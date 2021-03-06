for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Thibs Sprained MCL - Out 3-4 Weeks

Strahan91 : 12:36 pm
Per Schefter
3 weeks until the opener  
nygiants16 : 12:37 pm : link
hopefully he is good to go
Lol  
GNewGiants : 12:38 pm : link
It just never ends.

It may have been a legal play but it was a pathetic block by moss. You don’t dive at peoples ankles.
Could have been a lot worse  
jeff57 : 12:38 pm : link
.
about as good a news as we could hope for  
Rjanyg : 12:38 pm : link
still a cheap block IMO
So you figure  
BigBlueJ : 12:39 pm : link
he will miss about 2 or 3 games, due to conditioning and ramping back up carefully I would imagine before being a full go.
RE: about as good a news as we could hope for  
Joe Beckwith : 12:40 pm : link
In comment 15787886 Rjanyg said:
Quote:
still a cheap block IMO


+1.
Let’s not rush him back  
JoeyBigBlue : 12:41 pm : link
Give him the full 4 weeks if necessary. Hopefully he’ll be back Week 3 against Dallas.
.  
Strahan91 : 12:43 pm : link

Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
·
32s
Recovery timetables are different for all players, of course, but Thibodeaux and Giants will set their sights on Week 1 against the Titans with no plan to rush him back, obviously, if it takes longer than that.
good news  
fish3321 : 12:46 pm : link
give him the whole month off. its a marathon not a sprint.
I guess that’s about as good a news that you could of hoped for.....  
Simms11 : 12:47 pm : link
Could have been worse. C Banks indicated that it’s a legal block and that Bengals staff teaches those cut blocks. It’s a lesson for the Defense that they need to get their pads lower and crush the guy trying to block you. I think it’s a shitty block, as it has the potential to ruin guys careers, but it’s apparently legal.
The  
AcidTest : 12:47 pm : link
best that we could have hoped for. Now let's get some equally good news about Beavers.
The way the rookies have gotten wiped out in preseason this year  
Ben in Tampa : 12:51 pm : link
maybe we should be happy this takes him off the board until the real games start

Boy did they get lucky last night, yeesh
No need to rush back...  
bw in dc : 12:52 pm : link
We are in rebuild mode. So, let's protect - even over-protect - this high draft pick asset.
Good outcome  
JonC : 12:52 pm : link
Now, learn how to defend low blocks and your legs.
Understand that  
Dave on the UWS : 12:53 pm : link
a sprain is still a tear is some fibers. Rushing back before it heals completely is never a good thing.
RE: Understand that  
JonC : 12:53 pm : link
In comment 15787916 Dave on the UWS said:
Quote:
a sprain is still a tear is some fibers. Rushing back before it heals completely is never a good thing.


I can attest with the recent ankle sprain!
RE: I guess that’s about as good a news that you could of hoped for.....  
RCPhoenix : 12:54 pm : link
In comment 15787904 Simms11 said:
Quote:
Could have been worse. C Banks indicated that it’s a legal block and that Bengals staff teaches those cut blocks. It’s a lesson for the Defense that they need to get their pads lower and crush the guy trying to block you. I think it’s a shitty block, as it has the potential to ruin guys careers, but it’s apparently legal.


Before that injury I thought I heard Banks talk about how effective and good the cut block is and talk about other teams that do it. Or did he not say that?

Personally I don't have an issue with blocking someone below the knees, but when you hit the person's knee that's a different story.
I wouldn’t rush him back  
Payasdaddy : 12:56 pm : link
Game 2 vs lions sounds better. Full 4 weeks
RE: Good outcome  
OC2.0 : 12:57 pm : link
In comment 15787914 JonC said:
Quote:
Now, learn how to defend low blocks and your legs.

Good call. Baldy was saying that very thing on the NFLN.
Great news  
cosmicj : 12:58 pm : link
.
thank heavens  
djm : 12:59 pm : link
i was waiting to take it up the tail pipe.
It was such an odd play. Almost look he was stuck in the mud and  
Jimmy Googs : 12:59 pm : link
waiting to absorb a blow, and one that came in low is never helpful. Got to protect yourself better than that.

Enjoy your month off. Stay in shape and hopefully with no setbacks we'll see you after labor day.

We are sure as hell going to need you...
the injuries for this team are just over the top  
jmalls23 : 12:59 pm : link
They never have a consistent team to put on the field to gel. Its become a situation that you wait for the list of players that wont make it back. I think we had 20+ players not play last night. Is that accurate?
Jon- I know  
Dave on the UWS : 1:02 pm : link
you do!! Hurt like hell at first. Then you start rehabbing it.
Good news in the grand scheme  
mfsd : 1:04 pm : link
Get him healthy for the long season ahead. Week 1 against the Titans is a tough one with or without him
Whew  
Harvest Blend : 1:04 pm : link
.
RE: Could have been a lot worse  
M.S. : 1:06 pm : link
In comment 15787884 jeff57 said:
Quote:
.

Yes, indeed!
He'll be back for the opener  
mittenedman : 1:08 pm : link
but due to Wink's scheme, this doesn't kill them as much as it would've under most DC's. IOW, he's going to scheme a pass rush.

That's why he's on record saying he'd rather have a great CB than a great pass rusher.
I wouldn’t rush him back  
Sean : 1:08 pm : link
If he misses the first few weeks so be it. Best news we could have hoped for.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1:08 pm : link
Watching live...I feared the worst.

This is a relief.
It's a good thing people are cautioning the team not to rush him  
Mad Mike : 1:11 pm : link
back. They definitely would have without these recs.
RE: It's a good thing people are cautioning the team not to rush him  
Jimmy Googs : 1:13 pm : link
In comment 15787964 Mad Mike said:
Quote:
back. They definitely would have without these recs.


yep...
I think he'll be back in the shorter timeframe  
mikeinbloomfield : 1:14 pm : link
He wasn't even limping last night.
RE: It's a good thing people are cautioning the team not to rush him  
joeinpa : 1:16 pm : link
In comment 15787964 Mad Mike said:
Quote:
back. They definitely would have without these recs.


Lol
3-4 weeks is expected, NOT promised  
Marty in Albany : 1:21 pm : link
I don't think you can promise these types of things. The source is not identified by Schefter.
I haven’t seen anything…  
DJ5150 : 1:24 pm : link
…… impressive from him in these game’s anyway… let him rest and hopefully become what the media hype has made him out to be….
RE: I think he'll be back in the shorter timeframe  
Essex : 1:26 pm : link
In comment 15787970 mikeinbloomfield said:
Quote:
He wasn't even limping last night.


Yeah, that was my expectation as well. Given the way he was reacting on the sideline, I was surprised that it was 3-4 weeks. I really thought by his reaction after that it was something painful at the time and looked bad but that it was a nothing burger in terms of damage.
He's a tough dude  
Dave on the UWS : 1:29 pm : link
I would not bet against him for the opener. Once his knee is structurally sound, its a pain threshold deal and considering he played almost all of last year on a high ankle sprain, I think he can deal with that. IF this diagnosis is accurate.
Play Fox!  
thrunthrublue : 1:47 pm : link
He is a real hitter, and build solid……5 looks skinny and was making no plays before he got injured…….
Ligament sprains are still tears, just smaller.  
Ten Ton Hammer : 1:48 pm : link
It needs to heal, or else another hit can make it worse or tear it fully. He could probably come back early if you asked him. The pain is not the most important factor. The most important factor is risk of re-injury.
RE: RE: I guess that’s about as good a news that you could of hoped for.....  
Tony in Tampa : 1:51 pm : link
In comment 15787921 RCPhoenix said:
Quote:
In comment 15787904 Simms11 said:


Quote:


Could have been worse. C Banks indicated that it’s a legal block and that Bengals staff teaches those cut blocks. It’s a lesson for the Defense that they need to get their pads lower and crush the guy trying to block you. I think it’s a shitty block, as it has the potential to ruin guys careers, but it’s apparently legal.



Before that injury I thought I heard Banks talk about how effective and good the cut block is and talk about other teams that do it. Or did he not say that?

Personally I don't have an issue with blocking someone below the knees, but when you hit the person's knee that's a different story.

Actually the guys on NFLN sort of blamed KT a bit in that he needs to be aware that on the back side of a running play TEs cut block in the NFL, maybe less so in college. KT needs to learn (be coached) that TEs are going to drop low and he needed to drop his shoulder lower so as to pop the blocker hard. KT thought the guy was going to block him upright, chest to chest/shoulder to shoulder.
Don't know why they let me walk around the sidelines  
sb from NYT Forum : 1:52 pm : link
...without knowing the severity. A sprained MCL ain't nothing. He should have been put in a brace and iced, just as a precaution.

The things these trainers do, just SMH sometimes.
RE: Play Fox!  
prdave73 : 1:54 pm : link
In comment 15788025 thrunthrublue said:
Quote:
He is a real hitter, and build solid……5 looks skinny and was making no plays before he got injured…….


Agree Play Fox! Really want to see what this cat can do..
RE: Lol  
Carson53 : 1:59 pm : link
In comment 15787883 GNewGiants said:
Quote:
It just never ends.

It may have been a legal play but it was a pathetic block by moss. You don’t dive at peoples ankles.
.

Lets say it was an unnecessary block for a preseason game,
Serby said that in the Post...I was thinking the same thing last night watching the game. I was also thinking he might be done for the year, when he was lying on the field, with a cart coming out too...as someone mentioned, could have been worse for the young man.
RE: RE: Understand that  
Carson53 : 2:04 pm : link
In comment 15787919 JonC said:
Quote:
In comment 15787916 Dave on the UWS said:


Quote:


a sprain is still a tear is some fibers. Rushing back before it heals completely is never a good thing.



I can attest with the recent ankle sprain!
.

Well, I have two knees surgeries on the same knee (left).
Yep, you are correct a tear or loosening of some fibers.
I still don't like the expression, 'sprained' as it applies to knees. I always found that a bit of a misnomer myself.
Ankles yes, knees not so much.
RE: RE: Understand that  
JohnG in Albany : 2:13 pm : link
In comment 15787919 JonC said:
Quote:
In comment 15787916 Dave on the UWS said:


Quote:


a sprain is still a tear is some fibers. Rushing back before it heals completely is never a good thing.



I can attest with the recent ankle sprain!



I wholeheartedly agree, no reason to rush back.
A sprain  
PaulN : 2:43 pm : link
Is a tear, period.
RE: Lol  
Mook80 : 2:47 pm : link
In comment 15787883 GNewGiants said:
Quote:
It just never ends.

It may have been a legal play but it was a pathetic block by moss. You don’t dive at peoples ankles.


KT didn't do anything to protect himself in that situation, which I'm sure wont happen again. The block was fine by Moss, I think that block should be banned league wide, but it wasn't a pathetic block by any means. He did exactly what he needed to do, got KT off of his feet
Dodged a bullet for sure  
Rick in Dallas : 2:51 pm : link
No need to rush him back.He needs to heal fully before he plays
Some of you are very optimistic.  
robbieballs2003 : 2:55 pm : link
3 weeks is game 1, correct? That means no practice in 3 weeks and walks into a game. Doubt that happens.

And it wasn't a dirty block. People may not like it but Thibs has to be better at identifying and taking on the block.
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2021
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 