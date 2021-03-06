for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Golladay cut would not be that bad this year as opposed

Giants73 : 8/22/2022 12:28 pm
To next year. Basically dead money is 31 million. He has a cap hit of 21,150,000 this year and a dead cap of 14.7 mil next year. A post June 1st cut could split the 31 mil across two years 15.6 both this year and next year.

This would save 6 million on cap this year but add a million to the cap next year as opposed to just cutting him next year.

It’s a large money money loss, but I think at this point would rather Johnson or Sills on the field than him.

Also, time is up on Elerson, he should be part of this years roster cuts.
I doubt they cut KG this year  
JonC : 8/22/2022 12:31 pm : link
while trying to ensure Jones has as much as help they were able to provide him.

Smith is in a tough spot, Wink's LBs are different athletes with different skill sets than what the Patriots/Judge look for.
Also, don't put too much shine on Johnson or Sills yet  
JonC : 8/22/2022 12:34 pm : link
they're largely competing against backups out there, the end result is almost always different playing against starters.
Right  
Bob in Newburgh : 8/22/2022 12:37 pm : link
Jets would not even offer Bachman a contract if he worked out for them.

What we saw last night was scheme and scrub specific. Bachman would probably disappear against higher up the food chain opposition.

Nothing against the guy, but last night needs some perspective. This is not Elijah Moore.
Not so much the shine on  
Giants73 : 8/22/2022 12:43 pm : link
Johnson or Sills, but rather the lack of effort on KG
over the cap  
fkap : 8/22/2022 12:43 pm : link
shows a massive guaranteed salary this year, which prevents any cap savings. I think at this point, the accelerated bonus goes to next year's hit.

OTC shows additional cap hit of 4.5 mil if cut now.
RE: Also, don't put too much shine on Johnson or Sills yet  
AcidTest : 8/22/2022 12:45 pm : link
In comment 15787873 JonC said:
Quote:
they're largely competing against backups out there, the end result is almost always different playing against starters.


^This, although I like what Johnson has done the past two games and in camp. Sills and Bachman are JAGs. I doubt anyone would claim them if they were cut, and they'd almost certainly land on the PS. Board should be on the PS as well.

I also doubt they cut Golladay, but wouldn't be stunned if they do so. Maybe his hip is why he's been subdued, but he's been outplayed by Johnson and Sills.

Slayton may be cut as well.
Why is the time up on Elerson exactly?  
Anakim : 8/22/2022 12:48 pm : link
.
Golladay  
Archer : 8/22/2022 12:50 pm : link
I agree with your sentiment about Golladay but I do not understand your feelings about Smith.

He has demonstrated that he can become an asset. He needs to be healthy but you can say that about half the team.

Also there is no appreciable savings in dropping Smith his salary is $825,000 and his savings would be $568,716.
You cannot replace him or any player with that savings.

wow. this is a post.  
Dinger : 8/22/2022 12:51 pm : link
Cut Golladay for Sills? I like what Sills and Johnson and even Bachman did last night, but I think there's a reason they've been on the PS for a couple seasons. Not saying I wouldn't cut KG, but lets see what he can do this season with more competent play calling (hopefully) and take the cap hit next year...
How do you throw in the Elerson cut in there as well?! You are talking about Elerson Smith, right? Don't you think Ximines would be gone first?
Feel  
Toth029 : 8/22/2022 12:53 pm : link
Like Ellerson fits Wink's system more than guys like Ximines and Roche.

Big, lengthy, powerful.

Maybe they will surprise me and make changes but I felt good about the OLB group going into camp.
Golladay is not getting cut, although I would not be surprised  
Jimmy Googs : 8/22/2022 12:56 pm : link
if he becomes more of a crutch for Jones and this Offense than helpful as the year goes on.

Not being able to get open in practice or preseason, dropping balls, and frustration is already showing through loud & clear. He has zero rapport with Jones and is more likely to show up his QB from a high throw than he is even attempt to catch it. His prior attitude problems from Detroit might be growing here.

I would have short leash on this guy during regular season. Best thing may be to trade him before he becomes a real problem...

The Golladay hate is  
Keaton028 : 8/22/2022 1:00 pm : link
Over the top at this point.
The reason to cut KG is culture and locker room morale.  
cosmicj : 8/22/2022 1:01 pm : link
If Schoen and Daboll opt to go this route - a true “executive decision” - I will support them.
I mentioned yesterday but I am starting to wonder  
Lines of Scrimmage : 8/22/2022 1:03 pm : link
if that hip injury and other issues he has dealt with over the years makes him someone not competitive at the NFL at least not for what was expected with his contract.

Bigger WR's who rely on that as a weapon can quickly turn to non productive with fractional speed loss. So maybe less about desire and really something deeper is at play here.

TBD imv.
RE: The Golladay hate is  
Jimmy Googs : 8/22/2022 1:03 pm : link
In comment 15787935 Keaton028 said:
Quote:
Over the top at this point.


35 receptions, 521 yards, zero TDs.

Over under this year?
Under  
cosmicj : 8/22/2022 1:04 pm : link
.
Weird take on Elerson Smith...  
Capt. Don : 8/22/2022 1:05 pm : link
He didnt play his last year of college due to Covid and was injured the majority of his rookie year. It is strange to me that we are saying that time is running out on a guy that hasnt had much time.

It certainly doesnt help that he is injured now and it seems that Wink likes edge guys built more like Jihad Ward.
We have no idea  
Keaton028 : 8/22/2022 1:06 pm : link
what Golladay is like in the locker room, nor his effect on morale. We have no idea and are not privy to ailments that may be hindering him. Maybe the coaches know. Plenty of players have been lousy in training camp and preseason, only to light it up when the games mattered. Look at Jamar Chase last season. People were labeling him a bust after constantly dropping balls in practice and exhibition games.

Being worried is reasonable. Calling for KG to be cut is jumping the gun way too early. Lets see what he looks like when the games matter.
RE: RE: The Golladay hate is  
Keaton028 : 8/22/2022 1:07 pm : link
In comment 15787939 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
In comment 15787935 Keaton028 said:


Quote:


Over the top at this point.



35 receptions, 521 yards, zero TDs.

Over under this year?


Over. The offensive system will be better this year. I don’t think he’ll ever be an all-pro with the Giants but I think he’ll end up being solid.
Our cap situation makes it nearly impossible to cut him this year  
Rudy5757 : 8/22/2022 1:08 pm : link
Its simple economics. If we cut him, his cap number goes up not down. They are better off not letting him dress on Sundays if thats the case. Its just not happening, we are stuck with him this season and if he has another bad season which there is no reason to think otherwise, he will be gone next season.
...  
Jimmy Googs : 8/22/2022 1:09 pm : link

That’s not correct  
cosmicj : 8/22/2022 1:09 pm : link
He is a post June 30 cut.
I feel like Johnson has completely outplayed Golladay at that  
PatersonPlank : 8/22/2022 1:10 pm : link
spot (big WR if you will), he deserves a spot on the team.
RE: The reason to cut KG is culture and locker room morale.  
Mdgiantsfan : 8/22/2022 1:12 pm : link
In comment 15787936 cosmicj said:
Quote:
If Schoen and Daboll opt to go this route - a true “executive decision” - I will support them.


Have we heard rumblings that KG is bad for the locker room, a bad teammate, or anything of that nature?
fit  
JonC : 8/22/2022 1:17 pm : link
Roche is a good fit for Wink, he wants his OLBs playing a physical, downhill, attacking game and dictating to the OL front, and also be able to generate rush pressure consistently. Got to have strong hands and a few moves to beat the OL. Overall, Ximines is not a good fit imv but the coaches are seeing something from him that's got him high enough on the depth chart where you could presume he would make the team today.

Smith was drafted by a coach who obviously used a Patriots-styled front, and their OLBs tend to be used to contain, funnel, and chase. Pass rush is an extra benefit, they need to often play contain first to try and route the ball to the ILBs. Smith is probably trying to learn the new system which means new muscle memory, needs reps and teaching.

Probably need to keep six OLBs for all three guys to stick, and it might be feasible with the numbers at ILB. I'd keep Smith over X due to potential, size, length, AA.
Am I missing something?  
Biteymax22 : 8/22/2022 1:18 pm : link
I went to OverTheCap.Com and it had it COSTING us over 4mil to cut KG post June 1st.
RE: Am I missing something?  
AcidTest : 8/22/2022 1:26 pm : link
In comment 15787979 Biteymax22 said:
Quote:
I went to OverTheCap.Com and it had it COSTING us over 4mil to cut KG post June 1st.


That's what I saw as well. $4.25M to cut him this year. That's doable actually. Cutting Slayton saves $2.5M. The rest could come from a contract restructure, even though Schoen is typically opposed to doing that.
RE: Also, don't put too much shine on Johnson or Sills yet  
UberAlias : 8/22/2022 1:40 pm : link
In comment 15787873 JonC said:
Quote:
they're largely competing against backups out there, the end result is almost always different playing against starters.
This is definitely true. To me the difference though is the level of interest. Johnson/Sills may not have the talent KG does but at this point I don't even see him giving the effort. That's a dangerous example to be setting for a young team.
...  
broadbandz : 8/22/2022 2:04 pm : link
I hope Jones fights him in the locker room and gets him kicked off the team. Imagine playing for your career and your 72 million dollar reciever cant even get a target over a guy who was cut by the Jaguars last yr.
Have there been multiple reports that  
AnnapolisMike : 8/22/2022 2:15 pm : link
he is a distraction or bad locker room guy? If not....I think you just roll with him unless he is truly behind every other WR on the roster. The money is spent and cutting him this year is dumb unless he is a significant cultural issue.
What has Golladay done (or Toney for that matter)  
Giant John : 8/22/2022 2:22 pm : link
To deserve a roster spot on this team? I’d rather someone who is on the field busting their ass to earn a spot. We have a few of them that may not be here because of those two paycheck players. I’d love to be the guy who shares that news with the two of them.
I’m not a huge KG fan  
Daniel in MI : 8/22/2022 2:35 pm : link
And think it was a bad signing at the price, but the guy has played 1 year here, not all with DJ, and in an antiquated system, protecting a Swiss cheese OL with no running game to help.

People are cutting him based on parts of 2 preseason games in which we’re not even running our actual O.

JFC, I get the past 10 years have made us knee-jerk and cynical, but maybe we let guys develop together a bit? Judge them on what they do when the bullets fly for real. We may indeed want to get rid of him, but based on a solid sample size of work.
RE: Also, don't put too much shine on Johnson or Sills yet  
RetroJint : 8/22/2022 3:09 pm : link
In comment 15787873 JonC said:
Quote:
they're largely competing against backups out there, the end result is almost always different playing against starters.

That was once said of Victor Cruz, wasn’t it? Actually I put loads of stock in Sills and Johnson . Frankly , Gollady hasn’t shown anything since he’s been a Giant . 2019 Detroit Lions talk is a distraction . Slayton should get it next Tuesday as well . Look Sills , Johnson , Shepard, Robinson and Toney , whom I rate basically as a lost cause , might not be good enough. Ok you can’t do it in a year . Same at Corner . Wink can talk up AROB all he wants . When the ball is thrown at him , he stinks . Now maybe when it’s not, he’s doing a good job-I acknowledge that .

Right now those are the 2 glaring areas of need . And if “Chief Recruiter”
Logan Ryan was instrumental in getting Gollady to sign, well screw him
, too . Although I still think an obviously panicked Gettleman was negotiating against himself .
RE: RE: Am I missing something?  
rich in DC : 8/22/2022 3:22 pm : link
In comment 15787987 AcidTest said:
Quote:
In comment 15787979 Biteymax22 said:


Quote:


I went to OverTheCap.Com and it had it COSTING us over 4mil to cut KG post June 1st.



That's what I saw as well. $4.25M to cut him this year. That's doable actually. Cutting Slayton saves $2.5M. The rest could come from a contract restructure, even though Schoen is typically opposed to doing that.


Big picture problem here. The Giants are under $5M in cap space- and that is BEFORE they add another million or so to the cap when they cut down to 53 and switch from top 51 to 53 man roster cap.

In addition, you need cap space for additions during the season and injuries and settlements.

If you cut Golladay, even with letting Slayton go, you blow through the remaining cap. That’s what happened last season, and the Giants had to do several very damaging restructures in the middle of the season just to sign enough people to fill a roster.

Long story short- its impossible at this point to cut Golladay without being forced to make more damaging restructures in season that damage the cap further in 2023.

Just accept that he and the Giants are stuck together for this season. There is NO way around it at this point.
RE: We have no idea  
GeofromNJ : 8/22/2022 3:23 pm : link
In comment 15787949 Keaton028 said:
Quote:
what Golladay is like in the locker room, nor his effect on morale.

We don't for certain, but we can hazard a guess. The player's contract guarantees him $40 million. Watching a guy suit up and contribute effectively nothing for $40 mil can lower morale. Sure, if he's gone, he's still paid. But the rest of the team doesn't have to look at him every day and be reminded.
Again  
Keaton028 : 8/22/2022 3:44 pm : link
My original comment never insinuated concern wasn’t warranted, but the hate he is receiving right now from a mediocre camp/preseason I think is extreme. Johnson, Sills and Bachman have been on the team and couldn’t crack the starting lineup. Maybe some of them can flourish in the new system. But I don’t think any of them are the caliber of WR Golladay is when healthy. Let’s see how he does in a full, meaningful game. Some players take awhile to get into their groove. I think Golladay will get there once the season begins.
RE: RE: Also, don't put too much shine on Johnson or Sills yet  
JonC : 8/22/2022 4:02 pm : link
In comment 15788130 RetroJint said:
Quote:
In comment 15787873 JonC said:


Quote:


they're largely competing against backups out there, the end result is almost always different playing against starters.


That was once said of Victor Cruz, wasn’t it? Actually I put loads of stock in Sills and Johnson . Frankly , Gollady hasn’t shown anything since he’s been a Giant . 2019 Detroit Lions talk is a distraction . Slayton should get it next Tuesday as well . Look Sills , Johnson , Shepard, Robinson and Toney , whom I rate basically as a lost cause , might not be good enough. Ok you can’t do it in a year . Same at Corner . Wink can talk up AROB all he wants . When the ball is thrown at him , he stinks . Now maybe when it’s not, he’s doing a good job-I acknowledge that .

Right now those are the 2 glaring areas of need . And if “Chief Recruiter”
Logan Ryan was instrumental in getting Gollady to sign, well screw him
, too . Although I still think an obviously panicked Gettleman was negotiating against himself .


I don't disagree KG has been a massive disappointment, one some of us saw coming before they signed him, and DG absolutely was negotiating against himself for his services. I'm also no fan of Toney or Slayton, and have been warning BBI the WR ranks badly need help (and brains).

But, you saw "it" with Victor Cruz during the pre-season. I don't see "it" with these guys, tho they could certainly make the team and perhaps be contributors just because they want it badly enough. But, they're stuck with KG this year due to the cap tap.
Golladay post June 1 cut  
cosmicj : 8/22/2022 4:06 pm : link
I understand the post June 1 cut rules allow teams to amortize all of the remaining bonuses and guarantees in the following year.

In Golladay’s case, it means that the following would hit the Giants’ 2023 cap:
3 remaining years of signing bonus amortization: 3 * $3.4mm = $10.2mm
His 2023 roster bonus guaranteed earlier this year = $4.5mm

Total 2023 dead cap hit = $14.7mm

Post cut 2022 cap hit would stay the same ($21.1mm)

I know OTC has a good rep so please explain how I am mistaken.
Cuts are going to be interesting this year when the final days and  
MartyNJ1969 : 8/22/2022 4:07 pm : link
rubber meets the road decisions are made. 53 is 53.
RE: Also, don't put too much shine on Johnson or Sills yet  
bw in dc : 8/22/2022 4:13 pm : link
In comment 15787873 JonC said:
Quote:
they're largely competing against backups out there, the end result is almost always different playing against starters.


Sills - definitely. Johnson may be a player. He had some nice moments in his rookie year with Jacksonville.

Granted, he was playing with much better QBs in Minshew and Glennon. ;)
RE: Not so much the shine on  
Jay on the Island : 8/22/2022 7:07 pm : link
In comment 15787894 Giants73 said:
Quote:
Johnson or Sills, but rather the lack of effort on KG

Agreed, As of today I would keep Golladay, Toney, Robinson, James, Johnson, and Bachman until Shepard returns.
I would definitely not cut Elerson Smith  
Jay on the Island : 8/22/2022 7:09 pm : link
We all knew that last season was going to be a redshirt year for him and then he missed most of the year with an injury. He has a lot of talent and I would love to see how he develops under Wink and Wilkins. I would keep 5 OLB's with Thibs, Ojulari, Ward, Roche, and Smith. Ximines is just a terrible player who offers no upside.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 8/22/2022 7:10 pm : link
I fear KG got paid & checked out. He wouldn't be the first & certainly won't be the last.

I don't really get the angst re. him. I'd bet my next paycheck he's a cap casualty next offseason.
RE: ...  
Keaton028 : 8/22/2022 7:23 pm : link
In comment 15788417 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
I fear KG got paid & checked out. He wouldn't be the first & certainly won't be the last.

I don't really get the angst re. him. I'd bet my next paycheck he's a cap casualty next offseason.


This is likely correct. The angst is over the too, and he’ll likely be gone next offseason. Hopefully he gives the Giants something this year. He has had solid seasons in the past, and I don’t believe he’s cooked just yet.
RE: Golladay post June 1 cut  
christian : 8/22/2022 7:37 pm : link
In comment 15788199 cosmicj said:
Quote:
I understand the post June 1 cut rules allow teams to amortize all of the remaining bonuses and guarantees in the following year.


I believe his guaranteed roster bonus for 2023 would accelerate to this year, as it’s unpaid guaranteed money. Not a prorated bonus on a schedule.

So 13M + 3.4M + 4.5M + 4.5M in dead money on 2022.
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2021
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 