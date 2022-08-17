Your Favorite MNF Game

is kind of random, but Wash at GB in 1983(?). Played in a snowstorm, and Theisman and Lynn Dickey had a duel, both throwing for nearly 400 yards when that was not a regular occurrence. I don't remember the final score, and don't care enough to look it up, but both teams were in the 40's, IIRC.
is kind of random, but Wash at GB in 1983(?). Played in a snowstorm, and Theisman and Lynn Dickey had a duel, both throwing for nearly 400 yards when that was not a regular occurrence. I don't remember the final score, and don't care enough to look it up, but both teams were in the 40's, IIRC.
Speaking of the Jets anyone remember when the Jets lost on a FG to the Lions at the end of the year? It cost them the playoffs and the Jets PK missed the FG by about 7 miles lol maybe 2000?
I always thought that was funny and remember it
My friend is a Jet fan I remember watching that at his house. That was Parcells first season as Jet coach in 1997. There was also a major injury in that game somebody on the Lions got paralyzed I believe
... the Giants won a much more important Monday Night game at home against the Redskins. They were coming off an ugly loss to Seattle, and came in already a game behind Washington. It was a rough night for both defenses. The Giants couldn't stop Gary Clark and the Redskins couldn't stop, well, anyone - especially Joe Morris. But Parcells figured a 20-3 lead was safe, and almost let the division slip away by taking his foot off the gas.
Turned out to be a good gut check for a team that was still learning how to seal the deal. First of twelve straight wins en route to the SB XXI trophy.
Some may recall that night more for a baseball game. I vaguely remember a ball going through somebody's legs. Whatever.
The night that Dandy Don turned to Cosell and said:
is kind of random, but Wash at GB in 1983(?). Played in a snowstorm, and Theisman and Lynn Dickey had a duel, both throwing for nearly 400 yards when that was not a regular occurrence. I don't remember the final score, and don't care enough to look it up, but both teams were in the 40's, IIRC.
LT had 3 sacks that night and Jacoby was fighting PTSD most of the evening. Ray Knight hit his Series Game 7 homer during the cadence on a Washington 3rd down. When the crowd erupted, Jacoby stood up and the flags flew. The sound was as loud as any post-season etc. I've experienced. Good times.
I was at the game, and the intensity in the stadium was immense. The game played out almost exactly like the NFCCG in Candlestick Park the previous January. The winners of the three previous Super Bowl going at one another for the full 60 minutes.
Regardless of how the rest of the season played out - shockingly, neither team qualified for the playoffs that year - this game was awesome and remains a tremendous memory for me.
Although later during the Eli-era it seemed like even the decent Giant teams didn't do very well on Sunday/Monday Night.
Then it just turned into being bad both during the day and night. SNF/MNF became comical whippings at the hands of the Eagles and Cowboys.
The 1986 game versus Redskins when the Mets were also in the World Series was probably the most memorable. The epic Niner game in 1990 was also a good one when it became clear that the NYG offense needed a different kind of spark to get past these guys (Hoss was that spark).
RE: RE: RE: My favorite in terms of anticipation was the 1990 game against SF
I was at the game, and the intensity in the stadium was immense. The game played out almost exactly like the NFCCG in Candlestick Park the previous January. The winners of the three previous Super Bowl going at one another for the full 60 minutes.
Regardless of how the rest of the season played out - shockingly, neither team qualified for the playoffs that year - this game was awesome and remains a tremendous memory for me.
That was quite the intense game, but I've never seen it since, not even highlight clips.
Thanks. I know Montana was out the entire '91 season. I guess I forgot about Young missing time.
Ah, the immortal Steve Bono. To be fair to Bono, he led the Chiefs to the #1 overall seed in '95 only for Lin Elliott to miss like 342884284248 FGs in their loss to the Harbaugh led Colts. Those Chiefs teams were snakebit.
Thanks. I know Montana was out the entire '91 season. I guess I forgot about Young missing time.
Ah, the immortal Steve Bono. To be fair to Bono, he led the Chiefs to the #1 overall seed in '95 only for Lin Elliott to miss like 342884284248 FGs in their loss to the Harbaugh led Colts. Those Chiefs teams were snakebit.
The Curse of Marty for sure. Marty Schottenheimer was a great HC. He won 200 football games in the regular season. That's a lot of games; and I think he averaged 10 wins per season over his career.
But the playoffs were his kryptonite. Personally, I think he's a HoF coach, but I don't think he'll ever get in...
I was at the game, and the intensity in the stadium was immense. The game played out almost exactly like the NFCCG in Candlestick Park the previous January. The winners of the three previous Super Bowl going at one another for the full 60 minutes.
Regardless of how the rest of the season played out - shockingly, neither team qualified for the playoffs that year - this game was awesome and remains a tremendous memory for me.
Was at that game too. My brother got great seats 50 ish yard line lower. We got on tv when Meggett picked up a big first down on the 4th quarter giants winning Fg drive. That was a great game.
Didn't SF go 10-6 in '91 & still missed the postseason?
I don't remember much of that MNF opener vs. SF outside of RH's hideous shirt.
Yes. Montana and Young missed games. Steve Bono stepped in and actually won 5-6 games in a row.
That team/organization was the gold standard from 1981 to 1995. Incredible players, coaching, management/ownership.
Yep absolutely the gold standard. In many ways I still feel more proud of nyg in them beating or even hanging with those niners 80s teams than than in them beating the pats teams under belichick. I know the pats won more titles, but those niners teams just had so much pure star power and glitz to me.
I think Theismann called that Giants-Saints game & was talking about how Julius Caesar would be applauding LT's effort, Haha.
We won that game vs. a good Saints team.
That game was ridiculously uplifting and big at the time. Remember being so pumped and then to see the giants win the easier games they needed to get, chiefs and some other slub at the time, line themselves up for a fucking bye week eastern crown if they can beat the jets… I was at that fiasco… what a fucked up season 88 was. Very similar to 2010. Both 10 win wasted seasons.
Obviously the Bavaro game vs the Niners was great but my favorite has to be the '89 opener vs the skins in DC because I was there. The Raul Allegre 52 yd fg to win it at the gun. Great back and forth game. That stadium was so loud all night and then became instantly silent once Allegre nailed that kick. It was music to a Giants fan's ears.
Beating an 18-0 team who averaged around 38 PPG in the Super Bowl will never be topped.
Only time I heard any win was better than Super Bowl 42 is by Eagle fans, thinking their fairy win against New England in 2017 was anything worth mentioning.
If you were old enough to endure the 80s era niners the 90 win at the stick will forever hold a special place in ny giants lore. The niners were the pats before the pats were fuck all. Pre cap. Going for a three peat. In their house.
If you were old enough to endure the 80s era niners the 90 win at the stick will forever hold a special place in ny giants lore. The niners were the pats before the pats were fuck all. Pre cap. Going for a three peat. In their house.
that NFCCG had an aura about it esp with war looming.
recall LT pre-kickoff psa in full uni backing the troops.
Of course. That 90 game is one of my favorite games.
I'll take beating a team who never lost a single game, thank you very much. Tom Brady has 7 Super Bowl rings. Could've had more if it wasn't for the Giants. Of course we have to mention BBI's favorite (The Eagles) but Super Bowl 42 was one Bill was actually trying to win, unlike 52.
I remember, in the moment, thinking it was over after Young hit Jones for a big gain to like the 50 yard line with 3 minutes & change remaining. But then Craig fumbles it & LT-getting through 2 blocks-catches it mid-air.
I remember, in the moment, thinking it was over after Young hit Jones for a big gain to like the 50 yard line with 3 minutes & change remaining. But then Craig fumbles it & LT-getting through 2 blocks-catches it mid-air.
Great game. Great win.
I contend that strip play by Erik Howard is the greatest defensive play in NYG history.
Didn't SF go 10-6 in '91 & still missed the postseason?
I don't remember much of that MNF opener vs. SF outside of RH's hideous shirt.
Yes. Montana and Young missed games. Steve Bono stepped in and actually won 5-6 games in a row.
That team/organization was the gold standard from 1981 to 1995. Incredible players, coaching, management/ownership.
Yep absolutely the gold standard. In many ways I still feel more proud of nyg in them beating or even hanging with those niners 80s teams than than in them beating the pats teams under belichick. I know the pats won more titles, but those niners teams just had so much pure star power and glitz to me.
Same here. That was such a great, great rivalry despite the 9ers being in the NFCW.
that 15-13 win over the 49ers is the greatest game and win I have seen by NYG.
Beating the undefeated Pats was tremendous, but beating that 49ers team, who was going for an incomparable three-peat, in San Francisco with a back-up QB was absolutely brilliant.
I was a teenager at the time and thought we had won the SB.
Should have been able to punch a TD in that game but SF was a tough nut.
Still remember that fake punt snap to Reasons. Hoss taking big hits but kept plugging along.
Epic game...
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
That led to the "no alcohol after the 3rd qtr" rule. Thanks Jets.
That was the most intense MNF game I can recall watching.
I believe the final score was reached in the first half.
Yes, late in the 1986 season.
My favorite non Giants Monday night games:
Bears vs Dolphins 1985 ( phins win) and Miami vs Houston (Earl Campbell's big game).
Quote:
Both teams were undefeated at the time and playing great football. Was a D battle NYG lost but set up the toughness I think that propelled them to the SB XXV title.
That was the most intense MNF game I can recall watching.
I believe the final score was reached in the first half.
7-3 Final. It ended with Simms and Lott going face to face.
I don't remember that
I always thought that was funny and remember it
At least that's one that stands out.
The one with the big flag -- I don't remember either. There are big flags at many games. Some stretch across the whole field.
Quote:
The first MNF game after 9/11 ('Skins @ Packers). That moment when Chris Gizzi led the Packers out of the Lambeau tunnel carrying that huge American flag was one of those moments you don't forget.
I don't remember that
It was Monday night, two weeks after 9/11/01
[url]https://www.pro-football-reference.com/boxscores/198310170gnb.htm/[url]
48-47!!!
Link - ( New Window )
God Bless!
And I believe this game was instrumental in giving NYG the confidence to march into Candlestick six weeks later and end the three-peat quest by that great, great 49ers team.
This is the one for me. Didn't think we'd win until Allegre's kick passed through the uprights. Thanks for the link!
I always thought that was funny and remember it
My friend is a Jet fan I remember watching that at his house. That was Parcells first season as Jet coach in 1997. There was also a major injury in that game somebody on the Lions got paralyzed I believe
I remember coming to work early the next day very pissed off about losing that game but more important things soon happened that took everyone's mind off of football
Turned out to be a good gut check for a team that was still learning how to seal the deal. First of twelve straight wins en route to the SB XXI trophy.
Some may recall that night more for a baseball game. I vaguely remember a ball going through somebody's legs. Whatever.
Quote:
is kind of random, but Wash at GB in 1983(?). Played in a snowstorm, and Theisman and Lynn Dickey had a duel, both throwing for nearly 400 yards when that was not a regular occurrence. I don't remember the final score, and don't care enough to look it up, but both teams were in the 40's, IIRC.
[url]https://www.pro-football-reference.com/boxscores/198310170gnb.htm/[url]
48-47!!!
Thanks Jints! This old noggin isn't as foggy as I thought!
+1
Regardless of how the rest of the season played out - shockingly, neither team qualified for the playoffs that year - this game was awesome and remains a tremendous memory for me.
Then it just turned into being bad both during the day and night. SNF/MNF became comical whippings at the hands of the Eagles and Cowboys.
The 1986 game versus Redskins when the Mets were also in the World Series was probably the most memorable. The epic Niner game in 1990 was also a good one when it became clear that the NYG offense needed a different kind of spark to get past these guys (Hoss was that spark).
Quote:
In comment 15782995 BLUATHRT said:
Quote:
Both teams were undefeated at the time and playing great football. Was a D battle NYG lost but set up the toughness I think that propelled them to the SB XXV title.
That was the most intense MNF game I can recall watching.
I believe the final score was reached in the first half.
7-3 Final. It ended with Simms and Lott going face to face.
I hope they've made up by now.
Word on the street is Burt fed Lott a bunch of supposed NYG trash talk that the Niners weren't physical or tough or whatever, and I guess he might've put Simms on the forefront of that.
Regardless of how the rest of the season played out - shockingly, neither team qualified for the playoffs that year - this game was awesome and remains a tremendous memory for me.
That was quite the intense game, but I've never seen it since, not even highlight clips.
Would be interested in rewatching that.
I don't remember much of that MNF opener vs. SF outside of RH's hideous shirt.
I don't remember much of that MNF opener vs. SF outside of RH's hideous shirt.
Yes. Montana and Young missed games. Steve Bono stepped in and actually won 5-6 games in a row.
That team/organization was the gold standard from 1981 to 1995. Incredible players, coaching, management/ownership.
Ah, the immortal Steve Bono. To be fair to Bono, he led the Chiefs to the #1 overall seed in '95 only for Lin Elliott to miss like 342884284248 FGs in their loss to the Harbaugh led Colts. Those Chiefs teams were snakebit.
Ah, the immortal Steve Bono. To be fair to Bono, he led the Chiefs to the #1 overall seed in '95 only for Lin Elliott to miss like 342884284248 FGs in their loss to the Harbaugh led Colts. Those Chiefs teams were snakebit.
The Curse of Marty for sure. Marty Schottenheimer was a great HC. He won 200 football games in the regular season. That's a lot of games; and I think he averaged 10 wins per season over his career.
But the playoffs were his kryptonite. Personally, I think he's a HoF coach, but I don't think he'll ever get in...
His best team-IMO-was the '06 Chargers who were absolutely loaded & lost to the Pats in the divisional game.
And I believe this game was instrumental in giving NYG the confidence to march into Candlestick six weeks later and end the three-peat quest by that great, great 49ers team.
I remember Chris Spielman-a beast for Detroit-having neck injuries.
Quote:
at Candlestick against the 9ers was as good a hitting game as I've ever seen. It was a defensive masterpiece by both sides.
And I believe this game was instrumental in giving NYG the confidence to march into Candlestick six weeks later and end the three-peat quest by that great, great 49ers team.
They didn't need the confidence. They knew they were better and could beat them. They were still kicking themselves for 1989 and 1988.
On D, Parcells and BB had to feel super-confident coming into the game based on past performances against the 49ers.
I don't know how they felt about Hoss since he was never in a game that big. Hell, I felt similarly. I was hoping we could just keep it close and at least be in a position to win it in the 4th.
1997 Jets at Lions - ( New Window )
Sunday night game.
We won that game vs. a good Saints team.
+1. my favorite too. Bavaro dragging 8 or so 49ers 35 yds was voted #81 in the NFL.com 100 top plays
Bavaro - ( New Window )
Regardless of how the rest of the season played out - shockingly, neither team qualified for the playoffs that year - this game was awesome and remains a tremendous memory for me.
Was at that game too. My brother got great seats 50 ish yard line lower. We got on tv when Meggett picked up a big first down on the 4th quarter giants winning Fg drive. That was a great game.
Quote:
Didn't SF go 10-6 in '91 & still missed the postseason?
I don't remember much of that MNF opener vs. SF outside of RH's hideous shirt.
Yes. Montana and Young missed games. Steve Bono stepped in and actually won 5-6 games in a row.
That team/organization was the gold standard from 1981 to 1995. Incredible players, coaching, management/ownership.
Yep absolutely the gold standard. In many ways I still feel more proud of nyg in them beating or even hanging with those niners 80s teams than than in them beating the pats teams under belichick. I know the pats won more titles, but those niners teams just had so much pure star power and glitz to me.
We won that game vs. a good Saints team.
That game was ridiculously uplifting and big at the time. Remember being so pumped and then to see the giants win the easier games they needed to get, chiefs and some other slub at the time, line themselves up for a fucking bye week eastern crown if they can beat the jets… I was at that fiasco… what a fucked up season 88 was. Very similar to 2010. Both 10 win wasted seasons.
Only time I heard any win was better than Super Bowl 42 is by Eagle fans, thinking their fairy win against New England in 2017 was anything worth mentioning.
+1
Only time I heard any win was better than Super Bowl 42 is by Eagle fans, thinking their fairy win against New England in 2017 was anything worth mentioning.
If you were old enough to endure the 80s era niners the 90 win at the stick will forever hold a special place in ny giants lore. The niners were the pats before the pats were fuck all. Pre cap. Going for a three peat. In their house.
If you were old enough to endure the 80s era niners the 90 win at the stick will forever hold a special place in ny giants lore. The niners were the pats before the pats were fuck all. Pre cap. Going for a three peat. In their house.
that NFCCG had an aura about it esp with war looming.
recall LT pre-kickoff psa in full uni backing the troops.
I'll take beating a team who never lost a single game, thank you very much. Tom Brady has 7 Super Bowl rings. Could've had more if it wasn't for the Giants. Of course we have to mention BBI's favorite (The Eagles) but Super Bowl 42 was one Bill was actually trying to win, unlike 52.
Sorry.
Great game. Great win.
Best non GIANT game I've ever seen by far!
A Wild Ride!
Great game. Great win.
I contend that strip play by Erik Howard is the greatest defensive play in NYG history.
Beating the undefeated Pats was tremendous, but beating that 49ers team, who was going for an incomparable three-peat, in San Francisco with a back-up QB was absolutely brilliant.
I was a teenager at the time and thought we had won the SB.
Quote:
In comment 15783554 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Didn't SF go 10-6 in '91 & still missed the postseason?
I don't remember much of that MNF opener vs. SF outside of RH's hideous shirt.
Yes. Montana and Young missed games. Steve Bono stepped in and actually won 5-6 games in a row.
That team/organization was the gold standard from 1981 to 1995. Incredible players, coaching, management/ownership.
Yep absolutely the gold standard. In many ways I still feel more proud of nyg in them beating or even hanging with those niners 80s teams than than in them beating the pats teams under belichick. I know the pats won more titles, but those niners teams just had so much pure star power and glitz to me.
Same here. That was such a great, great rivalry despite the 9ers being in the NFCW.
Beating the undefeated Pats was tremendous, but beating that 49ers team, who was going for an incomparable three-peat, in San Francisco with a back-up QB was absolutely brilliant.
I was a teenager at the time and thought we had won the SB.
Should have been able to punch a TD in that game but SF was a tough nut.
Still remember that fake punt snap to Reasons. Hoss taking big hits but kept plugging along.
Epic game...