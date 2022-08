Recent history of first round QB draft picks

First, I think it's clear that NO ONE (including his biggest defenders) wants to keep Jones beyond this year, if he has a bad season.But what if he has a really good season? A lot of hardcore Jones critics seem to think that any QB we draft in '23 has GOT to be better than Jones. But does history support that?Hundreds of QBs have been drafted since 2000 (I use that year because there happen to be some articles written about QBs drafted since). We know occasionally a later round QB will become a franchise QB, like Russell Wilson and Dak Prescott (and of course pretty boy Brady), but those odds are extremely low. The vast majority of franchise QBs are drafted in the first and if we do draft a QB in '23 to replace Jones, it would be in the first, so we'll just look at that round.65 QBs have been drafted in the first round since 2000 (article linked below). Obviously, they were all good college QBs, who were considered to be good enough to draft in the first round. Some were big names that had great college careers, but how many of them became NFL franchise QBs?Depending on your definition, about 15-16 of the 65 QBs drafted in the first round in the last 23 drafts have become franchise QBs (a few of the recent picks are still TBD). I'm not even talking Super Bowl winners, just QBs probably good enough to win it, if they had good enough teams. I'm including guys like Rivers and Luck who never won a SB. I'm also including Herbert, Burrow and Watson (as much as I would hate if he was ours).The reason I don't put an exact number on it, is because it's debatable if guys like Kyle Murray, David Carr and Alex Smith belong (it's about 14 if you don't include any of them). So, 15-16 in 23 years, which is obviously less than one per draft and less than 1 out of every 4 QBs drafted in the first round, that have turned out to be franchise QBs.A lot of hardcore Jones critics seem to think Schoen and Daboll have already made up their minds because they didn't pick up the option. To me, that's making some big assumptions.That requires assuming Daboll and Kafka know they can't help Jones improve enough to be a franchise QB (but despite other options, they're sticking with him, maybe because Mara is forcing them to). That requires assuming they've conceded this year is going to be a bad season and they're ok with that AND they're confident they'll get a franchise QB in the '23 draft.Schoen, Daboll and Kafka don't give me the impression that they like losing, even for a single season. They're super competitive and they know this league is known as Not For Long.Furthermore, Daboll and Kafka will look like absolute coaching geniuses if they bring out the best in Jones this year and he proves to be a franchise QB. As Chris Simms said the other day, Jones has everything you want in a QB; he just has to do better on the field (obviously).Is it not reasonable to believe a better OL, better coaching, better play calling, better/healthy receivers and better/healthy Barkley will help Jones perform (hopefully a lot) better on the field? (I know to the hardcore critics, that's inconceivable).I believe Schoen and Daboll also know how much better it would be for the team if they're drafting a CB (for example) in the first round next year instead of potentially trading multiple picks to trade up to draft another QB, especially since there's no guarantee the new pick will turn out better (plenty of big college names have failed in the NFL).I believe Schoen and Daboll also know the reality of how difficult it is to find a franchise QB. Some teams have been looking for a franchise QB for decades. Until recently, both Buffalo and KC went years without one. Historically, many more drafted QBs, including first rounders, fail than become franchise guys.Even if the new QB eventually becomes a franchise guy, there are going to be more growing pains most likely, delaying team success for another 2-3 years (in the league known as Not For Long).To me, the fact that Schoen and Daboll didn't pick up his option, simply means they don't know yet if he'll be good enough. They recognize the absolute crap he had going against him (like Simms, Florio, Cosell and many others). Critics call a horrible Oline, receivers that lead the league in drops, ridiculously bad play calling, etc. "excuses". I think Schoen and Daboll see the reality that a lot of stuff was out of Jones' control and they need more information (under better more reasonable conditions) before they make a final decision.I think their not picking up the option is like leasing a car before you decide whether or not to buy it. If Jones sucks this year, obviously he's gone. But I think Daboll and Kafka would love to look like coaching geniuses and save next years first round draft pick for a position other than QB. That would be better for EVERYONE (except those so invested in Jones' failure).The article below was written before the draft in 2021. A total of 60 quarterbacks were selected in the first round between 2000 and 2020. Another five have been drafted in the first round since this article was written, for a total of 65. It shows a whole lot of failed first round QB draft picks. First round QBs from 2000-2020 - ( New Window