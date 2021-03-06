for display only
What if Jones plays at the Kurt Cousins level?

kelly : 8/22/2022 6:36 pm
Do you sign him long term or still go the draft route?

Personally I would sign him.
For the coin Cousins is making?  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 8/22/2022 6:39 pm : link
Hell no.
Cousins gets a bad rep because of no  
bLiTz 2k : 8/22/2022 6:40 pm : link
Postseason success, but statistically he IS a top QB in the NFL. He's certainly not the reason the Vikings haven't lived up to their hype.
Cousins  
Toth029 : 8/22/2022 6:41 pm : link
Definitely failed to deliver when he was in DC.

He's had bad defenses in Minnesota lately but he's also had All Pro caliber receivers and RB.
Who is this....  
Johnny5 : 8/22/2022 6:42 pm : link
... Kurt Cousins you speak of?

Never heard of him.
Cousins level at $40M per  
JonC : 8/22/2022 6:43 pm : link
and they're not sniffing championships.
People would lose their minds on BBI if Jones could even  
Jimmy Googs : 8/22/2022 6:51 pm : link
sniff a Cousins-type year. And it would still be the wrong decision to sign him.

Oh, and it’s Kirk...
Cousins average YDs, TDs and INTs over last 3 seasons...  
90.Cal : 8/22/2022 6:55 pm : link
4k passing, 31 TDs, 8 Ints...

Daniel Jones would sell his soup to post those numbers even 1x I would think
RE: Cousins average YDs, TDs and INTs over last 3 seasons...  
90.Cal : 8/22/2022 6:55 pm : link
In comment 15788389 90.Cal said:
Quote:
4k passing, 31 TDs, 8 Ints...

Daniel Jones would sell his soup to post those numbers even 1x I would think


His soul*** but he'd sell his soup too
RE: RE: Cousins average YDs, TDs and INTs over last 3 seasons...  
rnargi : 8/22/2022 6:58 pm : link
In comment 15788390 90.Cal said:
Quote:
In comment 15788389 90.Cal said:


Quote:


4k passing, 31 TDs, 8 Ints...

Daniel Jones would sell his soup to post those numbers even 1x I would think



His soul*** but he'd sell his soup too


He probably got that soup free with the hat he bought....looks good on HIM though...
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 8/22/2022 6:58 pm : link
On a side note, the amount of coin Cousins has made in his career deserve its own 30 for 30. His agent is a whiz.
RE: ...  
rnargi : 8/22/2022 7:01 pm : link
In comment 15788394 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
On a side note, the amount of coin Cousins has made in his career deserve its own 30 for 30. His agent is a whiz.


He deserves it. Washington screwed that situation up from the get go. Twice using the FT on him. Lol
kirk  
NoPeanutz : 8/22/2022 7:02 pm : link
ffs
RE: Cousins average YDs, TDs and INTs over last 3 seasons...  
PatersonPlank : 8/22/2022 7:06 pm : link
In comment 15788389 90.Cal said:
Quote:
4k passing, 31 TDs, 8 Ints...

Daniel Jones would sell his soup to post those numbers even 1x I would think


I hope its Chunky Soup
rnargi.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 8/22/2022 7:06 pm : link
Oh, no doubt.

At the end of the '23 season, I think he'll have earned something like $250 million in his career. Insane for someone of his caliber.
At the right price, absolutely  
UConn4523 : 8/22/2022 7:08 pm : link
1 good season doesn’t make him Kirk cousins money so I’d need to know what the contract would be.

I don’t really like Kirk cousins but that’s mainly due to his big game play, he’s a perfectly fine regular season QB.
If Jones plays at Kirk Cousins's level...  
bw in dc : 8/22/2022 7:09 pm : link
then let another team make the same mistake the Vikings made.
Kirk Cousins  
crackerjack465 : 8/22/2022 7:16 pm : link
is a lot better than people believe he is, but DJ isn't getting there.

As a viking, Kirk has posted...
68.3 Completion %
124 TDs to only 36 picks
103.5 QBR

The myth that he isn't a good QB is complete nonsense. That line is almost as bad or worse than ours and that defense is bottom 10.
RE: rnargi.  
rnargi : 8/22/2022 7:16 pm : link
In comment 15788408 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Oh, no doubt.

At the end of the '23 season, I think he'll have earned something like $250 million in his career. Insane for someone of his caliber.


Yup. He maximized his situation by doing just enough and having stupid ownership in Washington. Hats off to him, it is truly astounding
Kirk Cousins is the perfect  
Giantimistic : 8/22/2022 7:17 pm : link
example of a very good QB paid at an elite level which in the end prevents the team from having all the pieces needed to win a superbowl.

If Cousins would play for 25 million a year, the Vikings could make a few more additions that would make a big impact.

I am a Jones fan, but even if he does great, I do not want to see us shell out 40 million a year.

Jones has shown is a QB that needs the pieces around him.
RE: Cousins level at $40M per  
Keaton028 : 8/22/2022 7:21 pm : link
In comment 15788373 JonC said:
Quote:
and they're not sniffing championships.


This
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 8/22/2022 7:27 pm : link
Unless some drastic happens, the most memorable moments of Cousins' career to me will be 'YOU LIKE THAT? scream or him saying he'd use plexiglass to separate himself from others because he wasn't vaxxed.

I initially though the Vikings made a mistake  
UConn4523 : 8/22/2022 7:28 pm : link
but he signed a 3 year deal, then a 2 year, and then a 1 year. They’ve controlled the risk every step of the way and haven’t found a realistic option to upgrade. In the mean time theyve gotten top 10 production out of him and I’d put more blame on the rest of the roster and coaching.

What was their alternative? Would the results have been any better? Everyone glosses over that whole grass is greener angle.
RE: Kirk Cousins is the perfect  
bw in dc : 8/22/2022 7:31 pm : link
In comment 15788428 Giantimistic said:
Quote:
example of a very good QB paid at an elite level which in the end prevents the team from having all the pieces needed to win a superbowl.

If Cousins would play for 25 million a year, the Vikings could make a few more additions that would make a big impact.



I don't know. The Vikes FO has put very good offensive pieces around Cousins. Yet, I think they have been top-ten or better in PPG once. I put that squarely on KC.
They also were ranked 25 and 29 in PA  
UConn4523 : 8/22/2022 7:39 pm : link
the last 2 seasons. The season prior they were 5th and won 10 games. Hes not a top tier QB but they have bigger problems, including being in the same division as Rodgers.
RE: Kirk Cousins  
FStubbs : 8/22/2022 7:53 pm : link
In comment 15788423 crackerjack465 said:
Quote:
is a lot better than people believe he is, but DJ isn't getting there.

As a viking, Kirk has posted...
68.3 Completion %
124 TDs to only 36 picks
103.5 QBR

The myth that he isn't a good QB is complete nonsense. That line is almost as bad or worse than ours and that defense is bottom 10.


He's functional, you can win ball games with him, but he's paid as an elite QB and he's not elite. Kirk Cousins is what Gettleman meant by "QB hell".
So you guys are telling me  
BillT : 8/22/2022 7:53 pm : link
That if DJ goes 4k, 30+ TDs, and under 10 ints you wouldn’t sign him. I think Schoen would disagree but what do I know. And remember the question was not if he was Cousins but if he played at the above level. In 2021 there were only 10 QBs who had 30+ TDs and all but 2 had 10 or more ints.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 8/22/2022 7:55 pm : link
I think Cousins is a fine QB, but he's overpaid & has won nothing of note. I'd love for DJ to have Jefferson though, Haha.
RE: So you guys are telling me  
bw in dc : 8/22/2022 8:01 pm : link
In comment 15788472 BillT said:
Quote:
That if DJ goes 4k, 30+ TDs, and under 10 ints you wouldn’t sign him. I think Schoen would disagree but what do I know. And remember the question was not if he was Cousins but if he played at the above level. In 2021 there were only 10 QBs who had 30+ TDs and all but 2 had 10 or more ints.


You would trust a one-year effort like that to be the sign of things to come?

One year doesn't qualify as a trend to me.
RE: So you guys are telling me  
Jimmy Googs : 8/22/2022 8:04 pm : link
In comment 15788472 BillT said:
Quote:
That if DJ goes 4k, 30+ TDs, and under 10 ints you wouldn’t sign him. I think Schoen would disagree but what do I know. And remember the question was not if he was Cousins but if he played at the above level. In 2021 there were only 10 QBs who had 30+ TDs and all but 2 had 10 or more ints.


You are coming to realize the high bar it should take for a QB to keep advancing with a team and get a large contract. Not many here do.

Hopefully Schoen does...

The question posed is whether you would sign DJ  
Now Mike in MD : 8/22/2022 8:07 pm : link
not whether you would sign him for what WFT and Minny has. The question to the former would be yes. The latter no.
Franchise him...  
Capt. Don : 8/22/2022 8:07 pm : link
make him do it again, then sign him if he does.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 8/22/2022 8:10 pm : link
DJ looked fine last night, but let's be honest...he's going to probably be this fall what he's always been...a rollercoaster. Some high, some lows, & no indication he's the long term answer @ QB.

A large part of me longs for the day where he isn't the main topic on every page 1 BBI thread. Haha.
It’s sort of like asking if Blaine grabbert  
Debaser : 8/22/2022 8:28 pm : link
Turns into Kirk cousins do you pick up the phone and call Tampa front office for a trade.

RE: Franchise him...  
MOOPS : 8/22/2022 8:52 pm : link
In comment 15788490 Capt. Don said:
Quote:
make him do it again, then sign him if he does.


Exactly.

I don't think Daniel Jones will ever be as good as Kirk Cousins but  
Producer : 8/22/2022 8:53 pm : link
let's look at what Kirk Cousins is.

He puts up some pretty impressive stats. Cousins is clearly, at least, somewhere between the 11th and 14th best QB in the world. And if you are GM the temptation must be great to give a guy like that big money, when you have a franchise that has been bereft of a QB for so long.

But even though Cousins puts up some nice stats, he often plays scared and is unable to go for and execute big plays late in games. You see him check down way too often when the money is on the line. Therefore, it doesn't seem like he has a killer instinct. If we were in a position to give a QB like that such a big contract, I would hope we would resist the temptation, because Cousins, while he can be great at times, probably isn't good enough to carry you to a Super Bowl title. He might luck into one, but it's not something I would bet on. Minny has had some good talent around him, and the results just aren't there.
New coach  
Chocco : 8/22/2022 8:59 pm : link
I am interested to see what the Minnesota offense looks like this year with O'Connell at HC. Cousins seemed to become a much more conservative game manager in Minnesota than Washington. I am curious how much of this was his doing versus scheme. There were definitely games where they handcuffed him in favor of running a very conservative run offense the last couple years. I think he had like 9 passing attempts one game.
If Cousins had been a 1st round pick  
Jerry in_DC : 8/22/2022 9:04 pm : link
I think he'd have a better rep. Or if he'd won a few more playoff games.

If Jones put up a statistical season like Cousins has been having, you'd have a real decision to make and the franchise tag would be a consideration. But he's so, so, so, far away from Kirk Cousins level that it would be a historically large jump for him to get there.
What if...  
.McL. : 8/22/2022 9:12 pm : link
The road to football hell is paved with what ifs...

What if Daniel Jones was a real NFL QB, don't you think we would have seen the telltale signs by now.
Good enough to carry you to a SB with  
Debaser : 8/22/2022 9:18 pm : link
Who are these mythological QBs of Super bowl folklore?

Aaron Rodgers I guess is pretty much the only one I can think of that plays on a team that probably wouldn’t be a playoff team without him . Although he’s one who seems to be more concerned with throwing that game ending interception than laying it on the line.

That is why I give Jimmy G credit ; he recognizes with 3 min left in the game — it’s now or never and he will take his chances and just throw the int rather than check it down and let time expire w a loss in a big game
Offer him 2 years $30M  
Metnut : 8/22/2022 9:24 pm : link
if he doesn’t take it, then let him go to FA.
Why is everyone so obsessed with this guy remaining a Giant?  
Debaser : 8/22/2022 9:27 pm : link
We have a new coach and GM ; they didn’t pick up his option.

They have 3 QBs in the roster and it’s obvious now why Webb is here. And it’s obvious why Tyrod Taylor who is a borderline starter is here. Jones is pretty much finished here . Move on.
Vegas had -110 odds  
GNewGiants : 8/22/2022 9:39 pm : link
A certain poster would bring up Jimmy G for no reason.

Vegas is good at what they do.
The legend of Jimmy G  
UConn4523 : 8/22/2022 10:27 pm : link
continues. Sounds like he’s canton bound.
RE: What if...  
Scooter185 : 8/22/2022 10:51 pm : link
In comment 15788564 .McL. said:
Quote:
The road to football hell is paved with what ifs...

What if Daniel Jones was a real NFL QB, don't you think we would have seen the telltale signs by now.


Every season since I've joined BBI has been predicted on "what if..."
RE: Offer him 2 years $30M  
It's a New Day : 8/22/2022 11:32 pm : link
In comment 15788579 Metnut said:
Quote:
if he doesn’t take it, then let him go to FA.


LOL if DJ throws 35 TDs, 8 INTs and 4K yards you'll offer him 15 mil??? Seriously??
RE: Franchise him...  
It's a New Day : 8/22/2022 11:56 pm : link
In comment 15788490 Capt. Don said:
Quote:
make him do it again, then sign him if he does.


LOL Franchise tagged players get paid as a "top 5" player in the league. That wouldn't save money, it would cost money...
Hell no!  
Matt M. : 12:04 am : link
And that doesn't get a franchise tag for over $30M either. He better play at a Brady level if they give him a second contract.
Justin  
Ron Johnson : 7:38 am : link
Jefferson, Adam Thielen and Dalvin Cook …… where are the playoff wins?

The stats of dome QBs have to be taken with a grain of salt.
Cousins is a very good QB at times  
JonC : 8:05 am : link
but those average season stats don't mean much to me if he doesn't give the Vikes a shot to win championships.

Winning 8-10 games a season and then do nothing in the playoffs? I'd rather keep looking for a QB who can go further.
RE: Cousins is a very good QB at times  
It's a New Day : 8:59 am : link
In comment 15788705 JonC said:
Quote:
but those average season stats don't mean much to me if he doesn't give the Vikes a shot to win championships.

Winning 8-10 games a season and then do nothing in the playoffs? I'd rather keep looking for a QB who can go further.


The LAST thing the Vikings need is a new QB that can "take them farther." Their defense was horrible last year...
RE: Justin  
crackerjack465 : 9:05 am : link
In comment 15788686 Ron Johnson said:
Quote:
Jefferson, Adam Thielen and Dalvin Cook …… where are the playoff wins?

The stats of dome QBs have to be taken with a grain of salt.


We had playmakers around Eli for most of the latter half of his career; Saquon, OBJ, Steve Smith, Hakeem Nicks, Victor Cruz, Ahmad Bradshaw, Mario Manningham, Sterling Shepard...

OBJ is only maybe rivaled by Justin Jefferson. But From 2011 onward we stunk because the line was terrible and the defense was spotty at best, not because Eli was a mediocre QB. I'm not saying Kirk is Aaron Rodgers, but he is definitely a very good quarterback. The Minnesota line started Remmers for years before we got to see how bad he was (the rest of that line is not good, maybe worse than ours) and that defense has been on the decline for years. There is a reason people wanted Zimmer out.

If DJ throws 30 TDs and sub 10 ints, we're probably an 8-9 or better ball club. We're probably out on the top QBs at that point, so you franchise him and see if he does it again. If he does, you resign him.

My opinion though; he won't. I don't think DJ is the guy moving forward.

Cousins doesn't take his team to another level when it needs to happen  
JonC : 9:12 am : link
it's that simple. I don't want to pay a QB $40M to fill regular season seats and maybe win 10 games in the regular season, but not sniff championships. If the defense or other units are not up to caliber, then don't pay a QB $40M unless he's a gamechanger.
.  
SJ4good80 : 10:06 am : link
With the Washington Football Team from 2012-17, Kirk Cousins was 4-19 (.173) against winning teams as the starting quarterback.

With the Minnesota Vikings from 2018-22, Kirk Cousins was 7-26 (.212) against winning teams as the starting quarterback.
Ouch  
JonC : 10:09 am : link
even worse than I thought.
RE: Cousins doesn't take his team to another level when it needs to happen  
AcidTest : 11:13 am : link
In comment 15788774 JonC said:
Quote:
it's that simple. I don't want to pay a QB $40M to fill regular season seats and maybe win 10 games in the regular season, but not sniff championships. If the defense or other units are not up to caliber, then don't pay a QB $40M unless he's a gamechanger.


^This. I wouldn't pay DJ if Cousins is his ceiling.
RE: RE: Cousins average YDs, TDs and INTs over last 3 seasons...  
NoGainDayne : 11:35 am : link
In comment 15788390 90.Cal said:
Quote:
In comment 15788389 90.Cal said:


Quote:


4k passing, 31 TDs, 8 Ints...

Daniel Jones would sell his soup to post those numbers even 1x I would think



His soul*** but he'd sell his soup too


Lol I was going to be like, never heard that expression, sounds Eastern European
Well, statistics aside, if DJ  
Simms11 : 11:56 am : link
can get this team to the playoffs, then it might be worth considering. If he can keep us competitive and in the playoffs hunt week to week, then I’d consider it. This offense might be the most suited to him right now.
RE: RE: What if...  
NoGainDayne : 12:00 pm : link
In comment 15788636 Scooter185 said:
Quote:
In comment 15788564 .McL. said:


Quote:


The road to football hell is paved with what ifs...

What if Daniel Jones was a real NFL QB, don't you think we would have seen the telltale signs by now.



Every season since I've joined BBI has been predicted on "what if..."


There are some broad themes around it though. It always seems to be the QB and almost always the coach. There are pretty much two modes for the coach "hero, brilliant, next Parcells" and "this is the worst coach in the NFL" sometimes one switches to the other in the same season.

The desire to make DJ better than he is, is one of the stranger things I've seen as a sports fan in terms of player projection. But I guess you can't fault the fans too much, the owner might be the biggest rube of them all.
RE: .  
bw in dc : 12:01 pm : link
In comment 15788835 SJ4good80 said:
Quote:
With the Washington Football Team from 2012-17, Kirk Cousins was 4-19 (.173) against winning teams as the starting quarterback.

With the Minnesota Vikings from 2018-22, Kirk Cousins was 7-26 (.212) against winning teams as the starting quarterback.


That is a terrific, revealing stat. And tells the story quite clearly about who Cousins is.

I want to say there is a similar stat for Cousins when Minnesota is on SNF or MNF...?

Now, in some defense of Cousins, it's hard to win in the NFL. But Cousins has always seemed to lack the clutch chromosome. Eli, on the other hand, definitely had that...
Stats Aren't the Whole Story...  
clatterbuck : 12:39 pm : link
Question is, do you really believe the player has the guts and the mental strength to not only get you to the big moment but own that moment. I don't think Cousins will ever be kind of player. Jury is still out on Jones.
