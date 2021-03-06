for display only
Your loyalty and dedication to this team

HewlettGiant : 8/24/2022 3:23 pm
As frustrating and disappointing they have been over the last bunch of years, I still bleed the blue and although I have turned off a few games in the 4th Q the last few years, I am right back for the post game babble.

Has this terrible run of years soured you and taken you away from what was must watch Sundays?
I watch every game regardless of how good we are  
UConn4523 : 8/24/2022 3:35 pm : link
but watching sports in general has waned for me. The older I get the less I care about what actually happens in pro sports.
I don't miss a game...  
bw in dc : 8/24/2022 3:46 pm : link
but it's been brutal these last ten years, especially since the Gettleman era began. We have become a laughingstock of the league. So, the experience has become less and less interesting.

Compounding the problem, is the NFL has become too finesse with the rule changes; and they are too mired in political issues for my tastes.

Fortunately, I am a big college football fan and easily find interesting games to watch every Saturday.
Last year was painful to watch  
RCPhoenix : 8/24/2022 3:49 pm : link
not because they were losing, but how they were losing. So boring. If anything at least this year the offense might be interesting to watch.

But I'll be a NYG fan until I die, it's just how it is.

RE: I watch every game regardless of how good we are  
John In CO : 8/24/2022 3:50 pm : link
This X 1000000. Teens and 20's I was NUTS about the Giants. Games results were life and death.
30's...still cared, but calmed down a little. If I had a few too many and some opposing fan said the wrong thing, well...the younger version could reawaken.
40's...Super Bowl wins were great, but not as much fun as the ones in my 20's. But if the team stunk, well...not much I can do about it. It is what it is. But I still dont miss a game.
50's...they stink. Not gonna freak out if I miss a game. Its just sports, there are far more important things in life to worry about than a game played by a bunch of people I will never meet who are young enough to be my kids. Want them to play well, but if not....
I actually turned off the last 2 games this past year  
GIANTS128 : 8/24/2022 3:52 pm : link
at halftime and took a nap. Was a first in my lifetime.
After the past 10 years  
Biteymax22 : 8/24/2022 3:52 pm : link
I've learned to appreciate the Super Bowl wins I got to witness a lot more and will make it a point to remember these years and relish in our next SB win, whenever that may be.

Losing sucks but you don't appreciate the winning without it.
Don't miss games but turn them off earlier now. The losing  
Jimmy Googs : 8/24/2022 3:53 pm : link
years after the Super Bowls were bad enough, but the hiring of that moron GM made the last 4 years just a mind-numbing affair knowing that his poor decisions were never going to fix this team.

The seemingly endless batch of Defenders here though at least make some of it comical to discuss...

Game is not on in my area for some games  
US1 Giants : 8/24/2022 3:54 pm : link
Won't pay for Sunday Ticket but listen to the games on WFAN if not on TV. Don't watch any other teams except maybe in the playoffs.
.  
arcarsenal : 8/24/2022 4:09 pm : link
I'm just not as fanatical about sports as I think I was a decade+ ago when the Giants were actually a quality football team, particularly in my 20's and early 30's.

I still watch every single game, but I used to live and die with pretty much every snap. It's not really like that anymore. The losing and crappy product are still aggravating, but I don't lose sleep over it anymore and get over it quickly.

Bad losses used to really stick with me for days afterward. I think as you get older, you come to realize that it's just not worth getting all bent out of shape over.

Still. The Giants being awful year in and year out like this has been tough.
RE: RE: I watch every game regardless of how good we are  
Dennis : 8/24/2022 4:18 pm : link
This X 1000000. Teens and 20's I was NUTS about the Giants. Games results were life and death.
30's...still cared, but calmed down a little. If I had a few too many and some opposing fan said the wrong thing, well...the younger version could reawaken.
40's...Super Bowl wins were great, but not as much fun as the ones in my 20's. But if the team stunk, well...not much I can do about it. It is what it is. But I still dont miss a game.
50's...they stink. Not gonna freak out if I miss a game. Its just sports, there are far more important things in life to worry about than a game played by a bunch of people I will never meet who are young enough to be my kids. Want them to play well, but if not....


Me too. As I get older, I just don't care as much. Losses don't bother me as much, wins don't excite me as much, although some still do.
I do more prioritizing in general, in regard to what I spend my energy on.
However, this year's Mets have excited me more than anything in a while.
I grew up in a sports nuts family with 4 boys and a father who  
3putt : 8/24/2022 4:19 pm : link
demanded that you know what you were talking about if you wanted to express an opinion. We scoured the box scores of the papers, morning and afternoon, for every sport and we fought over who got the sports section first. We listened to radio broadcasts when TV was not available.

When I went to Ireland the first time I was crazy trying to figure out how I was going to keep up. Then baseball's first strike happened while I was over there and I didn't know whether I was happy or sad. By the time the second strike occurred I had given up professional basketball; then baseball and finally college basketball.

All that was left was Ranger Hockey and Giant football. I even lost interest in the Rangers for a few years. In all that time, I never gave up Giant football. I don't go to the games anymore, but I still pay for my ticket. I may play golf Sundays but the DVR is always set. Good or bad, regular or preseason, I watch every game beginning to end.

It's an obsession of a lifetime.
RE: Don't miss games but turn them off earlier now. The losing  
Jay on the Island : 8/24/2022 4:21 pm : link
Who the hell is defending Gettleman here?
Slowly losing interest for years.  
Red Dog : 8/24/2022 4:22 pm : link
I have been slowly but steadily losing interest in professional sports in general and the NFL in particular for a good many years.

I started watching the Yankees in the early 1950s and the GIANTS in 1955, and have been a die-hard fan of both ever since. Used to build my free time around watching games on TV and spent a lot of money on team gear. Attended a ton of minor league baseball games when the Binghamton Triplets were the Yankees class A farm team, attended a number of NFL games in Buffalo including seeing the GIANTS there, attended many AAA games in Rochester including seeing Yankee farm hands play there, attended an NHL game in Denver, and so on. Even sold tickets for the Rochester Red Wings one summer.

But the constant bungling and rule changes by the leagues, money grubbing by the owners and athletes, ineptness of the Yankees and GIANTS organizations, grossly declining quality of NFL TV coverage, and now the woke bullshit is driving me farther and farther away every year. At this point I will still watch if the GIANTS are half way competitive and the game is actually available to me without PPV, but they haven't been actually competitive since Coughlin was fired, so I have seen very few games in the last six years. It's a lot easier to do something else - sometimes anything else.

At this point I still consider myself a GIANTS fan (and a Yankee fan) but I don't know how much longer I am going to give a damn about either one.
This is the first year  
OBJ_AllDay : 8/24/2022 4:24 pm : link
I've skipped out on games. I think I didn't watch two of them. I can't ever remembered having done that. I always find a reason to watch no matter how bad they are. But with Toney and Saquon injured and the offense looking like an inept HS offense I knew I wasn't missing anything.
Love the Giants.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 8/24/2022 4:26 pm : link
Root like hell for them. Sadly, in recent years, I find myself laughing at them then living and dying with them. Losses used to ruin my Mondays. No more.
I am 66 years old  
HewlettGiant : 8/24/2022 4:29 pm : link
While I have a very full life....business...family...travel....friends who have no interest in sports.

The Giants and the uniform is in my blood.

Having a passion about anything is so important in life, the Giants and Mets are my sports passion.

Although I understand, it is a bit sad to hear that so many fans have let life get in the way of Giant football.

I suppose it is like religion, in Judaism we have Orthodox, Conservative and Reform....I still am doctrinaire about my Giants....
Definitely don't watch any other sports no more  
Spiciest Memelord : 8/24/2022 4:31 pm : link
something about 20 million a year pitchers with guaranteed contracts who can't get their weight under 300 lbs turn me off to baseball. Carmelo Anthony did a great job of turning me off to the Knicks.

Goddell and his buffonishness makes me wish I cared for a college team but every team sucks in my area.
I just don’t have an attachments to athletes anymore  
UConn4523 : 8/24/2022 4:32 pm : link
I do for college ball, especially UConn. Or team USA soccer, but pro sports are just a soap opera to me. I typically enjoy the wheeling and dealing more than the actual games. Unless I’m together with friends I usually don’t watch much of non-Giant games.
RE: I don't miss a game...  
HewlettGiant : 8/24/2022 4:32 pm : link
bw....Agree with the poiltics....it is entertainment, stop with the political garbage. I know players are people, but I am not watching to hear their thoughts
RE: Definitely don't watch any other sports no more  
OBJ_AllDay : 8/24/2022 4:33 pm : link
You don't need a team really to enjoy college football. There are always some excellent matchups and talent. Watching that Georgia defense play this year was incredible. Watching Alabama almost lose a 4 OT game to Auburn was also a great watch.
RE: Love the Giants.  
HewlettGiant : 8/24/2022 4:33 pm : link
SF....I am getting better, losses would screw me up til midweek....now I get over them by Monday night....
I put my money where my mouth is  
mikeinbloomfield : 8/24/2022 4:37 pm : link
My family has been STM since 1995 and we just upgraded our seats. I'd say the last 10 years has been extremely hard to be a fan of the team, mostly because I did not believe that the administration knew how to run a team in the modern era. Its hard to be optimistic when the team is doing stupid shit.

Second, and less important obviously, they have had some PR missteps like the "medium Pepsi" issue. If I am supporting the team despite success on the field, don't make me look like an idiot for doing so. I feel like the new regime understands this and has made changes. A dumb example off the top of my head: every year the Giants send a little trinket with the parking passes and a letter from Mara, lately its been t-shirts. This year, they keep wanting to give me shirts! Every event we've gone to (fan fest, etc), they keep telling us to take another shirt. I have 5 now, where in the past, I would get mailed one. A change of philosophy? I hope so.

I’ve been steadily  
MyNameIsMyName : 8/24/2022 4:42 pm : link
Losing interest in the NFL the past few years, I’m sure the Giants sucking has contributed to that. I very rarely watch other teams, and I’ve missed more than a few Giants games.
RE: Slowly losing interest for years.  
Dennis : 8/24/2022 4:42 pm : link
Very similar for me, although NOT a Yankee fan (shudder, shudder, sorry😊)
Red Dog, you aptly described my current experience regarding the Giants, and to a large degree, sports in general.
With all of the loud, attention grabbing things happening in the world; Covid, politics, the economy, crime, it's become harder for me to make room for non essential things( although I understand that for other people, that might make sports, and/or the Giants even more attractive).
I recently spent 10 days in the hospital with a pulmonary embolism, pneumonia, and small heart attack. That has really made me reevaluate my priorities, and what I want to give energy to, and what I allow to upset me.
No  
joeinpa : 8/24/2022 5:00 pm : link
Been through droughts of futility before, makes the winning more fun.
...  
Spartan10 : 8/24/2022 5:05 pm : link
The sucking has kept my expectations low and has made me appreciate the relationships and community of being a Giants fan. My dad and I discuss preseason games like it is the playoffs... he is getting older every year...I'm going to miss him when we can no longer discuss the team like it is life or death.

The sucking has made me focus on the draft more and on the root cause of our sucking. I have learned more about Oline play then I ever imagined I would. I love the strategy of football, such a great game. Very happy we now have Schoen and a Daboll... Let's see what they ccan do... Hell an 8 win season would be amazing at this point.

Your loyalty and dedication to this team  
M.S. : 8/24/2022 5:05 pm : link

Welp, been a Giants fan for over 60 years and won't give up on them.

But this past decade has just sucked and they've made themselves an unwatchable football team.

And if the injuries continue at the current pace we're in for more of the same: horrendous football.

1964-1981.
Loyalty and dedication has never waivered rooting for Giants  
Rick in Dallas : 8/24/2022 5:20 pm : link
Maybe surviving the 70’s prepared me for the last 9 years
Once a Giant fan always a Giants fan
Been watching the Giants since  
Gman11 : 8/24/2022 5:23 pm : link
I was a little kid.

My wife used to say, "You love the Giants more than me!"

I'd say, "I've loved the Giants longer!"

Losses used to ruin most of the next week. I'm serious. I was depressed until about Thursday.

Now? Not so much.

Oh, I'll watch every game even though I'm not sure how I will next year when Sunday Ticket goes away. But, losses now and it's "Oh well. What's for dinner?"

Sports has changed so much and not for the better.
RE: NFL has become …  
Trainmaster : 8/24/2022 5:24 pm : link
too finesse with the rule changes; and they are too mired in political issues for my tastes.

Agree 100%

If I can make it through back to back  
kdog77 : 8/24/2022 5:51 pm : link
QB sneaks on 3rd down and 4th down from their own endzone, then I think can put up with almost anything from this team. I don't think that I will ever agonize over losses as much as I used to in the 80s, 90s or 2000s, but I don't plan my Sunday around them any more either. Just set the DVR and watch the game in half the time. No matter how bad they have been over the past 5 years, there is still desire see them beat the Eagles, Cowboys and WFT any time they play those teams.
I have been a fan since 1955, I have done everyhting possible to  
Jack Stroud : 8/24/2022 6:16 pm : link
watch every game, except for my time in Vietnam I got so see almost every game. I have soured a bit for the last few years, the thing that soured me is the political stuff. I disagreed with that vehemently so I stopped watching.
I still love them, and love my family history as Giants fans  
Aaroninma : 8/24/2022 6:30 pm : link
Getting to see a few Super Bowl wins helped me not go nuclear when they lose. I care a lot, but dont let it ruin my week anymore.

As a kid, i was a fanatical sports fan, now being a husband/father, and of course working, my bandwith has receded to being a football fan. Im admittedly a fair weather fan in baseball/basketball/hockey now. Jumping in hard when my teams are good, ignoring it when they suck.
I still plan  
HewlettGiant : 8/24/2022 6:37 pm : link
Around the games…
My 3 wives knew/know how crazy I am

Maybe that’s why I had 3 wives..I guess I am like a journeyman, someone must see some good in me but…….
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 8/24/2022 6:58 pm : link
I think it is natural to care less as you get older. You realize 1) it is a game, not life or death, 2) you realize these athletes who you made out to be deity's growing up could AF about you, 3) life-family, work, etc.-take over.
Rooting for them for 53 yrs to date  
JoeMorrison40 : 8/24/2022 7:27 pm : link
Enjoy the game, attend a home game each year with extended family. But, now when team members speak, my hearing shuts down. Enjoying the Scheon / Daboll honeymoon so far.
RE: ...  
HewlettGiant : 8/24/2022 7:34 pm : link
Wait SF..it is not life or death?

As far
As the players not giving AF…I am sure never in any generation a player cared about me…I am more of a Giants than anyone on that roster
Like many others, the passion has faded for me..  
dannysection 313 : 8/24/2022 7:43 pm : link
I had season tickets (inherited from my father who watched the Giants at the Polo Grounds), but Mara's PSL's was a first step leading me to care less...I sat with the same people for 20 years at the old stadium, watched their kids grow up, it was family.

The PSL's broke up this family and they stuck me in the corner of the end zone so high up I said to hell with it.

Terrible teams, too many night games, stupid commissioner, relentless injuries, replay reviews that last forever, have led me to watch most, but not all, of the games...watching bad, embarrassing football, is just no fun at all. I just turn it off when it's garbage time, or totally lopsided..never used to.

As a young man, I never missed a minute, let alone a game, and went to most.

Actually, reading BBI and following the Giant's story line from the computer is more fun than the actual games these days.
Hewlett.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 8/24/2022 7:47 pm : link
Growing up, it felt like life or death, to me @ least. Now, as I get older, I realize it isn't.

Players probably never cared about fans, but as a young kid...I thought they did. Then I grew up. Haha.
I'm loyal as hell  
David B. : 8/24/2022 7:47 pm : link
More loyal than they've earned in the last decade.

But I'm not masochistic. The Giants are just NOT worth ruining your Sunday or the whole following week. I'm too old for that. These days, after the first two weeks/losses of the season, I tape the games and watch if they win. If they lose, I have zero interest in watching it. Sports are supposed to be ENTERTAINMENT.

And after the last 10 years of crap football, benching Eli, firing Coughlin when Reese was the problem, and Gettleman, I won't give them or the NFL a dime. THEY DON'T DESERVE IT. Not eve a penny. Last money I spent on them was a SB46 Champs T-shirt. If they ever win another SB, I'll buy a T-shirt. Until then, fuck 'em.
Well...I am the OP  
HewlettGiant : 8/24/2022 7:52 pm : link
And you have all answered my question. the lousy Giants teams, NFL politics, time, other obligations has taken it's toll on fandom, even for the BBI crowd.

I wonder what going 4-0 would do?

RE: Well...I am the OP  
Hammer : 8/24/2022 8:06 pm : link
I wonder what going 4-0 would do?


Light a fire under everyone's ass?
well  
It's a New Day : 8/24/2022 8:28 pm : link
I'm 63 and I have missed 7 live games in my lifetime. Giants till the day I die...
I'm also 63. Learned to watch football - especially the Giants -  
81_Great_Dane : 8/24/2022 8:52 pm : link
at my father's knee. He taught me about the Sneaker Game and Y.A. Tittle. My great uncle talked about watching games at the Polo Grounds from the train platform at the top of the bluff. So it's kind of in my blood.

And, in fact, Steve Tisch is my 3rd cousin. So now they're literally the family team. (In 30 years in Hollywood, to the best of my recollection, I have never met or spoken to Steve Tisch. Tried to get him on the phone for an interview once. His office never returned my call.)

My perspective is a bit different with time. I've seen a lot from the team, good and bad. I've seen a lot in my life, good and bad. They've been bad before, and it's depressing that they're bad again, but it's not as important to me as it used to be. Other things on my mind. It's fantastic when they're good, but I try not to get too down when they're not.
Heard every snap for 40+ years  
trueblueinpw : 8/24/2022 8:53 pm : link
I always listen on the radio with Carl and Bob and Howard Cross (still miss Dick Lynch and Dave Jennings). I usually watch on TV or at the stadium, always with the radio in my ear. But if I have another commitment and the games not important then I’ll TiVo the game and deal with the TV announcers. If it’s a real stinker I’ll head outside at the half and do some yard work with the rest of the game on the radio in my ear.

I love the Giants. I don’t plan on missing any plays while I’m still alive. When I’m dead I’ll be watching from the skybox with my brother and figure Dick Lynch and Jennings will be doing the game up there.

LFG Big Blue!
Actually forgot…  
trueblueinpw : 8/24/2022 8:57 pm : link
I didn’t see a single snap of the game which broke Eli’s start streak. Didn’t listen either. Wouldn’t even watch the lowlights. Darkest day as a Giants fan since Simms was cut. Still smarts.
We are all on BBI posting about the Giants..  
Sean : 8/24/2022 8:58 pm : link
That alone makes us high level Giant fans. Add in the last decade and we are all still here. Impressive!
.  
arcarsenal : 8/24/2022 9:05 pm : link
I will say, these last few years.. though I've never stopped tuning in for kickoff every single week, there were a good bunch of games I just couldn't get all the way through. Some of the Glennon/Fromm games were totally unwatchable. That's something that changed from prior seasons. Growing up, I watched every single game, every single week, all the way through. Regardless of score.

But I don't care how much any of us love this team, no one needs to prove anything by sitting through shit like what we've seen recently. Brutal. What a bad decade it has been.

I want to say the worst is over, but I've thought that before.

I do believe the 2022 team will be watchable. They won't win much, but they'll start resembling an NFL team and should be firmly on the upswing by season's end. If not, welp... it's going to be a while.
RE: .  
Mike from SI : 8/24/2022 9:10 pm : link
This is exactly like me. I turned the game off after the 2 QB sneaks. The team was wasting my time purposely trying not to compete.
RE: Well...I am the OP  
Dennis : 8/24/2022 9:10 pm : link
(I grew up in Far Rockaway, maybe not too far from you?)

Respectfully, 4-0 wouldn't do much for me. It's too small a sample size, and for me, it's more than just their record. It's how they play, how much energy, how crisply, how creatively, they play. I'm not saying their record is not part of what would make me interested again, but for me, the aforementioned items, and other's like those, are more important.
I know Parcells said you are what your record says you are, and God forbid I should disagree with Parcells, but I think sometimes it's more than just your record. I can think of many other teams, with great records, that I had no interest in following.
i started skipping last few games of season  
hassan : 8/24/2022 9:16 pm : link
since 2014. in seasons like 2017 and last season i missed the last five-six games altogether. i’m diehard and won’t root for anyone else, but there is no point in excercises in futility like watching glennon start or the terrible 2017 post beckham.

nfl is generally losing me and i guess it’s a function of getting older that other things matter more.

I do have to say those who have missed single digit games in over three decades….impressive dedication on one hand, but how you can live a complete life and allow a football team to dictate your every sunday becomes obsessive beyond diehard and at some point a poor way to make decisions. how do weddings, family events etc not get sacrificed?
Bleed Blue  
Devour the Day : 8/24/2022 9:18 pm : link
Since about the age of 10 watching games with my grandfather. I am now 56. I have met so many friends via the Giants whether enjoying road trips, in the parking lot of Giants stadium all those years ago or up in Albany at camp. Once the PSL debauchery occurred I gave up my season tickets and coupled with the suckiness of training camp from a fan perspective my over the top passion for the Giants began to wane.
Unfortunately the losing over the last decade, the constant injury bug and just poor management/leadership/direction added fuel to my passion for the Giants to continue to sink.
Don't get me wrong, not a day goes by that I do not check in on BBI and I never miss a game on Sunday. Its just that my passion for the team, actually the NFL in general is not even close to what it once was unfortunately. There are times I feel the NFL product for a number of reasons is actually becoming unwatchable.
RE: Bleed Blue  
Dennis : 8/24/2022 9:33 pm : link
..."unfortunately. There are times I feel the NFL product for a number of reasons is actually becoming unwatchable. [/quote]"

+1. Unfortunately, I feel the same way.
I will always follow the Giants closely but  
Del Shofner : 8/24/2022 9:34 pm : link
that doesn't mean I'll watch every minute of every game anymore (as I used to). If it's a beautiful fall day and the Giants are stinking it up (as they have been far too often in recent years) I'll do other things outdoors and just keep tabs on the game on my phone. If they ever get good again, that may change back.

I also share the views others have expressed about how PSLs, MetLife etc. have changed the live Giants experience.

But hey, I'm on BBI every day following every move in preseason. Hope springs eternal! I like what I've seen so far under Schoen/Daboll.
I missed my company Christmas party  
Debaser : 8/24/2022 9:53 pm : link
To watch Eli’s last Game. I knew that was pretty much going to be the last of my real interest in the team and figured might as well enjoy it while I could.

I got my balls busted by big boss for it. But what the heck I’d worked there eight years by then (still there btw)and it was the same party and never did anyone e get me a job or promotion there . It was also a boring party

I bet on Eli last game vs Dallas. I was expecting Eli magic since it was a must win but after losing 500 bucks I started putting things in perspective more. Although I have not missed a game for many years . I can’t remember the last one.

I guess I have nothing better to do on Sunday. Family weddings and what not are usually on Saturday no?
I’ve decided I only have so many seasons on this planet  
aka dbrny : 8/24/2022 9:57 pm : link
and time is a precious commodity.

I love my Giants, but love good football more.

Thankfully…the Bills are on a good run.

I hope my Giants can actually be fun to watch again soon. I’ll start the season with hope as I do every year.
I’m in my mid  
Ned In Atlanta : 8/24/2022 10:00 pm : link
30s with two kids. I probably still care too much as I don’t miss a game . But the way that the team has been run has been the most frustrating part. It’s one thing to suck - it’s another thing to be so set in your failing ways to try to make any drastic changes. Hopefully the new regime and the ouster of some of the Mara cronies will mark the dawn of a new era
Loyal and dedicated  
exiled : 8/24/2022 10:07 pm : link
Yes, always
I am loyal and dedicated  
cuty suzuki : 8/24/2022 11:39 pm : link
to tailgating with my friends. Sometimes by the time that I get home I forget what the score was. After seeing thousands of games from the Giants, Mets, Knicks, and Rangers over the last 50 years they all kind of blend together. I watch more games than ever now that I am retired and home every day. Sports are actually my sanctuary from real life, family, and such.
I haven't missed a game since '79.  
Tom in NY : 3:03 am : link
though I don't count the '87 Strike/scab games as NFL games.
In the tough times all you can do is focus on player development and the continuous hope for improvement...so pretty much the last 11 years in a nutshell, 2016 not withstanding.
I also have found listening to Papa, Banks, and the full pre & post-game shows on WFAN to be cathartic.

Let's have a fun 2022 and hope for the rookie class to show promise and progress throughout the season!
