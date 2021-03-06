for display only
Darrian Beavers has a torn ACL

ryanmkeane : 1:31 pm
can’t make it up
File this under ‘really sucks’  
Spider56 : 1:34 pm : link
I was hoping he would start and be an upgrade over Tae Crowder.
I  
AcidTest : 1:35 pm : link
would have been really surprised if he didn't. I agree that we need to take a long hard look at the turf. The Giants and the Jets are the most injured teams in the league. We've already had two draft picks get injured on that field.
Just put  
BigBlueJ : 1:36 pm : link
in the Goddamn grass!!!
I don’t know enough about turf vs grass  
Sean : 1:37 pm : link
Saquon suffered a brutal injury on grass in Chicago, so I can’t attribute all of this to turf. But, there is a lot of noise around the MetLife turf. I know there are challenges given both the Giants, Jets, soccer & other events. I wish they could still switch to grass, tired of looking at the turf.
6 of our 11 draft picks injured.  
jmalls23 : 1:37 pm : link
its august 22
we really fucking sols our souls to the devil  
Jints in Carolina : 1:39 pm : link
for beating the Patriots twice in the Super Bowl.

Every damn year with the injuries.
bummer  
Producer : 1:40 pm : link
.
RE: Just put  
islander1 : 1:42 pm : link
In comment 15788001 BigBlueJ said:
Quote:
in the Goddamn grass!!!


We sold out when we agreed to share with those suck ass Jets.
Ugly ass billion dollar waste of a stadium.

It's never going to happen.
RE: Just put in the Goddamn grass!!!  
Trainmaster : 1:43 pm : link
This starts with John Mara stupidly agreeing to a joint stadium with the Jets. A single team / use stadium would have allowed a grass playing surface. Grass doesn't guarantee no injuries, but it seems to be a "kinder surface".
Of course he does.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1:43 pm : link
.
I'm not blaming Ronnie Barnes at all.  
Dave in Hoboken : 1:44 pm : link
But the timing of him going into the Ring of Honor this year is quite...hilarious to say the least.
They have to switch to grass in 2026 for the World Cup  
Bobby Humphrey's Earpad : 1:46 pm : link
Hopefully the public opinion pushes an earlier change, but they will need some due diligence on cost and maintenance.

The challenge is this decision has to be made with the Jets + take into account how many games/events are held at MetLife outside of the two football teams.

Beavers stood out at camp and it sucks to lose him. hopefully he will be back by OTAs next year.

A Charlie Brown style  
Biteymax22 : 1:53 pm : link
AAAaaaarrrgggghhhH!!!!!!!!

Is in order
Move out of that shitbag stadium  
DJ5150 : 1:54 pm : link
And build one out by Brewster New York… cursed!
RE: Move out of that shitbag stadium  
Biteymax22 : 1:58 pm : link
In comment 15788035 DJ5150 said:
Quote:
And build one out by Brewster New York… cursed!


I approve of both your suggested location and your usage of 5150 in your handle. EVH!!!
awwww...  
I Love Clams Casino : 1:59 pm : link
Need Aaron Wellman back

Giants announce name change  
M.S. : 2:07 pm : link

Effective immediately: The NY Medics

Uniforms will be hospital white and their new logo will incorporate both a scalpel and scissors.

RE: RE: Just put in the Goddamn grass!!!  
mfsd : 2:08 pm : link
In comment 15788014 Trainmaster said:
Quote:
This starts with John Mara stupidly agreeing to a joint stadium with the Jets. A single team / use stadium would have allowed a grass playing surface. Grass doesn't guarantee no injuries, but it seems to be a "kinder surface".


Yup. Screw the Jets and the stupid turf in that hideous toaster oven of a stadium
RE: RE: RE: Just put in the Goddamn grass!!!  
beatrixkiddo : 2:12 pm : link
In comment 15788051 mfsd said:
Quote:
In comment 15788014 Trainmaster said:


Quote:


This starts with John Mara stupidly agreeing to a joint stadium with the Jets. A single team / use stadium would have allowed a grass playing surface. Grass doesn't guarantee no injuries, but it seems to be a "kinder surface".



Yup. Screw the Jets and the stupid turf in that hideous toaster oven of a stadium


Everything about MetLife is a dump. Hope I love long enough to see them implode that stadium, I’d buy tickets to view that before buying tickets to a home game ever again.
RE: I'm not blaming Ronnie Barnes at all.  
Carson53 : 2:15 pm : link
In comment 15788018 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
But the timing of him going into the Ring of Honor this year is quite...hilarious to say the least.
.

I have never even heard of such a thing, that is bizarre to me. This Barnes must have something on Mara in his closet.
The great Ronnie Barnes ladies and gentleman...
and when 2 teams  
I Love Clams Casino : 2:15 pm : link
want to collaborate on a stadium?

Look at SoFi...a work of art

MetLife....no so much...Looks like a big radiator

RE: and when 2 teams  
Carson53 : 2:18 pm : link
In comment 15788060 I Love Clams Casino said:
Quote:
want to collaborate on a stadium?

Look at SoFi...a work of art

MetLife....no so much...Looks like a big radiator
.

SoFi is a 5 BILLion dollar stadium as well, just saying.
Met Life, not so much.
RE: I don’t know enough about turf vs grass  
Johnny5 : 2:21 pm : link
In comment 15788002 Sean said:
Quote:
Saquon suffered a brutal injury on grass in Chicago, so I can’t attribute all of this to turf. But, there is a lot of noise around the MetLife turf. I know there are challenges given both the Giants, Jets, soccer & other events. I wish they could still switch to grass, tired of looking at the turf.

True about grass at Chicago, but it probably was already fraying or partially torn before he tore it fully in Chicago.
I know the cost of natural grass  
smshmth8690 : 2:21 pm : link
is the inevitable deciding factor, but it's ridiculous to think that 2 NFL teams worth billions can get away with cost as an excuse. I don't care how many events they at the stadium, they can afford it.
Oh how funny if Ronnie Barnes is booed for his RoH  
State Your Name : 2:27 pm : link
induction ceremony. I'll help.
The worst part about football  
Chris684 : 2:28 pm : link
is virtually NEVER being able to see your team fully healthy.

And put yourself in Beavers's shoes. Great college season last year, drafted to NYC to play for the Giants, great camp, lots of opportunity for playing time and now a year of rehab without football and who knows what the future holds. Look at promising players like Goff and T2. Nothing is guaranteed.
this  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 2:30 pm : link
injury was clearly a turf-related injury.

His foot got stuck in the turf.

I'm so sick of hearing the NFL talking about being worried about player safety when they don't really back it up when it counts.
RE: I know the cost of natural grass  
Lines of Scrimmage : 2:34 pm : link
In comment 15788064 smshmth8690 said:
Quote:
is the inevitable deciding factor, but it's ridiculous to think that 2 NFL teams worth billions can get away with cost as an excuse. I don't care how many events they at the stadium, they can afford it.


Is there any evidence that this is a pinching pennies thing? Giants are paying over like 250 million dollars for players and coaching staff with a lot of other costs outside this.

I thought the grass field was about having two NFL teams sharing a stadium with a very busy entertainment venue due to its location and that it was impossible to keep a grass field at a optimum level.
this and all injuries obviously suck but we need some perspective  
Eric on Li : 2:35 pm : link
every team in the NFL loses on average 2 players to season long injuries in training camp every year. last year Lemiuex was a starter and he essentially tore his knee on day 1 in practice (on grass i believe). 2 years ago McKinnie broke his foot very early and missed most of the year.

so far, the giants have had a lot of smaller injuries but have gotten reasonably lucky on the season long stuff as I think beavers is the first (which still sucks, obviously for beavers).

it certainly could be worse though and at least this team's deepest position may be LB. this probably gets Fox or Coughlin a spot, and while Beavers was looking better than both of them they each have some promise. McFadden and even Crowder looked decent too.
RE: RE: I know the cost of natural grass  
Eric on Li : 2:36 pm : link
In comment 15788083 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
In comment 15788064 smshmth8690 said:


Quote:


is the inevitable deciding factor, but it's ridiculous to think that 2 NFL teams worth billions can get away with cost as an excuse. I don't care how many events they at the stadium, they can afford it.



Is there any evidence that this is a pinching pennies thing? Giants are paying over like 250 million dollars for players and coaching staff with a lot of other costs outside this.

I thought the grass field was about having two NFL teams sharing a stadium with a very busy entertainment venue due to its location and that it was impossible to keep a grass field at a optimum level.


None. The NYG have actually changed their surface 3 or 4 times in the last 2 decades. People forget how much the natural grass tray system was bitched about.

Also the surfaces the NYG have used in the new stadium are the same surfaces as the 2 teams with the fewest injuries the last decade.
RE: this  
Carson53 : 2:39 pm : link
In comment 15788080 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
injury was clearly a turf-related injury.

His foot got stuck in the turf.

I'm so sick of hearing the NFL talking about being worried about player safety when they don't really back it up when it counts.
.

Eric, how about Thurs. night games as well to your point.
That bugs me right there, hypocrites. Player safety,
huh right.
Field Problem?  
PaulN : 2:40 pm : link
It's hard for me to accept that the Giants field is just fine, and that they are doing everything great as far as workout programs and training programs, and a great medical staff. Something is not right, for this team to suffer this many injuries test after year, it's pathetic for this organization to continue moving forward like they ate doing nothing wrong. I and many, many others are sick and tired of tge same shit and same old fucking song.
Good luck to the young man  
Dave on the UWS : 2:41 pm : link
Look forward to seeing you next camp.
The luck this team has with injuries is probably the worst  
Dave in Hoboken : 2:42 pm : link
for many, many years now. And there doesn't seem to be an end in sight. They haven't even finished the pre-season yet. The words "luck" and "Giants injuries" don't belong in the same sentence by any stretch of the imagination for quite awhile now.
This organization  
PaulN : 2:42 pm : link
Has become a hard organization to back anymore. Outside of the New York area, they are a fucking joke and are laughed at. I hope they are real happy with themselves.
RE: this  
Costy16 : 2:44 pm : link
In comment 15788080 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
injury was clearly a turf-related injury.

His foot got stuck in the turf.

I'm so sick of hearing the NFL talking about being worried about player safety when they don't really back it up when it counts.


The NFLPA has urged teams to move to natural grass. But I guess the ultimate say on that would be handed down from Goodell's office.

To me, there is zero excuse why any outdoor stadium should be using field turf.

The Cardinals got ahead of the curve with the playing surface that can be moved outside and back indoors, and the Raiders have done the same thing in Vegas.
RE: this  
jeff57 : 2:52 pm : link
In comment 15788080 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
injury was clearly a turf-related injury.

His foot got stuck in the turf.

I'm so sick of hearing the NFL talking about being worried about player safety when they don't really back it up when it counts.


Yes
I hear you about the turf.....but these guys are all buiked up asking  
GiantBlue : 2:52 pm : link
their joints to take on anything.......

One wrong twist, one wrong cleat caught in the turf or grass and there is a chance for a season ending injury.

It's just crazy.....but is it one specific turf causing this stuff?
RE: RE: RE: I know the cost of natural grass  
Lines of Scrimmage : 2:54 pm : link
In comment 15788086 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 15788083 Lines of Scrimmage said:


Quote:


In comment 15788064 smshmth8690 said:


Quote:


is the inevitable deciding factor, but it's ridiculous to think that 2 NFL teams worth billions can get away with cost as an excuse. I don't care how many events they at the stadium, they can afford it.



Is there any evidence that this is a pinching pennies thing? Giants are paying over like 250 million dollars for players and coaching staff with a lot of other costs outside this.

I thought the grass field was about having two NFL teams sharing a stadium with a very busy entertainment venue due to its location and that it was impossible to keep a grass field at a optimum level.



None. The NYG have actually changed their surface 3 or 4 times in the last 2 decades. People forget how much the natural grass tray system was bitched about.

Also the surfaces the NYG have used in the new stadium are the same surfaces as the 2 teams with the fewest injuries the last decade.


That's what I remember. They were spray painting the dirt green to make it look like grass lol. I thought they realized it just could not work for reasons I mentioned.

Injury news on Beavers sucks  
Rick in Dallas : 2:55 pm : link
Hoping for a full recovery and see you next year.
His foot absolutely got stuck in that shit turf.
RE: and when 2 teams ...  
Trainmaster : 2:56 pm : link
... want to collaborate on a stadium?

Look at SoFi...a work of art

I believe SoFi is the Rams stadium and the Chargers are truly the "tenants" as the Jets were at Giants stadium.

So I don't think SoFi is an example of a successful collaboration on a stadium, rather an ultra rich owner paying big bucks and getting something terrific in return.

Having said the above, I attended the Giants-Chargers game at SoFi in Dec 2021. While the stadium is wonderful, the game was absolutely ruined (other than the Giants crappy play) by the ear splitting, bush league PA announcer and all the "away from the field activities" broadcast on the gigantic screen. The game was a side show compared to the big screen. I may never go back to SoFi unless the PA guy etc is changed.

in all seriousness  
WeekendLife56 : 2:59 pm : link
does it even matter...... We the only team that uses turf
Are we the only team that uses this brand of turf?
Are we looking for any and all excuses as to why we went from beating the best team ever and having a storied history to the worst team in football?
Is Hoffa sweeping legs at the 50?
