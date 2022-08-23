“Giants' David Sills, Collin Johnson may earn more than….

…roster spots”
| Collin Johnson, David Sills and Alex Bachman have all flashed throughout training camp and the preseason, and head coach Brian Daboll is beginning to envision significant roles for them.
“The guys that have been out there and producing, Collin Johnson, David Sills, they’ve stepped their game up. And they’re right in the mix, not just to make a team but to play,” Daboll told reporters on Monday. “Everybody’s got to earn their job, earn their role, do a good job of the things they need to do, and make the most of their opportunities when they get them.”
With these three plus Slayton, Shepard and Richie James for a limited number of spots, this team is going to have some tough decisions to make…a welcome change from the typical dearth of talent that has characterized this team over the last decade.
Dabol sending a message to receiver room
"Everybody's got to earn their job"...I guess the question is whether you can earn the job 3 years ago in Detroit (before basically sitting out his walk year), or whether Dabs is focusing on the present. Problem is you're probably better off cutting him than benching.
Let's not over-glamorize what is going on here... our WR situation is not good.
Johnson and Bachman will get open.
Agreed
I would love to see everyone that feels this way proven wrong. But we will have to see what happens.
Daboll may be losing patience with him.
At least KG is available and seems to know the playbook.
Johnson and Bachman will get open.
They can't get open against Aaron Robinson in practice. They've also both been in the league a while and let go by other teams.
The odds are not in your favor on this.
Johnson and Bachman will get open.
They can't get open against Aaron Robinson in practice. They've also both been in the league a while and let go by other teams.
The odds are not in your favor on this.
Neither can Golladay get open in practice or even against Bengals second unit…..and Toney and Shep just can’t stay on the field.
At least the three amigos being mentioned are out there busting their butts and getting open in the preseason. By the way, Johnson caught 8 against Pats- were Jones of them starters?
Not to mention they were all Gettleman brainstorms. You all bitch and moan about BBI's bette noir Golladay. Well Golladay doesn't get signed if any of this crew had worked out.
With Toney and Robinson not looking all that great and this herd of never-will-be, you all better hope Golladay gets over his snit with starters 2(a) and 2(b). This could be the worst group of receivers in the NFL. I expect Schoen to be scrutinizing the waiver wire very closely.
Johnson and Bachman will get open.
They can't get open against Aaron Robinson in practice. They've also both been in the league a while and let go by other teams.
The odds are not in your favor on this.
Well, they are getting open in games.
Daboll may be losing patience with him.
At least KG is available and seems to know the playbook.
Coaches ( or bosses) always remember who shows up to work consistently
Bottom line. He knows he needs guys who can play every week
Toney will be make or break this yr. I don’t hold a ton of stock what 3rd string wrs do against #5 cbs
kG would be gone if not for contract. Heck, they still may eat it, lose out on 4.5 million cap hit in addition to current hit. U would have to cut slayton and think of extended someone else
Maybe go all in on LEO for a big deal to spread cap hit over 5 yrs. Guys durable and still high level, probably got 3-4 more good yrs in him
Let’s see ho goes in game 3. With shep on Pulp, 3 wr are open. Golladay, tomey and Robinson have 3. I’d pick Bachman for specials , Johnson for size amd then Slayton for speed.
Totally agree.
Texas is still in the Big12. You can start saying that in 2025... ;)
A welcome dose of caution. But 11 catches for 122 yards and 2 TDs...when was the last time a Giants WR on the bubble had a game like that in the preseason? He can't do anything other than play against who is in front of him and he caught everything in sight. While things will no doubt be more difficult against DBs higher on the depth chart, he's earned the right to get those looks.
He’s got the length and toughness to be a 4th option.
The odds are not in your favor on this.
Well, they are getting open in games.
One other thing on practice. Thibs was getting two or three sack per session all summer - yet in games has not even sniffed the QB.
Point? the defense knows what is coming in practice. They see it everyday for weeks. They can cheat a bit.
I know that Bachman is probably 7th of 8 WRs and the 3rd or 4th slot WR. So his chances are slim at best. I just like what I see in his game.
A welcome dose of caution. But 11 catches for 122 yards and 2 TDs...when was the last time a Giants WR on the bubble had a game like that in the preseason? He can't do anything other than play against who is in front of him and he caught everything in sight. While things will no doubt be more difficult against DBs higher on the depth chart, he's earned the right to get those looks.
Alex Bachman has not been lighting it up in training camp at all. This is not a Victor Cruz situation. He got his catches against DBs who won't be in the NFL.
Try game. In the preseason. Not against starters.
Golladay
toney*
Shep*
Robinson
Johnson
Sills
I don't any other way.
Golladay looks shot, Toney can’t get on the field, Shepard is coming off a serious injury and can’t stay healthy, and Robinson is a rookie who looks like he needs a lot of work.
He’s got the length and toughness to be a 4th option.
Agreed.
This is a drafted player from a very deep WR class from 2020. Drafted WRs who have started to bloom from that class: Lamb, Justin Jefferson, Aiyuk, Higgins, Claypool, Pittman, Van Jefferson, Gabriel Davis, Peoples-Jones.
Try game. In the preseason. Not against starters.
He is getting open and catching the ball. I don't care what he is playing against - he is open. If you go that route, then the oline shouldn't be praised for the clean pocket, either. Be careful of your qualifiers, it gathers in others on the field, too.
Doesn't matter, he doesn't beat out Shepard, Toney or Robinson for the slot. He definitely is not an outside guy.
It doesn't matter if you think they are better than Backman, Sills, Johnson, because they are not dependable.
Can't keep players who can't compete. Can't just hand players a starting position unless you are OK with ruining the culture of the team.
If smart tough dependable means something than KG, Shep, Toney should not at the very least be the starters.
What is the coach supposed to say to Sills, Backman, Johnson who came and completed every day while the others did not?
The best team doesn't always have the best players. They have the players that play best together.
Sills seems like fools gold until he proves otherwise. He has done well in practice and preseason before but he has come up way short in real games. And he can't get open.
I also wouldn't get carried away with Bachman's one preseason game.
Not from you Eric, but I remember hearing similar things about Cruz after his first minicamp.
Something awkward with the Jones/Golladay pairing from the beginning. They were on a different planet last year and it looks like more of the same. And we all know Golladay gets blanketed and runs lazy routes. It seems Jones just doesn't like throwing to him.
Jones is the QB. You may as well put guys around him he has good chemistry with. He and Toney seem to be on the same page. He's had a nice connection with Shepard. He's got it with Sills. And it looks like he's got it with Colin Johnson too.
If the idea is surrounding Jones with a good opportunity, I'm not sure Golladay makes any sense.
Golladay
toney*
Shep*
Robinson
Johnson
Sills
I don't any other way.
Board makes it bc he’s one of our best special team cover guys. Yeah, our special teams have mostly sucked this preseason so nobody’s job is tenured there either, but that’s what I think will happen. He probably makes it over Sills.
I love seeing guys like this shine in preseason. But also agree they’re likely not long for the roster
If choosing one I’d go with Johnson. His size plays
Johnson is a different proposition. If he has learned to use that key effectively, he could have a pretty nice career. He’s also a year and a half younger.
What's Keith's career rushing record in the NFL regular season?
It gonna be pitch and catch when they pass. Guys are gonna be wide open.
I think something more than attitude/I got paid KG is going on. He may have lost a half step and that is a death sentence for a his WR type. We'll see.
Toney. Same story. Again.
Wandale. Awfully quiet.
Sheppard. Hurt.
I can see Eric's viewpoint.
What's Keith's career rushing record in the NFL regular season?
Ask and ye shall receive.
It gonna be pitch and catch when they pass. Guys are gonna be wide open.
So the Giants are just going to run the ball down people's throats and get easy 3rd down conversions?
Opposing defenses are just going to allow that to happen because there is nothing they can do to prevent it?
Alrighty.