Wouldn't It Be Great If Jones Was Actually The Guy

I don't want to get ahead of the actuality that this is just preseason, and the Giants were playing against the second team of the Bengals, but Jones looked pretty good last night. He looked sharp and crisp, and made a lot of good decisions. He certainly didn't do anything to hurt himself last night. I can take away from last night that a good QB is supposed to look good against the second team of another team -- and he did just that.
I hope Jones is "the guy." I'm rooting for him, and not just because he plays for the Giants. He's easy to root for. He has a great work ethic and is extremely tough.
I think Jones will play better this year, but not well enough to justify using the FT on him, which I think would cost about $30M next year. The Giants also didn't pick up his fifth year option. My guess is that it's pretty rare for a team not to do so and then sign that player the following offseason, especially a QB. But I certainly hope Jones is the rare exception.
Would hope the bar goes up, even some.
Matt Stafford $40,000,000
Dak Prescott $40,000,000
Russell Wilson $35,000,000
Kirk Cousins $35,000,000
Jared Goff $33,500,000
Carson Wentz $32,000,000
Matt Ryan $30,000,000
Ryan Tannehill $29,500,000
Jimmy Garoppolo.$27,500,000
You can argue that a few of them are worth it - but DJ would have to show a lot more to show he’s worth 30-35 million /year
Worse than not having your QB, is having that much cap tied up with a guy who isn’t going to get you to the promised land.
Having said that, the bar for Jones to be "The Guy" can't be that he looks competent. Signing that kind of guy to a long term extension is how you truly end up in QB hell.
For the Giants to consider signing him as The Guy next year, it should be clear that other teams around the league would do so in a heartbeat if we let him walk. We can't revert to the Dave Gettleman days of bidding against ourselves for second and third tier players.
Davis Webb looked like Josh Allen. By the transitive property Jones is the next Aaron Rodgers
If Jones is the guy it would save us a first round pick next year or a trade for an established QB.
It would give us what every good team has.... a reliable franchise guy!
It would clearly make reading BBI fun and many haters would have to eat their words...
Paying elite QB money to non elite QB’s is what I view as QB hell. That scares me as a Giant fan.
Most of BBI isn’t a fan of Jalen Hurts, but he took his team to the playoffs this year and the Eagles hedged their bet with him by adding an additional 2nd rounder.
Jones proving to be “the guy” in year 2 is what this franchise needed. Not in a contract year.
I've been hard on Jones myself -- but I couldn't help but think there was a glimpse of a possibility in last night's game -- and for the record I started my comments above with the fact that he was playing the second team. And also wondered - wouldn't it be nice. Those of you who are going for the bash -- aren't even thinking it would be nice -- lol
Eric was right
This is spot on per usual, Sean.
Go back and watch Jones last night. He played well and he was accurate which is very good. But how many times did he throw to the first guy he looked at? Most throws. Where he did come off his primary he dumped it off. Will Daboll's offense allow him to do that in the regular season against first team defenders? TBD.
I think Jones has to not just play better, but he a completely different player for the Giants to even consider re-signing him after this year. Paying a guy long term based solely on his play in a contract year is typically not a good decision.
The game must get so much easier for a qb when it's just a glance at the primary and go to the checkdown for an easy 7 yards.
It would be great for Jones. The timing would be perfect for him and he’d get a massive contract. What does “the guy” mean though? Are we talking carrying the team to a division title and putting up big stats? Or are we just talking about putting up nice numbers in Daboll’s system while the team goes 7-10?
Both of these are spot on
Jones
Record 12-25
Comp % 63
Pass/Rush YPG 247
Pass TD-INT 45-29
Allen
Record 23-15
Comp % 60
Pass/Rush YPG 249
Pass TD-INT 51-28
Jones is not going to be the guy that carries the team on his back to a SB. He does not have the intangibles and is not going to magically get/learn them this year.
If we think we have a really good coaching staff (and I think many think maybe we finally do), how long will it take to get a way above average team that jones can win a SB with.
The current coaching staff, even if smoking good, will not get the time it takes, to make the team THAT good for Jones to win it.
I hope to see improvement in the team all year, and I hope Jones can help promote the improvement in these players as much as possible.
but I'm moving on from him no matter what. I fear the giants ownership that seems to make a guy the guy, even when they aren't, might still make Jones the guy. But to me, he isn't, no matter what he does this year.
It would be great for Jones. The timing would be perfect for him and he’d get a massive contract. What does “the guy” mean though? Are we talking carrying the team to a division title and putting up big stats? Or are we just talking about putting up nice numbers in Daboll’s system while the team goes 7-10?
+1
I've said for awhile Jones ceiling is exactly the type of QB you see other teams looking to get rid of.
Jones
Record 12-25
Comp % 63
Pass/Rush YPG 247
Pass TD-INT 45-29
Allen
Record 23-15
Comp % 60
Pass/Rush YPG 249
Pass TD-INT 51-28
Good lord...you want to finish your thought here on what is so interesting?
Love these thought-provoking comparisons of Jones versus Josh Allen, Justin Herbert, Eli, etc. They always seem to be so compelling once you dig into them.
Let's hear it...
So completions are not satisfactory if his first read is open? Also you have no idea if his pre reads determined where he was to go or not. Dabol said his decision making was good, does that count for anything
It would be great for Jones. The timing would be perfect for him and he’d get a massive contract. What does “the guy” mean though? Are we talking carrying the team to a division title and putting up big stats? Or are we just talking about putting up nice numbers in Daboll’s system while the team goes 7-10?
+1
I've said for awhile Jones ceiling is exactly the type of QB you see other teams looking to get rid of.
Jones
Record 12-25
Comp % 63
Pass/Rush YPG 247
Pass TD-INT 45-29
Allen
Record 23-15
Comp % 60
Pass/Rush YPG 249
Pass TD-INT 51-28
This comparison was so brutal. Games 29-38 of Allen’s career he threw for 2871 yards, 21 tds and 7 int.That’s as many touchdowns as Jones has in games 13 to 38. In that same 13-38 game time span Allen threw 5946 yards, 41 tds and and 16 ints.
I've been hard on Jones myself -- but I couldn't help but think there was a glimpse of a possibility in last night's game -- and for the record I started my comments above with the fact that he was playing the second team. And also wondered - wouldn't it be nice. Those of you who are going for the bash -- aren't even thinking it would be nice -- lol
Eric was right
The fact that it would be nice is an understatement and anyone who disagrees is really showing an irrational bias (whatever you want to call it) against him.
I think it's very possible that we finish near .500 (due to better defense, better OL, better coaching, etc.) and it very well could cost multiple high draft picks to trade up and draft another QB. It should be obvious that it would be much better to draft a CB or whatever in the 1st round next yr, vs trading multiple picks to take another QB.
And most likely there will be growing pains with another young QB, so we'd still basically be in rebuild mode for another 2-3 seasons.
Yes, it should be a no-brainer that it would be GREAT if Jones was actually the guy.
Yes, Eric was right.
If Jones is the guy it would save us a first round pick next year or a trade for an established QB.
It would give us what every good team has.... a reliable franchise guy!
It would clearly make reading BBI fun and many haters would have to eat their words...
You have to realize that no one actually hates Daniel Jones.
Everyone here hates seeing the Giants suck. Some here think that the Giants suck (at least in part) in spite of Jones. Some here think the Giants suck (at least in part) because of Jones. The latter may come across as haters, but they're not. They want the same thing as the fans who prefer to make excuses for DJ, the only difference is, the latter think for themselves while the former group allows their "opinion" to be spoon fed to them by Dottino and the like.
You have to realize that no one actually hates Daniel Jones.
Everyone here hates seeing the Giants suck. Some here think that the Giants suck (at least in part) in spite of Jones. Some here think the Giants suck (at least in part) because of Jones. The latter may come across as haters, but they're not. They want the same thing as the fans who prefer to make excuses for DJ, the only difference is, the latter think for themselves while the former group allows their "opinion" to be spoon fed to them by Dottino and the like.
I take issue with this -- I am not being spoon fed by anyone -- just allowing myself the luxury of whimsey --
Can't believe Schoen/Daboll screwed up and didn't exercise the 5th year option on DJ...
We aren't going to know anything to be honest until the bullets are real and he plays half a season.
At that point - we will know if Jones has any future here.
If you look around the league, even backup QBs are tearing it up. It's vanilla football at its best in NFL practice games.
The spacing is great and the reads are much easier. Jones and the other QBs have many options and they are getting rid of the ball fast.
They do not hold the ball waiting for a prime target to get free, they are dumping off and taking what the defense is giving them.
The backs are critical to the offense and are used as safety valves. I expect that Barkley et al will be catching many passes this year.
It is fun watching as the Giants are so much less predictable.They do not try to ground and pound. You do not see two rushes and third and long.
To me that means show without a doubt he can lead a playoff-caliber offense, win big games, and make up for other deficiencies (whether it be skill talent or injury).
If Jones comes out this year and shows that, I’d be happy with the Giants franchise tagging him. And if he does it again, sign him to a big contract.
For all the Eli is elite stuff now, pre-SB there was exactly 0% of the giants fan population who thought he was elite and this exact same argument could have (and was) made. "he will never be peyton so lets move on and find someone who is". after the viking game there were even stronger arguments than that made. and if people were being honest a lot of that remained true until at least the 2nd SB 4 years later. and if people were really really honest, they didn't eli was elite in his prime years those next 3-4 years either when the team had a bunch of losing records and coughlin was on the hot seat again every year. his eliteness wasn't fomented until he had 2 rings, record longevity, and some impressively compiled statistics.
the only way a jones evaluation will be easy is if he's clearly elite or clearly trash. in my view he's basically never been either one of those things so i expect that to continue. his preseason looked a lot like the one with shurmur that got him the danny dimes nickname so barring injury or catastrophe i think he has his best year so far and they tag him but it doesn't rule out the possibility of them drafting a QB if they really like one.
and fans will do what they always do in the 99.9% of the time they don't have tom brady or pat mahomes as their team's QB. bitch and act like the next guy like that is easy to find and right around the corner.
1) He looks and acts like their ideal image of a QB
2) Hes not completely incompetent
As a fan of the team rather than a single "easy to root for" player, I'm setting the bar a lot higher than that. It would be great if Jones were an actual top 10 QB. If Jones is in a tier with guys like Burrow, Stafford, Herbert etc.
Doesn't have to be Mahomes level. Does have to the the next tier. Actually that good. Good enough that he could be credibly considered better than guys like Dak and Kyler. Based on performance on the field, not fantasies of his fanboys. Better than Cousins. Better than Tannehill. Better than Carr. In the conversation with Wilson, Burrow, Herbert, and Stafford. If he were that level of "guy", yes it would be amazing.
If the level of "guy" is "i like him and if a lot of things go well then theres a remote chance he could be Kirk Cousins". No, that's not great.
It’s a pretty easy decision if he’s mediocre or slightly above average. The financials don’t make sense to keep someone who is mediocre
Jones is not going to be the guy that carries the team on his back to a SB. He does not have the intangibles and is not going to magically get/learn them this year.
If we think we have a really good coaching staff (and I think many think maybe we finally do), how long will it take to get a way above average team that jones can win a SB with.
The current coaching staff, even if smoking good, will not get the time it takes, to make the team THAT good for Jones to win it.
I hope to see improvement in the team all year, and I hope Jones can help promote the improvement in these players as much as possible.
but I'm moving on from him no matter what. I fear the giants ownership that seems to make a guy the guy, even when they aren't, might still make Jones the guy. But to me, he isn't, no matter what he does this year.
No matter what he does he s not the guy……..ok then.
I hope Jones is "the guy." I'm rooting for him, and not just because he plays for the Giants. He's easy to root for. He has a great work ethic and is extremely tough.
I think Jones will play better this year, but not well enough to justify using the FT on him, which I think would cost about $30M next year. The Giants also didn't pick up his fifth year option. My guess is that it's pretty rare for a team not to do so and then sign that player the following offseason, especially a QB. But I certainly hope Jones is the rare exception.
This. Well said
It’s a pretty easy decision if he’s mediocre or slightly above average. The financials don’t make sense to keep someone who is mediocre
then why has Wentz brought back day 1 and day 2 picks each of the last 2 years?
or Jimmy G hung on as long as he has?
or why did Ten give Tannehill 100m+ off 10 starts?
or why are kirk cousins' career earnings closing in on $200m?
geno smith isn't even close to mediocre and he's still somehow in the NFL competing for a starting spot. and his team passed on drafting every QB in this year's draft (most more than once).
to get a multi-year extension there's probably a higher bar than performing like any of those guys (wentz/tannehill/jimmy g/cousins) but to get the 1 year tag i think anything close to that probably gets it (and jones repeating his year 1 performance will do that).
The Titants, Cowboys, Panthers and Packers were all top 15 defenses last year.
1) He looks and acts like their ideal image of a QB
2) Hes not completely incompetent
As a fan of the team rather than a single "easy to root for" player, I'm setting the bar a lot higher than that. It would be great if Jones were an actual top 10 QB. If Jones is in a tier with guys like Burrow, Stafford, Herbert etc.
Doesn't have to be Mahomes level. Does have to the the next tier. Actually that good. Good enough that he could be credibly considered better than guys like Dak and Kyler. Based on performance on the field, not fantasies of his fanboys. Better than Cousins. Better than Tannehill. Better than Carr. In the conversation with Wilson, Burrow, Herbert, and Stafford. If he were that level of "guy", yes it would be amazing.
If the level of "guy" is "i like him and if a lot of things go well then theres a remote chance he could be Kirk Cousins". No, that's not great.
Dak and Kyler are multi-pro bowl top 10 QBs with combined contracts worth almost half a billion dollars.
If Jones has any credible argument that he's better than them he will get an extension in excess of $200m. He may get that if he has any argument that he's just comparable to them. And he'd get that offer from just about any team that doesn't currently have one of the top 8 or so QBs better than them.
1) He looks and acts like their ideal image of a QB
2) Hes not completely incompetent
As a fan of the team rather than a single "easy to root for" player, I'm setting the bar a lot higher than that. It would be great if Jones were an actual top 10 QB. If Jones is in a tier with guys like Burrow, Stafford, Herbert etc.
Doesn't have to be Mahomes level. Does have to the the next tier. Actually that good. Good enough that he could be credibly considered better than guys like Dak and Kyler. Based on performance on the field, not fantasies of his fanboys. Better than Cousins. Better than Tannehill. Better than Carr. In the conversation with Wilson, Burrow, Herbert, and Stafford. If he were that level of "guy", yes it would be amazing.
If the level of "guy" is "i like him and if a lot of things go well then theres a remote chance he could be Kirk Cousins". No, that's not great.
Not for nothing, but the trajectories of both Burrow and Herbert have them right on Mahomes' ass.
But I get your post...
That the decision is easy if he’s only clearly elite or clearly trash.
It’s a pretty easy decision if he’s mediocre or slightly above average. The financials don’t make sense to keep someone who is mediocre
then why has Wentz brought back day 1 and day 2 picks each of the last 2 years?
or Jimmy G hung on as long as he has?
or why did Ten give Tannehill 100m+ off 10 starts?
or why are kirk cousins' career earnings closing in on $200m?
geno smith isn't even close to mediocre and he's still somehow in the NFL competing for a starting spot. and his team passed on drafting every QB in this year's draft (most more than once).
to get a multi-year extension there's probably a higher bar than performing like any of those guys (wentz/tannehill/jimmy g/cousins) but to get the 1 year tag i think anything close to that probably gets it (and jones repeating his year 1 performance will do that).
Well for starters the first 4 QBs you named have proven more than Jones has.
Secondly, other teams trying to win with mediocre QB play doesn’t mean that we have to. I’m sure the Titans wish that had a better QB than Tannehill for last years playoff run - that’s why they drafted Willis. The 49ers have basically given up on Jimmy G. Cousins has thrown 94 touchdowns to 26 interceptions the last 3 three years. May not be elite but Cousins is better than above average.
Jones
Record 12-25
Comp % 63
Pass/Rush YPG 247
Pass TD-INT 45-29
Allen
Record 23-15
Comp % 60
Pass/Rush YPG 249
Pass TD-INT 51-28
What is "interesting" is that most of Jones's productivity came in his rookie year, while Allen really struggled as a rookie. He has gotten better every year, something you cannot say about Jones.
He looked pretty good, but he threw a ball right into a DB's chest that bounced off into Collin Johnson's hands. And while Bellinger should have caught the INT ball, it was a little high. All of that without even mentioning that he played v Cincy's 2's and 3's.
To answer gidie's question, yes, it would be great, sort of. As Sean points out, if Jones has a very good year, we're still going to have to pay him like he was a FA. We better be sure he's "the guy", and doesn't regress after a career year.
What is "interesting" is that most of Jones's productivity came in his rookie year, while Allen really struggled as a rookie. He has gotten better every year, something you cannot say about Jones.
Something I posted about Jones in his rookie year - I thought he might get off to a faster start than some rookies but not have the same room to grow. This was because he played for Cutcliffe at Duke. He was receiving NFL quality QB coaching all through his college career, something few rookie QBs could say. Accordingly, it makes sense that he had more of a chance of hitting the ground running than a Josh Allen, who played at Wyoming. However, since Allen had so much to learn about footwork, mechanics, etc, some time with NFL coaching would possibly allow him to make great improvements. Jones likely didn't really have so much to learn in comparison. He was probably near his ceiling as a quarterback from his first year, at least much closer to his ceiling than the typical rookie.
1) He looks and acts like their ideal image of a QB
2) Hes not completely incompetent
As a fan of the team rather than a single "easy to root for" player, I'm setting the bar a lot higher than that. It would be great if Jones were an actual top 10 QB. If Jones is in a tier with guys like Burrow, Stafford, Herbert etc.
Doesn't have to be Mahomes level. Does have to the the next tier. Actually that good. Good enough that he could be credibly considered better than guys like Dak and Kyler. Based on performance on the field, not fantasies of his fanboys. Better than Cousins. Better than Tannehill. Better than Carr. In the conversation with Wilson, Burrow, Herbert, and Stafford. If he were that level of "guy", yes it would be amazing.
If the level of "guy" is "i like him and if a lot of things go well then theres a remote chance he could be Kirk Cousins". No, that's not great.
Very well said. I've always been rooting for Jones...but to be "the guy", he has to be capable of putting the team on his back to win a playoff game on the road against a tough defense. As an example
That's what guys like Brady, Rodgers, Wilson and Mahomes have done consistently. Not always, but they always have a chance to. That's what the new wave of elite QBs like Burrow and Allen showed they can do last season.
Let's see where we're at after this season with him. It does seem like he's finally in a modern NFL offense that's well coached, that's a reasonable takeaway after 2 preseason games
gidiefor simply asked if it would be great if Jones was actually the guy. There's only one logical answer to that.
Jones having his best year statistically under Shurmur is not a great sign.
It’s a pretty easy decision if he’s mediocre or slightly above average. The financials don’t make sense to keep someone who is mediocre
If Jones plays well enough to win with, but not so great that you think he can carry the team, then you tag him and see what the next year brings. Kyler Murray is a slightly above average QB who just got paid a ton of money. Deshaun Watson is a slightly above average piece of shit who was paid a king's ransom. And speaking of the piece of shit, did you notice how guaranteeing Mayfield $18M didn't prevent the Browns from signing Mayfield? Tagging Jones won't handicap the Giants from playing the free agent market in 2023 any more than tagging Leonard Williams prevented the Giants from playing the free agent market in 2021. And it wasn't the money spent on free agents in 2021 that pushed the Giants into so-called cap hell, it was the choices and the injuries and the fact that it didn't result in wins that makes it look so unwise.
It's okay to overpay veterans who produce, it's the players who don't produce that cause cap problems. It's okay to kick the salary cap can down the road with leverage-killing restructures and backloaded extensions...as long as the team is winning. It's the losing and the sometimes poor choices along with all the injuries that has made Gettleman's management of the salary cap look so bad.
The point being that it won't handcuff Schoen if Jones is playing on the franchise tag in 2023.
My belief though is there are more rooting for his failure to start screaming for Taylor and to say I told you so. Right now he has passed 2 tests for me. I hope it continues because this is what this franchise needs. Someone we can root for and believe that he can take us back to the playoffs. Good for him last night showing that he can be effective. By the way for those saying it was a 2nd team D so was the weapons he was throwing and handing the ball to last night. They were mostly 2nd team too!
So completions are not satisfactory if his first read is open? Also you have no idea if his pre reads determined where he was to go or not. Dabol said his decision making was good, does that count for anything
I said nothing even close to that. In fact I said he played well. Not sure why you would take "it counts for nothing" out of that.
What I was suggesting is that Jones is very unlikely to see the conditions from last night in a regular season game. In my opinion, his biggest flaw has been decision making. I don't think we saw any pressure on his decision making last night against second teamers playing a base coverage.
That the decision is easy if he’s only clearly elite or clearly trash.
It’s a pretty easy decision if he’s mediocre or slightly above average. The financials don’t make sense to keep someone who is mediocre
What if all you need is a slightly above average QB to win a Super Bowl? Would you rather replace your slightly above average QB with an unproven rookie that cost you a ton in draft capital in the hopes that he is Josh Allen instead of Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold or Patrick Mahomes instead of Mitch Trubitsky?
If Jones plays well enough to win with, but not so great that you think he can carry the team, then you tag him and see what the next year brings. Kyler Murray is a slightly above average QB who just got paid a ton of money. Deshaun Watson is a slightly above average piece of shit who was paid a king's ransom. And speaking of the piece of shit, did you notice how guaranteeing Mayfield $18M didn't prevent the Browns from signing Mayfield? Tagging Jones won't handicap the Giants from playing the free agent market in 2023 any more than tagging Leonard Williams prevented the Giants from playing the free agent market in 2021. And it wasn't the money spent on free agents in 2021 that pushed the Giants into so-called cap hell, it was the choices and the injuries and the fact that it didn't result in wins that makes it look so unwise.
It's okay to overpay veterans who produce, it's the players who don't produce that cause cap problems. It's okay to kick the salary cap can down the road with leverage-killing restructures and backloaded extensions...as long as the team is winning. It's the losing and the sometimes poor choices along with all the injuries that has made Gettleman's management of the salary cap look so bad.
The point being that it won't handcuff Schoen if Jones is playing on the franchise tag in 2023.
Yes I’d rather try to get a Mahomes than try to win with Tribusky. What average QB has won a title recently outside of Foles and Dilfer? It’s extremely hard to do, and that’s besides the fact that the Giants are a ways away from having the supporting cast an average QB can make a Super Bowl with.
That the decision is easy if he’s only clearly elite or clearly trash.
It’s a pretty easy decision if he’s mediocre or slightly above average. The financials don’t make sense to keep someone who is mediocre
then why has Wentz brought back day 1 and day 2 picks each of the last 2 years?
or Jimmy G hung on as long as he has?
or why did Ten give Tannehill 100m+ off 10 starts?
or why are kirk cousins' career earnings closing in on $200m?
geno smith isn't even close to mediocre and he's still somehow in the NFL competing for a starting spot. and his team passed on drafting every QB in this year's draft (most more than once).
to get a multi-year extension there's probably a higher bar than performing like any of those guys (wentz/tannehill/jimmy g/cousins) but to get the 1 year tag i think anything close to that probably gets it (and jones repeating his year 1 performance will do that).
Well for starters the first 4 QBs you named have proven more than Jones has.
Well for starters where did I say otherwise? Maybe reread your own post that specifically said the financials don't make sense to keep someone in the middle? Irrespective of Jones I posted those guys as examples of NFL teams (some very successful) proving exactly otherwise. and also not being prohibitive of their teams drafting guys like Trey Lance and Malik Wallis to simultaneously look for the next guy.
like i said in my first post, many are falling into the same delusional spell that the next mahomes is always right around the corner. the old saying was the most popular player on every team is the backup qb but now it's "the next QB".
That the decision is easy if he’s only clearly elite or clearly trash.
It’s a pretty easy decision if he’s mediocre or slightly above average. The financials don’t make sense to keep someone who is mediocre
What if all you need is a slightly above average QB to win a Super Bowl? Would you rather replace your slightly above average QB with an unproven rookie that cost you a ton in draft capital in the hopes that he is Josh Allen instead of Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold or Patrick Mahomes instead of Mitch Trubitsky?
If Jones plays well enough to win with, but not so great that you think he can carry the team, then you tag him and see what the next year brings. Kyler Murray is a slightly above average QB who just got paid a ton of money. Deshaun Watson is a slightly above average piece of shit who was paid a king's ransom. And speaking of the piece of shit, did you notice how guaranteeing Mayfield $18M didn't prevent the Browns from signing Mayfield? Tagging Jones won't handicap the Giants from playing the free agent market in 2023 any more than tagging Leonard Williams prevented the Giants from playing the free agent market in 2021. And it wasn't the money spent on free agents in 2021 that pushed the Giants into so-called cap hell, it was the choices and the injuries and the fact that it didn't result in wins that makes it look so unwise.
It's okay to overpay veterans who produce, it's the players who don't produce that cause cap problems. It's okay to kick the salary cap can down the road with leverage-killing restructures and backloaded extensions...as long as the team is winning. It's the losing and the sometimes poor choices along with all the injuries that has made Gettleman's management of the salary cap look so bad.
The point being that it won't handcuff Schoen if Jones is playing on the franchise tag in 2023.
Yes I’d rather try to get a Mahomes than try to win with Tribusky. What average QB has won a title recently outside of Foles and Dilfer? It’s extremely hard to do, and that’s besides the fact that the Giants are a ways away from having the supporting cast an average QB can make a Super Bowl with.
this post couldn't more perfectly articulate my point with the last post. get the next mahomes is a wish 31 other teams are making at the same time, not a strategy.
For a lot of people he can be the guy if
1) He looks and acts like their ideal image of a QB
2) Hes not completely incompetent
As a fan of the team rather than a single "easy to root for" player, I'm setting the bar a lot higher than that. It would be great if Jones were an actual top 10 QB. If Jones is in a tier with guys like Burrow, Stafford, Herbert etc.
Doesn't have to be Mahomes level. Does have to the the next tier. Actually that good. Good enough that he could be credibly considered better than guys like Dak and Kyler. Based on performance on the field, not fantasies of his fanboys. Better than Cousins. Better than Tannehill. Better than Carr. In the conversation with Wilson, Burrow, Herbert, and Stafford. If he were that level of "guy", yes it would be amazing.
If the level of "guy" is "i like him and if a lot of things go well then theres a remote chance he could be Kirk Cousins". No, that's not great.
Not for nothing, but the trajectories of both Burrow and Herbert have them right on Mahomes' ass.
But I get your post...
Burrow is my favorite QB in the league right now. I just think he has it.
As for the Allen / Jones stats/comparisons someone else posted (sorry to tack that on here Googs) I'm curious if people think Allen's trajectory would have been the same if we drafted him instead of the Bills? I can tell you I surely DO NOT.
And nobody here is expecting to find a Patrick Mahomes, but the Giants should be able to find better than what they currently have at the QB position.
In comment 15787770 Milton said:
[quote] Yes I’d rather try to get a Mahomes than try to win with Tribusky. What average QB has won a title recently outside of Foles and Dilfer? It’s extremely hard to do, and that’s besides the fact that the Giants are a ways away from having the supporting cast an average QB can make a Super Bowl with.
this post couldn't more perfectly articulate my point with the last post. get the next mahomes is a wish 31 other teams are making at the same time, not a strategy.
I was answering a direct question of which route I would rather go, but do you.
Nobody expects to just find Mahomes.
And nobody here is expecting to find a Patrick Mahomes, but the Giants should be able to find better than what they currently have at the QB position.
honest question, if we could snap our fingers and the giants could swap the entire organizations (and recent history) with tennessee or san fran you wouldn't do that?
or is the fact that they are over invested in mediocre QBs a la alex smith a deal breaker in the pursuit of the next patrick mahomes?
Yes I would swap positions with both franchises because they both realized that the contracts to their mediocre QBs were a mistake and made the moves to try to find a possible elite one. They realize they can’t win a title with what they have.
Yes I would swap positions with both franchises because they both realized that the contracts to their mediocre QBs were a mistake and made the moves to try to find a possible elite one. They realize they can’t win a title with what they have.
I think you are projecting your own lesson vs theirs. I don't think Andy Reid views his pickup of Alex Smith as a mistake, nor his decision to give Mahomes a year behind him.
There are probably 10-15 guys in the league that are good enough to help a team win a Superbowl. You need one of them, or a very talented and deep roster to win with one of the next 5 or so. Your odds of winning with 20 and beyond is very slim.
If you don't have one of those guys you have to do something to try and get/develop one. You are not rolling the dice and praying for it to come up Mahomes.
Well... they did pay Alex Smith that and I think gave up a 2nd rnd pick for him. And it didn't ruin their franchise. He played pretty damn well for them. They were successful and competitive, and THEN they won the lottery with Mahomes. Their defense was NOT good or they may have been more successful in the playoffs with Smith. They did not get to the Super Bowl with Mahomes until their defense improved (thanks in Large part to Steve Spagnuolo).
There are outliers, but over any reasonable window (say 4-5 years) -- teams who are upside down on their QB resource allocation just don't advance in the playoffs that often.
We run these scenarios all of the time at my company called scaled index parameters -- and you never want to allocate more than 20% of your budget against variable unless it's in the top 10% performers across the market.
Just guessing, but I bet that math plays out. I bet the rate of a QB winning 2 playoff games in a five year period is near zero if your QB makes more than 20% of the cap and isn't in the top 10% of TDs created.
It would be great for Jones. The timing would be perfect for him and he’d get a massive contract. What does “the guy” mean though? Are we talking carrying the team to a division title and putting up big stats? Or are we just talking about putting up nice numbers in Daboll’s system while the team goes 7-10?
Paying elite QB money to non elite QB’s is what I view as QB hell. That scares me as a Giant fan.
Most of BBI isn’t a fan of Jalen Hurts, but he took his team to the playoffs this year and the Eagles hedged their bet with him by adding an additional 2nd rounder.
Jones proving to be “the guy” in year 2 is what this franchise needed. Not in a contract year.
This is spot on per usual, Sean.
Go back and watch Jones last night. He played well and he was accurate which is very good. But how many times did he throw to the first guy he looked at? Most throws. Where he did come off his primary he dumped it off. Will Daboll's offense allow him to do that in the regular season against first team defenders? TBD.
I think Jones has to not just play better, but he a completely different player for the Giants to even consider re-signing him after this year. Paying a guy long term based solely on his play in a contract year is typically not a good decision.
Both of these are spot on
+1
I've said for awhile Jones ceiling is exactly the type of QB you see other teams looking to get rid of.
Which team in the NFL are you scouting or GM for?
Well... they did pay Alex Smith that and I think gave up a 2nd rnd pick for him. And it didn't ruin their franchise. He played pretty damn well for them. They were successful and competitive, and THEN they won the lottery with Mahomes. Their defense was NOT good or they may have been more successful in the playoffs with Smith. They did not get to the Super Bowl with Mahomes until their defense improved (thanks in Large part to Steve Spagnuolo).
And this process isn’t very repeatable. Jones isn’t as good as Smith and the Giants roster is probably another offseason or two away from being good enough to compete with a QB in the 10-15 range, let alone one below that.
There you go another armchair GM. I will focus on what the paid coaches are saying. He was throwing to 2nd string Wr’s and backup RB’s. He just has to do this in the regular season to quiet moron comments like this.
Matt Stafford $40,000,000
Dak Prescott $40,000,000
Russell Wilson $35,000,000
Kirk Cousins $35,000,000
Jared Goff $33,500,000
Carson Wentz $32,000,000
Matt Ryan $30,000,000
Ryan Tannehill $29,500,000
Jimmy Garoppolo.$27,500,000
You can argue that a few of them are worth it - but DJ would have to show a lot more to show he’s worth 30-35 million /year
Worse than not having your QB, is having that much cap tied up with a guy who isn’t going to get you to the promised land.
Yeah, I can't imagine ever paying Jones this kind of money.
Not unless he has an explosion this year performance wise.
I'd rather start over with a rookie in the draft if we're still a couple years away.
You have to realize that no one actually hates Daniel Jones.
Everyone here hates seeing the Giants suck. Some here think that the Giants suck (at least in part) in spite of Jones. Some here think the Giants suck (at least in part) because of Jones. The latter may come across as haters, but they're not. They want the same thing as the fans who prefer to make excuses for DJ, the only difference is, the latter think for themselves while the former group allows their "opinion" to be spoon fed to them by Dottino and the like.
I take issue with this -- I am not being spoon fed by anyone -- just allowing myself the luxury of whimsey --
I wasn't suggesting that you were, gidie, but there have been no shortage of fans who parrot the excuses that have repeatedly been brought forth by DJ's defense team, led by lead counsel John K. Mara, Esq., and his paralegal, Paul Dottino.
The idea that fans are "haters" because they think DJ has been part of what has held the Giants back for the past few years is insanity. Wanting to improve at a position that is currently occupied by a player that is unsatisfactory is the opposite of hating, IMO. The challenge is in defining what is satisfactory vs. what is not.
Too many fans here (not saying this applies to you) have become satisfied with way too little, and it often seems that they feel disloyal if they question a team that has proven itself to be run poorly from a football standpoint for nearly a decade.
One good/great year just doesn't have enough credibility to say that is the beginning of better things to come.
The Chiefs knew Mahomes was great because of multiple years. Bills had the multiple years of data with Allen. The Chargers know Herbert is great after his first two years and should move quickly to secure him long term.
The Cards and Murray was an either/or situation, so you make an argument either way.
The Browns had a good year from Mayfield, but then a few years that did not shape up well. So, I think they made the right move looking for another solution.
My point is Jones should require another year to prove it IF 2022 is a success (which is in the eye of the beholder). Unfortunately, I don't think we have the time to roll Jones out for another audition. So short of an incredible year and a deep run into the playoffs, I would say this is the year Jones auditions for the rest of the league...
Well... they did pay Alex Smith that and I think gave up a 2nd rnd pick for him. And it didn't ruin their franchise. He played pretty damn well for them. They were successful and competitive, and THEN they won the lottery with Mahomes. Their defense was NOT good or they may have been more successful in the playoffs with Smith. They did not get to the Super Bowl with Mahomes until their defense improved (thanks in Large part to Steve Spagnuolo).
im sure the niners also regret almost getting to the SB last year with Jimmy G.