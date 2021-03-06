Wouldn't It Be Great If Jones Was Actually The Guy gidiefor : Mod : 8:49 am : 8:49 am

I don't want to get ahead of the actuality that this is just preseason, and the Giants were playing against the second team of the Bengals, but Jones looked pretty good last night. He looked sharp and crisp, and made a lot of good decisions. He certainly didn't do anything to hurt himself last night. I can take away from last night that a good QB is supposed to look good against the second team of another team -- and he did just that.