New York Giants vs Cincinnati Bengals Game Discussion Thread

Eric from BBI : Admin : 6:48 pm
RE: Yeah,  
FranknWeezer : 9:57 pm : link
In comment 15787202 AcidTest said:
Quote:
Slayton is a downfield threat, especially with Foster on IR. Cutting him would save about $2.5M. That could make it slightly easier to get rid of Golladay. I'd like to see them both gone frankly.


Me too. Go ahead and cut bait with both of them. Get some guys in there with some heart.
Injuries:  
AcidTest : 9:57 pm : link
KT.
Board.
Gano.
Beavers.
Davidson.

Yikes.
 
ryanmkeane : 9:58 pm : link
Slayton has had time to improve in his career and he never has. He can run fast in a straight line, that’s it. Can’t catch and can’t run a full route tree. Time to move on. He also gets dinged up a ton.
Coughlin not good inside at all!  
Simms11 : 9:58 pm : link
RE: Injuries:  
chick310 : 9:58 pm : link
In comment 15787210 AcidTest said:
Quote:
KT.
Board.
Gano.
Beavers.
Davidson.

Yikes.


smart tough dependable
RE: Debaser  
MOOPS : 9:58 pm : link
In comment 15787186 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
I don't know if I've said this before on this website, but shut up.


I rarely post on game threads, but....

That  
AcidTest : 9:59 pm : link
was not a good play by #18.
Carter Coughlin  
M.S. : 9:59 pm : link

Getting pushed around in the middle.

Not good.
Kev  
ryanmkeane : 9:59 pm : link
those would be my six, with Shepard hanging in the balance I guess too
is it Sandro time?  
D HOS : 10:00 pm : link
I want to see Sandro.
RE: Kev  
Simms11 : 10:00 pm : link
In comment 15787218 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
those would be my six, with Shepard hanging in the balance I guess too


Richie James a possibility too, as he provides STs as well
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:01 pm : link
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
·
5m
Giants rookie DT D.J. Davidson was back in the game on that failed two-point conversion for the Bengals.
Offer  
AcidTest : 10:01 pm : link
Slayton for "free" to a team that is willing to take Golladay. Even then though we'd still have to pay part of Golladay's salary, but maybe less.
This has been a fun game  
robbieballs2003 : 10:02 pm : link
Davis Webb having himself a game  
Mike from Ohio : 10:02 pm : link
All while snaps are barely making it back to him!
Did I hear that right?  
George from PA : 10:03 pm : link
They just said...the LG for the Bengals might be their starter.....and he is playing in the 4th Qtr in a game....that Cincinnati claims it sat all their starters.....wtf?
David Sills and Alex Bachman make 70 million  
MartyNJ1969 : 10:03 pm : link
less than Golladay and they are performing way better over these last two games.
RE: This has been a fun game  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:04 pm : link
In comment 15787224 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
.


If it weren't for the injuries, yes.

But damn.
Webb is play light years  
jvm52106 : 10:04 pm : link
Ahead of our backup QB's last year. He will be on the PS for sure.

Bachman doing his best to give coaches something to consider.

RE: Davis Webb having himself a game  
joeinpa : 10:05 pm : link
In comment 15787225 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
All while snaps are barely making it back to him!


He looks good.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:05 pm : link
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
·
4m
Davis Webb 19/24, 173 yards, TD and a 2-point conversion run

Alex Bachman 9-94, TD
It's nice that Webb gets an opportunity to win the game...  
Big Blue Blogger : 10:07 pm : link
... and possibly extend his career.
Nice! Love the desire  
Simms11 : 10:08 pm : link
These guys look like they're having fun too
 
ryanmkeane : 10:08 pm : link
Hell yeah
Put  
AcidTest : 10:08 pm : link
Webb and Bachman on the PS.
Bachman  
Mr. Nickels : 10:08 pm : link
and Webb should make this team.

Sills played great tonight too.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:09 pm : link
Jordan Raanan
@JordanRaanan
·
3m
Update: Alex Bachman, unguardable. Just got second TD. He’s at 11-122-2.

#giants
It's nice having a guy like Gillan who could be an emergency  
Simms11 : 10:09 pm : link
Kicker!
Tyros Taylor….  
Canton : 10:09 pm : link
Who?
Bachman is our  
Canton : 10:10 pm : link
Edelman
Bachman and Webb  
George : 10:10 pm : link
Belong on the roster. Not the PS.
RE: Bachman and Webb  
Optimus-NY : 10:11 pm : link
In comment 15787244 George said:
Quote:
Belong on the roster. Not the PS.


Agreed
Sills looked a little rough on his first target.  
Big Blue Blogger : 10:11 pm : link
50-50 ball, and he didn't contest it well. After that, he was excellent. Big night for Bachman, obviously.
Let’s not overrate against camp fodder  
Mike in NY : 10:12 pm : link
See Washington, Corey
RE: One  
Mr. Nickels : 10:12 pm : link
In comment 15787203 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
always thinks the officiating in the NFL has hit rock bottom, but it always gets worse.


It's only going to get worse and worse
Webb should see time with 1s  
NJ_GIANTS : 10:14 pm : link
He’s making quicker decisions than Jones
RE: Webb should see time with 1s  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:14 pm : link
In comment 15787250 NJ_GIANTS said:
Quote:
He’s making quicker decisions than Jones


LOL.
RE: Let’s not overrate against camp fodder  
AcidTest : 10:14 pm : link
In comment 15787247 Mike in NY said:
Quote:
See Washington, Corey


^This.
If Board is out  
George : 10:15 pm : link
You need a returner. That’s Bachman.
I really thiunk the light bulb went off tonight for Webb  
MartyNJ1969 : 10:16 pm : link
I think he really acheived self actualization
RE: RE: Webb should see time with 1s  
NJ_GIANTS : 10:17 pm : link
In comment 15787252 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15787250 NJ_GIANTS said:


Quote:


He’s making quicker decisions than Jones

I was kidding!



LOL.
Fuck yeah  
ryanmkeane : 10:17 pm : link
!
now that's the way to end a game  
D HOS : 10:17 pm : link
!
Fox ices the game  
M.S. : 10:17 pm : link

With a kill shot!

Fox played great all night long
I wonder if the poor snaps actually helped Webb?  
Mike from Ohio : 10:18 pm : link
Sometimes when an athlete is feel badly they play better because they have to focus more. I wonder if the poor snaps forced him to zero in not only on each snap, but mentally speed up his decision making.

Either way, Webb played much better than anything I have ever seen from him.
RE: I really thiunk the light bulb went off tonight for Webb  
robbieballs2003 : 10:18 pm : link
In comment 15787255 MartyNJ1969 said:
Quote:
I think he really acheived self actualization


Is he dead? Why did his light bulb go off? Lol
RE: now that's the way to end a game  
Joe Beckwith : 10:18 pm : link
In comment 15787259 D HOS said:
Quote:
!


+1.
Nice fun game!  
Simms11 : 10:18 pm : link
I know it's only Preseason, but damn I feel good about this team.
well, 2-0 in preseason - means squat but  
Del Shofner : 10:18 pm : link
they do show some life. The injuries suck though.
Banks was right  
BlackLight : 10:22 pm : link
in that Fox looked like he came screaming in off the sidelines.
