Chris Simms on DJ

I swore to myself I wouldn't start a DJ thread, but I think this is a good listen.
Chris nails it on all points.
Regardless of your opinion of DJ, I think we all need to take a deep breath and let it play out.
Giants' Daniel Jones has promising preseason outing vs. Bengals | Pro Football Talk | NFL on NBC
Sounds like it would have been better just to pick up his option if they really believe it would work.
This is dumb Jones is pretty much done here. He will walk after this year
Daboll has previously stated he was purposely making practices hard to put stress on some of the practices. During that time it allowed observers to believe Jones was doing poorly and Taylor outplaying Jones during these practices despite Daboll and the coaches saying Jones was doing fine.
Now that the offensive line was giving the QBs time to throw, Jones to everyone's great surprise except for the coaches played exceedingly well, and Taylor looked comparatively inaccurate.
Maybe it's time to give Daboll credit for employing practices that were not designed to make the offense look great, but to improve them. The point of preseason practices was not to pile up astounding stats to impress the reporters. Those practices were often designed to let the QB find out what plays were successful and the ones which were not. Interceptions were necessary though not desired. Now that Jones looked good in this preseason game, Daboll's practice methods are proving to be beneficial to the success of the team.
So, when Sy - who was at the practices - said Jones looked bad, he was fooled, too?
And what about when Sy said this:
Ron in St Cloud was specifically talking practice.
In comment 15789009 Rod in St Cloud said:
He also said, and Im paraphrasing, that this was reason Number 150 why you do not overreact to what happens in practice. But people will ignore that comment as well.
Jones looked good against Cincinnati's backups who played a Vanilla 2. To his credit, he completed some straightforward throws and completed on high level throw - the back shoulder fade to Sills.
Do you want me to post highlights thus far of Mahomes in preseason? And the throws he has made?
And the length some posters go to heap criticism unfairly - and without taking into account the ridiculously bad talent/coaching around him - is equally amusing...
I don't feel any criticism I have leveled hasn't been fair and reasonable.
Of course, that assumes you are able to separate my comments from others.
Now that the offensive line was giving the QBs time to throw, Jones to everyone's great surprise except for the coaches played exceedingly well, and Taylor looked comparatively inaccurate.
Maybe it's time to give Daboll credit for employing practices that were not designed to make the offense look great, but to improve them. The point of preseason practices was not to pile up astounding stats to impress the reporters. Those practices were often designed to let the QB find out what plays were successful and the ones which were not. Interceptions were necessary though not desired. Now that Jones looked good in this preseason game, Daboll's practice methods are proving to be beneficial to the success of the team.
So what happens when he faces hard defenses in the regular season? Or is the practice defense going to be the hardest he faces, when they can’t even hit the QB?
I'm surprised they haven't given him a contract extension after that performance
I'm glad Jones looked good. Hope he keeps it up. Let's be honest, moving the ball against backups in the preseason was too much for the Giants of recent vintage to handle. At least we can do that now.
As for Chris Simms, he's usually a good listen, but it would be easier to take him seriously if he didn't look like a door to door bible salesman
That he isn't good enough. This whole Jones thing is pretty cut and dry, but these threads make it seem like anything but.
So what happens when he faces hard defenses in the regular season? Or is the practice defense going to be the hardest he faces, when they can’t even hit the QB?
That he isn't good enough. This whole Jones thing is pretty cut and dry, but these threads make it seem like anything but.
Bingo. If they believed the excuses that have been made they would have picked up the option
Tells you how desperate people are for any positive signs from Jones at all.
If he plays well in regular season games, his critics (like me) will give him credit. Crowing about two drives in an exhibition game against a second team defense just seems desperate. Yes, it is better than he didn't play poorly against the Bengals. Agreed.
There's what, a $9m difference between the 5th year option and the tag? Absolute worst case scenario financially is Jones is good to great and we overspend by that amount to franchise him.
Other than to say it was nice to see?
Other than to say it was nice to see?
Nope.
Daboll, Kafka and the Giants matter.
Still scary to pay him a longterm, big money deal....
If things go well.
I wish they can get him for a few more years on the cheap
and I agree. That is why I wanted to give him the 5th year. Make him do it 2 years in a row.
It is what it is. I agree with Chris on the bashing. We don't know what we are looking at.
Just let it play out.
Or guarantee him $22.4M next year to watch him NOT do it two more years in a row. The 5th year option isn't cheap. It's just cheaper than full market value for a good (or better) QB. It would require a substantial improvement by DJ this year to even have that 5th year option price tag be close to a value, let alone a bargain.
The way the Giants handled it is appropriate. You can't do it two years in a row until you've done it one year in a row, and the Giants won't have to decide on next year until after this year. To have guaranteed DJ a 200% pay raise without even seeing him in this system would be foolish.
Other than to say it was nice to see?
There was some crowing on Sunday's game thread, which was amusing.
The most interesting angle to me was that because Jones played better than Taylor, the debate was settled - Jones is clearly better than TT.
The Mt Rushmore of NFL quarterbacking.
if fans didn't say anything and just simply let the games play out message boards wouldnt exist. Sports radio wouldnt exist. hours and hours of programming on NFL Network and other networks wouldnt exist. Hell at that point the NFL might not exist.
Fans don't need to let it play out. They arent making the decision to bench or play him. What the fans say doesn't matter
That's your opinion and I respect that. I have come to peace that it is just a game played by millionaires for their billionaire team owners. My vote of not liking what they do is stop watching and buying their gear. I will spend time doing other things in life that bring me joy.
I am a very positive guy by nature, and learned all the bitching in the world won't change a damn thing unless you have control over it.
Hence let it play out.
Cool, so you can let it play out. And those who would prefer to have opinions and engage in discussions in real time, can do that while you let it play out. I think your point of view is valid, because it works for you. And for others (myself included), the experience of being a sports fan would be less enjoyable if all it included was a passive approach without the debates and discussions along the way.
I can understand how you prefer to let it play out because you know that your opinion doesn't actually change the outcome. And I hope you can understand how others prefer to engage in critical discourse even though their opinions don't actually change the outcome, but they find the discourse itself an essential part of being a sports fan. See how simple that was?
... the piling on Daniel Jones by idiot Giant fans. Shut up. You don't know what you're looking at... I don't like that from my fellow Giants fans and wish they would back the hell off....”
Ouch
I know i've been looking at quite a few turnovers and quite a few losses.
Chris Simms can shill for Daniel Jones all he wants, he can suggest fans are ignorant, but until the team starts winning, and Daniel Jones starts turning the ball over. He can kiss my ass
If that is the case, which isn't proven yet, then I look forward to seeing continued improvement. I would credit that to Daboll's influence and to Jones's hard work. As Sy said, it was encouraging to see.
One exhibition game is not enough evidence to draw final conclusions on whether this will continue into the real season. As for me, I am not writing off Jones just yet!
In comment 15788795 Dr. D said:
... the piling on Daniel Jones by idiot Giant fans. Shut up. You don't know what you're looking at... I don't like that from my fellow Giants fans and wish they would back the hell off....”
Ouch
I know i've been looking at quite a few turnovers and quite a few losses.
Chris Simms can shill for Daniel Jones all he wants, he can suggest fans are ignorant, but until the team starts winning, and Daniel Jones starts turning the ball over. He can kiss my ass
and Daniel Jones STOPS turning the ball over that is
(1) He cannot be productive in an NFL offense without being a major turnover risk (see 2019);
(2) He struggles to read defenses and adjust in real time to find open receivers; and
(3) He cannot elevate the team around him to be better than currently situated.
Will he be better with an improved oline and skill positions. Of course, any qb would improve under those circumstances. Will he make a bad team decent, or a good team great? No, we know that, the proof is in the play. Playing a vanilla second team defense with a better oline, he was "better", but still struggled to lead a consistent scoring offense, because that's who he is, that's his M.O. and will always be.
I have no complaint with Sy saying Jones looked bad in practice. He did look bad. So how do you explain looking good in the preseason game? Perhaps it's playing against 2nd teamers. But could it also be due to Daboll's strategy to create practices that are designed to put the offense in pressure situations that are not expected to have a high degree of success? Iron sharpens iron!
Jones looked good against Cincinnati's backups who played a Vanilla 2. To his credit, he completed some straightforward throws and completed on high level throw - the back shoulder fade to Sills.
Do you want me to post highlights thus far of Mahomes in preseason? And the throws he has made?
Almost entirely checkdowns from a clean pocket with time. If he couldn't kill in that scenario he has no business on a football field, to be perfectly honest.
Of course I don't think Jones is going to lead us to a super bowl this year (I hope he does lead us to a playoff spot).
Obviously, if Jones sucks this year, he's gone. But if he has a really good year, we have to trust Schoen and Daboll to extrapolate/project and decide if Jones continues to develop and the team continues to add talent, is DJ good enough to EVENTUALLY (say 2-4 years from now) win the Super Bowl.
If the answer is yes, then tagging him could be prudent. See if he can do it again and continue to improve.
If the definition of the guy means someone who is good enough to win the Super Bowl, and Daniel Jones shows that this year -- I don't believe you'll find a single poster on this site who would argue that's not a good thing.
Of course I don't think Jones is going to lead us to a super bowl this year (I hope he does lead us to a playoff spot).
Obviously, if Jones sucks this year, he's gone. But if he has a really good year, we have to trust Schoen and Daboll to extrapolate/project and decide if Jones continues to develop and the team continues to add talent, is DJ good enough to EVENTUALLY (say 2-4 years from now) win the Super Bowl.
If the answer is yes, then tagging him could be prudent. See if he can do it again and continue to improve.
Anything less than elite performance, he should be gone.
In comment 15789047 Rod in St Cloud said:
The fact that you are calling those passes checkdowns shows you know precisely d$ck about football.
(1) He cannot be productive in an NFL offense without being a major turnover risk (see 2019);
(2) He struggles to read defenses and adjust in real time to find open receivers; and
(3) He cannot elevate the team around him to be better than currently situated.
Will he be better with an improved oline and skill positions. Of course, any qb would improve under those circumstances. Will he make a bad team decent, or a good team great? No, we know that, the proof is in the play. Playing a vanilla second team defense with a better oline, he was "better", but still struggled to lead a consistent scoring offense, because that's who he is, that's his M.O. and will always be.
You cannot know point (1) with any level of certainty. Most rookie QBs struggle with turnovers.
In comment 15789059 bw in dc said:
In comment 15789047 Rod in St Cloud said:
If the definition of the guy means someone who is good enough to win the Super Bowl, and Daniel Jones shows that this year -- I don't believe you'll find a single poster on this site who would argue that's not a good thing.
Of course I don't think Jones is going to lead us to a super bowl this year (I hope he does lead us to a playoff spot).
Obviously, if Jones sucks this year, he's gone. But if he has a really good year, we have to trust Schoen and Daboll to extrapolate/project and decide if Jones continues to develop and the team continues to add talent, is DJ good enough to EVENTUALLY (say 2-4 years from now) win the Super Bowl.
If the answer is yes, then tagging him could be prudent. See if he can do it again and continue to improve.
Well they can tag him twice. And in the meanwhile, petition the NFL League Office to change the rules regarding franchise tags and ask to extend it to 4 years. That should only cost about $150M over that time frame.
Maybe by then DJ will have developed and the team around him will be good enough to bring that 5th Lombardi home.
championship...
In comment 15789140 Producer said:
In comment 15789059 bw in dc said:
In comment 15789047 Rod in St Cloud said:
WIthout knowing the read progression on a particular play, you have no idea whether any of those throws were checkdowns or whether they were the first option. Simply because a pass is short, does not mean it was a checkdown. So unless you are privy to the Giants playbook, any statement that any throw was a checkdown is nothing more than supposition on your part
So what happens when he faces hard defenses in the regular season? Or is the practice defense going to be the hardest he faces, when they can’t even hit the QB?
That he isn't good enough. This whole Jones thing is pretty cut and dry, but these threads make it seem like anything but.
Bingo. If they believed the excuses that have been made they would have picked up the option
That's just not true. Why is it so f*ing hard to believe that they don't know if he's the guy or not? That they recognize the ton of shit he's had going against him that was out of his control (just like Chris Simms, Mike Florio and a bunch of others recognize).
That's basically what Daboll and Schoen have been saying. Why assume they're lying and that they've resigned themselves to having a shitty year and drafting another QB in '23?
I'm sure they also know how hard it is to find a franchise QB and how many assets might be needed to draft another (who most likely also won't be a sure thing) and they simply want to give him one last year (under MUCH better conditions) to prove one way or another. And based on his performance this year, they'll decide to tag him or whatever. Why is that scenario such an impossibility?
...Crowing about DJ's 2 drives?
Other than to say it was nice to see?
There was some crowing on Sunday's game thread, which was amusing.
The most interesting angle to me was that because Jones played better than Taylor, the debate was settled - Jones is clearly better than TT.
I believe that it is settled. DJ is QB1, TT is the QB2.
I don't believe that it has anything to do with Sunday's game.
The bigger underlying story of this season is a new HC and two critical areas that just may be showing signs of coming out of the great destruction (2012-17). Some good news on the OL front recognizing some more work is needed. The surprise may be we could have a really good D pretty quick around here with a elite front 7 in the making.
Whatever happens with Jones will be settled. Whoever is starting in 2023 if what I wrote above materializes will be far better off.
And I get the suspicion that no matter how mediocre Jones is ; we will have to hear relentlessly about how great Jones is; and how Eli or Simms did this or that in their 4th year; or how they should franchise tag him. LOL!
This is an option not even used by the majority of teams who need extra time to evaluate a star players long term deal in some cases. Not to keep some guy that fans just like because he is a clean nose kid or because they predicted star in the making his rookie year and can't face the fact they are dead wrong.
After suffering the “dark years” I was an adult who remembers the boos from Giant fans over the selection of unknown Phil Simms as qb. This continued throughout his first 3-4 years through injury and misplay. He earned respect after winning a super bowl.
Then came Eli. How many Giant fans shouted and laughed to “We got the wrong
brother” Some Giant fans seemed to enjoy watching reruns of Eli getting smacked by a line backer, an Eagle if I remember. How many fans and writers questioned his athleticism, arm strength, ability to make tough throws, etc seemingly for years but at least first three.
So fans are not good judges of football prowess. George Young got abuse for drafting LT where he did. Such is the nature of fandom. I am not saying DJ can or should be compared to any mentioned here. What I am saying is that DJ needs a chance to be evaluated by football competent people.
Hopefully he can look like he did at times in is first year and move above all this “fandom” hatred.
And, yet, that is exactly what you did.
I am not saying DJ can or should be compared to any mentioned here.
And, yet, that is exactly what you did.
Is he wrong in the way he compared them? Not hardly.
I am not saying DJ can or should be compared to any mentioned here.
And, yet, that is exactly what you did.
But not really... Comparing the situations is not the same as comparing the players themselves...
But now we have to reach back to the days of Charlie Connerly to get the full picture?
good lord...
Is he wrong in the way he compared them? Not hardly.
Comparing Jones to Simms or Manning is ludicrous and beyond played out.
But if you're making inane, unspoorted statements in analyzing DJ, are those not supposed to be identified?
But now we have to reach back to the days of Charlie Connerly to get the full picture?
good lord...
Look at the bright side - at least Grizz's new handle learned how to spell.
and some of you guys are talking about us. Let's stick to Jones, ok? You don't agree, state why. Don't lash out at Giants fans because we scrutinize the play of the Giants QB.
But if you're making inane, unspoorted statements in analyzing DJ, are those not supposed to be identified?
No, that would make it even...
in a non-sensical fashion when posters feel they need to defend Jones.
But now we have to reach back to the days of Charlie Connerly to get the full picture?
good lord...
Look at the bright side - at least Grizz's new handle learned how to spell.
I just saw another guy posting that was a grizz look-a-like.
Let me find it and get back to you...