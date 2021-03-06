Possible serious injury to Collin Johnson

is our injury situation seemingly one of the worst in the NFL year after year after year? Players and coaches change. Strength coaches have changed. But this team is arguably the most fragile in the NFL for the past 10 years.
It’s random blind luck. We’re over thinking it but I get the frustration.
Have made their bones on the backs good luck and fortune and gotten fired over bad luck and worse timing. They’ve themselves have even humbly alluded to this time and time again. It’s not lip service or aww shucks humility. They are just being honest.
Didn’t George say something along the lines of “ you work your ass off perform due diligence build the thing up for sustained run and then you pray.” Paraphrasing. Maybe some of these guys need to pray harder.
Not all luck tho. Lots of bad decisions but I don’t want to digress.
You can be the best football scout and front office ever assembled and it all goes to shit if f your best players step in the wrong divot at the wrong time. The guy who scouted or drafted Hakeem Nicks or Cruz was probably the same guy fired once their wheels fell off before contract 2. Those were Hrs that still led to losing teams 3 years later.
I agree. That along with a hyper awareness to injury that may have gone unnoticed 40-50-60 years ago. Guys are bigger, faster and more explosive. Stands to reason that our joints and ligaments are not ready to absorb that punishment.
if Johnson is done for this season, the Giants should still cut Board, and either cut or trade Slayton. They should also cut or trade Golladay, although that is obviously a lot less likely. Go with Sills, Bachman, and waiver wire pickups. We also just got Shepard back.
I don't know what their SnC program is like, but joints and ligaments need to be built up just as like muscle. I would hope a pro SnC coach isn't overlooking that stuff
of course athletes are pushing the limits and probably over training
but if they dont and they run a 4.5 instead of a 4.4 then they may not have a job. if you watch highlights from the Kerry Collins era teams it looks like Amani Toomer and Ike Hilliard are playing in slow motion compared to the game today because in a way they were.
pro sports are a brutally competitive career and none more brutal than football. hakeem nicks and victor cruz were SB champions with every desired trait imagineable and even they weren't immune to it. has any other sport had a guy like andrew luck retire at the age he did in the last few decades?
This is all true. But while every team deals with injuries, I believe the stats back up our feeling the Giants have been one of the most, if not the most injured teams in the NFL the past several seasons
So the obvious question is - what are the Giants doing (or not doing) that has us so cursed?
As casual observers, we obviously start grasping for possible reasons...our turf is bad, our training/conditioning dept is doing something wrong...we practice too hard, or not hard enough...or is our luck just consistently worse than the rest of the league the last few years?
Or, maybe we really did sell our souls to the football Gods to beat the Brady Pats in the Super Bowl twice, and now we're paying the price
How many people are allowed to stay on IR at one time?
I'm not getting excited over a guy that would be the 5th or 6th WR in the regular season.
Golladay, Toney, Shepard, Robinson are all ahead of him and Slayton may or may not be. Of course, injuries happen during the year and the first 3 seem to always be injured, but I don't think Johnson would have gotten a lot of PT once the games start for real.
RE: RE: of course athletes are pushing the limits and probably over training
This is all true. But while every team deals with injuries, I believe the stats back up our feeling the Giants have been one of the most, if not the most injured teams in the NFL the past several seasons
So the obvious question is - what are the Giants doing (or not doing) that has us so cursed?
As casual observers, we obviously start grasping for possible reasons...our turf is bad, our training/conditioning dept is doing something wrong...we practice too hard, or not hard enough...or is our luck just consistently worse than the rest of the league the last few years?
Or, maybe we really did sell our souls to the football Gods to beat the Brady Pats in the Super Bowl twice, and now we're paying the price
over the period of time where the #s back it up it's likely a combination of factors that start with poor player personnel decisions. guys like cruz/nicks/barkley/jpp i'd consider bad luck but some others like schwartz/terrell thomas were injury prone before coming here.
someone has to have the worst luck and unfortunately that has probably been us, with some bad personnel decisions thrown in for good measure. but like TJS in baseball it's just a reality of the game now. with more explosive performance comes more frequent injury.
Good guess.
I think the practice field is natural grass.
the one positive is there are other WRs deserving of spots so like the Beavers injury, if he can't go at least someone promising will get a chance.
We as fans need to start getting shitty about the playing surface. I don't give 2 fucks who else is using it. If we can get Chris Mara's title changed, we can get grass. This is fucking bullshit.
ENOUGH!
You should probably have a clue before throw another tantrum over “turf”. They are on grass during practice
Slayton may now have a shot at staying but, I would bet a VET WR will get cut who the Gmen will look to bring on.
Yup... sounds like an Achilles. He's likely done.
It’s random blind luck. We’re over thinking it but I get the frustration.
That's some really bad karma.
I hope the kid is alright (relatively speaking) for his sake.
Holy shit. They're going to set a record this season.
That's some really bad karma.
Not all luck tho. Lots of bad decisions but I don’t want to digress.
You can be the best football scout and front office ever assembled and it all goes to shit if f your best players step in the wrong divot at the wrong time. The guy who scouted or drafted Hakeem Nicks or Cruz was probably the same guy fired once their wheels fell off before contract 2. Those were Hrs that still led to losing teams 3 years later.
*George Young
The #1 draft pick is quickly coming into focus.
Shit.
That's some really bad karma.
Of course, I hold John Mara responsible for striking those two deals with the football Gods to beat the Pats in the SB. This is the payback... ;)
Seriously, it really is insane at this point. It's bad enough we have done so poorly identifying the wrong talent in the draft and/or free agency, but then our personnel get hurt on top of that.
I was hoping we could offload Slayton maybe for a late pick and save some cap dollars. Alas, I think he stays by default now...
Plus, I am in the minority on this, but I see some real value in Johnson's game that could help this team.
Hey, but don't worry. We can always count on Kenny Golladay to pick up the slack.
Quote:
still tells me these athletes are over-training.
+2.
Not to mention the top shelf of WRs is banged up and/or not showing much right now.
I just sucks the life out of watching this team. Every year.
UGH.
Quote:
10 years of "blind luck"?
That's some really bad karma.
Of course, I hold John Mara responsible for striking those two deals with the football Gods to beat the Pats in the SB. This is the payback... ;)
Seriously, it really is insane at this point. It's bad enough we have done so poorly identifying the wrong talent in the draft and/or free agency, but then our personnel get hurt on top of that.
I was hoping we could offload Slayton maybe for a late pick and save some cap dollars. Alas, I think he stays by default now...
Plus, I am in the minority on this, but I see some real value in Johnson's game that could help this team.
Hey, but don't worry. We can always count on Kenny Golladay
to pick up the slack.
Slack is definitely something KG should know a lot about over these last two years here.
I will go with 31
Quote:
every goddamn year wit this shit!
I just sucks the life out of watching this team. Every year.
It has been so damn hard trying to get into the Giants these past few years....it's like a chore at this point.
Quote:
still tells me these athletes are over-training.
I don't know what their SnC program is like, but joints and ligaments need to be built up just as like muscle. I would hope a pro SnC coach isn't overlooking that stuff
This. Blaming the field is a red herring.
Knock it down. Rebuild the old one, but with better bathrooms. And yes, make it grass.
And kick out the Jets.
She's heard it so many times in the past few years that she just tunes it out. She's even become numb to it.
This is all true. But while every team deals with injuries, I believe the stats back up our feeling the Giants have been one of the most, if not the most injured teams in the NFL the past several seasons
So the obvious question is - what are the Giants doing (or not doing) that has us so cursed?
As casual observers, we obviously start grasping for possible reasons...our turf is bad, our training/conditioning dept is doing something wrong...we practice too hard, or not hard enough...or is our luck just consistently worse than the rest of the league the last few years?
Or, maybe we really did sell our souls to the football Gods to beat the Brady Pats in the Super Bowl twice, and now we're paying the price
There is no limit.
Golladay, Toney, Shepard, Robinson are all ahead of him and Slayton may or may not be. Of course, injuries happen during the year and the first 3 seem to always be injured, but I don't think Johnson would have gotten a lot of PT once the games start for real.
Quote:
but if they dont and they run a 4.5 instead of a 4.4 then they may not have a job. if you watch highlights from the Kerry Collins era teams it looks like Amani Toomer and Ike Hilliard are playing in slow motion compared to the game today because in a way they were.
This is all true. But while every team deals with injuries, I believe the stats back up our feeling the Giants have been one of the most, if not the most injured teams in the NFL the past several seasons
So the obvious question is - what are the Giants doing (or not doing) that has us so cursed?
As casual observers, we obviously start grasping for possible reasons...our turf is bad, our training/conditioning dept is doing something wrong...we practice too hard, or not hard enough...or is our luck just consistently worse than the rest of the league the last few years?
Or, maybe we really did sell our souls to the football Gods to beat the Brady Pats in the Super Bowl twice, and now we're paying the price
over the period of time where the #s back it up it's likely a combination of factors that start with poor player personnel decisions. guys like cruz/nicks/barkley/jpp i'd consider bad luck but some others like schwartz/terrell thomas were injury prone before coming here.
someone has to have the worst luck and unfortunately that has probably been us, with some bad personnel decisions thrown in for good measure. but like TJS in baseball it's just a reality of the game now. with more explosive performance comes more frequent injury.