons why i didn’t want a QB at 5 or 7 was cause I want to build up a team.
And it’s ok to say he got a raw deal here. Even him being a bad QB - he was strapped with so much ineptness. It’s a raw deal for every player.
Matter a lot. Because your assuming Jones is the only thing holding us back. When it fact it could be argued that many things holding the team back. When you have ineptness at..
HC level
GM level
Ownership
Lack of talent at OL
Consistently injured WR core
Every QB in the league would struggle to reach their potential. So like I said if an Allen, Mahomes, Herbert, etc… would not be as good as they are now. Are those QBs better than Jones? Of course they are. Not even close.
But until personnel and coaching get better - it won’t matter whose QBing. Player development for a player involves many aspects, just not the QB himself.
Jones hasn't done himself any favors over 4 years. He has not lived up to the expectations this team has had for him any more than the rest of the poor player personnel and coaches have.
He's not a good QB no matter who you care to blame all the other problems with the team on.
And his time is almost up...
And that’s fine. I don’t see that many people disagreeing with this point.
that put us squarely in the playoff hunt this year...
Allen, Mahomes, Herbert, LJax, TrevLaw, JB.
I will truly never understand the belief by some on BBI that these other QBs are accomplishing what they have in situations that are even remotely comparable to the mess the Giants have had the past 3 seasons. Whether it was infinitely better coaching, infinitely better offensive line play, or clearly superior skill position talent, 5 of the QBs you mention were in situations Jones (and the fans) could only dream of.
“Squarely in the playoff hunt”??!?!?!!! Daniel Jones practiced the other day with most of the first unit reps going to Kenny Golladay, Collin Johnson, Richie James, and Daniel Bellinger.
The only one of those QBs whose situation was a train wreck similar to the likes of the Giants was Trevor Lawrence. BTW, with the exception of fumbles, Daniel Jones was a superior QB as a rookie to Trevor Lawrence in every other statistical measure.
Great post and I agree. I try but the QB guru group is one of great resilience to the truth and they lack some basic understanding of offensive football. Great persistence and enthusiasm though!
That said, if I were to give any of the QB's a shot it would be Josh Allen. That young man is a really special player. Hope Buffalo does not waste him and fixes the interior on both sides.
that put us squarely in the playoff hunt this year...
Allen, Mahomes, Herbert, LJax, TrevLaw, JB.
I will truly never understand the belief by some on BBI that these other QBs are accomplishing what they have in situations that are even remotely comparable to the mess the Giants have had the past 3 seasons. Whether it was infinitely better coaching, infinitely better offensive line play, or clearly superior skill position talent, 5 of the QBs you mention were in situations Jones (and the fans) could only dream of.
“Squarely in the playoff hunt”??!?!?!!! Daniel Jones practiced the other day with most of the first unit reps going to Kenny Golladay, Collin Johnson, Richie James, and Daniel Bellinger.
The only one of those QBs whose situation was a train wreck similar to the likes of the Giants was Trevor Lawrence. BTW, with the exception of fumbles, Daniel Jones was a superior QB as a rookie to Trevor Lawrence in every other statistical measure.
Great post and I agree. I try but the QB guru group is one of great resilience to the truth and they lack some basic understanding of offensive football. Great persistence and enthusiasm though!
That said, if I were to give any of the QB's a shot it would be Josh Allen. That young man is a really special player. Hope Buffalo does not waste him and fixes the interior on both sides.
Agreed on all points. Although I would have loved to have landed Burrow somehow, some way... lol
This is one of those debates where I have a hard time seeing
Q: Is there a need or maybe a desire or maybe even a curiosity to see what (Quarterback) Tyrod (Taylor) can do with the first team at some point this summer?
A: Yeah, as we get going here in terms of the preseason games, we’ll talk about whatever we think is best. But I have full confidence in (Quarterback) Daniel (Jones) and full confidence in Tyrod and what his role is. Each day, we sit there and we evaluate the guys. But will he get a few reps here or there? He might.
Q: Is that any reflection on Daniel?
A: Absolutely not. No. I learned from a pretty good coach a while ago, usually he doesn’t tell those guys when he throws them in because that’s what the backup’s role is. You have to go in on a split second. You prepare like you’re a starter. But the fourth play of a game, something happens, you’re in, you got to be ready to go. So, I don’t necessarily think we’ll tell those guys when that will happen.
especially when people that like Jones aren't allowed to point to his positives from his rookie season in 2019 when he had a better offensive coach, and some playmakers that were more athletic than a D2 team.
Oh brother. It has been pointed out- repeatedly- and the rejoinder has come -repeatedly.
I will repeat it one more time- several good games against shitty defenses and several bad against any team that was .500 or better in 2019. Once the DC's had some film on him, they have exploited his flaws relentlessly to the point where virtually every game is meh. He's had several different OC's, and no one has been able to find the magic scheme that will unlock this wunderkinder's supposed talents. Add Daboll to the list. It's the same story as in Duke- the scheme is no good, the receivers are no good, the running backs are no good, he doesn't get enough time- in other words, the basic set of excuses for any meh qb.
Now it is staring you in the face that he is not clearly beating out a journeyman, work-a-day, NFL career backup qb.
Jones is what he is: a zero star recruit in college who got where he is through hard work, perseverance, being a good egg and amazing good luck. Unfortunately, that will only get you so far, and in our case, that isn't far enough.
Daniel Jones had four good games in 2019 and people act like he was in the running for ROY
Can we stop with this 4 good games crap? (And actually it was 5 games out of 12 over 300 yards, 4 exceptional games). Go look at Josh Allen's game logs from his first year. He topped 200 yards 6 times in 12 games with 245 being his high. He had ZERO good games as a rookie.
Or better yet, compare Jones to Manning's rookie year. Eli had a zero passer rating one game. And another at 17. He had 6 TDs and 9 INTs in 7 starts. His BEST game was 201 yards. Jones had 24 and 12 in 12 starts and his worst rating was 35.2. His second worst was 49.4. And Eli had a far better supporting cast.
Manning's rating for the year was 55.3, Allen's was 67.9, Jones' was 87.7. And don't say Manning played in a different Era of offense. Roethlisberger had a rating of 93.1 and 17 TDs and 11 INTs as a rookie.
Jones was far better and more consistent than either Allen or Manning and similar to Roethlisberger as a rookie. But he was a rookie. Complain all you want about him, but let's use logical, factual comparisons. Let's compare his rookie numbers to other rookie QB's results, not veterans.
Since both QBs are mediocre, we might as well play Jones.
Is that it? Snooze.
So I’ve been reading that Trey Lance has looked great in camp. Anyone seen Hi. In action or care to comment?
Thought I’d change the topic to something more interesting. Speaking as a Giants fan.
Huge microscope will be on Lance. You basically gave up on your franchise guy for an unproven rookie.
He has a great surrounding cast around him. He should have a pretty big year.
This is one I am also very interested in monitoring. I've come to really respect Shanahan. Lance has a lot of nice traits and he is in a ideal situation to have the best chance. His upside will be determined by if he can throw from the pocket. I expect Shanny to move him a lot with PA with simpler reads and progress accordingly.
especially when people that like Jones aren't allowed to point to his positives from his rookie season in 2019 when he had a better offensive coach, and some playmakers that were more athletic than a D2 team.
Oh brother. It has been pointed out- repeatedly- and the rejoinder has come -repeatedly.
I will repeat it one more time- several good games against shitty defenses and several bad against any team that was .500 or better in 2019. Once the DC's had some film on him, they have exploited his flaws relentlessly to the point where virtually every game is meh. He's had several different OC's, and no one has been able to find the magic scheme that will unlock this wunderkinder's supposed talents. Add Daboll to the list. It's the same story as in Duke- the scheme is no good, the receivers are no good, the running backs are no good, he doesn't get enough time- in other words, the basic set of excuses for any meh qb.
Now it is staring you in the face that he is not clearly beating out a journeyman, work-a-day, NFL career backup qb.
Jones is what he is: a zero star recruit in college who got where he is through hard work, perseverance, being a good egg and amazing good luck. Unfortunately, that will only get you so far, and in our case, that isn't far enough.
Daniel Jones had four good games in 2019 and people act like he was in the running for ROY
Can we stop with this 4 good games crap? (And actually it was 5 games out of 12 over 300 yards, 4 exceptional games). Go look at Josh Allen's game logs from his first year. He topped 200 yards 6 times in 12 games with 245 being his high. He had ZERO good games as a rookie.
Or better yet, compare Jones to Manning's rookie year. Eli had a zero passer rating one game. And another at 17. He had 6 TDs and 9 INTs in 7 starts. His BEST game was 201 yards. Jones had 24 and 12 in 12 starts and his worst rating was 35.2. His second worst was 49.4. And Eli had a far better supporting cast.
Manning's rating for the year was 55.3, Allen's was 67.9, Jones' was 87.7. And don't say Manning played in a different Era of offense. Roethlisberger had a rating of 93.1 and 17 TDs and 11 INTs as a rookie.
Jones was far better and more consistent than either Allen or Manning and similar to Roethlisberger as a rookie. But he was a rookie. Complain all you want about him, but let's use logical, factual comparisons. Let's compare his rookie numbers to other rookie QB's results, not veterans.
Here believes that Daniel Jones will start and finish all 17 games? I think it’s highly likely that either due to injury or performance he won’t. And so it makes sense for Taylor to get some reps in with the first stringers.
Here believes that Daniel Jones will start and finish all 17 games? I think it’s highly likely that either due to injury or performance he won’t. And so it makes sense for Taylor to get some reps in with the first stringers.
Barring injury - I think Jones gets 6 games to show anything. If we are 1-5 or 0-6, a move will be made.
I will truly never understand the belief by some on BBI that these other QBs are accomplishing what they have in situations that are even remotely comparable to the mess the Giants have had the past 3 seasons. Whether it was infinitely better coaching, infinitely better offensive line play, or clearly superior skill position talent, 5 of the QBs you mention were in situations Jones (and the fans) could only dream of.
“Squarely in the playoff hunt”??!?!?!!! Daniel Jones practiced the other day with most of the first unit reps going to Kenny Golladay, Collin Johnson, Richie James, and Daniel Bellinger.
The only one of those QBs whose situation was a train wreck similar to the likes of the Giants was Trevor Lawrence. BTW, with the exception of fumbles, Daniel Jones was a superior QB as a rookie to Trevor Lawrence in every other statistical measure.
I have ceded the point Jones has not been surrounded by the best talent, coaching, and management (ownership incl).
But do you really want to challenge the differential in physical skills the players I mentioned have over Jones? (I'll carve TrevLaw out of this for now...)
Has it occurred to you that those QBs, while in better circumstances, have simultaneously lifted the team because they have more tools to do so? Do you think Jones can make even half the throws that Mahomes, Herbert or Allen can make when they are off-script? Because right now a lot of the success of an NFL team is based on off-script ability.
Do you think Jones runs as well as Allen or LJax? Do you think he holds up in the pocket as well as any of them?
Last year, Burrow played with an OL that was probably as bad - statistically - as any Jones had had. Yet, Burrow made play after play after play after play to get to a SB. In his rookie year, Herbert had the poorest pass blocking OL in football. Yet, he was great against pressure and had an all-time rookie campaign.
If Jones had any plus skills like the aforementioned, I would be bullish on the guy. But I continue to see a player with average skills only. And in order for him to possibly reach the success we want it's basically going to take a team building miracle.
Frankly, I think it's a bit embarrassing that posters can detect the obvious differences in skills between Jones and some of QBs I have mentioned.
Little more on the Eli/Ben comparison. I remember I had a debate with a good friend on this.
Steelers ran the ball 38 times a game. They had the number one defense. They also ran a extremely simple passing offense had Ben read one side of the field.
TC took a different approach and he did not have the OL (yet) nor a defense close (yet) to pull it off. He sent Eli in with the full arsenal and eventually he came around and the team got a lot better. They ran 26 times a game that year.
TC actually wanted a team like those Steelers and they actually accomplished it. Your 2008 Giants.
UConn is playing a bit dumb here and not accounting for the circumstances TT has played under the last four years.
I don't believe anyone is saying anything other than TT is a better short-term solution for this team than Jones.
Taylor is a vet journeyman fill-in, back up qb, nothing more. He's here because we didn't draft a qb and we can't afford any of the legit starters who might be available. This is Tweedle Dee and Tweedle Dum between two backups- flip a coin.
We've gone over this so much for 4 years. I'm pretty sure it's not going to workout for Daniel Jones with the Giants. Some of it, is not his fault. Too much of it is.
He drew a very bad hand when he was drafted by the Giants. Horrible GM, bad HC's, bottom 3rd of the league roster on both sides of the ball around him. Horrible offensive line play. All of that is true. He's as tough a QB as Phil and Eli and that's the highest praise I can give.
But it's also true that the NFL game is too fast for him. He may have a Duke education and Duke IQ but his football IQ is low. He lacks the instincts and sixth sense that the great QB's have to feel the rush and to know when the ball needs to get out. Some of, certainly not all or even most, of the bad OL play is on him.
He doesn't diagnose defenses or where the pressure is going to come to from pre snap. Post snap he locks in one receiver he expects to be open and if it's not there he panics. He is awful when forced to improvise or throw on the run. All of that is not going to be cured by better players around him.
This GM and HC didn't draft him. They declined his 5th year option and I think they're going to move on from him at the end of the 2022 season the latest.
Here believes that Daniel Jones will start and finish all 17 games? I think it’s highly likely that either due to injury or performance he won’t. And so it makes sense for Taylor to get some reps in with the first stringers.
Barring injury - I think Jones gets 6 games to show anything. If we are 1-5 or 0-6, a move will be made.
Injury? Always tough to predict.
The Giants face some awful opponents, esp early in the season. They may be at .500 in October despite being lousy.
We've gone over this so much for 4 years. I'm pretty sure it's not going to workout for Daniel Jones with the Giants. Some of it, is not his fault. Too much of it is.
He drew a very bad hand when he was drafted by the Giants. Horrible GM, bad HC's, bottom 3rd of the league roster on both sides of the ball around him. Horrible offensive line play. All of that is true. He's as tough a QB as Phil and Eli and that's the highest praise I can give.
But it's also true that the NFL game is too fast for him. He may have a Duke education and Duke IQ but his football IQ is low. He lacks the instincts and sixth sense that the great QB's have to feel the rush and to know when the ball needs to get out. Some of, certainly not all or even most, of the bad OL play is on him.
He doesn't diagnose defenses or where the pressure is going to come to from pre snap. Post snap he locks in one receiver he expects to be open and if it's not there he panics. He is awful when forced to improvise or throw on the run. All of that is not going to be cured by better players around him.
This GM and HC didn't draft him. They declined his 5th year option and I think they're going to move on from him at the end of the 2022 season the latest.
I'm a Daniel Jones fan and hoping he performs well this season. But I'm afraid your description is pretty much dead-on.
is a better QB than Jones and he should start for NYG. And Sy's camp reports seem to suggest that Taylor has indeed been the better QB.
That's obviously not the plan. But it makes sense for him to get some reps with the first team for a variety of smart reasons.
Agree on all counts, and that isn't so much praise for Taylor as it my view of where Jones ranks right now. I think Jones still has the potential to be better than Taylor, but so what? That places him in the middle of the league.
My view from day one has been Taylor should be given a fair shot to win the job because he is the only QB on the roster likely to be here next year. He is cost effective and a likely bridge to the next QB, assuming they draft one next year. On the very outside shot Jones gets a 2nd contract, Taylor should still be here as the backup due to cost.
Then given Jones' injury history thus far, it makes sense to have a backup primed to play.
that put us squarely in the playoff hunt this year...
Allen, Mahomes, Herbert, LJax, TrevLaw, JB.
I like Jackson and thought he was the only QB to take that year, but only by way of trading down and waiting out the others. He did not make sense at the top of the round, but later, sure. But, I don't see him making this team significantly better mainly because with our lack of playmakers at WR and TE for the last few years, he isn't likely to make much of a difference. His legs would help, but I think he would get killed, like Jones.
As for Lawrence, I still think he will be worlds better, But, right now, with this team, I'm not so sure.
Exactly what the coaching staff is giving him..pass rush galore from all over the lot..He has to learn to see with his ears,as well as his eyes...You can hear those big guys grunting,etc trying to run over any lineman trying to stop them getting to Jones..It wouldn't surprise me if the ground felt like a small earthquake is happening..
Yeah I don't think Taylor is particularly good. I do think Jones is that bad. And I would like to see more winning football. So I'd like to see TT starting even though I know that will never happen. Well not until the team loses with Jones starting
He and Jones are near the bottom of the league in quality. But Taylor just brings more quality.
That's obviously not the plan. But it makes sense for him to get some reps with the first team for a variety of smart reasons.
What’s it based on? I’ve asked before and you haven’t answered. Since Jones was drafted he’s been better than Taylor, who hasn’t been good and can’t stay healthy.
It’s fine if you think Jones sucks, I do. But stating Taylor is better is bullshit. He hasn’t done anything in 5 years.
+1. Sy's reports do not confirm Taylor is better than Jones. If anything they confirm they both are low average QB's. I dislike people making stuff up and citing it as fact.
What’s it based on? I’ve asked before and you haven’t answered. Since Jones was drafted he’s been better than Taylor, who hasn’t been good and can’t stay healthy.
It’s fine if you think Jones sucks, I do. But stating Taylor is better is bullshit. He hasn’t done anything in 5 years.
I thought I did address this. Taylor has a better QBR, TD/INT ratio, YPA, AY/A.
I think you challenged the results because Taylor hasn't done anything the last four years. Well, of course he hasn't. He's been hurt a ton and backed-up Watson, Herbert and Mayfield.
I m taking liberties here, but from your consistent take on Jones I thinking you would rank him somewhere in the high 40 s low 50 s as a quarterback; most all other starters and several back ups would be ranked higher.
If this turns out to be true, it casts severe doubt on the team of Schoen and Daboll, to evaluate talent and just throw away a season on someone with no potential to be anything but what you claim him to be.
+1. Sy's reports do not confirm Taylor is better than Jones. If anything they confirm they both are low average QB's. I dislike people making stuff up and citing it as fact.
That is not true. In a number of his reports, Sy stated that TT looked more decisive and was the better QB that day. That is a fact.
How dare you actually read those daily reports... ;)
I was going to pull the quotes, but it's likely not worth it...
I m taking liberties here, but from your consistent take on Jones I thinking you would rank him somewhere in the high 40 s low 50 s as a quarterback; most all other starters and several back ups would be ranked higher.
If this turns out to be true, it casts severe doubt on the team of Schoen and Daboll, to evaluate talent and just throw away a season on someone with no potential to be anything but what you claim him to be.
I never looked at it with that much granularity. I try to keep it as Jones being a starter vs the other starters in the league.
When I do that, it seems reasonable to rank Jones as a player in the bottom third of the league amongst his peers.
Yeah, I think the Overton Window on Jones has shifted. Nowadays, those claiming he can eventually be as good as Kirk Cousins look like polyannas.
haha...
In that case in order to be competitive, we need great defense and a strong run grade.
I think the defense baring injuries will be top ten
So we need an O line that can run block and Barkley to stay healthy and return to rookie form. This is also possible.
We don't have any quarterback that can carry this team. It's a team sport we have to count on other elements to carry the team and not the quarterback.
So just so were clear, you are going off his 2017 production, do I have that right?
Taylor has better pocket awareness than Jones which would probably be beneficial for us… but there’s a reason why no one ever saw him as a QB of the future guy. Lacks arm strength as well.
I am no hurry to hand him the reigns. If Jones sucks for 3-4 games, then fine.
You want to know what you have in Toney, Robinson, even if KG has anything for you and it's hard to do that when you have a QB that reads the field poorly and zeroes in on his first reads.
To me starting Taylor is much more about not letting Jones drag down the performance of other players that are more important to evaluate than Jones Vs. over-evaluating a player in Jones that has probably shown more than enough to know it isn't going to click for him.
Tyrod was hurt the 1st half of last season, but came back for the 2nd half. He played so poorly he was benched for Davis Mills, and Mills was announced the starter for the remainder of the season. It wasn't simply he was hurt, he also sucked.
I find it funny now that saying Jones isn't the guy, but he's better than Tyrod, has become "supporting" Jones
So just so were clear, you are going off his 2017 production, do I have that right?
I'm going of TT's career averages.
He was the starter in Cleveland in 2018 until he got hurt. Which paved the way for Mayfield, their #1 pick.
He signed as the back-up to Phillip Rivers in 2019.
He was the starter for the Chargers in 2020 but punctured his lung. Which led to the Herbert taking the wheel and never looking back.
In 2021, Taylor got hurt again as a starter for the Texans. And that paved the way for Davis Mills.
So, with the injuries (a definite concern) and the QBs he was backing up, Taylor just had fewer opportunities the last four years.
Based on what I saw in the Pats game, coupled with Sy's camp reports, I don't think TT has lost much since 2017. He's moving great and seems capable of making most throws.
Added up, yes, I feel good about my position that Taylor is a better QB option than Jones.
Its perfectly fine to think Jones isn't good. Its also fine to call Taylor what he is. What is this so difficult? Do you care about BBI clout that much?
How the Bills made the playoffs that year is pretty amazing and a great job by that coaching staff.
JS knows actually what he is getting. Great teammate, good leader, capable starter with limitations and injury concerns.
Good backup option to take over if Jones is injured or is so bad BD has to make a change maintain credibility as a HC.
We'll see.
Anyway not sure it matters all that much. We know what Taylor is. There is still some slight doubt on Jones based on circumstances the past 2 years, and better stats and overall play his rookie year. That means there is still potential upside to starting him, as relatively little as people believe it to be. If Jones doesn't progress we move on. We are rebuilding and I don't see this team being much above .500 this year anyway.
This is about 2022 decisions and either they're getting in on DJ or he's out the door so they can move forward.
They also signed him this year, so maybe they thought he is the guy?
There were any number of reasons to let TT walk. He had been the starter, and Buff was clearly going with Allen, so getting rid of the former starter eliminates any QB controversy if Allen struggled. It isn’t that uncommon.
Oh? They signed him as a competent backup, which you realize we haven't had in quite some time. He's 33 now and hasn't done squat in 5 years. He's not the guy.
I will repeat it one more time- several good games against shitty defenses and several bad against any team that was .500 or better in 2019. Once the DC's had some film on him, they have exploited his flaws relentlessly to the point where virtually every game is meh. He's had several different OC's, and no one has been able to find the magic scheme that will unlock this wunderkinder's supposed talents. Add Daboll to the list. It's the same story as in Duke- the scheme is no good, the receivers are no good, the running backs are no good, he doesn't get enough time- in other words, the basic set of excuses for any meh qb.
Now it is staring you in the face that he is not clearly beating out a journeyman, work-a-day, NFL career backup qb.
Jones is what he is: a zero star recruit in college who got where he is through hard work, perseverance, being a good egg and amazing good luck. Unfortunately, that will only get you so far, and in our case, that isn't far enough.
Daniel Jones had four good games in 2019 and people act like he was in the running for ROY
I cannot speak for Sy, but I don't think his write-ups suggest Taylor should start. He said he is the best backup we have had. A pretty low bar.
This. 100% truth.
Who has been "snake-bit" for his entire career.
https://www.espn.com/blog/houston-texans/post/_/id/25834/injured-houston-texans-tyrod-taylor-yields-starting-role-to-rookie-qb-again
This is his story - play well, get injured, replaced by a young stud draft pick then on to another team.
I'm thinking history will repeat itself here, he''ll beat-out Jones (because he's better); the Giants will then draft the real franchise QB answer they need and Taylor will ride into the sunset. (For his sake, I hope he doesn't have to suffer another injury).
Who has been "snake-bit" for his entire career.
https://www.espn.com/blog/houston-texans/post/_/id/25834/injured-houston-texans-tyrod-taylor-yields-starting-role-to-rookie-qb-again
This is his story - play well, get injured, replaced by a young stud draft pick then on to another team.
I'm thinking history will repeat itself here, he''ll beat-out Jones (because he's better); the Giants will then draft the real franchise QB answer they need and Taylor will ride into the sunset. (For his sake, I hope he doesn't have to suffer another injury).
But then he returned in November and started again. He played so much worse than Mills that he got benched for the rest of the year
Its perfectly fine to think Jones isn't good. Its also fine to call Taylor what he is. What is this so difficult? Do you care about BBI clout that much?
I'm not sure what you want me to call Taylor. I'm not saying he's a top 15 QB. Not even a top 20 QB. I'm simply saying there is enough data/evidence to support that he's a better QB than Jones.
TT has more experience than Jones, has played at a higher level than Jones, and was playing in circumstances the last four years (as enumerated) that prevented him from playing much.
And just because TT hasn't played much the last four years, doesn't mean he's lost anything. He was an average player four years ago and that's what I think he is today.
If I had my druthers, we would get very aggressive and make a move for JimG because I think the NFCE is up for grabs. Because I don't think either TT or DJ are reliable or good enough to make that happen. I just think TT would get us closer...
I cannot speak for Sy, but I don't think his write-ups suggest Taylor should start. He said he is the best backup we have had. A pretty low bar.
Sy did say TT was the best back-up we've had since Hoss.
But he has said that TT has looked better and more consistent than Jones. That's the point.
You’re not changing these peoples minds. You’re putting up a great effort but it’s gonna be for not.
Your guy Pickett looked pretty good the other day vs Seattle.
There is a theory floating around that Pickett may be a guy who doesn't practice well - apparently, he hasn't looked consistently good in practices - but plays well when the lights are on...
Against 4th teamers. And all the practice reports I’ve read is that he’s been the third best QB. So if we go by practice reports for one team… shall we do it for other teams?
Perhaps. I wouldn't say Pickett is my guy so much, but I thought folks were down on a guy that had some great qualities and who had a decent chance to become a top 10 QB. And the comparisons to Jones that were stated on BBI were woefully misguided.
UConn is playing a bit dumb here and not accounting for the circumstances TT has played under the last four years.
I don't believe anyone is saying anything other than TT is a better short-term solution for this team than Jones.
Against 4th teamers. And all the practice reports I’ve read is that he’s been the third best QB. So if we go by practice reports for one team… shall we do it for other teams?
Did you see what I wrote? I acknowledged that Pickett has not looked good in practice. However, he played well in the actual game despite the circumstances. Maybe that's his MO...
Taylor is a known quantity. He's a conservative QB with decent athleticism who doesn't turn the ball over. He can move an offense but on most days he cannot light it up. His conservative style makes him a good caddy or bridge QB.
It is foolish to think that Taylor will start the season unless Jones is hurt or really flops in camp. It is also foolish to think that he gets 8, 10 or 17 games to start so that they can "see what they have" in Jones. If he is really bad in weeks 1-3 he hasn't done anything to warrant more games. He isn't a rookie. There is a deep file on him and his abilities.
Taylor is not the long term answer, but he is likely the one who will be here next year as a starter until a rookie is ready to take over. Jones is only hear next year if he grabs the job by the throat and makes it his. I think most of us think that is possible, but highly unlikely.
Taylor did nothing against the Patriots to suggest that. His ball placement was very poor.
He could have been more accurate. But I thought he played pretty well despite not having the benefit of the ones.
How many threads did we have to put up with with posters comparing or tracking the progress of Daniel Jones versus other young QBs like Josh Allen and Justin Herbert? These were just comical.
Then the bar fell further down as the debate moved to assessing Jones' potential ceiling versus other starters like Ryan Tannehill and Kirk Cousins. These threads also fell flat on their faces.
Now it's about whether or not he looks definitively better than a journeyman QB who is on his 5th team in as many years.
Let this fabulous debate roll on...
Against 4th teamers. And all the practice reports I’ve read is that he’s been the third best QB. So if we go by practice reports for one team… shall we do it for other teams?
I'm not going to defend Pickett, I have my doubts about his arm strength, but you can understand a rookie struggling during his first training camp v a 4th year vet, right?
There's a few very poor practice players in the H of F...Practice,we're talking about practice..Really,practice..Love you Iverson!!
I could but college QBs are more NFL ready today than ever. Throw in that DJ is only one year older than Pickett as well. So I don’t see this huge growth for Pickett.
“College QBs are more NFL ready today” and yet here we are in year 4 with people saying “let’s see what we have in Jones”.
Pickett's arm is fine. True he doesn't have elite arm strength but he is as good or better than Jones in that department. Plus he is very accurate, has great ball placement and great touch and delivers a very catchable ball.
I could but college QBs are more NFL ready today than ever. Throw in that DJ is only one year older than Pickett as well. So I don’t see this huge growth for Pickett.
I agree with you on Pickett's potential, but there is a learning curve for any QB to get used to the speed of the NFL. As "NFL-ready" as any QB is, there is still a steep learning curve when it comes to NFL speed and terminology.
Jones is in his 4th year and is still struggling in practice. That is not a good sign.
“College QBs are more NFL ready today” and yet here we are in year 4 with people saying “let’s see what we have in Jones”.
Honest question for you or anyone who wants to take a stab. How many QBs drafted since 2017 (the year we should have thought about replacing Eli) would make us a playoff team?
Mahomes seems like everyone’s answer (but we would have had to give a boatload for him - and he would have gone to a dysfunctional team with some horrible coaching.) I am not sure we get that same player.
Herbert would be the one for me that we screwed the pooch.
Josh Allen would have been a huge question mark due to the fact he would be placed on a horrible team with horrible coaching. Not sure our staff we had would have helped him.
The rest? I don’t see anyone taken making us a serious playoff contender with the staff and GM we have had since 2017.
That might be more than Daniel Jones is… so give him the reps… find out for sure.
If Tyrod stunk as bad as Daniel in the 7 camp practices I attended I would be the first one to say, Daniel stinks but he’s better than the next option… unfortunately the next option is Tyrod and from what I saw with my own 2 eyes, he looked a little bit better than Daniel has in camp, sometimes he looked a lot better, particularly with the quick passing scheme which works best with what we have in KT, Wandale, Shep etc….
If Tyrod stunk as bad as Daniel in the 7 camp practices I attended I would be the first one to say, Daniel stinks but he’s better than the next option… unfortunately the next option is Tyrod and from what I saw with my own 2 eyes, he looked a little bit better than Daniel has in camp, sometimes he looked a lot better, particularly with the quick passing scheme which works best with what we have in KT, Wandale, Shep etc….
Wouldn’t it help Jones to have Toney and Shep as well?
If we’re looking at the team as currently constructed you’re probably right, but taking a QB at a different point probably changes how the roster is constructed.
If they started to look into replacing Eli in 2017 like they should have they probably put more resources into the oline instead of taking a RB.
Then we would have the perfect environment to finally gauge DJ...
If we’re looking at the team as currently constructed you’re probably right, but taking a QB at a different point probably changes how the roster is constructed.
If they started to look into replacing Eli in 2017 like they should have they probably put more resources into the oline instead of taking a RB.
Very fair points but with DG running the show, I am not confident he would have done anything right.
Allen, Mahomes, Herbert, LJax, TrevLaw, JB.
LJax? Maybe. But our team is not nearly as good as Balt and his progression would be worse since he was drafted since the coaching andnGM was that bad.
Joey B - another good choice. But again he’s downgrading big time on talent around him.
The first 3 I agree on.
95% of the people here are ready to move on from Jones. The point was no matter your opinion of Jones - many of those QBs drafted that were talked about would have struggled doing anything with this franchise.
I do think if Jones was drafted by those teams you listed - he would be a better player and would have much more success with them then being on the Giants.
In the hunt, yeah - I think so. But that's loose. Any sort of contender? Absolutely not.
Not even close to 95%.
And the other points do not matter...we are where we are with DJ. And that is nowhere.
HC level
GM level
Ownership
Lack of talent at OL
Consistently injured WR core
Every QB in the league would struggle to reach their potential. So like I said if an Allen, Mahomes, Herbert, etc… would not be as good as they are now. Are those QBs better than Jones? Of course they are. Not even close.
But until personnel and coaching get better - it won’t matter whose QBing. Player development for a player involves many aspects, just not the QB himself.
Allen, Mahomes, Herbert, LJax, TrevLaw, JB.
I will truly never understand the belief by some on BBI that these other QBs are accomplishing what they have in situations that are even remotely comparable to the mess the Giants have had the past 3 seasons. Whether it was infinitely better coaching, infinitely better offensive line play, or clearly superior skill position talent, 5 of the QBs you mention were in situations Jones (and the fans) could only dream of.
“Squarely in the playoff hunt”??!?!?!!! Daniel Jones practiced the other day with most of the first unit reps going to Kenny Golladay, Collin Johnson, Richie James, and Daniel Bellinger.
The only one of those QBs whose situation was a train wreck similar to the likes of the Giants was Trevor Lawrence. BTW, with the exception of fumbles, Daniel Jones was a superior QB as a rookie to Trevor Lawrence in every other statistical measure.
Very good post.
HC level
GM level
Ownership
Lack of talent at OL
Consistently injured WR core
Every QB in the league would struggle to reach their potential. So like I said if an Allen, Mahomes, Herbert, etc… would not be as good as they are now. Are those QBs better than Jones? Of course they are. Not even close.
But until personnel and coaching get better - it won’t matter whose QBing. Player development for a player involves many aspects, just not the QB himself.
Jones hasn't done himself any favors over 4 years. He has not lived up to the expectations this team has had for him any more than the rest of the poor player personnel and coaches have.
He's not a good QB no matter who you care to blame all the other problems with the team on.
And his time is almost up...
I think that's a fundamental misunderstanding of people wanting to give Jones every excuse.
If you watched someone trying to ride a bike, for years, and years, and they were just bad at it, tipping over. Getting their pants caught in the wheel. It would be dumb to be like. Well the road they are riding on right now is uneven and he's riding a shitty bike and blah blah.
If you saw someone doing backflips on a bike and then all of a sudden couldn't ride then yeah, you could blame the bike and that would make sense.
The issue isn't the lack of talent around Jones. The issue is very clearly the lack of talent around Jones AND Jones. Why some of you insist that someone that has always been bad is getting like a raw deal from fans here is beyond me.
The issue isn't the lack of talent around Jones. The issue is very clearly the lack of talent around Jones AND Jones. Why some of you insist that someone that has always been bad is getting like a raw deal from fans here is beyond me.
I certainly don’t disagree with you on it being both. I’ve said I’m ready to move on from as well. So please don’t lump me there. One of the reasons why i didn’t want a QB at 5 or 7 was cause I want to build up a team.
And it’s ok to say he got a raw deal here. Even him being a bad QB - he was strapped with so much ineptness. It’s a raw deal for every player.
Jones hasn't done himself any favors over 4 years. He has not lived up to the expectations this team has had for him any more than the rest of the poor player personnel and coaches have.
He's not a good QB no matter who you care to blame all the other problems with the team on.
And his time is almost up...
And that’s fine. I don’t see that many people disagreeing with this point.
Great post and I agree. I try but the QB guru group is one of great resilience to the truth and they lack some basic understanding of offensive football. Great persistence and enthusiasm though!
That said, if I were to give any of the QB's a shot it would be Josh Allen. That young man is a really special player. Hope Buffalo does not waste him and fixes the interior on both sides.
Agreed on all points. Although I would have loved to have landed Burrow somehow, some way... lol
The better QB should play
So I’ve been reading that Trey Lance has looked great in camp. Anyone seen Hi. In action or care to comment?
Thought I’d change the topic to something more interesting. Speaking as a Giants fan.
Q: Is there a need or maybe a desire or maybe even a curiosity to see what (Quarterback) Tyrod (Taylor) can do with the first team at some point this summer?
A: Yeah, as we get going here in terms of the preseason games, we’ll talk about whatever we think is best. But I have full confidence in (Quarterback) Daniel (Jones) and full confidence in Tyrod and what his role is. Each day, we sit there and we evaluate the guys. But will he get a few reps here or there? He might.
Q: Is that any reflection on Daniel?
A: Absolutely not. No. I learned from a pretty good coach a while ago, usually he doesn’t tell those guys when he throws them in because that’s what the backup’s role is. You have to go in on a split second. You prepare like you’re a starter. But the fourth play of a game, something happens, you’re in, you got to be ready to go. So, I don’t necessarily think we’ll tell those guys when that will happen.
So I’ve been reading that Trey Lance has looked great in camp. Anyone seen Hi. In action or care to comment?
Thought I’d change the topic to something more interesting. Speaking as a Giants fan.
Huge microscope will be on Lance. You basically gave up on your franchise guy for an unproven rookie.
He has a great surrounding cast around him. He should have a pretty big year.
"Furthermore, any first-team reps for Taylor would “absolutely not” be a reflection on how Daniel Jones has played to date"
I think the QB controversy will happen eventually but lets not fabricate it either.
The haters won't read this....
Can we stop with this 4 good games crap? (And actually it was 5 games out of 12 over 300 yards, 4 exceptional games). Go look at Josh Allen's game logs from his first year. He topped 200 yards 6 times in 12 games with 245 being his high. He had ZERO good games as a rookie.
Or better yet, compare Jones to Manning's rookie year. Eli had a zero passer rating one game. And another at 17. He had 6 TDs and 9 INTs in 7 starts. His BEST game was 201 yards. Jones had 24 and 12 in 12 starts and his worst rating was 35.2. His second worst was 49.4. And Eli had a far better supporting cast.
Manning's rating for the year was 55.3, Allen's was 67.9, Jones' was 87.7. And don't say Manning played in a different Era of offense. Roethlisberger had a rating of 93.1 and 17 TDs and 11 INTs as a rookie.
Jones was far better and more consistent than either Allen or Manning and similar to Roethlisberger as a rookie. But he was a rookie. Complain all you want about him, but let's use logical, factual comparisons. Let's compare his rookie numbers to other rookie QB's results, not veterans.
Huge microscope will be on Lance. You basically gave up on your franchise guy for an unproven rookie.
He has a great surrounding cast around him. He should have a pretty big year.
This is one I am also very interested in monitoring. I've come to really respect Shanahan. Lance has a lot of nice traits and he is in a ideal situation to have the best chance. His upside will be determined by if he can throw from the pocket. I expect Shanny to move him a lot with PA with simpler reads and progress accordingly.
good lord...
Barring injury - I think Jones gets 6 games to show anything. If we are 1-5 or 0-6, a move will be made.
Injury? Always tough to predict.
I will truly never understand the belief by some on BBI that these other QBs are accomplishing what they have in situations that are even remotely comparable to the mess the Giants have had the past 3 seasons. Whether it was infinitely better coaching, infinitely better offensive line play, or clearly superior skill position talent, 5 of the QBs you mention were in situations Jones (and the fans) could only dream of.
“Squarely in the playoff hunt”??!?!?!!! Daniel Jones practiced the other day with most of the first unit reps going to Kenny Golladay, Collin Johnson, Richie James, and Daniel Bellinger.
The only one of those QBs whose situation was a train wreck similar to the likes of the Giants was Trevor Lawrence. BTW, with the exception of fumbles, Daniel Jones was a superior QB as a rookie to Trevor Lawrence in every other statistical measure.
I have ceded the point Jones has not been surrounded by the best talent, coaching, and management (ownership incl).
But do you really want to challenge the differential in physical skills the players I mentioned have over Jones? (I'll carve TrevLaw out of this for now...)
Has it occurred to you that those QBs, while in better circumstances, have simultaneously lifted the team because they have more tools to do so? Do you think Jones can make even half the throws that Mahomes, Herbert or Allen can make when they are off-script? Because right now a lot of the success of an NFL team is based on off-script ability.
Do you think Jones runs as well as Allen or LJax? Do you think he holds up in the pocket as well as any of them?
Last year, Burrow played with an OL that was probably as bad - statistically - as any Jones had had. Yet, Burrow made play after play after play after play to get to a SB. In his rookie year, Herbert had the poorest pass blocking OL in football. Yet, he was great against pressure and had an all-time rookie campaign.
If Jones had any plus skills like the aforementioned, I would be bullish on the guy. But I continue to see a player with average skills only. And in order for him to possibly reach the success we want it's basically going to take a team building miracle.
Frankly, I think it's a bit embarrassing that posters can detect the obvious differences in skills between Jones and some of QBs I have mentioned.
Steelers ran the ball 38 times a game. They had the number one defense. They also ran a extremely simple passing offense had Ben read one side of the field.
TC took a different approach and he did not have the OL (yet) nor a defense close (yet) to pull it off. He sent Eli in with the full arsenal and eventually he came around and the team got a lot better. They ran 26 times a game that year.
TC actually wanted a team like those Steelers and they actually accomplished it. Your 2008 Giants.
UConn is playing a bit dumb here and not accounting for the circumstances TT has played under the last four years.
I don't believe anyone is saying anything other than TT is a better short-term solution for this team than Jones.
He drew a very bad hand when he was drafted by the Giants. Horrible GM, bad HC's, bottom 3rd of the league roster on both sides of the ball around him. Horrible offensive line play. All of that is true. He's as tough a QB as Phil and Eli and that's the highest praise I can give.
But it's also true that the NFL game is too fast for him. He may have a Duke education and Duke IQ but his football IQ is low. He lacks the instincts and sixth sense that the great QB's have to feel the rush and to know when the ball needs to get out. Some of, certainly not all or even most, of the bad OL play is on him.
He doesn't diagnose defenses or where the pressure is going to come to from pre snap. Post snap he locks in one receiver he expects to be open and if it's not there he panics. He is awful when forced to improvise or throw on the run. All of that is not going to be cured by better players around him.
This GM and HC didn't draft him. They declined his 5th year option and I think they're going to move on from him at the end of the 2022 season the latest.
In 2020 and 2021, he reached that 7.5 YPA level 8 times, about the same rate as in 2019.
How about this idea? He is what he is. Those 2019 outings don’t represent his future but are natural outcomes from any athletes variability in performance.
Players have good games, bad games, and those in between. There’s no reason to believe the good games are what the player “really is.” They are his high points.
Injury? Always tough to predict.
He drew a very bad hand when he was drafted by the Giants. Horrible GM, bad HC's, bottom 3rd of the league roster on both sides of the ball around him. Horrible offensive line play. All of that is true. He's as tough a QB as Phil and Eli and that's the highest praise I can give.
But it's also true that the NFL game is too fast for him. He may have a Duke education and Duke IQ but his football IQ is low. He lacks the instincts and sixth sense that the great QB's have to feel the rush and to know when the ball needs to get out. Some of, certainly not all or even most, of the bad OL play is on him.
He doesn't diagnose defenses or where the pressure is going to come to from pre snap. Post snap he locks in one receiver he expects to be open and if it's not there he panics. He is awful when forced to improvise or throw on the run. All of that is not going to be cured by better players around him.
This GM and HC didn't draft him. They declined his 5th year option and I think they're going to move on from him at the end of the 2022 season the latest.
I'm a Daniel Jones fan and hoping he performs well this season. But I'm afraid your description is pretty much dead-on.
Jones will start struggle, probably confirm any and all doubts about him and we can move on.
That's obviously not the plan. But it makes sense for him to get some reps with the first team for a variety of smart reasons.
My view from day one has been Taylor should be given a fair shot to win the job because he is the only QB on the roster likely to be here next year. He is cost effective and a likely bridge to the next QB, assuming they draft one next year. On the very outside shot Jones gets a 2nd contract, Taylor should still be here as the backup due to cost.
Then given Jones' injury history thus far, it makes sense to have a backup primed to play.
Allen, Mahomes, Herbert, LJax, TrevLaw, JB.
As for Lawrence, I still think he will be worlds better, But, right now, with this team, I'm not so sure.