Possible serious injury to Collin Johnson

Eric from BBI : Admin : 2:11 pm
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
·
28s
WR Collin Johnson is down getting his right leg checked. Reaction from teammates indicates it’s serious.
Uhh..  
Red Right Hand : 2:20 pm : link
Oh wait...
It just isn't funny anymore  
Biteymax22 : 2:21 pm : link
...
Anyone know is the practice field similar  
Dr. D : 2:21 pm : link
turf as the stadium?
the practice field  
dairborn : 2:21 pm : link
is grass
RE: achilles  
AcidTest : 2:22 pm : link
In comment 15790276 dairborn said:
Quote:
perhaps, since they had the shoe off?


Good guess.

I think the practice field is natural grass.
damn thats unfortunate  
Eric on Li : 2:23 pm : link
hopefully just a bad high ankle sprain or a break he can come back from later in the season and not an achilles.

the one positive is there are other WRs deserving of spots so like the Beavers injury, if he can't go at least someone promising will get a chance.
RE: Motherfucker  
BigBlueShock : 2:24 pm : link
In comment 15790273 Red Right Hand said:
Quote:
Fucking unreal.

We as fans need to start getting shitty about the playing surface. I don't give 2 fucks who else is using it. If we can get Chris Mara's title changed, we can get grass. This is fucking bullshit.

ENOUGH!

You should probably have a clue before throw another tantrum over “turf”. They are on grass during practice
When does Thibbs  
HewlettGiant : 2:26 pm : link
go to Dr. Andrews?
Well  
HewlettGiant : 2:28 pm : link
Bachman and Sills or Richie James will not only make the team, but with Kadarious hurt and Golladay being invisable, and WanDale needing time...........

RE: Well  
jvm52106 : 2:31 pm : link
In comment 15790301 HewlettGiant said:
Quote:
Bachman and Sills or Richie James will not only make the team, but with Kadarious hurt and Golladay being invisable, and WanDale needing time...........


Slayton may now have a shot at staying but, I would bet a VET WR will get cut who the Gmen will look to bring on.
why  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 2:34 pm : link
is our injury situation seemingly one of the worst in the NFL year after year after year? Players and coaches change. Strength coaches have changed. But this team is arguably the most fragile in the NFL for the past 10 years.
horrible. this team cant catch a break  
MartyNJ1969 : 2:34 pm : link
looks like achilles
RE: horrible. this team cant catch a break  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 2:34 pm : link
In comment 15790308 MartyNJ1969 said:
Quote:
looks like achilles


Yup... sounds like an Achilles. He's likely done.
RE: why  
djm : 2:35 pm : link
In comment 15790306 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
is our injury situation seemingly one of the worst in the NFL year after year after year? Players and coaches change. Strength coaches have changed. But this team is arguably the most fragile in the NFL for the past 10 years.


It’s random blind luck. We’re over thinking it but I get the frustration.
djm  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 2:36 pm : link
10 years of "blind luck"?

That's some really bad karma.

Fuck it. They can just play 8 on 11 this season.  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 2:37 pm : link
Who could tell the difference anyway?

I hope the kid is alright (relatively speaking) for his sake.
Dozens of Coaches and front office people  
djm : 2:39 pm : link
Have made their bones on the backs good luck and fortune and gotten fired over bad luck and worse timing. They’ve themselves have even humbly alluded to this time and time again. It’s not lip service or aww shucks humility. They are just being honest.

Didn’t George say something along the lines of “ you work your ass off perform due diligence build the thing up for sustained run and then you pray.” Paraphrasing. Maybe some of these guys need to pray harder.
If I was a WR I would not  
Kevin(formerly Tiki4Six) : 2:39 pm : link
Want to play for the NYG. Position is cursed!!
Most likely Achilles injury on GRASS practice field  
Rick in Dallas : 2:40 pm : link
Giants football team just riddled with injuries. Been this way for a long time now
Remember this is still the Summer.  
Dave in Hoboken : 2:41 pm : link
Can you imagine how many injuries and what the roster will look like in say...Week 6 or 7? Week 11?

Holy shit. They're going to set a record this season.
My gut  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 2:42 pm : link
still tells me these athletes are over-training.
RE: djm  
djm : 2:43 pm : link
In comment 15790315 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
10 years of "blind luck"?

That's some really bad karma.


Not all luck tho. Lots of bad decisions but I don’t want to digress.

You can be the best football scout and front office ever assembled and it all goes to shit if f your best players step in the wrong divot at the wrong time. The guy who scouted or drafted Hakeem Nicks or Cruz was probably the same guy fired once their wheels fell off before contract 2. Those were Hrs that still led to losing teams 3 years later.
RE: Dozens of Coaches and front office people  
djm : 2:44 pm : link
In comment 15790319 djm said:
Quote:
Have made their bones on the backs good luck and fortune and gotten fired over bad luck and worse timing. They’ve themselves have even humbly alluded to this time and time again. It’s not lip service or aww shucks humility. They are just being honest.

Didn’t George say something along the lines of “ you work your ass off perform due diligence build the thing up for sustained run and then you pray.” Paraphrasing. Maybe some of these guys need to pray harder.


*George Young
At this injury pace  
M.S. : 2:44 pm : link

The #1 draft pick is quickly coming into focus.

Shit.
Well CJ Board just got a reprieve. I hope he can fill  
MartyNJ1969 : 2:44 pm : link
the spot
Just took a look at the injured players list around the league  
John In CO : 2:46 pm : link
Without listing every team, here are some numbers. See if you can pick out the Giants:)

12
6
12
6
14
18
16
31
10
15
6
7
Grass or Turf, something is wrong with these fields  
MartyNJ1969 : 2:46 pm : link
Giants have to spend money on infrastructure and fix the fields
RE: My gut  
djm : 2:48 pm : link
In comment 15790324 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
still tells me these athletes are over-training.


I agree. That along with a hyper awareness to injury that may have gone unnoticed 40-50-60 years ago. Guys are bigger, faster and more explosive. Stands to reason that our joints and ligaments are not ready to absorb that punishment.
Even  
AcidTest : 2:49 pm : link
if Johnson is done for this season, the Giants should still cut Board, and either cut or trade Slayton. They should also cut or trade Golladay, although that is obviously a lot less likely. Go with Sills, Bachman, and waiver wire pickups. We also just got Shepard back.
RE: djm  
bw in dc : 2:49 pm : link
In comment 15790315 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
10 years of "blind luck"?

That's some really bad karma.


Of course, I hold John Mara responsible for striking those two deals with the football Gods to beat the Pats in the SB. This is the payback... ;)

Seriously, it really is insane at this point. It's bad enough we have done so poorly identifying the wrong talent in the draft and/or free agency, but then our personnel get hurt on top of that.

I was hoping we could offload Slayton maybe for a late pick and save some cap dollars. Alas, I think he stays by default now...

Plus, I am in the minority on this, but I see some real value in Johnson's game that could help this team.

Hey, but don't worry. We can always count on Kenny Golladay to pick up the slack.
RE: RE: My gut  
AcidTest : 2:50 pm : link
In comment 15790332 djm said:
Quote:
In comment 15790324 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


still tells me these athletes are over-training.



I agree. That along with a hyper awareness to injury that may have gone unnoticed 40-50-60 years ago. Guys are bigger, faster and more explosive. Stands to reason that our joints and ligaments are not ready to absorb that punishment.


+2.
Damn  
George from PA : 2:50 pm : link
😭😬🤕🤨🤮
I cannot fucking stand the injuries  
Jints in Carolina : 2:51 pm : link
every goddamn year wit this shit!
...  
christian : 2:51 pm : link
These IRs hurt. Because those dollars stay on the cap in part or whole.

Not to mention the top shelf of WRs is banged up and/or not showing much right now.
RE: I cannot fucking stand the injuries  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 2:52 pm : link
In comment 15790340 Jints in Carolina said:
Quote:
every goddamn year wit this shit!


I just sucks the life out of watching this team. Every year.
Johnson  
Costy16 : 2:52 pm : link
Is having a good camp, two strong games, so of course this had to happen, right?

UGH.
RE: RE: djm  
jvm52106 : 2:52 pm : link
In comment 15790335 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15790315 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


10 years of "blind luck"?

That's some really bad karma.




Of course, I hold John Mara responsible for striking those two deals with the football Gods to beat the Pats in the SB. This is the payback... ;)

Seriously, it really is insane at this point. It's bad enough we have done so poorly identifying the wrong talent in the draft and/or free agency, but then our personnel get hurt on top of that.

I was hoping we could offload Slayton maybe for a late pick and save some cap dollars. Alas, I think he stays by default now...

Plus, I am in the minority on this, but I see some real value in Johnson's game that could help this team.

Hey, but don't worry. We can always count on Kenny Golladay

to pick up the slack.


Slack is definitely something KG should know a lot about over these last two years here.
RE: Just took a look at the injured players list around the league  
Jints in Carolina : 2:52 pm : link
In comment 15790330 John In CO said:
Quote:
Without listing every team, here are some numbers. See if you can pick out the Giants:)

12
6
12
6
14
18
16
31
10
15
6
7


I will go with 31
Johnson was are tallest receiver and target at 6'6  
MartyNJ1969 : 2:54 pm : link
Next is Marcus Kemp at 6'4. I don't know if Kemp can fill Johnson shoes
RE: RE: I cannot fucking stand the injuries  
Jints in Carolina : 2:55 pm : link
In comment 15790342 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15790340 Jints in Carolina said:


Quote:


every goddamn year wit this shit!



I just sucks the life out of watching this team. Every year.


It has been so damn hard trying to get into the Giants these past few years....it's like a chore at this point.
RE: RE: My gut  
Scooter185 : 2:55 pm : link
In comment 15790332 djm said:
Quote:
In comment 15790324 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


still tells me these athletes are over-training.



I agree. That along with a hyper awareness to injury that may have gone unnoticed 40-50-60 years ago. Guys are bigger, faster and more explosive. Stands to reason that our joints and ligaments are not ready to absorb that punishment.


I don't know what their SnC program is like, but joints and ligaments need to be built up just as like muscle. I would hope a pro SnC coach isn't overlooking that stuff
of course athletes are pushing the limits and probably over training  
Eric on Li : 2:55 pm : link
but if they dont and they run a 4.5 instead of a 4.4 then they may not have a job. if you watch highlights from the Kerry Collins era teams it looks like Amani Toomer and Ike Hilliard are playing in slow motion compared to the game today because in a way they were.

pro sports are a brutally competitive career and none more brutal than football. hakeem nicks and victor cruz were SB champions with every desired trait imagineable and even they weren't immune to it. has any other sport had a guy like andrew luck retire at the age he did in the last few decades?
RE: My gut  
BH28 : 2:56 pm : link
In comment 15790324 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
still tells me these athletes are over-training.


This. Blaming the field is a red herring.
New Stadium is obviously built...  
x meadowlander : 2:57 pm : link
...over a Moonachie Indian Burial Ground.

Knock it down. Rebuild the old one, but with better bathrooms. And yes, make it grass.

And kick out the Jets.

Jints in Carolina  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3:03 pm : link
I tell my wife, "so-and-so just got hurt...it looks serious."

She's heard it so many times in the past few years that she just tunes it out. She's even become numb to it.
RE: of course athletes are pushing the limits and probably over training  
mfsd : 3:03 pm : link
In comment 15790349 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
but if they dont and they run a 4.5 instead of a 4.4 then they may not have a job. if you watch highlights from the Kerry Collins era teams it looks like Amani Toomer and Ike Hilliard are playing in slow motion compared to the game today because in a way they were.

pro sports are a brutally competitive career and none more brutal than football. hakeem nicks and victor cruz were SB champions with every desired trait imagineable and even they weren't immune to it. has any other sport had a guy like andrew luck retire at the age he did in the last few decades?


This is all true. But while every team deals with injuries, I believe the stats back up our feeling the Giants have been one of the most, if not the most injured teams in the NFL the past several seasons

So the obvious question is - what are the Giants doing (or not doing) that has us so cursed?

As casual observers, we obviously start grasping for possible reasons...our turf is bad, our training/conditioning dept is doing something wrong...we practice too hard, or not hard enough...or is our luck just consistently worse than the rest of the league the last few years?

Or, maybe we really did sell our souls to the football Gods to beat the Brady Pats in the Super Bowl twice, and now we're paying the price
How many people are allowed to stay on IR at one time?  
MartyNJ1969 : 3:06 pm : link
Our IR list is growing pretty fast.
RE: How many people are allowed to stay on IR at one time?  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3:07 pm : link
In comment 15790362 MartyNJ1969 said:
Quote:
Our IR list is growing pretty fast.


There is no limit.
It sucks, but  
Gman11 : 3:07 pm : link
I'm not getting excited over a guy that would be the 5th or 6th WR in the regular season.

Golladay, Toney, Shepard, Robinson are all ahead of him and Slayton may or may not be. Of course, injuries happen during the year and the first 3 seem to always be injured, but I don't think Johnson would have gotten a lot of PT once the games start for real.
RE: RE: of course athletes are pushing the limits and probably over training  
Eric on Li : 3:07 pm : link
In comment 15790360 mfsd said:
Quote:
In comment 15790349 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


but if they dont and they run a 4.5 instead of a 4.4 then they may not have a job. if you watch highlights from the Kerry Collins era teams it looks like Amani Toomer and Ike Hilliard are playing in slow motion compared to the game today because in a way they were.

pro sports are a brutally competitive career and none more brutal than football. hakeem nicks and victor cruz were SB champions with every desired trait imagineable and even they weren't immune to it. has any other sport had a guy like andrew luck retire at the age he did in the last few decades?



This is all true. But while every team deals with injuries, I believe the stats back up our feeling the Giants have been one of the most, if not the most injured teams in the NFL the past several seasons

So the obvious question is - what are the Giants doing (or not doing) that has us so cursed?

As casual observers, we obviously start grasping for possible reasons...our turf is bad, our training/conditioning dept is doing something wrong...we practice too hard, or not hard enough...or is our luck just consistently worse than the rest of the league the last few years?

Or, maybe we really did sell our souls to the football Gods to beat the Brady Pats in the Super Bowl twice, and now we're paying the price


over the period of time where the #s back it up it's likely a combination of factors that start with poor player personnel decisions. guys like cruz/nicks/barkley/jpp i'd consider bad luck but some others like schwartz/terrell thomas were injury prone before coming here.

someone has to have the worst luck and unfortunately that has probably been us, with some bad personnel decisions thrown in for good measure. but like TJS in baseball it's just a reality of the game now. with more explosive performance comes more frequent injury.
