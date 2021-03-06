New York Giants vs Cincinnati Bengals Pre-Game Discussion

There's nothing serious about Jones/Barkley or really anything to discuss. They both flashed some in their rookie seasons and have been major disappointments since. They don't have the best injury history either.
Barkley was very good for a year and 2/3, then he got hurt and has basically been hurt since. Last year was a recovery year from a brutal ACL/MCL tear. So I don't think Barkley only flashed, he was a top player who got hurt. That is why I am more bullish on him than a player who hasn't been hurt and saw his production drop.
sometimes. I look forward to watching them play to see some of the younger and back up players, who without doubt are important in the grand scheme of things. All while not worrying about winning or losing.
No. It's cool there's a game and all, but yeah, misery has been the mood around here since 2013.
Barkley wasn't even the best RB on the team last year. It started out as a joke saying Booker was better and wound up ... just being true.
Barkley was still recovering from a major injury. Many medical people said it would take him a year to recover. We will see this season what he has now and if he can get back to what he was. Last year was about him learning to trust the knee again, both physically and mentally
That's what I'm doing and avoiding BBI, Reddit, etc.
others have said, it's going to be difficult to judge anyone on offense given how many injuries we have on that side of the ball, especially on the OL. But we might learn a little about some players on defense.
I would play the starters and primary backups as little as possible, even players like Beavers, McFadden, etc.
Daniel Jones going through an extensive pregame throwing workout. The type of workout you'd probably do if you weren't expecting to throw any more passes tonight, but we'll see...
I’m just back from two weeks overseas so tonight’s game should be a great way to fight the jet lag. It’s almost football season! Fuck yeah! Can’t wait for the Schoen era to kickoff for real. No injuries!
And I hope my Big Blue brethren at the game tonight give Eli Apple all the shit he deserves!
LFG Big Blue!
RE: RE: No worries as our stars should still be out there tonight...
Daniel Jones and most of the first-team offense (No Saquon Barkley) take the field as the #Giants do team warmups. Presumably that means they'll play some Sunday night vs. Bengals, despite all the injuries on the interior of the offensive.
Giants' second-team OL:
LT Mbaeteka (playing his second football game ever)
LG Rivas (undrafted rookie re-signed Friday)
C Holden (signed Aug. 5, never played center in an NFL game)
RG Owens (undrafted rookie signed Friday)
RT Smith (signed Aug. 8)
College football starts next weekend!
calling Jones, Barkley or Golladay 'stars" is hilarious.
You sound like a pre madonna.
I hear ya, but then I say, "What else is there to watch on TV tonight?" I get 200+ channels and there isn't anything worth watching - except the Giants tonight.
From what I've seen r/NYGiants feels that BBI is the wasteland
That might be Share, Sonny's girl
Well ayed, Klatuu...well played indeed
Yes it was, Margie!
Daniel Jones going through an extensive pregame throwing workout. The type of workout you'd probably do if you weren't expecting to throw any more passes tonight, but we'll see...
Lot of Giants flavor on this Bengals roster/staff: DT BJ Hill, CB Eli Apple, S Michael Thomas, DC Lou Anarumo and LB coach James Bettcher.
Expect Apple to jaw it up with the fans. He hates us.
Every Giants fan understands that the players you listed have been major disappointment, to this point.
What I don’t understand is your constant need to remind everyone
Maybe Eric was right about you.
And I hope my Big Blue brethren at the game tonight give Eli Apple all the shit he deserves!
LFG Big Blue!
1 O-line--- Thomas, Hamilton, Garcia, Glowinski, Neal #Giants
I don't think they have an option. We only have five or six other healthy OLs on the roster, and most of them won't be in the NFL in a week or two.
I have no idea. My guess based on what Duggan wrote is no.
Tyrod Taylor now getting some reps behind the first-team offensive line. Maybe a quick night for Jones and then some snaps for Taylor with the first-team OL?
Blake Martinez with the 1s.
I expect him to start and maybe play a series tonight, which would be his first game action since tearing his ACL in Week 3 last season against the Falcons.
Daniel Jones and most of the first-team offense (No Saquon Barkley) take the field as the #Giants do team warmups. Presumably that means they'll play some Sunday night vs. Bengals, despite all the injuries on the interior of the offensive.
Giants starting offense in warmups:
QB Jones
RB Williams
WR Golladay
WR Johnson
TE Bellinger
TE Myarick
LT Thomas
LG Hamilton
C Garcia
RG Glowinksi
RT Neal
I would expect Saquon to sit this one out. Cameo for Daniel Jones and then Tyrod.
RB Antonio Williams and Jashaun Corbin with the 1s in pregame, appears Barkley will get night off #Giants
Giants' second-team OL:
LT Mbaeteka (playing his second football game ever)
LG Rivas (undrafted rookie re-signed Friday)
C Holden (signed Aug. 5, never played center in an NFL game)
RG Owens (undrafted rookie signed Friday)
RT Smith (signed Aug. 8)