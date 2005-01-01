Recent history of first round QB draft picks

First, I think it's clear that NO ONE (including his biggest defenders) wants to keep Jones beyond this year, if he has a bad season.
But what if he has a really good season? A lot of hardcore Jones critics seem to think that any QB we draft in '23 has GOT to be better than Jones. But does history support that?
Hundreds of QBs have been drafted since 2000 (I use that year because there happen to be some articles written about QBs drafted since). We know occasionally a later round QB will become a franchise QB, like Russell Wilson and Dak Prescott (and of course pretty boy Brady), but those odds are extremely low. The vast majority of franchise QBs are drafted in the first and if we do draft a QB in '23 to replace Jones, it would be in the first, so we'll just look at that round.
65 QBs have been drafted in the first round since 2000 (article linked below). Obviously, they were all good college QBs, who were considered to be good enough to draft in the first round. Some were big names that had great college careers, but how many of them became NFL franchise QBs?
Depending on your definition, about 15-16 of the 65 QBs drafted in the first round in the last 23 drafts have become franchise QBs (a few of the recent picks are still TBD). I'm not even talking Super Bowl winners, just QBs probably good enough to win it, if they had good enough teams. I'm including guys like Rivers and Luck who never won a SB. I'm also including Herbert, Burrow and Watson (as much as I would hate if he was ours).
The reason I don't put an exact number on it, is because it's debatable if guys like Kyle Murray, David Carr and Alex Smith belong (it's about 14 if you don't include any of them). So, 15-16 in 23 years, which is obviously less than one per draft and less than 1 out of every 4 QBs drafted in the first round, that have turned out to be franchise QBs.
A lot of hardcore Jones critics seem to think Schoen and Daboll have already made up their minds because they didn't pick up the option. To me, that's making some big assumptions.
That requires assuming Daboll and Kafka know they can't help Jones improve enough to be a franchise QB (but despite other options, they're sticking with him, maybe because Mara is forcing them to). That requires assuming they've conceded this year is going to be a bad season and they're ok with that AND they're confident they'll get a franchise QB in the '23 draft.
Schoen, Daboll and Kafka don't give me the impression that they like losing, even for a single season. They're super competitive and they know this league is known as Not For Long.
Furthermore, Daboll and Kafka will look like absolute coaching geniuses if they bring out the best in Jones this year and he proves to be a franchise QB. As Chris Simms said the other day, Jones has everything you want in a QB; he just has to do better on the field (obviously).
Is it not reasonable to believe a better OL, better coaching, better play calling, better/healthy receivers and better/healthy Barkley will help Jones perform (hopefully a lot) better on the field? (I know to the hardcore critics, that's inconceivable).
I believe Schoen and Daboll also know how much better it would be for the team if they're drafting a CB (for example) in the first round next year instead of potentially trading multiple picks to trade up to draft another QB, especially since there's no guarantee the new pick will turn out better (plenty of big college names have failed in the NFL).
I believe Schoen and Daboll also know the reality of how difficult it is to find a franchise QB. Some teams have been looking for a franchise QB for decades. Until recently, both Buffalo and KC went years without one. Historically, many more drafted QBs, including first rounders, fail than become franchise guys.
Even if the new QB eventually becomes a franchise guy, there are going to be more growing pains most likely, delaying team success for another 2-3 years (in the league known as Not For Long).
To me, the fact that Schoen and Daboll didn't pick up his option, simply means they don't know yet if he'll be good enough. They recognize the absolute crap he had going against him (like Simms, Florio, Cosell and many others). Critics call a horrible Oline, receivers that lead the league in drops, ridiculously bad play calling, etc. "excuses". I think Schoen and Daboll see the reality that a lot of stuff was out of Jones' control and they need more information (under better more reasonable conditions) before they make a final decision.
I think their not picking up the option is like leasing a car before you decide whether or not to buy it. If Jones sucks this year, obviously he's gone. But I think Daboll and Kafka would love to look like coaching geniuses and save next years first round draft pick for a position other than QB. That would be better for EVERYONE (except those so invested in Jones' failure).
The article below was written before the draft in 2021. A total of 60 quarterbacks were selected in the first round between 2000 and 2020. Another five have been drafted in the first round since this article was written, for a total of 65. It shows a whole lot of failed first round QB draft picks.
First round QBs from 2000-2020
-

Thanks Red Dog! I'm pretty sure a lot of people won't see it that way.
Under perfect circumstances in today's NFL, maybe he has a 2017 Case Keenum like year, but imo that's not enough. That's not the right reason to re-sign him and/or forgo drafting a quarterback in 2023. Financially it doesn't make sense to give a second contract unless you really believe he's the guy that can play well against playoff defenses. I don't see that kind of ceiling in his ability (quick decision making and an arm to drive the ball in December).
If there's a good QB prospect in 2023, you take him and trust that Daboll and crew can develop him. So far they look very capable.
I think we should adopt the mindset that we play the QB hunting game, accept that a miss is possible, and if Daboll and Schoen are doing a good job otherwise we can give them another crack at it if 2023 QB isn't showing star potential after year 2.
Maybe no one is guaranteeing it, but it's definitely implied with the vehemence that we've got to draft a replacement in '23.
Producer for one, just yesterday, said something to the effect that a really good year isn't good enough.
I've also stated that if he has a year similar to his rookie year, which projects to 34 TDs and 4300 yds passing, while cutting down on the fumbles (which isn't unreasonable with a better OL, coaching and experience) would be a good season and I received responses like "Shurmur made Case Keenum look good, so that's meaningless" and "his rookie year wasn't good" or "it was against bad competition", etc.
Just a few examples off top of my head.
If they fail they fail, that’s part of the business.
Was Kyler Murray a bad pick?
Quote:
estimated 75% of 1st round QBs are bust, and I thought he was being generous because he included guys like Kylo Murray as a good pick.
Was Kyler Murray a bad pick?
Overrated certainly, you can find multiple "Murray-lites" in any given draft day 2 or 3 nowadays. A "system QB", definitely a reach at 1. Who else besides Dingsbury would do that?
1) We shouldn't be surprised that Jones failed. Lots of guys do.
2) We need to try again quickly. Picking the wrong guy happens. You need to quickly assess the situation and try again ASAP
3) We cannot wait for a "can't miss" QB. They don't exist. Every prospect has a range of outcomes. We need to keep firing until we hit.
Having a top 10-12 QB is a requirement for eating at the grown up table. Finding one is not automatic. The only answer is to keep making bets until one hits.
I don't think anyone is going to disagree that the Giants have been dysfunctional at best and a clown show at worst since DJ got here, but that doesn't mean we should just ignore all the bad play from him, like he's just an innocent bystander in the horrible play we've seen on the field. Or that we can't isolate his play to an extent and make an evaluation.
Jones had had some bright spots, okay so he's not completely incompetent (or lacking motivation like Haskins or Rosen), but not completely incompetent isn't exactly a high bar.
Quote:
Can you point to the posts where anyone guarantees a first round draft pick would perform better than Jones and/or any post where someone states they'd be in favor of letting Jones go if he has a really good season?
Maybe no one is guaranteeing it, but it's definitely implied with the vehemence that we've got to draft a replacement in '23.
Producer for one, just yesterday, said something to the effect that a really good year isn't good enough.
I've also stated that if he has a year similar to his rookie year, which projects to 34 TDs and 4300 yds passing, while cutting down on the fumbles (which isn't unreasonable with a better OL, coaching and experience) would be a good season and I received responses like "Shurmur made Case Keenum look good, so that's meaningless" and "his rookie year wasn't good" or "it was against bad competition", etc.
Just a few examples off top of my head.
Statistically Jones would have projected to have the greatest rookie season for a QB ever until Herbert came around.
I would estimate 75%+
-Oline is banged up and will need time to gel
-WR unit is banged up and underachieving-Toney hurt, Shep always misses games, Golladay having a rough camp, Slayton disappears, Robinson a rookie, Collin Johnson just got hurt
-No Tight End weapons to speak of
-High probability the Giants are not a good team and miss the playoffs again. They’re rebuilding. Is anyone gonna talk second contract or extension if the Giants miss the playoffs?
Jones’s individual performance given the circumstances might be better. But many people here think it’s likely he has a much improved, tremendous season. All I’m saying is don’t be so sure. Uphill battle for Jones.
Thanks KDavies and I agree with you.
Anything is possible. If it isn’t Jones in 23 and gun to my head ill predict the giants sign or trade for a VET QB and he’s the new starter, but a hot shot first round rookie is certainly possible.
Think back to 1997. New staff. Struggling QB. Not much else in the QB pipeline. Think of who the starter was in 98 and then late 99. I don’t think we see a 4th round or 8th round journeyman next season like we saw in 98, but a high profile vet wouldn’t shock me, like collins 99.
Anything is possible. If it isn’t Jones in 23 and gun to my head ill predict the giants sign or trade for a VET QB and he’s the new starter, but a hot shot first round rookie is certainly possible.
Think back to 1997. New staff. Struggling QB. Not much else in the QB pipeline. Think of who the starter was in 98 and then late 99. I don’t think we see a 4th round or 8th round journeyman next season like we saw in 98, but a high profile vet wouldn’t shock me, like collins 99.
If Jones isn’t the guy I hope they take a shot on a draft pick for as of right now it seems like a stronger QB class (I know anything can happen), and a cost controlled QB would help the rebuild. I guess we will see what vets shake free though
Googs, you're not just a broken record, you're a really bad broken record. Like ABBA repeating Dancing Queen over and over.
Kinda depends on anyone's definition of a really good season, but Kirk Cousins was top 10 ranked in a bunch of categories (including yards, tds, int%, rtg...) last season and there were more than a few people here in favor of letting Jones go after that kind of season rather than paying what it would take to keep him (or even significantly less lik $15m lol)
https://corner.bigblueinteractive.com/index.php?mode=2&thread=624681&thread_page=1 - ( New Window )
Quote:
Googs, you're not just a broken record, you're a really bad broken record. Like ABBA repeating Dancing Queen over and over.
So we are more alike than you thought.
Oh, and I am a big fan of that Abba track...
Producer for one, just yesterday, said something to the effect that a really good year isn't good enough.
I've also stated that if he has a year similar to his rookie year, which projects to 34 TDs and 4300 yds passing, while cutting down on the fumbles (which isn't unreasonable with a better OL, coaching and experience) would be a good season and I received responses like "Shurmur made Case Keenum look good, so that's meaningless" and "his rookie year wasn't good" or "it was against bad competition", etc.
Just a few examples off top of my head.
But let’s connect the dots here honestly. Has anyone said if Jones has a good year next year, the type of year you just described, that the Giants should not keep him and should definitely draft a replacement in the first round in 2023?
That seems like a very fringe minority opinion (if it’s actually anyone’s), and certainly not a lot. Which was the word you chose.
I think you choose to ignore the nuance that a lot of posters explicitly believe. And that’s if Jones has a good year, it’s difficult to justify investing in a long term, highly paid commitment on the back of one good year.
And furthermore are the odds and risks higher to draft a QB at low salary or bet that Jones will repeat a good year.
It might be too late for Jones but any QB taken has to fit the system. Dabolls system is very good for QBs to have success so a QB can have success early and maybe Jones can turn his career around. Some people dont realize how bad the scheme was under Garrett and how bad the talent has been on O with one of the worst OLs, worst WRs, TEs who couldnt catch and a RB wo couldnt stay healthy.
-Oline is banged up and will need time to gel
-WR unit is banged up and underachieving-Toney hurt, Shep always misses games, Golladay having a rough camp, Slayton disappears, Robinson a rookie, Collin Johnson just got hurt
-No Tight End weapons to speak of
-High probability the Giants are not a good team and miss the playoffs again. They’re rebuilding. Is anyone gonna talk second contract or extension if the Giants miss the playoffs?
Jones’s individual performance given the circumstances might be better. But many people here think it’s likely he has a much improved, tremendous season. All I’m saying is don’t be so sure. Uphill battle for Jones.
Collin Johnson getting hurt sucks but for people to act like he was a #1 Wr is a bit much. Honestly, Johnson is not much better than Sills. We need to stop with this our roster sucks talk and then when a 4/5 th stringer gets hurt we act like we lost Calvin Johnson.
Quote:
Maybe no one is guaranteeing it, but it's definitely implied with the vehemence that we've got to draft a replacement in '23.
Producer for one, just yesterday, said something to the effect that a really good year isn't good enough.
I've also stated that if he has a year similar to his rookie year, which projects to 34 TDs and 4300 yds passing, while cutting down on the fumbles (which isn't unreasonable with a better OL, coaching and experience) would be a good season and I received responses like "Shurmur made Case Keenum look good, so that's meaningless" and "his rookie year wasn't good" or "it was against bad competition", etc.
Just a few examples off top of my head.
But let’s connect the dots here honestly. Has anyone said if Jones has a good year next year, the type of year you just described, that the Giants should not keep him and should definitely draft a replacement in the first round in 2023?
That seems like a very fringe minority opinion (if it’s actually anyone’s), and certainly not a lot. Which was the word you chose.
I think you choose to ignore the nuance that a lot of posters explicitly believe. And that’s if Jones has a good year, it’s difficult to justify investing in a long term, highly paid commitment on the back of one good year.
And furthermore are the odds and risks higher to draft a QB at low salary or bet that Jones will repeat a good year.
I doubt Schoen would give a big long term contract based on one year. Tagging him and seeing if he repeats and continues to improve would probably be the right move.
As far as "a really good year isn't good enough" being a fringe opinion, there are some pretty loud fringe posters here.
Did Jones ever truly get a fair shake? Not really, and it probably won't happen this year with a new system, the current roster and all the injuries, but you can say the same for dozens of other players. It is what it is. If you're rebuilding this from the ground up, you have to give the new regime latitude to do things their way, and that means having the player they want at the most important position. Of course it would be great to see Jones have an All-Pro year, and I don't think he's as unsalvageable as a lot of people believe, but I just think this is the wrong time and place for him. C'est la vie.
Quote:
expecting Jones to have a good season under this new regime. And he very well might. But I want to remind he has many things going against him, so an excellent season is not guaranteed:
-Oline is banged up and will need time to gel
-WR unit is banged up and underachieving-Toney hurt, Shep always misses games, Golladay having a rough camp, Slayton disappears, Robinson a rookie, Collin Johnson just got hurt
-No Tight End weapons to speak of
-High probability the Giants are not a good team and miss the playoffs again. They’re rebuilding. Is anyone gonna talk second contract or extension if the Giants miss the playoffs?
Jones’s individual performance given the circumstances might be better. But many people here think it’s likely he has a much improved, tremendous season. All I’m saying is don’t be so sure. Uphill battle for Jones.
Collin Johnson getting hurt sucks but for people to act like he was a #1 Wr is a bit much. Honestly, Johnson is not much better than Sills. We need to stop with this our roster sucks talk and then when a 4/5 th stringer gets hurt we act like we lost Calvin Johnson.
My main point had very little to do with Collin Johnson but alright.
And some very small amount don't want Jones back in 2023 no matter what happens in 2022.
I still don't see how that leads to the conclusion that any of those groups feel like the Giants got to draft a QB on round one in 2023.
Get one "good enough" on a rookie deal. Build a elite D, strong offense built off the running game and go for it. Adjust the O accordingly based on talent. Maybe you are able to add a elite WR. Then you hope you identified those qualities outside of the "tools" that leaders and winners have. If the QB is a little light on that rookie deal those types seem to find a way at the most important times. Sometimes is a well traveled Vet on a otherwise great team.
When you look at the history of the league in every decade teams without the so called "elite QB" have won a SB. Most recent the Turds and they did it with Nick Foles at the end.
IMV, of the 65, these were good picks:
Pennington, Vick, Palmer, Manning, Roethlisberger, Rivers, Rodgers, Ryan, Flacco, Stafford, Bradford (I'm including because he was getting good before he got hurt), Newton, Luck, Griffin (who was getting good before he got hurt, too), Mahomes, J. Allen, Murray, LJax, and Herbert.
And these were decent picks:
Smith, Grossman (may be a stretch but he did go to a SB with the Bears), Tannehill, Bridgewater, Goff, and Wentz.
So, I have 19 who would be quality/franchise-type QBs. about 29% hit rate. If you include the decent picks, that would be another 6, and up to 25. Or 38%.
My conclusion is you have nearly a 30% chance to find the franchise guy and almost a 40% chance to find at least a decent player. Obviously, you want to find the franchise.
At the end of the day, it comes down to the GM figuring it out. And if you have the right guy, that will increase the odds of success. If Jones is not the guy than we have to hope Mara got it right with Schoen.
Get one "good enough" on a rookie deal. Build a elite D, strong offense built off the running game and go for it. Adjust the O accordingly based on talent. Maybe you are able to add a elite WR. Then you hope you identified those qualities outside of the "tools" that leaders and winners have. If the QB is a little light on that rookie deal those types seem to find a way at the most important times. Sometimes is a well traveled Vet on a otherwise great team.
When you look at the history of the league in every decade teams without the so called "elite QB" have won a SB. Most recent the Turds and they did it with Nick Foles at the end.
Thanks LOS. I have no idea how it's going to turn out. I just get annoyed at those who act like they do know and that it's already decided - Jones sucks and will always suck. End of story. I don't think Schoen, Daboll and Kafka are so sure of that.
The ultimate project, Josh Allen, who didn’t have a position coach in college, was putting up terrific stats from the beginning of his third season.
Jones emerging now would unprecedented.
The mistake isn’t just blowing a first round pick. It’s clinging to the belief that he can get better, season after season after season.
I do agree that most first round QBs fail and drafting them every few years is a recipe for disaster.
The ultimate project, Josh Allen, who didn’t have a position coach in college, was putting up terrific stats from the beginning of his third season.
Jones emerging now would unprecedented.
The mistake isn’t just blowing a first round pick. It’s clinging to the belief that he can get better, season after season after season.
Having 3 different head coaches and 3 different offensive systems in your first four years is also pretty unprecedented. Having no OTAs or preseason and limited training camp in your second season, with a new coaching staff and new offense is also unprecedented. The horrendousness of our OL in his first 3 seasons might not be unprecedented, but it was pretty historically bad.
The unprecedented thing doesn't mean much when you consider the realities of his situation, especially since your timeframe is only 15 years. Before that there are plenty of examples of QBs emerging in their 4th seasons and later. The Giants have had at least a couple famous ones.
Again, not strictly comparable, because of his limited playing time, even in year three.
Ryan Tannehill is another oft-cited example. He was ahead of Jones after three years, and his numbers were much better. But Miami fans found plenty to dislike, especially his pocket presence.
On your later point, several people on a daily basis talk about not wanting Jones to have a good year for fear of us extending him. Not interested in naming people, but plenty have this opinion. There are weekly threads asking "what would Jones have to do to get a second contract", so those would be a good starting point.
The ultimate project, Josh Allen, who didn’t have a position coach in college, was putting up terrific stats from the beginning of his third season.
Jones emerging now would unprecedented.
The mistake isn’t just blowing a first round pick. It’s clinging to the belief that he can get better, season after season after season.
Indeed. The opportunity cost of stubbornly sticking with a failed pick is worse than bungling the pick in the first place.
The ultimate project, Josh Allen, who didn’t have a position coach in college, was putting up terrific stats from the beginning of his third season.
Jones emerging now would unprecedented.
The mistake isn’t just blowing a first round pick. It’s clinging to the belief that he can get better, season after season after season.
yep, good post
Having 3 different head coaches and 3 different offensive systems in your first four years is also pretty unprecedented.
Justin Herbert in his first two years has had two different HCs and two different OCs. And in his rookie year, had the worst pass blocking OL in the NFL.
He's now entering his third year in 2022.
To refresh your memory, I am including a link for you to see Herbert's stats in those first two years.
Herbert's historic first t wo seasons - ( New Window )
On your later point, several people on a daily basis talk about not wanting Jones to have a good year for fear of us extending him. Not interested in naming people, but plenty have this opinion. There are weekly threads asking "what would Jones have to do to get a second contract", so those would be a good starting point.
The bigger quandary is what if Jones has a good year. Do you trust it to be the start of a trend or an outlier?
This is why I say "good enough". Have to make up for it somewhere else. Draft well so you don't have to overspend in FA.
Since 1999, 9 SB's have been won with QB's on rookie deals. Only TB, EM and BR won a second one later. Dilfer and Johnson were on elite all time D's. Most of these teams have HOF players on them. Most have or will have HOF HC's. Most of those QB's were not "elite" when they won but had special qualities. Warner played with three HOF's on offense, HOF HC and a outstanding D. Most had good/great D's.
I never understand all the focus on the QB. The "it" factor is almost as important and some cases more so than tools which is what most focus on.
Get a HOF coach, draft well and you will be in the playoffs more times than not with some smart FA moves. Hope you get a good enough QB.
This is why I say "good enough". Have to make up for it somewhere else. Draft well so you don't have to overspend in FA.
Since 1999, 9 SB's have been won with QB's on rookie deals. Only TB, EM and BR won a second one later. Dilfer and Johnson were on elite all time D's. Most of these teams have HOF players on them. Most have or will have HOF HC's. Most of those QB's were not "elite" when they won but had special qualities. Warner played with three HOF's on offense, HOF HC and a outstanding D. Most had good/great D's.
I never understand all the focus on the QB. The "it" factor is almost as important and some cases more so than tools which is what most focus on.
Get a HOF coach, draft well and you will be in the playoffs more times than not with some smart FA moves. Hope you get a good enough QB.
An elite QB is an annual invitation to the playoffs. Teams built with elite units but medioxre QB play have smaller windows. It's foolish to choose the latter approach. The game within the game in the NFL is to obtain an elite QB by any means. Do that, and challenging for SBs is so much easier.
Being nervous about Jones being offered an expensive deal based on 1-out-of-4 good seasons, in no way shape or form equals therefore the Giants must take a (perceived) low odds gamble on a first round draft pick in 2023.
For starters 4 veteran, Super Bowl caliber QBs have been available via trade/UFA the last three years (Brady, Stafford, Wilson, Ryan, you can add Goff here too: ).
Second, 25% of the presumed opening day starter in the NFL will not have been 1st round picks. Carr, Dak, Wilson, Brady, and Cousins all have a great shot at the playoffs.
Third, there are 14 starting QBs who were not originally picked by their current team.
The means to find a playoff caliber starting QB is not limited to first round picks next year.
Quote:
On your later point, several people on a daily basis talk about not wanting Jones to have a good year for fear of us extending him. Not interested in naming people, but plenty have this opinion. There are weekly threads asking "what would Jones have to do to get a second contract", so those would be a good starting point.
The bigger quandary is what if Jones has a good year. Do you trust it to be the start of a trend or an outlier?
Since you mentioned Herbert earlier, I wonder how that thread using Kirk Cousin's season would have gone if they had used Herbert's name instead. I mean, their 2021 seasons were pretty similar (in the real, non-fantasyfootball world, and if you factor in the greater passing attempts for Herbert).
What if Jones has a season like Herbert's 2021 season? has a different feel.
I know your point still stands that it would be more likely to end up as an outlier for Jones than for Herbert, but still, he's a young guy who could have had things click, especially with the right people around him.