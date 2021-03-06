New York Giants vs Cincinnati Bengals Post-Game Discussion

should be starting LG and swing tackle. Guy plays like a high draft pick. Two excellent games in a row.
Roy M was amazing for a guy who never played football. He has great feet and an excellent pass set. He still has to learn what to do with his hands and learn all the nuances of the position, but the arrow is pointing way up with him.
He plowed the way for one TD run. Just blasted a hole through the defense!
Hamilton definitely stood out to me as well. Caught my eye a few times
RE: For All the Headlines About the 6th Option at Center,
that a lot of the major injuries are happening to the promising rookies and depth players.
Even with all of the OL injuries it's incredible how well they've been performing. In the past the starting OL would look completely inept even against backups in the preseason. With rookie struggles Neal is the best RT the team has had since McKenzie.
I posted in the game thread that this is the most well-coached the Giants have looked in a very, very long time. It's only preseason but I feel like I'm watching an NFL team out there.
I think Beavers is done for the season. Hope that Thibs is just minor but it looked really bad. 1st impression was he was done for the season.
OL played well. Its against backups but we need to start to build confidence. I think run blocking will be great this season. I was disappointed we didnt make the 4th and 1 though.
DJ looked pretty good. He was throwing a little high. INT is on the rookie TE, hopefully he doesnt have Engram's disease.
Taylor didnt look great. He does get a lot tipped at the line. He skipped some too. He is mobile but still dont want him as a starter.
Webb just isnt an NFL QB. I would rather have him be a coach and give a kid wit upside a shot. Not sure why he gets 1/2 of a game.
Pass rush is a concern. LW should make a big difference but the pass rush against their 2s was unimpressive. Ximenes is just a bonehead. He gets a major penalty every game, He showed a little but the negative plays show up regularly.
Crowder is just a bad tackler. I see it over and over. He is a weak spot, its a shame about Beavers. Id would have rather have him learn than watch another season of below average from Crowder.
DBs are in position but need to get their eyes on the ball. I thought Griffen played well. I like what I am seeing from Jackson. Robinson is going to be picked on often until he locates the ball better or makes some plays. It was hard to get a feel for the DBs in this game though.
I get the sense if healthy Saquon will lead the team in rushing and rec.
I am optimistic about the season, Im thinking 7-9 wins. Keeps us in the hunt for a surprise playoff berth. We will go as far as the health takes us, Its a young team that will have its stinkers but youth also has effort. Dont underestimate the effect of good gameplanning. Wink is a proven commodity and Daboll/Kafka are proven offensive minds that are current in the game.
Thibs should be ok, seem to be walking around fine and stuff
Can it be an acl? Of course it could be. But most, not all , of the the time people aren’t walking around like nothing happened
Maybe some MCL stuff which would suck but would not have him miss much time
Uncle Milty GTFO man! Old school BBIers need you to drop and give us 50 for posting that crap!
Is it okay if I do them in ten sets of five? And over the course of the next six months?
p.s.--Speaking of old school, when I was in junior high I lost a bet to a teacher and had to do fifty pushups in the hallway while the students were changing classes. That was before a teacher would get fired for something like that.
jvm52106: The Giants would not save money by cutting Tyrod Taylor.
I wouldn't be upset at all if we kept Webb over Taylor - purely for $$$ saved. It won't happen but I would be fine with it.
The difference between their 2022 salaries is trivial. Also, Taylor's 2022 salary is guaranteed, as is half of his 2023 salary. In the financial best-case scenario, Taylor would sign elsewhere, and maybe offset language in his contract would get the Giants off the hook for the salary guarantees. But there's no way to recover the sunk cost of his bonus; and the portion tied to his 2024 void year would accelerate into 2023.
As for Webb, his ceiling might still be a Josh McKown-type role: emergency backup and de facto assistant QB coach. That's not a bad guy to have around your team, especially with so much uncertainty around the future of the QB position.
I thought Baldy and the other guy on NFL network made a great point about it being a quick passing game and you have to see how that type of O does when defenses try to take out the short routes. Balance was tilted way more to the pass and BD probably wanted to highlight guys to see who is staying.
I think they should be pleased but imv they will need to be better balanced and it has been the lacking run game that has been a issue for a decade. With all the injuries it seemed a sensible approach.
and Bachman have bounced around the league. They played well, but against a bunch of guys who likely won't be in the league in a few weeks. They are PS players IMO. Sills likely is as well, but might at least make the initial 53. I'd certainly rather have Bachman or Sills than Golladay, and probably Slayton. But that is less about them and more about the contracts of Golladay and Slayton, certainly the former.
All that passing last night was so unusual. It was like
Quote:
for an INT, I was thinking we may have another Pro-Bowl TE
LOL!
I was thinking the ball hit the ground and was not an interception. I don't know why Papa or Banks didn't talk that up as a possibility. We also could have seen more replays. I think if it was a regular season game, Dabs would have thrown his flag.
I'm not foolish enough to think this means much until the regular season starts, but I liked what I saw lastnight. I'm almost certain we won't have an anemic offense this year, but how much better looks like its going to lie heavily on which WR's show up each week. Hard to really tell though, I don't think Daboll is going to show much more than just the basics in these games.
There are several threads about Jones or the Offense
I was thinking the ball hit the ground and was not an interception. I don't know why Papa or Banks didn't talk that up as a possibility. We also could have seen more replays. I think if it was a regular season game, Dabs would have thrown his flag.
Turnovers are automatically reviewed, can't throw challenge flag. Papa and Banks did mention the ball hitting the ground but once the ref decided there wasn't enough to overturn, there wasn't much else to say.
The ref's announcement may not have come across on the coverage because of commercial cutaway or other technical issues, but there was a review.
I couldn't disagree more with the negative takes on Papa and Banks
spent last week listening to the Pats play by play. My 15 year old son noticed, as did I, that they were uninformed about any Giants players and really seemed like a couple of high schoolers. Papa & Banks, though homers at times, can be critical of the Giants. They have league wide knowledge of players, teams, the sport and the NFL as a whole and I think they are the best of all NY sports broadcasts and COULD be part of any national broadcast. Its pre-season, you've got 9th stringers out there wearing the same numbers as starters(I still don't know how Ximines is wearing Carsons number) and there working with incompetents at NBC;)
On a very Basic level, I think this is what coach Daboll means when he says tough.
They were sound on a fundamental level. On Fundamental things.
They played through adversity(An inopportune interception, Injuries, Referee Fuckery) and were resilient.
Further, they entertained. If you want to complain, you really have to be a miserab, and I speak from experience.
Was a good win, one you can build off of.
Injuries have wiped out a decade of Giants football.
Feels like the second decade is well underway.
Garcia looked pretty good.
He plowed the way for one TD run. Just blasted a hole through the defense!
Hamilton definitely stood out to me as well. Caught my eye a few times
Garcia looked pretty good.
Will Holden did his best for a guy who never played C professionally, but that guy should never snap a ball again.
Yup. Amazing what a little talent in the front office can do.
I focused on Neal a good bit. Needs to get comfortable pass blocking, but wasn’t awful. Run blocking is fun to watch, he just moves guys
Nice to see Jones rip off a sharp drive, with several decisive, accurate throws
On the other hands, these injuries are brutal
Bubble wrap the rookies! lol
Yeah, not a fan of him and Banks commentary. They need some new blood there.
Amazing, QBs playing well when they have time and space to throw.
A defense that actually hit and make tackles!
Now, the coverage team needs a ton of work
The injuries keep mounting....pray they minor.
And what do they do with Golladay?
Bob Papa was awful on commentary tonight. He got so many names and players mixed up.
Yeah, not a fan of him and Banks commentary. They need some new blood there.
I know a lot of people revere Banks from his playing days (I do as well), but I think he’s unbearable.
Amazing, QBs playing well when they have time and space to throw.
A defense that actually hit and make tackles!
Now, the coverage team needs a ton of work
The injuries keep mounting....pray they minor.
And what do they do with Golladay?
So I guess now that a pocket has finally been created in a game we can now expect Daniel Jones to begin to develope some “ Pocket Awareness”. Sarcasm off!!!
Bob Papa was awful on commentary tonight. He got so many names and players mixed up.
Yeah, not a fan of him and Banks commentary. They need some new blood there.
Banks needs to be replaced by O'hara. Papa needs have a few Red Bulls.
Even with all of the OL injuries it's incredible how well they've been performing. In the past the starting OL would look completely inept even against backups in the preseason. With rookie struggles Neal is the best RT the team has had since McKenzie.
I posted in the game thread that this is the most well-coached the Giants have looked in a very, very long time. It's only preseason but I feel like I'm watching an NFL team out there.
the story of tonight
was the OL, especially after all of the injury issues in practice. And that we seem to have quality and quantity.
The story of tonight was Daboll turning down the holding penalty that would've pushed the Bengals out of field goal range. Just kidding, here's... the story of tonight
Uncle Milty GTFO man! Old school BBIers need you to drop and give us 50 for posting that crap!
Tough if you don’t have a spotter and offensive and defensive players have duplicate numbers but he did screw up some obvious ones.
Yes, isn't it funny how that works - a decent OL that gives the QB time to throw......actually allows the QB to make more than one read and complete passes...
Now, if Jones only had a WR worth throwing to. And a TE who doesn't suffer from Evan Engram syndrome. And a RB who doesn't suck (since many people think that SB is awful)....
Bob Papa was awful on commentary tonight. He got so many names and players mixed up.
Tough if you don’t have a spotter and offensive and defensive players have duplicate numbers but he did screw up some obvious ones.
Did he say he didn't have a spotter? They always have spotters. I've never been a huge Papa fan, but he was clearly mailing in this one. Had no focus, lots of mistakes, late on calls
Thibs should be ok, seem to be walking around fine and stuff
Can it be an acl? Of course it could be. But most, not all , of the the time people aren’t walking around like nothing happened
Maybe some MCL stuff which would suck but would not have him miss much time
Uncle Milty GTFO man! Old school BBIers need you to drop and give us 50 for posting that crap!
p.s.--Speaking of old school, when I was in junior high I lost a bet to a teacher and had to do fifty pushups in the hallway while the students were changing classes. That was before a teacher would get fired for something like that.
The difference between their 2022 salaries is trivial. Also, Taylor's 2022 salary is guaranteed, as is half of his 2023 salary. In the financial best-case scenario, Taylor would sign elsewhere, and maybe offset language in his contract would get the Giants off the hook for the salary guarantees. But there's no way to recover the sunk cost of his bonus; and the portion tied to his 2024 void year would accelerate into 2023.
As for Webb, his ceiling might still be a Josh McKown-type role: emergency backup and de facto assistant QB coach. That's not a bad guy to have around your team, especially with so much uncertainty around the future of the QB position.
I got Corey Washington vibes
Every catch from WR Alex Bachman vs. Bengals
Link - ( New Window )
LOL!
I think they should be pleased but imv they will need to be better balanced and it has been the lacking run game that has been a issue for a decade. With all the injuries it seemed a sensible approach.
Jones look pretty good, Taylor looked kind of wild and Webb looked like Dan Fouts.
Did Golladay suit up?
for an INT, I was thinking we may have another Pro-Bowl TE
LOL!
I was thinking the ball hit the ground and was not an interception. I don't know why Papa or Banks didn't talk that up as a possibility. We also could have seen more replays. I think if it was a regular season game, Dabs would have thrown his flag.
I'm not foolish enough to think this means much until the regular season starts, but I liked what I saw lastnight. I'm almost certain we won't have an anemic offense this year, but how much better looks like its going to lie heavily on which WR's show up each week. Hard to really tell though, I don't think Daboll is going to show much more than just the basics in these games.
So what are you talking about that is so funny?
So what are you talking about that is so funny?
The lack of Jones threads today, exactly what I typed.
I was thinking the ball hit the ground and was not an interception. I don't know why Papa or Banks didn't talk that up as a possibility. We also could have seen more replays. I think if it was a regular season game, Dabs would have thrown his flag.
Turnovers are automatically reviewed, can't throw challenge flag. Papa and Banks did mention the ball hitting the ground but once the ref decided there wasn't enough to overturn, there wasn't much else to say.
The ref's announcement may not have come across on the coverage because of commercial cutaway or other technical issues, but there was a review.