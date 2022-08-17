for display only
Your Favorite MNF Game

Grey Pilgrim : 8/17/2022 9:16 am
I was at this game!

Monday Night Miracle
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Monday_Night_Miracle_(American_football) - ( New Window )
My favorite in terms of anticipation was the 1990 game against SF  
BLUATHRT : 8/17/2022 9:26 am : link
Both teams were undefeated at the time and playing great football. Was a D battle NYG lost but set up the toughness I think that propelled them to the SB XXV title.
Route 9 : 8/17/2022 9:32 am : link
Any Giants fan knows a MNF game will be disastrous
If we're going to pick a Jets' MNF game,  
Section331 : 8/17/2022 9:35 am : link
I'll go to the one I was at, when the Jets gave out hats and some numbskulls lit them on fire and tossed them from the upper deck.

That led to the "no alcohol after the 3rd qtr" rule. Thanks Jets.
RE: My favorite in terms of anticipation was the 1990 game against SF  
NINEster : 8/17/2022 9:38 am : link
In comment 15782995 BLUATHRT said:
Quote:
Both teams were undefeated at the time and playing great football. Was a D battle NYG lost but set up the toughness I think that propelled them to the SB XXV title.


That was the most intense MNF game I can recall watching.

I believe the final score was reached in the first half.
Wasn't the Bavaro game against SF  
David B. : 8/17/2022 9:43 am : link
A monday night?
RE: Wasn't the Bavaro game against SF  
jvm52106 : 8/17/2022 10:02 am : link
In comment 15783014 David B. said:
Quote:
A monday night?


Yes, late in the 1986 season.

My favorite non Giants Monday night games:

Bears vs Dolphins 1985 ( phins win) and Miami vs Houston (Earl Campbell's big game).
The 86 Giants-Niners  
Jints in Carolina : 8/17/2022 10:05 am : link
Bavaro
RE: RE: My favorite in terms of anticipation was the 1990 game against SF  
Jints in Carolina : 8/17/2022 10:09 am : link
In comment 15783007 NINEster said:
Quote:
In comment 15782995 BLUATHRT said:


Quote:


Both teams were undefeated at the time and playing great football. Was a D battle NYG lost but set up the toughness I think that propelled them to the SB XXV title.



That was the most intense MNF game I can recall watching.

I believe the final score was reached in the first half.


7-3 Final. It ended with Simms and Lott going face to face.
Easy...  
BamaBlue : 8/17/2022 10:10 am : link
The first MNF game after 9/11 ('Skins @ Packers). That moment when Chris Gizzi led the Packers out of the Lambeau tunnel carrying that huge American flag was one of those moments you don't forget.
RE: Easy...  
Route 9 : 8/17/2022 10:12 am : link
In comment 15783046 BamaBlue said:
Quote:
The first MNF game after 9/11 ('Skins @ Packers). That moment when Chris Gizzi led the Packers out of the Lambeau tunnel carrying that huge American flag was one of those moments you don't forget.


I don't remember that
Not MNF  
Route 9 : 8/17/2022 10:15 am : link
Speaking of the Jets anyone remember when the Jets lost on a FG to the Lions at the end of the year? It cost them the playoffs and the Jets PK missed the FG by about 7 miles lol maybe 2000?

I always thought that was funny and remember it
The Bavaro game was my favorite  
David B. : 8/17/2022 10:18 am : link
I think my favorite non-Giants game was the night Brett Favre's dad died and Brett still played an insane game.

At least that's one that stands out.

The one with the big flag -- I don't remember either. There are big flags at many games. Some stretch across the whole field.
My favorite non-Giant MNF game  
Section331 : 8/17/2022 10:22 am : link
is kind of random, but Wash at GB in 1983(?). Played in a snowstorm, and Theisman and Lynn Dickey had a duel, both throwing for nearly 400 yards when that was not a regular occurrence. I don't remember the final score, and don't care enough to look it up, but both teams were in the 40's, IIRC.
RE: RE: Easy...  
BamaBlue : 8/17/2022 10:30 am : link
In comment 15783049 Route 9 said:
Quote:
In comment 15783046 BamaBlue said:


Quote:


The first MNF game after 9/11 ('Skins @ Packers). That moment when Chris Gizzi led the Packers out of the Lambeau tunnel carrying that huge American flag was one of those moments you don't forget.



I don't remember that


It was Monday night, two weeks after 9/11/01



RE: My favorite non-Giant MNF game  
Jints in Carolina : 8/17/2022 10:41 am : link
In comment 15783064 Section331 said:
Quote:
is kind of random, but Wash at GB in 1983(?). Played in a snowstorm, and Theisman and Lynn Dickey had a duel, both throwing for nearly 400 yards when that was not a regular occurrence. I don't remember the final score, and don't care enough to look it up, but both teams were in the 40's, IIRC.


[url]https://www.pro-football-reference.com/boxscores/198310170gnb.htm/[url]

48-47!!!
sorry  
Jints in Carolina : 8/17/2022 10:42 am : link
https://www.pro-football-reference.com/boxscores/198310170gnb.htm
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 8/17/2022 10:46 am : link
06 in Dallas. I think that ushered in the Romo era too when BP benched Bledsoe for Tony.
1989 Week 1 at RFK  
tony stg : 8/17/2022 10:50 am : link
Allegere 52 yd FG at the buzzer.
Link - ( New Window )
Yep- the “Bavaro game” in Dec 1986.  
CRinCA : 8/17/2022 10:57 am : link
I was there. Awesome night. Not just the Bavaro run, but coming back from a huge deficit to get the win. That home crowd was in shock.
Giants Broncos - Sept. 10, 2001...  
sb from NYT Forum : 8/17/2022 11:02 am : link
Because I stayed out late to watch it and was late to work the next morning at Building 7 at the WTC.
RE: Giants Broncos - Sept. 10, 2001...  
SirLoinOfBeef : 8/17/2022 11:25 am : link
In comment 15783103 sb from NYT Forum said:
Quote:
Because I stayed out late to watch it and was late to work the next morning at Building 7 at the WTC.


God Bless!
That MNF game in December 1990...  
bw in dc : 8/17/2022 11:40 am : link
at Candlestick against the 9ers was as good a hitting game as I've ever seen. It was a defensive masterpiece by both sides.

And I believe this game was instrumental in giving NYG the confidence to march into Candlestick six weeks later and end the three-peat quest by that great, great 49ers team.
RE: 1989 Week 1 at RFK  
TDMaker85 : 8/17/2022 11:51 am : link
In comment 15783094 tony stg said:
Quote:
Allegere 52 yd FG at the buzzer. Link - ( New Window )


This is the one for me. Didn't think we'd win until Allegre's kick passed through the uprights. Thanks for the link!
RE: Not MNF  
jnoble : 8/17/2022 11:52 am : link
In comment 15783054 Route 9 said:
Quote:
Speaking of the Jets anyone remember when the Jets lost on a FG to the Lions at the end of the year? It cost them the playoffs and the Jets PK missed the FG by about 7 miles lol maybe 2000?

I always thought that was funny and remember it


My friend is a Jet fan I remember watching that at his house. That was Parcells first season as Jet coach in 1997. There was also a major injury in that game somebody on the Lions got paralyzed I believe
RE: Giants Broncos - Sept. 10, 2001...  
jnoble : 8/17/2022 11:53 am : link
In comment 15783103 sb from NYT Forum said:
Quote:
Because I stayed out late to watch it and was late to work the next morning at Building 7 at the WTC.


I remember coming to work early the next day very pissed off about losing that game but more important things soon happened that took everyone's mind off of football
The Bavaro game at Candlestick is my favorite, but 5 weeks earlier...  
Big Blue Blogger : 8/17/2022 12:10 pm : link
... the Giants won a much more important Monday Night game at home against the Redskins. They were coming off an ugly loss to Seattle, and came in already a game behind Washington. It was a rough night for both defenses. The Giants couldn't stop Gary Clark and the Redskins couldn't stop, well, anyone - especially Joe Morris. But Parcells figured a 20-3 lead was safe, and almost let the division slip away by taking his foot off the gas.

Turned out to be a good gut check for a team that was still learning how to seal the deal. First of twelve straight wins en route to the SB XXI trophy.

Some may recall that night more for a baseball game. I vaguely remember a ball going through somebody's legs. Whatever.
The night that Dandy Don turned to Cosell and said:  
solarmike : 8/17/2022 12:16 pm : link
"Lately it occurred to me Howard, what a long strange trip it's been".
Theismann snap, crackle, pop  
MartyNJ1969 : 8/17/2022 12:34 pm : link
Imo
RE: RE: My favorite non-Giant MNF game  
Section331 : 8/17/2022 1:07 pm : link
In comment 15783080 Jints in Carolina said:
Quote:
In comment 15783064 Section331 said:


Quote:


is kind of random, but Wash at GB in 1983(?). Played in a snowstorm, and Theisman and Lynn Dickey had a duel, both throwing for nearly 400 yards when that was not a regular occurrence. I don't remember the final score, and don't care enough to look it up, but both teams were in the 40's, IIRC.



[url]https://www.pro-football-reference.com/boxscores/198310170gnb.htm/[url]

48-47!!!


Thanks Jints! This old noggin isn't as foggy as I thought!
RE: Theismann snap, crackle, pop  
JerseyCityJoe : 8/17/2022 1:13 pm : link
In comment 15783212 MartyNJ1969 said:
Quote:
Imo

+1
10/27/86 WAS @NYG  
Racer : 8/17/2022 1:14 pm : link
LT had 3 sacks that night and Jacoby was fighting PTSD most of the evening. Ray Knight hit his Series Game 7 homer during the cadence on a Washington 3rd down. When the crowd erupted, Jacoby stood up and the flags flew. The sound was as loud as any post-season etc. I've experienced. Good times.
the 1991 home opened against San Francisco  
truebluelarry : 8/17/2022 1:46 pm : link
I was at the game, and the intensity in the stadium was immense. The game played out almost exactly like the NFCCG in Candlestick Park the previous January. The winners of the three previous Super Bowl going at one another for the full 60 minutes.

Regardless of how the rest of the season played out - shockingly, neither team qualified for the playoffs that year - this game was awesome and remains a tremendous memory for me.
I was at the OP’s game too  
djm : 8/17/2022 3:02 pm : link
Best part was I talked my friend into betting the over. By the time we walked in half drunk it late first or early second quarter and we were practically over already. Fun night. Fun season.
Lots of good ones in 1980s and early 1990s  
Jimmy Googs : 8/17/2022 3:14 pm : link
Although later during the Eli-era it seemed like even the decent Giant teams didn't do very well on Sunday/Monday Night.

Then it just turned into being bad both during the day and night. SNF/MNF became comical whippings at the hands of the Eagles and Cowboys.

The 1986 game versus Redskins when the Mets were also in the World Series was probably the most memorable. The epic Niner game in 1990 was also a good one when it became clear that the NYG offense needed a different kind of spark to get past these guys (Hoss was that spark).



RE: RE: RE: My favorite in terms of anticipation was the 1990 game against SF  
NINEster : 8/17/2022 6:35 pm : link
In comment 15783044 Jints in Carolina said:
Quote:
In comment 15783007 NINEster said:


Quote:


In comment 15782995 BLUATHRT said:


Quote:


Both teams were undefeated at the time and playing great football. Was a D battle NYG lost but set up the toughness I think that propelled them to the SB XXV title.



That was the most intense MNF game I can recall watching.

I believe the final score was reached in the first half.



7-3 Final. It ended with Simms and Lott going face to face.


I hope they've made up by now.

Word on the street is Burt fed Lott a bunch of supposed NYG trash talk that the Niners weren't physical or tough or whatever, and I guess he might've put Simms on the forefront of that.
RE: the 1991 home opened against San Francisco  
NINEster : 8/17/2022 6:41 pm : link
In comment 15783264 truebluelarry said:
Quote:
I was at the game, and the intensity in the stadium was immense. The game played out almost exactly like the NFCCG in Candlestick Park the previous January. The winners of the three previous Super Bowl going at one another for the full 60 minutes.

Regardless of how the rest of the season played out - shockingly, neither team qualified for the playoffs that year - this game was awesome and remains a tremendous memory for me.


That was quite the intense game, but I've never seen it since, not even highlight clips.

Would be interested in rewatching that.
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 8/17/2022 6:42 pm : link
Didn't SF go 10-6 in '91 & still missed the postseason?

I don't remember much of that MNF opener vs. SF outside of RH's hideous shirt.
RE: ...  
bw in dc : 8/17/2022 6:48 pm : link
In comment 15783554 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Didn't SF go 10-6 in '91 & still missed the postseason?

I don't remember much of that MNF opener vs. SF outside of RH's hideous shirt.


Yes. Montana and Young missed games. Steve Bono stepped in and actually won 5-6 games in a row.

That team/organization was the gold standard from 1981 to 1995. Incredible players, coaching, management/ownership.
bw in dc.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 8/17/2022 6:52 pm : link
Thanks. I know Montana was out the entire '91 season. I guess I forgot about Young missing time.

Ah, the immortal Steve Bono. To be fair to Bono, he led the Chiefs to the #1 overall seed in '95 only for Lin Elliott to miss like 342884284248 FGs in their loss to the Harbaugh led Colts. Those Chiefs teams were snakebit.
RE: bw in dc.  
bw in dc : 8/17/2022 7:11 pm : link
In comment 15783562 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Thanks. I know Montana was out the entire '91 season. I guess I forgot about Young missing time.

Ah, the immortal Steve Bono. To be fair to Bono, he led the Chiefs to the #1 overall seed in '95 only for Lin Elliott to miss like 342884284248 FGs in their loss to the Harbaugh led Colts. Those Chiefs teams were snakebit.


The Curse of Marty for sure. Marty Schottenheimer was a great HC. He won 200 football games in the regular season. That's a lot of games; and I think he averaged 10 wins per season over his career.

But the playoffs were his kryptonite. Personally, I think he's a HoF coach, but I don't think he'll ever get in...
For me, hands down the 1986 SF game  
Matt M. : 8/17/2022 7:16 pm : link
Bavaro taking on the whole D to spur a comeback win.
bw in dc...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 8/17/2022 7:20 pm : link
My aunt actually babysat his kids when he was on the Giants staff in the '70s.

His best team-IMO-was the '06 Chargers who were absolutely loaded & lost to the Pats in the divisional game.
RE: That MNF game in December 1990...  
mort christenson : 8/17/2022 7:22 pm : link
In comment 15783155 bw in dc said:
Quote:
at Candlestick against the 9ers was as good a hitting game as I've ever seen. It was a defensive masterpiece by both sides.

And I believe this game was instrumental in giving NYG the confidence to march into Candlestick six weeks later and end the three-peat quest by that great, great 49ers team.
They didn't need the confidence. They knew they were better and could beat them. They were still kicking themselves for 1989 and 1988.
RE: My favorite in terms of anticipation was the 1990 game against SF  
mort christenson : 8/17/2022 7:23 pm : link
In comment 15782995 BLUATHRT said:
Quote:
Both teams were undefeated at the time and playing great football. Was a D battle NYG lost but set up the toughness I think that propelled them to the SB XXV title.
Both teams were 10-1. They each lost the week before, possibly looking ahead to this game.
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 8/17/2022 7:30 pm : link
We got our asses kicked in Philadelphia the week prior to the '90 MNF game in SF. I believe SF lost to the Rams.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 8/17/2022 7:31 pm : link
I don't know if we beat SF in the '89 title game. I would have loved to have seen it obviously, but that '89 49ers team was UFB. The '90 team wasn't as good, though it was still a great team.
Route 9 : 8/17/2022 7:37 pm : link
That Lions player getting paralyzed or laying on the ground for a while had to be 96 or 97. Reggie Brown or something.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 8/17/2022 7:45 pm : link
Route, it was Utley something. & it was in the early '90s.

I remember Chris Spielman-a beast for Detroit-having neck injuries.
RE: RE: That MNF game in December 1990...  
bw in dc : 8/17/2022 7:55 pm : link
In comment 15783580 mort christenson said:
Quote:
In comment 15783155 bw in dc said:


Quote:


at Candlestick against the 9ers was as good a hitting game as I've ever seen. It was a defensive masterpiece by both sides.

And I believe this game was instrumental in giving NYG the confidence to march into Candlestick six weeks later and end the three-peat quest by that great, great 49ers team.

They didn't need the confidence. They knew they were better and could beat them. They were still kicking themselves for 1989 and 1988.


On D, Parcells and BB had to feel super-confident coming into the game based on past performances against the 49ers.

I don't know how they felt about Hoss since he was never in a game that big. Hell, I felt similarly. I was hoping we could just keep it close and at least be in a position to win it in the 4th.
Route 9 : 8/17/2022 7:57 pm : link
1997 Jets at Lions - ( New Window )
Wasn't the Giants-Saints  
section125 : 8/17/2022 8:02 pm : link
game where Taylor had the ripped pec and destroyed the Saints a MNF game?
RE: Wasn't the Giants-Saints  
bw in dc : 8/17/2022 8:14 pm : link
In comment 15783636 section125 said:
Quote:
game where Taylor had the ripped pec and destroyed the Saints a MNF game?


Sunday night game.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 8/17/2022 8:16 pm : link
I think Theismann called that Giants-Saints game & was talking about how Julius Caesar would be applauding LT's effort, Haha.

We won that game vs. a good Saints team.
RE: Yep- the “Bavaro game” in Dec 1986.  
PatersonPlank : 8/17/2022 9:57 pm : link
In comment 15783098 CRinCA said:
Quote:
I was there. Awesome night. Not just the Bavaro run, but coming back from a huge deficit to get the win. That home crowd was in shock.


+1. my favorite too. Bavaro dragging 8 or so 49ers 35 yds was voted #81 in the NFL.com 100 top plays
Bavaro - ( New Window )
RE: the 1991 home opened against San Francisco  
djm : 8/17/2022 10:19 pm : link
In comment 15783264 truebluelarry said:
Quote:
I was at the game, and the intensity in the stadium was immense. The game played out almost exactly like the NFCCG in Candlestick Park the previous January. The winners of the three previous Super Bowl going at one another for the full 60 minutes.

Regardless of how the rest of the season played out - shockingly, neither team qualified for the playoffs that year - this game was awesome and remains a tremendous memory for me.


Was at that game too. My brother got great seats 50 ish yard line lower. We got on tv when Meggett picked up a big first down on the 4th quarter giants winning Fg drive. That was a great game.
RE: RE: ...  
djm : 8/17/2022 10:23 pm : link
In comment 15783559 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15783554 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


Didn't SF go 10-6 in '91 & still missed the postseason?

I don't remember much of that MNF opener vs. SF outside of RH's hideous shirt.



Yes. Montana and Young missed games. Steve Bono stepped in and actually won 5-6 games in a row.

That team/organization was the gold standard from 1981 to 1995. Incredible players, coaching, management/ownership.


Yep absolutely the gold standard. In many ways I still feel more proud of nyg in them beating or even hanging with those niners 80s teams than than in them beating the pats teams under belichick. I know the pats won more titles, but those niners teams just had so much pure star power and glitz to me.
RE: ...  
djm : 8/17/2022 10:31 pm : link
In comment 15783658 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
I think Theismann called that Giants-Saints game & was talking about how Julius Caesar would be applauding LT's effort, Haha.

We won that game vs. a good Saints team.


That game was ridiculously uplifting and big at the time. Remember being so pumped and then to see the giants win the easier games they needed to get, chiefs and some other slub at the time, line themselves up for a fucking bye week eastern crown if they can beat the jets… I was at that fiasco… what a fucked up season 88 was. Very similar to 2010. Both 10 win wasted seasons.
You're all weird  
Route 9 : 8/17/2022 11:51 pm : link
Beating an 18-0 team who averaged around 38 PPG in the Super Bowl will never be topped.

Only time I heard any win was better than Super Bowl 42 is by Eagle fans, thinking their fairy win against New England in 2017 was anything worth mentioning.
RE: The 86 Giants-Niners  
giantstock : 1:25 am : link
In comment 15783040 Jints in Carolina said:
Quote:
Bavaro


+1
Not too many to choose from for Giants fans  
Stu11 : 2:09 am : link
Obviously the Bavaro game vs the Niners was great but my favorite has to be the '89 opener vs the skins in DC because I was there. The Raul Allegre 52 yd fg to win it at the gun. Great back and forth game. That stadium was so loud all night and then became instantly silent once Allegre nailed that kick. It was music to a Giants fan's ears.
Dan Marino & Dolphins beat an 85 undefeated Bears  
Debaser : 9:57 am : link
for their only loss
RE: You're all weird  
djm : 10:02 am : link
In comment 15783923 Route 9 said:
Quote:
Beating an 18-0 team who averaged around 38 PPG in the Super Bowl will never be topped.

Only time I heard any win was better than Super Bowl 42 is by Eagle fans, thinking their fairy win against New England in 2017 was anything worth mentioning.


If you were old enough to endure the 80s era niners the 90 win at the stick will forever hold a special place in ny giants lore. The niners were the pats before the pats were fuck all. Pre cap. Going for a three peat. In their house.
RE: RE: You're all weird  
nyfootballfan : 5:19 pm : link
In comment 15784074 djm said:
Quote:


If you were old enough to endure the 80s era niners the 90 win at the stick will forever hold a special place in ny giants lore. The niners were the pats before the pats were fuck all. Pre cap. Going for a three peat. In their house.


that NFCCG had an aura about it esp with war looming.
recall LT pre-kickoff psa in full uni backing the troops.
Route 9 : 7:18 pm : link
Of course. That 90 game is one of my favorite games.

I'll take beating a team who never lost a single game, thank you very much. Tom Brady has 7 Super Bowl rings. Could've had more if it wasn't for the Giants. Of course we have to mention BBI's favorite (The Eagles) but Super Bowl 42 was one Bill was actually trying to win, unlike 52.
Route 9 : 7:21 pm : link
And while we're at it, I made a few calls and we're replacing the "60/70s were bad" speech with Glennon and Fromm games being the worst of the worst.

Sorry.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 7:37 pm : link
I remember, in the moment, thinking it was over after Young hit Jones for a big gain to like the 50 yard line with 3 minutes & change remaining. But then Craig fumbles it & LT-getting through 2 blocks-catches it mid-air.

Great game. Great win.
RE: I was at the OP’s game too  
Grey Pilgrim : 7:54 pm : link
In comment 15783315 djm said:
Quote:
Best part was I talked my friend into betting the over. By the time we walked in half drunk it late first or early second quarter and we were practically over already. Fun night. Fun season.


Best non GIANT game I've ever seen by far!

A Wild Ride!
Most of my friends are J-E-T-S fans...  
Grey Pilgrim : 7:56 pm : link
...lol!
RE: ...  
bw in dc : 8:55 pm : link
In comment 15784685 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
I remember, in the moment, thinking it was over after Young hit Jones for a big gain to like the 50 yard line with 3 minutes & change remaining. But then Craig fumbles it & LT-getting through 2 blocks-catches it mid-air.

Great game. Great win.


I contend that strip play by Erik Howard is the greatest defensive play in NYG history.
bw in dc.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 8:59 pm : link
Howard stripped it loose.
To this day...  
bw in dc : 9:04 pm : link
that 15-13 win over the 49ers is the greatest game and win I have seen by NYG.

Beating the undefeated Pats was tremendous, but beating that 49ers team, who was going for an incomparable three-peat, in San Francisco with a back-up QB was absolutely brilliant.

I was a teenager at the time and thought we had won the SB.
RE: RE: RE: ...  
bw in dc : 9:06 pm : link
In comment 15783820 djm said:
Quote:
In comment 15783559 bw in dc said:


Quote:


In comment 15783554 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


Didn't SF go 10-6 in '91 & still missed the postseason?

I don't remember much of that MNF opener vs. SF outside of RH's hideous shirt.



Yes. Montana and Young missed games. Steve Bono stepped in and actually won 5-6 games in a row.

That team/organization was the gold standard from 1981 to 1995. Incredible players, coaching, management/ownership.



Yep absolutely the gold standard. In many ways I still feel more proud of nyg in them beating or even hanging with those niners 80s teams than than in them beating the pats teams under belichick. I know the pats won more titles, but those niners teams just had so much pure star power and glitz to me.


Same here. That was such a great, great rivalry despite the 9ers being in the NFCW.
RE: To this day...  
Jimmy Googs : 9:53 pm : link
In comment 15784753 bw in dc said:
Quote:
that 15-13 win over the 49ers is the greatest game and win I have seen by NYG.

Beating the undefeated Pats was tremendous, but beating that 49ers team, who was going for an incomparable three-peat, in San Francisco with a back-up QB was absolutely brilliant.

I was a teenager at the time and thought we had won the SB.


Should have been able to punch a TD in that game but SF was a tough nut.

Still remember that fake punt snap to Reasons. Hoss taking big hits but kept plugging along.

Epic game...
