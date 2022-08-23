“Giants' David Sills, Collin Johnson may earn more than….

Collin Johnson, David Sills and Alex Bachman have all flashed throughout training camp and the preseason, and head coach Brian Daboll is beginning to envision significant roles for them.



“The guys that have been out there and producing, Collin Johnson, David Sills, they’ve stepped their game up. And they’re right in the mix, not just to make a team but to play,” Daboll told reporters on Monday. “Everybody’s got to earn their job, earn their role, do a good job of the things they need to do, and make the most of their opportunities when they get them.”