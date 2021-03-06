What if Jones plays at the Kurt Cousins level?

Unless some drastic happens, the most memorable moments of Cousins' career to me will be 'YOU LIKE THAT? scream or him saying he'd use plexiglass to separate himself from others because he wasn't vaxxed.
but he signed a 3 year deal, then a 2 year, and then a 1 year. They’ve controlled the risk every step of the way and haven’t found a realistic option to upgrade. In the mean time theyve gotten top 10 production out of him and I’d put more blame on the rest of the roster and coaching.
What was their alternative? Would the results have been any better? Everyone glosses over that whole grass is greener angle.
That if DJ goes 4k, 30+ TDs, and under 10 ints you wouldn’t sign him. I think Schoen would disagree but what do I know. And remember the question was not if he was Cousins but if he played at the above level. In 2021 there were only 10 QBs who had 30+ TDs and all but 2 had 10 or more ints.
That if DJ goes 4k, 30+ TDs, and under 10 ints you wouldn’t sign him. I think Schoen would disagree but what do I know. And remember the question was not if he was Cousins but if he played at the above level. In 2021 there were only 10 QBs who had 30+ TDs and all but 2 had 10 or more ints.
You would trust a one-year effort like that to be the sign of things to come?
That if DJ goes 4k, 30+ TDs, and under 10 ints you wouldn’t sign him. I think Schoen would disagree but what do I know. And remember the question was not if he was Cousins but if he played at the above level. In 2021 there were only 10 QBs who had 30+ TDs and all but 2 had 10 or more ints.
You are coming to realize the high bar it should take for a QB to keep advancing with a team and get a large contract. Not many here do.
He puts up some pretty impressive stats. Cousins is clearly, at least, somewhere between the 11th and 14th best QB in the world. And if you are GM the temptation must be great to give a guy like that big money, when you have a franchise that has been bereft of a QB for so long.
But even though Cousins puts up some nice stats, he often plays scared and is unable to go for and execute big plays late in games. You see him check down way too often when the money is on the line. Therefore, it doesn't seem like he has a killer instinct. If we were in a position to give a QB like that such a big contract, I would hope we would resist the temptation, because Cousins, while he can be great at times, probably isn't good enough to carry you to a Super Bowl title. He might luck into one, but it's not something I would bet on. Minny has had some good talent around him, and the results just aren't there.
I am interested to see what the Minnesota offense looks like this year with O'Connell at HC. Cousins seemed to become a much more conservative game manager in Minnesota than Washington. I am curious how much of this was his doing versus scheme. There were definitely games where they handcuffed him in favor of running a very conservative run offense the last couple years. I think he had like 9 passing attempts one game.
I think he'd have a better rep. Or if he'd won a few more playoff games.
If Jones put up a statistical season like Cousins has been having, you'd have a real decision to make and the franchise tag would be a consideration. But he's so, so, so, far away from Kirk Cousins level that it would be a historically large jump for him to get there.
Who are these mythological QBs of Super bowl folklore?
Aaron Rodgers I guess is pretty much the only one I can think of that plays on a team that probably wouldn’t be a playoff team without him . Although he’s one who seems to be more concerned with throwing that game ending interception than laying it on the line.
That is why I give Jimmy G credit ; he recognizes with 3 min left in the game — it’s now or never and he will take his chances and just throw the int rather than check it down and let time expire w a loss in a big game
Jefferson, Adam Thielen and Dalvin Cook …… where are the playoff wins?
The stats of dome QBs have to be taken with a grain of salt.
We had playmakers around Eli for most of the latter half of his career; Saquon, OBJ, Steve Smith, Hakeem Nicks, Victor Cruz, Ahmad Bradshaw, Mario Manningham, Sterling Shepard...
OBJ is only maybe rivaled by Justin Jefferson. But From 2011 onward we stunk because the line was terrible and the defense was spotty at best, not because Eli was a mediocre QB. I'm not saying Kirk is Aaron Rodgers, but he is definitely a very good quarterback. The Minnesota line started Remmers for years before we got to see how bad he was (the rest of that line is not good, maybe worse than ours) and that defense has been on the decline for years. There is a reason people wanted Zimmer out.
If DJ throws 30 TDs and sub 10 ints, we're probably an 8-9 or better ball club. We're probably out on the top QBs at that point, so you franchise him and see if he does it again. If he does, you resign him.
My opinion though; he won't. I don't think DJ is the guy moving forward.
Cousins doesn't take his team to another level when it needs to happen
it's that simple. I don't want to pay a QB $40M to fill regular season seats and maybe win 10 games in the regular season, but not sniff championships. If the defense or other units are not up to caliber, then don't pay a QB $40M unless he's a gamechanger.
it's that simple. I don't want to pay a QB $40M to fill regular season seats and maybe win 10 games in the regular season, but not sniff championships. If the defense or other units are not up to caliber, then don't pay a QB $40M unless he's a gamechanger.
^This. I wouldn't pay DJ if Cousins is his ceiling.
RE: RE: Cousins average YDs, TDs and INTs over last 3 seasons...
can get this team to the playoffs, then it might be worth considering. If he can keep us competitive and in the playoffs hunt week to week, then I’d consider it. This offense might be the most suited to him right now.
The road to football hell is paved with what ifs...
What if Daniel Jones was a real NFL QB, don't you think we would have seen the telltale signs by now.
Every season since I've joined BBI has been predicted on "what if..."
There are some broad themes around it though. It always seems to be the QB and almost always the coach. There are pretty much two modes for the coach "hero, brilliant, next Parcells" and "this is the worst coach in the NFL" sometimes one switches to the other in the same season.
The desire to make DJ better than he is, is one of the stranger things I've seen as a sports fan in terms of player projection. But I guess you can't fault the fans too much, the owner might be the biggest rube of them all.
Question is, do you really believe the player has the guts and the mental strength to not only get you to the big moment but own that moment. I don't think Cousins will ever be kind of player. Jury is still out on Jones.
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
He's had bad defenses in Minnesota lately but he's also had All Pro caliber receivers and RB.
Never heard of him.
Oh, and it’s Kirk...
Daniel Jones would sell his soup to post those numbers even 1x I would think
Daniel Jones would sell his soup to post those numbers even 1x I would think
His soul*** but he'd sell his soup too
Quote:
4k passing, 31 TDs, 8 Ints...
Daniel Jones would sell his soup to post those numbers even 1x I would think
His soul*** but he'd sell his soup too
He probably got that soup free with the hat he bought....looks good on HIM though...
He deserves it. Washington screwed that situation up from the get go. Twice using the FT on him. Lol
Daniel Jones would sell his soup to post those numbers even 1x I would think
I hope its Chunky Soup
At the end of the '23 season, I think he'll have earned something like $250 million in his career. Insane for someone of his caliber.
I don’t really like Kirk cousins but that’s mainly due to his big game play, he’s a perfectly fine regular season QB.
As a viking, Kirk has posted...
68.3 Completion %
124 TDs to only 36 picks
103.5 QBR
The myth that he isn't a good QB is complete nonsense. That line is almost as bad or worse than ours and that defense is bottom 10.
At the end of the '23 season, I think he'll have earned something like $250 million in his career. Insane for someone of his caliber.
Yup. He maximized his situation by doing just enough and having stupid ownership in Washington. Hats off to him, it is truly astounding
If Cousins would play for 25 million a year, the Vikings could make a few more additions that would make a big impact.
I am a Jones fan, but even if he does great, I do not want to see us shell out 40 million a year.
Jones has shown is a QB that needs the pieces around him.
This
What was their alternative? Would the results have been any better? Everyone glosses over that whole grass is greener angle.
If Cousins would play for 25 million a year, the Vikings could make a few more additions that would make a big impact.
I don't know. The Vikes FO has put very good offensive pieces around Cousins. Yet, I think they have been top-ten or better in PPG once. I put that squarely on KC.
As a viking, Kirk has posted...
68.3 Completion %
124 TDs to only 36 picks
103.5 QBR
The myth that he isn't a good QB is complete nonsense. That line is almost as bad or worse than ours and that defense is bottom 10.
He's functional, you can win ball games with him, but he's paid as an elite QB and he's not elite. Kirk Cousins is what Gettleman meant by "QB hell".
You would trust a one-year effort like that to be the sign of things to come?
One year doesn't qualify as a trend to me.
You are coming to realize the high bar it should take for a QB to keep advancing with a team and get a large contract. Not many here do.
Hopefully Schoen does...
A large part of me longs for the day where he isn't the main topic on every page 1 BBI thread. Haha.
Exactly.
He puts up some pretty impressive stats. Cousins is clearly, at least, somewhere between the 11th and 14th best QB in the world. And if you are GM the temptation must be great to give a guy like that big money, when you have a franchise that has been bereft of a QB for so long.
But even though Cousins puts up some nice stats, he often plays scared and is unable to go for and execute big plays late in games. You see him check down way too often when the money is on the line. Therefore, it doesn't seem like he has a killer instinct. If we were in a position to give a QB like that such a big contract, I would hope we would resist the temptation, because Cousins, while he can be great at times, probably isn't good enough to carry you to a Super Bowl title. He might luck into one, but it's not something I would bet on. Minny has had some good talent around him, and the results just aren't there.
If Jones put up a statistical season like Cousins has been having, you'd have a real decision to make and the franchise tag would be a consideration. But he's so, so, so, far away from Kirk Cousins level that it would be a historically large jump for him to get there.
What if Daniel Jones was a real NFL QB, don't you think we would have seen the telltale signs by now.
Aaron Rodgers I guess is pretty much the only one I can think of that plays on a team that probably wouldn’t be a playoff team without him . Although he’s one who seems to be more concerned with throwing that game ending interception than laying it on the line.
That is why I give Jimmy G credit ; he recognizes with 3 min left in the game — it’s now or never and he will take his chances and just throw the int rather than check it down and let time expire w a loss in a big game
They have 3 QBs in the roster and it’s obvious now why Webb is here. And it’s obvious why Tyrod Taylor who is a borderline starter is here. Jones is pretty much finished here . Move on.
Vegas is good at what they do.
What if Daniel Jones was a real NFL QB, don't you think we would have seen the telltale signs by now.
Every season since I've joined BBI has been predicted on "what if..."
LOL if DJ throws 35 TDs, 8 INTs and 4K yards you'll offer him 15 mil??? Seriously??
LOL Franchise tagged players get paid as a "top 5" player in the league. That wouldn't save money, it would cost money...
The stats of dome QBs have to be taken with a grain of salt.
Winning 8-10 games a season and then do nothing in the playoffs? I'd rather keep looking for a QB who can go further.
Winning 8-10 games a season and then do nothing in the playoffs? I'd rather keep looking for a QB who can go further.
The LAST thing the Vikings need is a new QB that can "take them farther." Their defense was horrible last year...
The stats of dome QBs have to be taken with a grain of salt.
We had playmakers around Eli for most of the latter half of his career; Saquon, OBJ, Steve Smith, Hakeem Nicks, Victor Cruz, Ahmad Bradshaw, Mario Manningham, Sterling Shepard...
OBJ is only maybe rivaled by Justin Jefferson. But From 2011 onward we stunk because the line was terrible and the defense was spotty at best, not because Eli was a mediocre QB. I'm not saying Kirk is Aaron Rodgers, but he is definitely a very good quarterback. The Minnesota line started Remmers for years before we got to see how bad he was (the rest of that line is not good, maybe worse than ours) and that defense has been on the decline for years. There is a reason people wanted Zimmer out.
If DJ throws 30 TDs and sub 10 ints, we're probably an 8-9 or better ball club. We're probably out on the top QBs at that point, so you franchise him and see if he does it again. If he does, you resign him.
My opinion though; he won't. I don't think DJ is the guy moving forward.
With the Minnesota Vikings from 2018-22, Kirk Cousins was 7-26 (.212) against winning teams as the starting quarterback.
^This. I wouldn't pay DJ if Cousins is his ceiling.
Quote:
4k passing, 31 TDs, 8 Ints...
Daniel Jones would sell his soup to post those numbers even 1x I would think
His soul*** but he'd sell his soup too
Lol I was going to be like, never heard that expression, sounds Eastern European
Quote:
The road to football hell is paved with what ifs...
What if Daniel Jones was a real NFL QB, don't you think we would have seen the telltale signs by now.
Every season since I've joined BBI has been predicted on "what if..."
There are some broad themes around it though. It always seems to be the QB and almost always the coach. There are pretty much two modes for the coach "hero, brilliant, next Parcells" and "this is the worst coach in the NFL" sometimes one switches to the other in the same season.
The desire to make DJ better than he is, is one of the stranger things I've seen as a sports fan in terms of player projection. But I guess you can't fault the fans too much, the owner might be the biggest rube of them all.
With the Minnesota Vikings from 2018-22, Kirk Cousins was 7-26 (.212) against winning teams as the starting quarterback.
That is a terrific, revealing stat. And tells the story quite clearly about who Cousins is.
I want to say there is a similar stat for Cousins when Minnesota is on SNF or MNF...?
Now, in some defense of Cousins, it's hard to win in the NFL. But Cousins has always seemed to lack the clutch chromosome. Eli, on the other hand, definitely had that...