Talkin' Giants - Daniel Jones vs. Tyrod Taylor.

Bobby and Justin are back and react to the Tyrod Taylor vs. Daniel Jones discourse this week, they welcome on Madden/NFL YouTuber and Giants fan "Bengal" to get his thoughts on the team this year and then the guys give the four things they're watching for during this Sunday's preseason game



Tyrod Taylor vs. Daniel Jones: 2:15



Bengal Interview: 17:00



4 Things We're Watching For: 35:00