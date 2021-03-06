Thibs Sprained MCL - Out 3-4 Weeks

Art Stapleton
Recovery timetables are different for all players, of course, but Thibodeaux and Giants will set their sights on Week 1 against the Titans with no plan to rush him back, obviously, if it takes longer than that.
Could have been worse. C Banks indicated that it’s a legal block and that Bengals staff teaches those cut blocks. It’s a lesson for the Defense that they need to get their pads lower and crush the guy trying to block you. I think it’s a shitty block, as it has the potential to ruin guys careers, but it’s apparently legal.
Before that injury I thought I heard Banks talk about how effective and good the cut block is and talk about other teams that do it. Or did he not say that?
Personally I don't have an issue with blocking someone below the knees, but when you hit the person's knee that's a different story.
They never have a consistent team to put on the field to gel. Its become a situation that you wait for the list of players that wont make it back. I think we had 20+ players not play last night. Is that accurate?
Yeah, that was my expectation as well. Given the way he was reacting on the sideline, I was surprised that it was 3-4 weeks. I really thought by his reaction after that it was something painful at the time and looked bad but that it was a nothing burger in terms of damage.
I would not bet against him for the opener. Once his knee is structurally sound, its a pain threshold deal and considering he played almost all of last year on a high ankle sprain, I think he can deal with that. IF this diagnosis is accurate.
It needs to heal, or else another hit can make it worse or tear it fully. He could probably come back early if you asked him. The pain is not the most important factor. The most important factor is risk of re-injury.
RE: RE: I guess that’s about as good a news that you could of hoped for.....
Actually the guys on NFLN sort of blamed KT a bit in that he needs to be aware that on the back side of a running play TEs cut block in the NFL, maybe less so in college. KT needs to learn (be coached) that TEs are going to drop low and he needed to drop his shoulder lower so as to pop the blocker hard. KT thought the guy was going to block him upright, chest to chest/shoulder to shoulder.
It may have been a legal play but it was a pathetic block by moss. You don’t dive at peoples ankles.
Lets say it was an unnecessary block for a preseason game,
Serby said that in the Post...I was thinking the same thing last night watching the game. I was also thinking he might be done for the year, when he was lying on the field, with a cart coming out too...as someone mentioned, could have been worse for the young man.
a sprain is still a tear is some fibers. Rushing back before it heals completely is never a good thing.
I can attest with the recent ankle sprain!
Well, I have two knees surgeries on the same knee (left).
Yep, you are correct a tear or loosening of some fibers.
I still don't like the expression, 'sprained' as it applies to knees. I always found that a bit of a misnomer myself.
Ankles yes, knees not so much.
KT didn't do anything to protect himself in that situation, which I'm sure wont happen again. The block was fine by Moss, I think that block should be banned league wide, but it wasn't a pathetic block by any means. He did exactly what he needed to do, got KT off of his feet
3 weeks is game 1, correct? That means no practice in 3 weeks and walks into a game. Doubt that happens.
And it wasn't a dirty block. People may not like it but Thibs has to be better at identifying and taking on the block.
Boy did they get lucky last night, yeesh
I can attest with the recent ankle sprain!
Before that injury I thought I heard Banks talk about how effective and good the cut block is and talk about other teams that do it. Or did he not say that?
Personally I don't have an issue with blocking someone below the knees, but when you hit the person's knee that's a different story.
Good call. Baldy was saying that very thing on the NFLN.
Enjoy your month off. Stay in shape and hopefully with no setbacks we'll see you after labor day.
We are sure as hell going to need you...
That's why he's on record saying he'd rather have a great CB than a great pass rusher.
This is a relief.
The things these trainers do, just SMH sometimes.
Agree Play Fox! Really want to see what this cat can do..
I wholeheartedly agree, no reason to rush back.
