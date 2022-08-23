for display only
“Giants' David Sills, Collin Johnson may earn more than….

lawguy9801 : 8/23/2022 7:59 pm
…roster spots”

Quote:
Collin Johnson, David Sills and Alex Bachman have all flashed throughout training camp and the preseason, and head coach Brian Daboll is beginning to envision significant roles for them.

“The guys that have been out there and producing, Collin Johnson, David Sills, they’ve stepped their game up. And they’re right in the mix, not just to make a team but to play,” Daboll told reporters on Monday. “Everybody’s got to earn their job, earn their role, do a good job of the things they need to do, and make the most of their opportunities when they get them.”


With these three plus Slayton, Shepard and Richie James for a limited number of spots, this team is going to have some tough decisions to make…a welcome change from the typical dearth of talent that has characterized this team over the last decade.

Play the guys that are available  
joeinpa : 8/23/2022 8:11 pm : link
And produce

Dabol sending a message to receiver room
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 8/23/2022 8:18 pm : link
In a world with no contracts, all would be ahead of KG on the depth chart.
RE: ...  
Matt123 : 8/23/2022 8:24 pm : link
In comment 15789515 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
In a world with no contracts, all would be ahead of KG on the depth chart.


"Everybody's got to earn their job"...I guess the question is whether you can earn the job 3 years ago in Detroit (before basically sitting out his walk year), or whether Dabs is focusing on the present. Problem is you're probably better off cutting him than benching.


I really like our coach.  
Giant John : 8/23/2022 8:34 pm : link
No room at the inn for slackers.
I love  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/23/2022 8:42 pm : link
over-achievers, but let's not kid ourselves here. We're talking about guys who are going to have a real hard time getting open against starting-caliber NFL corners.

Let's not over-glamorize what is going on here... our WR situation is not good.
RE: I love  
section125 : 8/23/2022 8:46 pm : link
In comment 15789547 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
over-achievers, but let's not kid ourselves here. We're talking about guys who are going to have a real hard time getting open against starting-caliber NFL corners.

Let's not over-glamorize what is going on here... our WR situation is not good.


Johnson and Bachman will get open.
RE: I love  
shocktheworld : 8/23/2022 8:46 pm : link
In comment 15789547 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
over-achievers, but let's not kid ourselves here. We're talking about guys who are going to have a real hard time getting open against starting-caliber NFL corners.

Let's not over-glamorize what is going on here... our WR situation is not good.


Agreed
RE: I love  
mattlawson : 8/23/2022 8:57 pm : link
In comment 15789547 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
over-achievers, but let's not kid ourselves here. We're talking about guys who are going to have a real hard time getting open against starting-caliber NFL corners.

Let's not over-glamorize what is going on here... our WR situation is not good.



I would love to see everyone that feels this way proven wrong. But we will have to see what happens.
It’s a blue-collar team right now......  
Simms11 : 8/23/2022 8:58 pm : link
We will need a bonafide #1 WR next season.
RE: I love  
UberAlias : 8/23/2022 9:10 pm : link
In comment 15789547 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
over-achievers, but let's not kid ourselves here. We're talking about guys who are going to have a real hard time getting open against starting-caliber NFL corners.

Let's not over-glamorize what is going on here... our WR situation is not good.
All true, but I would spots and reps to overachievers who have a hard time getting open than a disinterested talent. At least the overachievers won’t burn your QB by lack of effort. Right now they’re getting open against backups. We know that won’t translate, but it’s still more than KG has shown.
Listen to the bell Golladay, Toney and Shepard  
Jimmy Googs : 8/23/2022 9:15 pm : link
It tolls for thee...
Toney  
bcinsd : 8/23/2022 9:24 pm : link
has missed tons of practice and has zero preseason game reps.
Daboll may be losing patience with him.
At least KG is available and seems to know the playbook.


RE: RE: I love  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/23/2022 9:27 pm : link
In comment 15789557 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 15789547 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


over-achievers, but let's not kid ourselves here. We're talking about guys who are going to have a real hard time getting open against starting-caliber NFL corners.

Let's not over-glamorize what is going on here... our WR situation is not good.



Johnson and Bachman will get open.


They can't get open against Aaron Robinson in practice. They've also both been in the league a while and let go by other teams.

The odds are not in your favor on this.
RE: RE: RE: I love  
5BowlsSoon : 8/23/2022 9:40 pm : link
In comment 15789630 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15789557 section125 said:


Quote:


In comment 15789547 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


over-achievers, but let's not kid ourselves here. We're talking about guys who are going to have a real hard time getting open against starting-caliber NFL corners.

Let's not over-glamorize what is going on here... our WR situation is not good.



Johnson and Bachman will get open.



They can't get open against Aaron Robinson in practice. They've also both been in the league a while and let go by other teams.

The odds are not in your favor on this.


Neither can Golladay get open in practice or even against Bengals second unit…..and Toney and Shep just can’t stay on the field.

At least the three amigos being mentioned are out there busting their butts and getting open in the preseason. By the way, Johnson caught 8 against Pats- were Jones of them starters?
Ah, yes. Preseason, the season of falling in love  
HomerJones45 : 8/23/2022 9:40 pm : link
before all these heroes turn into pumpkins and mice at midnight. They will all probably be out of the League in a year or two.

Not to mention they were all Gettleman brainstorms. You all bitch and moan about BBI's bette noir Golladay. Well Golladay doesn't get signed if any of this crew had worked out.

With Toney and Robinson not looking all that great and this herd of never-will-be, you all better hope Golladay gets over his snit with starters 2(a) and 2(b). This could be the worst group of receivers in the NFL. I expect Schoen to be scrutinizing the waiver wire very closely.
Johnson...  
bw in dc : 8/23/2022 9:41 pm : link
has a real shot. The energy, the size, the body type, the catch radius, etc add up - to me - as a basket of skills that make Johnson a very interesting slot receiver who could do some damage between the hashes.
RE: RE: RE: I love  
section125 : 8/23/2022 9:44 pm : link
In comment 15789630 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15789557 section125 said:


Quote:


In comment 15789547 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


over-achievers, but let's not kid ourselves here. We're talking about guys who are going to have a real hard time getting open against starting-caliber NFL corners.

Let's not over-glamorize what is going on here... our WR situation is not good.



Johnson and Bachman will get open.



They can't get open against Aaron Robinson in practice. They've also both been in the league a while and let go by other teams.

The odds are not in your favor on this.


Well, they are getting open in games.
RE: Toney  
Payasdaddy : 8/23/2022 9:47 pm : link
In comment 15789627 bcinsd said:
Quote:
has missed tons of practice and has zero preseason game reps.
Daboll may be losing patience with him.
At least KG is available and seems to know the playbook.

Coaches ( or bosses) always remember who shows up to work consistently
Bottom line. He knows he needs guys who can play every week
Toney will be make or break this yr. I don’t hold a ton of stock what 3rd string wrs do against #5 cbs
kG would be gone if not for contract. Heck, they still may eat it, lose out on 4.5 million cap hit in addition to current hit. U would have to cut slayton and think of extended someone else
Maybe go all in on LEO for a big deal to spread cap hit over 5 yrs. Guys durable and still high level, probably got 3-4 more good yrs in him
RE: I love  
DavidinBMNY : 8/23/2022 9:50 pm : link
In comment 15789547 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
over-achievers, but let's not kid ourselves here. We're talking about guys who are going to have a real hard time getting open against starting-caliber NFL corners.

Let's not over-glamorize what is going on here... our WR situation is not good.
Johnson is a bit different then the rest of the backups. I feel he would compete for a role on other teams and his size is to his advantage, He has SEC pedigree, was drafted, he’s a bit different then a sills or Bachman.

Let’s see ho goes in game 3. With shep on Pulp, 3 wr are open. Golladay, tomey and Robinson have 3. I’d pick Bachman for specials , Johnson for size amd then Slayton for speed.
We all know our WR and TE units are weak.  
Jimmy Googs : 8/23/2022 9:50 pm : link
No none is looking at the odds at this point, they are looking at effort. Seems like Daboll is too...
RE: I love  
AcidTest : 8/23/2022 9:53 pm : link
In comment 15789547 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
over-achievers, but let's not kid ourselves here. We're talking about guys who are going to have a real hard time getting open against starting-caliber NFL corners.

Let's not over-glamorize what is going on here... our WR situation is not good.


Totally agree.
RE: RE: I love  
bw in dc : 8/23/2022 9:57 pm : link
In comment 15789682 DavidinBMNY said:
Quote:
Johnson is a bit different then the rest of the backups. I feel he would compete for a role on other teams and his size is to his advantage, He has SEC pedigree, was drafted, he’s a bit different then a sills or Bachman.


Texas is still in the Big12. You can start saying that in 2025... ;)
RE: I love  
lawguy9801 : 8/23/2022 10:04 pm : link
In comment 15789547 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
over-achievers, but let's not kid ourselves here. We're talking about guys who are going to have a real hard time getting open against starting-caliber NFL corners.

Let's not over-glamorize what is going on here... our WR situation is not good.


A welcome dose of caution. But 11 catches for 122 yards and 2 TDs...when was the last time a Giants WR on the bubble had a game like that in the preseason? He can't do anything other than play against who is in front of him and he caught everything in sight. While things will no doubt be more difficult against DBs higher on the depth chart, he's earned the right to get those looks.
 
christian : 8/23/2022 10:12 pm : link
It’s not crazy to project Johnson, who had a nice college career at a big program, and picked in the 5th round, to blossom in year three.

He’s got the length and toughness to be a 4th option.
Golloday is a coach and QB killer  
LauderdaleMatty : 8/23/2022 10:12 pm : link
Teams find guys like him into the 4th round every year. Maybe his contract makes him uncuttable but he’s a a total waste of a roster spot
RE: RE: RE: RE: I love  
section125 : 8/23/2022 10:15 pm : link
In comment 15789661 section125 said:
Quote:
They can't get open against Aaron Robinson in practice. They've also both been in the league a while and let go by other teams.

The odds are not in your favor on this.



Well, they are getting open in games.


One other thing on practice. Thibs was getting two or three sack per session all summer - yet in games has not even sniffed the QB.
Point? the defense knows what is coming in practice. They see it everyday for weeks. They can cheat a bit.

I know that Bachman is probably 7th of 8 WRs and the 3rd or 4th slot WR. So his chances are slim at best. I just like what I see in his game.
RE: RE: I love  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/23/2022 10:19 pm : link
In comment 15789715 lawguy9801 said:
Quote:
In comment 15789547 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


over-achievers, but let's not kid ourselves here. We're talking about guys who are going to have a real hard time getting open against starting-caliber NFL corners.

Let's not over-glamorize what is going on here... our WR situation is not good.



A welcome dose of caution. But 11 catches for 122 yards and 2 TDs...when was the last time a Giants WR on the bubble had a game like that in the preseason? He can't do anything other than play against who is in front of him and he caught everything in sight. While things will no doubt be more difficult against DBs higher on the depth chart, he's earned the right to get those looks.


Alex Bachman has not been lighting it up in training camp at all. This is not a Victor Cruz situation. He got his catches against DBs who won't be in the NFL.
section125  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/23/2022 10:20 pm : link
Games?

Try game. In the preseason. Not against starters.
from the gameday thread  
Kev in Cali : 8/23/2022 10:28 pm : link
WR 1-6

Golladay
toney*
Shep*
Robinson
Johnson
Sills

I don't any other way.
*see  
Kev in Cali : 8/23/2022 10:29 pm : link
.
 
christian : 8/23/2022 10:36 pm : link
The Giants WR are at the top of depth chart not the bottom.

Golladay looks shot, Toney can’t get on the field, Shepard is coming off a serious injury and can’t stay healthy, and Robinson is a rookie who looks like he needs a lot of work.
 
christian : 8/23/2022 10:36 pm : link
* problems
RE: …  
bw in dc : 8/23/2022 10:37 pm : link
In comment 15789726 christian said:
Quote:
It’s not crazy to project Johnson, who had a nice college career at a big program, and picked in the 5th round, to blossom in year three.

He’s got the length and toughness to be a 4th option.


Agreed.

This is a drafted player from a very deep WR class from 2020. Drafted WRs who have started to bloom from that class: Lamb, Justin Jefferson, Aiyuk, Higgins, Claypool, Pittman, Van Jefferson, Gabriel Davis, Peoples-Jones.
This current crop of WR reminds me of the 1978 crop  
MartyNJ1969 : 8/23/2022 10:43 pm : link
alot of middle of road receivers..nobody marquee
RE: section125  
section125 : 8/23/2022 10:45 pm : link
In comment 15789737 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Games?

Try game. In the preseason. Not against starters.


He is getting open and catching the ball. I don't care what he is playing against - he is open. If you go that route, then the oline shouldn't be praised for the clean pocket, either. Be careful of your qualifiers, it gathers in others on the field, too.

Doesn't matter, he doesn't beat out Shepard, Toney or Robinson for the slot. He definitely is not an outside guy.
Golladay, Shep, Toney  
kelly : 8/23/2022 10:46 pm : link
Will all be injured by game 4. Why bother keeping them now, you will need receivers by week 5.

It doesn't matter if you think they are better than Backman, Sills, Johnson, because they are not dependable.

Can't keep players who can't compete. Can't just hand players a starting position unless you are OK with ruining the culture of the team.

If smart tough dependable means something than KG, Shep, Toney should not at the very least be the starters.

What is the coach supposed to say to Sills, Backman, Johnson who came and completed every day while the others did not?

The best team doesn't always have the best players. They have the players that play best together.
I wouldn't put Sills and Bachman  
widmerseyebrow : 8/23/2022 11:32 pm : link
in the same category with Johnson right now. Johnson has played well in camp, has shown up in games, and will at least be useful in real games with his size this year.

Sills seems like fools gold until he proves otherwise. He has done well in practice and preseason before but he has come up way short in real games. And he can't get open.

I also wouldn't get carried away with Bachman's one preseason game.
RE: I love  
sb from NYT Forum : 12:59 am : link
In comment 15789547 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
over-achievers, but let's not kid ourselves here. We're talking about guys who are going to have a real hard time getting open against starting-caliber NFL corners.

Let's not over-glamorize what is going on here... our WR situation is not good.


Not from you Eric, but I remember hearing similar things about Cruz after his first minicamp.
There's something to be  
mittenedman : 7:04 am : link
said for playing guys Jones has a good rapport with.

Something awkward with the Jones/Golladay pairing from the beginning. They were on a different planet last year and it looks like more of the same. And we all know Golladay gets blanketed and runs lazy routes. It seems Jones just doesn't like throwing to him.

Jones is the QB. You may as well put guys around him he has good chemistry with. He and Toney seem to be on the same page. He's had a nice connection with Shepard. He's got it with Sills. And it looks like he's got it with Colin Johnson too.

If the idea is surrounding Jones with a good opportunity, I'm not sure Golladay makes any sense.
RE: from the gameday thread  
mfsd : 7:16 am : link
In comment 15789753 Kev in Cali said:
Quote:
WR 1-6

Golladay
toney*
Shep*
Robinson
Johnson
Sills

I don't any other way.


Board makes it bc he’s one of our best special team cover guys. Yeah, our special teams have mostly sucked this preseason so nobody’s job is tenured there either, but that’s what I think will happen. He probably makes it over Sills.

I love seeing guys like this shine in preseason. But also agree they’re likely not long for the roster

If choosing one I’d go with Johnson. His size plays
I think this is Bachman’s fourth NFL camp.  
Big Blue Blogger : 7:22 am : link
One with the Rams, three with the Giants. He might make the team if he can claim the primary return job. As of now, he may be more effective than a raw Robinson or an injured Toney/Shepard. He’s a good athlete and has kept grinding to ear a shot. But I agree with Eric that we won’t know much until we see him against NFL starters playing for real.

Johnson is a different proposition. If he has learned to use that key effectively, he could have a pretty nice career. He’s also a year and a half younger.
Sorry about the typos.  
Big Blue Blogger : 7:24 am : link
Use that body, not that key; earn, not ear.
Until  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:16 am : link
guys like Bachman and Sills prove they can do this against starters, they are basically the latest version of Keith Elias, and we know how popular he was around here.

What's Keith's career rushing record in the NFL regular season?
It won't matter  
Lines of Scrimmage : 8:20 am : link
Giants have two monsters at tackle and some good backs. They are gonna run the ball 30-32 times a game and be in easy down/distance situations.

It gonna be pitch and catch when they pass. Guys are gonna be wide open.

I think something more than attitude/I got paid KG is going on. He may have lost a half step and that is a death sentence for a his WR type. We'll see.

Toney. Same story. Again.
Wandale. Awfully quiet.
Sheppard. Hurt.

I can see Eric's viewpoint.
RE: Until  
Klaatu : 8:23 am : link
In comment 15789866 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
guys like Bachman and Sills prove they can do this against starters, they are basically the latest version of Keith Elias, and we know how popular he was around here.

What's Keith's career rushing record in the NFL regular season?


Ask and ye shall receive.
RE: It won't matter  
chick310 : 8:26 am : link
In comment 15789867 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
Giants have two monsters at tackle and some good backs. They are gonna run the ball 30-32 times a game and be in easy down/distance situations.

It gonna be pitch and catch when they pass. Guys are gonna be wide open.


So the Giants are just going to run the ball down people's throats and get easy 3rd down conversions?

Opposing defenses are just going to allow that to happen because there is nothing they can do to prevent it?

Alrighty.

