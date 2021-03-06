Giants must cut roster to 80 players by 4PM today

happened to Breida and Ricky Seals-Jones? Neither seems likely to be cut today, but I wonder about whether either or both could be when we cut to 53. Brightwell, Williams, and Corbin have all played well. I doubt Corbin passes through waivers. Somebody will likely claim him.
The cuts today will likely come from the players listed in this thread, plus putting Beavers on IR.
year teams try and trade players they will otherwise cut. It happens, but it's rare, although there is obviously no harm in trying. But I'd be surprised if we can trade Slayton, Golladay, Taylor, or anyone else.
He could have been but the Giants were impressed enough by his talent and decided to sign him to a normal contract so he is not eligible for the international PS exemption.
Eh, I'm not so sure that was wise in hindsight. I'm sure he didn't need a lot of convincing from Osi to come to the Football Giants. He'll be cut and be moved to the PS where he'll develop even more, but it sucks that we don't have that exemption.
Long story short, I thought there was only one exemption allowed per team and we already had Platzgummer designated as the international player invitee or whatever they call it.
He was playing against the Empire League.
The Empire League used to be good especially when you considered all the ringers that Bulldogs and Mallers would bring in
RE: Davis Webb is playing for a roster spot vs scrubs
Not saying Webb should be number 2, but the thing everyone forgets to add when they say "he was playing against the scrubs" is that he was also playing WITH the scrubs. A center who had never played center? A LT who had played just a couple of snaps in a game before Sunday night? Two other OLs who were signed off the street earlier in the week?
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Is Roy M eligible for the NFL International program?
Platzgummer has been with the team since when? 2019? They should bring in new blood.
vested veterans around the league may be cut, as teams try and give these players the best chance of catching on with another team. That may increase the chance we would sign a player cut today, although if they are a VV then they can sign elsewhere. We also don't have a lot of salary cap money, so I think it's likely we'll stick to the waiver wire after final cuts or trades.
RE: Davis Webb is playing for a roster spot vs scrubs
Webb had the game of his life in the pre-season against bottom of the roster backups. Taylor has won 25 games as an NFL starter. Happy for Webb. Think he has a great future as a coach. Taylor is the backup.
2022 outlook
Mbaeteka is more of a developmental player than an immediate contributor. It's very unlikely he makes the team this year, but the Giants' investment in him so far indicates they will probably carry him on the practice squad. Since they signed him as a free agent rather than having him assigned via the Pathway Program, there is no practice squad exemption — as there has been for Austrian running back Sandro Platzgummer.
That's fine to note, but Taylor is entrenched and Webb's role is to be #3. Prepare the QB room during the week, be prepared in case of emergency, etc.
cutting Golladay reduces our cap space to $1M, cutting or trading Slayton saves about $2.5M, which increases the total back to $3.5M. That still isn't enough so: restructure a contract or trade Barkley to get more cap space. I'd favor the latter since this is likely Barkley's last year anyway. The problem is that Barkley is owed $7.2M, but we could offer to pay half his salary. That would give us another $3.5M in cap space or about $7M total.
When Schoen suggested he was open to the idea of SB, I thought he was the right hire for GM. I wish he had made a pre-draft move.
Anyway, trading SB is still a very smart move. It'll be disappointing if he's still here after the trade deadline.
RE: Davis Webb is playing for a roster spot vs scrubs
Barkley and Slayton for a fourth and a seventh, and we pay half of Barkley's salary. Then cut Golladay, even though according to OTC there is an $8M dead cap hit next year. None of these players will be here next year. Trade who we can now while they're still healthy, and cut the other that nobody wants.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Listen for the bell Kenny Golladay
wonder if the fact that we haven't heard anything means they are trying to make some trades. Now would be the time to do so while players have a chance of acclimating to their new team before the season.
Looks like everyone is waiting for the last second. Not sure more than a handful have been announced. The Seahawks did theirs two days ago. Not sure anyone else has made an announcement.
I thought BD made a big effort to take a look at the group this past game for evaluation.
Galloday is interesting. I don't think the Giants had plans to initially cut him with his contract. But it may be complicated now. Camp reports have been bad. Some speculate its his attitude or that he got paid. Maybe the injuries have taken a toll to the point that the staff feel he has very little to offer at this point. He would not be the first WR who relies on size over speed. Just a fractional loss of already suspect speed can find one expiration date swiftly move up.
The cuts today will likely come from the players listed in this thread, plus putting Beavers on IR.
He was playing against the Empire League.
Helpful given our injury woes.
Such bullshit. He should be.
It's like some here have never been through pre-season before...
Helpful given our injury woes.
We need to pin the PUP/IR rules.
has out-played Tyrod Taylor and should be the primary backup. So I ask you fellow brilliant football minds, when do we pull the plug on the Taylor experiment and cut him? Or do you think we can get anything for him in a trade?
He was playing against the Empire League.
The Empire League used to be good especially when you considered all the ringers that Bulldogs and Mallers would bring in
Not saying Webb should be number 2, but the thing everyone forgets to add when they say "he was playing against the scrubs" is that he was also playing WITH the scrubs. A center who had never played center? A LT who had played just a couple of snaps in a game before Sunday night? Two other OLs who were signed off the street earlier in the week?
Platzgummer has been with the team since when? 2019? They should bring in new blood.
But just put 10 guys on IR. I'm sure they can do that no problem. /jk
This. Taylor is a quality backup. Webb had a good game.
Taylor is the #2.
This. Taylor is a quality backup. Webb had a good game.
+2.
Golladay cannot be cut now or later without incurring a $4.25m cap hit. Safe to say he’s going to be part of this team unless someone wants to trade for him.
Mbaeteka is more of a developmental player than an immediate contributor. It's very unlikely he makes the team this year, but the Giants' investment in him so far indicates they will probably carry him on the practice squad. Since they signed him as a free agent rather than having him assigned via the Pathway Program, there is no practice squad exemption — as there has been for Austrian running back Sandro Platzgummer.
Link - ( New Window )
Taylor is the #2.
As soon as he gets here he will be.
Hence the "not saying Webb should be number 2."
it tolls for thee...
Golladay cannot be cut now or later without incurring a $4.25m cap hit. Safe to say he’s going to be part of this team unless someone wants to trade for him.
$14.25 mill. If $4.25, they may consider doing it....
Hence the "not saying Webb should be number 2."
You're not really saying anything ...
Lot of variety and I am not really worried if SB starts to have availability issues.
It wasn't you in particular; there's so much confusion around the difference in eligiblity between someone who has yet to practice and someone who has.
Golladay cannot be cut now or later without incurring a $4.25m cap hit. Safe to say he’s going to be part of this team unless someone wants to trade for him.
$14.25 mill. If $4.25, they may consider doing it....
His dead cap is the $14m. His actual cap cost to cut off our team is $4.25m and we have only $5.3m in available cap room.
Doubtful. I think his main value in the NFL is his knowledge of the scheme he is in now. Other QB's will be let go with the same kind of talent but more scheme versatility.
Minnesota traded for Mullens which means Mond or Mannion will be out of job soon.
Pittsburgh will most likely get rid of one of their QB's. Jimmy G will be available at some point soon. Mike White of the Jets may be released.
Lots of options out there.
When Schoen suggested he was open to the idea of SB, I thought he was the right hire for GM. I wish he had made a pre-draft move.
Anyway, trading SB is still a very smart move. It'll be disappointing if he's still here after the trade deadline.
Agreed there, although Webb knows the offense and could probably fill in as the #3 better than the garbage we threw out last year. I say he's definitely made the team.
Barkley and Slayton for a fourth and a seventh, and we pay half of Barkley's salary. Then cut Golladay, even though according to OTC there is an $8M dead cap hit next year. None of these players will be here next year. Trade who we can now while they're still healthy, and cut the other that nobody wants.
Golladay cannot be cut now or later without incurring a $4.25m cap hit. Safe to say he’s going to be part of this team unless someone wants to trade for him.
$14.25 mill. If $4.25, they may consider doing it....
His dead cap is the $14m. His actual cap cost to cut off our team is $4.25m and we have only $5.3m in available cap room.
Post June 1 cut dead money is $25.4 mill and cap is -4.25 Mill(you are right there). No sure where you get 14 mill dead money.
OTC - ( New Window )
Golladay cannot be cut now or later without incurring a $4.25m cap hit. Safe to say he’s going to be part of this team unless someone wants to trade for him.
$14.25 mill. If $4.25, they may consider doing it....
His dead cap is the $14m. His actual cap cost to cut off our team is $4.25m and we have only $5.3m in available cap room.
Post June 1 cut dead money is $25.4 mill and cap is -4.25 Mill(you are right there). No sure where you get 14 mill dead money.
14 million dead cap is 2023 cut, not this yr
Looks like everyone is waiting for the last second. Not sure more than a handful have been announced. The Seahawks did theirs two days ago. Not sure anyone else has made an announcement.
Galloday is interesting. I don't think the Giants had plans to initially cut him with his contract. But it may be complicated now. Camp reports have been bad. Some speculate its his attitude or that he got paid. Maybe the injuries have taken a toll to the point that the staff feel he has very little to offer at this point. He would not be the first WR who relies on size over speed. Just a fractional loss of already suspect speed can find one expiration date swiftly move up.
Lot of variety and I am not really worried if SB starts to have availability issues.
What's funny is they've had good talent before.
Scheme and coaching is crazy better now than it has been since 2013.