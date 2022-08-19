for display only
Talkin' Giants - Daniel Jones vs. Tyrod Taylor.

Klaatu : 8/19/2022 8:42 am
Quote:
Bobby and Justin are back and react to the Tyrod Taylor vs. Daniel Jones discourse this week, they welcome on Madden/NFL YouTuber and Giants fan "Bengal" to get his thoughts on the team this year and then the guys give the four things they're watching for during this Sunday's preseason game

Tyrod Taylor vs. Daniel Jones: 2:15

Bengal Interview: 17:00

4 Things We're Watching For: 35:00


And...  
It's a New Day : 8/19/2022 8:45 am
So sick of this non-stop Jones bashing and quarterback "debate." this horse has been beaten to death, resurrected and beaten to death again!
RE: And...  
Klaatu : 8/19/2022 8:47 am
In comment 15784926 It's a New Day said:
Quote:
So sick of this non-stop Jones bashing and quarterback "debate." this horse has been beaten to death, resurrected and beaten to death again!


I'm sorry this is happening to you. :(
Thanks  
Producer : 8/19/2022 8:48 am
Will check out later.
RE: RE: And...  
It's a New Day : 8/19/2022 8:52 am
In comment 15784928 Klaatu said:
Quote:
In comment 15784926 It's a New Day said:


Quote:


So sick of this non-stop Jones bashing and quarterback "debate." this horse has been beaten to death, resurrected and beaten to death again!



I'm sorry this is happening to you. :(


It's tough being the only smart one in the room..... so thanks for that.
RE: And...  
Mike from Ohio : 8/19/2022 8:54 am
In comment 15784926 It's a New Day said:
Quote:
So sick of this non-stop Jones bashing and quarterback "debate." this horse has been beaten to death, resurrected and beaten to death again!


It really sucks when people with different views from you don't just shut up, isn't it?

I guess what were you expecting to read when you opened this thread if not discussion of Jones vs. Taylor?
RE: And...  
Toth029 : 8/19/2022 9:08 am
In comment 15784926 It's a New Day said:
Quote:
So sick of this non-stop Jones bashing and quarterback "debate." this horse has been beaten to death, resurrected and beaten to death again!


Bobby says they wanted to do it to just get it out of the way. Then lists a number of ways offenses have done better when the next in line QB replaces Tyrod and their respective offenses improve. He hasn't been good since leaving Buffalo but he's still a viable backup.
RE: And...  
chick310 : 8/19/2022 9:08 am
In comment 15784926 It's a New Day said:
Quote:
So sick of this non-stop Jones bashing and quarterback "debate." this horse has been beaten to death, resurrected and beaten to death again!


Why not make this a "New Day" and start your own thread. You can make it about something other than Jones. And then reply to other posters with their views about your Original Post.

And it will keep you from clicking on this thread where the title just must have fooled you about the real topic.

thanks for posting  
The Jake : 8/19/2022 9:10 am
refreshing to hear a balanced take on the subject!

optimistic view of Jones - he has a decent season and, if he stays healthy, keeps TT on the bench. he doesn't get resigned or tagged, though. it's just not happening.

realistic view of Jones - he could be replaced by TT as early as Week 5-6 if he struggles or (obviously) can't stay healthy. nobody would be happy about it, though, as, if TT is your starter, you have one of the worst starting QBs in the league.

optimistic view of Taylor - he kinda-recently led a Buffalo team to the playoffs and seems to be a good fit/has a good command for/of this offense.

realistic view of Taylor - he hasn't been good since 2018 and doesn't really bring any statistical advantage over Jones.
RE: RE: And...  
It's a New Day : 8/19/2022 9:17 am
In comment 15784935 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
In comment 15784926 It's a New Day said:


Quote:


So sick of this non-stop Jones bashing and quarterback "debate." this horse has been beaten to death, resurrected and beaten to death again!



It really sucks when people with different views from you don't just shut up, isn't it?

I guess what were you expecting to read when you opened this thread if not discussion of Jones vs. Taylor?


So, it has nothing to do with my opinion of Jones (which as of now is he's an average QB). How many threads to we need discussing the same topic over and over? If you don't see this as frustrating, then good for you....

RE: RE: RE: And...  
Scooter185 : 8/19/2022 9:26 am
In comment 15784960 It's a New Day said:
Quote:
In comment 15784935 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


In comment 15784926 It's a New Day said:


Quote:


So sick of this non-stop Jones bashing and quarterback "debate." this horse has been beaten to death, resurrected and beaten to death again!



It really sucks when people with different views from you don't just shut up, isn't it?

I guess what were you expecting to read when you opened this thread if not discussion of Jones vs. Taylor?



So, it has nothing to do with my opinion of Jones (which as of now is he's an average QB). How many threads to we need discussing the same topic over and over? If you don't see this as frustrating, then good for you....


Shame someone forced you to click on this topic.
Would you like some cheese with your whine?  
Klaatu : 8/19/2022 9:27 am
There is really no debate I feel  
mattlawson : 8/19/2022 9:29 am
Jones will be the starter, he is the only potential future they have in the room so they need to know what they have it him. Tyrod is a very good backup option with a lot of experience and could run the offense in a more seemless way than other options. While their skill sets are different it’s a good backup situation.

No one in their right mind is thinking a QB controversy is brewing here
RE: RE: RE: RE: And...  
It's a New Day : 8/19/2022 9:30 am
In comment 15784970 Scooter185 said:
Quote:
In comment 15784960 It's a New Day said:


Quote:


In comment 15784935 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


In comment 15784926 It's a New Day said:


Quote:


So sick of this non-stop Jones bashing and quarterback "debate." this horse has been beaten to death, resurrected and beaten to death again!



It really sucks when people with different views from you don't just shut up, isn't it?

I guess what were you expecting to read when you opened this thread if not discussion of Jones vs. Taylor?



So, it has nothing to do with my opinion of Jones (which as of now is he's an average QB). How many threads to we need discussing the same topic over and over? If you don't see this as frustrating, then good for you....




Shame someone forced you to click on this topic.


Shame you're a dick!
I agree with their take on this  
UberAlias : 8/19/2022 9:32 am
Taylor is 100% a backup NFL QB. Folks need to get it out of their mind that he is some kind of answer. He's not. I'm not saying DJ is the answer either. I would be shocked if he ever proves to be. But this year is not about winning the division or making the playoffs and when you take the long view, there is zero reason to turn to Taylor as a starter. Even if Jones falls on his face --then you fall on your sword on the season and enjoy a good draft pick next year to try and get your guy. And if he doesn't fall on his face --well then what is all the fuss about Taylor for anyway? At best he'd be a lateral move.
The only way...  
Brown_Hornet : 8/19/2022 9:39 am
...IMO, that TT starts for NY is if DJ is injured.

2022 is DJ's last shot.

New Day, I get it, but it's not going to change. Let it go.
So there's no optimistic view of Jones  
mittenedman : 8/19/2022 9:42 am
that he plays well and gets franchise tagged?

Why?
It was a bit of a frustrating listen  
gameday555 : 8/19/2022 9:49 am
I think they conflated two separate debates -- who should be the starter, and who has looked better thus far in training camp, into one.

Jones should be the starter, most everyone can agree on that. But it's still entirely fair to say that Taylor has looked more comfortable and performed better overall this spring/summer. Sy even said as much on bigblue banter. The Talkin guys were too dismissive of any Jones vs Taylor talk, in my opinion.
RE: RE: RE: And...  
Mike from Ohio : 8/19/2022 9:51 am
In comment 15784960 It's a New Day said:
Quote:
In comment 15784935 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


In comment 15784926 It's a New Day said:


Quote:


So sick of this non-stop Jones bashing and quarterback "debate." this horse has been beaten to death, resurrected and beaten to death again!



It really sucks when people with different views from you don't just shut up, isn't it?

I guess what were you expecting to read when you opened this thread if not discussion of Jones vs. Taylor?



So, it has nothing to do with my opinion of Jones (which as of now is he's an average QB). How many threads to we need discussing the same topic over and over? If you don't see this as frustrating, then good for you....


If there is a topic I am uninterested in, then I don't click on a thread that is clearly about that topic, so no there is no frustration.

I imagine if a topic bothers you, yet you clearly join the conversation on it, you will frustrated quite a bit.

One of the worst traits on BBI are people who jump into threads only to tell people that they do not want to discuss that topic. Why does it bother you so much that other people are discussing something that you aren't interested in talking about?

"I live in an apartment!!! Stop talking about lawn care!!! THIS DOES NOT INTEREST ME!!!"
RE: So there's no optimistic view of Jones  
AG5686 : 8/19/2022 9:54 am
In comment 15784990 mittenedman said:
Quote:
that he plays well and gets franchise tagged?

Why?

That is my hope-I have never given up on him....
He showed me real skill in his first few games-injuries and lack of protection nearly destroyed him.

Tyrod is a career back up,and we are lucky to have him....for that specific purpose.
Period,end of story
So lemme' get this straight  
Spider43 : 8/19/2022 10:04 am
If DJ stinks up the joint, we need to stick with him anyway, fall on our swords, and just wait till next year? How do you think that'll sound in the locker room? "Sorry guys, DJ is spitting the bit, but we can't play Tyrod, even if he's performing better with the first team, because we need to assure ourselves of the worst record for next spring's draft." Bunk. By the time the crowd starts chanting, "Ty-rod Tay-lor," Dabes would have already pulled the trigger. Injury won't be the only factor in determining this.
HELLO!  
Spider43 : 8/19/2022 10:11 am
You play to win the game.
RE: So there's no optimistic view of Jones  
HomerJones45 : 8/19/2022 10:19 am
In comment 15784990 mittenedman said:
Quote:
that he plays well and gets franchise tagged?

Why?
He does not pass the football well enough. The only pass he can throw consistently is the slant. He does not process the play quickly enough. He's had 7 years of professional coaching between college and pros and he still does the same things well and not well. He is, at this point, what he is.

People are correct in saying Taylor is a career backup. The mere fact that Jones is not clearly beating him out really points to Jones being a career backup as well.
RE: RE: RE: And...  
5BowlsSoon : 8/19/2022 10:22 am
In comment 15784934 It's a New Day said:
Quote:
In comment 15784928 Klaatu said:


Quote:


In comment 15784926 It's a New Day said:


Quote:


So sick of this non-stop Jones bashing and quarterback "debate." this horse has been beaten to death, resurrected and beaten to death again!



I'm sorry this is happening to you. :(



It's tough being the only smart one in the room..... so thanks for that.


Lol…..nice one. I like it when people here make me smile….many make me cry.
I’m sure people have said this  
UGADawgs7 : 8/19/2022 10:25 am
But, it’s very obvious that Taylor was brought in because he has the ability to beat out Jones. Taylor is a fringe starter. They did not pick up Jones 5th year option. Jones either runs away with the starting job, and plays good enough in games to keep the team in/win, or Taylor starts by week 10 and they’re looking at the draft next year or stupidly will trade for someone.
I think the realistic view is that Jones hasn't had an entire healthy  
Dinger : 8/19/2022 10:37 am
season and 2022 isn't likely to be one either. So TT is there to step in and be an above average back up who is likely to start the last quarter of the season if not earlier. IF jones stays healthy, they most likely stay with him the entire season to confirm he is NOT the answer, unless he becomes the turnover machine he's flashed in the past and then they turn to TT again. I do not believe with the line and the receiving corp we have that Jones will last the season and neck injuries are scary (btw how did Glennon never have a neck injury?!). Mobile QBs are simply more likely to get hurt and Jones has also shown the propensity to hold the ball too long. Its a matter of time. As much as I WANT him to succeed.
Two  
AcidTest : 8/19/2022 10:43 am
backups. The long-term QB for this team is still in college.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: And...  
Scooter185 : 8/19/2022 10:43 am
In comment 15784974 It's a New Day said:
Quote:
In comment 15784970 Scooter185 said:


Quote:


In comment 15784960 It's a New Day said:


Quote:


In comment 15784935 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


In comment 15784926 It's a New Day said:


Quote:


So sick of this non-stop Jones bashing and quarterback "debate." this horse has been beaten to death, resurrected and beaten to death again!



It really sucks when people with different views from you don't just shut up, isn't it?

I guess what were you expecting to read when you opened this thread if not discussion of Jones vs. Taylor?



So, it has nothing to do with my opinion of Jones (which as of now is he's an average QB). How many threads to we need discussing the same topic over and over? If you don't see this as frustrating, then good for you....




Shame someone forced you to click on this topic.



Shame you're a dick!


You'll have to take that up with my parents, they're the ones who named me Richard
Scooter 185.  
Klaatu : 8/19/2022 10:52 am
Is your last name Hertz?
RE: Scooter 185.  
Scooter185 : 8/19/2022 11:06 am
In comment 15785074 Klaatu said:
Quote:
Is your last name Hertz?


No, but it's not much better 😂
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: And...  
Debaser : 8/19/2022 11:06 am
In comment 15785066 Scooter185 said:
Quote:

So, it has nothing to do with my opinion of Jones (which as of now is he's an average QB)


You wish he was an average QB. He's the worst starter in the NFL. I cannot think of anyone worse except maybe , maybe the rookies. Yea but they're rookies.

I cannot believe people have the patience to sit through another more years of football that seasons end by week 2 than to just trade for Jimmy G and be done with it. (He is an average QB) but still you can still win with him rather than draft another and sit through more growing pains and possibly a bust and more wasted years
RE: And...  
Maryland Blows : 8/19/2022 11:15 am
In comment 15784926 It's a New Day said:
Quote:
So sick of this non-stop Jones bashing and quarterback "debate." this horse has been beaten to death, resurrected and beaten to death again!


It is the same people who start thread after thread. No one gives a shit what they think, I care what Daboll and the staff says. Right now they love what Jones has done and he is the #1. Until something changes that is good enough for me. The crowd that hates Jones and wants to say I told you he sucks will continue to bang this drum no matter what.
Gosh, why are people so darned negative about Daniel Jones??  
Greg from LI : 8/19/2022 11:18 am
Jayson Braddock
@JaysonBraddock
Top 5 Passer Ratings when they scrambled last season:

105.3 - Davis Mills
99.8 - Joe Burrow
98.1 - Kyler Murray
87.7 - Dak Prescott
83.3 - Matt Ryan

Bottom 5

46.9 -Baker Mayfield
44.6 - Carson Went
35.6 - Mac Jones
31.8 - Trevor Lawrence
19.4 - Daniel Jones
10:47 PM · Aug 17, 2022
TT  
noro9 : 8/19/2022 11:45 am
Is better than the scrubs we trotted out late last year.
Playing him vs Jones will potentially net us two more wins. Say 6 vs 4.
If I know the universe this is how its gonna play out...  
j_rud : 8/19/2022 11:52 am
Taylor will win the job and lead the team to 2 ugly, improbable, but ultimately enjoyable wins right out of the gate.

And then promptly get hurt.
You know  
Debaser : 8/19/2022 11:53 am
It's these people that thought it was ELi. Like my neighbor "Eli just doesn't have it". ANd all of these guys on the call in shows that were just ecstatic about the first Jones win vs the Bucs. And they went out and bought his jersey (Didn't he set some kind of record in Jersey sales?)

So we had to watch Eli's peers still play for years after. Phil Rivers , Big Ben played for years after Eli "retired". Has there ever been a QB that like Eli became permanent back up with his accomplishment-- while he was on that same team? Like in other words, not like some vet from another team. Just named back up on the same team ? It was an insult.
RE: If I know the universe this is how its gonna play out...  
UConn4523 : 8/19/2022 11:54 am
In comment 15785137 j_rud said:
Quote:
Taylor will win the job and lead the team to 2 ugly, improbable, but ultimately enjoyable wins right out of the gate.

And then promptly get hurt.


Lol, I’d sign up for that just for the comedy factor.
RE: I think the realistic view is that Jones hasn't had an entire healthy  
Mike from Ohio : 8/19/2022 12:22 pm
In comment 15785059 Dinger said:
Quote:
(btw how did Glennon never have a neck injury?!).


Glennon doesn't stupidly use his head as a battering ram over and over again.
RE: RE: And...  
Jimmy Googs : 8/19/2022 12:47 pm
In comment 15785100 Maryland Blows said:
Quote:
In comment 15784926 It's a New Day said:


Quote:


So sick of this non-stop Jones bashing and quarterback "debate." this horse has been beaten to death, resurrected and beaten to death again!



It is the same people who start thread after thread. No one gives a shit what they think, I care what Daboll and the staff says. Right now they love what Jones has done and he is the #1. Until something changes that is good enough for me. The crowd that hates Jones and wants to say I told you he sucks will continue to bang this drum no matter what.


That crowd that you think hates Jones at least says why.

So why do you hate Maryland?
RE: RE: RE: And...  
Klaatu : 8/19/2022 12:58 pm
In comment 15785161 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
In comment 15785100 Maryland Blows said:

So why do you hate Maryland?


I think it's because of this guy:

Our new Head Coach also has his own Food Network show  
Jimmy Googs : 8/19/2022 1:04 pm
good stuff...
RE: Our new Head Coach also has his own Food Network show  
Klaatu : 8/19/2022 1:13 pm
In comment 15785169 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
good stuff...


Recipe for Victory, with Brian Daboll.

Today's Guest, Bill in UT.
RE: RE: Our new Head Coach also has his own Food Network show  
Jimmy Googs : 8/19/2022 1:17 pm
In comment 15785170 Klaatu said:
Quote:
In comment 15785169 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


good stuff...



Recipe for Victory, with Brian Daboll.

Today's Guest, Bill in UT.


And on today's show Brian and Bill will discuss how versatile interior O-lineman and chicken thighs can be...
Jesus 19.4 passer rating  
NoGainDayne : 8/19/2022 1:18 pm
that's what drives me crazy about Jones and the athleticism thing.

It's like yeah that's nice but not if you make terrible decisions when you are running.

The guy can't walk and chew gum at the same time. He'd probably choke on it or bump into someone.
Yeah, I mean I knew he was bad off-schedule  
Greg from LI : 8/19/2022 1:23 pm
But I didn't realize he was just that unspeakably, horrifically bad.
RE: Yeah, I mean I knew he was bad off-schedule  
Jimmy Googs : 8/19/2022 1:31 pm
In comment 15785174 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
But I didn't realize he was just that unspeakably, horrifically bad.
.

I don't even know how you can get to a 19.4 rating.

Isn't there like a minimum floor of like 20 points like on the SATs or soemthing?
Jones has had nothing to work with  
VinegarPeppers : 8/19/2022 1:43 pm
His OL is the worst I ever saw over the first years of his career. Skill players are in and out and injured all the time and street FAs are not as good as the starters

He’s not had a solid chance before this season, but this season is make or break even if the OL bus gets lost and DJ has to pick OL from the stands.
RE: Gosh, why are people so darned negative about Daniel Jones??  
Maryland Blows : 8/19/2022 1:49 pm
In comment 15785102 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
Jayson Braddock
@JaysonBraddock
Top 5 Passer Ratings when they scrambled last season:

105.3 - Davis Mills
99.8 - Joe Burrow
98.1 - Kyler Murray
87.7 - Dak Prescott
83.3 - Matt Ryan

Bottom 5

46.9 -Baker Mayfield
44.6 - Carson Went
35.6 - Mac Jones
31.8 - Trevor Lawrence
19.4 - Daniel Jones
10:47 PM · Aug 17, 2022


Case in Point make comment something they post something that tries to make them look smart. New staff, better OL, the hope would bea better offense and better numbers from DJ. Why wait and see, because they know better than Daboll and the OC Kafka. Yes, we all know they have to tow company line so they are not going to publically disparage one of their players. Do we think we are winning Super Bowl this year? What if we had Tom Brady or Joe Burrow? Still no then how about we just evaluate what we have so we can move forward as an organization. If DJ is awful we move on, if he isn't maybe we have figured out it was the scheme and type of O they were running time will and should tell. Oh no not on here the BBI GM's are here telling everyone why they know more than the guys who are getting paid to do their job.
Greg didn't post that to make himself look smart. He posted it  
Jimmy Googs : 8/19/2022 2:00 pm
because he thinks it's a relevant fact to the type of game Daniel Jones brings to the table.

Now...why don't you like Maryland?
Oh look what they wrote about Jones in Practice today  
Maryland Blows : 8/19/2022 2:06 pm
#Giants Friday - so far, jones razor sharp in red zone drills....TD passes to johnson on an out route and a perfect loft to robinson between two defenders on a corner route


Wow, MVP here he comes!!
RE: And...  
Ten Ton Hammer : 8/19/2022 2:07 pm
In comment 15784926 It's a New Day said:
Quote:
So sick of this non-stop Jones bashing and quarterback "debate." this horse has been beaten to death, resurrected and beaten to death again!


For anyone wondering, this is what QB Hell is.

Is he the guy/is ne not the guy for four long years at a time until you find one.
RE: You know  
Big Blue Blogger : 8/19/2022 2:07 pm
Debaser said:
Quote:
Has there ever been a QB that like Eli became permanent back up with his accomplishment-- while he was on that same team? Like in other words, not like some vet from another team. Just named back up on the same team ? It was an insult.

<* Phil Simms has entered the chat *>
And even more  
Maryland Blows : 8/19/2022 2:08 pm
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
·
30m
#Giants - taylor perfect connex with kemp long inside right sideline

GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
·
21m
#Giants - jones connex with sills on a short laser throw despite a holmes blanket


Holy Shit!!! he is en fuego!!! Super Bowl here we come!!
He may never throw another incompletion  
Maryland Blows : 8/19/2022 2:09 pm
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
·
21m
#Giants - jones rifles a 30 yd connex to robinson over the middle
RE: RE: Gosh, why are people so darned negative about Daniel Jones??  
Scooter185 : 8/19/2022 2:20 pm
In comment 15785188 Maryland Blows said:
Quote:
In comment 15785102 Greg from LI said:


Quote:


Jayson Braddock
@JaysonBraddock
Top 5 Passer Ratings when they scrambled last season:

105.3 - Davis Mills
99.8 - Joe Burrow
98.1 - Kyler Murray
87.7 - Dak Prescott
83.3 - Matt Ryan

Bottom 5

46.9 -Baker Mayfield
44.6 - Carson Went
35.6 - Mac Jones
31.8 - Trevor Lawrence
19.4 - Daniel Jones
10:47 PM · Aug 17, 2022



Case in Point make comment something they post something that tries to make them look smart. New staff, better OL, the hope would bea better offense and better numbers from DJ. Why wait and see, because they know better than Daboll and the OC Kafka. Yes, we all know they have to tow company line so they are not going to publically disparage one of their players. Do we think we are winning Super Bowl this year? What if we had Tom Brady or Joe Burrow? Still no then how about we just evaluate what we have so we can move forward as an organization. If DJ is awful we move on, if he isn't maybe we have figured out it was the scheme and type of O they were running time will and should tell. Oh no not on here the BBI GM's are here telling everyone why they know more than the guys who are getting paid to do their job.


Or just maybe he's a bad QB, picked by a worse GM.

What exactly do you expect we'll find out if we wait and see that's going to be any different from what Jones has been since college?

The scouting reports on Jones coming out in 2019 read like a scouting report made on Jones yesterday. He's deficient in all the same aspects today as he was under Cutcliffe at Duke. The only thing to wait and see is if BD is actually a wizard. And I don't mean Harry Potter, he's going to need to be Gandalf the White to change Jones into something he's never been
RE: So there's no optimistic view of Jones  
The Jake : 8/19/2022 2:45 pm
In comment 15784990 mittenedman said:
Quote:
that he plays well and gets franchise tagged?

Why?


because the 2023 franchise tag for a QB is going to be $31.5 million dollars.

do I need to explain why giving Daniel Jones that much money - even if he has a "good" season within the realm of what is reasonable for him to achieve - would be a terrible idea?
RE: And...  
Jack Stroud : 8/19/2022 2:48 pm
In comment 15784926 It's a New Day said:
Quote:
So sick of this non-stop Jones bashing and quarterback "debate." this horse has been beaten to death, resurrected and beaten to death again!
You are spot on! Does anyone think a journeyman Tyrod Taylor is a better option at qb than Daniel Jones? Come on man, you can not be serious!
RE: RE: Yeah, I mean I knew he was bad off-schedule  
NoGainDayne : 8/19/2022 3:11 pm
In comment 15785178 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
In comment 15785174 Greg from LI said:


Quote:


But I didn't realize he was just that unspeakably, horrifically bad.

.

I don't even know how you can get to a 19.4 rating.

Isn't there like a minimum floor of like 20 points like on the SATs or soemthing?


You have to write your name to get those points. That seems about right though as 19.4 seems about on par with writing down your name.

This is kind of what baffles me about the people that are acting like there is a good shot of the Daniel Jones revenge tour. Just because we've had a bad team around him.

I feel like setting reasonable expectations is something we've all learned the value of beyond our teenage years, at least I think. It's just a low probability event based on all the data we have. Why get your hopes up at all? I'd rather be thrilled if it happens than disappointed when he Daniel Jones' another season
RE: I agree with their take on this  
compton : 8/19/2022 3:22 pm
In comment 15784976 UberAlias said:
Quote:
Taylor is 100% a backup NFL QB. Folks need to get it out of their mind that he is some kind of answer. He's not. I'm not saying DJ is the answer either. I would be shocked if he ever proves to be. But this year is not about winning the division or making the playoffs and when you take the long view, there is zero reason to turn to Taylor as a starter. Even if Jones falls on his face --then you fall on your sword on the season and enjoy a good draft pick next year to try and get your guy. And if he doesn't fall on his face --well then what is all the fuss about Taylor for anyway? At best he'd be a lateral move.


No one is saying that Taylor is the answer. Everyone, except Jones fans, believe the QB for the future is not yet on the team. Taylor is a backup, we all know that, and yet Jones can't decisively outplay him. Therefore many are saying that the Giants should play whichever QB can execute the offense better. Jones should not be on scholarship.
From what I’ve read  
ChrisRick : 8/19/2022 3:27 pm
There are very few who think Jones is still the answer at qb. Most have used new information to change their mind or come to a final conclusion.

I was one who thought Jones deserved at least a stable situation which I think he’ll get this year. Even so, as a young qb gets experience, there should be some obvious signs of improvement even on bad teams. Jones has not shown that to me and I was very excited after year 1
Googs: It's POSSIBLE to achieve a rating below 19.4  
Big Blue Blogger : 8/19/2022 4:50 pm
Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
I don't even know how you can get to a 19.4 rating.

Isn't there like a minimum floor of like 20 points like on the SATs or something?

Eli managed it twice his rookie year, against Philadelphia (16.9) and then the ultimate humiliation two weeks later against Baltimore (0.0). To be fair, those were single games. On the other hand, those ratings aren't limited to adverse situations. He was that bad all day in those games.

Tommy Maddox remains the benchmark for NYG QB futility: a QB rating of 0.0 for the 1995 season. Of course, his season consisted of one game and 23 pass attempts. After that disaster against the Eagles, even Dan Reeves had to admit that some ex-Broncos weren't worth a plane ticket.
RE: RE: RE: Yeah, I mean I knew he was bad off-schedule  
Jimmy Googs : 8/19/2022 5:40 pm
In comment 15785249 NoGainDayne said:
Quote:
In comment 15785178 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


In comment 15785174 Greg from LI said:


Quote:


But I didn't realize he was just that unspeakably, horrifically bad.

.

I don't even know how you can get to a 19.4 rating.

Isn't there like a minimum floor of like 20 points like on the SATs or soemthing?



You have to write your name to get those points. That seems about right though as 19.4 seems about on par with writing down your name.

This is kind of what baffles me about the people that are acting like there is a good shot of the Daniel Jones revenge tour. Just because we've had a bad team around him.

I feel like setting reasonable expectations is something we've all learned the value of beyond our teenage years, at least I think. It's just a low probability event based on all the data we have. Why get your hopes up at all? I'd rather be thrilled if it happens than disappointed when he Daniel Jones' another season


Based on how the last BBI revenge tour went with Eli, I would hope posters today are a bit smarter, or at least more cautious, to promote that same nonsense with DJ or Saquon.

I hope...
RE: Googs: It's POSSIBLE to achieve a rating below 19.4  
Jimmy Googs : 8/19/2022 5:42 pm
In comment 15785290 Big Blue Blogger said:
Quote:
Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


I don't even know how you can get to a 19.4 rating.

Isn't there like a minimum floor of like 20 points like on the SATs or something?


Eli managed it twice his rookie year, against Philadelphia (16.9) and then the ultimate humiliation two weeks later against Baltimore (0.0). To be fair, those were single games. On the other hand, those ratings aren't limited to adverse situations. He was that bad all day in those games.

Tommy Maddox remains the benchmark for NYG QB futility: a QB rating of 0.0 for the 1995 season. Of course, his season consisted of one game and 23 pass attempts. After that disaster against the Eagles, even Dan Reeves had to admit that some ex-Broncos weren't worth a plane ticket.


At these levels, I would think a head coach should just think about punting on 3rd down.

Maybe Judge ran the analytics and that’s how he came up with his dive plays versus the WFT last year. 😉
After last years backup qb  
thrunthrublue : 8/19/2022 5:45 pm
Clown show with Glennon and Fromm emerging from a tiny car on the sidelines…….those two losers completely embarrassed the franchise, with their combined best plays being kneel downs……the new coaching and management staff has done their very best to field the best team they could afford and coach up.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 8/19/2022 6:28 pm
I think if we had a open QB competition, TT would be the starter. And I'm not awaiting TT's Canton induction either.
RE: Gosh, why are people so darned negative about Daniel Jones??  
giantstock : 8/19/2022 11:14 pm
In comment 15785102 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
Jayson Braddock
@JaysonBraddock
Top 5 Passer Ratings when they scrambled last season:

105.3 - Davis Mills
99.8 - Joe Burrow
98.1 - Kyler Murray
87.7 - Dak Prescott
83.3 - Matt Ryan

Bottom 5

46.9 -Baker Mayfield
44.6 - Carson Went
35.6 - Mac Jones
31.8 - Trevor Lawrence
19.4 - Daniel Jones
10:47 PM · Aug 17, 2022


This is a case in point that I've said all along with Jones. And it had a lot to do with also SY and Greg Cosell's comments that Jones doesn't think quick. SO what do we see the moron coach Judge do sometimes is roll him out. RPO . . .

Since day 1 I have said DJ is pocket passer. Our clown of a GM from the past was too freaking ignorant of this fact and then he completely embarrassed himself last pre-season telling the media to paraphrase "Well we think our Offensive Line is better than what you think." What a complete idiot DG was.

And it's highly doubtful the OL is going to be that good this year so the expectation is that Jones won't be much good either. As a result, if he isn't that good it would mean that the giants are going to have a bad record.

So this year a throw-away year yet again but the following year we should be able to aggressively strike through either draft or free agency or trade to get a QB.

So this year it doesn't hurt one bit going with Jones. The goal is to try to win championships. If you can't get a super QB to make you a title contender in trades or free agency- then you play for next year's draft.
year's draft.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: And...  
nochance : 6:50 am
In comment 15785094 Debaser said:
Quote:
In comment 15785066 Scooter185 said:


Quote:



So, it has nothing to do with my opinion of Jones (which as of now is he's an average QB)



You wish he was an average QB. He's the worst starter in the NFL. I cannot think of anyone worse except maybe , maybe the rookies. Yea but they're rookies.

I cannot believe people have the patience to sit through another more years of football that seasons end by week 2 than to just trade for Jimmy G and be done with it. (He is an average QB) but still you can still win with him rather than draft another and sit through more growing pains and possibly a bust and more wasted years



If Jones sucks the last thing you want is to bring in Jimmy G and win a few more games and ruin our chances of getting a franchise QB continuing the journey thru QB hell. Its either Jones coming on or get a franchise QB next year
Is the Franchise QB Convention coming to town next year?  
Jimmy Googs : 7:42 am
The Giants should definitely go if that's the case. They are such a better team when they a franchise QB playing versus the years they don't.

Hope word doesn't get out though, everybody will want one...
RE: Gosh, why are people so darned negative about Daniel Jones??  
Toth029 : 10:24 am
In comment 15785102 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
Jayson Braddock
@JaysonBraddock
Top 5 Passer Ratings when they scrambled last season:

105.3 - Davis Mills
99.8 - Joe Burrow
98.1 - Kyler Murray
87.7 - Dak Prescott
83.3 - Matt Ryan

Bottom 5

46.9 -Baker Mayfield
44.6 - Carson Went
35.6 - Mac Jones
31.8 - Trevor Lawrence
19.4 - Daniel Jones
10:47 PM · Aug 17, 2022


Yet people want Jimmy Garoppolo when he can't throw downfield in a QB friendly scheme.

"Lowest Passer Rating on throws of 30+ Air Yards since start of 2020

Jimmy Garoppolo 3.5
Trevor Lawrence 28.2
Drew Lock 44.0
Sam Darnold 51.1"
https://mobile.twitter.com/NFLonCBS/status/1559557007299969026 - ( New Window )
Garoppolo  
UConn4523 : 10:29 am
going to a bad team is a recipe for disaster. He needs near perfect conditions to execute an offense well. He’s definitely better than Jones but I’m not sure how much better, might be less than many think. Trading for him would be astronomically stupid.
When people say they want to see Taylor or Garoppolo  
Ten Ton Hammer : 11:04 am
what they're saying is they want Not-Jones.

RE: When people say they want to see Taylor or Garoppolo  
Toth029 : 11:07 am
In comment 15785525 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
what they're saying is they want Not-Jones.


We have to wait until the offseason for that.

Although this college season coming up is going to be one guys like Schoen and Brown will be looking very closely on. I'm pretty excited for it.
RE: Garoppolo  
Debaser : 11:35 am
In comment 15785509 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
going to a bad team is a recipe for disaster. He needs near perfect conditions to execute an offense well. He’s definitely better than Jones but I’m not sure how much better, might be less than many think. Trading for him would be astronomically stupid.


How do you know that? Because some fancy suit bozo on ESPN says so? It's just a personal opinion. These are the same people who hype up Kyler M, and Dak Prescott. Not that would be interesting to see them playing on a bad team for all that money.

I watched Jimmy G pretty much dominate the first half of the Dallas/ 9ers game. I have seen him throw 2 20 yard dimes that were dropped one of which by Kittle in the Packers game. I have seen him make another throw that was perfect where only Kittle could have gotten it. He didn't play great but the 9ers still won. And that is what matters. It's oversimplification to think only Mahomes is winning SB because he is elite and without elite you can't win.

I don't think Jimmy G is going to Canton but, he is a QB you can win with. And he is a good start to a rebuild so you can go build elsewhere and have some decent ball to watch along the way.

This whole "franchise QB" bullshit is for dreamers. Yeak ok lets draft someone like Aaron Rodgers who lift a what would otherewise be a .500 team and make them a playoff team. OK I think they have down at the 7-11.
In 6 starts in the playoffs  
GNewGiants : 11:39 am
Jimmy G has 4 TD passes with SB talent around him.

Spare me the Jimmy G shit. He’s barely a top 20 QB in this league and if he was worth a damn or a QB can win with - his team wouldn’t have given up on him or someone would have traded for him.

Seriously 6 starts - 4 TDs. That’s some serious production.
There  
Toth029 : 11:49 am
Was a playoff game in 2020 where he had EIGHT pass attempts all game and his team scored 37 points, and of course won.

For those six playoff games, only two of those did he surpass 200+ yards.
JG has 10 come from behind wins in his career  
UConn4523 : 12:00 pm
in those games he threw 15 TDs, 8 were across 2 games. He’s made an absolute fortune handing the ball off in the most QB friendly offense in the league.

Shanahan squeezed every ounce of potential out of him and smartly decided to move on. Unfortunately for him the shoulder injury really fucked his trade market - it’s the only reason he’s still a 49er. I don’t think the league is high on him anyway and he isn’t good enough for a bad team to care about trading for.

Just watch him play, he’s not a difference maker, and he needs ideal working conditions to perform well. Sound familiar?
RE: In 6 starts in the playoffs  
Debaser : 12:11 pm
In comment 15785543 GNewGiants said:
Quote:
Jimmy G has 4 TD passes with SB talent around him.

Spare me the Jimmy G shit. He’s barely a top 20 QB in this league and if he was worth a damn or a QB can win with - his team wouldn’t have given up on him or someone would have traded for him.

Seriously 6 starts - 4 TDs. That’s some serious production.


You're underrating him to prove some point about Daniel Jones. He played 15 games in the 2021 regular season, his most in his career and had a respectable 20TDs. He is a solid mid tier QB ; and i would put him in the Kirk Cousins / Matt Ryan level.

You're also using circumstantial evidence. The 9ers don't ewant him so neither should we or anyone else.

The fact is Jimmy G is on pretty expensive contract and the 9ers have a young prospect that they gave up a lot of draft capital for. Between them having their fingers crossed on him and the fact Jimmy G is injured a lot ; it is worth the gamble for them. Good for them.

The Giants are in an entirely different situation. They have been a bad football team for a long time and, pretty much have the worst starting QB in the league.
20 TDs is not respectable  
UConn4523 : 12:16 pm
certainly not in that offense. They scored despite him anyway, not because of him.
