Golladay cut would not be that bad this year as opposed Giants73 : 8/22/2022 12:28 pm

To next year. Basically dead money is 31 million. He has a cap hit of 21,150,000 this year and a dead cap of 14.7 mil next year. A post June 1st cut could split the 31 mil across two years 15.6 both this year and next year.



This would save 6 million on cap this year but add a million to the cap next year as opposed to just cutting him next year.



It’s a large money money loss, but I think at this point would rather Johnson or Sills on the field than him.



Also, time is up on Elerson, he should be part of this years roster cuts.