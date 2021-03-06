Your loyalty and dedication to this team  

As frustrating and disappointing they have been over the last bunch of years, I still bleed the blue and although I have turned off a few games in the 4th Q the last few years, I am right back for the post game babble.
Has this terrible run of years soured you and taken you away from what was must watch Sundays?
Compounding the problem, is the NFL has become too finesse with the rule changes; and they are too mired in political issues for my tastes.
Fortunately, I am a big college football fan and easily find interesting games to watch every Saturday.
But I'll be a NYG fan until I die, it's just how it is.
This X 1000000. Teens and 20's I was NUTS about the Giants. Games results were life and death.
30's...still cared, but calmed down a little. If I had a few too many and some opposing fan said the wrong thing, well...the younger version could reawaken.
40's...Super Bowl wins were great, but not as much fun as the ones in my 20's. But if the team stunk, well...not much I can do about it. It is what it is. But I still dont miss a game.
50's...they stink. Not gonna freak out if I miss a game. Its just sports, there are far more important things in life to worry about than a game played by a bunch of people I will never meet who are young enough to be my kids. Want them to play well, but if not....
Losing sucks but you don't appreciate the winning without it.
The seemingly endless batch of Defenders here though at least make some of it comical to discuss...
I still watch every single game, but I used to live and die with pretty much every snap. It's not really like that anymore. The losing and crappy product are still aggravating, but I don't lose sleep over it anymore and get over it quickly.
Bad losses used to really stick with me for days afterward. I think as you get older, you come to realize that it's just not worth getting all bent out of shape over.
Still. The Giants being awful year in and year out like this has been tough.
Quote:
but watching sports in general has waned for me. The older I get the less I care about what actually happens in pro sports.
This X 1000000. Teens and 20's I was NUTS about the Giants. Games results were life and death.
30's...still cared, but calmed down a little. If I had a few too many and some opposing fan said the wrong thing, well...the younger version could reawaken.
40's...Super Bowl wins were great, but not as much fun as the ones in my 20's. But if the team stunk, well...not much I can do about it. It is what it is. But I still dont miss a game.
50's...they stink. Not gonna freak out if I miss a game. Its just sports, there are far more important things in life to worry about than a game played by a bunch of people I will never meet who are young enough to be my kids. Want them to play well, but if not....
Me too. As I get older, I just don't care as much. Losses don't bother me as much, wins don't excite me as much, although some still do.
I do more prioritizing in general, in regard to what I spend my energy on.
However, this year's Mets have excited me more than anything in a while.
When I went to Ireland the first time I was crazy trying to figure out how I was going to keep up. Then baseball's first strike happened while I was over there and I didn't know whether I was happy or sad. By the time the second strike occurred I had given up professional basketball; then baseball and finally college basketball.
All that was left was Ranger Hockey and Giant football. I even lost interest in the Rangers for a few years. In all that time, I never gave up Giant football. I don't go to the games anymore, but I still pay for my ticket. I may play golf Sundays but the DVR is always set. Good or bad, regular or preseason, I watch every game beginning to end.
It's an obsession of a lifetime.
The seemingly endless batch of Defenders here though at least make some of it comical to discuss...
Who the hell is defending Gettleman here?
I started watching the Yankees in the early 1950s and the GIANTS in 1955, and have been a die-hard fan of both ever since. Used to build my free time around watching games on TV and spent a lot of money on team gear. Attended a ton of minor league baseball games when the Binghamton Triplets were the Yankees class A farm team, attended a number of NFL games in Buffalo including seeing the GIANTS there, attended many AAA games in Rochester including seeing Yankee farm hands play there, attended an NHL game in Denver, and so on. Even sold tickets for the Rochester Red Wings one summer.
But the constant bungling and rule changes by the leagues, money grubbing by the owners and athletes, ineptness of the Yankees and GIANTS organizations, grossly declining quality of NFL TV coverage, and now the woke bullshit is driving me farther and farther away every year. At this point I will still watch if the GIANTS are half way competitive and the game is actually available to me without PPV, but they haven't been actually competitive since Coughlin was fired, so I have seen very few games in the last six years. It's a lot easier to do something else - sometimes anything else.
At this point I still consider myself a GIANTS fan (and a Yankee fan) but I don't know how much longer I am going to give a damn about either one.
The Giants and the uniform is in my blood.
Having a passion about anything is so important in life, the Giants and Mets are my sports passion.
Although I understand, it is a bit sad to hear that so many fans have let life get in the way of Giant football.
I suppose it is like religion, in Judaism we have Orthodox, Conservative and Reform....I still am doctrinaire about my Giants....
Goddell and his buffonishness makes me wish I cared for a college team but every team sucks in my area.
Compounding the problem, is the NFL has become too finesse with the rule changes; and they are too mired in political issues for my tastes.
Fortunately, I am a big college football fan and easily find interesting games to watch every Saturday.
bw....Agree with the poiltics....it is entertainment, stop with the political garbage. I know players are people, but I am not watching to hear their thoughts
Goddell and his buffonishness makes me wish I cared for a college team but every team sucks in my area.
You don't need a team really to enjoy college football. There are always some excellent matchups and talent. Watching that Georgia defense play this year was incredible. Watching Alabama almost lose a 4 OT game to Auburn was also a great watch.
SF....I am getting better, losses would screw me up til midweek....now I get over them by Monday night....
Second, and less important obviously, they have had some PR missteps like the "medium Pepsi" issue. If I am supporting the team despite success on the field, don't make me look like an idiot for doing so. I feel like the new regime understands this and has made changes. A dumb example off the top of my head: every year the Giants send a little trinket with the parking passes and a letter from Mara, lately its been t-shirts. This year, they keep wanting to give me shirts! Every event we've gone to (fan fest, etc), they keep telling us to take another shirt. I have 5 now, where in the past, I would get mailed one. A change of philosophy? I hope so.
I started watching the Yankees in the early 1950s and the GIANTS in 1955, and have been a die-hard fan of both ever since. Used to build my free time around watching games on TV and spent a lot of money on team gear. Attended a ton of minor league baseball games when the Binghamton Triplets were the Yankees class A farm team, attended a number of NFL games in Buffalo including seeing the GIANTS there, attended many AAA games in Rochester including seeing Yankee farm hands play there, attended an NHL game in Denver, and so on. Even sold tickets for the Rochester Red Wings one summer.
But the constant bungling and rule changes by the leagues, money grubbing by the owners and athletes, ineptness of the Yankees and GIANTS organizations, grossly declining quality of NFL TV coverage, and now the woke bullshit is driving me farther and farther away every year. At this point I will still watch if the GIANTS are half way competitive and the game is actually available to me without PPV, but they haven't been actually competitive since Coughlin was fired, so I have seen very few games in the last six years. It's a lot easier to do something else - sometimes anything else.
At this point I still consider myself a GIANTS fan (and a Yankee fan) but I don't know how much longer I am going to give a damn about either one.
Very similar for me, although NOT a Yankee fan (shudder, shudder, sorry😊)
Red Dog, you aptly described my current experience regarding the Giants, and to a large degree, sports in general.
With all of the loud, attention grabbing things happening in the world; Covid, politics, the economy, crime, it's become harder for me to make room for non essential things( although I understand that for other people, that might make sports, and/or the Giants even more attractive).
I recently spent 10 days in the hospital with a pulmonary embolism, pneumonia, and small heart attack. That has really made me reevaluate my priorities, and what I want to give energy to, and what I allow to upset me.
The sucking has made me focus on the draft more and on the root cause of our sucking. I have learned more about Oline play then I ever imagined I would. I love the strategy of football, such a great game. Very happy we now have Schoen and a Daboll... Let's see what they ccan do... Hell an 8 win season would be amazing at this point.
Welp, been a Giants fan for over 60 years and won't give up on them.
But this past decade has just sucked and they've made themselves an unwatchable football team.
And if the injuries continue at the current pace we're in for more of the same: horrendous football.
1964-1981.
Once a Giant fan always a Giants fan
My wife used to say, "You love the Giants more than me!"
I'd say, "I've loved the Giants longer!"
Losses used to ruin most of the next week. I'm serious. I was depressed until about Thursday.
Now? Not so much.
Oh, I'll watch every game even though I'm not sure how I will next year when Sunday Ticket goes away. But, losses now and it's "Oh well. What's for dinner?"
Sports has changed so much and not for the better.
Agree 100%
As a kid, i was a fanatical sports fan, now being a husband/father, and of course working, my bandwith has receded to being a football fan. Im admittedly a fair weather fan in baseball/basketball/hockey now. Jumping in hard when my teams are good, ignoring it when they suck.
My 3 wives knew/know how crazy I am
Maybe that’s why I had 3 wives..I guess I am like a journeyman, someone must see some good in me but…….
Wait SF..it is not life or death?
As far
As the players not giving AF…I am sure never in any generation a player cared about me…I am more of a Giants than anyone on that roster
The PSL's broke up this family and they stuck me in the corner of the end zone so high up I said to hell with it.
Terrible teams, too many night games, stupid commissioner, relentless injuries, replay reviews that last forever, have led me to watch most, but not all, of the games...watching bad, embarrassing football, is just no fun at all. I just turn it off when it's garbage time, or totally lopsided..never used to.
As a young man, I never missed a minute, let alone a game, and went to most.
Actually, reading BBI and following the Giant's story line from the computer is more fun than the actual games these days.
Players probably never cared about fans, but as a young kid...I thought they did. Then I grew up. Haha.
But I'm not masochistic. The Giants are just NOT worth ruining your Sunday or the whole following week. I'm too old for that. These days, after the first two weeks/losses of the season, I tape the games and watch if they win. If they lose, I have zero interest in watching it. Sports are supposed to be ENTERTAINMENT.
And after the last 10 years of crap football, benching Eli, firing Coughlin when Reese was the problem, and Gettleman, I won't give them or the NFL a dime. THEY DON'T DESERVE IT. Not eve a penny. Last money I spent on them was a SB46 Champs T-shirt. If they ever win another SB, I'll buy a T-shirt. Until then, fuck 'em.
I wonder what going 4-0 would do?
I wonder what going 4-0 would do?
Light a fire under everyone's ass?
And, in fact, Steve Tisch is my 3rd cousin. So now they're literally the family team. (In 30 years in Hollywood, to the best of my recollection, I have never met or spoken to Steve Tisch. Tried to get him on the phone for an interview once. His office never returned my call.)
My perspective is a bit different with time. I've seen a lot from the team, good and bad. I've seen a lot in my life, good and bad. They've been bad before, and it's depressing that they're bad again, but it's not as important to me as it used to be. Other things on my mind. It's fantastic when they're good, but I try not to get too down when they're not.
I love the Giants. I don’t plan on missing any plays while I’m still alive. When I’m dead I’ll be watching from the skybox with my brother and figure Dick Lynch and Jennings will be doing the game up there.
LFG Big Blue!
But I don't care how much any of us love this team, no one needs to prove anything by sitting through shit like what we've seen recently. Brutal. What a bad decade it has been.
I want to say the worst is over, but I've thought that before.
I do believe the 2022 team will be watchable. They won't win much, but they'll start resembling an NFL team and should be firmly on the upswing by season's end. If not, welp... it's going to be a while.
But I don't care how much any of us love this team, no one needs to prove anything by sitting through shit like what we've seen recently. Brutal. What a bad decade it has been.
I want to say the worst is over, but I've thought that before.
I do believe the 2022 team will be watchable. They won't win much, but they'll start resembling an NFL team and should be firmly on the upswing by season's end. If not, welp... it's going to be a while.
This is exactly like me. I turned the game off after the 2 QB sneaks. The team was wasting my time purposely trying not to compete.
I wonder what going 4-0 would do?
(I grew up in Far Rockaway, maybe not too far from you?)
Respectfully, 4-0 wouldn't do much for me. It's too small a sample size, and for me, it's more than just their record. It's how they play, how much energy, how crisply, how creatively, they play. I'm not saying their record is not part of what would make me interested again, but for me, the aforementioned items, and other's like those, are more important.
I know Parcells said you are what your record says you are, and God forbid I should disagree with Parcells, but I think sometimes it's more than just your record. I can think of many other teams, with great records, that I had no interest in following.
nfl is generally losing me and i guess it’s a function of getting older that other things matter more.
I do have to say those who have missed single digit games in over three decades….impressive dedication on one hand, but how you can live a complete life and allow a football team to dictate your every sunday becomes obsessive beyond diehard and at some point a poor way to make decisions. how do weddings, family events etc not get sacrificed?
Unfortunately the losing over the last decade, the constant injury bug and just poor management/leadership/direction added fuel to my passion for the Giants to continue to sink.
Don't get me wrong, not a day goes by that I do not check in on BBI and I never miss a game on Sunday. Its just that my passion for the team, actually the NFL in general is not even close to what it once was unfortunately. There are times I feel the NFL product for a number of reasons is actually becoming unwatchable.
+1. Unfortunately, I feel the same way.
I also share the views others have expressed about how PSLs, MetLife etc. have changed the live Giants experience.
But hey, I'm on BBI every day following every move in preseason. Hope springs eternal! I like what I've seen so far under Schoen/Daboll.
I got my balls busted by big boss for it. But what the heck I’d worked there eight years by then (still there btw)and it was the same party and never did anyone e get me a job or promotion there . It was also a boring party
I bet on Eli last game vs Dallas. I was expecting Eli magic since it was a must win but after losing 500 bucks I started putting things in perspective more. Although I have not missed a game for many years . I can’t remember the last one.
I guess I have nothing better to do on Sunday. Family weddings and what not are usually on Saturday no?
I love my Giants, but love good football more.
Thankfully…the Bills are on a good run.
I hope my Giants can actually be fun to watch again soon. I’ll start the season with hope as I do every year.
In the tough times all you can do is focus on player development and the continuous hope for improvement...so pretty much the last 11 years in a nutshell, 2016 not withstanding.
I also have found listening to Papa, Banks, and the full pre & post-game shows on WFAN to be cathartic.
Let's have a fun 2022 and hope for the rookie class to show promise and progress throughout the season!