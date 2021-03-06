for display only
New York Giants vs Cincinnati Bengals Pre-Game Discussion

Eric from BBI : Admin : 7:35 am
......  
Route 9 : 1:11 pm : link
Oh yeah. I do like Toney. He punched a Dallas Cowboys player in the head last year. Sounds like my kind of player.
......  
Route 9 : 1:11 pm : link
Oh yeah and ban punting on 4th down in the preseason!!
Yeah, not a fan of the 7 PM kickoff, but  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1:17 pm : link
se la vie. Again, I don't think we're learning much tonight with all these injuries.
RE: ......  
PatersonPlank : 1:22 pm : link
In comment 15786182 Route 9 said:
Quote:
There's nothing serious about Jones/Barkley or really anything to discuss. They both flashed some in their rookie seasons and have been major disappointments since. They don't have the best injury history either.

KG better beware or one of the offensive linemen is going to take his starting WR job from him.


Barkley was very good for a year and 2/3, then he got hurt and has basically been hurt since. Last year was a recovery year from a brutal ACL/MCL tear. So I don't think Barkley only flashed, he was a top player who got hurt. That is why I am more bullish on him than a player who hasn't been hurt and saw his production drop.
......  
Route 9 : 1:25 pm : link
Barkley wasn't even the best RB on the team last year. It started out as a joke saying Booker was better and wound up ... just being true.
RE: Yeah, not a fan of the 7 PM kickoff, but  
Klaatu : 1:25 pm : link
In comment 15786213 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
se la vie. Again, I don't think we're learning much tonight with all these injuries.


"C’est la vie," not "se la vie."

Write it 100 times on the blackboard.
Well hopefully Saquon bounces back huge before the end of Oct  
Jimmy Googs : 1:26 pm : link
and Schoen has the good sense to trade him so we can get some value before he becomes a free agent...
This site is such a buzzkill  
Ceez2.0 : 1:33 pm : link
sometimes. I look forward to watching them play to see some of the younger and back up players, who without doubt are important in the grand scheme of things. All while not worrying about winning or losing.
RE: This site is such a buzzkill  
Route 9 : 1:39 pm : link
In comment 15786228 Ceez2.0 said:
Quote:
sometimes. I look forward to watching them play to see some of the younger and back up players, who without doubt are important in the grand scheme of things. All while not worrying about winning or losing.


No. It's cool there's a game and all, but yeah, misery has been the mood around here since 2013.
RE: ......  
PatersonPlank : 1:49 pm : link
In comment 15786218 Route 9 said:
Quote:
Barkley wasn't even the best RB on the team last year. It started out as a joke saying Booker was better and wound up ... just being true.


Barkley was still recovering from a major injury. Many medical people said it would take him a year to recover. We will see this season what he has now and if he can get back to what he was. Last year was about him learning to trust the knee again, both physically and mentally
RE: This site is such a buzzkill  
Toth029 : 1:50 pm : link
In comment 15786228 Ceez2.0 said:
Quote:
sometimes. I look forward to watching them play to see some of the younger and back up players, who without doubt are important in the grand scheme of things. All while not worrying about winning or losing.


That's what I'm doing and avoiding BBI, Reddit, etc.
......  
Route 9 : 1:52 pm : link
I mentioned his injury history above
RE: I can’t believe it’s already August 21st..  
BigBlueBuff : 2:01 pm : link
In comment 15786051 Sean said:
Quote:
preseason schedule halfway over. 3 weeks until the opener.

College football starts next weekend!
......  
Route 9 : 2:08 pm : link
Reddit lol BBI is leagues above that wasteland
RE: No worries as our stars should still be out there tonight...  
BMCBikes : 2:33 pm : link
In comment 15786096 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
Daniel Jones, Saquon and Golladay.


calling Jones, Barkley or Golladay 'stars" is hilarious.
RE: RE: No worries as our stars should still be out there tonight...  
BigBlueJ : 2:44 pm : link
In comment 15786276 BMCBikes said:
Quote:
In comment 15786096 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


Daniel Jones, Saquon and Golladay.



calling Jones, Barkley or Golladay 'stars" is hilarious.


I think that was the point... please pay attention.
RE: RE: Yeah, not a fan of the 7 PM kickoff, but  
Gman11 : 3:08 pm : link
In comment 15786220 Klaatu said:
Quote:
In comment 15786213 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


se la vie. Again, I don't think we're learning much tonight with all these injuries.



"C’est la vie," not "se la vie."

Write it 100 times on the blackboard.


You sound like a pre madonna.
RE: This will be an ugly game  
Gman11 : 3:11 pm : link
In comment 15786144 George said:
Quote:
Trying and failing to come up with a good reason to watch the carnage tonight. Regular season can’t come soon enough


I hear ya, but then I say, "What else is there to watch on TV tonight?" I get 200+ channels and there isn't anything worth watching - except the Giants tonight.
RE: ......  
Scooter185 : 3:14 pm : link
In comment 15786261 Route 9 said:
Quote:
Reddit lol BBI is leagues above that wasteland


From what I've seen r/NYGiants feels that BBI is the wasteland
RE: RE: RE: No worries as our stars should still be out there tonight...  
Jimmy Googs : 3:19 pm : link
In comment 15786281 BigBlueJ said:
Quote:
In comment 15786276 BMCBikes said:


Quote:


In comment 15786096 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


Daniel Jones, Saquon and Golladay.



calling Jones, Barkley or Golladay 'stars" is hilarious.



I think that was the point... please pay attention.


As  
AcidTest : 3:43 pm : link
others have said, it's going to be difficult to judge anyone on offense given how many injuries we have on that side of the ball, especially on the OL. But we might learn a little about some players on defense.

I would play the starters and primary backups as little as possible, even players like Beavers, McFadden, etc.
Decent  
Fish : 4:46 pm : link
Competition at RB. Curious to see how this plays out.
RE: RE: RE: Yeah, not a fan of the 7 PM kickoff, but  
Bill in UT : 4:50 pm : link
In comment 15786298 Gman11 said:
Quote:
In comment 15786220 Klaatu said:


Quote:


In comment 15786213 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


se la vie. Again, I don't think we're learning much tonight with all these injuries.



"C’est la vie," not "se la vie."

Write it 100 times on the blackboard.



You sound like a pre madonna.


That might be Share, Sonny's girl
Unfortunately, the several areas  
Bill in UT : 4:53 pm : link
where there is great competition-RB, OL, LB, DB, WR, TE (geez, it's about everywhere I now realize) it's based on an abundance of mediocrity, not riches.
I've got the game DVR'd!  
Grey Pilgrim : 5:02 pm : link
Go GIANTS!!!
RE: RE: RE: Yeah, not a fan of the 7 PM kickoff, but  
rnargi : 5:11 pm : link
In comment 15786298 Gman11 said:
Quote:
In comment 15786220 Klaatu said:


Quote:


In comment 15786213 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


se la vie. Again, I don't think we're learning much tonight with all these injuries.



"C’est la vie," not "se la vie."

Write it 100 times on the blackboard.



You sound like a pre madonna.


Well ayed, Klatuu...well played indeed
RE: RE: RE: RE: Yeah, not a fan of the 7 PM kickoff, but  
Mike in NY : 5:19 pm : link
In comment 15786385 rnargi said:
Quote:
In comment 15786298 Gman11 said:


Quote:


In comment 15786220 Klaatu said:


Quote:


In comment 15786213 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


se la vie. Again, I don't think we're learning much tonight with all these injuries.



"C’est la vie," not "se la vie."

Write it 100 times on the blackboard.



You sound like a pre madonna.



Well ayed, Klatuu...well played indeed


Yes it was, Margie!
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5:35 pm : link
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
·
20m
Daniel Jones going through an extensive pregame throwing workout. The type of workout you'd probably do if you weren't expecting to throw any more passes tonight, but we'll see...
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5:35 pm : link
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
·
26m
Lot of Giants flavor on this Bengals roster/staff: DT BJ Hill, CB Eli Apple, S Michael Thomas, DC Lou Anarumo and LB coach James Bettcher.
If the Giants  
mittenedman : 5:37 pm : link
don't play their starters tonight that's going to be extremely frustrating. None of them deserve a pass.
RE: ...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 5:40 pm : link
In comment 15786410 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
·
26m
Lot of Giants flavor on this Bengals roster/staff: DT BJ Hill, CB Eli Apple, S Michael Thomas, DC Lou Anarumo and LB coach James Bettcher.


Expect Apple to jaw it up with the fans. He hates us.
RE: No worries as our stars should still be out there tonight...  
joeinpa : 5:43 pm : link
In comment 15786096 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
Daniel Jones, Saquon and Golladay.


Every Giants fan understands that the players you listed have been major disappointment, to this point.

What I don’t understand is your constant need to remind everyone

Maybe Eric was right about you.
LFG Big Blue!  
trueblueinpw : 6:06 pm : link
I’m just back from two weeks overseas so tonight’s game should be a great way to fight the jet lag. It’s almost football season! Fuck yeah! Can’t wait for the Schoen era to kickoff for real. No injuries!

And I hope my Big Blue brethren at the game tonight give Eli Apple all the shit he deserves!

LFG Big Blue!
RE: RE: No worries as our stars should still be out there tonight...  
Jimmy Googs : 6:26 pm : link
In comment 15786418 joeinpa said:
Quote:
In comment 15786096 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


Daniel Jones, Saquon and Golladay.



Every Giants fan understands that the players you listed have been major disappointment, to this point.

What I don’t understand is your constant need to remind everyone

Maybe Eric was right about you.


You're the one openly calling them a disappointment.

What's wrong with you?
......  
Route 9 : 6:30 pm : link
That Eli Apple pick was so bad
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 6:33 pm : link
From most accounts, the Apple pick was a panic pick, as the person the Giants wanted-I believe Floyd-went 1 pick ahead of us.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 6:36 pm : link
The Giant Insider Newspaper & Podcast
@GiantInsider
·
1m
1 O-line--- Thomas, Hamilton, Garcia, Glowinski, Neal #Giants
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 6:37 pm : link
So I guess 3/5ths of the OL is starting.
RE: ...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 6:39 pm : link
In comment 15786500 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
So I guess 3/5ths of the OL is starting.


I don't think they have an option. We only have five or six other healthy OLs on the roster, and most of them won't be in the NFL in a week or two.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 6:41 pm : link
Eric, any word on Jones? Is he playing? A Tweet earlier indicated he was doing a workout that made it less likely he was suiting up tonight.
RE: ...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 6:42 pm : link
In comment 15786505 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Eric, any word on Jones? Is he playing? A Tweet earlier indicated he was doing a workout that made it less likely he was suiting up tonight.


I have no idea. My guess based on what Duggan wrote is no.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 6:42 pm : link
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
·
16s
Tyrod Taylor now getting some reps behind the first-team offensive line. Maybe a quick night for Jones and then some snaps for Taylor with the first-team OL?
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 6:43 pm : link
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
·
38s
Blake Martinez with the 1s.

I expect him to start and maybe play a series tonight, which would be his first game action since tearing his ACL in Week 3 last season against the Falcons.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 6:43 pm : link
Jordan Raanan
@JordanRaanan
·
1m
Daniel Jones and most of the first-team offense (No Saquon Barkley) take the field as the #Giants do team warmups. Presumably that means they'll play some Sunday night vs. Bengals, despite all the injuries on the interior of the offensive.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 6:44 pm : link
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
·
2m
Giants starting offense in warmups:
QB Jones
RB Williams
WR Golladay
WR Johnson
TE Bellinger
TE Myarick
LT Thomas
LG Hamilton
C Garcia
RG Glowinksi
RT Neal
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 6:44 pm : link
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
·
1m
I would expect Saquon to sit this one out. Cameo for Daniel Jones and then Tyrod.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 6:45 pm : link
The Giant Insider Newspaper & Podcast
@GiantInsider
·
2m
RB Antonio Williams and Jashaun Corbin with the 1s in pregame, appears Barkley will get night off #Giants
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 6:46 pm : link
Can KG make a play tonight? Just one? Give us a glimmer of hope?
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 6:47 pm : link
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
·
2m
Giants' second-team OL:

LT Mbaeteka (playing his second football game ever)
LG Rivas (undrafted rookie re-signed Friday)
C Holden (signed Aug. 5, never played center in an NFL game)
RG Owens (undrafted rookie signed Friday)
RT Smith (signed Aug. 8)
Are Bengals starting their #1s on defense?  
Kev in Cali : 6:50 pm : link
curious to see how the offense holds up against a starting defense.
