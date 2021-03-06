Golladay cut would not be that bad this year as opposed

To next year. Basically dead money is 31 million. He has a cap hit of 21,150,000 this year and a dead cap of 14.7 mil next year. A post June 1st cut could split the 31 mil across two years 15.6 both this year and next year.
This would save 6 million on cap this year but add a million to the cap next year as opposed to just cutting him next year.
It’s a large money money loss, but I think at this point would rather Johnson or Sills on the field than him.
Also, time is up on Elerson, he should be part of this years roster cuts.
Smith is in a tough spot, Wink's LBs are different athletes with different skill sets than what the Patriots/Judge look for.
What we saw last night was scheme and scrub specific. Bachman would probably disappear against higher up the food chain opposition.
Nothing against the guy, but last night needs some perspective. This is not Elijah Moore.
OTC shows additional cap hit of 4.5 mil if cut now.
^This, although I like what Johnson has done the past two games and in camp. Sills and Bachman are JAGs. I doubt anyone would claim them if they were cut, and they'd almost certainly land on the PS. Board should be on the PS as well.
I also doubt they cut Golladay, but wouldn't be stunned if they do so. Maybe his hip is why he's been subdued, but he's been outplayed by Johnson and Sills.
Slayton may be cut as well.
He has demonstrated that he can become an asset. He needs to be healthy but you can say that about half the team.
Also there is no appreciable savings in dropping Smith his salary is $825,000 and his savings would be $568,716.
You cannot replace him or any player with that savings.
How do you throw in the Elerson cut in there as well?! You are talking about Elerson Smith, right? Don't you think Ximines would be gone first?
Big, lengthy, powerful.
Maybe they will surprise me and make changes but I felt good about the OLB group going into camp.
Not being able to get open in practice or preseason, dropping balls, and frustration is already showing through loud & clear. He has zero rapport with Jones and is more likely to show up his QB from a high throw than he is even attempt to catch it. His prior attitude problems from Detroit might be growing here.
I would have short leash on this guy during regular season. Best thing may be to trade him before he becomes a real problem...
Bigger WR's who rely on that as a weapon can quickly turn to non productive with fractional speed loss. So maybe less about desire and really something deeper is at play here.
TBD imv.
35 receptions, 521 yards, zero TDs.
Over under this year?
It certainly doesnt help that he is injured now and it seems that Wink likes edge guys built more like Jihad Ward.
Being worried is reasonable. Calling for KG to be cut is jumping the gun way too early. Lets see what he looks like when the games matter.
Over the top at this point.
35 receptions, 521 yards, zero TDs.
Over under this year?
Over. The offensive system will be better this year. I don’t think he’ll ever be an all-pro with the Giants but I think he’ll end up being solid.
Have we heard rumblings that KG is bad for the locker room, a bad teammate, or anything of that nature?
Smith was drafted by a coach who obviously used a Patriots-styled front, and their OLBs tend to be used to contain, funnel, and chase. Pass rush is an extra benefit, they need to often play contain first to try and route the ball to the ILBs. Smith is probably trying to learn the new system which means new muscle memory, needs reps and teaching.
Probably need to keep six OLBs for all three guys to stick, and it might be feasible with the numbers at ILB. I'd keep Smith over X due to potential, size, length, AA.
That's what I saw as well. $4.25M to cut him this year. That's doable actually. Cutting Slayton saves $2.5M. The rest could come from a contract restructure, even though Schoen is typically opposed to doing that.
People are cutting him based on parts of 2 preseason games in which we’re not even running our actual O.
JFC, I get the past 10 years have made us knee-jerk and cynical, but maybe we let guys develop together a bit? Judge them on what they do when the bullets fly for real. We may indeed want to get rid of him, but based on a solid sample size of work.
That was once said of Victor Cruz, wasn’t it? Actually I put loads of stock in Sills and Johnson . Frankly , Gollady hasn’t shown anything since he’s been a Giant . 2019 Detroit Lions talk is a distraction . Slayton should get it next Tuesday as well . Look Sills , Johnson , Shepard, Robinson and Toney , whom I rate basically as a lost cause , might not be good enough. Ok you can’t do it in a year . Same at Corner . Wink can talk up AROB all he wants . When the ball is thrown at him , he stinks . Now maybe when it’s not, he’s doing a good job-I acknowledge that .
Right now those are the 2 glaring areas of need . And if “Chief Recruiter”
Logan Ryan was instrumental in getting Gollady to sign, well screw him
, too . Although I still think an obviously panicked Gettleman was negotiating against himself .
I went to OverTheCap.Com and it had it COSTING us over 4mil to cut KG post June 1st.
That's what I saw as well. $4.25M to cut him this year. That's doable actually. Cutting Slayton saves $2.5M. The rest could come from a contract restructure, even though Schoen is typically opposed to doing that.
Big picture problem here. The Giants are under $5M in cap space- and that is BEFORE they add another million or so to the cap when they cut down to 53 and switch from top 51 to 53 man roster cap.
In addition, you need cap space for additions during the season and injuries and settlements.
If you cut Golladay, even with letting Slayton go, you blow through the remaining cap. That’s what happened last season, and the Giants had to do several very damaging restructures in the middle of the season just to sign enough people to fill a roster.
Long story short- its impossible at this point to cut Golladay without being forced to make more damaging restructures in season that damage the cap further in 2023.
Just accept that he and the Giants are stuck together for this season. There is NO way around it at this point.
We don't for certain, but we can hazard a guess. The player's contract guarantees him $40 million. Watching a guy suit up and contribute effectively nothing for $40 mil can lower morale. Sure, if he's gone, he's still paid. But the rest of the team doesn't have to look at him every day and be reminded.
they're largely competing against backups out there, the end result is almost always different playing against starters.
I don't disagree KG has been a massive disappointment, one some of us saw coming before they signed him, and DG absolutely was negotiating against himself for his services. I'm also no fan of Toney or Slayton, and have been warning BBI the WR ranks badly need help (and brains).

But, you saw "it" with Victor Cruz during the pre-season. I don't see "it" with these guys, tho they could certainly make the team and perhaps be contributors just because they want it badly enough. But, they're stuck with KG this year due to the cap tap.
Right now those are the 2 glaring areas of need . And if “Chief Recruiter”
Logan Ryan was instrumental in getting Gollady to sign, well screw him
, too . Although I still think an obviously panicked Gettleman was negotiating against himself .
I don't disagree KG has been a massive disappointment, one some of us saw coming before they signed him, and DG absolutely was negotiating against himself for his services. I'm also no fan of Toney or Slayton, and have been warning BBI the WR ranks badly need help (and brains).
But, you saw "it" with Victor Cruz during the pre-season. I don't see "it" with these guys, tho they could certainly make the team and perhaps be contributors just because they want it badly enough. But, they're stuck with KG this year due to the cap tap.
In Golladay’s case, it means that the following would hit the Giants’ 2023 cap:
3 remaining years of signing bonus amortization: 3 * $3.4mm = $10.2mm
His 2023 roster bonus guaranteed earlier this year = $4.5mm
Total 2023 dead cap hit = $14.7mm
Post cut 2022 cap hit would stay the same ($21.1mm)
I know OTC has a good rep so please explain how I am mistaken.
Sills - definitely. Johnson may be a player. He had some nice moments in his rookie year with Jacksonville.
Granted, he was playing with much better QBs in Minshew and Glennon. ;)
Agreed, As of today I would keep Golladay, Toney, Robinson, James, Johnson, and Bachman until Shepard returns.
I don't really get the angst re. him. I'd bet my next paycheck he's a cap casualty next offseason.
I don't really get the angst re. him. I'd bet my next paycheck he's a cap casualty next offseason.
This is likely correct. The angst is over the too, and he’ll likely be gone next offseason. Hopefully he gives the Giants something this year. He has had solid seasons in the past, and I don’t believe he’s cooked just yet.
I believe his guaranteed roster bonus for 2023 would accelerate to this year, as it’s unpaid guaranteed money. Not a prorated bonus on a schedule.
So 13M + 3.4M + 4.5M + 4.5M in dead money on 2022.