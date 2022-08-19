Talkin' Giants - Daniel Jones vs. Tyrod Taylor.

|
|Quote:
|Bobby and Justin are back and react to the Tyrod Taylor vs. Daniel Jones discourse this week, they welcome on Madden/NFL YouTuber and Giants fan "Bengal" to get his thoughts on the team this year and then the guys give the four things they're watching for during this Sunday's preseason game
Tyrod Taylor vs. Daniel Jones: 2:15
Bengal Interview: 17:00
4 Things We're Watching For: 35:00
I'm sorry this is happening to you. :(
Quote:
So sick of this non-stop Jones bashing and quarterback "debate." this horse has been beaten to death, resurrected and beaten to death again!
I'm sorry this is happening to you. :(
It's tough being the only smart one in the room..... so thanks for that.
It really sucks when people with different views from you don't just shut up, isn't it?
I guess what were you expecting to read when you opened this thread if not discussion of Jones vs. Taylor?
Bobby says they wanted to do it to just get it out of the way. Then lists a number of ways offenses have done better when the next in line QB replaces Tyrod and their respective offenses improve. He hasn't been good since leaving Buffalo but he's still a viable backup.
Why not make this a "New Day" and start your own thread. You can make it about something other than Jones. And then reply to other posters with their views about your Original Post.
And it will keep you from clicking on this thread where the title just must have fooled you about the real topic.
optimistic view of Jones - he has a decent season and, if he stays healthy, keeps TT on the bench. he doesn't get resigned or tagged, though. it's just not happening.
realistic view of Jones - he could be replaced by TT as early as Week 5-6 if he struggles or (obviously) can't stay healthy. nobody would be happy about it, though, as, if TT is your starter, you have one of the worst starting QBs in the league.
optimistic view of Taylor - he kinda-recently led a Buffalo team to the playoffs and seems to be a good fit/has a good command for/of this offense.
realistic view of Taylor - he hasn't been good since 2018 and doesn't really bring any statistical advantage over Jones.
Quote:
So sick of this non-stop Jones bashing and quarterback "debate." this horse has been beaten to death, resurrected and beaten to death again!
It really sucks when people with different views from you don't just shut up, isn't it?
I guess what were you expecting to read when you opened this thread if not discussion of Jones vs. Taylor?
So, it has nothing to do with my opinion of Jones (which as of now is he's an average QB). How many threads to we need discussing the same topic over and over? If you don't see this as frustrating, then good for you....
Quote:
In comment 15784926 It's a New Day said:
Quote:
So sick of this non-stop Jones bashing and quarterback "debate." this horse has been beaten to death, resurrected and beaten to death again!
It really sucks when people with different views from you don't just shut up, isn't it?
I guess what were you expecting to read when you opened this thread if not discussion of Jones vs. Taylor?
So, it has nothing to do with my opinion of Jones (which as of now is he's an average QB). How many threads to we need discussing the same topic over and over? If you don't see this as frustrating, then good for you....
Shame someone forced you to click on this topic.
No one in their right mind is thinking a QB controversy is brewing here
Quote:
In comment 15784935 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
In comment 15784926 It's a New Day said:
Quote:
So sick of this non-stop Jones bashing and quarterback "debate." this horse has been beaten to death, resurrected and beaten to death again!
It really sucks when people with different views from you don't just shut up, isn't it?
I guess what were you expecting to read when you opened this thread if not discussion of Jones vs. Taylor?
So, it has nothing to do with my opinion of Jones (which as of now is he's an average QB). How many threads to we need discussing the same topic over and over? If you don't see this as frustrating, then good for you....
Shame someone forced you to click on this topic.
Shame you're a dick!
2022 is DJ's last shot.
New Day, I get it, but it's not going to change. Let it go.
Why?
Jones should be the starter, most everyone can agree on that. But it's still entirely fair to say that Taylor has looked more comfortable and performed better overall this spring/summer. Sy even said as much on bigblue banter. The Talkin guys were too dismissive of any Jones vs Taylor talk, in my opinion.
Quote:
In comment 15784926 It's a New Day said:
Quote:
So sick of this non-stop Jones bashing and quarterback "debate." this horse has been beaten to death, resurrected and beaten to death again!
It really sucks when people with different views from you don't just shut up, isn't it?
I guess what were you expecting to read when you opened this thread if not discussion of Jones vs. Taylor?
So, it has nothing to do with my opinion of Jones (which as of now is he's an average QB). How many threads to we need discussing the same topic over and over? If you don't see this as frustrating, then good for you....
If there is a topic I am uninterested in, then I don't click on a thread that is clearly about that topic, so no there is no frustration.
I imagine if a topic bothers you, yet you clearly join the conversation on it, you will frustrated quite a bit.
One of the worst traits on BBI are people who jump into threads only to tell people that they do not want to discuss that topic. Why does it bother you so much that other people are discussing something that you aren't interested in talking about?
"I live in an apartment!!! Stop talking about lawn care!!! THIS DOES NOT INTEREST ME!!!"
Why?
That is my hope-I have never given up on him....
He showed me real skill in his first few games-injuries and lack of protection nearly destroyed him.
Tyrod is a career back up,and we are lucky to have him....for that specific purpose.
Period,end of story
Why?
People are correct in saying Taylor is a career backup. The mere fact that Jones is not clearly beating him out really points to Jones being a career backup as well.
Quote:
In comment 15784926 It's a New Day said:
Quote:
So sick of this non-stop Jones bashing and quarterback "debate." this horse has been beaten to death, resurrected and beaten to death again!
I'm sorry this is happening to you. :(
It's tough being the only smart one in the room..... so thanks for that.
Lol…..nice one. I like it when people here make me smile….many make me cry.
Quote:
In comment 15784960 It's a New Day said:
Quote:
In comment 15784935 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
In comment 15784926 It's a New Day said:
Quote:
So sick of this non-stop Jones bashing and quarterback "debate." this horse has been beaten to death, resurrected and beaten to death again!
It really sucks when people with different views from you don't just shut up, isn't it?
I guess what were you expecting to read when you opened this thread if not discussion of Jones vs. Taylor?
So, it has nothing to do with my opinion of Jones (which as of now is he's an average QB). How many threads to we need discussing the same topic over and over? If you don't see this as frustrating, then good for you....
Shame someone forced you to click on this topic.
Shame you're a dick!
You'll have to take that up with my parents, they're the ones who named me Richard
No, but it's not much better 😂
So, it has nothing to do with my opinion of Jones (which as of now is he's an average QB)
You wish he was an average QB. He's the worst starter in the NFL. I cannot think of anyone worse except maybe , maybe the rookies. Yea but they're rookies.
I cannot believe people have the patience to sit through another more years of football that seasons end by week 2 than to just trade for Jimmy G and be done with it. (He is an average QB) but still you can still win with him rather than draft another and sit through more growing pains and possibly a bust and more wasted years
It is the same people who start thread after thread. No one gives a shit what they think, I care what Daboll and the staff says. Right now they love what Jones has done and he is the #1. Until something changes that is good enough for me. The crowd that hates Jones and wants to say I told you he sucks will continue to bang this drum no matter what.
Playing him vs Jones will potentially net us two more wins. Say 6 vs 4.
And then promptly get hurt.
So we had to watch Eli's peers still play for years after. Phil Rivers , Big Ben played for years after Eli "retired". Has there ever been a QB that like Eli became permanent back up with his accomplishment-- while he was on that same team? Like in other words, not like some vet from another team. Just named back up on the same team ? It was an insult.
And then promptly get hurt.
Lol, I’d sign up for that just for the comedy factor.
Glennon doesn't stupidly use his head as a battering ram over and over again.
Quote:
So sick of this non-stop Jones bashing and quarterback "debate." this horse has been beaten to death, resurrected and beaten to death again!
It is the same people who start thread after thread. No one gives a shit what they think, I care what Daboll and the staff says. Right now they love what Jones has done and he is the #1. Until something changes that is good enough for me. The crowd that hates Jones and wants to say I told you he sucks will continue to bang this drum no matter what.
That crowd that you think hates Jones at least says why.
So why do you hate Maryland?
So why do you hate Maryland?
I think it's because of this guy:
Recipe for Victory, with Brian Daboll.
Today's Guest, Bill in UT.
Quote:
good stuff...
Recipe for Victory, with Brian Daboll.
Today's Guest, Bill in UT.
And on today's show Brian and Bill will discuss how versatile interior O-lineman and chicken thighs can be...
It's like yeah that's nice but not if you make terrible decisions when you are running.
The guy can't walk and chew gum at the same time. He'd probably choke on it or bump into someone.
I don't even know how you can get to a 19.4 rating.
Isn't there like a minimum floor of like 20 points like on the SATs or soemthing?
He’s not had a solid chance before this season, but this season is make or break even if the OL bus gets lost and DJ has to pick OL from the stands.
Case in Point make comment something they post something that tries to make them look smart. New staff, better OL, the hope would bea better offense and better numbers from DJ. Why wait and see, because they know better than Daboll and the OC Kafka. Yes, we all know they have to tow company line so they are not going to publically disparage one of their players. Do we think we are winning Super Bowl this year? What if we had Tom Brady or Joe Burrow? Still no then how about we just evaluate what we have so we can move forward as an organization. If DJ is awful we move on, if he isn't maybe we have figured out it was the scheme and type of O they were running time will and should tell. Oh no not on here the BBI GM's are here telling everyone why they know more than the guys who are getting paid to do their job.
Now...why don't you like Maryland?
Wow, MVP here he comes!!
For anyone wondering, this is what QB Hell is.
Is he the guy/is ne not the guy for four long years at a time until you find one.
<* Phil Simms has entered the chat *>
@giantswfan
·
30m
#Giants - taylor perfect connex with kemp long inside right sideline
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
·
21m
#Giants - jones connex with sills on a short laser throw despite a holmes blanket
Holy Shit!!! he is en fuego!!! Super Bowl here we come!!
@giantswfan
·
21m
#Giants - jones rifles a 30 yd connex to robinson over the middle
Quote:
Case in Point make comment something they post something that tries to make them look smart. New staff, better OL, the hope would bea better offense and better numbers from DJ. Why wait and see, because they know better than Daboll and the OC Kafka. Yes, we all know they have to tow company line so they are not going to publically disparage one of their players. Do we think we are winning Super Bowl this year? What if we had Tom Brady or Joe Burrow? Still no then how about we just evaluate what we have so we can move forward as an organization. If DJ is awful we move on, if he isn't maybe we have figured out it was the scheme and type of O they were running time will and should tell. Oh no not on here the BBI GM's are here telling everyone why they know more than the guys who are getting paid to do their job.
Or just maybe he's a bad QB, picked by a worse GM.
What exactly do you expect we'll find out if we wait and see that's going to be any different from what Jones has been since college?
The scouting reports on Jones coming out in 2019 read like a scouting report made on Jones yesterday. He's deficient in all the same aspects today as he was under Cutcliffe at Duke. The only thing to wait and see is if BD is actually a wizard. And I don't mean Harry Potter, he's going to need to be Gandalf the White to change Jones into something he's never been
Why?
because the 2023 franchise tag for a QB is going to be $31.5 million dollars.
do I need to explain why giving Daniel Jones that much money - even if he has a "good" season within the realm of what is reasonable for him to achieve - would be a terrible idea?
Quote:
But I didn't realize he was just that unspeakably, horrifically bad.
.
I don't even know how you can get to a 19.4 rating.
Isn't there like a minimum floor of like 20 points like on the SATs or soemthing?
You have to write your name to get those points. That seems about right though as 19.4 seems about on par with writing down your name.
This is kind of what baffles me about the people that are acting like there is a good shot of the Daniel Jones revenge tour. Just because we've had a bad team around him.
I feel like setting reasonable expectations is something we've all learned the value of beyond our teenage years, at least I think. It's just a low probability event based on all the data we have. Why get your hopes up at all? I'd rather be thrilled if it happens than disappointed when he Daniel Jones' another season
No one is saying that Taylor is the answer. Everyone, except Jones fans, believe the QB for the future is not yet on the team. Taylor is a backup, we all know that, and yet Jones can't decisively outplay him. Therefore many are saying that the Giants should play whichever QB can execute the offense better. Jones should not be on scholarship.
I was one who thought Jones deserved at least a stable situation which I think he’ll get this year. Even so, as a young qb gets experience, there should be some obvious signs of improvement even on bad teams. Jones has not shown that to me and I was very excited after year 1
Isn't there like a minimum floor of like 20 points like on the SATs or something?
Eli managed it twice his rookie year, against Philadelphia (16.9) and then the ultimate humiliation two weeks later against Baltimore (0.0). To be fair, those were single games. On the other hand, those ratings aren't limited to adverse situations. He was that bad all day in those games.
Tommy Maddox remains the benchmark for NYG QB futility: a QB rating of 0.0 for the 1995 season. Of course, his season consisted of one game and 23 pass attempts. After that disaster against the Eagles, even Dan Reeves had to admit that some ex-Broncos weren't worth a plane ticket.
Quote:
In comment 15785174 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
But I didn't realize he was just that unspeakably, horrifically bad.
.
I don't even know how you can get to a 19.4 rating.
Isn't there like a minimum floor of like 20 points like on the SATs or soemthing?
You have to write your name to get those points. That seems about right though as 19.4 seems about on par with writing down your name.
This is kind of what baffles me about the people that are acting like there is a good shot of the Daniel Jones revenge tour. Just because we've had a bad team around him.
I feel like setting reasonable expectations is something we've all learned the value of beyond our teenage years, at least I think. It's just a low probability event based on all the data we have. Why get your hopes up at all? I'd rather be thrilled if it happens than disappointed when he Daniel Jones' another season
Based on how the last BBI revenge tour went with Eli, I would hope posters today are a bit smarter, or at least more cautious, to promote that same nonsense with DJ or Saquon.
I hope...
Quote:
I don't even know how you can get to a 19.4 rating.
Isn't there like a minimum floor of like 20 points like on the SATs or something?
Eli managed it twice his rookie year, against Philadelphia (16.9) and then the ultimate humiliation two weeks later against Baltimore (0.0). To be fair, those were single games. On the other hand, those ratings aren't limited to adverse situations. He was that bad all day in those games.
Tommy Maddox remains the benchmark for NYG QB futility: a QB rating of 0.0 for the 1995 season. Of course, his season consisted of one game and 23 pass attempts. After that disaster against the Eagles, even Dan Reeves had to admit that some ex-Broncos weren't worth a plane ticket.
At these levels, I would think a head coach should just think about punting on 3rd down.
Maybe Judge ran the analytics and that’s how he came up with his dive plays versus the WFT last year. 😉
This is a case in point that I've said all along with Jones. And it had a lot to do with also SY and Greg Cosell's comments that Jones doesn't think quick. SO what do we see the moron coach Judge do sometimes is roll him out. RPO . . .
Since day 1 I have said DJ is pocket passer. Our clown of a GM from the past was too freaking ignorant of this fact and then he completely embarrassed himself last pre-season telling the media to paraphrase "Well we think our Offensive Line is better than what you think." What a complete idiot DG was.
And it's highly doubtful the OL is going to be that good this year so the expectation is that Jones won't be much good either. As a result, if he isn't that good it would mean that the giants are going to have a bad record.
So this year a throw-away year yet again but the following year we should be able to aggressively strike through either draft or free agency or trade to get a QB.
So this year it doesn't hurt one bit going with Jones. The goal is to try to win championships. If you can't get a super QB to make you a title contender in trades or free agency- then you play for next year's draft.
year's draft.
Quote:
So, it has nothing to do with my opinion of Jones (which as of now is he's an average QB)
You wish he was an average QB. He's the worst starter in the NFL. I cannot think of anyone worse except maybe , maybe the rookies. Yea but they're rookies.
I cannot believe people have the patience to sit through another more years of football that seasons end by week 2 than to just trade for Jimmy G and be done with it. (He is an average QB) but still you can still win with him rather than draft another and sit through more growing pains and possibly a bust and more wasted years
If Jones sucks the last thing you want is to bring in Jimmy G and win a few more games and ruin our chances of getting a franchise QB continuing the journey thru QB hell. Its either Jones coming on or get a franchise QB next year
Hope word doesn't get out though, everybody will want one...
Yet people want Jimmy Garoppolo when he can't throw downfield in a QB friendly scheme.
"Lowest Passer Rating on throws of 30+ Air Yards since start of 2020
Jimmy Garoppolo 3.5
Trevor Lawrence 28.2
Drew Lock 44.0
Sam Darnold 51.1"
https://mobile.twitter.com/NFLonCBS/status/1559557007299969026 - ( New Window )
We have to wait until the offseason for that.
Although this college season coming up is going to be one guys like Schoen and Brown will be looking very closely on. I'm pretty excited for it.
How do you know that? Because some fancy suit bozo on ESPN says so? It's just a personal opinion. These are the same people who hype up Kyler M, and Dak Prescott. Not that would be interesting to see them playing on a bad team for all that money.
I watched Jimmy G pretty much dominate the first half of the Dallas/ 9ers game. I have seen him throw 2 20 yard dimes that were dropped one of which by Kittle in the Packers game. I have seen him make another throw that was perfect where only Kittle could have gotten it. He didn't play great but the 9ers still won. And that is what matters. It's oversimplification to think only Mahomes is winning SB because he is elite and without elite you can't win.
I don't think Jimmy G is going to Canton but, he is a QB you can win with. And he is a good start to a rebuild so you can go build elsewhere and have some decent ball to watch along the way.
This whole "franchise QB" bullshit is for dreamers. Yeak ok lets draft someone like Aaron Rodgers who lift a what would otherewise be a .500 team and make them a playoff team. OK I think they have down at the 7-11.
Spare me the Jimmy G shit. He’s barely a top 20 QB in this league and if he was worth a damn or a QB can win with - his team wouldn’t have given up on him or someone would have traded for him.
Seriously 6 starts - 4 TDs. That’s some serious production.
For those six playoff games, only two of those did he surpass 200+ yards.
Shanahan squeezed every ounce of potential out of him and smartly decided to move on. Unfortunately for him the shoulder injury really fucked his trade market - it’s the only reason he’s still a 49er. I don’t think the league is high on him anyway and he isn’t good enough for a bad team to care about trading for.
Just watch him play, he’s not a difference maker, and he needs ideal working conditions to perform well. Sound familiar?
Spare me the Jimmy G shit. He’s barely a top 20 QB in this league and if he was worth a damn or a QB can win with - his team wouldn’t have given up on him or someone would have traded for him.
Seriously 6 starts - 4 TDs. That’s some serious production.
You're underrating him to prove some point about Daniel Jones. He played 15 games in the 2021 regular season, his most in his career and had a respectable 20TDs. He is a solid mid tier QB ; and i would put him in the Kirk Cousins / Matt Ryan level.
You're also using circumstantial evidence. The 9ers don't ewant him so neither should we or anyone else.
The fact is Jimmy G is on pretty expensive contract and the 9ers have a young prospect that they gave up a lot of draft capital for. Between them having their fingers crossed on him and the fact Jimmy G is injured a lot ; it is worth the gamble for them. Good for them.
The Giants are in an entirely different situation. They have been a bad football team for a long time and, pretty much have the worst starting QB in the league.