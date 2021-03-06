Darrian Beavers has a torn ACL

would have been really surprised if he didn't. I agree that we need to take a long hard look at the turf. The Giants and the Jets are the most injured teams in the league. We've already had two draft picks get injured on that field.
Saquon suffered a brutal injury on grass in Chicago, so I can’t attribute all of this to turf. But, there is a lot of noise around the MetLife turf. I know there are challenges given both the Giants, Jets, soccer & other events. I wish they could still switch to grass, tired of looking at the turf.
This starts with John Mara stupidly agreeing to a joint stadium with the Jets. A single team / use stadium would have allowed a grass playing surface. Grass doesn't guarantee no injuries, but it seems to be a "kinder surface".
This starts with John Mara stupidly agreeing to a joint stadium with the Jets. A single team / use stadium would have allowed a grass playing surface. Grass doesn't guarantee no injuries, but it seems to be a "kinder surface".
Yup. Screw the Jets and the stupid turf in that hideous toaster oven of a stadium
This starts with John Mara stupidly agreeing to a joint stadium with the Jets. A single team / use stadium would have allowed a grass playing surface. Grass doesn't guarantee no injuries, but it seems to be a "kinder surface".
Yup. Screw the Jets and the stupid turf in that hideous toaster oven of a stadium
Everything about MetLife is a dump. Hope I love long enough to see them implode that stadium, I’d buy tickets to view that before buying tickets to a home game ever again.
Saquon suffered a brutal injury on grass in Chicago, so I can’t attribute all of this to turf. But, there is a lot of noise around the MetLife turf. I know there are challenges given both the Giants, Jets, soccer & other events. I wish they could still switch to grass, tired of looking at the turf.
True about grass at Chicago, but it probably was already fraying or partially torn before he tore it fully in Chicago.
is the inevitable deciding factor, but it's ridiculous to think that 2 NFL teams worth billions can get away with cost as an excuse. I don't care how many events they at the stadium, they can afford it.
Oh how funny if Ronnie Barnes is booed for his RoH
is virtually NEVER being able to see your team fully healthy.
And put yourself in Beavers's shoes. Great college season last year, drafted to NYC to play for the Giants, great camp, lots of opportunity for playing time and now a year of rehab without football and who knows what the future holds. Look at promising players like Goff and T2. Nothing is guaranteed.
is the inevitable deciding factor, but it's ridiculous to think that 2 NFL teams worth billions can get away with cost as an excuse. I don't care how many events they at the stadium, they can afford it.
Is there any evidence that this is a pinching pennies thing? Giants are paying over like 250 million dollars for players and coaching staff with a lot of other costs outside this.
I thought the grass field was about having two NFL teams sharing a stadium with a very busy entertainment venue due to its location and that it was impossible to keep a grass field at a optimum level.
this and all injuries obviously suck but we need some perspective
every team in the NFL loses on average 2 players to season long injuries in training camp every year. last year Lemiuex was a starter and he essentially tore his knee on day 1 in practice (on grass i believe). 2 years ago McKinnie broke his foot very early and missed most of the year.
so far, the giants have had a lot of smaller injuries but have gotten reasonably lucky on the season long stuff as I think beavers is the first (which still sucks, obviously for beavers).
it certainly could be worse though and at least this team's deepest position may be LB. this probably gets Fox or Coughlin a spot, and while Beavers was looking better than both of them they each have some promise. McFadden and even Crowder looked decent too.
is the inevitable deciding factor, but it's ridiculous to think that 2 NFL teams worth billions can get away with cost as an excuse. I don't care how many events they at the stadium, they can afford it.
Is there any evidence that this is a pinching pennies thing? Giants are paying over like 250 million dollars for players and coaching staff with a lot of other costs outside this.
I thought the grass field was about having two NFL teams sharing a stadium with a very busy entertainment venue due to its location and that it was impossible to keep a grass field at a optimum level.
None. The NYG have actually changed their surface 3 or 4 times in the last 2 decades. People forget how much the natural grass tray system was bitched about.
Also the surfaces the NYG have used in the new stadium are the same surfaces as the 2 teams with the fewest injuries the last decade.
It's hard for me to accept that the Giants field is just fine, and that they are doing everything great as far as workout programs and training programs, and a great medical staff. Something is not right, for this team to suffer this many injuries test after year, it's pathetic for this organization to continue moving forward like they ate doing nothing wrong. I and many, many others are sick and tired of tge same shit and same old fucking song.
for many, many years now. And there doesn't seem to be an end in sight. They haven't even finished the pre-season yet. The words "luck" and "Giants injuries" don't belong in the same sentence by any stretch of the imagination for quite awhile now.
is the inevitable deciding factor, but it's ridiculous to think that 2 NFL teams worth billions can get away with cost as an excuse. I don't care how many events they at the stadium, they can afford it.
Is there any evidence that this is a pinching pennies thing? Giants are paying over like 250 million dollars for players and coaching staff with a lot of other costs outside this.
I thought the grass field was about having two NFL teams sharing a stadium with a very busy entertainment venue due to its location and that it was impossible to keep a grass field at a optimum level.
None. The NYG have actually changed their surface 3 or 4 times in the last 2 decades. People forget how much the natural grass tray system was bitched about.
Also the surfaces the NYG have used in the new stadium are the same surfaces as the 2 teams with the fewest injuries the last decade.
That's what I remember. They were spray painting the dirt green to make it look like grass lol. I thought they realized it just could not work for reasons I mentioned.
I believe SoFi is the Rams stadium and the Chargers are truly the "tenants" as the Jets were at Giants stadium.
So I don't think SoFi is an example of a successful collaboration on a stadium, rather an ultra rich owner paying big bucks and getting something terrific in return.
Having said the above, I attended the Giants-Chargers game at SoFi in Dec 2021. While the stadium is wonderful, the game was absolutely ruined (other than the Giants crappy play) by the ear splitting, bush league PA announcer and all the "away from the field activities" broadcast on the gigantic screen. The game was a side show compared to the big screen. I may never go back to SoFi unless the PA guy etc is changed.
does it even matter...... We the only team that uses turf
Are we the only team that uses this brand of turf?
Are we looking for any and all excuses as to why we went from beating the best team ever and having a storied history to the worst team in football?
Is Hoffa sweeping legs at the 50?
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
Every damn year with the injuries.
We sold out when we agreed to share with those suck ass Jets.
Ugly ass billion dollar waste of a stadium.
It's never going to happen.
The challenge is this decision has to be made with the Jets + take into account how many games/events are held at MetLife outside of the two football teams.
Beavers stood out at camp and it sucks to lose him. hopefully he will be back by OTAs next year.
Is in order
I approve of both your suggested location and your usage of 5150 in your handle. EVH!!!
Effective immediately: The NY Medics
Uniforms will be hospital white and their new logo will incorporate both a scalpel and scissors.
Yup. Screw the Jets and the stupid turf in that hideous toaster oven of a stadium
Quote:
This starts with John Mara stupidly agreeing to a joint stadium with the Jets. A single team / use stadium would have allowed a grass playing surface. Grass doesn't guarantee no injuries, but it seems to be a "kinder surface".
Yup. Screw the Jets and the stupid turf in that hideous toaster oven of a stadium
Everything about MetLife is a dump. Hope I love long enough to see them implode that stadium, I’d buy tickets to view that before buying tickets to a home game ever again.
I have never even heard of such a thing, that is bizarre to me. This Barnes must have something on Mara in his closet.
The great Ronnie Barnes ladies and gentleman...
Look at SoFi...a work of art
MetLife....no so much...Looks like a big radiator
Look at SoFi...a work of art
MetLife....no so much...Looks like a big radiator
SoFi is a 5 BILLion dollar stadium as well, just saying.
Met Life, not so much.
True about grass at Chicago, but it probably was already fraying or partially torn before he tore it fully in Chicago.
And put yourself in Beavers's shoes. Great college season last year, drafted to NYC to play for the Giants, great camp, lots of opportunity for playing time and now a year of rehab without football and who knows what the future holds. Look at promising players like Goff and T2. Nothing is guaranteed.
His foot got stuck in the turf.
I'm so sick of hearing the NFL talking about being worried about player safety when they don't really back it up when it counts.
Is there any evidence that this is a pinching pennies thing? Giants are paying over like 250 million dollars for players and coaching staff with a lot of other costs outside this.
I thought the grass field was about having two NFL teams sharing a stadium with a very busy entertainment venue due to its location and that it was impossible to keep a grass field at a optimum level.
so far, the giants have had a lot of smaller injuries but have gotten reasonably lucky on the season long stuff as I think beavers is the first (which still sucks, obviously for beavers).
it certainly could be worse though and at least this team's deepest position may be LB. this probably gets Fox or Coughlin a spot, and while Beavers was looking better than both of them they each have some promise. McFadden and even Crowder looked decent too.
Quote:
is the inevitable deciding factor, but it's ridiculous to think that 2 NFL teams worth billions can get away with cost as an excuse. I don't care how many events they at the stadium, they can afford it.
Is there any evidence that this is a pinching pennies thing? Giants are paying over like 250 million dollars for players and coaching staff with a lot of other costs outside this.
I thought the grass field was about having two NFL teams sharing a stadium with a very busy entertainment venue due to its location and that it was impossible to keep a grass field at a optimum level.
None. The NYG have actually changed their surface 3 or 4 times in the last 2 decades. People forget how much the natural grass tray system was bitched about.
Also the surfaces the NYG have used in the new stadium are the same surfaces as the 2 teams with the fewest injuries the last decade.
His foot got stuck in the turf.
I'm so sick of hearing the NFL talking about being worried about player safety when they don't really back it up when it counts.
Eric, how about Thurs. night games as well to your point.
That bugs me right there, hypocrites. Player safety,
huh right.
His foot got stuck in the turf.
I'm so sick of hearing the NFL talking about being worried about player safety when they don't really back it up when it counts.
The NFLPA has urged teams to move to natural grass. But I guess the ultimate say on that would be handed down from Goodell's office.
To me, there is zero excuse why any outdoor stadium should be using field turf.
The Cardinals got ahead of the curve with the playing surface that can be moved outside and back indoors, and the Raiders have done the same thing in Vegas.
His foot got stuck in the turf.
I'm so sick of hearing the NFL talking about being worried about player safety when they don't really back it up when it counts.
Yes
One wrong twist, one wrong cleat caught in the turf or grass and there is a chance for a season ending injury.
It's just crazy.....but is it one specific turf causing this stuff?
Quote:
In comment 15788064 smshmth8690 said:
Quote:
is the inevitable deciding factor, but it's ridiculous to think that 2 NFL teams worth billions can get away with cost as an excuse. I don't care how many events they at the stadium, they can afford it.
Is there any evidence that this is a pinching pennies thing? Giants are paying over like 250 million dollars for players and coaching staff with a lot of other costs outside this.
I thought the grass field was about having two NFL teams sharing a stadium with a very busy entertainment venue due to its location and that it was impossible to keep a grass field at a optimum level.
None. The NYG have actually changed their surface 3 or 4 times in the last 2 decades. People forget how much the natural grass tray system was bitched about.
Also the surfaces the NYG have used in the new stadium are the same surfaces as the 2 teams with the fewest injuries the last decade.
That's what I remember. They were spray painting the dirt green to make it look like grass lol. I thought they realized it just could not work for reasons I mentioned.
His foot absolutely got stuck in that shit turf.
Look at SoFi...a work of art
I believe SoFi is the Rams stadium and the Chargers are truly the "tenants" as the Jets were at Giants stadium.
So I don't think SoFi is an example of a successful collaboration on a stadium, rather an ultra rich owner paying big bucks and getting something terrific in return.
Having said the above, I attended the Giants-Chargers game at SoFi in Dec 2021. While the stadium is wonderful, the game was absolutely ruined (other than the Giants crappy play) by the ear splitting, bush league PA announcer and all the "away from the field activities" broadcast on the gigantic screen. The game was a side show compared to the big screen. I may never go back to SoFi unless the PA guy etc is changed.
Are we the only team that uses this brand of turf?
Are we looking for any and all excuses as to why we went from beating the best team ever and having a storied history to the worst team in football?
Is Hoffa sweeping legs at the 50?