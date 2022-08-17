for display only
Paul Schwartz with A Don't Panic Yet Article

gidiefor : Mod : 9:12 am
Must be on the line with Bruce
Link - ( New Window )
The level of panic is tied to the level of expectations fans had  
Ten Ton Hammer : 9:16 am : link
it seems.

If you were thinking a coaching change was going to have this team shooting for 9 wins, then of course you're panicking.
Who the hell is panicking?  
cjac : 9:21 am : link
They've had the worst offense in the NFL for about 5 years in row. No one panics when expectations are as low as possible
RE: Who the hell is panicking?  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:22 am : link
In comment 15784034 cjac said:
Quote:
They've had the worst offense in the NFL for about 5 years in row. No one panics when expectations are as low as possible


Yup.
I don't think a lot of folks are unified in having low expecations  
Ten Ton Hammer : 9:23 am : link
.
Stinkage in 2022  
JonC : 9:24 am : link
gives us a better shot at the next QB anywho.
I said 6 wins  
section125 : 9:27 am : link
and I stand by that. This is an extremely young team with a 1st year HC and OC. There will be lots of growing pains, but that is a good thing - at least there will be growth.

Wink's defense will keep them in games. But I do not think they have enough tools on offense, yet. We are arguing over Jones and Taylor - that is enough to sink a season.

I do expect them to be better then they have been since 2016. I do expect them to be "competitive" in that they will not be running QB sneaks on 2nd and 3rd downs. I do expect they will be creative and flop on more than a few plays. But I think they will be fun to watch for once.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 9:27 am : link
Well that was an encouraging read...
RE: I don't think a lot of folks are unified in having low expecations  
ChrisRick : 9:29 am : link
In comment 15784037 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
.


Yep, fan's expectations are often out of control. I am a great example from last season. I feel like I know better than that. But, what can I say?
Huh?  
Spider43 : 9:29 am : link
Who's panicking? Most still have low expectations for this squad. No matter how much lipstick you put on it, DJ is still the QB. But I'm still expecting 7 wins before all is said and done. Losing Getts makes us instantly better and the QB change after a few games should help. But those expecting 9 wins are in the minority.
RE: Huh?  
cjac : 9:31 am : link
In comment 15784043 Spider43 said:
Quote:
Who's panicking? Most still have low expectations for this squad. No matter how much lipstick you put on it, DJ is still the QB. But I'm still expecting 7 wins before all is said and done. Losing Getts makes us instantly better and the QB change after a few games should help. But those expecting 9 wins are in the minority.


2 more seasons before the STINK of Dave Gettleman is gone
Panicking?! No one is panicking!!!  
mattlawson : 9:32 am : link
Nobody's walking out on this fun, old-fashioned family Christmas. No, no. We're all in this together. This is a full-blown, four-alarm holiday emergency here. We're gonna press on, and we're gonna have the hap, hap, happiest Christmas since Bing Crosby tap-danced with Danny F***ing Kaye. And when Santa squeezes his fat white body down that chimney tonight, he's gonna find the jolliest bunch of a**holes this side of the nuthouse
It's all true  
David B. : 9:39 am : link
But no one wants to hear it.

FWIW, whether he ultimately had a good, bad, or indifferent regular season, I seem to recall Eli looking shitty or uninspiring in MOST training camps and preseason games. Same with the offense. Camp and preseason was RARELY an accurate indicator of how good or bad the team (or QB) would be in the regular season (in the years when they were competitive).

The regular season will hang on all the things we know and have said it would hang on BEFORE camp started:

Will the OL improve and stay healthy?
Can Jones take the next step with improved protection, a modern offense tailored to his strengths, and improved weapons?
Can the WRs stay on the field?
Can the D pressure opposing QBs?

NONE of that will be answered in camp or the preseason.
RE: Stinkage in 2022  
JonC : 9:48 am : link
In comment 15784038 JonC said:
Quote:
gives us a better shot at the next QB anywho.


Or, perhaps Will Anderson ...
It's hard to panic about wins  
widmerseyebrow : 9:49 am : link
or Daniel Jones but injuries are a drag.
As long is it's not Will Levis  
Ten Ton Hammer : 9:49 am : link
.
Will Anderson  
cjac : 9:56 am : link
with Thibs would be sick

but we really need a QB
RE: It's all true  
mattlawson : 9:56 am : link
In comment 15784052 David B. said:
Quote:
But no one wants to hear it.

FWIW, whether he ultimately had a good, bad, or indifferent regular season, I seem to recall Eli looking shitty or uninspiring in MOST training camps and preseason games. Same with the offense. Camp and preseason was RARELY an accurate indicator of how good or bad the team (or QB) would be in the regular season (in the years when they were competitive).

The regular season will hang on all the things we know and have said it would hang on BEFORE camp started:

Will the OL improve and stay healthy?
Can Jones take the next step with improved protection, a modern offense tailored to his strengths, and improved weapons?
Can the WRs stay on the field?
Can the D pressure opposing QBs?

NONE of that will be answered in camp or the preseason.


The last Super Bowl won I believe they went 0-4 in the preseason and looked like dog shit on defense and run game. It wasn't until they won some close games and saw the opportunity to rally that they did so and closed out with one of the best underdog post season runs against stiff competition the NFL will ever witness. Can THIS team do that? No one can say but the odds are certainly against them right now.
RE: Huh?  
nochance : 9:57 am : link
In comment 15784043 Spider43 said:
Quote:
Who's panicking? Most still have low expectations for this squad. No matter how much lipstick you put on it, DJ is still the QB. But I'm still expecting 7 wins before all is said and done. Losing Getts makes us instantly better and the QB change after a few games should help. But those expecting 9 wins are in the minority.



Unless theres an injury at QB there will be no change. Taylor is the backup and if Jones comes on thats good if he sucks ass we get a very high 1st round draft choice to get out future QB
...  
christian : 9:57 am : link
The only fans who panic are those who foolishly believe a set of improbable outcomes are likely to occur.

If the Giants have a magical immediate renaissance, that's wonderful. Far more likely, the staff and young players have a learning curve that will take a few years.
My sentiment is the same...  
Jan in DC : 10:00 am : link
I have 0 expectations for this team. They hit the reset button yet again, so who is thinking Daboll is walking in the door and making this a winning team. Not me.

I'm optimistic for the future, but this year is going to be a lot of watching for progress in the young guys and hoping that Schoen has the scouting situation fixed.
The OLine will be much better  
stoneman : 10:02 am : link
any line without Nate Solder is a much better line. I am expecting big things from DJ - BIG - lol.
RE: Stinkage in 2022  
Optimus-NY : 10:02 am : link
In comment 15784038 JonC said:
Quote:
gives us a better shot at the next QB anywho.


Exactly, so they can stink away. It'll only help us in the long run.
This team's range of wins is from 3-7  
Essex : 10:02 am : link
and the higher end only becomes possible because our schedule is weak. I would still bet on the lower end because this is not a talented roster. This is going to take time and I believe in Schoen and Daboll, they both sound reasonable and intelligent. I don't believe either Daboll or Schoen is a miracle maker and that is what would be needed to make us a winning ballclub this season. Just give them the time, because we stink right now.
Drafting for need, desperately  
JonC : 10:10 am : link
is how you wind up with Daniel Jones, let's learn the lesson.
The reality of this season  
Rjanyg : 10:11 am : link
New GM, new HC, new OC, new DC, QB heading into the most important season of his life in year 4 and last year of his deal.

The pressure is all on Jones. If he shows improvement and protects the ball they may re-sign him or franchise him. If not, Taylor is signed for next year and we look to draft a QB.

The Oline is improving. Barkley is our most explosive offensive weapon still. We haven't replaced OBJ in the playing making WR roll.

Our Defense looks to be the strength of the team.

Next off season will be when this team really starts to take form. Possible new rookie QB, Barkley return? draft a WR, cut Golliday and sign a new WR? Draft another CB high?

We get to sit back and expect nothing but growth. Winning this year isn't super important. If we win it will be because Jones stays healthy and plays well. Period.
RE: Stinkage in 2022  
It's a New Day : 10:14 am : link
In comment 15784038 JonC said:
Quote:
gives us a better shot at the next QB anywho.

Loser mentality leads to losing culture. We need to turn around the culture even more than the talent.
My hope is that this team will be scrappier  
gidiefor : Mod : 10:15 am : link
then it's been. I fully expect Jones to not be on the field for the whole season, unless somehow he magically learns to slide instead of plowing forward into the defense. The guy is nutz/rash, bashing heads against a pro-defense.

I just don't see how this WR and TE corps is going to make the offense competitive, and the defensive backfield is just plain porous. The fact that the defense is ahead of the offense is an indicator of just how bad this offense really is. Keep in mind that the second string offense of the Pats had its way with this defensive secondary.

They may steal a few games by gambling and playing lower echelon teams -- manufacturing a rpo running/pass offense, but a good team should be able to beat this team handily as configured.
RE: RE: Stinkage in 2022  
Essex : 10:16 am : link
In comment 15784100 It's a New Day said:
Quote:
In comment 15784038 JonC said:


Quote:


gives us a better shot at the next QB anywho.


Loser mentality leads to losing culture. We need to turn around the culture even more than the talent.

Look at the Jets, they root for draft picks every year and they stink. No thanks. Let's win and worry about draft status and future QBs during the off season.
There's no panic - it's just  
mittenedman : 10:18 am : link
a "here we go again" sentiment.

That said, we simply get way too much information these days. All of us know full well

*the D is always ahead of the offense early.

*it takes time to install a new offensive scheme.

*a Wink Martindale D is very challenging to install on, and something even Belichick complained about. Daboll is dealing with what Bill is complaining about every day.

Yet many of us just can't help ourselves but to judge now, anyway. It's way too early to do anything but observe. I thought the 1st preseason game went pretty well, and that's the best thing we have to evaluate.
as a famous bumbling moron once said....  
Greg from LI : 10:20 am : link
...Rome wasn't built in a day, dahlin'.

Right now, I'm most interested in improving processes and systems, much more so than results. The roster is still distinctly short of talent, and so I'm not expecting more than maybe 5 or 6 wins, particularly given the quarterback they're stuck with for another season. I like what I've seen from Schoen so far with talent acquisition, given the constraints Gettleman's cap mismanagement left him with. I'd like to see signs of good coaching that we didn't see last year. Record, for now anyway, isn't a big deal.

Build a strong foundation now and add talent to it going forward, and the winning will come.
I'll panic if I want to.  
Klaatu : 10:23 am : link
.....
RE: Stinkage in 2022  
djm : 10:25 am : link
In comment 15784038 JonC said:
Quote:
gives us a better shot at the next QB anywho.


There’s stinkage with a purpose and building something and then there is just stinkage. If we suck fine, but the D has to show something this year. So does the OL. And if those two units can show something the stink might not be that stinky, even if they lose a lot of games.

Please show us something this season. Star power. Please.
RE: as a famous bumbling moron once said....  
Mike from Ohio : 10:27 am : link
In comment 15784110 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
...Rome wasn't built in a day, dahlin'.

Right now, I'm most interested in improving processes and systems, much more so than results. The roster is still distinctly short of talent, and so I'm not expecting more than maybe 5 or 6 wins, particularly given the quarterback they're stuck with for another season. I like what I've seen from Schoen so far with talent acquisition, given the constraints Gettleman's cap mismanagement left him with. I'd like to see signs of good coaching that we didn't see last year. Record, for now anyway, isn't a big deal.

Build a strong foundation now and add talent to it going forward, and the winning will come.


Well said. This season is about looking like an NFL team who is able to get the right people on the field, run the correct play, and plays to compete rather than minimize the humiliation. If that happens then we are one step closer that we were last year.

There was little Schoen could do this offseason to field a competitive team given what he inherited.
Too Late!  
ZogZerg : 10:27 am : link
.
Being Competitive  
Costy16 : 10:49 am : link
Realistically, the best thing you're hoping for this year is being competitive and improvement as the year progresses. Especially on offense, the dysfunction on offense last year was some of the absolute worst football they have ever played. Wink is going to get after it on defense and he has a few capable pieces that will help his scheme out.

RE: RE: Stinkage in 2022  
JonC : 10:50 am : link
In comment 15784117 djm said:
Quote:
In comment 15784038 JonC said:


Quote:


gives us a better shot at the next QB anywho.



There’s stinkage with a purpose and building something and then there is just stinkage. If we suck fine, but the D has to show something this year. So does the OL. And if those two units can show something the stink might not be that stinky, even if they lose a lot of games.

Please show us something this season. Star power. Please.


They're still missing parts on the OL and defense, especially up front on both lines and CB.
.  
HMunster : 11:00 am : link
We have only seen the basic stuff. When the coaches say “this is a  
Ivan15 : 11:08 am : link
Process”, I hope it means that they are building on those basics. We haven’t seen the shifts and motions that we thought were coming based on the pedigrees of the HC and OC. I hope they started by teaching the end of the play, post snap, and are working their way back to the pre-snap beginning. Many teach concepts that way.

Two preseason games to go. Hopefully, we start to see more movement.
RE: Stinkage in 2022  
Capt. Don : 11:11 am : link
In comment 15784038 JonC said:
Quote:
gives us a better shot at the next QB anywho.


One of several reasons that trading for Jimmy G makes no sense.
RE: RE: Stinkage in 2022  
JonC : 11:13 am : link
In comment 15784179 Capt. Don said:
Quote:
In comment 15784038 JonC said:


Quote:


gives us a better shot at the next QB anywho.



One of several reasons that trading for Jimmy G makes no sense.


Correct. I think the JG fans are overrating NYG.
...  
Jimmy Googs : 11:42 am : link


Based on the OP's headline... .  
Jim in Tampa : 11:44 am : link
Too many posters are thinking that Paul Schwartz is suggesting that FANS shouldn't panic, when he's really talking about Daboll and the Giants...not the fans.

Here's the actual headline for the article:

Brian Daboll’s Giants aren’t panicking over offensive growing pains
For some odd reason I always think, in the back of my mind maybe,  
Dinger : 11:56 am : link
That the Giants should win 7 to 9 games during a meh season. I put the schedule into my calendar on Tuesday and as I was doing it, I could find maybe 4 wins. 6 if we are extremely lucky and well coached. having a weak and thin secondary on Winks defense doesn't seem to bode well. I concur with Gidie, the WR and TE groups are not inspiring. Our best receiver is our RB1 and he can't always be put in when we pass because he SUCKS at blocking. I guess the two things I'll be looking for are a decent run game and healthy LB's who can rush the QB and stop the run.....otherwise hockey season starts in OCtober right?
I think many of you are underestimating how good a chance  
Jimmy Googs : 12:01 pm : link
the Giants have of getting the overall #1 pick next year.

We have been knocking on the door for several years now and this could finally be it...

.  
arcarsenal : 12:29 pm : link
As many have already noted; to panic, you need expectations that you fear will not be met. Anyone in that situation with the current Giants team probably needs to recalibrate a bit.

This team is going to be pretty bad.
RE: I think many of you are underestimating how good a chance  
Essex : 12:37 pm : link
In comment 15784240 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
the Giants have of getting the overall #1 pick next year.

We have been knocking on the door for several years now and this could finally be it...

I think we are a 3-7 win team, but our schedule is so weak that I think it will get us out of the top pick pool. Houston is really bad and so are the Bears. Atlanta is probably on par with us; maybe Lawrence takes a step and Jacksonville. I am thinking we are picking from 3-5.
RE: RE: I think many of you are underestimating how good a chance  
Dinger : 1:29 pm : link
In comment 15784289 Essex said:
Quote:
In comment 15784240 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


the Giants have of getting the overall #1 pick next year.

We have been knocking on the door for several years now and this could finally be it...



I think we are a 3-7 win team, but our schedule is so weak that I think it will get us out of the top pick pool. Houston is really bad and so are the Bears. Atlanta is probably on par with us; maybe Lawrence takes a step and Jacksonville. I am thinking we are picking from 3-5.

Your post made me go back and look at the schedule again. 3 wins is depressing and makes it hard to go into the season wanting to watch. The teams I FEEL like we stand a chance against; Car, Chi, Jax, Sea, Hou & Det. Maybe 1 against Wash or Dal or Phi. From the 1st 6, I can come up with a reason why they could beat us....except for Chi (they are porbably the only FO & Ownership combo that was and STILL is worse than ours). So with my most OPTIMISTIC view, 7 wins. But as depressing as 3 is, its a distinct possibility :(
until there a real games being played  
Payasdaddy : 2:29 pm : link
with an offensive game plan, just talk
give it thru sept and see where we are at
\Titans will be a tough opening game, would like to win vs panthers
the real question is  
BigBlueCane : 3:33 pm : link
why was this article written.

I somehow suspect someone in the Giants FO isn't on board 100% with Schoen and Daboll's vision of a rebuild and I couldn't possibly imagine who that might be....

I’m excited about the defense  
WillVAB : 4:57 pm : link
I think the front is going to be very good and I like Wink’s style. I hope he doesn’t move on in ‘23.
More often than not  
djm : 7:23 pm : link
You need to do two of three things really well In order to win games and the other thing(s) can’t be terrible. So out of these three main elements of the game you need to nail two of them: pass the ball, run the ball and play relatively great defense, notably forcing turnovers or big plays— sacks, etc. And if you aren’t great at two of those you better be really special on special teams.

So let’s be honest here. Even if everything were to break right offensively, we don’t have the horses to field a truly great downfield passing game. It might be ok, maybe, even that likely is a stretch but great? No. Not happening this year. If the running game broke in our favor ok — maybe? Maybe we run the ball for 2000 yards? I think that’s still a stretch, but I guess it’s not impossible.

Then there’s is the D… and specials. Maybe. But ifs on D but if the nfl gods look upon the D with favor, it could be a good unit, but great?

We’re gonna need a lot of luck, but the only way to get there is with great D and great running game. In the best case scenario we steal games all year long, then find the passing game pieces we need next offseason, along with everything else we would still need.

I just want a fun developmental year. Beat a good nfc East team, maybe even twice….yea that wouldn’t fucking hurt. Maybe come out of the season with two stud OTs we all love and a nasty passrush/up the middle strength on D. We’d still need more numbers up front even if things break right in 22. We just don’t have the star power depth there yet.
RE: I think many of you are underestimating how good a chance  
bw in dc : 8:05 pm : link
In comment 15784240 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
the Giants have of getting the overall #1 pick next year.

We have been knocking on the door for several years now and this could finally be it...


What's interesting about this scenario is if we get the #1 pick, I don't think we can take a QB.

If Will Anderson picks up where he left off last year - terrorizing the SEC - it's probably impossible not to take him. DE is a premium position, and this guy is close to a sure thing.

bw in dc.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 8:13 pm : link
Anderson has Canton written all over him. I watch too much college football for the wife's liking, but Anderson is THAT fucking good. I don't see-barring injury-he doesn't go #1. That said, I don't think we're drafting #1 because our schedule is that easy, as much as we might suck.
RE: bw in dc.  
bw in dc : 8:25 pm : link
In comment 15784718 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Anderson has Canton written all over him. I watch too much college football for the wife's liking, but Anderson is THAT fucking good. I don't see-barring injury-he doesn't go #1. That said, I don't think we're drafting #1 because our schedule is that easy, as much as we might suck.


I tend to agree. It wouldn't shock me to see Daboll scratch out 7+ wins with this teams.
I'm not panicking because I don't expect anything  
GeofromNJ : 9:35 pm : link
We have no TE. Apparently Bellinger can't block which is the only thing he did in college. Toney will be oft injured and will probably run the wrong route when he plays. Golladay is a waste. Wan'Dale may be exciting, but he's small. The rest of the receivers are average at best. If the center position holds up, the O line will be better than last year, otherwise not. The defense may be acceptable, but if Wink relies on blitzes, the cornerbacks, who are suspect, will be exposed. Five wins IMO.
RE: RE: I think many of you are underestimating how good a chance  
Jimmy Googs : 9:39 pm : link
In comment 15784715 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15784240 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


the Giants have of getting the overall #1 pick next year.

We have been knocking on the door for several years now and this could finally be it...




What's interesting about this scenario is if we get the #1 pick, I don't think we can take a QB.

If Will Anderson picks up where he left off last year - terrorizing the SEC - it's probably impossible not to take him. DE is a premium position, and this guy is close to a sure thing.


Anderson seems like a immediate monster. At a premium position too.

Desperate for a QB too but have to think clearly about those player evals.

In the end, you rely on what Chris Mara says....
RE: RE: bw in dc.  
Jimmy Googs : 9:41 pm : link
In comment 15784724 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15784718 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


Anderson has Canton written all over him. I watch too much college football for the wife's liking, but Anderson is THAT fucking good. I don't see-barring injury-he doesn't go #1. That said, I don't think we're drafting #1 because our schedule is that easy, as much as we might suck.



I tend to agree. It wouldn't shock me to see Daboll scratch out 7+ wins with this teams.


Not a chance...
RE: RE: RE: I think many of you are underestimating how good a chance  
bw in dc : 9:47 pm : link
In comment 15784783 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:

Anderson seems like a immediate monster. At a premium position too.

Desperate for a QB too but have to think clearly about those player evals.

In the end, you rely on what Chris Mara says....


That was very funny.

Yet just a reminder...

Quote:
Biography
Chris Mara, who is in his 20th season in his second stint with the Giants, is the team's senior player personnel executive. Mara joined the Giants as vice president of player evaluation on July 29, 2003. He was promoted in 2011 to senior vice president of player personnel and received his current tile this year. In his position, Mara evaluates both college and professional players.

Mara was instrumental in acquiring numerous players on the 2007 and 2011 Giants teams that won Super Bowls XLII and XLVI.


Panicked about what?  
No1MDGiantsFan : 9:49 pm : link
Sucking yet again as expected? If we tank we have our shot at one of many talented QBs high in the draft. Combine that with the 2nd most cap space in the league and I’m far from panicked.
RE: RE: RE: RE: I think many of you are underestimating how good a chance  
Jimmy Googs : 10:22 pm : link
In comment 15784791 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15784783 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:



Anderson seems like a immediate monster. At a premium position too.

Desperate for a QB too but have to think clearly about those player evals.

In the end, you rely on what Chris Mara says....



That was very funny.

Yet just a reminder...



Quote:


Biography
Chris Mara, who is in his 20th season in his second stint with the Giants, is the team's senior player personnel executive. Mara joined the Giants as vice president of player evaluation on July 29, 2003. He was promoted in 2011 to senior vice president of player personnel and received his current tile this year. In his position, Mara evaluates both college and professional players.

Mara was instrumental in acquiring numerous players on the 2007 and 2011 Giants teams that won Super Bowls XLII and XLVI.


Instrumental. Right up to the point he wasn’t any longer after 2011. I guess he lost his fastball too and focused on the ponies.

Scary picture btw...
